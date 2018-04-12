   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
PRIMUL CAZ DE INSOLVENŢĂ PERSONALĂ - ÎNREGISTRAT LA CONSTANŢA

Piperea: "După declararea insolvenţei, eşti ca într-o semi-moarte civilă"

21.06.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
Grafică de Teodora Savu
     *  Împrumutaţii în CHF: "Se impune amendarea Legii insolvenţei, astfel încât acest proces să reprezinte o procedură simplă si rapidă, nu o corvoadă birocratică de durată"
     
     A fost înregistrat primul caz de insolvenţă personală de la noi, conform anunţului făcut, ieri, de Oficiul Naţional al registrului Comerţului (ONRC). Autoritatea menţionează că acest prim caz, înscris pe rolul Judecătoriei Constanţa, a fost publicat, marţi, în Buletinul Procedurilor de Insolvenţă, la secţiunea "Debitori - persoane fizice cu obligaţii ce nu decurg din exploatarea unei întreprinderi".
     Acest fapt poate fi considerat un punct de referinţă în lupta debitorilor cu băncile, aceştia solicitând constant, de ani de zile, o lege care să-i protejeze.
     Adoptată în Parlament în data de 20 mai 2015, Legea insolvenţei personale a fost amânată de mai multe ori, prima dată în decembrie 2015, pe motiv că nu există fondurile şi logistica necesare pentru aplicarea noilor reglementări, dar şi din cauza lipsei normelor metodologice de aplicare.
     În prima jumătate a lunii iunie 2017, Guvernul a aprobat normele metodologice pentru aplicarea aces­tei legi, iar în toamna anului trecut aplicarea legii a fost prorogată până la 1 ianuarie 2018, când noile reglementări au intrat în sfârşit în vigoare.
     Împrumutaţii în franci elveţieni (CHF), care întâmpină cele mai multe probleme cu plata ratelor, având în vedere cursul monedei elveţiene, consideră că este bine că apar cazuri de aplicare a Legii insolvenţei, aces­ta fiind un nou instrument pe care oamenii îl pot folosi pentru a se redresa în situaţii financiare nefericite. Reprezentanţii acestora ne-au transmis: "Chiar dacă procedura de aplicare este una greoaie, este o procedură la îndemâna cetăţeanului.
     Credem, totuşi, că această metodă este una de ultimă instanţă, acolo unde problemele oamenilor decurg din abuzurile băncilor şi/sau interpretarea defectuoasă a legii în instanţele de judecată. O bună parte din persoanele ruinate financiar provine din rândul debitorilor înşelaţi de bănci. Iar soluţia corectă în cazul lor ar fi ca aceste abuzuri să fie corectate în instanţe sau legislativ".
     Sursele citate consideră că se impune amendarea Legii insolvenţei, în sensul simplificării ei, astfel încât acest proces să reprezinte o procedură simplă si rapidă, nu o corvoadă birocratică de durată".
     *  Piperea: "Toate cheltuielile persoanei insolvente vor fi strict monitorizate"
     O parte din procedura prevăzută de Legea insolvenţei persoanelor fizice este reprezentată de insolvenţa prin lichidare de active, care se derulează exclusiv în faţa judecătorilor, fără să fie nevoie de o comisie de insolvenţă, ne-a spus avocatul Gheorghe Piperea, completând: "Cealaltă parte, de restructurare pe bază de plan, este inaplicabilă, pentru că nu există comisiile de insolvenţă necesare. La Bucureşti au fost respinse toate cererile depuse până acum, în baza acestui considerent - că nu există comisie de insolvenţă -, fără ca judecătorii să verifice dacă omul cere lichidarea. Nu există niciun motiv pentru a respinge o cerere de lichidare, în condiţiile în care legea este în vigoare de la 1 ianuarie 2018".
     Potrivit domnului Piperea, legea insolvenţei personale prevede o modalitate prin care oamenii se pot pune sub protecţia tribunalului faţă de creditori. Specialistul ne-a mai spus: "Legea insolvenţei persoanelor fizice are o grămadă de chestiuni greşite sau de omisiuni. Cel mai important este că, pe partea de lichidare, diferenţa dintre falimentul comercianţilor şi cel al persoanelor fizice constă în faptul că, în cazul în care falimentul unei societăţi comerciale se închide, atunci toate datoriile acelei persoane se şterg automat, în timp ce, pentru o persoană fizică, datoriile se şterg în unu, trei sau cinci ani după încheierea procedurii, în func­ţie de plăţile pe care respectivul om le face sau nu în acest timp. Există nişte efecte care se păstrează, în aceşti cinci ani, ceea ce va crea probleme foarte importante, pentru că vorbim despre unele decăderi din drepturi, în perioada post-procedură. Atunci, nu doar că trebuie să plăteşti o parte din bani, dar eşti banat de pe listele de potenţiali împrumutaţi ai băncilor, ca şi cum ai fi în biroul de credit şi, în consecinţă, eşti ca într-un fel de semi-moarte civilă, similară cu ceea ce se întâmplă unui condamnat după ce este eliberat condiţionat, având cazier judiciar. Însă, dacă acest cazier judiciar este justificat de fapta penală pe care ai făcut-o şi pentru care ai făcut puşcărie, acest gen de cazier civil este completamente nejustificat şi va ridica unele probleme de constituţionalitate foarte mari".
     Referitor la opţiunile pe care persoa­na aflată în insolvenţă le are pentru plata datoriilor, Gheorge Piperea ne-a explicat: "Dacă într-un an de zile după închiderea procedurii reuşeşti să achiţi 50% din totalul creanţelor, atunci res­tul de 50% ţi se şterge, dacă nu, mai încerci o dată să plăteşti 40% în trei ani şi restul de 60% să se şteargă, iar dacă nu reuşeşti să achiţi nimic timp de cinci ani, abia atunci se şterg toate datoriile. Dar din ce ar putea să plătească falitul dacă şi-a lichidat toate activele? În plus, toate cheltuielile persoanei insolvente vor fi monitorizate strict. Dar, per total, este de bine să demonstrăm judecătorilor din Bucureşti că această lege este aplicată şi atât jurisprudenţa, cât şi legiuitorul o să o corecteze. Important este să înceapă să se aplice, pentru că, aşa cum am spus întotdeauna, o lege proastă este infinit mai bună decât o lege care nu există".
     Avocatul Piperea susţine că persoana care a obţinut deschiderea procedurii insolvenţei este un fost dezvoltator imobiliar, care se află în închisoare, executând o pedeapsă de 20 de ani. "Consumatorii obişnuiţi nu pot merge încă să-şi restructureze datoriile, pentru că nu există comisie de insolvenţă. Ei pot merge în faţa judecătorului, dar cu condiţia să ceară lichidarea de active, ceea ce înseamnă, printre altele, să rămână fără casă", a conchis domnia sa.
     Spre comparaţie, Legea dării în plată se poate aplica doar dacă este vorba despre un imobil ipotecat la bancă, iar în Bucureşti cererile de dare în plată nu sunt acceptate, ne-a mai spus domnul Piperea, adăugând: "În cazul cererilor de insolvenţă, judecătorii din Bucureşti afirmă că «toţi românii din Capitală mint când spun că nu mai pot plăti datoriile către bancă. În Bucureşti toată lumea este bogată, toată lumea are loc de muncă, patronii nu mai găsesc români să lucreze. Şi debitorii vin şi spun că nu mai pot face faţă datoriilor»".
     *  Surse: "ANPC are mai puţin de 20 de angajaţi, dintr-un necesar de 270 de oameni care să lucreze pe dosarele de insolvenţă personală"
     Nu sunt formate comisii judeţene, Ministerul de Justiţie nu are ceea ce îi trebuie, Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) are mai puţin de 20 de angajaţi dintr-un necesar de 270 de oameni, pentru că în vara anului trecut au fost blocate angajările din sistemul bugetar, ne-au spus surse apropiate situaţiei. Conform surselor noastre, Oficiul Naţional al Registrului Comerţului a angajat 600 de oameni, ANPC putând să facă angajări în baza unui memorandum. "ANPC a făcut un memorandum încă de când Mihai Fifor era ministrul economiei, însă acesta stă pe masa ministrului de resort fără să fie semnat", ne-au mai spus sursele citate.
     La finalul lunii octombrie 2017, când Camera Deputaţilor a votat intrarea în vigoare a legii începând din acest an, deputatul liberal Ioan Cupşa a spus că aceasta este aşteptată de peste doi ani şi a făcut apel la miniştrii Justiţiei şi de Finanţe să ia toate măsurile pentru ca actul normativ să fie aplicat. La rândul său, deputatul UDMR Marton Arpad a afirmat: "Teoretic, în 18 decembrie 2015, trebuia ca legea să intre în vigoare şi de atunci suntem în prorogări. Foarte mulţi cetăţeni sunt într-o situaţie economică destul de gravă, (...) avem nevoie de această instituţie". Parlamentarul a spus că este ultima dată când UDMR va vota o astfel de prorogare.
     Senatorul PSD Ana Birchall, care a iniţiat această lege în anul 2014, a apreciat, după adoptarea normelor metodologice, care stabilesc modalitatea de desfăşurare a şedinţelor de conciliere, modul de comunicare cu debitorul şi creditorii, tipurile de onorarii pentru administratorul procedurii şi pentru lichidator, precum şi cuantumul minim şi maxim al acestor onorarii: "Odată cu adoptarea normelor metodologice, Legea insolvenţei persoanelor fizice devine un sprijin real pentru românii aflaţi în necaz financiar".
     Textul legislativ prevede ca cetăţenii aflaţi în incapacitate de plată a datoriilor nu din vina lor să îşi poată reeşalona obligaţiile de plată pe baza unui plan de redresare financiară, pe o perioadă de cinci ani, ce poate fi prelungită cu 12 luni. Potrivit legii, debitorul poate solicita începerea procedurii de insolvenţă dacă este în incapacitatea de a-şi achita datoriile în decurs de 90 de zile de la data scadentă a aces­tora. Astfel, cei care îşi declară insolvenţa sunt protejaţi de executarea silită şi orice astfel de procedură aflată în curs de desfăşurare se suspendă pe durata insolvenţei, conform textului legislativ. De asemenea, nu se vor acumula dobânzi penalizatoare, penalităţi sau alte tipuri de costuri suplimentare la datoriile existente la data deschiderii procedurii. 

     ONRC a anunţat, ieri, că în noua secţiune din cadrul Buletinului Procedurilor de Insolvenţă se publică actele de procedură emise în cadrul procedurii de insolvenţă a persoanelor fizice de către comisiile de insolvenţă, instanţele judecătoreşti, administratorii de procedură şi lichidatorii desemnaţi, în conformitate cu prevederile Legii nr. 151/2015 privind procedura insolvenţei persoanelor fizice, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare.
     Oficiul a precizat: "Accesul la această secţiune se asigură pentru debitori, creditori, administratorii procedurii şi lichidatori, cu titlu gratuit, pe fiecare dosar de insolvenţă în care deţin una dintre aceste calităţi, iar pentru comisiile de insolvenţă şi instanţele judecătoreşti accesul se asigură cu titlu gratuit la toate dosarele de insolvenţă, în conformitate cu prevederile H.G. nr. 419/2017 pentru aprobarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a Legii nr. 151/2015 privind procedura insolvenţei persoanelor fizice, cu modificările şi completările ulterioare.
     Toate persoanele interesate, justificând interesul solicitării, au acces la informaţii din Secţiunea "Debitori - persoane fizice cu obligaţii ce nu decurg din exploatarea unei întreprinderi" a Buletinului Procedurilor de Insolvenţă, copii ale acestuia şi copii de pe actele de procedură publicate, cu respectarea legislaţiei în domeniul protecţiei datelor cu caracter personal. Tarifele de furnizare pot fi accesate pe www.bpi.ro.
     De asemenea, la adresa https://bpipf.onrc.ro este disponibil un serviciu online prin care se publică informaţii privind numele, prenumele persoanei fizice faţă de care s-a deschis o procedură de insolvenţă, precum şi localitatea şi judeţul în care îşi are domiciliul/reşedinţa, accesul fiind asigurat cu titlu gratuit".

 
 
