PROPUNEREA VA FI FĂCUTĂ ÎN CEXN AL PSD, LA FINALUL LUNII

Tudose nu renunţă la restructurarea Guvernului

BURSA 09.01.2018

E.O.
 
     *  Dragnea: "Trebuie făcută o analiză a modului cum funcţionează fluxul deciziilor în ministere şi văzut care sunt măsurile pentru ca actul de guvernare să fie şi mai bun în 2018"
       Premierul Mihai Tudose a anunţat că nu renunţă la restructurarea Guvernului şi că va face această propunere în Comitetul Executiv Naţional (CExN) al PSD de la finalul lunii ianuarie, care se va desfăşura la Iaşi. Şeful Guvernului a făcut acest anunţ după şedinţa CExN de ieri - prima şedinţă a liderilor PSD din acest an -, care a durat mai mult de patru ore şi în cadrul căreia premierul a cerut restructurarea Guvernului, expri-mân-du-şi nemultumirea faţă de calitatea echipei guvernamentale, conform unor surse citate de presă. Primul ministru nu a mai ieşit să facă declaraţii alături de liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea.
     Acesta din urmă a declarat, aseară, că, în ianuarie, trebuie făcută o analiză a modului cum funcţionează fluxul deciziilor în ministere şi care sunt măsurile ce pot face ca în acest an actul de guvernare să fie şi mai bun: "Că una dintre măsuri poate fi o restructurare a Guvernului, o remaniere a acestuia sau niciuna nici alta, am menţionat asta. Ce s-a discutat azi (n.r. ieri) e că vom face o discuţie poate la CEx-ul următor. Trebuie să discutăm şi cu partenerii de la ALDE, pentru că restructurarea Guvernului necesită un vot în Parlament. Foarte mulţi colegi au venit cu păreri, idei, gânduri, nu s-a facut un CEx pentru analiza ministerelor. Pentru aşa ceva e nevoie de o perioadă mult mai lungă".
     Liviu Dragnea a spus că, din punc-tul său de vedere, nu există nicio tensiune între el şi Mihai Tudose: "Din partea mea, toate bune, o relaţie neschimbată ca şi înainte de noul guvern, eu nu am nicio problemă. Eu nu sunt nervos".
     Referitor la reforma administrativ-teritorială, liderul PSD a spus că aceasta presupune câteva componente: "Una implică descentralizarea, şi s-a cerut miniştrilor din primăvară să vină cu propuneri de descentralizare. Din păcate, miniştrii nu au venit cu propuneri serioase, ba dimpotrivă, făceau fundamentări că nu se poate. E un obiectiv politic pe care o sa îl propun la Iaşi. A doua componentă e regionalizarea, care nu poate fi făcută decât prin modificarea Constituţiei".
     În opinia lui Dragnea, modificarea modului de alegere a preşedintelui partidului ar fi un pas înapoi.
     Dragnea a mai spus, conform Hotnews: "Eu le-am spus colegilor mei azi (n.r. ieri) ceva ce consider foarte important: românii aşteaptă de la noi nu discuţii interne despre statut, aşteaptă să vadă dacă şi în 2018 continuăm să adoptăm măsurile guvernamentale şi legile care le fac viaţa mai bună şi le aduc bunăstare. Eu le cer în continuare ca pe asta să ne focusăm în primul rând. Nu cred că interesează marea masă a cetăţenilor dacă noi facem un congres. Îi interesează dacă propunerile de guvernare vor fi puse în aplicare".
     *  Ponta: "Simt doar mâhnire şi dezamăgire"
     Subiectul restructurării Guvernului a apărut zilele trecute, preşedintele Executiv al PSD Niculae Bădălău spunând că Executivul ar putea fi restructurat şi ar putea include 16-17 ministere, faţă de 24 câte sunt în prezent.
     Preşedintele Dragnea declara, la finalul anului trecut, că în ianuarie va avea loc o discuţie privind eventuala necesitate a modificării structurii Guvernului, declarându-se mulţumit de activitatea premierului Mihai Tudose.
     La rândul său, acesta din urmă a afirmat că, pe parcursul acestei luni, va avea loc o evaluare, dar nu doar a Guvernului, ci la nivelul tuturor zonelor de decizie, referindu-se şi la şefii de agenţii, secretarii de stat, membrii în AGA şi în consiliile de administraţie, urmând să fie luate măsuri de eficientizare.
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta a refuzat să se pronunţe în legătură cu situţia din PSD, considerând inutil. El a scris pe Pagina de Facebook: "Mulţi oameni de bună credinţă mă întreabă de ce nu mă pronunţ public despre ceea ce se întâmplă în aceste zile în PSD - pentru că este inutil, filmul de azi l-am vazut de atâtea ori încât simt doar mâhnire şi dezamăgire! Dragnea azi anunţă că îl susţine pe Tudose / la fel îl susţinea şi pe Grindeanu / şi pe Ţuţuianu / şi pe Cătălin Ivan / şi pe Zgonea / şi pe ... şi pe .... şi pe .... / ah - da !!! Şi pe mine mă susţinea".
     Afirmaţiile lui Victor Ponta vin în contextul în care, ieri, Liviu Dragnea a declarat că îl susţine în continuare pe premierul Mihai Tudose şi că nu se impune organizarea unui congres extraordinar al partidului.
     *  Mihai Chirica: "PSD trebuie să facă o mişcare inteligentă şi să schimbe conducerea"
     Răspunzând unei întrebări, Liviu Dragnea a menţionat că nu se teme că îşi va pierde funcţia într-un congres extraordinar al partidului.
     Se pare că premierul Mihai Tudose, împreună cu câţiva lideri locali ai PSD, ar dori să impună o conducere colectivă a partidului (5-6 persoane), în locul lui Liviu Dragnea. Tudose ar urma să facă parte din conducerea colectivă, alături de Marian Oprişan (Vrancea).
     Secretarul general adjunct al PSD Codrin Ştefănescu a lansat ideea modificării Statutului PSD în privinţa criteriilor de integritate. "Schimbarea ar fi foarte simplă: până nu eşti condamnat definitiv nu îţi pierzi calitatea nici de lider, funcţia pe care o deţii sau membru de partid. Suntem foarte solidari cu colegii noştri care păţesc astfel de lucruri. Au fost perioade când am avut aproape 94% dintre primarii PSD într-o formă de anchetă ANI, DNA şamd. A fost pur şi simplu urgie vizavi de colegii noştri", a declarat Codrin Ştefănescu la Digi24.
     Liderul PSD Dâmboviţa, fostul ministru al Apărării Adrian Ţuţuianu, a adus critici, potrivit News.ro, la adresa liderului partidului: "Probabil că am deranjat pe anumiţi colegi, foarte mulţi sau unii dintre ei care aveau putere de decizie, inclusiv preşedintele partidului. Probabil că a avut anumite nemulţumiri faţă de faptul că eram foarte vizibil, apreciat şi de cei cu care lucram în minister, dar şi de presa naţională, unde n-aţi auzit critici la adresa mea legate de minister. Este o etapă, este o şcoală. În două luni am făcut un master pe apărare naţională şi e foarte utilă în conturarea profilului meu de lider politic şi de administraţie. Este o etapă în care am învăţat că în politică nu contează numai munca serioasă, ci uneori contează mai mult să relaţionezi cu ceilalţi, să aloci mai mult timp relaţiilor umane".
     La rândul său, primarul Iaşiului Mihai Chirica consideră că PSD trebuie să facă "o mişcare inteligentă" şi să schimbe conducerea, astfel încât să poată fi recuperaţi "paşii pierduţi" în 2017.
     Întrebat cu privire la cine ar putea să preia conducerea social-democraţilor, Chirica a precizat că "există oameni competenţi în partid şi cu vizibilitate, care ar putea să reclădească structura de conducere a PSD, grav afectată".
     Liderii PSD au decis, ieri, ca un nou CEX să aibă loc în 29 ianuarie. 

SCRISOAREA LUI NICULAE BĂDĂLĂU CĂTRE PSD:
"Partidul nostru a acceptat suspendarea democraţiei interne" click să citeşti tot articolul
UPDATE
Prima confruntare directă Tudose - Dragnea din 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA, DESPRE REZOLUŢIA MAGHIARILOR PRIVIND AUTONOMIA ŢINUTULUI SECUIESC:
"Neconstituţională şi de nenegociat" click să citeşti tot articolul
REZOLUŢIA MAGHIARILOR PRIVIND AUTONOMIA:
Ţinutului Secuiesc, regiune autonomă cu organism legislativ şi executiv click să citeşti tot articolul
BĂDĂLĂU, DESPRE CARMEN DAN:
"Doamna ministru conduce foarte bine ministerul, cu o mână de bărbat" click să citeşti tot articolul
DRAGNEA, DESPRE CAZUL AGRESORULUI SEXUAL:
"Ministrul de Interne ar trebui să facă o analiză foarte serioasă a conducerii Poliţiei" click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatorul Ioan Deneş, propus de PSD pentru funcţia de ministru al Apelor click să citeşti tot articolul
SENATORUL PNL COSTEL ŞOPTICĂ:
"Guvernul nu are o strategie privind combaterea fenomenului depresiei" click să citeşti tot articolul
USR cere demisia ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, pentru modul în care a gestionat căutările agresorului sexual click să citeşti tot articolul
MIHAI CHIRICA:
"E nevoie de un Congres extraordinar al PSD" click să citeşti tot articolul
Liderii PSD se reunesc în prima şedinţă din acest an click să citeşti tot articolul
CĂTĂLIN IVAN, EUROPARLAMENTAR:
"Membrii CExN să îi ceară, în şedinţa de mâine, demisia lui Dragnea din fruntea PSD" click să citeşti tot articolul
Mai multe ONG-uri îi solicită preşedintelui Iohannis, medierea "conflictului" între stat şi societate click să citeşti tot articolul
PMP:
"Tinerii să nu mai critice PSD, ci să se înscrie în alte partide pentru a da jos PSD" click să citeşti tot articolul
LIVIU POP, BILANŢ LA 6 LUNI:
Extinderea educaţiei antreprenoriale, stimularea învăţământului dual şi noua lege a manualului click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:00
RĂZVAN ROTARU DEPUTAT PSD:
"Consider că a venit timpul să reacţionăm din punct de vedere instituţional şi să închidem o dată pentru totdeauna subiectul autonomiei"
     Deputatul PSD Răzvan Rotaru îi solicită preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis organizarea cât mai rapidă a unui referendum pe tema autonomiei locale, în urma rezoluţiei semnate de organizaţiile politice maghiare.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:54
PREŞEDINTELE BVB:
"Dacă bursa ar fi un barometru pentru economie, chiar putem spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017"
     Piaţa de capital românească a avut un an foarte bun, iar dacă bursa ar fi un barometru, am putea spune că economia românească a duduit în 2017, a declarat, marţi, preşedintele Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB), Lucian Anghel, într-o conferinţă de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:30
Exporturile României au crescut în noiembrie cu 8,9%
     Exporturile de mărfuri româneşti au avansat în luna noiembrie a anului trecut cu 8,9% faţă de aceeaşi lună a anului anterior, până la 5,79 miliarde euro, ritm sub cel al importurilor, iar deficitul comercial a continuat să crească, arată datele publicate marţi de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 09:18
Rata şomajului a ajuns la 4,7% în noiembrie, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă
     Rata şomajului a fost de 4,7% în noiembrie, date ajustate sezonier, în scădere uşoară faţă de luna octombrie, a anunţat marţi Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:33
Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi din cauza temerilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul pieţei
     Bitcoin a scăzut astăzi, influenţând negativ şi alte monede virtuale, cum ar fi ether şi litecoin, din cauza temerilor investitorilor că autorităţile de reglementare vor înăspri controlul asupra pieţei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
