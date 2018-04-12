   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

PNL depune moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului

BURSA 20.06.2018

M.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
Ludovic Orban (Sursa foto: Facebook)
     Partidul Naţional Liberal va depune, astăzi, moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului condus de premierul Viorica Dăncilă. Liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, a declarat că parlamentarii care nu vor vota moţiunea sunt "lacheii" lui Liviu Dragnea. Liberalii vor ca moţiunea să fie citită în plen luni, iar spre sfârşitul săptămânii viitoare să aibă loc votul, calendarul urmând să fie stabilit de Biroul Permanent reunit.
     În textul moţiunii, liberalii reproşează Guvernului creşterea indicelui ROBOR, creşterea inflaţiei, modificările aduse Codului fiscal, dar şi amânările pentru recepţia autostrăzilor Lugoj - Deva şi Sebeş - Turda.
     În draftul moţiunii a fost notat: "Am ajuns astăzi să dezbatem o moţiune de cenzură împotriva celui de-al treilea guvern garantat de domnul Dragnea, deoarece Guvernul Dăncilă ameninţă, prin miniştri săi, proprietatea privată a 7 milioane de contribuabili la Pilonul 2 de pensii. Nu există nicio garanţie că Guvernul Dăncilă nu-i va lăsa pe actualii angajaţi fără banii de pensie! Am ajuns cu toţii să ne ruşinăm atunci când vorbim despre Guvernul României, fie în plan extern, fie în interiorul ţării. Nu a fost niciun moment un secret faptul că doamna Viorica Dăncilă nu îndeplineşte decât formal această funcţie, adevăratul prim-ministru fiind, în fapt, domnul Liviu Dragnea".
     De asemenea, liberalii mai susţin în textul moţiunii că "justiţia şi instituţiile statului au ajuns doar nişte unelte politice pentru Guvernul-marionetă controlat de Liviu Dragnea".
     Liderul PNL declara că liberalii se bazează pentru a susţine moţiunea pe USR şi PMP, că aşteaptă semnături şi de la Pro România, partidul fondat de Victor Ponta, dar că negociază cu toată lumea, iar negocierile vor continua cu fiecare parlamentar şi cu fiecare grup până în ziua votului. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] PNL depune moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
PLATUL PARLAMENTULUI:
Protest sub sloganul "Ultimatum pentru Dragnea" click să citeşti tot articolul
Viorica Dăncilă, invitată în Parlament click să citeşti tot articolul
Discuţii aprinse pe marginea proiectului privind combaterea spălării banilor click să citeşti tot articolul
LOCUL ROMÂNIEI ÎN CONSILIUL DE SECURITATE AL ONU, INCERT
Mutarea ambasadei noastre din Tel Aviv, sancţionată politic click să citeşti tot articolul
LEGILE PRIVIND ORGANIZAREA JUDICIARĂ ŞI REFERENDUMUL SUNT CONSTITUŢIONALE
CCR respinge tot click să citeşti tot articolul
Şi-au făcut numărul! click să citeşti tot articolul
Legi promulgate de preşedintele Iohannis click să citeşti tot articolul
CCR respinge sesizarea lui Iohannis privind Legea Referendumului click să citeşti tot articolul
SENAT:
Băsescu pierde preşedinţia Comisiei pentru strategie economică click să citeşti tot articolul
KLAUS IOHANNIS:
Întâlnire cu ambasadorii UE la Bucureşti click să citeşti tot articolul
Gabriela Firea recunoaşte că "acţiunea Halep" a fost un eşec click să citeşti tot articolul
PROTOCOL CONTROVERSAT
SRI a declasificat înţelegerea încheiată cu ÎCCJ click să citeşti tot articolul
MODUL DE DESFĂŞURARE A REFERENDUMULUI, PE ORDINEA DE ZI A CURŢII CONSTITUŢIONALE,
Iohannis aşteaptă decizia CCR click să citeşti tot articolul
WESS MITCHELL, SECRETARUL DE STAT AL SUA PENTRU EUROPA ŞI EURASIA:
"Sperăm ca Parlamentul să adopte o lege a offshore-ului care să încurajeze investiţiile" click să citeşti tot articolul
DEPUTAŢII JURIŞTI AU VOTAT DIN NOU
Mai multe domenii în care Guvernul poate emite ordonanţe în vacanţa parlamentară click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie, 09:57
Ioan Neculaie va fi eliberat condiţionat
     Omul de afaceri Ioan Neculaie va fi eliberat condiţionat, după ce Tribunalul Braşov a decis definitiv, astăzi, punerea sa în libertate, anunţă Digi 24.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:45
Facebook:
Strângere de fonduri pentru copiii imigranţilor
     O campanie care avea ca scop reunirea familiilor separate la graniţa SUA-Mexic din cauza politicilor de imigraţie impuse de administraţia Trump, a strâns 7,5 milioane de dolari în patru zile, devenind astfel cea mai mare strângere de fonduri din istoria Facebook, transmite News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:31
MICROSOFT:
Angajaţii solicită încheierea colaborării cu Poliţia de Frontieră
     Într-o scrisoare deschisă, semnată de peste 100 de angajaţi ai Microsoft, companiei îi se solicită să înceteze colaborarea cu Poliţia de Frontieră a SUA, relatează BBC.
     Cererea vine ca urmare a criticilor dure aduse deciziei administraţiei Trump privind separarea copiilor de familiile acestora, la frontiera mexicană.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:44
PLATUL PARLAMENTULUI:
Protest sub sloganul "Ultimatum pentru Dragnea"
     Un protest este anunţat să aibă loc, astăzi, în faţa Parlamentului, sub sloganul "Ultimatum pentru Dragnea", manifestaţia fiind anunţată pe Facebook după ce în spaţiul public au apărut informaţii conform cărora ar putea fi începută procedura de suspendare a preşedintelui.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:38
SUA:
Retragere din Consiliul ONU pentru Drepturile Omului
     Ambasadorul SUA la ONU, Nikki Haley, a anunţat că SUA se retrag din Consiliul ONU pentru Drepturile Omului (UNHRC), acuzând consiliul de o atitudine negativă faţă de Israel şi că nu îi trage la răspundere pe cei care nu respectă drepturile omului, relatează News.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
20.06.2018
BVB
Recul de aproape un procent pentru BET
     * Circa jumătate din volum, realizat cu titlurile Banca Transilvania şi BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au înregistrat, în mare parte,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 19 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9804
2.3859
3.0532
4.0578
0.1806
0.6262
0.2260
4.6663
5.3256
1.4384
3.6793
0.2387
0.4926
1.0813
0.0630
0.4524
0.8469
4.0420
0.2909
1.0785
0.6244
0.0592
0.3629
0.1953
2.7918
0.0395
0.1530
1.1005
0.6320
0.1231
166.2749
5.6898 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
19.06.2018
Three scenarios for the suspension of the President
     The Romanian Constitution:
     Art. 80 - The role of the president
     (1) The Romanian president represents the Romanian government and is the guarantor of national independence, unity and territorial integrity.
     (2) The Romanian president must watch for the compliance with the Constitution and the good functioning of the public authorities. For that purpose, the president serves as a mediating entity between the powers of the state, as well as between the state and society.  click here to read the entire article
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
.