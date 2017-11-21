   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PREŞEDINTELE CNIPMMR FLORIN JIANU:

"Shinzo Abe va percepe ca pe un afront momentul demiterii lui Tudose"

BURSA 17.01.2018

RAMONA RADU
 
     *  "Avem un deficit uriaş de forţă de muncă, în privat, şi prea mulţi angajaţi şi ineficienţă la stat"
     *  "În 2017, Guvernul a legiferat 80% din actele normative, în timp ce Parlamentul doar 20%"
       Demiterea premierului Mihai Tudose va fi percepută de Japonia drept un afront, a declarat, ieri, Florin Jianu, preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Întreprinderilor Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR), în contextul în care prim-ministrul insulei din Pacific a ajuns, ieri, în Capitală, nu a mai avut cu cine să se întâlnească, la Palatul Victoria.
     "Premierul Japoniei va privi ca pe un afront faptul că nu are cu cine să se întâlnească la Palatul Victoria, iar noi pierdem o şansă cu care ne întâlnim o dată la două decenii. Gândiţi-vă din ce cultură vine premierul Japoniei şi cum va primi domnia sa acest lucru. Japonezii ţin foarte mult la etichetă şi se vor gândi că nu ne-am putut abţine nici măcar o zi şi să convocăm CExN-ul PSD după ce Shinzo Abe ar fi plecat de la noi din ţară", a subliniat domnia sa, amintind că Shinzo Abe se află într-un periplu prin statele sud-est europene şi prin cele baltice, căutând parteneri comerciali pentru Japonia.
     Viitoarea guvernare a ţării noastre ar trebui să se desfăşoare sub trei auspicii, respectiv profesionalism, integritate şi performanţă, consideră Florin Jianu.
     Domnia sa a făcut aceste declaraţii menţionând că anul acesta şi anul viitor ţara noastră va avea de trecut peste încercări importante, mai exact Centenarul şi preluarea preşedinţiei Consiliului Uniunii Europene.
     "CNIPMMR consideră că, pentru aceşti doi ani şi pentru viitorul guvern, este foarte important să redefinim un proiect de ţară, care să îi aducă pe toţi alături şi care să poziţioneze România în această competiţie globală. Proiectul, pe care noi îl propunem se nu-meşte, generic, «România antreprenorială» şi credem că România celor 100 de ani trebuie să fie puternică din punct de vedere economic, modernă şi să ofere tuturor cetăţenilor săi posibilităţi de dezvoltare, aici, în ţară", a adăugat preşedintele Consiliului IMM-urilor.
     Florin Jianu a menţionat că CNIPMMR a stabilit câteva direcţii de acţiune în acest sens, precizând: "În primul rând credem că administraţia trebuie să se modernizeze, iar activitatea acesteia să treacă în sfera digitală, ceea ce alte ţări fac deja (exemplul Estoniei). Acest proiect de ţară poate fi realizat în doi-trei ani de zile, însă ţara noastră trebuie să îşi propună această evoluţie a digitalizării. Bineînţeles, digitalizarea presupune şi o administraţie inteligentă, ceea ce înseamnă că foarte mulţi oameni din administraţia publică trebuie să îşi eficientizeze activitatea, să aibă criterii de performanţă şi, de ce nu, chiar să renunţăm la o parte din angajaţii de la stat. Dacă în domeniul privat avem un deficit uriaş de forţă de muncă, credem că, la stat, avem prea mulţi angajaţi şi prea multă ineficienţă".
     În al doilea rând, acest proiect presupune şi debirocratizarea, iar ţara noastră trebuie să îşi propună ca obiectiv în următorii doi ani, intrarea în primele 20 de ţări la nivel global în ceea ce priveşte uşurinţa de face afaceri, a mai opinat domnul Jianu, explicând: "Proiectul presupune şi aplicarea legii debirocratizării pe care noi am propus-o şi care spune că statul trebuie să se abţină în a solicita informaţii pe care le deţine deja".
     CNIPMMR consideră că este nevoie de investiţii făcute inteligent, măsurabil, de investiţii asumate şi foarte clar definite.
     Consiliul IMM-urilor atrage atenţia şi asupra absorbţiei fondurilor europene.
     Preşedintele CNIPMMR a mai afirmat: "Pentru mediul de afaceri este nevoie de stabilitate şi predictibilitate, precum şi de câteva instrumente care pot fi realizate în următorii doi ani. (...) Este posibil să trăim o perioadă de instabilitate care va avea repercusiuni majore în ceea ce înseamnă economia".
     Preşedintele CNIPMMR consideră că înfiinţarea Ministerului pentru Mediul de Afaceri, Comerţ şi Antreprenoriat (MMACA) a fost benefică, însă menţionează că, din păcate, actualul ministru nu a adus în atenţia Guvernului toate aspectele care ar fi necesitat acest lucru atenţia Executivului. (...) Considerăm, în continuare, că viitorul guvern va trebui să aibă un astfel de minister, cu un ministru care să îndeplinească trei criterii: profesionalism, integritate şi mai ales prerformanţă, altfel nu vom avea valoare adăugată. Ne dorim să avem un guvern cât de repede se poate".
     *  Cadrul legislativ - modificat de 1.388 de acte normative, anul trecut
     Guvernul a legiferat 80% din actele normative din 2017, în timp ce Parlamentul doar 20% (278 de legi), aproape jumătate fiind, de fapt, legi de punere în aplicare ale ordonanţelor de urgenţă date de Guvern, a precizat, ieri, Florin Jianu.
     Domnia sa a adăugat: "Dacă extragem şi aceste legi, rămân aproape 10% legiferate din partea Parlamentului şi 90% din partea Guvernului. Aici este un lucru foarte interesant, pentru că Parlamentul devine, practic, o anexă de legiferare a Guvernului. Avem circa 450-460 de parlamentari care ar trebui să legifereze sau să eficientizeze legile, să le simplifice, să debirocratizeze. Înspre ce anume ne îndreptăm dacă Guvernul devine principalul for de legiferare în România? Care mai este rolul şi esenţa Parlamentului la noi în ţară?".
     Cadrul legislativ a fost modificat major anul trecut (1.388 de acte normative), iar 45% dintre ele (aproape 700 de acte normative) au impact asupra mediului de afaceri, a mai declarat, ieri, Florin Jianu, subliniind faptul că este aproape imposibil ca un întreprinzător să ţină pasul cu modificările legislaţiei.
     Preşedintele CNIPMMR a amintit şi de principiul legiferării inteligente aplicat în UE, prin programul "REFIT", care presupune o aplicare inteligentă a reformelor legislative şi simplificarea acestora.
     CNIPMMR solicită aplicarea unor principii inteligente de reglementare, respectiv un proces decizional deschis şi transparent, teste IMM, o sarcină administrativă mai mică, asigurarea separaţiei puterilor în stat şi o respectare a principiului fiscalităţii, care spune că actele normative cu impact asupra mediului de afaceri nu pot fi modificate cu mai puţin de şase luni înainte de aplicare.
     CNIPMMR a propus o serie de instrumente, printre care un comitet independent de evaluare a impactului care controlează calitatea şi necesitatea actelor administrative, un program de acţiune pentru reducerea sarcinilor administrative şi a birocraţiei - care trebuie să fie în directa subordonare a prim-ministrului - şi o planificare inteligentă anticipată a legislaţiei.
     În privinţa "revoluţiei fiscale", Jianu a precizat: "Noi am făcut un test IMM, o analiză post impact, după ce ordonanţa de urgenţă pentru modificarea Codului Fiscal a fost asumată în Guvern.
     Doi din trei întreprinzători au spus că nu vor aplica transferul contribuţiilor şi vor aştepta să vadă cum va ieşi legea din Parlament, iar 75% dintre ei nu iniţiaseră negocierile colective". Domnia sa nu poate spune dacă ar trebui să se renunţe la această ordonanţă de urgenţă sau nu, pe motiv că ar atrage după sine foarte multe consecinţe, întrucât bugetul de stat a fost aprobat pe baza acestei ordonanţe, iar unele dintre companiile mari au făcut, deja, negocierile colective şi au semnat noile con-tracte de muncă. 

