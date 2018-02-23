   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Premierul Viorica Dăncilă este convocată în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor pentru a le explica "unde sunt banii din creşterea economică"

BURSA 03.04.2018

Mihaela Dan
 
Viorica Dăncilă
     * ACTUALIZARE 16:45 Premierul Viorica Dăncilă afirmă că "discursul alarmist al opoziţiei nu a făcut bine României"
     Referindu-se la cheltuielile bugetare efectuate anul trecut, Dăncilă a precizat: "Datorită rezultatelor mai bune, în 2017 cheltuielile bugetare au fost cu 34 miliarde de lei mai mari ca în 2016. Pentru prima oară după foarte mulţi ani, s-a reuşit reducerea cheltuielilor cu bunuri şi servicii, cu 300 miliarde de lei".
     Premierul a explicat de asemenea că guvernul pe care-l conduce a "reorientat creşterea economică spre îmbunătăţirea nivelului de trai, fără a afecta indicatorii macro", adăugând în acest sens: "În 2017, câştigul salarial mediu brut a crescut cu 14 %. În decembrie, pensia de asigurări sociale a ajuns la 1132 lei, cu 18% mai mult decât cu un an în urmă".
     Potrivit premierului, "Inflaţia medie a fost de numai 1,34%, ceea ce a făcut ca majorările de salarii şi pensii să se reflecte aproape total în creşterea nivelului de trai".
     Răspunzând criticilor aduse, Viorica Dăncilă a afirmat: "Unii specialişti spuneau că aceste măsuri vor face să explodeze deficitul bugetar. (...) În 2017, adversarii PSD au pus la bătaie un discurs alarmist, pentru a contesta acest program care vă spun foarte sincer nu a făcut bine României. Creşterea economică a demonstrat viabilitatea programului economic al PSD. Scenariile alarmante nu s-au adeverit. Această creştere se simte acum în buzunarele românilor. Ura, dezbinarea, exportarea discursurilor politicianiste în afara ţării nu vor aduce nimic bun. Sper că în anul centenar vom reuşi să refacem dialogul politic şi să construim o bună guvernare pentru România şi pentru românii de pretutindeni".
     
