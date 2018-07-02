   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Companii Afaceri

PRIMĂRIA CAPITALEI ÎI LINIŞTEŞTE PE CETĂŢENI

RADET nu îşi va întrerupe activitatea

BURSA 06.09.2018

GEORGE MARINESCU
 
măreşte imaginea
     Primarul general al municipiului Bucureşti, Gabriela Firea, a menţionat, ieri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că administraţia publică locală depune toate eforturile pentru ca locuitorii Capitalei să beneficieze de căldură şi în această iarnă, în ciuda piedicilor pe care i-au fost puse de către Guvern. Din punctul de vedere al edilului, RADET şi Compania Municipalităţii Energetica SA au făcut tot ce ţine de ele pentru continuarea activităţii, dar totul este în stand-by până când instanţa va aproba planul de reorganizare a ELCEN, pentru că, altfel, ultima societate riscă intrarea în faliment.
     Primarul Capitalei a spus că solicită Guvernului să aprobe cesionarea Municipalităţii de către ANAF sau să intervină subrogaţia pentru datoriile ELCEN, să fie plafonat preţul la gazele naturale, să fie ajustat pentru toţi consumatorii şi să fie modificat tariful privind agentul termic.
     Gabriela Firea a spus: "Cel care conduce ANRE trebuie să se trezeas-că şi să nu pună în pericol bucureştenii, iar epopeea privind fuziunea ELCEN-RADET trebuie să ajungă la final. În toată ţara, CET-urile au fost date gratuit, prin hotărâre de guvern, primăriilor. La Bucureşti ni s-a solicitat să plătim 300 de milioane de euro şi nici aşa nu ne este predată societatea ELCEN, în condiţiile în care avem 1,3 milioane de clienţi la RADET".
     Referitor la preţul gazelor naturale, Sorin Chiriţă - administratorul public-a spus că acesta a crescut mult în ultimii trei ani. Dacă în 2016 preţul era de 60 lei MW/h, în 2017 el a crescut la 71 lei, iar în 2018 a ajuns la 90 lei.
     Sorin Chiriţă a menţionat: "Preţul gazelor a explodat. Avem informaţii că în iarnă, din cauza importului de gaze, preţul ar putea depăşi 100 lei MW/h. La acest preţ se vor adăuga tariful de înmagazinare - care este de 30% din preţul gazului, tariful de transport şi tariful de distribuţie. Am insistat pe plafonarea preţului la gazele naturale, inclusiv prin adrese către Guvern. Am atras atenţia atât cu privire la structura tarifului, la modul în care este conceput, atât la preţul la gazele naturale, cât şi la tariful de dis-tribuţie, dar am avut rezultate mici în urma demersurilor noastre".
     *  Fuziune şi transfer de business
     Conform administratorului judiciar al RADET, avocatul Gheorghe Piperea, fuziunea dintre ELCEN şi RADET reprezintă singura soluţie viabilă pentru păstrarea intactă a sis-temului centralizat de producere şi furnizare a energiei termice în Bucureşti. Piperea afirmă că această fuziune se va finaliza prin transfer de business şi că tot ce se va stabili în planul de reorganizare va fi valabil pentru următorii 20 de ani. Finanţarea a fost aprobată în şedinţa din 23 august a Consiliului General al Municipiului Bucureşti (CGMB).
     Gheorghe Piperea a spus: "În acest moment suntem concentraţi pe transferul de business. ELCEN şi RADET au active în stare avansată de degradare, ce ar trebui înlocuite începând din anul 2020. Decizia CGMB de a asigura finanţarea prin majorarea capitalului necesar era necesară, iar în urma investiţiilor costul agentului termic în Bucureşti va ajunge la un preţ în care nu va mai fi necesară subvenţia acordată pentru energia termică".
     El a menţionat că municipiul Bucureşti are al doilea sistem centralizat din lume, după cel din Moscova.
     *  Conducte vechi, care trebuie schimbate
     Conform datelor furnizate, în Capitală sunt 4000 km de conducte, dintre care 1000 km sunt în reţeaua primară, iar restul în reţeua secundară. 80% dintre cei 4000 km de conductă şi-au redus durata de viaţă din cauza lipsei investiţiilor în ultimii 27 de ani.
     Pierderea RADET a scăzut considerabil faţă de anul trecut, de la 107 milioane de lei în 2017, la 310.000 lei în 2018. În privinţa datoriilor, acestea au scăzut de la 50 milioane lei în 2017, la 13,9 milioane lei în 2018.
     O problemă scoasă în evidenţă de avocatul Gheorghe Piperea este aceea privind modul de încasare a facturilor. Conform acestuia, RADET încasează 15% din producţia anuală pe timp de vară, iar restul de 85% în sezonul rece.
     El susţine: "Ar trebui ca toate contractele să fie adaptate acestei realităţi. Acum facturile se plătesc la aceeaşi scadenţă, indiferent de anotimp, iar creanţele din vară sunt achitate până la jumătatea sezonului rece. Nu am reuşit să ajustăm modalitatea de efectuare a plăţilor, deoarece există un model de contract impus de ANRE, dar dorim să modificăm termenul de plată".
     El consideră că, dacă planurile de reorganizare şi cele de fuziune şi transfer de business vor fi acceptate, în urma investiţiilor "societatea se poate transforma într-un campion energetic pentru toată ţara, nu doar pentru Bucureşti, unde sunt 1,3 milioane de clienţi".
     Referitor la investiţiile actuale, RADET a schimbat 13,5 km de conducte în zona Aviaţiei, va pune în funcţiune sistemul SCADA privind automatizarea punctelor termice, proiect demarat în 2009, a introdus un program pilot menit să anuleze schimbarea conductelor prin săpare, ci prin introducerea în ţeavă, după curăţare, a unui alt tub dat cu ceară, care vor face corp comun cu vechea conductă ce ar fi trebuit înlocuită.
     Totodată, Compania Municipală Energetica SA va schimba 39 km de reţea.
     Reprezentanţii administraţiei publice locale şi ai RADET au concluizionat susţinând că nu s-a pus şi nu se va pune problema sistării furnizării agentului termic către clienţi, indiferent că aceştia sunt persoane fizice sau persoane juridice. 

     
     Potrivit analiştilor de la compania de consultanţă Frames, declaraţiile primarului general referitoare la situaţia RADET sunt aproape imposibil de pus în practică.
     Frames susţine într-un comunicat de presă: "În primul rând, situaţia din Capitală nu poate fi comparată cu cea din alte oraşe. În Bucureşti, producţia şi furnizarea de agent termic este gestionată de două societăţi distincte, ELCEN şi RADET, în timp ce în alte oraşe este una singură. Preluarea CET-urilor cu titlu gratuit este imposibilă în condiţiile în care există şi firme cu acţionari privaţi (ca de exemplu Romgaz, lis-tată la bursa din Londra) implicaţi în acest proces".
     Analiştii de la Frames susţin că infuzia de capital de 1,56 miliarde lei dată prin Compania Municipală Energetica SA, cea care va administra sistemul de furnizare a agentului termic SACET, prin viitoarea fuziune a ELCEN (producătorul de agent termic) cu RADET (distribuitorul de apă caldă şi căldură) va acoperi doar o parte dintre creanţele creditorilor ELCEN, dintre care cei mai mari sunt ANAF, băncile şi salariaţii.
     Ei spun: "Municipalitatea ar vrea să plătească doar datoriile către ANAF ş bănci, uitând de creanţele către ceilalţi creditori ai ELCEN, precum Romgaz, Electrica şi Distrigaz. Oricare dintre aceşti creditori poate respinge soluţia şi astfel varianta Municipalităţii devine inutilă. În plus, dincolo de faptul că iniţiativa poate fi percepută ca un ajutor de stat, ANAF nu are, în acest moment, o procedură legală de cesiune a creanţei, astfel că propunerea este blocată din start".
     Analiştii de la Frames mai afirmă că, dacă ar accepta să plătească cele 2 miliarde de lei, aşa cum prevede planul de reorganizare al ELCEN, Primăria Capitalei s-ar vedea cu bugetul dat peste cap. Potrivit specialiştilor, ar exista soluţia lansării unor obligaţiuni, însă acestea ar presupune un audit la nivelul activităţii Municipalităţii.
     "Credit sau obligaţiuni, indiferent ce soluţie s-ar găsi pentru obţinerea banilor, ar fi nevoie de un audit al modului în care Primăria Capitalei îşi desfăşoară activitatea. Este pregătit primarul general pentru un asemenea demers? O întrebare care îşi aşteaptă un răspuns. Edilul are alternativa de a presa Guvernul pentru a găsi o soluţie, iar ultimele declaraţii tind spre această variantă", spun analiştii.
     Pe 24 septembrie, creditorii Electrocentrale Bucureşti sunt chemaţi să decidă în privinţa aprobării planului de reorganizare a producătorului de energie electrică şi termică.
     Potrivit specialiştilor companiei Frames, dacă planul de reorganizare al ELCEN nu va fi aprobat pe 24 septembrie,atunci creditorii e posibil să oprească furnizarea de gaze sau curent electric, ceea ce echivalează cu sistarea furnizării de energie termică în Bucureşti.
     "Pentru ELCEN şi RADET ar însemna falimentul, fapt pe care inclusiv Gabriela Firea l-a vehiculat, afirmând că situaţia este precum o bombă cu ceas. Cert este că timpul trece şi ne apropiem de sezonul rece. O soluţie trebuie găsită urgent", au mai spus analiştii.

