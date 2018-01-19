   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Banci Asigurari

PLENUL SENATULUI A VOTAT PENTRU PLAFONAREA DOBÂNZILOR

Pârvan: "Plafonarea dobânzilor la credite va menţine scăzute dobânzile la depozite"

BURSA 27.02.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  Zamfir: "Cred că e suficient atât amar de ani cât băncile şi IFN-urile au fost lăsate să-i jecmănească pe români, având dobânzile umflate"
     *  Adrian Mitroi: "Riscul se metamorfozează foarte repede - dacă nu are forma dobânzii, are forma cursului valutar sau alte forme îngrozitoare"
     *  Iulian Dumitrescu, PNL: "Prin această lege, băgăm mâna în buzunarul deponenţilor"
       Plafonarea dobânzilor la credite a fost aprobată, ieri, de majoritatea senatorilor prezenţi în şedinţa de plen. Iniţiativa legislativă a senatorului liberal Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, care prevede o dobândă anuală efectivă (DAE) maximă la creditele ipotecare şi imobiliare de două ori şi jumătate mai mare decât rata dobânzii de politică monetară şi un maxim al dobânzii de 18% pentru creditele de consum, urmează să fie dezbătută în Camera Deputaţilor, care este for decizional.
     Daniel Zamfir a reiterat, ieri, că 14 ţări din Uniunea Europeană au dobânzile plafonate la credite, subliniind că dobânda medie în UE este de 1,73%, în timp ce dobânda medie în România se ridică la 6,10%: "Deja au început să apară tot felul de voci care spun ce riscant este proiectul de lege. Filmul cu cât de riscantă este această lege l-am mai trăit şi la Legea dării în plată. Printre altele, atunci s-a spus că legea conduce la risc sis­temic în piaţa bancară, dar nu a fost risc sistemic, ci dimpotrivă, băncile de la noi au raportat profit dublu faţă de cele din UE". Daniel Zamfir a mai spus că, în SUA, toate statele au dobânzile plafonate, menţionând: "Cred că e suficient atât amar de ani cât băncile şi IFN-urile au fost lăsate să-i jecmănească pe români, având dobânzile umflate. (...) Avem obligaţia să intervenim".
     Colegii săi de partid nu au susţinut proiectul de lege. Iulian Dumitrescu, liderul grupului PNL, a declarat: "Nici eu nu sunt mulţumit de activitatea băncilor din România, sunt iritat de tot felul de norme stupide impuse de BNR băncilor comerciale, dar trebuie să reamintesc că băncile folosesc banii deponenţilor. Dacă plafonăm dobânzile la credite, o să micşorăm dobânzile la depozite. Dacă mâine plafonăm dobânzile la credite, vom ajunge la dobânzi negative la depozite. Prin această lege, băgăm mâna în buzunarul deponenţilor. Dacă plafonăm dobânzile la credite, sigur vor scădea oferta şi volumul de creditare. Apoi vor mai putea să ia credite statul, firmele mari, multinaţionalele şi foarte greu IMM-urile. Prin această lege favorizaţi multinaţionalele în defavoarea IMM-urilor. De mult nu am mai văzut o lege atât de antinaţională şi care va distruge afacerile a zeci de mii de români. În plus, ce aveţi cu românii care vor să ia credite de consum, cu risc şi dobânzi mai mari. Oamenii nu iau creditele de consum de plăcere, ci de nevoie. O să-i aruncaţi pe mâinile cămătarilor. Prin această lege o să loviţi în milioanele de români cu depozite, în sutele de mii de afaceri de tip IMM şi în sute de mii de oameni care vor credite de consum".
     Dobânzile la depozite se vor menţine la un nivel scăzut, dacă dobânzile la credite vor fi plafonate, atrage atenţia Cristian Pârvan, preşedintele Patronatului Investitorilor Autohtoni din România (PIAROM).
     Domnia sa este de părere că, dacă proiectul de lege iniţiat de senatorul PNL Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, care prevede limitarea dobânzilor la împrumuturi, va trece de Parlament, în primul rând băncile vor da credite mai greu. "Este evident că băncile vor transfera cheltuielile în seama proprietarilor de depozite, oferind dobânzi mai mici în continuare. Oricum nu le crescuseră, deşi ar fi trebuit ca acestea să fie de minim 2% (n.r. în condiţiile în care ROBOR a crescut brusc, din septembrie anul trecut, iar inflaţia este pe trend accelerat de creştere)", ne-a spus Cristian Pârvan, adăugând: "Poate că, aparent, dobânzile vor fi mai mici la credite, dar împrumuturile se vor da mai greu. Rămâne de discutat dacă o frânare a creditului nu este bună, pentru că îi mai temperează inclusiv pe clienţi".
     Plafonarea depozitelor se va regăsi nu numai în dobânzile la depozite, ci şi într-un raport credit-garanţie mai mic, de exemplu, precum şi în alte condiţii "mult mai perfide şi mai hidoase, care nu ţin nici măcar de băncile româneşti", apreciază Adrian Mitroi, profesor de finanţe comportamentale, care este de părere că vorbim despre un format internaţional al riscului.
     Adrian Mitroi ne-a declarat: "Nu este nici sănătos, nici firesc să adoptăm o astfel de lege. Este foarte departe de realitatea economică, pentru că riscul se metamorfozează foarte repede. Riscul este un animal cu sânge verde, de extraterestru - se metamorfozează şi are foarte multe vieţi - dacă nu are forma dobânzii, are forma cursului valutar, dacă nu, are alte forme îngrozitoare. Această metamorfoză, dacă încercăm să o astupăm, va lua altă formă, dacă nu acum, mai târziu. În plus, el funcţionează ca un levier. În general, când este astupat sau aparent amenajat, doar teoretic, legislativ, riscul ia o altă formă, hidoasă, şi transformă orice iniţiativă de acest gen, oricât de bine intenţionată ar fi, exact în opusul intenţiei. Nu va avea nici cel mai mic efect, ci va stârni o reacţie şi mai dură".
     Proiectul de lege a generat o serie întreagă de opinii, zilele trecute mai mulţi specialişti exprimându-se pe subiect. Printre altele, o parte din specialişti susţin că această iniţiativă legislativă va descuraja intrările de capital bancar în ţară.
     În opinia lui Adrian Mitroi, este exagerat spus că nu vor mai veni investitori bancari pe piaţa noastră: "Nu trebuie să ne cramponăm de bănci ca şi cum ele ar forma un univers imponderabil al riscului. Arhitectura generală a riscului este foarte pretenţioasă şi va interpreta aceste aspecte ca pe nişte incertitudini, iar răspunsul riscului la incertitudini este un cost mai mare. Riscul răspunde la acte administrative prin cost mai mare, iar acest lucru se va vedea în timp, în dificultatea cu care vom putea găsi, pentru un anume tip de business, capital de finanţare, de exemplu". O bancă nu mai opereză astăzi în context naţional, ci în context internaţional, iar raportul risc/randament este pedala de acceleraţie şi de ambreiaj la îndemâna oricărui manager, a completat Adrian Mitroi, concluzionând: "Exact ceea ce urmăreşte nu va reuşi să obţină iniţiativa de plafonare a dobânzilor. În ţările unde există limite de dobânzi, acestea acoperă doar anumite produse, sunt specifice unor anumite segmente, nu sunt generale şi nu au de-a face cu efortul legislativ".
     Potrivit lui Florin Dănescu, preşedintele executiv al Asociaţiei Române a Băncilor (ARB), impactul plafonării dobânzilor este semnificativ atât asupra consumatorilor, a industriei bancare, cât şi a economiei în ansamblu.
     Domnia sa a subliniat, la finalul săptămânii trecute: "Vom veni cu explicaţii şi cu studii de impact, nu doar pe legea cu privire la limitarea dobânzilor, ci şi pentru celelalte legi care limitează deschiderea posibilă a industriei bancare legată de economie. (...) Considerăm că impactul este suficient de mare ca să solicităm să fim ascultaţi".
     După votul recent al comisiilor reunite (juridică, economică şi de buget) din Senat, Daniel Zamfir a spus: "Plafonarea dobânzilor este o practică europeană. Sunt foarte multe ţări din Europa care practică o limitare a dobânzilor şi am decis ca şi noi să intrăm în rândul lor. Măsura va fi valabilă şi pentru bănci şi pentru IFN, doar pentru contractele noi. Am decis să plafonăm DAE, pentru că, de cele mai multe ori, chiar dacă am fi plafonat dobânda remuneratorie sau pe cea penalizatoare, ar fi existat diverse mecanisme de introducere a comisioanelor şi alte costuri care să fi ridicat DAE. Pe noi ne interesează ca cetăţenii români să ştie foarte clar, de la început, cât vor plăti în total, ca dobândă".
     Proiectul de lege se adresează doar consumatorilor persoane fizice. În prezent, dobânda de politică monetară este de 2,25%. 

