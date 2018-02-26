   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
BURSA 13.04.2018

MARIUS TIŢA
 
măreşte imaginea
MARIUS TIŢA      Hristos a înviat, reconfirmând, ca de fiecare dată, esenţa credinţei noas-tre. Şi, tot ca de fiecare dată, am cam fost prea ocupaţi cu cele lumeşti ca să mai înţelegem profunzimea jertfei lui Iisus. S-a râs gros de eroarea poliţiei, care a dat în scris că de Paşti se naşte Iisus, dar toate sondajele, mai serioase sau mai voxpopuliste, arată că nu cunoaştem multe lucruri esenţiale, printre care cine a scris Biblia şi ce sărbătorim de Paşti/Crăciun. Dar cităm, cu sfinţenie, din broşurile cu oferta supermarketurilor şi le dăm drept sfioase şi cuvioase tradiţii ale poporului daco-român. Cu excepţia unei scurte şi unice secvenţe cu reputatul teolog Cris-tian Bădiliţă, nu am zărit vreo umbră de discuţie serioasă asupra subiectului.
     Şi am fi avut o bază serioasă de dis-cuţie de vreme ce, cu o săptămână înainte de Joia Mare, s-a produs o infuzie de icoane şi cărţi religioase importante, la preţuri acceptabile. Contextul era favorabil acestei prime licitaţii "Imagini ale sacrului": veneau Paştile, şi cele catolice şi cele ortodoxe, toată lumea ştie că icoanele şi cărţile vechi sunt foarte scumpe, nu ştie exact cât, dar, în orice caz, foarte scumpe, iar recordmanul absolut şi la mare distanţă al pieţei obiectelor de artă şi de colecţie este un portret al lui Iisus, Salvator Mundi, e drept, realizat de Leonardo da Vinci.
     Cu toate acestea, preţurile de adjudecare de la Licitaţia Artmark "Imagini ale Sacrului inclusiv 66 de cărţi importante pentru sufletul românesc" nu au trecut de 7 mii de euro,"cărţile esenţiale" oprindu-se la 4.250 de euro. Icoana vândută cu cel mai mare preţ a fost estimată la o mie de euro, adjudecarea fiind de şapte ori mai mare! Este pe lemn, îl reprezintă pe sfântul Mihail, vegheat de Dumnezeu, este de şcoală rusă, din secolul al XIX-lea, tempera pe lemn şi cu mult metal argintat, cu o ramă tip casetă, care îi permite şi un geam.
     Următoarea cea mai scumpă icoană a costat 5 mii de euro şi, de această dată, este şi foarte frumoasă. Reprezintă "Sfânta Treime", vestita "Arătare treimică de la stejarul Mamvri", este o lucrare de şcoală brâncovenească, în tempera pe lemn. A plecat de la 1,8 mii de euro şi s-a oprit la 5 mii, preţ de adjudecare. Cu acelaşi subiect, dar de altă factură, o icoană rusească de secol XX a fost adjudecată cu 750 de euro, preţ de pornire. Pe podiumul icoanelor urcă şi Gheorghe Tattarescu, cu o pictură în ulei pe lemn, reprezentându-l pe sfântul Dimitrie, lucrare adjudecată modest de tot, cu 3 mii de euro.
     Avem şi o imagine pascală, o icoană prăznicar pe lemn, "Duminica Floriilor", tempera pe lemn, din secolul al XVIII-lea, adjudecată cu 2.750 euro. Cu 1,2 mii de euro s-a dat o icoană cu o scenă centrală formată din mai multe momente biblice. Astfel, dacă în mijloc îl aflăm pe Iisus după Înviere, el este înconjurat de "Coborâ-rea la Iad", "Învierea din mormânt", "Iisus răstignit" şi "Punerea în Mormânt". Nu aşa scumpă, dar deosebită este o icoană rusească pe lemn, tempera din secolul al XIX-lea, cu o scenă centrală a Învierii înconjurată de alte 12 scene pascale. Rama traforată şi aurită permite un geam, iar preţul de adjudecare este identic cu cel de pornire a licitaţiei, 600 de euro. Două altoreliefuri austriece cu scene pascale au rămas neadjudecate, cel de lemn la 1,8 mii de euro, şi cel din alabastru la 700.
     Cu 2,4 mii de euro a fost vândut un triptic de trei icoane înalte, româneşti, din secolul al XIX-lea: "Întâmpinarea Domnului", "Maica Domnului şi Pruncul" şi "Iisus Hristos". Un lot de nu mai puţin de 15 icoane de mici dimensiuni, 17 x 12 cm, româneşti din secolul al XIX-lea, a fost vândut cu 1,5 mii de euro, adică o sută pe piesă.
     Mai multe icoane din licitaţie înfăţişau diferiţi sfinţi sau scene biblice iar cel mai des întâlnit a fost ... sfântul Nicolae, cel care vine pe la Crăciun. Foarte interesantă este o icoană împărătească pe lemn, "Sfântul Nicolae", din secolul al XIX-lea. A fost realizată în perioada trecerii la alfabetul latin şi în biserică şi a fost vândută cu o mie de euro. O icoană de mari dimensiuni în ulei pe pânză, de "Ivan din Laz", reprezentându-l pe "Sfântul Nicolae pe tron", s-a dat cu preţul de pornire, 1,2 mii de euro. O altă icoană a sfântului copiilor, românească, de această dată, dar scrisă cu chirilice, s-a dat cu 700 de euro. Din acelaşi secol XIX, o icoană rusească a sfântului Nicolae a plecat şi ea pentru 600 de euro. Cu ferecătură de argint, o icoană românească a sfântului Nicolae a obţinut şi ea tot 600 de euro. Ferecătură de argint are şi o icoană rusească din 1834, cu acelaşi generos sfânt, care s-a dat cu 550 de euro.
     Cărţile au marele defect că trebuie citite, spre deosebire de icoane şi picturi, care se cuprind dintr-o privire. Dintre cărţile vechi şi înţelepte propuse la licitaţie, cea mai scumpă s-a dovedit a fi "Psaltirea" lui Nicolae Raţiu de la Cioara, apreciată la 500 de euro şi vândută cu 4.250. Istoria cărţii din 1771 este extrem de interesantă. Primele 368 de pagini au fost scrise de monahul Eustaţie Popovici când era la mânăstirea Plăişor de la Cioara, cunoscută pentru călugărul Sofronie de Cioara care a iniţiat şi a condus răs-coala de la Cioara, dintre 1758 şi 1760, împotriva unirii cu Biserica Romei. Urmaşul acestuia, ieromonahul Ioanichie, este cel care a comandat şi a plătit scrierea"Psaltirei". Ultimele pagini ale cărţii, de la pagina 369 la 392, au fost redactate de preotul Nicolae Raţiu din Alba Iulia, cel care i-a spovedit pe Horea şi Cloşca şi i-a însoţit la locul de supliciu. Artmark îl citează pe Nicolae Densuşianu, în volumul "Răscoala lui Horia", Bucureşti, 1884: "Când au dus la moarte pe Horia şi Cloşca, i-a însoţit preotul Nicolae Raţ, preot din Alba Iulia. Dânsul, până a frânt roata pe unul, a ţinut pe celălalt cu mâna pe după cap, dar când au început să frângă roata pe al doilea, popa Nicolae Raţ a căzut jos şi a leşinat şi a trebuit să-l ducă cu carul acasă". Este vorba, fără îndoială, de o piesă ce ar trebui să se afle într-un muzeu, după ce statul sau chiar biserica ar fi preempţionat la licitaţie.
     Şi dacă tot folosim cuvinte şi idei aşa mari, să mai amintim câteva cărţi din licitaţie ce ar fi trebuit să ajungă în patrimoniul public: ediţia din 1770 de la Hamburg a "Descrierii Moldovei" de Dimitrie Cantemir, vândută cu 3 mii de euro, "Cronica Sultanilor Otomani" a lui Leunclavius, ediţia de la Frankfurt din 1596, cu date despre luptele cu respectivii otomani duse de marii voievozi ai românilor, inclusiv despre luptele cu voievozii români, vândută pentru 2,5 mii de euro, "Noul Testament" al lui Simion Ştefan, prima ediţie a Noului Testament în limba română, desigur, de la Bălgrad, adică Alba Iulia, din 1648, adjudecată pentru 1.800 de euro.
     Şi mă opresc aici, pentru că tocmai s-a încheiat vacanţa, ultima până la vară, după o iarnă plină de pauze şi opriri, şi nu e bine să aduci vorba de cărţi, că poate mai citesc şi elevii aceste rânduri. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BVB
Rulajul cu titlurile bancare - peste jumătate din valoarea tranzacţionată pe &#171;Piaţa Regular&#187;
     * Bursa, dominată de oferta publică de cumpărare a titlurilor "Zentiva"
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele urcă, după ce Beijingul promite măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei Chinei
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, după ce China a promis noi măsuri pentru deschiderea economiei ţării.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
