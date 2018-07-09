   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

International

RAPORT TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL

Corupţia, un produs de import

BURSA 14.09.2018

George Marinescu
 
măreşte imaginea
     Globalizarea a adus cu sine şi un efect neplăcut: corupţia transfrontalieră. Conform raportului intermediar Exporting Corruption pe anul 2018, document întocmit de organizaţia Transparency International, există o practică în rândul companiilor străine puternice de a mitui funcţionarii publici ai unui alt stat când doresc să pătrundă pe piaţa locală.
     Raportul este o evaluare independentă a aplicării Convenţiei Organizaţiei pentru Cooperare şi Dezvoltare Economică (OCDE), care cere părţilor să sancţioneze mituirea funcţionarilor publici străini şi să introducă măsuri conexe. Convenţia este un instrument cheie pentru combaterea corupţiei la nivel mondial, deoarece cele 44 de ţări semnatare sunt responsabile pentru aproximativ 65% din exporturile mondiale şi peste 75% din totalul fluxurilor de investiţii străine directe.
     Documentul se referă la exportul de corupţie din ţările puternice, dar are doar câteva referiri la importul de corupţie, la destinatarii finali ai şpăgilor plătite de companiile străine. Cine sunt importatorii de corupţie? Ţările în curs de dezvoltare şi pieţele emergente, printre care se numără şi România. Ţara noastră nu a fost analizată în acest studiu privind exportatorii de corupţie, pentru că încă nu este membru al OCDE, ci şi-a depus doar candidatura pentru admiterea în această organizaţie internaţională.
     Raportul intermediar pentru anul 2018 întocmit de Transparency International evaluează şi implicarea unor state care nu sunt membre ale OCDE: China, regiunea administrativă specială Hong Kong, India şi Singapore. Acestea acoperă 18% din totalul exporturilor mondiale. În raport, Hong Kong este acoperit separat, deoarece este un teritoriu autonom, cu un sistem juridic diferit faţă de China, iar datele sunt separate faţă de cele ale gigantului economic asiatic.
     Documentul menţionează că există mulţi perdanţi şi puţini câştigători, atunci când companiile mituiesc funcţionarii publici străini pentru a câştiga contracte de prestării servicii sau achiziţii de lucrări publice în alte state. Prin prioritizarea profiturilor faţă de principii, guvernele din majoritatea ţărilor exportatoare majore nu reuşesc să verifice şi să pună sub acuzare companiile care folosesc practica mituirii funcţionarilor străini.
     * Doar 11 ţări din OCDE, interesate să combată exportul de corupţie
     Raportul constată că, din cei 44 de membri ai OCDE, doar 11 state au creat organisme al căror rol este reducerea acestei practici ilegale, folosită în special pentru obţinerea de drepturi miniere, a contractelor pentru proiecte mari de infrastructură, pentru achiziţii de avioane, elicoptere, echipament militar, echipament medical, medicamente etc..
     Unul dintre exemplele cele mai şocante din ultimii ani este schema masivă de mituire pusă în practică de Odebrecht, un gigant brazilian din domeniul construcţiilor.
     Reprezentanţii acestei companii au alocat 788 de milioane de dolari pentru mita plătită unor oficiali guvernamentali şi partidelor politice din cel puţin 12 ţări.
     Conform autorilor raportului, mita plătită de companii funcţionarilor din alte state are consecinţe negative uriaşe asupra economiilor ţărilor vizate. Banii sunt irosiţi pe tranzacţii care sunt supraevaluate sau nu oferă beneficii reale. Resursele limitate sunt redirecţionate în beneficiul câtorva persoane, în timp ce restul cetăţenilor nu beneficiază de servicii publice vitale, cum ar fi accesul la apă potabilă, drumuri sigure sau servicii de sănătate de bază.
     În raport se afirmă că la nivel global concurenţii care oferă produse mai bune pierd pe o piaţă nedreaptă, deoarece unele companii aleg să se angajeze în dare de mită, iar altele nu o fac.
     De aceea, OCDE impune statelor membre să investigheze cazurile sus­pecte ale pătrunderii unor companii naţionale pe pieţe străine. Scopul aces­tei investigaţii este de a crea un mediu concurenţial echitabil pentru comerţul mondial.
     Documentul cuprinde analizele efectuate pentru perioada 2014-2017 şi stabileşte că statele care au luat măsurile cele mai bune pentru stoparea exportului de corupţie sunt SUA, Germania, Marea Britanie, Italia, Elveţia, Norvegia şi Israel. Printre ţările care nu sunt interesate de faptul că agenţii economici de pe teritoriul lor dau şpagă pentru intrarea pe pieţe străine se numără China, India, Japonia, Coreea de Sud, Singapore, Spania, Mexic, Rusia, Turcia, Polonia, Bulgaria, Danemarca, Cehia şi altele. Din punct de vedere al statelor europene care au adoptat măsuri slabe cu privire la combaterea exportului de corupţie, printre ţările din această categorie se regăsesc Franţa, Austria, Ungaria.
     * Airbus, compania europeană cu cele mai mari probleme
     Cu privire la Franţa, surpriza este mare, dar studiul se referă la două cazuri mari de export de corupţie. Unul priveşte Societe Generale, ce recent a fost obligată să achite către SUA o amendă în valoare de 500 de milioane dolari pentru nerespectarea sancţiunilor impuse Federaţiei Ruse.
     Al doilea caz se referă la compania Airbus care, din datele prezentate de Transparency International, ar fi plătit diferite comisioane către funcţionari publici din opt ţări: Germania, Austria, Marea Britanie, SUA, Grecia, Peru, Kazahstan şi Kuweit. De exemplu, conform raportului celor de la Transparency International, în februarie 2018, procurorii germani din Munchen au indisponibilizat din conturile filialei germane a companiei Airbus, Airbus Defense and Space GmbH, suma de 81,25 milioane de euro şi au aplicat o amendă de 250.000 de euro, într-un caz privind mituirea unor funcţionari publici care au aprobat vânzarea a 18 aeronave Eurofighter Typhoon Fighters în Austria, precum şi aranjarea aşa-numitelor "tranzacţii de compensare" în valoare de pes­te 4 miliarde de euro în favoarea partenerilor din Austria. În timp ce autorităţile nu au găsit nicio dovadă privind infracţiunile de dare şi luare de mită, procurorii germani au afirmat că Airbus nu a putut să plătească peste 100 de milioane de euro legate de operaţiunile de compensare efectuate la două companii din Marea Britanie. Aceste plăţi au ocolit controalele interne şi au fost utilizate pentru "scopuri neclare", ducând în cele din urmă la sancţionarea pentru neglijenţă în încălcarea obligaţiilor. Compania a acceptat nota de plată, recunoscându-şi astfel culpa. Referitor la acest contract, pe rolul instanţelor aus­triece se află un dosar privind şpaga oferită unui angajat din cadrul Ministerului Federal al Apărării. În dosarul respectiv, întocmit în 2017, se afirmă că Airbus Defense and Space GmbH a comis infracţiunea de înşelăciune intenţionată şi fraudă, prin umflarea nejustificată a preţurilor pentru cele 18 aparate Eurofighter. Concernul aviatic a declarat că acuzaţiile sunt nefondate, dar urmărirea penală continuă.
     Un alt dosar penal important menţionat de raportul întocmit de Transparency International şi în care este implicată compania franceză Airbus, se referă la achiziţia de nave militare. În iunie 2017, procurorii din oraşul german Bremen au ajuns la un acord cu societatea Atlas Elektronik - un joint-venture între Airbus şi compania Thyssen Krupp - prin care concernul se obligă să achite 48 de milioane de euro pentru ilegalităţile din două contracte încheiate în anul 2007 cu autorităţile din Grecia şi Peru. Procurorii germani au susţinut că Atlas Elektronik a plătit un intermediar grec cu 13 milioane euro în legătură cu achiziţionarea de submarine de către armata greacă, şi că s-au făcut plăţi suspecte în cazul vânzării de torpiloare către armata peruviană.
     Conform Transparency International, alte cazuri aflate în atenţia procurorilor din diferite ţări legate de compania Airbus sunt legate de vânzarea de către concernul francez a 150 de aeronave către două companii aeriene din China, de comisioanele plătite către diferiţi func­ţionari din Kazahstan pentru achiziţionarea unor sateliţi produşi de companie şi vânzarea în Polonia a 50 de elicoptere de tip Caracal, pentru 3,7 miliarde de dolari, achiziţie care, din susţinerile procurorilor polonezi, ar fi fost făcută prin favorizarea societăţii franceze.
     Un alt caz elocvent, potrivit raportului, este cel în care societatea franceză este investigată de procurorii anticorupţie din Kuweit cu privire la achiziţia unor elicoptere, contract în valoare totală de peste 1 miliard de dolari. Ancheta a fost iniţiată în urma unui articol publicat într-o revistă franceză şi în care era menţionat faptul că un intermediar al acestei afaceri a solicitat companiei Airbus un comision de 60 de milioane de euro.
     * Odebrecht, compania braziliană cu cele mai multe şpăgi pentru funcţionari
     Raportul menţionează că unul dintre cele mai importante cazuri de export de corupţie este reprezentat de compania multinaţională Odebrecht SA, care activează în domeniul construcţiilor, şi de filiala sa braziliană, Braskem SA, care activează în domeniul petrochimiei. Cercetările privind şpăgile plătite de cele două societăţi sunt în plină desfăşurare şi, până acum, procurorii şi oficialii Departamentului de Stat american au descoperit că au fost plătiţi funcţionari publici şi finanţate partide politice din 12 state - Angola, Argentina, Brazilia, Columbia, Republica Dominicană, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexic, Mozambic, Panama, Peru şi Venezuela. Sumele plătite drept şpagă în cele 12 state totalizează 788 milioane de dolari şi au vizat câştigarea unor achiziţii publice privind contracte de lucrări în diferite domenii de activitate. Plăţile au fost efectuate prin companii intermediare şi prin conturi bancare offshore. Conform celor care anchetează în continuare activitatea celor două societăţi, comportamentul Odebrecht SA şi Braskem SA a dus la "plăţi şi pofituri corupte" în valoare totală de aproximativ 3,34 miliarde de dolari.
     Pentru toată această activitate, cele două societăţi au fost sancţionate dras­tic. În urma unei înţelegeri în anul 2017 cu Departamentul de Stat american, cu Brazilia şi cu Elveţia, Odebrecht SA a fost amendată cu 2,6 miliarde de dolari, iar Braskem SA cu 632 milioane de dolari, cele două companii aflându-se şi sub o monitorizare atentă timp de trei ani.
     * Companie farmaceutică amendată cu 519 milioane de dolari
     Conform raportului, una ditre ţările care verifică atent afacerile derulate de companii în alte state este Israel, care a deschis 13 investigaţii în perioada 2014-2017.
     În primul caz de descoperire a mituirii unor funcţionari străini, compania israeliană NIP Global a fost obligată în decembrie 2016 să plătească o amendă de 1,2 milioane de dolari, după ce a recunoscut că a dat o şpagă de 500.000 de dolari unui înalt funcţionar din cadrul Ministerului de Interne din Lesotho, Africa, pentru a putea să înceapă o afacere în acea ţară.
     Conform raportului, în ianuarie 2018, în urma unei investigaţii începute în 2017, autorităţile israeliene au ajuns la o înţelegere cu compania Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. În baza acordului cu Ministerului Justiţiei din Israel, Teva a recunoscut toate acuzaţiile, şi-a asumat responsabilitatea pentru acţiunile sale ilegale şi a fost de acord să plătească o amendă administrativă de 75 de milioane de shekeli (aproximativ 22 de milioane de dolari). În afara acestei amenzi, gigantul farmaceutic a plătit sancţiuni de 519 milioane de dolari autorităţilor americane pentru încălcarea legislaţiei privind practicile corupţiei străine.
     Conform celor de la Transparency International, în februarie 2018, poliţia israeliană a început verificarea companiei Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd, o societate publică controlată de Arison Investments, privind presupusa mituire a funcţionarilor publici din Africa, inclusiv în Kenya, pentru derularea unor proiecte de construcţii în valoare de sute de milioane de dolari.
     În martie 2018, poliţia israeliană şi Autoritatea Fiscală au raportat că au reţinut trei funcţionari de rang înalt din Israel Shipyards, o companie privată deţinută de grupul Shlomo, privind suspiciunea de mituire a unor oficiali africani pentru facilitarea tranzacţiilor de export în valoare de zeci de milioane de dolari. Investigaţiile se referă la vânzarea de către companie, în urmă cu aproximativ 10 ani, a două nave de patrulare către marina nigeriană.
     * China, cel mai mare exportator de corupţie
     Raportul întocmit de Transparency International susţine că, dintre toate statele investigate, companiile chineze sunt cele mai implicate în cazurile de corupere a unor funcţionari străini, acest lucru fiind cauzat şi de faptul că în perioada 2014-2017 autorităţile de la Beijing nu au făcut nicio verificare cu privire la agenţii economici chinezi care au intrat pe pieţele din alte ţări.
     Conform unui tabel inclus în documentul citat, există cel puţin 12 cazuri în care companiile mari din China ar fi mituit funcţionari publici străini de pe toate continentele. Astfel, în 2018, China Harbour Engineering Company a fost pusă pe lista neagră deoarece a încercat să mituiască funcţionari publici din Bangladesh pentru obţinerea unor lucrări. China International Water and Electric, constructor de hidrocentrale, este cercetată în Ecuador pentru coruperea unui funcţionar public. Compania respectivă a mai fost sancţionată în anul 2014 de Banca Mondială pentru conduită inadecvată în Africa şi în sud-estul Asiei.
     În anul 2017, o companie chineză de construcţii a fost implicată în deturnarea de fonduri în valoare de 47,2 milioane de dolari, alături de oficiali guvernamentali din Etiopia. În Kenya a fost anchetată China Roads and Bridge Construction Company, pentru mituirea unor funcţionari publici din cadrul autorităţii pentru drumuri şi autostrăzi.
     Consiliul de etică al Fondului de pensii al guvernului norvegian a recomandat, în urmă cu trei ani, excluderea companiei chineze ZTE de la Fondul de Pensii Global, din cauza acuzaţiilor de corupţie în care societatea era implicată în mai multe ţări.
     În afara acestor cazuri, alte companiile chineze au fost implicate în perioa­da 2014-2017 în cazuri de corupţie din SUA, Sri Lanka, Zambia, India şi Elveţia.
     Practic, până acum, companiile chineze au exportat corupţia pe toate continentele, fără ca autorităţile de la Beijing să ia măsuri pentru a stopa acest fenomen. Abia în martie 2018, oficialii chinezi au înfiinţat o nouă agenţie anticorupţie - Comisia Naţională de Supraveghere - care va verifica şi activitatea marilor companii din ţară ce derulează afaceri în străinătate. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Corupţia, un produs de import

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Trimite părerea ta.
Nume (maxim 50 caractere)
E-mail (optional)
Titlu (maxim 50 caractere)
Mesaj
 
REGULAMENTUL MESAJELOR
Acord
Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit regulamentul de mai sus şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale !
Aceeasi sectiune (International)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Banca Turciei s-a "revoltat" împotriva preşedintelui Erdogan click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA şi China pregătesc noi negocieri comerciale click să citeşti tot articolul
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele internaţionale, în urcare click să citeşti tot articolul
A DEPĂŞIT LONDRA
New York, cel mai atractiv centru financiar din lume click să citeşti tot articolul
CE va reduce cu 16% finanţarea pentru dezvoltarea rurală click să citeşti tot articolul
Surse: "Adobe" negociază preluarea "Marketo" click să citeşti tot articolul
Perobleme în "anticamera" Paradisului click să citeşti tot articolul
RAPORT OXFORD ECONOMICS:
Australia, Hong Kong, Canada şi Suedia, cele mai riscante pieţe imobiliare din lume click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au închis în scădere click să citeşti tot articolul
Nou caz de sclavie a unor muncitori români din Italia click să citeşti tot articolul
Polonia va bloca sancţiunile UE împotriva Ungariei click să citeşti tot articolul
SERGHEI LAVROV, MINISTRUL DE EXTERNE AL RUSIEI:
Suntem pregătiţi de măsuri pentru îmbunătăţirea relaţiilor cu Statele Unite click să citeşti tot articolul
Avioane americane interceptează bombardiere ruseşti în zona Alaskăi click să citeşti tot articolul
Mii de cazuri de pedofilie în Biserica Catolică din Germania click să citeşti tot articolul
New York devine cel mai atractiv centru financiar mondial click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
14.09.2018
BVB
Aproximativ jumătate din rulaj asigurat de SNP
     * Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 43,41 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
14.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele internaţionale, în urcare
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor ieri, după ce Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a decis să nu modifice dobânzile.  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
Toţi indicii bursieri, în scădere
     * Rulaj de puţin peste 29 milioane de lei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucuresti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinta de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de numai 29,1...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Optimism pe pieţele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în majoritate, investitorii fiind tot mai optimişti cu privire la un acord de Brexit între Londra şi UE.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele continuă să fie atente la tensiunile comerciale
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, din cauza temerilor generate de situaţia tensionată a comerţului global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     * Rulaj de peste 36 milioane de lei
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de peste 36 milioane de lei (7,8 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 13 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8674
2.3720
3.0691
4.1165
0.1815
0.6219
0.2224
4.6391
5.2113
1.4243
3.5829
0.2387
0.4836
1.0751
0.0583
0.4445
0.6130
3.9930
0.2687
0.9595
0.5832
0.0554
0.3556
0.2096
2.6144
0.0392
0.1420
1.0871
0.6237
0.1223
154.8242
5.5877 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
07.09.2018
DEPUTY VIRGIL POPESCU, VICEPRESIDENT OF THE COMMISSION FOR INDUSTRIES AND SERVICES
"Revenues from the exploitation of natural gas in the Black Sea need to return to the energy sector"
     The offshore law will once again reach the Commission, in one or two weeks, according to Mr. Virgil Popescu, the vice-president of the Commission for Industries and Services, the Chamber of Deputies.  click here to read the entire article
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
.