     * ACTUALIZARE 16:35 Premierul Viorica Dăncilă şi-a început alocuţiunea prin a anunţa o creştere economică record in 2017
     Viorica Dăncilă, prezentă la şedinţa "Ora Premierului", a declarat că ţara noastră a înregistrat în 2017 "o creştere record de 7%", în timp ce valoarea adăugată în economie a fost de aproape 94 miliarde de lei.
     Referindu-se la convocarea la şedinţa de astăzi şi criticile aduse cabinetului pe care îl conduce, Dăncilă a afirmat: "Suntem prezenţi în parlament ori de câte ori suntem solicitaţi. Invitaţia dvs e deosebit de importantă şi utilă. Am dispus să se efectueze analize economice detaliate. Mi s-a cerut sa spun cum au fost cheltuiţi banii din creşterea economică. Pentru mine criticile aduse guvernului de opoziţie reprezintă un elemente foarte important în evaluarea activităţii guvernului. Nu ne considerăm infailibili".
     Totodată, în ceea ce priveşte situaţia economiei, în 2017, premierul a precizat: "România a înregistrat în 2017 o creştere record de 7%. Valoarea adăugată în economie a fost de aproape 94 miliarde lei. Pentru anul 2017 în ansamblul economiei banii din creşterea economiei pentru consum si investiti au fost de 105,8 mld lei. Din cele 105,8 miliarde de lei, 57,5 miliarde de lei au fost cheltuieli pentru consum ale populaţiei, cu 20 miliarde de lei, peste cele din 2016. 19,5 miliarde de lei au fost pentru investiţii, 10,6 miliarde de lei în administraţia publică.
     De asemenea, în ceea ce priveşte investiţiile realizate, Dăncilă a subliniat că "În 2017 s-a alocat 2% din PIB pentru apărare. 6,9 miliarde de lei au fost cheltuite pentru sănătate şi educaţie".
     Referitor la colectările la bugetul de stat, premierul a explicat că "Din cele 94 miliarde de lei PIB creat suplimentar, s-au colectat ca venituri suplimentare în plus 27,9 miliarde de lei, circa 30%. În 2015, veniturile bugetare au fost de 233,8 miliarde de lei, în 2016 de 223,9 miliarde de lei şi în 2017 de 251,8 miliarde de lei".
     * ACTUALIZARE 16:25 Şedinţa "Ora Premierului" a început. Vicepreşedintele PNL Raluca Turcan solicită demisia ministrului Muncii
     În deschiderea şedinţei, deputatul PNL Raluca Turcan declară că "zeci de mii de români" pleacă din ţara naostră din cauza lipsei de oportunităţi la angajare, în timp ce "în structurile statului sunt angajaţi PSD-işti". Turcan acuză că "aşa zisa reformă fiscală" nu a generat majorări salariale la bugetari în timp ce unii angajaţi din privat "s-au trezit chiar cu salariul diminuat".
     Adresându-se premierului Viorica Dăncilă, Raluca Turcan a precizat: "Doamnă prim ministru, vă solicităm, de la această tribună, faceţi un anunţ curajos şi sincer, spuneţi că preţurile vor continua sa crească", a spus Raluca Turcan. "Dacă s-a minţit, demiteţi-o pe ministrul Muncii Lia Olguţa Vasilescu pentru că i-a minţit pe români".
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă ar urma să meargă, astăzi, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, la solicitarea PNL, pentru a le spune românilor, la "Ora prim-ministrului", unde sunt banii din creşterea economică, "ce se întâmplă cu ţara" şi "încotro se îndreaptă".
     Dezbaterile în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor la care ar urma să participe premierul Viorica Dăncilă sunt programate de la ora 16.00 .
     Propunerea ca premierul să vină în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a fost făcută de grupul parlamentar al PNL.
     Potrivit documentului înaintat de liberali BirouluiPermanent, tema dezbaterii va fi "Premierul României, Viorica Dăncilă, trebuie să le explice românilor unde sunt banii din creşterea economică".
     "Am hotărât ca Partidul Naţional Liberal să convoace pe premierul Viorica Vasilica Dancilă în cadrul procedurii "Ora Guvernului', la Camera Deputaţilor, prin intermediul grupului PNL. Principalele teme pentru care convocăm premierul Dăncilă să dea seama ţin de derapajele din economie, de scăderea puterii de cumpărare a românilor din cauza guvernării PSD - ALDE, blocajul în ceea ce priveşte marile proiecte de investiţii în infrastructura de transport, sănătate şi situaţia dezastruoasă în materie de absorbţia fondurilor europene", declara liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban.
     La rândul său, deputatul PNL Raluca Turcan afirma că România este pe cel mai jos loc la capitolul investiţii publice, în timp actualul Guvern spune că avem creştere economică.
     "Suntem pe locul cel mai de jos ca şi procent al investiţiilor public in condiţiile în are actualul Guvern se laudă cu creştere economică, Întrebarea PNL este unde sunt banii din creşterea economică? Unde se duc ei, dacă în investiţii publice nu, dacă în cofinanţarea fondurilor europene nu, dacă nu în atragerea investitorilor privaţi nu? Este clar că în momentul de faţă suntem concentraţi doar pe partea de cheltuieli care trebuie suportate pana la un anumit prag, atât cât Romania să nu fie îngenuncheată prin generaţiile viitoare şi să ajungă într-o incapacitate de a mai susţine aceste cheltuieli. (...) Îi atragem atenţia in mod public preşedintelui Camerei Deputaţilor să abandoneze unicul scop pe care îl are de când ocupă această funcţie, şi anume să-şi spele dosarul de corupţie şi să se concentreze pe problemele reale ale românilor. Să vină şi domnia sa la tribuna Parlamentului, dar in special să-i permită omului pe acre l-a pus, pentru că îi este fidel, în fruntea Guvernului României să vină şi să prezinte cifre situaţii astfel încât românii să anticipeze ce urmează să li se întâmple în zilele următoare", declara Raluca Turcan. 
 
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
