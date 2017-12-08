   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Macroeconomie

PREŞEDINTELE CONSILIULUI FISCAL:

"Încadrarea în ţinta de deficit bugetar nu este o victorie"

BURSA 29.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Ionuţ Dumitru: "Dacă ar fi fost făcute investiţiile programate iniţial, aveam un deficit bugetar cu mult peste 3%"
     * Aurelian Dochia: "Este probabil ca deficitul să se menţină în 2018, dar din 2019 cred că lucrurile se vor complica"
       Deficitul bugetar pe care l-am înregistrat anul trecut a fost de 2,88% din PIB, faţă de 2,4% în 2016, conform execuţiei bugetare publicată pe site-ul Ministerului Finanţelor Publice (MFP), deşi au fost analişti care au estimat un deficit mai mare de 3% pentru 2017.
     Încadrarea ţării noastre în ţinta de deficit bugetar nu este o victorie, consideră Ionuţ Dumitru, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal, precizând că este foarte important să analizăm cum am reuşit acest lucru.
     Ionuţ Dumitru ne-a explicat: "A spune că nu am depăşit 3% deficit şi că acesta este un fapt de eroism este o informaţie incompletă. În primul rând ne-am încadrat în 3% după ce am redus investiţiile, care fuseseră programate să se majoreze cu peste 30% şi de fapt au scăzut cu 10%. Acolo sunt miliarde de euro care nu au fost cheltuite şi aşa au fost făcute economii masive. Dacă s-ar fi făcut investiţiile programate iniţial, eram cu mult peste 3% deficit bugetar.
     De asemenea, s-a reversat scăderea de accize, în septembrie 2017 revenindu-se la acciza de dinainte de ianuarie 2017. Astfel că, din septembrie până în decembrie, probabil că au fost încasate câteva sute de milioane de euro, care din nou nu fuseseră luate în calcul în bugetul iniţial. În al treilea rând, au fost încasate peste 3 miliarde lei din dividende speciale de la companiile de stat.
     În plus, anul trecut, la final, MFP a dat un ordin ca ordonatorii de credite să nu mai facă plăţi decât până în 27 decembrie. Practic, până în 29 decembrie, care a fost ultima zi lucrătoare, nu au mai putut fi făcute plăţi pentru că nu a mai permis MFP, astfel încât cheltuielile să nu crească prea mult, iar deficitul să depăşească 3%. (n.r. Prin Ordinul MFP publicat în Monitorul Oficial 1023 din 22 decembrie 2017, pentru modificarea Normelor metodologice privind încheierea exerciţiului bugetar al anului 2017, aprobate prin Ordinul ministrului finanţelor publice nr. 3244/2017, se stipulează că documentele «prin care instituţiile şi autorităţile publice dispun plăţi către beneficiari cu conturi deschise la Trezorerie sau instituţii de credit» trebuie prezentate la Trezorerie până la 27 decembrie, ora 12.00.)
     Dacă nu existau factorii de mai sus, atunci am fi avut un deficit mult mai mare de 3%, poate chiar aproape de 4%.
     De aceea a spune că am menţinut deficitul sub 3% fără să se menţioneze şi condiţiile care au stat la bază înseamnă a transmite un mesaj distorsionat".
     Condiţiile din acest an nu se mai pot repeta în anii următori, opinează economistul, adăugând că plăţile neefectuate în ultimele două zile din 2017 trebuie făcute la un moment dat, pentru că ele au fost doar amânate.
     Ionuţ Dumitru a conchis: "Pe construcţia bugetară făcută pentru 2018, aşa cum este ea acum, fără a se interveni pe ea, dacă facem cheltuielile aşa cum ne-am programat şi dacă taxele şi impozitele rămân aceleaşi, atunci anul viitor se va depăşi 3% deficit bugetar. Dacă, însă, în timpul anului reducem investiţiile, atunci discutăm cu totul altceva. După logica de anul trecut puteam să facem şi surplus.
     În concluzie, este foarte importantă compoziţia bugetului, susţine şeful Consiliului Fiscal, menţionând: "Degeaba sugrumăm investiţiile şi menţinem deficitul sub 3%, pentru că, aşa, compromitem creşterea economică pe termen mediu şi lung. Investiţiile publice sunt esenţiale pentru dezvoltarea economică şi, practic, componenta bugetară este mai importantă decât deficitul în sine. Şi 3% deficit este mult prea mare pentru România, în momentul de faţă. Când ai o creştere economică ce depăşeşte cu mult aşteptările, pe o structură teoretic mai favorabilă încasărilor bugetare - o creştere bazată într-o proporţie foarte mare pe consum -, noi nu am atins ţinta de venituri. La o creştere economică atât de mare ar fi trebuit să avem un deficit mai mic".
     Şi analistul economic Aurelian Dochia evidenţiază că au fost tăiate cheltuielile de investiţii şi că au fost făcute venituri excepţionale din dividendele încasate de la companiile de stat. "Au avut loc diverse ajustări astfel încât, la sfârşitul anului, să ne încadrăm în ţinta de deficit bugetar. Acesta a fost obiectul principal", ne-a spus specialistul, apreciind: "Evident că acest lucru nu rezolvă încă problema majoră a sustenabilităţii bugetului, pentru că este clar că în anii următori nu vom mai avea aceste situaţii excepţionale asupra veniturilor. Poate că în 2018 nu va fi o problemă, dar din 2019 dificultăţile se vor acumula şi va trebui să se găsească surse de venit suplimentare pentru a face faţă cheltuielilor, care au fost crescute atât de mult. Probabil că în 2018 vom avea o creştere economică la fel de bună şi sunt condiţii să se menţină deficitul, dar după 2019 cred că lucrurile vor fi mai complicate".
     Deficitul bugetar pe anul trecut s-a cifrat la 24,3 miliarde lei, respectiv 2,88% din PIB, sub ţinta anuală stabilită de 2,96%, potrivit execuţiei bugetare.
     Veniturile bugetului general consolidat au atins suma de 251,8 miliarde lei, reprezentând 29,9% din PIB comparativ cu 29,4% în 2016. Procentual, veniturile au fost cu 12,5% mai mari, în termeni nominali, faţă de anul 2016. MFP subliniază: "Veniturile încasate pe principalele patru bugete componente ale bugetului general consolidat, respectiv bugetul de stat, bugetul asigurărilor sociale de stat, bugetul asigurărilor pentru şomaj, bugetul fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate, colectate de Agenţia Naţională de Administrare Fiscală, au reprezentat 100,3% din programul veniturilor administrate de ANAF. S-au înregistrat creşteri faţă de anul trecut la încasările din contribuţiile sociale (cu 10,4 miliarde lei, respectiv cu 17%), din impozitul pe salarii şi venit (cu 2,4 miliarde lei, respectiv cu 8,6%) şi din veniturile nefiscale, care au fost cu 3,8 miliarde lei peste cele din 2016 (+21,1%)". Încasările din impozite şi taxe pe proprietate au scăzut cu 9,1% faţă de anul 2016, scăderea fiind determinată, în principal, de eliminarea de la 1 ianuarie 2017 a impozitului pe construcţii speciale. Încasările din alte impozite şi taxe pe bunuri şi servicii au crescut cu 38,1% faţă de anul trecut, mai arată MFP.
     Cheltuielile bugetului general consolidat, în sumă de 276,1 miliarde lei, au crescut în termeni nominali cu 14%, în 2017 faţă de anul precedent, cheltuielile de personal majorându-se cu 22%.
     Cheltuielile cu bunuri, servicii şi subvenţii au scăzut cu 0,7%, respectiv cu 6,1%. Totodată, cheltuielile cu asistenţa socială au crescut cu 13,1%, iar cele pentru investiţii, care includ cheltuielile de capital, precum şi pe cele aferente programelor de dezvoltare finanţate din surse interne şi externe, au fost de 26,7 miliarde lei, respectiv 3,2% din PIB.
