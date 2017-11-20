   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

RADU HANGA, ASOCIAŢIA ADMINISTRATORILOR DE FONDURI:

"Principala tendinţă a anului - orientarea investitorilor către fonduri diversificate şi de acţiuni"

BURSA 08.01.2018

A consemnat ANDREI IACOMI
 
     * "Menţinerea climatului de nesiguranţă şi impredictibilitate constituie o frână în calea dezvoltării industriei fondurilor de investiţii", apreciază preşedintele AAF
         Cu un plus de 4,4% faţă de sfârşitul anului 2016, la finalul lunii noiembrie 2017, activele fondurilor locale au depăşit 23 de miliarde de lei, iar însumate cu cele ale fondurilor străine vândute local vorbim de mai mult de 26 de miliarde de lei, ceea ce echivalează cu un avans de 5,2%, potrivit lui Radu Hanga, preşedintele Asociaţiei Administratorilor de Fonduri (AAF).
       Domnia sa se aşteaptă ca principala tendinţă a anului 2018 să rămână orientarea investitorilor către fonduri diversificate şi de acţiuni. "Menţinerea climatului de nesiguranţă şi impredictibilitate constituie o frână în calea dezvoltării industriei fondurilor de investiţii", mai consideră preşedintele AAF.
       Radu Hanga a avut amabilitatea să ne acorde un interviu referitor la evoluţia industriei fondurilor de investiţii, anul trecut, dar şi despre perspectivele acestui an.

       Reporter: Cum a fost anul 2017 pentru piaţa locală a fondurilor de investiţii?
     Radu Hanga: Anul 2017 a fost bun, cu o evoluţie pozitivă a pieţei fondurilor de investiţii pe toate segmentele sale: fonduri deschise, închise, locale, dar şi străine vândute local.
     Cu un plus de 4,4% faţă de sfârşitul anului precedent (n.r. 2016), la finalul lunii noiembrie, activele fondurilor locale au depăşit 23 de miliarde de lei, iar însumate cu cele ale fondurilor străine vândute local vorbim de mai mult de 26 de miliarde de lei, ceea ce echivalează cu un avans de 5,2%.
     Fondurile străine vândute pe piaţa locală, ce reprezintă 11% din total, au înregistrat, la rândul lor, subscrieri nete importante, mai ales pe segmentul fondurilor diversificate şi al celor de acţiuni, cu o uşoară scădere la nivelul fondurilor de obligaţiuni.
     Ca imagine de ansamblu, tendinţa de creştere a industriei continuă. Activele totale administrate, incluzând şi fondurile închise de investiţii, printre care SIF-urile şi Fondul Proprietatea, se situează, în prezent, la peste 45 de miliarde lei. Practic, avem o creştere de peste trei ori faţă de nivelul de la finalul anului 2012, când valoarea totală a activelor administrate era de 14,9 miliarde de lei.
     Reporter: Ce evenimente au avut un impact pozitiv pentru industria fondurilor de investiţii în anul 2017 şi care au fost principalele frâne?
     Radu Hanga: O influenţă pozitivă asupra industriei fondurilor de investiţii a avut-o faptul că veniturile din dobânzi asigurate de depozitele bancare s-au menţinut la un nivel scăzut. Astfel, investitorii au căutat alternative (n.r. de plasare a economiilor) mai eficiente, orientându-se inclusiv către acele tipuri de fonduri de investiţii ce oferă un randament potenţial mai ridicat, majoritatea acestora având performanţe remarcabile în ultimii ani.
     De asemenea, faptul că economisirea populaţiei este în creştere a susţinut evoluţia favorabilă din ultima perioadă a industriei fondurilor de investiţii, ceea ce creează premisele pentru continuarea tendinţei de dezvoltare.
     Pe de altă parte, o frână în calea creşterii pieţei o constituie menţinerea climatului de nesiguranţă şi impredictibilitate. Industria fondurilor de investiţii se bazează pe încredere, iar încrederea pe predictibilitate. De aceea, este important ca modificările legislative, inclusiv cele din domeniul fiscal, să fie gestionate cu grijă, într-un mod transparent şi nu sub presiunea timpului.
     Reporter: Ce evenimente interne au influenţat piaţa de capital în 2017? Dar externe?
     Radu Hanga: Dacă privim modul în care piaţa locală de capital s-a decuplat de la evoluţia ascendentă a pieţelor externe în jumătatea a doua a anului, concluzia este că influenţele sunt predominant legate de politicile noastre interne.
     Percepţia legată de risc a investitorilor pe piaţa de capital din România s-a intensificat din primavăra anului 2017, pe fondul acumulării de tensiuni şi forţe contradictorii din sfera politicii economice. Ne referim, îndeosebi, la pro-ciclicitatea politicilor fiscal-bugetare şi de venituri, cu menţiunea că investiţiile publice au fost din nou sacrificate, fiind prioritare majorările de salarii şi transferurile către administraţiile locale.
     Totodată, investitorii din piaţa de capital au avut în vedere şi acumularea de dezechilibre macroeconomice, reapariţia deficitelor gemene, evoluţie influentaţă de caracterul relaxat al politicii economice.
     Spre exemplu, componenta structurală a deficitului bugetar s-a majorat semnificativ, deşi economia a accelerat, evoluând într-un ritm peste potenţial. Aceasta a dus la conturarea anumitor aşteptări privind posibilitatea implementării unor măsuri de ajustare fiscal-bugetară, (pentru a evita Procedura de Deficit Excesiv), pe viitor, într-o perioadă cu un ritm mai lent de creştere economică.
     Totuşi, factorul care ar putea avea cel mai mare impact asupra pieţei locale de capital îl reprezintă, cu siguranţă, Pilonul II al sistemului de pensii din România (n.r. pensii private obligatorii) şi discuţiile din jurul acestuia.
     Plasamentele fondurilor de pensii româneşti pe piaţa locală de capital au reprezentat, în ultimii ani, un pilon important în dezvoltarea acesteia, construind un factor decisiv pentru dinamizarea listărilor la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti din ultima perioadă ( MedLife, Digi Communications NV şi Sphera Franchise Group), iar creşterea viitoare a acestora este esenţială pentru dezvoltarea bursei şi chiar a economiei locale într-un sens mai larg.
     Reporter: Ce tipuri de fonduri au fost preferate de investitori în anul 2017 ?
     Radu Hanga: Investitorii au arătat mai mult curaj, asumându-şi un grad de risc mai ridicat în alegerea fondurilor către care şi-au direcţionat investiţiile. Astfel, cele mai mari subscrieri nete de la începutul anului (n.r. 2017) au fost înregistrate de fondurile diversificate, de cele cu randament absolut şi de cele de actiuni, care, însumate, au totalizat 772 de milioane de lei.
     În paralel, fondurile de obligaţiuni şi cele cu capital protejat s-au confruntat cu cele mai mari ieşiri nete de bani.
     În termeni relativi, în ceea ce priveşte fondurile locale, faţă de nivelul activelor anului trecut (n.r. acum doi ani), remarc, în principal, creşterile apărute la nivelul fondurilor diversificate, cu un plus de 86%, a celor de acţiuni, cu 43% şi de randament absolut cu 35%.
     Reporter: Care vor fi, în opinia dumneavoastră, tendinţele industriei în 2018?
     Radu Hanga: Atunci când vorbim despre premisele pentru anul 2018 trebuie să ne uităm în primul rând la contextul macroeconomic, iar din acest punct de vedere ne aşteptăm ca România să continue să aibă o creştere economică ridicată (peste 4%), axată pe creşterea consumului, şi însoţită de creşterea inflaţiei (peste 3% la sfârşitul anului 2018) şi implicit a dobânzilor.
     În contextul în care creşterea economică va fi însoţită de menţinerea sub control a deficitului bugetar, mă aştept ca evoluţia pieţei de acţiuni să fie în continuare pozitivă, iar principala tendinţă a anului 2018 să rămână orientarea investitorilor către fonduri având componentă de acţiuni, în principal cele diversificate şi de acţiuni.
     Fondurile de obligaţiuni şi instrumente cu venit fix vor rămâne pe planul al doilea, pe măsură ce scenariile privind aprecierea ratelor de dobândă se vor materializa, cu o posibilă creştere a interesului clienţilor pentru fondurile având caracter monetar.
      Reporter: România se află pe ultimele locuri în Europa în ceea ce priveşte industria fondurilor de investiţii, atât din punctul de vedere al valorii activelor administare, cât şi a ponderii în PIB şi a numărului de investitori raportat la populaţie. Cum credeţi că poate fi schimbată această situaţie?
     Radu Hanga: Un factor important pentru creşterea nivelului de penetrare a investiţiilor în fonduri în rândul consumatorilor români îl constituie îmbunătăţirea nivelului de educaţie financiară în România, direcţie în care, deşi se fac eforturi semnificative, rezultatele se vor vedea abia în timp.
     Un alt element, cel puţin la fel de important, îl constituie evoluţia veniturilor clienţilor. Ţinând cont de tendinţa de creştere pe care am văzut-o în ultimele trimestre în acest sens, mă aştept ca aceasta să se materializeze nu doar în sporirea consumului, ci şi într-un grad mai ridicat de economisire şi investire, inclusiv în fondurile de investiţii.
     Dincolo de aceşti factori externi, foarte important este efortul industriei fondurilor de investiţii pentru a creşte credibilitatea şi vizibilitatea produselor noastre, un proces în care vrem să fim tot mai implicaţi, inclusiv prin intermediul Asociaţiei Administratorilor de Fonduri. Acum, suntem o industrie matură şi vrem să ne asumăm un rol tot mai important, prin mobilizarea resurselor clienţilor şi prin plasarea eficientă a acestora, contribuind astfel la dezvoltarea economiei locale.
     Reporter: Vă mulţumesc! 
 
Indicele principal al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a depăşit, luni dimineaţă, 8.000 de puncte click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Brokerii se aşteaptă la listări noi şi dividende consistente în 2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 3,1 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
BRK Financial Group a prelungit termenul de restituire a împrumuturilor către Romlogic Technology click să citeşti tot articolul
DIN APRILIE,
Johan Meyer va fi singurul manager de portofoliu al Fondului Proprietatea click să citeşti tot articolul
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent click să citeşti tot articolul
"Sinterom" vrea să facă o investiţie de 3 milioane de euro, cu fonduri europene click să citeşti tot articolul
OPUS Chartered Issuances Luxemburg deţine peste 5% din SIF Banat Crişana click să citeşti tot articolul
Munich Re: Catastrofele naturale i-au costat pe asigurători o sumă record de 135 miliarde euro în 2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au închis în teritoriu pozitiv, pe un rulaj de 6,2 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Lichiditate de 2,2 milioane de euro pe BVB click să citeşti tot articolul
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
SIF MUNTENIA - RAPORT CURENT - Evenimente importante de raportat click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 11:03
MINISTERUL AGRICULTURII:
"Comisia Europeană a rambursat 664 milioane euro"
     Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale a anunţat astăzi că, în prima săptămână a lunii ianuarie, a primit suma de 664 milioane euro, ce reprezintă rambursarea de la Comisia Europeană, în contul cheltuielilor efectuate de Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură (APIA), în perioada 16 octombrie - 30 noiembrie 2017, pentru acordarea avansului aferent campaniei 2017 din plăţile directe finanţate din FEGA (Fondul European de Garantare Agricolă).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:30
Bursele europene au deschis în apreciere
     Patru indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în creştere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:14
Indicele principal al Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a depăşit, luni dimineaţă, 8.000 de puncte
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 10:04
Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017
     Numărul autorizaţiilor de construire pentru clădiri rezidenţiale a crescut cu 7,6%, în primele 11 luni din 2017, comparativ cu perioada similară a anului precedent, la 38.879, se arată într-un comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:56
Volatilitatea lirei se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani
     Volatilitatea lirei sterline se află la cel mai redus nivel din ultimii trei ani, ceea ce arată că pentru investitori acordul referitor la perioada de tranziţie după Brexit este ca şi făcut, relatează Bloomberg.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
08.01.2018
BVB
Volumul a crescut la 35 milioane de lei
     * "Deal" în valoare de aproape 9 milioane de lei cu acţiuni TLV
       Piaţa locală de acţiuni şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii trecute, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) cunoscând aprecieri cuprinse...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la datele economice
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat în urcare utima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la datele economice privind zona euro şi SUA.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BVB
BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, cel mai lichid emitent
     După creşterea înregistrată de piaţă în prima zi de tranzacţionare a anului, cotaţiile şi-au continuat aprecierea şi în şedinţa de ieri, cea mai mare urcare, de 1,64%, fiind marcată de indicele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Datele privind creşterea economică a Europei aduc avans pe pieţele din regiune
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au crescut ieri, în baza datelor solide privind creşterea economică a regiunii şi a avansului cotaţiilor petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BVB
Prime Transaction: "Bursa locală a început anul 2018 în forţă"
     * Toţi indicii BVB au marcat creşteri de peste 1%
       Prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a anului 2018 a început într-o notă pozitivă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) înregistrând creşteri de peste un...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans pe pieţele internaţionale ale acţiunilor
     Pieţele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs pozitiv ieri, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a directivei europene MiFID II privind pieţele financiare, dar şi în baza unor date pozitive referitoare la...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
20.11.2017
ANPC STRIKES AGAIN
BCR, slammed by the courts in a class action lawsuit over abusive lending clauses
     * BCR: "Ongoing contracts no longer contain the clauses that have been subjected to examination"
     * Sources: "ANPC has 6 lawsuits against BCR, which will lead to enormous losses for Erste Bank if BCR loses in court"
       After forcing Raiffeisen Bank to eliminate the unfair practices from the loan agreements, the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) strikes again, this time the biggest bank in the system. BCR lost in the court of first instance, against the ANPC, in a class action lawsuit concerning abusive lending clauses.  click here to read the entire article
