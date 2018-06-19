   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

PSD ŞI ALDE PREGĂTESC REVOCAREA LUI AUGUSTIN LAZĂR

Procurorul General luat în colimator de Tudorel Toader

BURSA 27.08.2018

George Marinescu
 
     Ministrul de Justiţie, Tudorel Toader, a anunţat pe pagina sa de Facebook că a iniţiat procedura de evaluare a activităţii manageriale depusă de Augustin Lazăr în fruncţia de Procuror General. Mişcarea ministrului de resort a venit imediat după ce consilierul de stat Darius Vâlcov a publicat pe pagina sa de facebook un protocol secret încheiat între Parchetul de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie şi Serviciul Român de Informaţii, în anul 2016, act semnat de Augustin Lazăr - în calitate de procuror general şi Eduard Hellvig, directorul SRI.
     Cu o zi înainte ca Toader să anunţe demararea procedurii de evaluare a şefului Parchetului General, şeful SRI a vorbit despre protocolul respectiv şi a susţinut că încheierea acestuia a fost obligatorie, conform art. 8 din legea de organizare şi funcţionare a serviciului respectiv şi Ordonanţei de Guvern nr.6/2016.
     Acţiunea ministrului de resort este una premeditată, pregătită timp de o lună de linşajul făcut la posturile tv partizane puterii la adresa lui Augustin Lazăr şi a judecătorului Cristina Tarcea, preşdintele Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie (ÎCCJ).
     Şefa ÎCCJ declara în urmă cu o lună, mai precis în 24 iulie, următoarele: "Hai să fim sinceri şi să dăm lucrurile pe faţă. Probabil că şi dumneavoastră sunteţi conştienţi, nu numai eu, că a venit sezonul la revocări şi la Înalta Curte. Pentru că politicienii pot să o facă mai greu în ceea ce priveşte un judecător, s-a pus în mişcare, pur şi simplu, marea maşină a manipulării".
     După o lună, Tudorel Toader a luat decizia evaluării lui Augustin Lazăr, şeful Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, cu care a avut mai multe controverse în acest an privind activitatea procurorilor din ţara noastră.
     *  Operaţiunea "Evaluarea", pregătită minuţios
     Ziarul BURSA, în articolul "PSD şi Tudorel Toader pregătesc evaluarea lui Lazăr", publicat în ediţia din 2 august, vă informa că procedura demarată acum de ministrul justiţiei era pregătită în laboratoarele puterii politice. Primele mişcări în acest sens au fost făcute la sfârşitul lunii iulie, când cele două posturi tv partizane coaliţiei PSD-ALDE au declanşat o ofensivă mediatică împotriva procurorului general menită să îl discrediteze pe Augustin Lazăr. Lor li s-au alăturat şi o parte dintre ziare, astfel că, la 1 august, a apărut un amplu material în presa scrisă despre averea şefului Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte.
     Înainte de apariţia materialelor respective, Tudorel Toader a declarat: "Sigur că, de-a lungul timpului, cred că a trecut un an şi ceva, a avut poziţii care nu au fost pe frecvenţa legii în vigoare, nu pe frecvenţa mea (...). Când spunea, spre exemplu, la CSM, a acreditat ideea faptului că evaluarea pe care am făcut-o eu, în baza căreia am declanşat procedura de revocare (n.r. - a fostului procuror-şef al DNA), ar fi nelegală pentru că un regulament al CSM prevede o altă metodologie. (...) Chiar atunci eram unul lângă altul în CSM şi l-am întrebat dacă afirmaţia este documentată sau nu. În sfârşit, nu conta răspunsul, că oricum avea parti-pris-urile domniei sale. (...) Vă dau un răspuns de principiu, general valabil: la oricare dintre noi vine o vreme la care este supus evaluării. Mă repet: la fiecare dintre noi vine o vreme a evaluării".
     Ca şi cum finalul declaraţiei de mai sus nu era lămuritor, ministrul Tudorel Toader a reiterat ideea, pe 1 august, spunând că nu a demarat procedura de evaluare a procurorului general, însă aceasta se va face la momentul potrivit.
     "E la timpul viitor, întrebarea dumneavoastră rămâne fără obiect. Când se va pune problema, vă voi explica, aşa cum am făcut şi cu alte ocazii", a spus Tudorel Toader. Referitor la sintagma "momentul potrivit", ministrul justiţiei nu a putut oferi nicio explicaţie pentru că, probabil, încă nu ştia când i se va cere, din punct de vedere politic, evaluarea lui Augustin Lazăr şi, eventual, revocarea sa din funcţia de procuror general.
     *  Ancheta privind evenimentele din 10 august a grăbit "evaluarea"
     În ediţia din 2 august, Ziarul BURSA spunea că poate ministrul justiţiei aştepta un imbold de genul celui care a dus la revocarea Laurei Codruţa Kovesi din funcţia de procuror-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie.
     Se pare că în cazul evaluării lui Lazăr, în loc de mesajul "Tudorele, fă ceva!", ministrul de resort a fost cooptat în hora diversioniştilor social-democraţi, care a început imediat după evenimentele din 10 august din Piaţa Victoriei. Probabil, văzând că diversiunile privind victimizarea Jandarmeriei, autovictimizarea lui Liviu Dragnea şi fumigenele postate de Darius Vâlcov pe pagina sa de facebook nu prind la marea masă a alegătorilor, care este interesată în continuare de ce s-a întâmplat cu adevărat în 10 august în Piaţa Victoriei, liderii coaliţiei de guvernare au decis să îi solicite lui Tudorel Toader să declanşeze operaţiunea evaluării lui Augustin Lazăr. Mai ales că procurorul general a dispus ca subordonaţii săi să preia plângerile penale şi să efectueze ancheta în legătură cu ce s-a întâmplat la mitingul diasporei, deşi prima dată cercetările au fost demarate de Parchetul Militar.
     Prin acest gest, Liviu Dragnea şi Călin Popescu Tăriceanu demonstrează că doresc să ascundă cu privire la violenţele din 10 august şi că unicul lor scop este îndepărtarea lui Augustin Lazăr din fruntea Parchetului General. Deşi mandatul acestuia în funcţia de procuror general expiră în primăvara anului viitor, se pare că Liviu Dragnea şi-a pierdut răbdarea, mai ales prin pris­ma faptului că, în această toamnă, ÎCCJ va judeca apelurile formulate în dosarul angajărilor fictive din cadrul Direcţiei Generale de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului a judeţului Teleorman, cauză în care liderul social-democrat a fost condamnat în primă instanţă la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare.
     *  Augustin Lazăr, unul dintre apărătorii independenţei justiţiei
     Furia lui Liviu Dragnea a ajuns la apogeu, mai ales că de-a lungul ultimului an Augustin Lazăr a făcut o serie de declaraţii împotriva liderilor coaliţiei de guvernământ şi chiar a ministrului justiţiei.
     Augustin Lazăr declara, în 8 decembrie 2017: "Noi suntem îngrijoraţi şi societatea civilă este îngrijorată. (...) În tot cursul anului 2017, Ministerul Public şi în general instituţiile din justiţie au format obiectul unor atacuri concentrice. Am folosit expresia «hărţuit» pentru că am găsit-o în raportul de la Geneva, unde scrie «Procurorii din DNA sunt hărţuiţi prin campanii media, prin chemarea în faţa unor comisii speciale». Dar acolo cine îi convoacă? Nişte inculpaţi de rang înalt, care vor ca discuţiile să aibă loc în alt mediu, în afară de cel judiciar. Procurorii sunt invitaţi să dea seamă într-un mediu care nu e judiciar. Am folosit această expresie pentru că o foloseşte nu numai redactorul acestui raport, ci o vedem noi prin atacuri media şi alte acte care sunt evident neprietenoase procurorilor, cum ar fi aceea să scoatem cuvântul «independent» din textul legii privind statutul şi care într-o manieră subtilă, dar dubioasă, a dorit evident să îndepărteze statutul procurorului de statutul de magistrat şi să-l ducă în zona Executivului".
     Declaraţia de mai sus a fost făcută în contextul în care comisia parlamentară de anchetă privind desfăşurarea alegerilor prezidenţiale din anul 2009 a convocat-o în două rânduri pe şefa DNA, Laura Codruţa Kövesi, ca să explice de ce a fost în vila lui Gabriel Oprea imediat după închiderea urnelor.
     Totodată, procurorul general Augustin Lazăr a fost unul dintre membrii CSM care a avizat negativ cererea formulată de ministrul Tudorel Toader privind revocarea Laurei Codruţa Kövesi. Reamintim că în acest caz revocarea s-a făcut fără să existe un aviz pozitiv de la CSM. Imediat după revocarea din 9 iulie, Augustin Lazăr a declarat: "Trebuie să vă spun că deciziile Curţii Constituţionale sunt obligatorii şi ele trebuie puse în executare. Procurorii sunt îngrijoraţi în legătură cu situaţia care s-a generat, dar această îngrijorare nu-i împiedică să-şi exercite în continuare rolul pe care îl au pentru apărarea ordinii de drept, rolul lor constituţional. Este o situaţie sensibilă pe care o vedem în jurul nostru şi nu trebuie să o descriu eu. (...) Ceea ce se reproşează public acum activităţii DNA nu e în niciun caz incisivitatea şi anchetele pe care le face. Sunt destui care să facă anchete. Trebuie să fie şi procurori care să asigure echilibrul, să ia nişte măsuri înţelepte în acest moment sensibil".
     Probabil că liderii coaliţiei PSD-ALDE s-au simţit deranjaţi şi de declaraţiile făcute de procurorul general după mitingul din 9 iunie, din Piaţa Victoriei, referitoare la ceea ce au spus Liviu Dragnea, Viorica Dăncilă, Carmen Dan şi Gabriela Firea social-democraţilor care au participat la eveniment. Referitor la acest miting, Augustin Lazăr a spus: "Sunt un magistrat al Ministerului Public de peste 30 de ani. Nu am mai văzut niciodată, şi de aceea vă rog să priviţi cu foarte multă seriozitate, o adunare publică să fie convocată pentru a identifica justiţia cu un inamic, cu un stat paralel ilegal. Nu am mai auzit o ameninţare a distrugerii acestui presupus inamic. Prin urmare, zic eu, ar trebui să arătăm colegilor, să dăm un semnal. Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii, în calitate de garant, a înţeles ceea ce se întâmplă şi ei (magistraţii - n.r.) vor să ştie: ei vor munci liniştiţi sub această cupolă ocrotitoare a garantului sau ei trebuie să fie foarte atenţi la ceea ce se întâmplă în jurul lor să nu le cadă cărămizi de undeva din şantierul de construcţii?".
     Se poate observa lesne acelaşi tipar, precum cel folosit în cazul Laurei Codruţa Kovesi: linşaj mediatic, evaluare, urmată de revocare.
     Deocamdată, în cazul procurorului general Augustin Lazăr, după linşajul mediatic, Tudorel Toader a declanşat procedura evaluării, care se va finaliza peste 30 de zile.
     PSD şi Toader pregătesc revocarea lui Augustin Lazăr? 

     Procurorul general Augustin Lazăr a publicat o reacţie pe pagina de facebook a Ministerului Public, imediat după ce Tudorel Toader a anunţat că îi va evalua activitatea managerială:
     Referitor la protocolul semnat cu SRI, şeful Ministerului Public susţine: "Colaborarea dintre Ministerul Public şi Serviciul Român de Informaţii s-a realizat în temeiul legii, protocolul fiind doar o procedură tehnică de lucru, de cooperare între instituţii cu respectarea strictă a legii. În acest sens, doresc să subliniez faptul că toate aspectele de interes privind tema protocoalelor au fost aduse la cunoştinţa Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii şi Ministerului de Justiţie, în cursul săptămânii viitoare urmând să facem publică corespondenţa avută cu aceste instituţii.
     Opinia publică va putea constata că tema protocoalelor este una falsă şi că în calitate de procuror general (...) am respectat legea.
     (...) În acest context, speculaţiile din spaţiul public referitoare la un aşa-zis mod ,«ilegal»,«subteran» de a acţiona reprezintă în mod evident o acţiune de destabilizare a Ministerului Public".
     Conform procurorului general, protocolul clasificat are ca obiect identificarea, investigarea şi documentarea cu privire la faptele ce întrunesc elementele constitutive ale infracţiunilor contra securităţii naţionale, infracţiunilor de terorism şi infracţiunilor săvârşite de cadre ale SRI. Augustin Lazăr susţine că acest protocol nu şi-a produs efectele, fiind denunţat în 13.03.2017.

 
 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 07:27)  
 Tractoristul de la PG să plece înapoi la șaibă, acolo îi este locul.


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 08:49)  
 Marinescule, ia bagă tu scenariul prin care s-a dispensat Securitatea de Tiberiu Nițu.
 Lasă că Tractoristul a mințit în privința protocoalelor. Putea să tacă, dar el a făcut spectacol, s-a distanțat de protocolul lui Kovesi, așa, cam ca pentru proști, cum fac jurnaliștii cu trese, în fapt el semnând alt protocol, mai securist, pentru reînființarea Direcției a VI-a a Securității.


 
3.  Plangeti la usi inchise
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 09:50)  
 Soarta unui agramat platit cu sute de milioane de lei pe luna ca sa filozofeze primitiv despre drept este neimportanta. Este important ca justitia este din ce in ce mai proasta, politizata si unealta in lupta politica. Ma revolta ca niste derbedei au liber sa faca scandal la nunta fiului lui Dragnea sau ca justitia se face dupa standarde diferite. Justitia din romania trebuie reformata din temelii altfel fonduri imense vor fi irosite. Platim procurori si judecatori cu sute de milioane pe luna si daca doamne fereste te impiedci de justitie contestand o amenda de circulatie constati ca sunt o forma fara fond, o casta suficienta abuziva si gresita de incompetenti parveniti. Au pus briciul in mana maimutelor asta ar fi definirea justitiei.


 
4.  Slugărel Toader nu vrea profesioniști la PG
    (mesaj trimis de Gânditorul în data de 27.08.2018, ora 09:56)  
 Slugărel Toader nu vrea profesioniști la Procuratura Generală, ci slugi ale infractorilor din parlament, care să răspundă la comenzi politice: Lazăr i-a deranjat prin atitudinea demnă, de profesionist care vrea să asigure independența procurorilor, atitudine pe care infractorii psd/alde și sluga lor de la MJ au considerat-o ostilă puterii politice


 
5.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 10:41)  
 procurorii trebuiesc sa fie independenti, sa poata veghea singuri si nestingheriti asupra drepturilor OMULUI.
 sa aiba drepturi la pensii speciale garantate.
 la pensionare dupa 15-20 ani de munca, nu mai tarziu de implinirea respectoasei varte de 40 ani sa poata sa toace vr o 40 de ani contributiile prostilor=sclavilor.
 sa mentina in functii plagiatorii de doctorate.
 cei care fac condamnari la ordin.
 sa se verifice singuri, sa si poata da cu palma pe spate sa si scuture eventualele scame, "de pe creieri"
 sa aiba dreptul sa cerceteze numai anumiti corupti


 
6.  JUST : COLIMATORUL pe. TOŢI
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 27.08.2018, ora 14:33)  
 DE CE NU DE JOS în SUS ; SUS din 4 în 4 se ejectează; JOS LA POPULIME NIMIC ...


 
