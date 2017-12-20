   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Editorial

Problema DNA şi relevanţa analizei diofantice

BURSA 16.02.2018

CORNEL CODIŢĂ
 
măreşte imaginea
CORNEL CODIŢĂ      Este clar: avem o problemă cu DNA-ul! Cu Koveşi, cu procurorii din famiglia citricelor, alde portocală şi alţii, cu procedurile, cu calitatea, finalitatea şi instrucţia dosarelor, cu comenzile politice şi de altă natură, care pentru unii sunt ordine de zi pe unitate, deci "se execută, nu se discută", cu învîrtelile necurate ale procurorilor care s-au aburcat binişor mai presus de orice lege, cu modul în care vîrfurile DNA-ului relaţionează cu alte instituţii ale puterii, de la Parlament la Preşedinte şi de la Minis­trul Justiţiei, la CSM şi servicii de informaţii. De unde ştiu? Urlă tîrgul, domnule...! Unde te duci, unde te întorci, Parlament, Guvern, ziare, reviste, declaraţii de presă, radio, tv, ca să nu mai vorbim despre "surse", peste tot aceeaşi arie: "DNA şi DNA fără tine n-am putea, fie viaţa cît de rea...!" Na, c-am dat-o şi eu pe manele!
     Bun...acum, înainte să căutăm soluţii, înţelept ar fi, să definim cît mai bine, mai clar, mai complet, problema. După adversarii cei înrăiţi ai DNA-ului, problema este aceea că în lipsa unui management adecvat şi în prezenţa unei agende personale a Codruţei Koveşi, nu neapărat formulată de ea, sub umbrela larg des­chisă a activităţilor mai puţin ortodoxe, dar protejate semi, ori chiar ilegal de cîteva decizii CSAT, care nici astăzi nu au fost înlăturate, hăt...de mult pe vremurile lui Bădica Bă­sescu şi a matrozilor Maior şi Coldea, DNA-ul s-a dat de trei sau mai multe ori peste cap şi, din instituţie supusă legii, menită să servească înfăptuirea dreptăţii, în numele legii, a devenit "biciul lui Dumnezeu" pus cu sîrg pe spinarea tuturor celor care au îndrăznit să stea în calea, pe atunci, atotputernicilor zilei, ori pe grumazul celor ce trebuiau scoşi din jocurile politice, din raţiuni evidente (încurcau locul!), ori mai puţin evidente şi a căror raţiune nu s-a definit întotdeauna la Bucureşti. Pe scurt, problema cu DNA-ul este aceea că a contribuit la crearea, iar astăzi la menţinerea în funcţiune a unui sistem ocult de putere ("statul paralel") care scurcircuitează sistemul legal şi democratic al ţării, îl subminează şi duce la ruină firava, slăbănoaga, noastră democraţie. Dacă nu credeţi nu aveţi decît să-i audiaţi, pe scurt ori pe larg, pe alde Tăriceanu şi Pesedeanu...pardon...scuzaţi...Te­leormăneanu Dragnea. Dacă îi asculţi pe partizanii, la fel de înrăiţi dar în sensul opus! ai DNA-ului, începînd, desigur cu Doamna Koveşi, obţineţi, mai întîi, varianta soft: toată zarva nu este decît un foc de paie aprins în capul DNA, cu cea mai deplină rea credinţă şi necurată intenţie de cei care sunt deja, ori sunt doar pe cale să devină "obiectul de activitate" al instituţiei cu pricina... şnapani, poltoni, şmecheri de funcţii mari şi averi la fel de mari, dar cît se poate de ilicite şi....mă rog, toată protipendata cea semeaţă a mîndrului PSD, în frunte cu liderul său istoric, mesianic, salvator, neprihănit, nepreţuit şi de neînlocuit, alfa şi omega social-democraţiei de Dîmboviţa şi Teleorman, domnul Dragnea.
     Dacă faci un pas în spate şi te apropii de corul din fundal, al susţinătorilor radicali, fundamentalişti, ai DNA-ului, mesajul este mult mai aspru şi contondent: băieţii ăştia, ai PSD-ului, cu bube în cap, cît să dea la toată Europa, nu fac altceva decît să demoleze cu obtuzitate interesată şi fără pic de ruşine, ceea ce cu atîta trudă a construit generaţia de reformatori într-ale Justiţiei condusă de providenţiala doamnă Macovei, adică DNA-ul! Au luat-o de-a-mboulea către Dictatura Proletariatului 2.0. şi ne trag pe toţi după ei, iar pentru ca să ajungă cu bine la destinaţie au nevoie, nu-i aşa, în primul şi în primul rînd şi cel mai tare, de o justiţie care să asculte de "partid" şi să-i reprezinte interesele şi nicidecum de una independentă, ori supusă altor centre de putere, aflate dincolo de controlul partidului-stat-om. Pe scurt, nu există nici un stat paralel, ci doar duşmani juraţi ai Justiţiei, nu aşa... din principiu, ci din motive cît se poate de lumeşti şi de grave; atît de grave încît i-ar putea aduce oricînd în uşa puşcăriei. Mai zilele trecute, aceste două versiuni s-au înfruntat şi la Bruxelles, în Parlamentul Uniunii Europene, în mascarada de dez­batere despre legile justiţiei din Ro­mânia.
     Ok, aceasta este poziţia părţilor...dar care este problema? Păi....problema este că ambele părţi au dreptate!!!! Evident, nu în totalitate, ci parţial, pe ici pe colo prin părţile esenţiale!
     Nu ştiu de ce şi cum, dar problema aceasta m-a dus cu gîndul la frumuseţea şi eleganţa ecuaţiilor diofantice...ei ştiţi dumneavoastră care, acelea la care nu ne interesează decît soluţii exprimate în numere întregi. Pe marginea studiului lor, din antichitate, de la Diophant încoace şi pînă în vremurile noastre, în care, spre exemplu, Iuri Matiasevici a demons­trat că nu poate exista un algoritm general pentru rezolvarea tuturor acestor ecuaţii, aşa cum cerea cea de-a zecea problemă din lista lui Hilbert, s-a dezvolat un model de analiză, foarte simplu, dar extrem de util şi dincolo de teritoriul special al matematicii.
     Prima întrebare din algoritm este asupra existenţei soluţiilor. Spre deosebire de matematică, în universul evenimentelor şi al problemelor sociale avem certitudinea (chiar dacă nu întemeiată pe o demonstraţie la fel de riguroasă) că, de îndată ce problema există în societate şi produce efecte vizibile, semnificative, soluţia nu este nici ea prea departe. Adică, există! Mai mult, dacă este să ne luăm după Hegel, într-un mod oarecum miraculos, dialectic, care va să zică, problema produce ea însăşi şi elementele necesare pentru asamblarea soluţiei necesare (una sau mai multe!). Totul este ca cineva să caute, să găsească şi să treacă la treabă!!!
     A doua întrebare a algoritmului ne cere să lămurim dacă există soluţii şi altele decît cele care pot fi obţinute, relativ uşor, prin încercări. Păi...staţi aşa şi nu mînaţi! Noi ne văităm de soluţii şi nici măcar n-am făcut încercările minimale care să ducă spre soluţii. De exemplu, încercarea de a elimina rapid toate motivele, circumstanţele şi prevederile legale care au permis deraierile evidente ale DNA-ului şi ale unora dintre oamenii săi importanţi, inclusiv ale doamnei Koveşi. După care, am putea să încercăm şi un DNA, fără Koveşi, doar nu o să acredităm acum ideea că fără ea nu se pot face anchete penale în România, că lupta împotriva corupţiei se ofileşte de a doua zi, ori că procurorii instituţiei dau în bîlbîială şi ard toate dosarele la care lucrează. Şi aşa s-a mers mult prea departe cu acest ridicol "cult al personalităţii" care s-a dezvoltat din solul putred al neîncrederii noastre funciare în instituţii şi a nevoii de "idealiza" oameni care ar trebui să suplinească slăbiciunea instituţiilor. Nu pentru ca să fie pedepsită ar trebui înlocuită doamna Koveşi de la DNA, ci pentru ca să dea o şansă instituţiei să crească, să vedem dacă există soluţii şi în întregi, nu doar în cîmpul soluţiilor parţiale, ori de-a dreptul iraţionale. După cum ar fi cazul să încercăm şi soluţiile care presupun partide, conducători de partide şi instituţii publice care nu au nevoie să susţină şi să se bată pentru o agendă "anti-justiţie", pentru că pur şi simplu, în ziua cînd au probleme cu justiţia, ar trebui să părăsească funcţia, poziţia publică. Da, dar dacă sunt nevinovaţi? Cu atît mai bine...se vor întoarce pe cai albi şi mari, încoronaţi ca biruitori ai balaurului, exemple numai bune de urmat pentru toţi cei ce activează în cîmpul instituţiilor politice şi de guvernare.
     A treia întrebare ne cere să răs­pundem dacă există un număr finit, ori infinit de soluţii. În domeniul social, problema este aproape fără relevanţă. De îndată ce există soluţii, oamenii nu se preocupă cîte sunt şi adesea se opresc la primele două, trei din şirul oferit. Ipoteza mea este că, pentru cele mai multe probleme sociale, numărul soluţiilor este finit.
     În al patrulea pas, trebuie să elucidăm dacă poate fi construită o teorie care să determine, să conţină, toate soluţiile posibile. Aş vrea să apuc ziua cînd vreo instituţie de cercetare în domeniul social îşi va fi pus pe agendă o asemenea întrebare...dar, vorba lui Svejk, care era cercetat de comisia medicală în legătură cu diagnosticul de "tîmpenie" care trona în dosarul său militar şi întrebat dacă el crede în "sfîrşitul lumii" a răspuns: ca să cred, ar trebui să îl apuc...dar nu cred să se întîmple aşa ceva!!!
     În sfîrşit, ultima iteraţie a algoritmului ne cere să răspundem la întrebarea dacă poate cineva să calculeze, practic, lista completă a soluţiilor.
     Păi... la noi, nici nu este cazul! Soluţiile nu interesează pe nimeni, în nici un caz pe cei de la care le aşteptăm în mod legitim, oamenii care ocupă degeaba spaţiul politic. Pentru ei, doar lupta contează, izbînda şi savuroasele, îndestulătoarele ei fructe! Doar de aia fac ei politică, nu pentru ca să găsească soluţii! Doar nu credeaţi că suntem tot la matematică?!!! 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Problema DNA şi relevanţa analizei diofantice

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 01:00)  
 ... logica elementara ne spune ca daca dnaul ar fi functionat, ar fi ramas fara corupti sa o acuze ;) ...


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 16.02.2018, ora 07:43)
 
 despre calul alb?


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 05:32)  
 Se vream un pamflet dar a iesot o ciorba. Slab.


 
3.  slab
    (mesaj trimis de Gabriel în data de 16.02.2018, ora 05:42)  
 prea slab,


 
4.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 06:48)  
 vrem procurori europeni!!!


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 07:36)  
 tenta este una de critica obiectiva dar omisiunea vadita a problemei de fond ,asaltul final al hotilor ,care fugiti peste hotare , care pe aici fac indirect un serviciu acestora .cum dumnezeu in calea acestei institutii corupte dna au aparut doar politicienii sau cei care sunt legati strins de politica . mai bine ar fi fost o analiza a mecanismelor hotiei in rindul clasei politice , pentru ca nu poate fi vorba nici macar de coruptie ci de vandalismul unor gasti transpartinice care se simt mai bine sau mai deranjate in anumite momente politice.


 
6.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de unu în data de 16.02.2018, ora 08:42)  
 Care sunt ,stimabile, "deraierile evidente"ale doamnei Kovesi?Aveti dovezi irefutabile de genul unor sentinte definitive ale unor instante sau cel putin concluziile unei anchete ale inspectiei judiciare care sa va sustina afirmatia sau va bazati acuzatia pe argumentul "ca asa spune lumea"?E greu sa gandesti logic ,nu-i asa ?(spun asta pt a va aminti ,desi sunt sigur ca stiati si d-voastra candva ,ca un rationament logic porneste de la premise ADEVARATE.Atfel ,daca nu se poate stabili valoarea de adevar a premiselor atunci concluzia rezultata ,chiar in urma unui rationament impecabil ,nu poate avea valoarea de adevar.Nu-i asa ,dom' profesor?)


 
  6.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 6 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 16.02.2018, ora 08:56)
 
 Si inca ceva : e usor sa fii logic , e greu sa fii pana la capat !


 
7.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 09:01)  
 Nea Codita, ti-ai pierdut vremea cu articolul asta si eu la fel citind-ul, ai invartit apa in piua!


 
  7.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 7 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 16.02.2018, ora 09:22)
 
 Codiță a făcut un pas în spate și ne-a spus cum se vede din fund.
 La fel ne poate relata și abuzurile Securității anilor 50. Face un pas în spate și vede pe de o parte dreptatea securiștilor recrutați din mediul rural, iar pe de cealaltă parte îi dă dreptate și victimei Petre Țuțea.
 Adevărul este întotdeauna la mijloc. Când ai un interes, o misiune, un stăpân, faci un pas în spate și-ți expui părerea din fund.


 
8.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 16.02.2018, ora 09:38)  
 Codiță, după filmele cu milițienii corupți Onea și Negulescu, trebuia să scrii despre necesitatea adoptării legii răspunderii magistraților.
 Asta ar fi făcut un om.


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Editorial)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Efectul Dunning-Kruger sau despre experţii din clasa a VII-a pe care nu-i aude nimeni în nemărginitul deşert al incompetenţei educaţionale din România click să citeşti tot articolul
Miss Ciocolata click să citeşti tot articolul
Starea de drept click să citeşti tot articolul
Criza de identitate a Europei click să citeşti tot articolul
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ
V-am spus, doar, că vine criza!!! click să citeşti tot articolul
Alunecarea spre dictatură click să citeşti tot articolul
Efectul Lucifer sau Despre efectul de contaminare al ştirilor contrafăcute click să citeşti tot articolul
O Românie, două Românii... sau mai multe click să citeşti tot articolul
Avem un personaj... ne trebuie un autor click să citeşti tot articolul
Blackstone vrea să preia un pachet de acţiuni de peste 50% la o divizie importantă a Thomson Reuters click să citeşti tot articolul
Cipru: două probleme click să citeşti tot articolul
Înapoi spre evul mediu click să citeşti tot articolul
Să-şi vază de trebile ei Europa! click să citeşti tot articolul
STRADA, PROTESTUL, DEMOCRAŢIA click să citeşti tot articolul
Cum scăpăm de Klaus Iohannis? click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 09:21
Consiliul Europei critică Suedia pentru înăsprirea condiţiilor de primire a refugiaţilor
     După ce şi-a deschis larg frontierele pentru imigranţi, Suedia a înăsprit drastic condiţiile de primire şi de acordare de azil, afirmă comisarul pentru drepturile omului al Consiliului Europei, Nils Muiznieks, care face apel la "inversarea acestei tendinţe", relatează AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:36
Renault a prelungit mandatul directorului general cu patru ani
     Renault a extins cu patru ani mandatul preşedintelui şi directorului general Carlos Ghosn şi l-a numit pe directorul pentru concurenţă, Thierry Bollore, în funcţia de director operaţional, potrivit Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 08:10
PINTEA:
"Sper să nu mai auzim de bani daţi de pacienţi personalului medical după majorarea salarială"
     Ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, a afirmat ieri seara că după majorările salariale de la 1 martie speră să nu mai audă de bani daţi de pacienţi personalului medical, creşterea salariilor fiind un pas "important" spre rezolvarea lucrurilor, conform Agerpres.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:34
REVISTA PRESEI 16.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce alegi în 2018: salariat, PFA sau drepturi de autor?
     Revoluţia fiscală a impus în acest an noi reguli de impozitare şi, aşadar, ridică întrebarea: ce formă de remunerare este mai avantajoasă? Vă prezentăm mai jos o serie de scenarii pentru salariaţi, persoane fizice autorizate (PFA) sau drepturi de autor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:04
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
16.02.2018
BVB
Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Piaţa a reacţionat pozitiv la rezultatele bune ale companiilor"
     * Volum de 66,5 milioane de lei
       Rulajul înregistrat ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a urcat la 66,55 milioane de lei (14,28 milioane de euro), cu mult peste valoarea înregistrată în şedinţa anterioară, de 24 de milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele din Europa urcă datorită "Airbus"
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce "Airbus" SE a raportat o situaţie financiară bine primită de piaţă.
     Titlurile constructorului de avioane "Airbus"...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BVB
Volum de doar 24 milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii în teritoriul pozitiv, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi înregistrând creşteri.  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Cifrele privind inflaţia din SUA, în atenţia pieţelor de acţiuni
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au avut un curs mixt ieri, în condiţiile în care SUA au anunţat o creştere peste aşteptări a preţurilor de consum în ianuarie, generând temeri privind...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, Estinvest: "Piaţa a fost dominată de o stare de aşteptare"
     * Declin de 7,33% pentru acţiunile Oil Terminal
       Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de circa 29,3 milioane de lei (6,29 milioane de euro), peste cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 23 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene scad din nou
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care avansul din sectorul minier şi cel al călătoriilor nu a fost suficient ca să menţină pieţele pe cursul ascendent...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 15 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9662
2.3826
2.9908
4.0332
0.1837
0.6256
0.2118
4.6598
5.2505
1.4956
3.5044
0.2252
0.4790
1.1214
0.0658
0.4704
0.9880
3.7337
0.3205
1.1605
0.5882
0.0584
0.3500
0.2024
2.7610
0.0394
0.1393
1.0165
0.6264
0.1193
162.5331
5.4436 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook