   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Politica

PROTOCOL CONTROVERSAT

SRI a declasificat înţelegerea încheiată cu ÎCCJ

BURSA 19.06.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
Sediul SRI
     În toată convulsia politică iscată de susţinătorii ideii de "stat paralel" şi a combaterii protocoalelor încheiate între diferite instituţii, Serviciul Român de Informaţii (SRI) a făcut un prim pas, ieri, când a declasificat protocolul încheiat de acesta cu Înalta Curte de Casaţiei şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ) şi cu Parchetul aferent acesteia.
     Spre dezamăgirea partizanilor "statului paralel", protocolul nu conţine informaţii bombă, nici texte care ar lăsa loc la interpretări.
     Conform acestui document care poa­te fi citit pe site-ul SRI, el a vizat doar o cooperare privind autorizarea desfăşurării unor activităţi de culegere de informaţii prin restrângerea temporară a exercitării unor drepturi şi libertăţi fundamentale în condiţiile art. 53 din Constituţia României, precum şi desfăşurarea unor activităţi circumscrise îndeplinirii responsabilităţilor ce revin părţilor semnatare.
     Procedura de declasificare a protocolului de cooperare între SRI şi Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a fost lansată la finalul lunii mai de directorul SRI, Eduard Hellvig.
     "La declasificarea lui s-a avut în vedere faptul că protocolul nu mai conţine niciun fel de date sau informaţii care să pună în pericol securitatea naţională a României, aşa cum este definită astăzi de legislaţia în vigoare şi de recentele hotărâri în materie ale Curţii Constituţionale a României", se arată în comunicatul de presă al SRI.
     Principalul subiect tratat în cadrul protocolului se referă la crearea şi operaţionalizarea cadrului legal şi organizatoric pentru acreditarea de securitate a sistemului informatic comun de ges­tionare a informaţiilor clasificate vehiculate în procedurile de emitere a mandatelor de securitate naţională.
     Semnarea protocolului a fost făcută ca urmare a emiterii în luna martie a anului 2006 a unei solicitări cu caracter obligatoriu din partea ORNISS, prin care se impunea celor două instituţii încheierea unui acord reciproc de securitate, precum şi dobândirea, de PÎCCJ, a unui certificat de acreditare de securitate.
     În aplicarea dispoziţiilor ORNISS, în anul 2009 a fost semnat acordul de securitate SRI-PÎCCJ, iar în anul 2012 s-a realizat acreditarea de securitate a sistemului informatic interconectat. În luna martie 2017 a fost prelungită acreditarea până în 2020.
     SRI consideră că scopul acordului fiind atins, acesta poate fi pus la dispoziţia publicului.
     
     * Colaborare pentru securitatea naţională
     Obiectivele asumate de părţile semnatare ale acestui protocol nu afectează democraţia şi nici statul de drept, arată documentul. Astfel, din obiectivele SRI reţinem că serviciul trebuia să asigure infrastructura tehnică necesară sistemului, infrastructură pe care Parchetul ÎCCJ nu o deţinea în momentul încheierii documentului, şi să asigure cu titlul gratuit asistenţă în domeniul protecţiei informaţiilor clasificate deţinute şi utilizate de ÎCCJ şi de Parchetul aferent.
     Totodată, părţile consemnau că îşi vor pune la dispoziţie pe bază de reciprocitate, în limitele competenţelor, a informaţiilor, datelor, documentelor şi materialelor relevante şi utile pentru îndeplinirea atribuţiilor specifice, precum şi asigurarea competenţei acestora. Bineînţeles, cu respectarea normelor legale în materie.
     Pe baza protocolului, atunci când SRI constata existenţa unor ameninţări la adresa securităţii naţionale sau a unor fapte de terorism solicita ÎCCJ şi Parchetului autorizarea desfăşurării activităţilor de culegere de informaţii prin restrângerea temporară a exercitării unor drepturi şi libertăţi fundamentale a persoanelor vizate.
     Pentru realizarea acestei activităţi, Înalta Curte se obliga, la solicitarea procurorului general al Parchetului de pe lângă ÎCCJ, să dispună eliberarea mandatului prin care autorizează activităţile propuse sau să respingă eliberarea acestuia atunci când considera că nu este justificat.
     Practic, protocolul lasă la latitudinea judecătorilor ÎCCJ luarea unei decizii cu privire la mandatele de ascultare şi interceptare emise de către SRI.
     În situaţiile excepţionale, solicitările puteau fi transmise şi în format fizic, prin intermediul unităţii specializate din cadrul SRI în transportul şi distribuirea corespondenţei poştale.
     Punctele din protocol care ar putea isca discuţii cu privire la acest document se găsesc în dispoziţiile finale.
     Astfel, la art. 16 se spune că părţile pot conveni şi asupra altor domenii de cooperare, cu respectarea prevederilor prezentului protocol.
     Art. 17 prevede că protocolul poate fi modificat cu acordul părţilor, prin acte adiţionale care vor face parte integrantă din acesta.
     Din comunicatul de presă şi din documentul declasificat şi dat publicităţii ieri de SRI nu reiese clar dacă acesta a suferit modificări prin acte adiţionale şi nici dacă au existat alte domenii în care cele trei instituţii ale statului român au mai colaborat.
     Putem doar bănui că atât timp cât protocolul publicat pe site-ul SRI nu conţine documente anexe sau acte adiţionale, acestea nu au fost necesare şi nici nu s-a extins cooperarea celor trei instituţii în mai multe domenii care vizează securitatea naţională. Deşi propoziţia din comunicatul de presă referitoare la faptul că "protocolul nu mai conţine niciun fel de date sau informaţii care să pună în pericol securitatea naţională a României", ne poate duce cu gândul că au existat şi alte documente aferente acestei înţelegeri.
     
     * ÎCCJ: Nu există acte adiţionale
     Curios este faptul că, timp de două ore după postarea protocolului pe site-ul SRI, comunicatul de presă aferent a dispărut de pe pagina de internet a instituţiei, iar protocolul a fost mutat în pagina a doua a secţiunii. Problema a fost remediată ulterior.
     În schimb, pe prima pagină a rămas protocolul încheiat de SRI cu Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, pe aceleaşi coordonate. Unde se ridică alte mari semne de întrebare. Ce informaţii deţinea SRI şi care puteau fi utile CSM? Au fost magistraţi care au încălcat normele privind siguranţa naţională?
     Informaţiile oferite de SRI celor de la CSM s-au referit şi la viaţa intimă a terţelor persoane, aşa cum a făcut fosta SIPA sau DGPA?
     Tot la fel de curios este că, în urma întrebărilor ridicate de mass-media, conducerea ÎCCJ a simţit nevoia să formuleze mai multe răspunsuri într-un comunicat de presă.
     Conform acestuia în cadrul ÎCCJ a fost identificat un singur protocol de cooperare, încheiat în anul 2009 cu SRI.
     ÎCCJ susţine că obiectul protocolului a constat în exprimarea acordului de voinţă pentru înfiinţarea unui sis­tem informatic comun de gestionare a informaţiei clasificate în cadrul procedurilor de emitere a mandatelor de securitate naţională, potrivit legilor nr. 51/1991 şi nr. 535/2004.
     "Precizăm faptul că nu există acte adiţionale la acest protocol", se arată în încheierea comunicatului de presă al ÎCCJ.
     Mai mult, Înalta Curte a demontat şi afirmaţia din comunicatul de presă pos­tat iniţial de SRI, în care se specifica faptul că declasificarea a fost începută de Eduard Helvig. Conform comunicatului ÎCCJ, procesul declasificării protocolului încheiat cu SRI a început în urma a două adrese trimise în luna aprilie de Înalta Curte către instituţia condusă de Hleving şi către Parchetul General.
     Practic Înalta Curte a răspuns şi pentru SRI, ultima instituţie preferând să pună capul în nisip, după publicarea protocolului şi emiterea controversatului comunicat de presă.
     Totodată, Nicolae Popa, fostul şef al ÎCCJ neagă că ar fi semnat acest protocol deoarece în anul 2009 se pensionase. Protocolul ar fi fost semnat de Popa în 2 septembrie 2009, iar decretul de pensionare datează din 14 septembrie 2009, potrivit agenţiei de presă Hotnews. Cu toate acestea, Nicolae Popa susţine că s-a pensionat mai devreme, fapt pentru care Cristina Tarcea, actualul şef al ÎCCJ, l-a convocat ca să ofere lămuriri suplimentare. 

     CODRIN ŞTEFĂNESCU:
     "Protocolul SRI-PÎCCJ-ÎCCJ, ilegal şi unic pe planetă într-o ţară democratică"
     Protocolul de cooperare încheiat între SRI, PÎCCJ şi ÎCCJ este "ilegal şi unic pe planetă într-o ţară democratică", susţine secretarul general adjunct al PSD Codrin Ştefănescu. Acesta consideră că documentul arată "negru pe alb" că cea mai înaltă instanţă din România a funcţionat "pe baze total ilegale şi cu încălcări deosebit de grave ale drepturilor fundamentale ale omului şi ale principiilor de drept".
     Codrin Ştefănescu afirmă, citat de Agerpres: "Urmare a declasificării Protocolului de cooperare încheiat între SRI, PÎCCJ şi ÎCCJ, am aflat cu toţii că în România au existat două sisteme de justiţie: unul de faţadă, pentru victimele sis­temului, desfăşurat în sala de judecată, în care cei acuzaţi primeau sentinţe de condamnare fără să ştie de ce, şi altul obscur, al colaboratorilor şi membrilor sistemului, camuflat în spatele instanţelor, în care judecătorii erau manipulaţi, presaţi, obligaţi sau şantajaţi de conducerea SRI, în funcţie de tot felul de interese oculte care nu aveau nicio legătură cu justiţia în sine. Şi nu numai că protocolul este ilegal şi unic pe planetă într-o ţară democratică, dar arată negru pe alb că cea mai înaltă instanţă din România a funcţionat pe baze total ilegale şi cu încălcări deosebit de grave ale drepturilor fundamentale ale omului şi ale principiilor de drept".
     Liderul PSD adaugă faptul că fostul preşedinte al ÎCCJ, judecătorul Nicolae Popa, "nu-şi explică apariţia propriei semnături pe un act care a fost încheiat după pensionarea sa": "Cu alte cuvinte, pe lângă faptul că Protocolul dintre SRI, PÎCCJ şi ÎCCJ este ilegal, este semnat şi în fals. Iar acest fapt depăşeşte orice imaginaţie şi efectiv ne obligă să ne gândim dacă nu cumva este necesară, cât mai curând, o lege aprobată în Parlamentul României prin care toate aceste protocoale să fie considerate caduce şi oneroase, o lege care să interzică pe viitor şi posibilitatea încheierii unor astfel de protocoale. Pentru că informaţiile care apar de la o zi la alta confirmă că existenţa, «câmpului tactic» despre care povestea generalul SRI Dumitru Dumbravă, încă este vie şi că toate aceste protocoale ilegale încă produc daune ireparabile cetăţenilor şi României ca ţară".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] SRI a declasificat înţelegerea încheiată cu ÎCCJ

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (Politica)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Gabriela Firea recunoaşte că "acţiunea Halep" a fost un eşec click să citeşti tot articolul
MODUL DE DESFĂŞURARE A REFERENDUMULUI, PE ORDINEA DE ZI A CURŢII CONSTITUŢIONALE,
Iohannis aşteaptă decizia CCR click să citeşti tot articolul
WESS MITCHELL, SECRETARUL DE STAT AL SUA PENTRU EUROPA ŞI EURASIA:
"Sperăm ca Parlamentul să adopte o lege a offshore-ului care să încurajeze investiţiile" click să citeşti tot articolul
DEPUTAŢII JURIŞTI AU VOTAT DIN NOU
Mai multe domenii în care Guvernul poate emite ordonanţe în vacanţa parlamentară click să citeşti tot articolul
Orban: Moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului va fi depusă click să citeşti tot articolul
Paul Brummell: Să continue lupta anticorupţie în România click să citeşti tot articolul
SRI:
Protocolul de cooperare cu PÎCCJ şi ÎCCJ, publicat click să citeşti tot articolul
USR anunţă o moţiune simplă împotriva ministrului Transporturilor click să citeşti tot articolul
EU ŞI KLAUS IOHANNIS NE MIRĂM
Din viciul refuzului, nu se deduce obligaţia acceptării click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎNAINTE DE A PLECA LA VENEŢIA,
Iordache modifică legislaţia penală click să citeşti tot articolul
Senatorul Daniel Zamfir părăseşte PNL, trecând la ALDE click să citeşti tot articolul
IOHANNIS A FENTAT MEDIEREA
Împăcare imposibilă click să citeşti tot articolul
Daniel Zamfir părăseşte PNL click să citeşti tot articolul
EUROPARLAMENTARUL ADINA VĂLEAN:
"Este inacceptabil să împuşcăm urşii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Dăncilă a uitat numele omologului din Estonia click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
19.06.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     * Volum de numai 21,6 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut parte de un început de săptămână negativ, majoritatea cotaţiilor suferind deprecieri în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 17 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     
     Volumul consemant în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de vineri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de numai 17,7 milioane de lei (3,8 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
18.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scăderi importante în sectorul minier şi cel bancar din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut vineri, oprindu-se din avansul generat joi de anunţul Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE) privind încheierea, anul acesta, a programului de achiziţii de obligaţiuni. Cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
15.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă după ce BCE a promis că menţine dobânzile scăzute
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs ascendent ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat că va menţine dobânzile la un nivel scăzut încă un an.  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub media anului
     * Salt de 12,44% pentru SIF Moldova, ca urmare a aprobării programului de răscumpărare de acţiuni la un preţ cu mult peste cel din piaţă
     
     Volumul consemnat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.06.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au urcat în aşteptarea modificării dobânzii Fed
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, investitorii aşteptând decizia de după reuniunea de politică monetară a Federal Reserve din SUA (Fed), care a avut loc în zilele de 12-13...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 18 iunie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9961
2.3858
3.0565
4.0360
0.1812
0.6264
0.2254
4.6662
5.3310
1.4454
3.6386
0.2400
0.4938
1.0880
0.0636
0.4548
0.8518
4.0240
0.2988
1.0788
0.6249
0.0591
0.3644
0.1944
2.7958
0.0395
0.1527
1.0955
0.6322
0.1231
165.6750
5.6755 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
12.06.2018
The chronology of the reunion
     The reunion scheduled today between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is taking place in Singapore due to the relative neutrality and the security this city-state provides. Singapore is one of the few countries that still hosts a North-Korean embassy, and many of the deals of the Kim regime were conducted here, according to the foreign press.  click here to read the entire article
05.06.2018
The banking revolution in Switzerland
     "It is a good thing that the public doesn't understand the functioning of our banking and monetary system, because otherwise I think there would be a revolution in the streets by dawn".
     HENRY FORD, founder of the American automotive industry
     Fed up with subsidizing the commercial banks with their own money, the Swiss, mobilized through the "Sovereign Money" initiative, have proposed the organization of a Referendum which will be held on Sunday, June 10th 2018 - is a historical referendum, revolutionary for the banking industry, of international resonance -, by which the initiators want to amend the Constitution, which would impose to the commercial banks to grant loans only within the limits of the bank's money, forbidding them to issue scrip money and ensuring the monopoly of the Confederation (of the Swiss state) on issuance of money free of debt.  click here to read the entire article
23.05.2018
Again about the Second Pillar in 1000 words
     The "pension apocalypse is coming"! The more or less qualified keep talking in the written press, TV and on the radio. The uncertainty is being preserved - deliberately by some, by the government members out of pure stupidity!  click here to read the entire article
16.05.2018
GABRIELA MIHAELA VOICILĂ, THE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT MINISTER:
"Where there are entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are women entrepreneurs there is divine creation"
     Where there are many entrepreneurs there is creation, where there are many women entrepreneurs there is divine creation, says Gabriela Mihaela Voicilă, state secretary in the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA). In her opinion, entrepreneurship means joy, a better situation, but less time for the family: "Taken together, entrepreneurship means achievements (...) Every one of us needs validation, for having built, having created something".  click here to read the entire article
14.05.2018
IN THE LAWSUITS AGAINST THE BANKS
The courts have begun freezing the Euro exchange rate at the historic value
     * Piperea: "In the Andriciuc case, the EU Court of Justice has not limited its argumentation to the CHF, but expanded it to cover any currency for which the debtors weren't hedged"
     The courts in the country have begun ruling in favor of borrowers and freezing the value of the European currency at the exchange rate valid on the date the loans were originated, in the lawsuits brought against the banks.  click here to read the entire article
09.05.2018
IN THE ROMANIAN BANANA REPUBLIC...
The exogenous factor provides, bless the exogenous factor!
     The urge "Mircea, act like you're working!", back in the days of the so-called revolution of December 1989, was brought back recently by a new "director".
     We are talking of course, about the meeting between NBR governor Mugur Isărescu, and a government "delegation" led by chamber of deputies chairman Liviu Dragnea, together with PM Viorica Dăncilă.
     Sources from within the PSD, quoted by ziare.com, have claimed that, "in the meeting with the NBR governor, Liviu Dragnea seemed to be looking for a way out, and he seems confused, as he didn't expect his decisions to lead to such effects in the economy".  click here to read the entire article
08.05.2018
The promised embassy in Jerusalem
     Liviu Dragnea's insistence in moving the Romanian embassy from Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, feeds an older, widespread confusion. Much older. Politically, Jerusalem has been divided from the first presence of the Judeans on the lands of the Palestinians, since back in the days of Abraham and Abimelec. "The indivisible Jerusalem" wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu is a spiritual creation.
     Definitely, pilgrims and locals claim that Jerusalem has a geography, meaning that the city would be compatible with the cardinal points and that is why Palestinians, Israelis and people overall, including those of the UN, EU and the US, speak about Eastern Jerusalem and Western Jerusalem, without anybody being surprised that that is happening at the center of the world, where the god of the Judeans began his creation, starting from the very rock from which later Archangel Gabriel raised Mohammed to visit Heaven, the same place of origin where one of the seven angels "and showed me the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God." (Apocalypse, 21: 10), where God is one of the same.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Financial fair-play means health of the press
     Financial fair play is a concept that comes from the world of soccer. The notion is simple, don't spend more than you earn in a month, or in a year, regardless of what shareholder, mogul or investor enters the business.  click here to read the entire article
03.05.2018
Iohannis has established the course of the law of the judicial system: The Venice Commission - the Romanian Constitutional Court
     President Klaus Iohannis has announced that he has decided to send to the Constitutional Court the laws on the judicial system, but also to the Venice Commission. The president has issued a call to the CCR not to hurry and to work with the European entity, saying that after the Constitutional Court gets to issue an opinion on the new laws, a new analysis of the laws will be conducted and it will be decided then if a new reexamination of the three laws in the Parliament will be needed.  click here to read the entire article
27.04.2018
Rich - healthy, longevous; poor - fat chance of both
     The dystopia of 2169 seems to be 151 years away from us, if we were to watch the American sci-fi movie "In Time", in which New Zealand screenwriter, director and producer New Zealand Andrew M. Niccol has imagined a world in which money has been replaced by the lifespan left and each individual over 25 years old (when they stop aging), are wearing a counter on their arm, displaying how much they have left to live; the economic system relies on transactions paid in lifespan - banks, loans, interest rates - the rich are storing billions of years, while the poor only have hours, minutes or seconds left and when their time is up they die suddenly, as if struck by a mace.  click here to read the entire article
25.04.2018
DEPUTY PRIME-MINISTER VIOREL ŞTEFAN:
"The sale of ArcelorMittal Galaţi will be done only with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state"
     * Bogdan Chiriţoiu: "The European Commission will force the future buyer of Sidex Galaţi to increase the output of steel"
     ArcelorMittal may only sell the Galaţi metallurgic plant with the explicit agreement of the Romanian state, and the European Commission will ensure that the output of the plant will increase after the transaction, deputy prime-minister Viorel Ştefan said yesterday, in a conference on the issue of major industrial energy consumers.  click here to read the entire article
20.04.2018
Iliescu on trial - history begins now...
     * "Iliescu on trial for all the bloodshed!" was one of the powerful slogans of the University Square, as well as "Iliescu - KGB, go back to the USSR!".
     We, who had organized the marathon protest of the century, knew who Ion Iliescu was, as the rest of the Romanian people took a long time to catch on, even Brucan was wrong in his estimate that the much maligned "stupid people" would take two decades to "awake".  click here to read the entire article
16.04.2018
"Mission Accomplished!"
     * - The Syrian gas attack did not exist, the American missiles were brought down, then where are the dead coming from?!
     * - It is enough to tell Syrians that they are attacked and killing each other?
     Friday, Syria was attacked by war attacks, in which a warship of the United Nations which operate in the Red Sea (according to the American officials), American B-1 bombers, four British Royal Tornado GR4 aircraft (which fired Storm Shadow missiles) and French Rafale jets.  click here to read the entire article
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
.