Jurnal Bursier
17.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de aproape 39 milioane de lei
     * Transferuri de 10,5 milioane de lei cu acţiuni "Banca Transilvania"
       Volumul înregistrat în cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de 38,87 de milioane de lei, peste cel din şedinţa precedentă, de 28,5 milioane de lei, dar sub valoarea medie...  click să citeşti tot articolul
17.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene urcă pe fondul deprecierii euro
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, exportatorii din regiune fiind impulsionaţi de deprecierea euro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
Fondurile NN au ajuns la o deţinere de 6,42% din MedLife
     Fondurile de pensii administrate de NN au ajuns să aibă o participaţie de 6,42% din acţiunile MedLife, în urma unui schimb, pe piaţa secundară a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti, se arată într-un raport...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Lichidarea "Carillion" pune pe curs negativ bursele din Europa
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care firma britanică de construcţii "Carillion" Plc, cu 43.000 de angajaţi, a intrat în procedură de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul urcă spre 60 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI, singurul indice în scădere
       Valoarea tranzacţiilor a urcat la aproape 60 millioane lei, în ultima zi de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, peste cea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară de circa 55 de milioane de lei, în contextul în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, stimulate de rezultatele companiilor şi situaţia politică din Germania
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, investitorii reacţionând la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii, dar şi la rezultatele preliminare pozitive...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 16 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0333
2.3826
3.0695
3.9533
0.1826
0.6256
0.2151
4.6599
5.2494
1.5080
3.4491
0.2233
0.4838
1.1147
0.0676
0.4744
0.9993
3.8182
0.3110
1.1869
0.5926
0.0596
0.3581
0.2025
2.7747
0.0394
0.1333
1.0395
0.6272
0.1194
163.5981
5.4907 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
