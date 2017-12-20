   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Profit în creştere cu 33,65% pentru SIF Moldova, în 2017

BURSA 16.02.2018
     * Discountul dintre preţul acţiunii SIF2 şi VUAN s-a redus, în ianuarie, la 19%
       SIF2 Moldova a raportat un profit net de 164,8 milioane lei, în 2017, în creştere cu 33,65% faţă de rezultatul anului anterior, potrivit unui raport transmis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).
     Activele totale deţinute de SIF Moldova, la 31 decembrie 2017 în valoare de 1.880 milioane lei, au crescut cu 9,38% faţă de anul 2016, ca efect al creşterii valorii juste a activelor financiare, arată compania în raport. În cadrul activelor totale, ponderea o deţin activele financiare respectiv 96,62% (2016: 91,77%), cuprinzând în principal activele financiare disponibile pentru vânzare.
     Veniturile din dividende, dobânzi şi alte venituri la 31 decembrie 2017 în sumă de 80,1 milioane lei, au scăzut cu 35,19% faţă de cele realizate în anul 2016. Compania precizează că reducerea este determinată în principal de veniturile din dividende, în scădere cu 38,29% raportat la nivelul realizat în anul 2016.
     Scăderea veniturilor din dividende se datorează în principal distribuirii de către unul dintre principalii emitenţi deţinuţi de SIF Moldova a unui dividend extraordinar în anul anterior, situat mult peste dividendul acordat în anul de raportare, notează reprezentanţii companiei.
     La 31 decembrie 2017, câştigul net din vânzarea activelor în sumă de 100,5 milioane lei este în creştere cu 6,18% faţă de anul precedent, ca urmare a creşterii volumului tranzacţiilor realizate în anul 2017.
     Claudiu Doroş, directorul general al SIF Moldova a declarat, la finalul lunii ianuarie, într-un interviu pentru ziarul BURSA că plănuieşte să menţină o politică de dividende predictibilă. Domnia sa a spus: "Elementele cheie ale planurilor noastre rămân: - Politica de investiţii solidă - baza creşterii pe termen lung a valorii activelor administrate, element fundamental pentru consolidarea încrederii investitorilor; - Politica de dividend predictibilă - remunerează capitalul investit la un nivel superior randamentelor oferite de plasamentele monetare, este menită să satisfacă interesele pe termen scurt ale acţionarilor. În acelaşi timp, existenţa unor randamente scăzute pe piaţa monetară favorizează investiţiile, ceea ce serveşte interesele pe termen mediu şi lung ale acţionarilor; - Operaţiuni de capital - prin derularea unor Programe de răscumpărare de acţiuni în scopul reducerii capitalului social".
     SIF Moldova a mai raportat, ieri, că valoarea totală a activelor administrate a fost de 2,048 miliarde lei, la finalul lunii ianuarie, în creştere cu 7% faţă de luna precedentă, pe fondul creşterii valorii: "- acţiunilor cotate pe BVB-REGS în special din sectoarele financiar şi energetic: +141,99 milioane lei; - unităţilor de fond netranzacţionate AOPC: + 22,9 milioane lei".
     Potrivit companiei, aceste creşteri au depăşit semnificativ scăderea valorică a: - acţiunilor necotate: - 1,9 milioane lei; - acţiunilor cotate pe BVB-ATS : - 14,6 milioane lei; - unităţilor de fond netranzacţionate OPCVM: - 7,5 milioane lei; - depozitelor bancare: - 1,5 milioane lei".
     Ponderea principalelor categorii de active în valoarea totală a activelor administrate la 31.01.2018 se prezenta astfel - acţiunile cotate cum lau 80,29% (în creştere cu 0,9%), acţiunile necotate, 7,79% (în scădere cu 0,62%), unităţile de fond, 9,09% (în urcare cu 0,13%), instrumentele monetare, 1,71 (în minus cu 0,2%)".
     Discountul dintre preţul acţiunii SIF2 şi valoarea unitară a activului net (VUAN) s-a redus, în ianuarie, la 19% faţă de 22% la finalul anului 2017.
     La sfârşitul zilei de 31 ianuarie 2018, acţiunea SIF2 a închis la 1,56 lei, înregistrând o creştere de 11% faţă de finalul lunii precedente.
     Activul net unitar la sfârşitul lunii ianuarie (1,9332 lei) a înregistrat o creştere de 8% faţă de finalul anului precedent. 
 