     Plenul Senatului a aprobat şi proiectul legislativ privind retractul litigios, care prevede că, în timpul desfăşurării unui proces în instanţă, debitorul va putea răscumpăra creanţa de la firma de recuperare la cel mult dublul preţului cu discount la care creditul a fost achiziţionat de recuperator, moment în care litigiul va fi stins. Şi această iniţiativă legislativă îi aparţine tot senatorului Zamfir, ea urmând să meargă în Camera Decizională.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Pârvan: "Plafonarea dobânzilor la credite va menţine scăzute dobânzile la depozite"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Nicu Alexandrescu în data de 27.02.2018, ora 05:40)  
 Sunt curios ce o sa faca pentru trecerea legii prin Parlament? Oare iar o sa bage bani in sleahta de agitatori condusa de trantorul mustacios? Iar o sa il vedem pe buretele de Lamotesti cum isi onduieste bazinul pe langa reporteritele anteniste in timp ce spune cum a ajuns robu' bancii pentru un apartament de 39 mp? Iar o sa inceapa alde Piparos sa injure tineretul care vrea sa isi plateasca datoriile cinstit? Eu abia astept, imi era dor de marii spartani care cum s-au taiat banii de pe Remetea sau Herastrau si-au pierdut demaraju' in lupta si si-au dezlegat puradeii de la gat. Baga banet Zamfirashule ca nu te sustin nici ai tai din partid si stii bine ca trafaletul de langa Sibiu si restul bandei nu lucreaza pe gratis!


 
  1.1.   Lovitură sub centură  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 09:56)
 
 O luați cu tesla de data asta,
 Recuperatorii sunt morți, îngropați și uitați.
 Ingineriile financiare ale băncilor vor crăpa și ele.
 Nu mai puteți vinde creanțe pe 2 lei că le cumpără victimele escrocheriei pe 4 lei.
 Singura dramă este ceea ce spune Pîrvan. Dobânzile la depozite vor rămâne jos din cauza scăderii numărului de rățuște de pe lacul Balaton.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:37)
 
 Speculantule neinitiat, tu nu intelegi ca prostia aia "nu mai puteti vinde creante pe 2 lei ca le cumpara speculantul cu 4 lei" e NECONSTITUTIONALA? Nici o lege de pe lumea asta nu poate obliga pe cineva sa-si vanda proprietatea (creanta cumparata pe 2 lei) si nici nu poate obliga la ce pret sa se faca o vanzare, adica prostia aia cu 4 lei.
 Cu proprietatea mea fac ce vreau, daca am eu chef o donez, o vand in pierdere, ii dau foc, fac ce vreau cu ea. Speculantule neinitiat, va joaca demagogii pe degete cum si cat vor. Va flutura pe la nas o lege care e limpede ca e neconstitutionala si vou aplaudati fericiti. Nu aveti nici macar conostinte minimale, sunteti de nivelul unui copil de clasa a V-a.
 Cum naiba au aparut atatia analfabeti functionali?


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:45)
 
 Hahaha, țeapa este sfântă, e menționată și în Constituție. Nu poți obliga pe cineva să nu ia țeapă.
 Și spui că interzicerea Caritasului este neconstituțională?
 Mai spune-ne!
 Asta doare. Vine FOAMEA!!! :)))


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:29)
 
 :-) nu va ajuta. Nici capul, nici Dumnezeu. Pur si simplu sunteti niste loseri ;-) si asa o sa va intoarceti in tarana.


