Miscellanea

Programul "Rabla" va beneficia de o finanţare de 205 miloane lei

BURSA 28.01.2018

D.I
 
     Administraţia Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM) are prevăzute, anul acesta, venituri în scădere cu 27,8% faţă de anul precedent, se arată într-o Hotărâre de Guvern.
     În ceea ce priveşte programele de mediu "Rabla" rămâne în prim plan, cu o alocare din credite bugetare de 150 de milioane de lei, respectiv de 133 milioane lei pe baza creditelor de angajament.
     La nivel comparativ, la ediţia din anul anterior a Programului "Rabla", suma totală alocată de autorităţi (inclusiv suplimentarea de vouchere) s-a ridicat la 205 milioane de lei, ceea ce echivalează, astfel, cu o scădere cu 36,66% a bugetului prevăzut pentru 2018, precizează Agerpres..
     Potrivit Notei de fundamentare a proiectului de Hotărâre de Guvern pentru aprobarea bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli pe anul 2018 al AFM, postat în dezbatere publică pe site-ul Ministerului Mediului, veniturile AFM pentru 2018 sunt estimate la 406,242 milioane lei, cu 27,8% mai mici în comparaţie cu cele înregistrate în 2017 când s-au situat la valoarea de 562,519 milioane lei. Din totalul veniturilor estimate în acest an, suma de 400,992 milioane de lei reprezintă venituri fiscale (alte impozite şi taxe fiscale), iar 5,250 milioane de lei venituri nefiscale (dobânzi la depozitele constituite din excedentul anilor precedenţi).
     În marja bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli al AFM şi Fondului pentru mediu, alocarea financiară trebuie să asigure funcţionarea instituţiei şi realizarea activităţii acesteia pentru un număr de 258 de posturi (inclusiv demnitarii), respectiv susţinerii şi realizării proiectelor şi programelor pentru protecţia mediului şi pentru atingerea obiectivelor Uniunii Europene în domeniul mediului şi schimbărilor climatice prin încasarea veniturilor reprezentând contribuţii şi taxe la bugetul Fondului pentru mediu şi finanţarea proiectelor şi programelor pentru protecţia mediului.
     La capitolul cheltuieli, pentru anul 2018 s-a estimat o valoare totală a acestora astfel: credite de angajament - ]n cuantum de 433,048 milioane de lei, respectiv credite bugetare de 560,351 milioane lei.
     În acelaşi context, din cheltuielile totale preconizate, 31,358 milioane lei sunt destinate cheltuielilor de personal (faţă de 21,9 milioane lei, în 2017), iar 7,861 milioane de lei la capitolul "Bunuri şi servicii" (faţă de 4,5 milioane lei, anul anterior), în timp ce 519,852 milioane lei reprezintă credite bugetare, ca sume alocate proiectelor şi programelor pentru protecţia mediului, iar 392,852 milioane lei din credite de angajament. De asemenea, în bugetul AFM pentru anul acesta se regăsesc 41 de milioane de lei la 'Proiecte cu finanţarea din FEN postaderare', Mecanismul financiar SEE, respectiv 1,239 milioane lei la cheltuieli de capital.
     În ceea ce priveşte continuarea programelor de mediu, documentul prevede alocări bugetare pentru: gestionarea deşeurilor (credite de angajament - 76,745 milioane lei, credite bugetare - 10,995 milioane lei), protecţia resurselor de apă, sisteme integrate de alimentare cu apă, staţii de tratare, canalizare şi staţii de epurare (doar credite bugetare în valoare de 175 milioane lei), împădurirea terenurilor degradate, reconstrucţia ecologică şi gospodărirea durabilă a pădurilor (credite de angajament: 200.000 de lei; credite bugetare - 20 milioane lei), creşterea producţiei de energie din surse regenerabile (credite de angajament - 5,657 milioane lei; credite bugetare - 5,657 milioane lei), efectuarea de monitorizări, studii şi cercetări în domeniul protecţiei mediului şi schimbărilor climatice privind sarcini derivate din acorduri internaţionale, directive europene sau alte reglementări naţionale sau internaţionale, precum şi cercetare-dezvoltare în domeniul schimbărilor climatice (credite de angajament - 26,950 milioane lei; credite bugetare - 10 milioane lei), instalarea sistemelor de încălzire care utilizează energie regenerabilă, inclusiv înlocuirea sau completarea sistemelor clasice de încălzire, cunoscut ca Programul "Casa Verde" (credite de angajament - 300.000 lei; credite bugetare - 35 milioane lei), Programul naţional de îmbunătăţire a calităţii mediului prin realizarea de spaţii verzi în localităţile din mediul urban (credite bugetare de 200.000 lei), respectiv Programul de stimulare a înnoirii Parcului auto naţional ("Rabla") - credite de angajament de 133 milioane de lei şi credite bugetare de 150 milioane lei.
     Pe de altă parte, pentru închiderea iazurilor de decantare din sectorul minier nu sunt prevăzute nici credite bugetare, nici credite de angajament pentru anul 2018.
     În plus, în acest an se estimează necesitatea asigurării, din excedentul anilor precedenţi, a sumei de 845,891 milioane necesară restituirii taxei auto.
     "Această sumă se va restitui din excedentul Fondului pentru mediu încasat din taxa pe poluare pentru autovehicule, taxa pentru emisiile poluante provenite de la autovehicule şi timbrul de mediu pentru autovehicule", se spune în Nota de fundamentare.
     Documentul citat ce însoţeşte proiectul de HG arată că, pentru anul 2017, valoarea totală a veniturilor încasate la Fondul pentru mediu, la 31 decembrie, a fost de 573,040 milioane lei, din care: 562,925 milioane lei venituri fiscale (timbru de mediu şi alte impozite şi taxe fiscale) şi 10,115 milioane lei venituri nefiscale (7,180 milioane lei dobânzi la depozitele constituite din excedentul anilor precedenţ, respectiv 2,935 milioane lei ca "Alte sume primite din fonduri de la Uniunea Europeană pentru programele operaţionale finanţate în cadrul obiectivului convergenţă").
     Proiectul de HG va fi în dezbatere publică până la data de 4 februarie 2018, iar cei interesaţi pot transmite opinii/propuneri/sugestii în termenul-limită la Ministerul Mediului - Administraţia Fondului pentru Mediu. 
 
