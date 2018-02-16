   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Editorial

Post-democraţia... vedere în roz

BURSA 23.03.2018

Cornel Codiţă
 
Cornel Codiţă      Chiar trebuie să luăm în serios tema aceasta sau e doar un alt moft academic? Unul dintre nenumăratele şi niciodată epuizatele subiecte de tăiat frunze la cîini, de scris teze, eseuri, ori cărţi pline de vorbe, ba chiar şi de erudiţie, dar fără nici urmă de idee? Eu zic că are şi iată de ce!
     Pornesc de la "sfînta realitate", mama noastră a tuturor căutătorilor de Sens şi Adevăr în cele ce se întîmplă cu oamenii şi societăţile lor. Poate vă vine să credeţi, poate nu, dar în urma votului plebiscitar care a împins Marea Britanie spre ieşirea din sistemul instituţional al Uniunii Europene s-a născut o problemă cu uriaşe implicaţii pentru temele democraţiei. Votul pro-brexit are o clară şi marcată amprentă socio-culturală. Majoritatea care a înclinat balanţa în favoarea divorţului european al britanicilor este alcătuită în cea mai mare parte din cetăţeni care nu vor mai trăi să plătească costurile, oalele sparte (desigur, nu vor încasa nici beneficiile majore, dacă ele vor fi!) ale deciziei colective la care au participat şi în care şi-au impus punctul de vedere prin puterea numărului de voturi puse în urnă. Sau, vor încasa doar o foarte mică parte din ele, greul căzînd pe umerii şi vieţile celor mult mai tineri, mai informaţi, mai critici, ale căror poziţii şi cariere sociale depind semnificativ, dacă nu decisiv, de oportunităţile create de sistemul spaţiului unic european, de la afaceri, la instituţii de drept-adminis­trative şi de la educaţie-cercetare, la activităţi culturale. Aceştia s-au împotrivit, prin votul lor, ruinătoarei erezii numită brexit. Întrebare: este democraţia compatibilă cu un sistem de vot care forţează rupturi sociale şi tensiuni cu implicaţii generaţionale atît de grave? Pînă să dăm un răs­puns să marcăm, în acest punct, cîteva repere.
     Aşa cum unii au intuit, iar alţii au şi argumentat consis­tent încă din secolul trecut, votul plebiscitar într-un sistem "reprezentativ", pentru a hotărî balanţa unei decizii majore, care priveşte nu doar generaţiile actuale, ci şi pe cele viitoare, nu este deloc cea mai bună idee. Ba, mai rău, este în contradicţie cu principiile "democraţiei reprezentative", singura folosită în timpurile şi de către societăţile moderne. Concluzia locală: nu democraţia este de vină, ci "împănarea" ei cu soluţii ad hoc, doar aparent democratice. La originea acestui impuls trebuie căutată laşitatea şi, în ultimă instanţă, dezertarea oamenilor politici împuterniciţi cu mandatul guvernării care s-au păzit de cartoful prea fierbinte şi l-au aruncat peste gard, în ograda "plebei". A doua observaţie vine sub forma unei întrebări: este democraţia compatibilă cu un sistem de vot "selectiv". Cum adică "selectiv"? Spre exemplu, votează doar cei interesaţi, pe umerii cărora cad consecinţele cele mai grele, mai importante ale temei-soluţiei pusă în balanţă. Principiul este într-o anume formă folosit în sis­temul Uniunii Europene, în complexul de reguli numit "subsidiaritate". El este utilizat şi ca principiu al localizării deciziei, atît în UE, cît şi în Elveţia, spre exemplu. Mai sunt posibile şi alte tipuri de vot "selectiv". De ce nu?! De pildă sistemul de vot bazat pe principiul "decizia urmează competenţa". Altfel spus, decizia într-o problemă trebuie formulată în grupul cel mai bine calificat în raport cu temele problemei respective. Avem o problemă cu zarzavaturile, să o decidă grădinarii! Sau, poate mai bine, pieţarii! Ori, încă şi mai bine, utilizatorii de zarzavaturi! Ori, botaniştii! Mă rog, poate foarte bine să fie un grup mai larg care să cuprindă segmente reprezentative din toate aceste arii de expertiză, ba chiar şi reprezentanţi ai celor care urăsc sincer zarzavaturile şi nu vor să aibă nimic de a face cu ele în viaţă! Şi, cum se vor constitui aceste grupuri? Cel mai adesea ad hoc. Şi, eu, ca cetăţean, cum pot să mă calific pentru un vot? Pe baza "certificatului de expertiză minimă" pe care îl pot lua on line şi a înscrierii pe lista oficial deschisă celor interesaţi să voteze în chestiunea respectivă, indiferent care ar fi aceea. În acest fel, nimeni nu e exclus a priori, de la nici un vot; este încurajat şi răsplătit, în schimb, interesul pentru participarea la vot, exact ceea ce nu prea mai fac "democraţiile clasice".
     Ne putem întoarce acum la întrebarea cu care am plecat la drum. Nu doar clivajul generaţional este din ce în ce mai greu de împăcat cu principiul votului universal, aplicat în forma lui cea mai simplă, ci multe alte condiţii şi caracteristici ale societăţilor şi oamenilor din lumea de azi şi de mîine. Cînd controlul asupra "realităţii figurative", a minţii, ideilor şi chiar sentimentelor primare ale oamenilor, ori ale unor comunităţi largi, sunt manipulate eficient, cu bună ştiinţă şi pe bază de ştiinţă, de către cei interesaţi să obţină un anumit rezultat al votului, ce fel de democraţie mai este aceea? Pe cine reprezintă voturile respective? Pare că, în nici un caz, pe cei care le-au pus în urnă. Şi, atunci, nu s-a ales praful de orice urmă de democraţie? Ba, da! Faceţi un pas mai departe. Nu foarte departe, trei, maxim patru decenii de acum înainte vom avea nişte categorii noi, largi, de "cetăţeni": maşini cu capacitate de auto-reflexie de nivelul sau chiar peste nivelul conştiinţei umane; oamenii-bionici care s-ar putea interconecta permanenet pentru a forma o reţea proprie de comunicare şi decizie pe bază de interconxiuni şi a deveni, astfel, un sub-grup distinct al omenirii. Subiectul nu mai are nimic de SF. "Maşinile" care au început să gîndeas­că autonom, în feluri pe care omul nu le mai înţelege, există astăzi!!! După cum şi operaţiunea cuplării omului cu lumea cipurilor a depăşit de mult fazele de studiu şi încercări locale. Este în plină desfăşurare. Am împins lucrurile într-o direcţie, pe care am putea-o considera lipsită de interes pentru acum şi aici. În fapt, este doar o altă modalitate de a sublinia că însăşi noţiunea de spaţiu şi probleme publice, precum şi soluţia instituţională de gestiune a lor, numită simplu "democraţie" sunt deja grav afectate, invalidate chiar, în raport cu un set complet nou de probleme sociale, care nu mai ţin de viitor, ci de prezent. Fie vorba între noi, chiar şi fără noile probleme, eşecul democraţiei în gestionarea problemelor societăţii moderne avansate şi post-moderne este mai mult decît copleşitor, prin evidenţă şi ruinător, prin consecinţe. Problema post-democraţiei nu mai este de lăsat pentru mîine. Viitorii au fost deja lansaţi, de ieri! În care dintre ei vom ajunge, ori ne vom prăbuşi, depinde de deciziile pe care le luăm astăzi. Noi, prin reprezentanţii noştri!!! 
 
