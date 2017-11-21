   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PRIN VÂNZAREA UNOR PORTOFOLII DE NEPERFORMANTE DE PESTE 400 MILIOANE EURO

Alpha Bank devine al doilea cel mai important vânzător de neperformante de la noi

BURSA 11.01.2018

EMILIA OLESCU
 
     Alpha Bank România a scos la vânzare un nou pachet de credite neperformante (NPL). Astfel, singura instituţie financiară cu acţionari greci de la noi care nu se vinde a decis să-şi cureţe portofoliile de împrumuturile care nu mai sunt rambursate de către debitori.
     Alpha Bank A.E. a anunţat, zilele trecute, că a încheiat un acord definitiv cu Alpha Bank România în vederea vânzării unui portofoliu de NPL în valoare de 360 de milioane de euro, după ce, în trimestrul al treilea al anului trecut, a făcut demersuri pentru vânzarea unor expuneri neperformante de 50 de milioane de euro, acestea din urmă către grupul norvegian B2Holding.
     Portofoliul de 360 de milioane de euro urmează să fie achiziţionat de entităţi finanţate de un consorţiu de investitori internaţionali care include Deutsche Bank AG, fonduri avizate de AnaCap Financial Partners LLP şi fonduri avizate de APS Investments S.B.r.l. Tranzacţia va fi finalizată după obţinerea aprobărilor de la entităţile de reglementare în domeniu.
     Conform comunicatului băncii elene, tranzacţia contribuie la realizarea planului de restructurare a băncii, iar rezultatul aşteptat este întărirea solvabilităţii şi a capitalului instituţiei de credit.
     Banca nu a anunţat care este preţul tranzacţiei, însă mirsanu.ro vorbeşte despre o sumă de 100 de milioane de euro pentru portofoliul de 360 milioane de euro. Pentru creditele de 50 de milioane de euro, mirsanu.ro spune că, potrivit surselor din piaţă, preţul s-ar situa în jurul a 35 de eurocenţi pentru fiecare 1 euro valoare nominală a respectivelor expuneri.
     Sursa citată menţionează că, după cele două tranzacţii, care poartă numele Mars, Alpha Bank se transformă în cel mai important vânzător de neperformante după BCR, care a dominat vânzările locale de NPL în ultimii ani.
     Trei dintre cele mai mari instituţii de credit din Grecia - Piraeus Bank, National Bank of Greece (NBG) şi Alpha Bank - intenţionează să vândă împrumuturi neperformante de cel mult 5,5 miliarde de euro până la începutul anului viitor, spuneau, în toamna anului trecut, unele surse citate de ekathimerini.com.
     La vremea aceea, băncile din Grecia aveau în portofoliu credite neperformante de 103 miliarde euro, reprezentând aproape 60% din economia ţării. Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) vrea ca volumul împrumuturilor neperformante din Grecia să scadă cu 38 de miliarde de euro până la finele lui 2019.
     Guvernatorul băncii centrale de la Atena, Yannis Stournaras, a declarat, atunci, citat de Reuters, că vrea să vadă un progres mai rapid în vânzarea creditelor neperformante: "Băncile elene trebuie să fie mai ambiţioase în privinţa reducerii creditelor neperformante şi să accelereze vânzarea lor".
     Sursele citate afirmau că Alpha Bank intenţiona să vândă împrumuturi neperformante de un miliard de euro, până la finele primului trimestru din 2018. În iunie, banca avea credite neperformante de 53,7% în total împrumuturi.
     Alpha Bank România, cea mai mare bancă cu acţionariat elen de pe piaţa locală, a înregistrat, în prima jumătate a anului trecut, un profit brut de 20,3 milioane euro, triplu faţă de cel înregistrat în aceeaşi perioadă a lui 2016, potrivit informaţiilor publicate de banca mamă.
     Alpha Bank este prima bancă de la noi cu acţionariat elen care a fost evaluată de o agenţie internaţională de rating, după cum ne-a spus, în toamna anului trecut, Sergiu Oprescu, preşedintele băncii.
     Moody's Investors Service a atribuit grupului bancar Alpha Bank România ratingul Ba3, cu perspectivă stabilă, pentru depozitele pe termen lung în valută şi monedă locală, calificativul b2 pentru soliditate financiară şi Not Prime pentru depozitele pe termen scurt în valută şi monedă locală.
     Agenţia de rating menţiona, anul trecut: "Moody's consideră că există, de regulă, o legătură între calitatea creditelor băncilor mamă şi subsidiarele lor. Totuşi, la acest nivel al ratingului, Alpha Bank România nu este constrânsă de ratingul de creditare mai scăzut al băncii greceşti Alpha Bank (caa2)".
     Faptul că Alpha Bank România are o dependenţă ridicată, deşi în scădere, de finanţarea de la societatea-mamă ajută la acoperirea neconcordanţei dintre activele şi pasivele sale, mai opinează Moody's.
     Alpha Bank România analizează oportunitatea să acceseze piaţa de capital, prin lansarea unei emisiuni de obligaţiuni, a anunţat, în iulie 2017, instituţia de credit. Aceasta a precizat că Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor Alpha Bank România a aprobat lansarea primei emisiuni de obligaţiuni, în valoare de până la 300 milioane lei, pentru diversificarea surselor de finanţare ale băncii. Decizia adoptată de Adunarea Generală Extraordinară a Acţionarilor este valabilă pentru următoarele 18 luni, au precizat, atunci, reprezentanţii Alpha Bank. 
 