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] RADET nu îşi va întrerupe activitatea

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat preluarea RWE Energie de către MET Holding click să citeşti tot articolul
Toyota recheamă în service 1 milion de vehicule hibride click să citeşti tot articolul
ACAROM:
Producţia Uzinei Dacia, în creştere cu peste 27%, în august click să citeşti tot articolul
PENTRU 2018
Benefit Seven estimează o cifră de afaceri de peste 7 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
RE/MAX:
Piaţa imobiliară - la un nivel apropiat celui anterior crizei click să citeşti tot articolul
Pesta porcină şi 10 august, problemele liderilor PSD click să citeşti tot articolul
ROMGAZ:
Centrala de la Iernut va intra în folosinţă la începutul lui 2020 click să citeşti tot articolul
PÂNĂ LA JUMĂTATEA ANULUI VIITOR,
Romgaz şi Lukoil vor începe forajul în perimetrul Trident din Marea Neagră click să citeşti tot articolul
Romgaz, investiţii de 1,6 miliarde lei în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Centrala Romgaz de la Iernut va intra în folosinţă la începutul lui 2020 click să citeşti tot articolul
CONSILIUL CONCURENŢEI:
Preluarea RWE Energie de către MET Holding, autorizată click să citeşti tot articolul
ANALIZĂ TRADEVILLE:
Tesla, pierdere trimestrială de aproximativ 750 milioane de dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
PepsiCo triplează cantitatea de plastic reciclat click să citeşti tot articolul
Conpet a demarat procedura de recrutare a directorului general click să citeşti tot articolul
Grupul MET a preluat RWE Energie România click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
31.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de 39 milioane lei, sub media anului
     * BET-BK şi BET-NG, singurii indici pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 39,03 milioane de lei, sub valoarea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.08.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se meţine sub media anului
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost caracterizată printr-o evoluţie preponderent negativă a cotaţiilor bursiere, şapte dintre cei nouă indici ai Bursei de Valori Bucureşti...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 05 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8711
2.3708
3.0369
4.1091
0.1800
0.6219
0.2236
4.6369
5.1336
1.4115
3.5907
0.2405
0.4763
1.0730
0.0586
0.4400
0.5985
4.0046
0.2568
0.9633
0.5860
0.0558
0.3565
0.2042
2.6257
0.0393
0.1406
1.0902
0.6240
0.1220
153.8093
5.5906 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
.