 
2.  1,73% vs 6,1% Ce mai e de discutat?
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 05:44)  
 Din declaratia celui de la Pnl se vede clar ca bancile i-au cotizat lui sau partidului? Daca ne gandim ca Pnl cum a votat, ce intelegem?
 Parvan zice ca e bine.
 La airitul de Mitroi ce sa mai comentezi?
 " asupra consumatorilor, asupra industriei bancare" cel de la Arb strategic a pus consumatori in fata sa nu urle ca ii iau din profiturile uriase, nr 1 in Europa cu toate ca vand Npl tot nr 1 in Europa, te intrebi de unde arata banet.
 Spuneti la ciocoflenderu' cutare ca bancile dau bani tipariti de Bce. Bancile nu au bani. Baga 50 000 euro scoatei a doa zi neanuntat de acolo, sau mai rau dintr-un orasel.
 O sa ai mari surpriza pe bani tai.
 De aia este plafonare la scoatere nu si la depunere?


 
  2.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 06:16)
 
 "se vede clar ca bancile i-au cotizat lui sau partidului" e o acuzatie grava si fara urma de dovada sau argument de sustinere.
 Iar ai scapat pe tarlaua intrebaritei, prajitule?


 
  2.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 06:52)
 
 In loc de acuzatie e intrebarita, cum o denumesti tu.
 Mai ramane o intrebare : Parlamentul de ce nu a adoptat-o pana acum? Daca toate lucrurile tindem sa fie europene, acest amanunt de ce le-a scapat daca i-am votat sa gandeasca spre binele mers al tari implicit a noastra?
 Mai demult prin Parlament intrarea era libera. Sa vada oameni ce voteaza alesi neamului conform Diderot -Scrisori catre Sophie Volland, pag 132, Ed Univers,Bucuresti, 1982.


 
  2.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 09:13)
 
 Te-a prajit creditul CHF si demagodia pipereascozamfireasca.


 
3.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 08:52)  
 Nicolae esti dus rau cu pluta.E forte mare dobanda la depozit acuma.Care e rolul bancilor?Poate se vor mai reduce ca numar,ca prea sunt inghesuite.


 
  3.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 09:43)
 
 Daca se vor reduce ca numar atunci nu mai ai piata concurentiala. O sa stea toate bancile cu dobanzile la maxim daca le convine, iar credite sub 3-4.000 de lei nu vor mai acorda pentru ca la castigul nominal obtinut prin aplicarea unei rate de 18% nu acopera costul persoanelor care se ocupa pentru studirea si intocmirea actelor pentru acordarea creditelor. Astfel cei care vor dori un credit de 1-2.000 de lei sa se pregateasca pentru amanet.


 
  3.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:47)
 
 Știm, va fi nașpa. S-a mai spus de fiecare dată când a fost adoptată câte o reglementare în favoarea consumatorului.


 
  3.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:46)
 
 Daca te referi la darea in plata, ti-as sugera sa incerci sa iei un credit pentru a-ti cumpara o casa in Anina jud. Caras-Severin. Asa este usor sa vorbesti cand tu nu esti afectat. Sau sa intelegem ca cei din zonele in care nu exista o piata rezidentiala nu au nevoie de credite?


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.02.2018, ora 09:33)  
 organ si sleata lui ne vor numai bine,mai vor chia ne credeti dobitoci,nu fraierior voi sunteti


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de Vanat în data de 27.02.2018, ora 09:51)  
 Mult zgomot pentru nimic. Plafonarea are un nivel suficient de ridicat incat sa produca efecte practice doar in cazuri extreme (razboi, guvernare absolut iresponsabila, criza internationala majora).. Pana la urma vorbim de o dobanda de 18% care este greu de suportat chiar si in conditii de acalmie economica, sociala si militara. Ca urmare, plafonarea se justifica si ajuta la stabilitatea sistemului bancar (asa cum doreste chiar BNR-ul, nu?) iar nivelul ei este suficient de mare asa incat sa nu deranjeze bancile in conditii normale. Pana la urma despre ce vorbim? Despre un plafon care este suficient de mare incat nu poate deranja bancile in conditii economice si sociale normale si care in conditii extreme ajuta de asemenea bancile sa tina in frau pierderile. Deci, care este problema pana la urma?


 
6.  SA PLAFONEZE TOT
    (mesaj trimis de dan în data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:00)  
 sa plafoneze si dobanda la depozite, asa este normal


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:48)
 
 18% la credite și 10% la depozite? :))))))))


 
  6.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:17)
 
 maxim 18% la credite si minim 20% la depozite :))))))


 
7.  Ridicol, sublim, tremendous
    (mesaj trimis de The Brute în data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:02)  
 lighioanele din Parlament s-au infoiat ca nu vor o economie pe Mercurial, da cand au aprobat vanzarea petromului nicio necuvantatoare a avut curiozitatea sa vada adevarata pozitie financiara a concernului...si acum de ingrijesc de depunerile cetatenilor. Daca e banc e bun, daca e vrajeala e 0815


 
  7.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 10:49)
 
 Dacă e sărăcie, mulți paraziți răsar.


 
  7.2.   Papagali  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:32)
 
 Repetitia (in titlu ) e mama invatarii .! Perseverati .


 
8.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de jenica professorreul în data de 27.02.2018, ora 11:53)  
 zide maretzul Parvan, om fara meserie, president de diferite comitete si comizzzzii, dar si, aidoma genialului Tudose, professeur pe undeva pe la o universitate; genii, ce mai; dobanzile la depozite sunt in general stabilite dupa politica modetara a unei tari; iar Romanica asa zisului mediu de afaceri Parvan este singura tzara unde intre dobanda la deposit si cea la credite este de 8-9%. Sau nu e asa don Parvan ?


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Banci Asigurari)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09% click să citeşti tot articolul
DIN CAUZA UNOR INFORMAŢII PRIVIND NOI PROBLEME ÎN COMPANIE
Acţiunile Provident Financial scad puternic click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU FINANŢAREA IMM-URILOR
Garanti Bank şi Garanti Leasing au împrumutat 32 de milioane de euro de la IFC click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN 2017,
Profit de 53,8 milioane euro pentru Saxo Bank, în creştere cu 33% click să citeşti tot articolul
LA UN RANDAMENT DE 4,48% PE AN
Ministerul Finanţelor a atras 511,3 milioane lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA MONETARĂ
Dobânzile overnight au crescut la 1,34% click să citeşti tot articolul
PIAŢA VALUTARĂ
Euro s-a apreciat la 4,6613 lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatul a adoptat proiectul lui Zamfir de plafonare a dobânzilor click să citeşti tot articolul
Ministerul Finanţelor a împrumutat astăzi peste 500 de milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6613 lei, peste referinţa de vineri click să citeşti tot articolul
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09% click să citeşti tot articolul
BNR lansează o monedă de argint cu tema 150 de ani de la naşterea lui Ştefan Luchian click să citeşti tot articolul
SUPLIMENTAR LA LICITAŢIA DE JOI
Finanţele au atras, vineri, 45 de milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
RADU MUŞETESCU, ASE:
"Plafonarea dobânzilor va descuraja intrările de capital în România" click să citeşti tot articolul
SONDAJ BNR:
"Standardele de creditare se vor înăspri marginal" click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 11:35
Vlad Cosma, audiat la Parchetul General
     Fostul deputat PSD Vlad Cosma este audiat, astăzi, la Parchetul General, el declarând, înainte de intrarea în sediul instituţiei, că "am adus toate înregistrările, le depun azi", conform Hotnews.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:21
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:00
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:12
Apple ar putea lansa un iPhone cu ecran de 6,5 inch
     La 11 ani de la primul iPhone, smartphone-ul celor de la Apple ar putea deveni aproape dublu faţă de cel despre care Steve Jobs credea că are dimensiunea potrivită, potrivit News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 26 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9712
2.3833
2.9881
4.0426
0.1836
0.6260
0.2139
4.6613
5.3045
1.4875
3.5409
0.2269
0.4839
1.1181
0.0675
0.4641
0.9982
3.7733
0.3264
1.1654
0.5983
0.0583
0.3525
0.2028
2.7691
0.0395
0.1396
1.0273
0.6265
0.1205
162.5487
5.4866 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook