Companii Afaceri

Producătorii de vehicule electrice sunt împiedicaţi de creşterea puternică a preţului cobaltului

BURSA 12.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
     Planurile producătorilor de vehiculele electrice se împiedică de creşterea puternică, de aproape trei ori, a preţului cobaltului folosit la baterii, relatează Bloomberg.
     Când BMW a anunţat că proiectează versiuni electrice ale SUV-ului X3 şi Mini, preţul a 21 de kilograme de cobalt, cantitatea de metal necesară pentru o baterie auto, era de sub 600 de dolari.
     După doar 16 luni, preţul ţintă al cobaltului se apropie de 1.700 de dolari şi creştere în fiecare zi.
     Pentru producătorii auto care vor să se concentreze pe vehiculele electrice, creşterea preţului cobaltului a fost o trezire dură la realitate, despre cât de mult se bazează succesul lor pe un metal care să găseşte în mare parte într-una dintre cele mai corupte şi subdezvoltate ţări din lume, Republica Democrată Congo.
     "Creşterea a devenit tot mai rapidă în ultimul an". Trebuie să urmărim cu atenţie evoluţiile, în special în cazul litiului şi cobaltului, din cauza pericolului unui deficit al ofertei", a declarat Markus Duesmann, director pentru achiziţii al BMW, responsabil cu contractarea materiilor prime utilizate la bateriile litiu-ion, cum sunt cobaltul, manganul şi nichelul.
     Ca şi alţi producători concurenţi, BMW vrea să fie lider al celei mai mari revoluţii din transporturile auto de la inventarea motorului cu combustie internă, având în plan fabricarea a 12 modele de automobile electrice, până în 2025, potrivit sursei citate.
     Directorii de companii nu au luat însă în considerare, acum doi ani, necesitatea de a deveni experţi în domeniul prospectării metalelor.
     Producătorii auto se află în prezent pe un teren nefamiliar, în care companii miniere ca Glencore şi China Molybdenum au pentru prima oară toată puterea de negociere, pentru a discuta despre ofertă.
     "Sunt mult mai mari, dar realitatea este că cei ca noi deţin toate cărţile", a afirmat Trent Mell, director general la First Cobalt, care extrage cobalt în nordul regiunii Ontario şi poartă negocieri cu productorii auto pentru livrări pe termen lung.
     Ceea ce complică procesul este faptul că cobaltul provine din Republica Democrată Congo, unde corupţia este împământenită în afacerile curente, conform sursei citate.
     Statele Unite au impus săptămâna trecută sancţiuni împotriva unui partener de lungă durată al grupului Glencore, miliardarul israelian Dan Gertler, pentru că acesta s-ar fi folosit de relaţiile apropiate avute cu preşedintele congoles Joseph Kabila pentru a-şi asigura afaceri în industria minieră.
     În comunicat se precizează: "În calea negocierilor se află şi un obstacol de natură etică. Statul african produce peste 60% din cobaltul extras la nivel global, din care o cincime este extras de mineri în mod artizanal, cu mâinile, iar unii dintre aceştia sunt copii. Acest stat intenţionează şi să dubleze taxa impusă pentru exploatarea cobaltuluo.
     Dacă fiecare dintre miliardele de vehicule aflate în circulaţie ar fi înlocuite astăzi de un Tesla Model X, ar fi necesare 14 milioane de tone de cobalt, de două ori rezervele mondiale". 
 
Macroeconomie, 11:20
Câştigul salarial mediu brut pe economie a fost în luna noiembrie 2017 de 3430 lei
     În luna noiembrie 2017, câştigul salarial mediu nominal brut a fost de 3430 lei, cu 3,1% mai mare decât în luna octombrie 2017, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:11
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:55
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:49
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:41
Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat în decembrie la 3,3%, cel mai mare nivel din august 2013
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei, care măsoară evoluţia preţurilor de consum în ultimul an, a urcat în luna decembrie la 3,32%, cel mai înalt nivel din august 2013, când a fost 3,67%, în condiţiile în care ouăle s-au scumpit cu 43,2% în ultimul an, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0565
2.3711
3.0929
3.9655
0.1816
0.6227
0.2187
4.6374
5.2367
1.4999
3.4768
0.2263
0.4815
1.1100
0.0681
0.4737
1.0206
3.8821
0.3116
1.2025
0.5968
0.0610
0.3630
0.2011
2.7999
0.0390
0.1364
1.0569
0.6226
0.1212
164.6666
5.5258 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
