   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Investitii Personale

PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE

Da Vinci, Brâncuşi şi Ghenie

BURSA 05.01.2018

Marius Tiţa
 
măreşte imaginea
Constantin Brancusi. La muse endormie
     Este drept, anul ce tocmai trecu a fost dominat de isprava celei mai tari vânzări realizate vreodată pe piaţa publică de artă. Se vorbeşte foarte mult despre piaţa privată, de sumele incredibile realizate în spatele uşilor închise, greu de luat în considerare în lipsa transparenţei de care are nevoie credibilitatea acestor rezultate. Şi nu numai credibilitatea, ci chiar mecanismul său de funcţionare. Adică, dacă nu este concurenţa concentrată pe minuţelele astrale ale licitaţiei, nu se poate vorbi de o corectă funcţionare a sfântului mecanism al liberului dans al cererii cu oferta. Salvator Mundi, că despre această pictură de Da Vinci vorbim, a adus în public preţurile din privat.
     Vânzarea de la New York, din 15 noiembrie trecut, nu a fost una anunţată, rodul unor evoluţii clare şi inevitabile, chiar dacă participarea sa la licitaţia Christie's a fost intens pregătită, mediatic, cel puţin. Să nu uităm că estimarea era de vreo 100 de milioane de dolari, ceea ce nu ar fi fost, totuşi, un nou record al pieţei internaţionale.
     În afară de uimire, această vânzare nu prea a lăsat mare lucru în fenomenul vânzării internaţionale de artă. Mai ales că s-a aflat şi cine a dat uriaşul preţ: un prinţ arab. Cu o ecuaţie în care la un cap se află un bogătaş rus şi la celălalt un prinţ arab, nu prea ai nevoie de statistică. Cum nimic nu era obişnuit la această pictură, nici prinţul arab nu este unul obişnuit, deşi sunt termeni cam greu de alăturat. Prinţul respectiv este însuşi noul moştenitor al Coroanei saudite, care a uimit la rândul său prin tinereţe şi îndrăzneală. O astfel de achiziţie ar fi fost mai obişnuită în contul unui prinţ din Emiratele Arabe Unite, acolo unde s-a făcut un nou Luvru, dat în folosinţă tot anul trecut. Vom remarca, desigur, că Louvre Abu Dhabi a fost deschis, oficial şi cu toată pompa, cu fix patru zile înainte ca prinţul saudit să cumpere Salvator Mundi. În timp ce muzeul din Abu Dhabi este un proiect la care se lucrează intens de ceva timp, apariţia noului prinţ moştenitor în peisajul cumpărătorilor de artă scumpă este de dată recentă. Ea vine să completeze un portret deja conturat, dar dominat de subiecte geopolitice şi economice. Să nu uităm că subiectul picturii de 450 de milioane de dolari ajunse în mâinile prinţului saudit este unul creştin, este chipul lui Iisus. Iar depăşirea diferenţelor religioase, într-un mod inteligent, tocmai văzusem că este la noul Luvru, unde cărţile sfinte ale marilor religii, mai ales ediţiile vechi şi extrem de scumpe, sunt, împreună, la mare cinste.
     Aşadar, deschiderea noului Luvru, Louvre Abu Dhabi pe numele său, este al doilea eveniment esenţial al anului recent încheiat. De ce plasăm inaugurarea unui proiect muzeologic, oricât de gigantic ar fi el, în lumea comerţului cu obiecte de artă şi de colecţie? Pentru că o parte dintre exponate, mare parte din fondul permanent de fapt, au fost cumpărate de pe piaţa internaţională, din marile licitaţii sau din alte vânzări mai mult sau deloc publice. Expunerea de la Abu Dhabi este un discurs cultural-spiritual, şi nu o etalare de abilităţi, fie ele şi de piaţă de artă.
     Vânzarea Da Vinci a avut loc în campania new-yorkeză din noiembrie, când se aruncă pe piaţă cele mai serioase atacuri la recordurile sezonului. Dar o astfel de campanie se desfăşoară şi primăvara, în luna mai. Atunci, pe 15 mai, fix cu 6 luni înaintea licitaţiei Salvator Mundi a fost vândut cel mai scump Brâncuşi de până acum, tot într-o şedinţă "Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale". Estimată la 25-35 de milioane de dolari, "La muse endormie" a ajuns, atunci, la 57,3675 milioane, preţ final de adjudecare.
     Muza de la New York este din bronz, unul dintre cele şase exemplare din acest material ideal pentru sculptură, făcute după varianta în marmură din 1910. Precedentul record Brâncuşi aparţinea, însă, lemnului. Una dintre rarele sculpturi în lemn ale lui Brâncuşi, "Madame L. R.", mai exact şi explicit "Portrait de Mme L.R.", fusese vândută cu 38 de milioane de dolari, la Paris, în 2009, într-o licitaţie în care fusese dispersată colecţia adunată de Yves Saint Laurent şi partenerul lui, Pierre Berge. Reamintim, în acest context, că la aceeaşi licitaţie a fost vândută şi o pictură din 1922, de Piet Mondrian, numita "Composition avec bleu, rouge, jaune et noir" pe care am revăzut-o de la început la Louvre Abu Dhabi pentru că a fost cumpărată pentru acest proiect, cu 21,6 milioane de euro. De fapt a fost prima operă de artă de top cumpărată pentru ineditul muzeu, atunci un plan la care se lucra din greu. Şi, mergând mai departe pe calea amintirilor de artă, să nu uităm că primul cumpărător al picturii lui Mondrian a fost Helene Kröller-Muller, creatoarea fantasticului muzeu Kröller-Muller din Otterlo, în Olanda, despre care am vorbit, pe larg, în această rubrică.
     Aceste date evidente vin la rândul lor să sublinieze faptul că la marile licitaţii, cele tip campanie de la New York sau de dispersare a unor colecţii, sunt realizate adjudecări de vis, cu recorduri ce adună milioane de record personal în dreptul unor artişti faimoşi sau ca sumă globală pentru o singură vânzare.
     În 2017 s-a vândut şi Adrian Ghenie, din ce în ce mai mult şi la Artmark, dar mai ales la Christie's şi la Sotheby's, chiar la Londra. Acolo, timp de trei zile de martie, s-au dat opere serioase, inclusiv 2-3 Ghenie pe zi. Pe 7 martie, la Christie's, s-au obţinut un 1,8 milioane de lire sterline pentru un ulei de doi metri, din 2011, numit "The Hunter (Study for Kaiser Wilhelm Institute)", şi un 425 de mii de lire sterline pentru o "Pie Fight Study" din 2014. A urmat Sotheby's, a doua zi, cu un Darwin, "Self portrait as Charles Darwin", de 3,252 de milioane de lire sterline, unul dintre cele mai mari preţuri pentru Ghenie, dar şi pentru şedinţa respectivă. După care preţurile au scăzut, nu au mai fost onorate, iar "ostilităţile" s-au mutat în licitaţiile de la noi.
     Unde mare lucru nu s-a întâmplat, decât că s-au menţinut, cât de cât, cei care făceau licitaţii de artă. La Artmark, mai ales, s-au vândut "mari maeştri" dar şi arme de vânătoare şi de colecţie, memorabilia, mai mult decât în orice an, şi militaria, Eminescu, trăit sau închipuit, colecţii şi colecţionari, avangardă, contemporaneitate şi alte fenomene normale, chiar prea normale. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Da Vinci, Brâncuşi şi Ghenie

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Investitii Personale)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN 2017
Avans de peste patru ori mai mare pentru BET-FI faţă de BET click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţia bitcoin a scăzut sub 14.000 de dolari, înregistrând un declin de 30% într-o săptămână click să citeşti tot articolul
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE
Revoluţia, amintiri şi memorabilia click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 13 DECEMBRIE - 20 DECEMBRIE
Cu un avans de 6,28%, SIF Banat-Crişana marchează cea mai bună evoluţie din BET-FI click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 12 DECEMBRIE - 19 DECEMBRIE
SAI Swiss Capital Asset Management continuă să cumpere acţiuni Armătura click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 11 DECEMBRIE - 18 DECEMBRIE
Liviu Moldovan, "Admiral Markets": Aprecierea aurului - dată de estimările Fed-ului privind dinamica inflaţiei şi a politicii monetare" click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 8 DECEMBRIE - 15 DECEMBRIE
Creştere de 27,82% pentru Zentiva, pe fondul intenţiei lansării unei oferte publice click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 7 DECEMBRIE - 14 DECEMBRIE
Salt de 4,21% pentru acţiunile "Alumil" click să citeşti tot articolul
PLASAMENTE ALTERNATIVE
Chipul Regelui, pe un petec de hârtie click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 6 DECEMBRIE - 13 DECEMBRIE
Armătura devine liderul creşterilor de la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 5 DECEMBRIE - 12 DECEMBRIE
Zentiva şi Conted - pe podiumul aprecierilor bursei click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 4 DECEMBRIE - 11 DECEMBRIE
Certinvest BET-FI Index - singurul fond de investiţii cu apreciere de peste 1% click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 NOIEMBRIE - 8 DECEMBRIE
Titlurile MedLife urcă cu 1,41%, devenind cel mai rentabil emitent din BET click să citeşti tot articolul
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 29 NOIEMBRIE - 7 DECEMBRIE
Sphera Franchise Group - pe locul al doilea în topul aprecierilor de la BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
De Sfântul Nicolae, despre regele-copil click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Politică, 08:46
Noua conducere a CSM va fi aleasă astăzi
     * ACTUALIZARE 10:05 Şedinţa plenului CSM a început
     Şedinţa plenului CSM a început, la aceasta fiind prezent şi Klaus Iohannis.
     ---------
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va participa astăzi, începând cu ora 10:00, la şedinţa plenului Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), în care va fi aleasă noua conducere şi se va discuta raportul de activitate pe anul 2017.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:49
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:28
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:03
Spotify a ajuns la 70 de milioane de abonaţi plătitori
     Serviciul de streaming muzical Spotify anunţă depăşirea pragului de 70 de milioane de abonaţi care plătesc pentru acces.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:30
Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an
     Cheltuielile Tarom vor fi diminuate cu aproximativ 12,7 milioane lei pe an, în urma unei reevaluări a cheltuielilor, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.12.2017
BVB
Rulajul scade la 5,7 milioane de euro
     * Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Este posibil ca, săptămâna viitoare, să asistăm la şedinţe cu volatilitate crescută"
       Piaţa principală de Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost caracterizată, în penultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de oscilaţii relativ reduse ale indicilor, cea mai mare scădere, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.12.2017
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate, realizată cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     * BET - NG, singurul indice în scădere
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săpătămânii a fost marcată de creşterea celor mai mulţi indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), singurul coş de acţiuni ce a încheiat ziua în scădere...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0164
2.3675
3.0700
3.9389
0.1817
0.6219
0.2170
4.6304
5.2074
1.5012
3.4132
0.2257
0.4747
1.1145
0.0672
0.4712
1.0213
3.8425
0.3126
1.1870
0.5915
0.0606
0.3618
0.1995
2.7375
0.0389
0.1371
1.0461
0.6237
0.1192
162.2684
5.4845 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook