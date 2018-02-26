   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

RAPORT AL CORPULUI DE CONTROL AL PRIMULUI-MINISTRU ÎN ANUL 2017

Peste jumătate din subiectele controalelor, date urmăririi penale

BURSA 16.04.2018

ANCUŢA STANCIU
 
     Mai mult de jumătate din actele de control/documentare ale Corpului de Control al premierului (CCPM) au avut, anul trecut, constatări cu relevanţă penală, iar un număr de 14 acte de control/documentare au conţinut constatări privind deficienţe adminis­trative, potrivit Raportului CCPM în anul 2017.
     Corpul de control al primului-minis­tru a finalizat, anul trecut, 33 de acţiuni de control şi documentare, fiind întocmite tot atâtea acte de control, cu privire la activitatea unor ministere, autorităţi publice centrale, instituţii publice, societăţi naţionale, companii naţionale, societăţi cu capital majoritar sau integral de stat, regii autonome, precum şi autorităţi ale administraţiei publice locale.
     Din totalul acţiunilor de control finalizate în cursul anului 2017, un număr de 19 de acte de control-documentare au avut constatări cu relevanţă penală, restul având constatări privind deficienţe administrative.
     În domeniul sănătăţii au fost finalizate cinci acţiuni de control/documentare care au vizat atât activitatea unor entităţi publice care îşi desfăşoară activitatea în domeniul sănătăţii, cât şi companii de stat care activează în acest domeniu.
     În domeniul transporturilor au fost finalizate patru acţiuni de control/documentare care au vizat, atât activitatea Ministerului transporturilor, cât şi companiile de stat care activează în domeniul transporturilor.
     În ceea ce priveşte întreprinderile publice/companiile de stat altele decât cele care activează în domeniul sănătăţii şi cel al transporturilor, la nivelul Corpului de control al primului-ministru au fost finalizate patru acţiuni de control/documentare.
     Principalele constatări menţionate în rapoartele de control/notele de informare au relevat următoarele aspecte: atribuirea şi încheierea unor contracte de achiziţie publică cu încălcarea dispoziţiilor legale; exercitarea defectuoasă a atribuţiilor în legătură cu execuţia bugetului de venituri şi cheltuieli; plata contravalorii unor bunuri, servicii sau lucrări fără ca acestea să fi fost livrate/prestate/executate sau fără a se verifica realitatea furnizării bunurilor, prestării serviciilor sau executării lucrărilor; nerealizarea/realizarea necorespunzătoare a unor obiective de investiţii finanţate din bugetul de stat; nerespectarea normelor legale şi/sau a normelor interne în procesul de iniţiere, elaborare, avizare, prezentare şi adoptare a unor acte normative; disfuncţionalităţi cu privire la organizarea şi funcţionarea entităţilor controlate, precum şi neîndeplinirea atribuţiilor de către persoanele care au asigurat conducerea unor entităţi controlate; nerespectarea prevederilor legale în ceea ce priveşte constituirea şi utilizarea fondurilor; nerespectarea prevederilor legale referitoare la gestionarea resurselor umane.
     Actele de control/documentare cu relevanţă penală au vizat următoa­rele instituţii: Oficiul Naţional pentru Jocuri de Noroc, Inspectoratul de Poliţie al Judeţului Ilfov, Agenţia Naţională de Resurse Minerale, Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate, Agenţia Naţională pentru Romi, Compania Naţională de Autostrăzi şi Drumuri Naţionale din România SA (în prezent Compania Naţională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere SA), Opera Naţională Bucureşti, Ministerul Trans­porturilor, Compania Naţională "Aeroporturi Bucureşti", Tarom, administraţia publică locală a comunei Jegălia (judeţul Călăraşi), Compania Naţională de Investiţii CNI - SA, Administraţia Spitalelor şi Serviciilor Medicale Bucureşti, Agenţia Naţională a Medicamentului şi a Dis­pozitivelor Medicale, Agenţia de Plăţi şi Intervenţie pentru Agricultură Braşov, Ministerul Economiei, Comerţului şi Relaţiilor cu Mediul de Afaceri cu privire la demersurile întreprinse pentru participarea operatorilor economici din România la Târgul SIAL - Paris 2016, entităţi implicate în acordarea unor facilităţi la energie electrică persoanelor domiciliate într-una din localităţile situate în Rezervaţia Biosferei "Delta Dunării".
     Urmare a controlului efectuat la unităţi din subordinea, sub autoritatea sau în coordonarea Ministerului Sănătăţii, Corpul de control al premierului a întocmit Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate în legătură cu achiziţiile produselor biocide şi a serviciilor de curăţenie şi igienizare realizate de unităţile sanitare publice, care a fost transmis organelor de urmărire penală. Raportul de control a fost transmis şi către Agenţia Naţională pentru Achiziţii Publice şi Consiliul Concurenţei.
     Corpul de Control al premierului a constatat deficienţe administrative la Agenţia Naţională Antidoping, la Ministerul Ministerul Apelor şi Pădurilor şi la Ministerul Economiei, Direcţia Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor Teleorman, Secretariatul de Stat pentru Recunoaşterea Meritelor Luptătorilor Împotriva Regimului Comunist Instaurat în România în perioada 1945 - 1989, Instituţia Prefectului - judeţul Giurgiu, la Consiliul Judeţean Giurgiu şi la Ministerul Afacerilor Interne, dar şi la stadiul proiectului "Sistemul de management integrat al deşeurilor din judeţul Cluj", derulat de Consiliul Judeţean Cluj.
     Cât priveşte achiziţiile de sisteme informatice de risc, precum şi a celor care furnizează servicii electronice către cetăţeni, realizate la nivelul ministerelor Guvernului României şi unităţilor aflate în subordinea/coordonarea/sub autoritatea acestora, în perioada 01.01.2012 -31.03.2017, nota de informare a fost transmisă la Cabinetul Prim - Ministrului Guvernului României şi la Secretariatul General al Guvernului.
     Potrivit actului de control, au fost identificate o serie de deficienţe trans­mise de ministere în ceea ce priveşte gestionarea sistemelor informatice de risc şi a celor care furnizează servicii electronice către cetăţeni.
     * Nereguli la Oficiul de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci
     Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate la Oficiul de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci a fost transmis către Ministerul Economiei şi Oficiul de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci. Din concluziile actului de control au rezultat că nu au fost respectate dispoziţiile legale şi normele interne privind organizarea şi funcţionarea Oficiului de Stat pentru Invenţii şi Mărci (neadaptarea ROF - ului la modificările aduse statului de funcţii şi structurii organizatorice, neasigurarea cadrului organizatoric şi funcţional necesar desfăşurării activităţii de audit public intern). De asemenea, nu au fost res­pectate prevederile legale referitoare la gestionarea resurselor financiare (neregularităţi privind întocmirea documentelor necesare decontării drepturilor băneşti în valută pentru deplasările temporare în străinătate, nerecuperarea de către instituţie a sumelor reprezentând contravaloarea biletelor de avion pentru unele deplasări externe neefectuate).
