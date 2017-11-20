* Prag de 200.000 euro pentru abuz în serviciu şi reducerea limitelor pedepselor pentru luare de mită şi trafic de influenţă ------ * ACTUALIZARE Europarlamentarul Cătălin Ivan condamnă propunerea privind pragul abuzului în serviciu Europarlamentarul PSD Cătălin Ivan susţine că iniţiativa celor 38 de parlamentari PSD de a institui pragul de 200.000 de euro pentru abuzul în serviciu este "pură ticăloşie", iar aleşii respectivi ar trebui excluşi din partid. "Dacă PSD nu ia măsuri urgente faţă de iniţiatori, atunci va confirma suspiciunea că singura raţiune de a exista a acestui partid în ultimele luni este de a proteja un grup restrâns de indivizi extrem de bogaţi şi de corupţi. Prin această iniţiativă, deputatul Rădulescu ar fi trebuit să-şi încheie automat cariera politică într-un partid democratic, european, angajat total în eradicarea corupţiei, mai ales într-o ţară atât de săracă precum România", afirmă europarlamentarul Cătălin Ivan. El aminteşte că în vara acestui an, Comisia Europeană a adoptat Directiva 1371 privind "combaterea fraudelor îndreptate împotriva intereselor financiare ale Uniunii prin mijloac ede drept penal" care prevede pedepse de minimum patru ani de 36 închisoare dacă prejudiciul e mai mare de 100.000 de euro. "Pragul sub care un stat membru UE poate renunţa la acţiunea penală împotriva unei persoane fizice care a deturnat fonduri UE este unul mic, de doar 10.000 de euro.Directiva stabileşte standarde înalte în combaterea furtului din banii plătiţi de Contribuabilii europeni: «Corupţia constituie o ameninţare deosebit de gravă Pentru interesele financiare ale Uniunii». Această Directiva trebuie implementată până în vara anului 2019, fix în perioada în care România va avea preşedintia Consiliului Uniunii Europene. Deci, pe perioada în care România va deţine un rol cheie la nivel european, va trebui să explice de ce nu pune în aplicare o directivă atât de importantă sau, la fel de rău, de ce pentru banii europeni sunt reguli atât de stricte, cu un prag de doar 10.000 de euro, în timp ce pentru banii naţionali pragul este de 20 de ori mai mare", mai spune Cătălin Ivan. (V.D.) --- Senatorii şi deputaţii PSD în număr de 39, au depus în 18 decembrie o propunere de modificare a Codului penal şi a Codului de procedură penală care instituie pragul de 200.000 de euro pentru abuzul în serviciu, argumentând că sancţiunea penală trebuie să intervină doar în cazul unei pagube "substanţiale". De asemenea, propun reducerea limitelor pedepselor pentru luare de mită şi trafic de influenţă şi modifică regimul închisorii astfel încât pedepsele de până la trei ani să fie executate la domiciliu. Tot la domiciliu îşi vor ispăşi pedeapsa şi cei cu vârsta peste 60 de ani sau cu boli grave sau incurabile, susţinând că scopul pedepsei este acela de reeducare, coroborată cu recuperarea prejudiciilor. Parlamentarii PSD vor şi modificarea prevederilor refritoare la denunţ, care ar urma să fie valabil doar dacă este făcut la 6 luni de la data la care denunţătorul a aflat despre săvârşirea faptei. Codul penal - sunt modificate 7 articole privind concursul de infracţiuni, regimul închisorii, luarea de mită, darea de mită, traficul de influenţă, cumărarea de influenţă, abuzul în serviciu - Proiectul modifică alineatul b din articolul 39 referitor la Pedeapsa principală în caz de concurs de infracţiuni. Dacă în forma actuală alineatul prevede că atunci "când s-au stabilit numai pedepse cu închisoare, se aplică pedeapsa cea mai grea, la care se adaugă un spor de o treime din totalul celorlalte pedepse stabilite", în varianta modificată se prevede ca pedeapsa cea mai grea poate fi mărită cu "până la o treime din aceasta". - De asemenea, este modificat articolul 60, referitor la Regimul închisorii. Dacă forma actuală a articolului prevede că "închisoarea constă în privarea de libertate pe durată determinată, cuprinsă între 15 zile şi 30 de ani, şi se execută potrivit legii privind executarea pedepselor", în varianta parlamentarilor social-democraţi aceasta este completată cu încă două alineate conform cărora "pedepsele cu închisoarea de până la trei ani se execută la domiciliu" iar măsura închisorii la domiciliu ar urma să se aplice şi în cazul celor condamnaţi la peste trei ani de detenţie, dar cu vârsta de cel puţij 60 de ani sau al celor cu "boli grave sau incurabile stabilite prin lege", conform News.ro - O altă modificare vizează şi articolul 289 alineatul 1, referitor la luarea de mită, alineat care în forma actuală stabileşte că: "Fapta funcţionarului public care, direct ori indirect, pentru sine sau pentru altul, pretinde ori primeşte bani sau alte foloase care nu i se cuvin ori acceptă promisiunea unor astfel de foloase, în legătură cu îndeplinirea, neîndeplinirea, urgentarea ori întârzierea îndeplinirii unui act ce intră în îndatoririle sale de serviciu sau în legătură cu îndeplinirea unui act contrar acestor îndatoriri, se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 3 la 10 ani şi interzicerea exercitării dreptului de a ocupa o funcţie publică ori de a exercita profesia sau activitatea în executarea căreia a săvârşit fapta". Varianta modificată elimină formula "pentru altul", specifică faptul că este vorba despre foloase "materiale" şi stabileşte la 1 an limita inferioară a pedepsei. O propunere similară a fost făcută de 15 parlamentari PSD, printre care şi fiica fostului preşedinte al CJ Prahova, Andreea Cozma, cu privire la Legea privind combaterea faptelor de corupţie. - Senatorii şi deputaţii PSD vor să modifice şi alineatele 1 şi 3 ale articolului 290 din Codul penal privind darea de mită. Ei corelează prevederile acestora cu prevederile articolului 289 în noua formă, dar reduc limitele pedepselor. Dacă în actuala formă articolul prevede că "promisiunea, oferirea sau darea de bani ori alte foloase, în condiţiile arătate în art. 289, se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 2 la 7 ani", în urma modificării, pedepsele cu închisoarea vor fi cuprinse între 6 luni şi 5 ani. De asemenea, alineatul 3, care prevede că "mituitorul nu se pedepseşte dacă denunţă fapta mai înainte ca organul de urmărire penală să fi fost sesizat cu privire la aceasta" ar urma să fie abrogat. - Va fi modificat şi articolul 291, privind traficul de influenţă, respectiv alineatul 1 al acestuia. În varianta în vigoare, acesta prevede că "Pretinderea, primirea ori acceptarea promisiunii de bani sau alte foloase, direct sau indirect, pentru sine sau pentru altul, săvârşită de către o persoană care are influenţă sau lasă să se creadă că are influenţă asupra unui funcţionar public şi care promite că îl va determina pe acesta să îndeplinească, să nu îndeplinească, să urgenteze ori să întârzie îndeplinirea unui act ce intră în îndatoririle sale de serviciu sau să îndeplinească un act contrar acestor îndatoriri, se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 2 la 7 ani". Modificarea introduce explicit noţiunea de foloase "materiale", elimină menţiunile "indirect" şi "pentru altul", iar limitele perioadei de detenţie scad la 1, respectiv la 5 ani. - În cazul articolului 292, referitor la cumpărarea de influenţă, alineatul 1 este modificat, iar alineatul 2 este abrogat. Formei actuale, potrivit căreia "promisiunea, oferirea sau darea de bani ori alte foloase, pentru sine sau pentru altul, direct ori indirect, unei persoane care are influenţă sau lasă să se creadă că are influenţă asupra unui funcţionar public, pentru a-l determina pe acesta să îndeplinească, să nu îndeplinească, să urgenteze ori să întârzie îndeplinirea unui act ce intră în îndatoririle sale de serviciu sau să îndeplinească un act contrar acestor îndatoriri, se pedepseşte cu închisoare de la 2 la 7 ani şi interzicerea exercitării unor drepturi", îi sunt aplicate aceleaşi schimbari ca şi în cazul articolului precedent, respectiv introduce explicit noţiunea de foloase "materiale", elimină menţiunile "indirect" şi "pentru altul", iar limitele perioadei de detenţie scad la 1, respectiv la 5 ani. De asemenea, este abrogat alineatul 2, care stabileşte că "făptuitorul nu se pedepseşte dacă denunţă fapta mai înainte ca organul de urmărire penală să fi fost sesizat cu privire la aceasta". - Şi articolul 297 referitor la abuzul în serviciu va fi schimbat. Alineatul 1 stabileşte, în varianta în vigoare, că "Fapta funcţionarului public care, în exercitarea atribuţiilor de serviciu, nu îndeplineşte un act sau îl îndeplineşte în mod defectuos şi prin aceasta cauzează o pagubă ori o vătămare a drepturilor sau intereselor legitime ale unei persoane fizice sau ale unei persoane juridice se pedepseşte cu închisoarea de la 2 la 7 ani şi interzicerea exercitării dreptului de a ocupa o funcţie publică. Parlamentarii PSD propun ca "defectuos" să fie înlocuit cu formula "prin încălcarea legii", iar "prin aceasta cauzează o pagubă ori o vătămare a drepturilor sau intereselor legitime ale unei persoane fizice sau ale unei persoane juridice" să devină "prin aceasta cauzează o pagubă materială mai mare de 200.000 de euro unei persoane fizice sau unei persoane juridice". Şi în acest caz, limitele pedepsei sunt modificate, durata acesteia putând fi de la 1 la 5 ani. În acest caz, argumentul iniţiatorilor este că "aplicarea unei sancţiuni penale trebuie să intervină numai când fapte este săvârşită într-o formă gravă şi anume fapta a cauzat o pagubă materială substanţială, respectiv numai pentru o pagubă mai mare de 200.000 de euro". - Articolul 299 referitor la folosirea abuzivă a funcţiei în scop sexual ar urma să fie abrogat, parlamentarii PSD considerând că "noţiunea de favoruri sexuale este o noţiune care nu poate fi determinată precis". Codul de procedură penală - vor fi schimbate sau completate 6 articole referitoare la procedura de audiere a persoanelor vătămate, la consemnarea declaraţiilor, obiectul urmăririi penale, sesizarea organelor de urmărire penală - În cazul Codului de procedură penală, articolul 111 privind "Audierea persoanei vătămate, a părţii civile şi a părţii responsabile civilmente", ar urma să prevadă la alineatul 4 că "în cursul urmăririi penale, audierea persoanei vătămate se înregistrează prin mijloace tehnice audio - video. În varianta în vigoare se vorbeşte depsre înregistrare "audio sau audiovideo, atunci când organul de urmărire penală consideră necesar sau atunci când persoana vătămată a solicitat aceasta în mod expres, iar înregistrarea este posibilă". - În aceeaşi manieră va fi schimbat şi alineatul 2 al articolui 123 privind consemnarea declaraţiilor. - Alineatul 1 al articolului 202 privind "Scopul, condiţiile generale de aplicare şi categoriile măsurilor preventive", stabileşte că "măsurile preventive pot fi dispuse dacă există probe sau indicii temeinice din care rezultă suspiciunea rezonabilă că o persoană a săvârşit o infracţiune şi dacă sunt necesare în scopul asigurării bunei desfăşurări a procesului penal, al împiedicării sustragerii suspectului ori a inculpatului de la urmărirea penală sau de la judecată ori al prevenirii săvârşirii unei alte infracţiuni. Ca urmare a propunerii PSD, va fi elimnată formula "suspiciunea rezonabilă". - Articolul 285 privind obiectul urmăririi penale va avea un nou alineat conform căruia "acetele de urmărire penală, efectuate de organele de cercetare penală sau de procurori la sediul unităţii unde funcţionează se înregistrează cu mijloace tehnice audio - video". - Şi articolul 290 privind sesizarea organelor de urmărire penală va fi completat cu două alineate care stabilesc că "denunţul poate fi făcut în termen de 6 luni de la data la care denunţătorul a aflat despre săvârşirea faptei, cu excepţia infracţiunilor contra persoanei şi a infracţiunilor contra securităţii naţionale". Un alt alineat ar urma să consemneze că dacă denunţătorul nu denunţă fapte în interiorul acestui termen, va răspunde penal, iar "denunţul său nu va mai putea constitui probă în procesul penal". - Un ultim articol completat este 294, care conţine reglementări generale privind sesizarea organelor de urmărire penală. Noul alineat prevede că "soluţionarea cauzelor de către procurori se face în ordinea înregistrării lor", anunţă News.ro.



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 1. fără titlu (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.12.2017, ora 13:09) Pai hoti au fost de la inceput numai ca acum cer sa fie si legea cu ei. Hai postaci pesedisti iesiti pe forum si puneti-va tarana in cap [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2. Liber la furat ! (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.12.2017, ora 13:22) Mai mare rusinea pt.cei 39 de senatori si deputati psd, care doresc sa se poata fura pana la 200.000 de euro fara ca autorii, sa aiba probleme cu Justitia. Eu nu cred ca este vreun stat pe pamant care sa aiba o asemenea prevedere legislativa ; probabil ca sunt foarte multe "marimi " in psd + alde - si nu numai - care au un interes in acest sens. Asemenea elemente, precum cei 39, nu au ce cauta in politica romaneasca . Mare rusine ! [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.1. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2 ) (mesaj trimis de MIHAI , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 14:02) Vorbesc tampenii,niste indivizi care nu stiu ce inseamna sef de serviciu In primul rand au salari mari.Numai un prost isi risca libertatea pentru numai 200.000 de euro ,sau a fost o gresala( din neatentie.) de a comiso asemenea paguba.A mai scris un plecat cu sorcova ca pragul ar trebui sa fie1 leu!?N-am votat cu PSD-UL SUNT LA PENSIE DE10 ANI , dar stiu ce inseamna sef de serviciu si ce usor ti se pot inscena un abuz ,mai ales daca injuri statul mafiot(cum l-a definit BASESCU-SRI+ JUSTITIA.Eu as adauga si BNR, un alt Dumnezeu fals -care nu da socoteala nimanui. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 2.2. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 2.1 ) (mesaj trimis de Vanat , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 17:32) Altii isi risca viitorul pentru 2 sticle de ulei si una de zahar (votand niste hoti) iar tie 200.000 Euro ti se pare un prag mic?! Cred ca te-a nascut mama ta direct sef de serviciu cu salari mari (cum incorect ai scris!) de "numai" 200.000 Euro ti se pare o suma mica! Ma mir ca nu ai votat cu PSD-ul. Probabil ca erai ocupat cu numararea banilor si ai uitat sa mergi sa votezi.

In alta ordine de idei, vai sarmanii sefi de serviciu, ce greu o duc ei! Sa fii profesor si sa suporti fitele unor copii sau parinti nesimtiti, pentru un salariu de mizerie ai incercat ca sa vezi cum este? Sau sa fii doctor si sa faci garzi peste garzi si sa operezi in conditii mizerabile pentru un salariu cat soferul sau secretara unui parlaentar sau primar (mai nou) ai incercat sa vezi cum este? Sau sa fii inginer in tara asta condusa de hoti si sa proiectezi poduri sau aeronave (pardon, ca aeronave nu mai proiectam de cand s-a desfiintat INAV-ul) pentru salarii mai mici decat amanta unui parlamentar angajata la cabinetul lui sau la parlament, ai incercat sa vezi cum este. Cu siguranta NU pentru ca tu ai fost sef de serviciu pentru care 200.000 Euro este o nimica toata.

Romania are o mare problema - este condusa la toate niveluri, pana la sef de serviciu si poate chiar mai jos, de idioti. Iar exemplul cel mai elocven pe linie politica este Dragnea iar pe linie economica este reprezentatul statuluila Nuclearelectrica (un putoi la varsta pubertitatii care nu are nimic in comun cu experienta in domeniu sau cu fisiunea nucleara ci doar cu fuziunea de cumetrie cu PSD-ul. In curand o sa ne spuna si asta cat de greu este sa conduci. Da, sigur, este greu sa conduci cand esti prost si nepregatit. Chiar si o bicicleta este greu de condus in acest caz!! [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3. Cand am votat sa intram in Ue (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.12.2017, ora 17:53) Am sperat ca o sa fie o lege pe teritoriul UE, deci Parlamentul Romaniei sa dispara.

Speranta moare ultima.

Si 10 000 de euro e mult. 1 euro trebuie.

Arabi de ce pot sa isi lese masinile deschise si oameni nu fura din ele iar in UE nu.

Domnia legi! [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.1. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 18:30) La arabi iti taie mina. In UE si in Romania te cheama sa furi cu amindoua palmele sa nu cumva sa pierzi vreun euro pe jos. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.2. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 3 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 18:37) La arabi iti taie mina. In UE si in Romania te cheama sa furi cu amindoua palmele sa nu cumva sa pierzi vreun euro pe jos. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.3. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.2 ) (mesaj trimis de MIHAI , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:48) De ce sa nu fii condamnat pentru delapidare ,de ce neaparat sa te ia CODRUTA pentru abuz in serviciu !?SI IA MAI LASATI-MA CU SI CU DOCTORII SI PROFESORII CU SALARILE LOR MICI trei sferturi le au prea mari la pregatirea lor( SI stiu ce vorbesc .Am fost profesor de chimie. la un liceu in tinerete, circa 4 ani )N-ati vazut la televizor ,o profesoara care terminase franceza si nu stia sa vorbeasca in franceza?!Si doctori care nenorocesc oameni facandu-se de ras si instrainatate?! [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.4. Esti o rusine! (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.3 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 19:58) Un profesor castiga cat un muncitor analfabet sau cu 8 clasr cu 30 de ore suplimentare.

Atunci de ce mai condamnam doctori f buni care se descurca gen cel de la Cluj?

Cel cu denuntul apare la tv in loc sa mearga la Gherla ca a tacut atatia ani. Acum are imunitate parlamentara si isi aminteste de povesti din tinerete?

Cat castiga un profesor in Japonia in conparatie cu un sofer? [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.5. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.4 ) (mesaj trimis de MIHAI , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 20:14) Este adevarat ca sunt si doctori si profesori,care ar trebui platiti mai mult decat deputatiiPentru acestia ar trebui criterii si incadrari speciale.Lui VANAT ,am sa-i dau exemplul fostului primar al Clujului ,APOSTOL ,CARE SPUNEA CA EL PENTRU 100.000 DE EURO -NU S-AR DA JOS DIN PAT. [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale ! 3.6. fără titlu (răspuns la opinia nr. 3.5 ) (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 27.12.2017, ora 21:47) Ne arata miza din politica.

L-a luat gura pe dinainte.

Dragnea l-a un tun se vorbeste de 28 mil de euro, in libertate. Basr sr spune ca a speriat vapoatele din Constanta, liber. Au in comun politica. Dragnea are o Leana? [ răspunde la această opinie ]



Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !