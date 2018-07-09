   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Companii Afaceri

"Proiectul de modificare a Legii insolvenţei favorizează excesiv creditorul bugetar"

BURSA 17.09.2018
     * (Interviu cu Simona Miloş, preşedintele Institutului Naţional pentru Pregătirea Practicienilor în Insolvenţă)
     
     Propunerile de modificare a Legii insolvenţei, care urmează să intre la aprobare în Guvern în regim de urgenţă, favorizează excesiv creditorul bugetar, este de părere Simona Miloş, preşedintele Institutului Naţional pentru Pregătirea Practicienilor în Insolvenţă (INPPI). Domnia sa ne-a precizat, în cadrul unui interviu: "Favorizarea excesivă a unui creditor bugetar, care oricum, în actuala lege, are un tratament privilegiat în raport de toţi ceilalţi creditori, este un demers care afectează principiul concursualismului şi drepturile celorlalţi creditori.
     Totodată, recomandările Băncii Mondiale la momentul elaborării Codului Insolvenţei au fost în sensul eliminării tratamentului privilegiat al creditorului bugetar, această recomandare având şi o justificare, şi anume aceea că dintre toţi creditorii, cel bugetar are toate pârghiile şi instrumentele legale să-şi valorifice din timp creanţele, beneficiind de forţa de coerciţie a statului".
     Printre altele, doamna Miloş susţine că proiectul Ordonanţei de Urgenţă ce vizează modificarea Legii 85/2014 conţine aspecte neconstituţionale.
     
     
     Reporter: De ce este nevoie de o nouă modificare a Legii insolvenţei?
     Simona Miloş: Încă de la momentul elaborării noii legi a insolvenţei, ideea a fost aceea a acordării unei perioade suficiente de timp pentru implementare, pentru a vedea cum funcţionează în practică, urmând ca în acest interval să fie adunate opiniile practicienilor, ale doctrinarilor şi, în general, ale participanţilor din aceste proceduri - creditori, instituţii publice, antreprenori - aceste opinii urmând să fie avute în vedere la o eventuală reformă legis­lativă în materie.
     O perioadă de 3-4 ani de la intrarea în vigoare a Legii nr. 85/2014 privind procedurile insolvenţei a fost apreciată de către specialiştii implicaţi în elaborarea ei a fi o perioadă suficientă pentru o analiză de ansamblu.
     O astfel de analiză presupune, însă, un proces legislativ amplu, cu o largă consultare a tuturor celor implicaţi, şi nu o procedură de urgenţă, cum este cea a ordonanţei care urmează să intre la aprobare în Guvern.
     Modificarea propusă prin proiectul de ordonanţă de urgenţă nu urmăreşte însă o reformă în materia legislaţiei insolvenţei, ci, aşa cum rezultă din expunerea de motive privind necesitatea adoptării acesteia, scopul urmărit este eficientizarea recuperării creanţelor bugetare în procedurile de insolvenţă şi evitarea folosirii abuzive a procedurilor de insolvenţă de către antreprenori.
     În acest context, se poate pune întrebarea legitimă dacă aceste modificări se impun a fi efectuate de urgenţă sau dacă nu cumva ar fi mai indicată urmarea unei proceduri de legiferare parlamentară.
     Reporter: Ce noi reglementari în domeniu presupune proiectul legislativ?
     Simona Miloş: Le voi enumera pe cele mai importante, în opinia mea.
     În principal, s-a urmărit crearea unui regim prioritar al creditorului bugetar în raport cu toţi ceilalţi creditori, favorizarea acestuia prin stabilirea unor procentaje superioare de îndestulare în caz de reorganizare, dar şi reducerea drepturilor debitorului în procedură.
     Spre exemplu, în caz de reorganizare, creditorul bugetar nu va putea primi mai puţin de 50% din valoarea creanţelor negarantate.
     Au fost făcute propuneri de limitare a dreptului unei firme de a-şi deschide procedura dacă, din totalul masei credale, creditorul bugetar deţine peste 50% din total creanţe, de eliminare a dreptului debitorului de a-şi mai putea propune practicianul în insolvenţă provizoriu, dar şi limitarea drepturilor creditorilor aflaţi în raporturi de afiliere cu debitoarea.
     O modificare importantă propusă care vizează profesiile liberale este legată de persoanele de specialitate care ar putea fi angajate într-o procedură de insolvenţă ca evaluatori, experţi contabili, avocaţi, societăţi de arhivare etc.. Conform propunerii de modificare, nu vor putea fi desemnate în aceas­tă calitate acele persoane care se află într-o relaţie contractuală sau într-o relaţie de afiliere, aşa cum este aceasta definită în Codul Fiscal, cu adminis­tratorul judiciar, cu lichidatorul judiciar, cu debitorul în insolvenţă sau cu vreunul dintre creditori.
     O serie de propuneri sunt legate de activitatea practicianului în insolvenţă, cea care m-a surprins fiind aceea că practicianul va putea fi sancţionat pentru fapte care, deşi nu îi sunt imputabile, fiind fapte culpabile ale debitorului, acestea vor atrage răspunderea practicianului în insolvenţă în calitatea sa de reprezentant legal al debitorului.
     Reporter: Care sunt implicaţiile acestor modificari?
     Simona Miloş: În primul rând, favorizarea excesivă a unui creditor bugetar, care oricum, în actuala lege, are un tratament privilegiat în raport de toţi ceilalţi creditori, este un demers care afectează principiul concursualis­mului şi drepturile celorlalţi creditori.
     Totodată, recomandările Băncii Mondiale la momentul elaborării Codului Insolvenţei au fost în sensul eliminării tratamentului privilegiat al creditorului bugetar, această recomandare având şi o justificare, şi anume aceea că, dintre toţi creditorii, cel bugetar are toate pârghiile şi instrumentele legale să-şi valorifice din timp creanţele, beneficiind de forţa de coerciţie a statului.
     Aceeaşi concluzie se desprinde şi din Ghidul Legislativ în materie de Insolvenţă, elaborat de Comisia Naţiunilor Unite de Drept Comercial Internaţional (UNCITRAL) care tratează prevederile esenţiale ce ar trebui adoptate la nivel legislativ pentru rezultatul unei eficienţe şi efectivităţi sporite a procedurilor de insolvenţă.
     Se menţionează în mod expres eliminarea tratamentului privilegiat al creanţei bugetare, concluzia fiind aceea că menţinerea unui număr ridicat de priorităţi conferite creanţelor în materie de insolvenţă este de natură a complica principiile de bază ale procedurii, astfel încât dezideratele eficienţei şi efectivităţii sunt dificil de atins.
     Introducerea obligaţiei de achitare a cel puţin 50% din valoarea creanţelor negarantate pentru ca un plan de reorganizare să poată fi confirmat va reduce drastic şansele de reuşită ale unei reorganizări, distinct de faptul că se creează un regim discriminatoriu în raport cu ceilalţi creditori.
     Cât priveşte propunerile de limitare a dreptului debitorului de a-şi deschide procedura insolvenţei în ipoteza în care are datorii la fisc ce depăşesc 50% din total creanţe, aceasta este o îngrădire a unui drept, dar este şi imposibil de aplicat, de vreme ce există obligaţia legală a debitorilor de a-şi deschide procedura insolvenţei, sub sancţiune penală, fapta de refuz fiind calificată de Codul Penal ca infracţiune de bancrută simplă.
     Discuţii s-ar putea face şi în legătură cu limitarea dreptului creditorilor care sunt şi afiliaţi ai debitoarei de a mai face parte din comitetul creditorilor; restrângerea unui drept trebuie să fie bine argumentată şi, oricum, să fie proporţională cu situaţia care a făcut necesară măsura.
     În acelaşi timp, unul dintre cele mai apreciate aspecte ale codului insolvenţei a fost acela legat de introducerea reglementării insolvenţei grupului de societăţi, Banca Mondială apreciind că legislaţia din România este una modernă tocmai din această perspectivă.
     Propunerea privind limitarea specialiştilor care pot fi desemnaţi într-o procedură de insolvenţă în calitate de experţi pe motivul legăturilor contractuale ale acestora cu creditorii, debitorul sau cu practicianul în insolvenţă va genera o restrângere drastică a posibilităţii de numire a unor profesionişti în astfel de proceduri, de vreme ce un evaluator, un avocat sau un expert contabil este foarte probabil să se fi aflat de-a lungul carierei sale în relaţii contractuale cu diverşi creditori ai procedurilor.
     Cu alte cuvinte, dacă ai fost desemnat în alte proceduri - să luăm exemplul unui evaluator - de către un creditor - să zicem o instituţie financiară, această colaborare te va pune în incompatibilitate de a mai fi desemnat în orice alt dosar de insolvenţă în care res­pectiva instituţie financiară este creditor.
     La fel şi cu avocaţii, experţii sau firmele de arhivare. De regulă, marii creditori lucrează cu firme specializate care au experienţa necesară şi pot oferi servicii complexe în proceduri de insolvenţă de anvergură; această propunere va elimina, practic, specialiştii şi firmele care au capacitatea logistică şi profesională să gestioneze dosare complexe, ajungându-se în situaţia în care să nu găseşti specialişti care să nu fie incompatibili. Se creează, astfel, şi o distorsionare a pieţei profesiilor liberale.
     Chestiunea legată de răspunderea practicianului în calitatea sa de reprezentant legal al debitoarei este, în opinia mea, neconstituţională, de vreme ce răspunderea nu poate fi decât pentru fapta proprie, fiind personală, ea neputând fi atrasă pentru fapta altor persoane.
     Să nu uităm că practicianul în insolvenţă este organ care aplică o procedură, alături de judecătorul sindic, şi nu reprezentantul debitoarei.
     Prin urmare, nu poate fi sancţionat decât pentru fapta proprie; dacă a încălcat legea, este normal să răspundă, dar doar pentru faptele sale, nu pentru ale debitorului.
     Modificarea propusă ar putea da naştere unor interpretări abuzive ale organelor de control fiscal şi ar putea merge până la o solidaritate a practicianului în insolvenţă cu debitorul, impusă pe criterii care nu au nicio legătură cu culpa practicianului.
     În plus, este esenţial ca un practician în insolvenţă să fie independent şi imparţial în exercitarea atribuţiilor într-o procedură de insolvenţă; astfel de prevederi nu fac decât să pună presiune pe practicianul în insolvenţă, să îl timoreze, iar acesta să fie tentat să acţioneze ca un angajat al fiscului, ceea ce ar produce un dezechilibru grav în raport cu ceilalţi creditori.
     Reporter: Credeţi că Fiscul va avea de câştigat după modificarea Legii insolvenţei?
     Simona Miloş: Din păcate, cred că nici măcar Fiscul nu va avea de câştigat. Insolvenţa este importantă pentru asanarea economiei.
     Poate că pe termen scurt s-ar încasa anumite sume la bugetul de stat, dar pe termen lung astfel de strategii sunt păguboase şi pentru creditori şi pentru antreprenori. Un mediu antreprenorial nesănătos înseamnă bani puţini şi pentru Fisc.
     Reporter: Cum ar trebui amendate propunerile din iniţiativa legislativă?
     Simona Miloş: Ar trebui în primul rând să existe un dialog cu toţi cei implicaţi. Cred că acest aspect este esenţial, pentru a putea fi exprimate mai multe puncte de vedere şi a se lua cea mai bună decizie.
     Soluţii de maximizare a încasărilor la bugetul de stat pot fi găsite prin alte mijloace decât prin crearea unui tratament privilegiat creditorului bugetar în cadrul procedurii insolvenţei.
     O serie de propuneri în sensul accelerării soluţionării unor cereri de plată pentru creanţele curente sunt binevenite, dar şi aici trebuie găsită cea mai echilibrată formulă.
     Una dintre soluţiile pe care UNPIR le-a propus vizează introducerea posibilităţii de cesionare a creanţelor bugetare - la valoarea nominală - dacă există interes din partea investitorilor de a prelua astfel de creanţe: Fiscul ar câştiga rapid nişte bani şi nu ar trebui să aştepte derularea unei proceduri şi nici să suporte alte riscuri.
     O altă soluţie ar fi deblocarea activelor societăţilor în insolvenţă asupra cărora au fost instituite sechestre în procesul penal. Bunurile sechestrate ar trebui valorificate, iar sechestrul mutat asupra preţului obţinut.
     Nu ajută pe nimeni faptul că active importante sunt sechestrate şi nu pot fi vândute; acestea îşi pierd valoarea, cheltuielile de conservare ajung să depăşească preţul care se poate obţine şi toată lumea pierde, inclusiv partea vătămată din procesul penal.
     Nu în ultimul rând, cred că cel mai important lucru ar fi să ne uităm la tendinţele europene în materie de insolvenţă şi să urmăm acele direcţii.
     Cadrul legal al insolvenţei constituie o prioritate fundamentală a comisiei europene, iar propunerea de directivă a Parlamentului European privind măsurile de sporire a eficienţei procedurilor de insolvenţă ar putea fi un reper.
     Reporter: Mulţumesc!
     
     A consemnat Emilia Olescu 
 
1.  Creditor bugetar...
    (mesaj trimis de MA în data de 17.09.2018, ora 00:38)  
 Eu n-as folosi acest termen. As spune simplu, frust, "Statul". Statul, lasa ca e un creditor abuziv, atunci cind chiar i se datoreaza ceva, nu e nicidecum un partener egal in relatia cu contribuabilul... dar, de multe ori se poarta ca un creditor chiar cind nu e, cind creanta nu e certa, lichida si exigibila... Cine stabileste ca Statul chiar are o creanta reala, legala? El sechestreaza conturi ca asa crede. Pina cind nu merge la un judecator care sa incuviinteze executarea, n-are nici un drept! N-ar trebui sa aiba. Penalitatile pe care legea i le acorda ar trebui aceleasi cu cele pe care legea I le impune. Or, nu-i asa!


 
2.  Cum sint instruiti practicienii in insolventa?
    (mesaj trimis de MA în data de 17.09.2018, ora 00:47)  
 Lichidatorii, administratorii speciali, gestionarii de creante? De la liliputani necalificati, ca REI Insolvency, ca atitea IPURL-uri de care m-am ciocnit, pina la Fondul de Garantare a Depozitelor Bancare, toti o apa si-un pamint, ba veniti de la Stefan Gheorghiu, ba de la Romano Americana si Spiru Haret... FGDB care administreaza, de exemplu, BRS,de 15 ani, a cheltuit jumatate din banii recuperati si acum trage de timp ca sa-si scoata la pensie lucratorii care sug la banca de la inceput. Diurne, masini de serviciu, telefoane cu abonamente scumpe... Pentru milioane de dolari care nu se vor recupera niciodata pentru ca nu exista. Le-au bagat unii cu pixul in singura expertiza facuta vreodata. De ce ne inversunam sa recuperam sume teoretice?!? Ca sa avem un buget fals, sa dam bani din fonduri speciale la executori? Hai sa facem legi care sa recupereze cu celeritate ce e de recuperat si sa stearga ceea ce nu!


 
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
17.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditate de 61 milioane de lei
     * Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, un rulaj în creştere de 61,09 milioane...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.09.2018
BVB
Aproximativ jumătate din rulaj asigurat de SNP
     * Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 43,41 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele internaţionale, în urcare
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să nu modifice dobânzile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     * Rulaj de puţin peste 29 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucuresti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinta de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de numai 29,1...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, investitorii fiind tot mai optimişti cu privire la un acord de Brexit între Londra şi UE.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, din cauza temerilor generate de situaţia tensionată a comerţului global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
07.09.2018
DEPUTY VIRGIL POPESCU, VICEPRESIDENT OF THE COMMISSION FOR INDUSTRIES AND SERVICES
"Revenues from the exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea need to return to the energy sector"
     The offshore law will once again reach the Commission, in one or two weeks, according to Mr. Virgil Popescu, the vice-president of the Commission for Industries and Services, the Chamber of Deputies.  click here to read the entire article
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
.