     Corpul de Control al premierului susţine că au fost încălcate şi prevederi legale în domeniul achiziţiilor publice (nereguli în legătură cu întocmirea Programului anual al achiziţiilor pentru anii 2014 şi 2015, neres­pectarea termenelor de comunicare a rezultatului procedurii, precum şi necomunicarea motivelor care au stat la baza deciziilor luate în cadrul anumitor proceduri).
     Actul de control mai arată că nu au fost respectate prevederile legale referitoare la gestionarea resurselor umane (identificarea unor dosare de concurs pentru ocuparea unor posturi vacante, incomplete, neaplicarea de sanc­ţiuni disciplinare, sau efectuarea cercetării disciplinare, în anumite cazuri, în mod defectuos).
     * CCPM: "Ministerul Energiei nu a declanşat procedura de selecţie pentru posturile vacante de administratori ai ROMGAZ, încălcându-se termenul de declanşare a selecţiei"
     Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate la "Romgaz" a fost transmis către Ministerul Energiei, Ministerul Finanţelor Publice, Societatea Naţională de Gaze Naturale "ROMGAZ", Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei, Curtea de Conturi a României şi Ministerul Justiţiei.
     Din concluziile actului de control a rezultat că desemnarea celor patru administratori provizorii din data de 25.04.2017 a avut drept consecinţă ocuparea posturilor de administrator în Consiliul de administraţie al societăţii ROMGAZ de către trei persoane din rândul funcţionarilor publici sau al altor categorii de personal din cadrul autorităţilor sau instituţiilor publice, cu încălcarea dis­poziţiilor legale, întrucât numărul maxim al persoanelor din rândul categoriilor de personal sus-menţionate care puteau face parte din consiliul de administraţie al societăţii era de două persoane.
     De asemenea, Ministerul Energiei, în calitate de autoritate publică tutelară pentru societatea ROMGAZ S.A., nu a declanşat procedura de selecţie pentru posturile vacante de administratori ai societăţii ROMGAZ, încălcându-se astfel de către conducătorul autorităţii publice tutelare termenul de declanşare a selecţiei pentru posturile vacante de adminis­tratori ai întreprinderilor publice aflate în subordine.
     * Contracte de închiriere cu diferiţi operatori economici, încheiate în defavoarea RADEF "Româniafilm"
     Corpul de Control al premierului a constatat că, la Regia Autonomă a Distribuţiei şi Exploatării Filmelor "Româniafilm", nu s-a respectat obligaţia privind reevaluarea cinematografelor, grădinilor de vară şi a sediilor administrative. De asemenea, autoritatea de control a descoperit că nu existau proceduri/norme interne privind urmărirea şi încasarea creanţelor, dar existau contracte de închiriere cu diferiţi operatori economici, încheiate în defavoarea RADEF "Româniafilm".
     Deşi RADEF "Româniafilm" a înregistrat pierderi semnificative atât în anul 2015 (3.759.006,88 lei), cât şi în anul 2016 (2.053.181,08 lei), conducerea acesteia nu a urmărit şi implicit regia nu a încasat sume semnificative, facturate, care au provenit din: contracte de colaborare şi convenţii, din contracte de asociere în participaţiune şi în principal din închirierea spaţiilor aferente unor cinematografe, grădini de vară şi spaţii anexă aflate în patrimoniul RADEF, potrivit CCPM.
     Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate la Regia Autonomă a Distribuţiei şi Exploatării Filmelor "Româniafilm" a fost transmis către Ministerul Culturii şi Identităţii Naţionale şi Curtea de Conturi a României.
     * Lucrări neautorizate, care au afectat biodiversitatea şi habitatele protejate din zona malurilor în Aria Naţională Protejată Lac Snagov
     Corpul de Control al premierului a descoperit că, în zona lacului Snagov, au fost realizate lucrări neautorizate, care au afectat biodiversitatea şi habitatele protejate din zona malurilor în Aria Naţională Protejată Lac Snagov.
     Autoritatea a mai dezvăluit că exista un conflict legislativ cu privire la dreptul de proprietate şi administrare asupra lacului Snagov, având în vedere că există hotărâri ale Guvernului potrivit cărora aces­ta figurează atât în domeniul public al statului şi administrarea Administraţia Naţională "Apele Române", cât şi în domeniul public al comunei Snagov.
     Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate la Agenţia pentru Protecţia Mediului Ilfov şi la Administraţia Naţională "Apele Române" - Administraţia Bazinală de Apă Argeş - Vedea - Sistemul de Gospodărire a Apelor Ilfov - Bucureşti a fost transmis către Ministerul Mediului, Ministerul Apelor şi Pădurilor, Administraţia Naţională "Apele Române".
     * Statul român beneficiază de mai puţin de 50% din valoarea obţinută ca urmare a vânzării bunurilor administrate de RA - APPS
     Statul român, proprietar al bunurilor administrate de Regia Autonomă "Administraţia Patrimoniului Protocolului de Stat" (RA - APPS) beneficiază de mai puţin de 50% din valoarea obţinută ca urmare a vânzării acestora, în urma modificărilor legislative aduse de OUG nr. 101/2011, conform raportului Corpului de Control al premierului.
     De asemenea, tot prin această modificare legislativă, a fost diminuat patrimoniului statului cu valoarea neamortizată a imobilelor proprietate privată a statului, vândute de RA - APPS.
     * "Dezvoltarea unui sistem integrat de management informaţional pentru situaţii de urgenţă nu era funcţională"
     Raportul de control privind verificările efectuate la Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă şi la entităţile aflate în coordonarea acestuia a fost transmis către Cabinetul Prim - Minis­trului Guvernului României, Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, Ministerul Sănătăţii, Agenţia Naţională de Achiziţii Publice.
     Din concluziile actului de control a rezultat că, în anul 2014, Inspectoratul General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă a achiziţionat materiale şi echipamente sanitare, în vederea implementării măsurilor de prevenire şi creştere a capacităţii de intervenţie în combaterea infecţiilor cu virus hemoragic Ebola.
     CCPM a mai descoperit că, la nivelul lunii septembrie 2016 pct./subcomponenta A2 - Dezvoltarea unui sistem integrat de management informaţional pentru situaţii de urgenţă nu era funcţională şi nu există un cadru normativ care să reglementeze transportul medical în şi din afara graniţelor ţării pentru pacienţi, cu privire la modalitatea depunerilor solicitărilor pentru efectuarea acestor transporturi medicale asistate/neasistate, la documentele justificative care stau la baza avizării/aprobării transportului şi la condiţiile logistice şi financiare privind efectuarea şi justificarea efectuării transportului. 
 
Jurnal Bursier
16.04.2018
BVB
Cădere de 1,21% pentru BET-NG
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Deprecierea cotaţiilor pieţei reprezintă o corecţie normală după creşterea din ultima perioadă"
     
     Şedinţă de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii a fost...  click să citeşti tot articolul
16.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în notă pozitivă
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv vineri, deşi investitorii au fost atenţi la situaţia din Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
Volumul coboară la 33 de milioane de lei
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de ieri, o evoluţie preponderent pozitivă din punctul de vedere al preţurilor acţiunilor, cotaţiile majorităţii emitenţilor...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     Acţiunile din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul atenuării uşoare a temerior legate de un potenţial conflict militar în Siria.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BVB
Jumătate din volum realizat cu acţiunile Electrica
     Rulajul total înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) de la mijlocul săptămânii a fost de 84,8 milioane de lei (18,2 milioane de euro), circa jumătate (51,7%)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele se tem de un eventual atac al SUA împotriva Siriei
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care preşedintele american Donald Trump a indicat că ia în calcul să atace Siria. Analiştii spun că o acţiune militară a SUA împotriva Siriei...  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
12.04.2018
Soros, Rothschild, Rockefeller and a buddy of mine from India are investing in the farce called Bitcoin
     New Delhi, March 4th, 2017 - I am in the garden of the Royal Plaza hotel, sitting next to the table of a group of Indians, probably Hindus, two women in colorful saris and two men, all of them in their fifties. They are checking me out, I catch them doing it a few times. A Romanian manea, with heavy Indian influences starts playing from the speakers, I am surprised, I start laughing.  click here to read the entire article
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