     Conform previziunilor economice de toamnă publicate anul trecut de Comisia Europeană, deficitul bugetar ar urma să ajungă, în 2018, la peste 3,9% din PIB şi în 2019 la 4,1%, depăşind cu mult ţinta de 3% prevăzută în Tratatul de la Maastricht. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Încadrarea în ţinta de deficit bugetar nu este o victorie"

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 29.01.2018, ora 00:23)  
 Dezastrul de pe lume, din 2010, de când Ionuț Dumitru a fost desemnat de Raiffeisen să se joace de-a expertul la Consiliu Fiscal, pe care mafia securistă s-a străduit să-l așeze deasupra guvernului, s-a întâmplat a opta bară consecutivă.
 Ionuț Dumitru care a făcut pe el la începutul anului 2017 s-a înșelat. Bine, i-a înșelat și pe papagalii care se uită în gura lui.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Macroeconomie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Legea pentru transpunerea Directivei IDD se află în procedură de avizare interministerială click să citeşti tot articolul
Perspectiva unei "avalanşe" financiare globale nu îngrijorează elitele reunite la Davos click să citeşti tot articolul
DUPĂ CE FLORIN CÎŢU A ANUNŢAT CĂ MFP SE PREGĂTEŞTE SĂ IA UN ÎMPRUMUT MARE
Finanţele infirmă contractarea unui împrumut, în condiţii de criză click să citeşti tot articolul
DACĂ NU IMPLEMENTĂM DIRECTIVA MIFID II ÎN DOUĂ LUNI,
Comisia Europeană poate să trimită România în faţa Curţii de Justiţie a UE click să citeşti tot articolul
FINANŢELE ÎL CONTRAZIC PE FLORIN CÎŢU:
"Nu avem în vedere contractarea niciunui împrumut"" click să citeşti tot articolul
Numărul înnoptărilor în structurile de primire turistică din UE au depăşit 3,25 miliarde, anul trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
IONUŢ MIŞA:
"Mergem pe ideea de conformare voluntară de declarare a veniturilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
IONUŢ MIŞA:
"Deficitul structural va fi mai mic decât cel prognozat la începutul anului" click să citeşti tot articolul
Plata contribuţiilor sociale s-ar putea realiza în baza CNP-ului click să citeşti tot articolul
EXCELENŢA SA, DOMNUL KEVIN HAMILTON, AMBASADORUL CANADEI ÎN ROMÂNIA:
"Relaţiile dintre Canada şi România nu au fost niciodată mai strânse" click să citeşti tot articolul
Mai poate câştiga America războiul comercial împotriva Chinei? click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIZĂ CITATĂ DE TAX RESEARCH:
PwC, Deloitte, EY şi KPMG - cele mai mari nume din paradisurile fiscale click să citeşti tot articolul
IONUŢ MIŞA:
"Deficitul structural va fi mai mic decât cel prognozat la începutul anului" click să citeşti tot articolul
ANAF a colectat aproape 215 miliarde lei anul trecut click să citeşti tot articolul
Finanţele au împrumutat 500 milioane de lei de la bănci click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BVB
Circa 63% din rulaj, realizat cu acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * BET-NG, singurul indice în creştere
       Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 121,5 milioane de lei, cu mult peste valoarea medie a anului trecut, de aproximativ 47,8...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa, atente la deciziile BCE
     Bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE), după ce această instituţie a decis să păstreze dobânda la minim istoric.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.01.2018
BVB
Peste 43% din rulaj, realizat cu BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Circa 93% din întregul rulaj consemnat vineri cu titlurile societăţii bancare a fost desfăşurat printr-un singur transfer. Este clar că acesta a fost realizat de către investitorii instituţionali"
       Acţiunile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" (BRD) au fost, din nou, titlurile cu cel mai mare volum din şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri, rulajul consemnat cu acţiunile societăţii bancare...  click să citeşti tot articolul
19.01.2018
BVB
Rulaj de peste 50 milioane lei cu acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, prin volumul mare înregistrat de acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 26 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0296
2.3856
3.0421
4.0093
0.1839
0.6267
0.2116
4.6658
5.3342
1.5065
3.4319
0.2239
0.4870
1.1252
0.0671
0.4757
1.0002
3.7436
0.3162
1.1890
0.5923
0.0589
0.3517
0.2021
2.7593
0.0393
0.1313
1.0192
0.6285
0.1193
163.0327
5.4545 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook