   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie

RAPORT TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL PE 2017

Nu suntem deloc cea mai coruptă ţară din lume

BURSA 23.02.2018
măreşte imaginea
     * Raportul TI atrage atenţia că majoritatea guvernelor acţionează ''prea lent'' în vederea combaterii corupţiei
     * Mai mult de două treimi dintre ţările lumii au înregistrat scoruri de sub 50 de puncte, din maximum 100
     * TI: Din 2012, aproape toţi jurnaliştii ucişi au fost în ţări corupte
     * Unul din cinci jurnalişti care au decedat realizau o investigaţie referitoare la un act de corupţie
       Majoritatea ţărilor din lume înregistrează progrese nesemnificative sau deloc în ceea ce priveşte eliminarea corupţiei, în timp ce analizele arată că jurnaliştii şi activiştii din ţările corupte îşi riscă viaţa în fiecare zi pentru libertatea de exprimare, potrivit raportului privind indicele de percepţie a corupţiei (IPC) în 2017, elaborat de organizaţia Transparency International (TI).
     Raportul TI atrage atenţia că majoritatea guvernelor acţionează ''prea lent'' în vederea combaterii corupţiei.
     Astfel, mai mult de două treimi dintre ţările lumii au înregistrat scoruri de sub 50 de puncte, din maximum 100 în raportul TI, care realizează un clasament al gradului de corupţie în sectorul public, aşa cum este perceput de mediul de afaceri şi de experţi independenţi din 180 de state incluse în analiză.
     Clasamentul este întocmit prin acordarea de puncte, de la 0 la 100, în care 0 înseamnă ''foarte corupt'', iar 100 ''deloc corupt''.
     Transparency International precizează în raport că, din păcate, performanţa slabă în combaterea corupţiei nu este o noutate, comparativ cu ultimii ani.
     Nicio ţară nu a obţinut scorul perfect (100), anul trecut, dar topul statelor percepute ca fiind cel mai puţin corupte este condus de Noua Zeelandă, cu 89 de puncte, şi Danemarca, cu 88 de puncte, urmate de Finlanda, Norvegia şi Elveţia, fiecare cu câte 85 de puncte. Este pentru prima dată când la vârful ierarhiei se înregistrează scoruri sub 90 de puncte, ceea ce arată o tendinţă globală de scădere a punctajelor din clasament.
     La polul opus, Siria, Sudanul de Sud şi Somalia s-au situat la nivelul cel mai de jos, cu scoruri de 14, 12 şi, respectiv, 9. Regiunea cea mai performantă în combaterea corupţiei este Europa de Vest, potrivit TI, cu un scor mediu de 66, iar cele mai slabe regiuni sunt Africa Subsahariană (scor mediu 32), Europa de Est şi Asia Centrală (scor mediu 34).
     Începând cu 2012, mai multe ţări şi-au îmbunătăţit semnificativ scorul de IPC, inclusiv Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal şi Regatul Unit, în timp ce mai multe ţări au scăzut, inclusiv Siria, Yemen şi Australia.
     * România obţine 48 de puncte, ca şi în 2016
     România se menţine cu acelaşi scor, de 48 de puncte, ca şi în urmă cu un an, şi pe acelaşi loc la nivelul Uniunii Europene, la egalitate cu Grecia, conform raportului TI. Singurele ţări din Uniune care au punctaje mai mici sunt Ungaria (45 de puncte) şi Bulgaria (43 de puncte). La nivelul UE, media IPC este de 66 de puncte, similar cu anul anterior.
     TI România precizează: "Este pentru prima dată când la vârful ierarhiei se înregistrează scoruri sub 90 de puncte, ceea ce relevă o tendinţă globală de scădere a punctajelor din clasament. În acest context, faptul că Indicele de Percepţie a Corupţiei 2017 calculat pentru ţara noastră este neschimbat poate fi văzut ca o uşoară îmbunătăţire. În următorii ani considerăm că în România, pe lângă mijloacele de coerciţie, este nevoie de o abordare sistematică de prevenire a corupţiei, de responsabilizare a factorilor de decizie şi o mai solidă implicare a comunităţilor locale.
     Pentru administraţia publică, este necesară accentuarea rolului prevenţiei, prin implementarea unor mecanisme transparente şi eficiente pentru eliminarea vulnerabilităţilor la corupţie, pentru cheltuirea eficientă a fondurilor publice şi creşterea integrităţii la nivelul instituţiilor publice.
     Având în vedere că sectorul privat joacă un rol cheie în modelarea felului în care societatea răspunde fenomenului corupţiei, iar un mediu de afaceri integru şi transparent poate contribui decisiv la dezvoltarea României, considerăm că în sectorul privat este nevoie de o îmbunătăţire a mecanismelor de conformitate şi integritate, în scopul asigurării competitivităţii economice.
     În acest context, Transparency International Romania vine cu câteva propuneri constructive în atenţia guvernanţilor, administraţiei publice locale şi mediului de afaceri:
     - Modernizarea standardelor de bună guvernanţă locală, prin implementarea Sistemului de Integritate la nivelul administraţiei publice locale (LIS). Un astfel de sistem funcţional poate juca un rol important în vederea consolidării integrităţii locale şi implicit în prevenirea corupţiei. Proiectul se adresează tuturor persoanelor implicate în dezvoltarea comunităţii locale, de la primar şi consilieri locali, la oameni de afaceri, organizaţii neguvernamentale şi simpli cetăţeni.
     - Consolidarea şi dezvoltarea sistemului de management al eticii şi conformităţii la nivelul organizaţiei. Identificarea şi implementarea valorilor de natură etică şi deontologică necesare pentru asigurarea funcţionării eficiente a organizaţiei, a bunei guvernanţe şi a creşterii capitalului de încredere al părţilor interesate în brandul organizaţiei".
     Toate aceste propuneri sunt în concordanţă şi pot contribui, conform TI, la îndeplinirea Obiectivului general 3 din Strategia Naţională Anticorupţie 2016 - 2020: "Consolidarea integrităţii, reducerea vulnerabilităţilor şi a riscurilor de corupţie în sectoare şi domenii de activitate prioritare".
     * Patricia Moreira, directorul executiv al Transparency International: "Nici un activist sau reporter nu ar trebui să se teamă pentru viaţa sa, atunci când vorbeşte împotriva corupţiei"
     Ţările cu cea mai mică protecţie pentru presă şi organizaţiile neguvernamentale (ONG-uri) au tendinţa să aibă cele mai mari rate de corupţie, conform analizei ulterioare a rezultatelor TI, care a examinat relaţia dintre nivelurile corupţiei, protecţia libertăţilor jurnalistice şi implicarea societăţii civile.
     Raportul precizează că, din 2012, aproape toţi jurnaliştii ucişi au fost în ţări corupte. Astfel, analiza, care a încorporat date de la Comitetul pentru Protecţia Jurnaliştilor, a arătat că, în ultimii şase ani, 9 din 10 jurnalişti au fost ucişi în ţări care înregistrează scoruri ale indicelui de percepţie a corupţiei de 45 sau mai puţin.
     În plus, unul din cinci jurnalişti care au decedat realizau o investigaţie referitoare la un act de corupţie. Din nefericire, în majoritatea acestor cazuri nu s-a făcut dreptate, conform TI.
     "Nici un activist sau reporter nu ar trebui să se teamă pentru viaţa sa, atunci când vorbeşte împotriva corupţiei", a declarat Patricia Moreira, directorul executiv al Transparency International, adăugând: "Având în vedere represaliile actuale asupra societăţii civile şi a mass-mediei, la nivel mondial, trebuie să facem mai mult pentru a-i proteja pe cei care vorbesc".
     Transparency International a analizat şi relaţia dintre nivelurile de corupţie şi libertatea pe care ONG-urile o au în a funcţiona şi a influenţa politicile publice. Raportul, care cuprinde date furnizate de World Justice Project, indică faptul că majoritatea ţărilor al căror scor privitor la libertăţile civice este scăzut tind de asemenea să aibă un scor nefavorabil privitor la corupţie.
     "Campaniile de defăimare, hărţuirea, procesele în instanţă şi corupţia birocratică sunt uneltele folosite de anumite guverne ca să-i reducă la tăcere pe cei care conduc eforturile anticorupţie", a mai spus Moreira, adăugând: "Facem apel la acele guverne care se ascund în spatele unor legi restrictive să permită o mai mare participare civică".
     Ungaria, care a înregistrat o scădere cu 10 puncte a indicelui în ultimii şase ani, de la 55 în 2012 la 45 în 2017, este unul dintre cele mai alarmante exemple de diminuare a poziţiei societăţii civile în Europa de Est, conform TI, care precizează: "Dacă este aprobat, proiectul de lege apărut recent în Ungaria ameninţă să restricţioneze ONG-urile. Acest lucru ar avea implicaţii dezastruoase pentru multe grupuri ale societăţii civile care se confruntă deja cu efectele constrângătoare ale unei legi anterioare care stigmatizase ONG-urile pe baza structurilor lor de finanţare".
     "Rezultatele IPC se corelează nu numai cu atacurile asupra libertăţii presei şi diminuarea spaţiului pentru organizaţiile societăţii civile", a declarat Delia Ferreira Rubio, preşedintele Transparency International, menţionând: "Nivelurile ridicate de corupţie se corelează şi cu lipsa statului de drept, lipsa accesului la informare, controlul guvernamental asupra social-media şi participarea redusă a cetăţenilor. De fapt, este în joc este însăşi esenţa democraţiei şi a libertăţii".
     * TI propune măsuri pentru combaterea corupţiei la nivel global
     Transparency International solicită comunităţii globale să ia următoarele măsuri pentru combaterea corupţiei:
     - Guvernele şi firmele trebuie să facă mai mult pentru a încuraja libertatea de exprimare, presa independentă, disidenţa politică şi o societate civilă deschisă şi angajată.
     - Guvernele ar trebui să simplifice reglementările privind mass-media şi să se asigure că jurnaliştii pot lucra fără teama de represiune sau violenţă. În plus, donatorii internaţionali ar trebui să considere libertatea presei relevantă pentru accesul la organizaţiile internaţionale.
     - Societatea civilă şi guvernele ar trebui să promoveze legi care să se concentreze asupra accesului la informaţii. Acest acces contribuie la sporirea transparenţei şi responsabilităţii, reducând totodată posibilităţile de corupţie. Cu toate acestea, este important ca guvernele să nu investească doar într-un cadru legal adecvat pentru astfel de legi, ci să se angajeze şi la punerea lor în aplicare.
     - Activiştii şi guvernele ar trebui să profite de impulsul generat de Obiectivele de Dezvoltare Durabilă ale Naţiunilor Unite (SDG) pentru a promova şi a impulsiona reformele la nivel naţional şi global. În mod specific, guvernele trebuie să asigure accesul la informaţii şi protecţia libertăţilor fundamentale şi să le alinieze la acordurile internaţionale şi la cele mai bune practici.
     - Guvernele şi firmele ar trebui să dezvăluie proactiv informaţii relevante de interes public. Dezvăluirea proactivă a datelor relevante, inclusiv bugetele guvernamentale, proprietatea companiei, achiziţiile publice şi finanţele partidelor politice, permit jurnaliştilor, societăţii civile şi comunităţilor afectate să identifice mai eficient modelele de conduită coruptă. 

 link: Toader propune revocarea lui Kovesi
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Nu suntem deloc cea mai coruptă ţară din lume

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
1.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 00:36)  
 Da, coruptia din Bangladeshe ucide mai mult decat ucide in Romania. Se pot mandri cu asta Liviu Dragnea, Alina Bica, Radu Mazare, Sebastian Ghita, Elena Udrea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, Adrian Nastase, Dan Voiculescu, Monica Iaob Ridzi, si restul haitei.


 
  1.1.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 00:40)
 
 Și la noi corupția ucide, atât doar că noi o numim anticorupție.
 Portocală Zdreanță Negulescu este referința luptei anticorupție din România. Îi trage după el pe Kovesi, Lazăr, Iohannis și ultimul trântit va fi Băsescu. Și de acolo se spulberă toată șandramaua Securității furăcioase.


 
  1.2.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.1 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 04:22)
 
 Sa vezi ca mi ti-l prind si pe Adolf Hitler!


 
  1.3.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 08:17)
 
 Nu cred.
 Dosarele Microsoft și EADS au fost ascunse sub calorifer de către Securitate.


 
  1.4.   fără titlu  (răspuns la opinia nr. 1.2 )
    (mesaj trimis de anonim , in data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:13)
 
 Haha


 
2.  fără titlu
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 09:58)  
 Daca am ajuns sa ne raportam la Sudan pentru a nu parea o tara corupta am ajuns rau


 
3.  Hmmmmmmmmmm
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:12)  
 Daca jmanglesti cu acte in regula nu esti corupt gen Luxemburg, Cipru unde pleaca bani legal dupa executari?
 De ce se analizeaza pe fiecare tara in parte daca suntem din marea familie Europeana?
 Africa, Asia unde e fin analiza?
 Cum sa vorbim sa ne auzim vorbind !


 
4.  Totusi
    (mesaj trimis de Jay în data de 23.02.2018, ora 10:40)  
 Ungaria a inceput sa fie perceputa ca fiind mai corupta decat Romania, mai mult pe criterii politice (controlul ONGurilor, cu centrare pe cele ale lui Soros, apropierea de Rusia, atitudinea critica fata de politicile imigrationiste ale UE), dar investitiile straine abunda.
 In realitate, Romania nu este mai corupta decat Italia sau Croatia, dar MM vegheaza sa fim, in continuare, perceputi ca exemplu de coruptie la nivel european...


 
Aceeasi sectiune (Strategia Nationala Anticoruptie)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
* TOADER CERE REVOCAREA LUI KOVESI
Kovesi: "Voi urma procedura legală şi mă voi prezenta, oricând este nevoie" click să citeşti tot articolul
Arsene Ionel, trimis în judecată, în stare de arest preventiv click să citeşti tot articolul
Mircea Negulescu, audiat la Parchetul General click să citeşti tot articolul
Augustin Lazăr cere şefilor DNA şi DIICOT controale pentru a detecta vulnerabilităţi şi încălcări ale legii click să citeşti tot articolul
Procurorii au cerut pedeapsa maximă (12 ani de închisoare) pentru Viorel Hrebenciuc click să citeşti tot articolul
Arhiepiscopul Tomisului urmărit penal pentru mărturie mincinoasă şi abuz în serviciu click să citeşti tot articolul
Cosma family, by William Shakespeare click să citeşti tot articolul
Primar din judeţul Suceava, trimis în judecată, într-un dosar de faudă cu prejudiciu de 6 milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
Inspecţia Judiciară a decis efectuarea unei anchete la DNA Ploieşti click să citeşti tot articolul
TUDOREL TOADER, MINISTRUL JUSTIŢIEI:
"Rezultatele raportului privind activitatea DNA vor fi prezentate Parlamentului săptămâna viitoare" click să citeşti tot articolul
Medicul Irinel Popescu a fost trimis în judecată de DNA click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN DOSARUL PRIVIND DESPĂGUBIRILE DE LA ANRP
Fostul şef al ANI Horia Georgescu, condamnat la 4 ani închisoare cu executare click să citeşti tot articolul
Kovesi, DNA: "Asistăm la un festival disperat al inculpaţilor" click să citeşti tot articolul
Horia Georgescu, fost director al ANI, a fost condamnat la 4 ani de închisoare click să citeşti tot articolul
Procurorul General Augustin Lazăr declară că are încredere în sistemul judiciar click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:04
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 2,09%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 2,09%, valoare înregistrată şi în şedinţa anterioară, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:39
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Patru indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:05
ASF a făcut publice tarifele de referinţă pentru poliţele RCA
     Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a publicat tarifele de referinţă pentru poliţele auto obligatorii (RCA), conform prevederilor Legii nr. 132/2017 şi a Normei 22/2017 privind metodologia de calcul a acestora, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 09:51
Indicii BVB au deschis în scădere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în depreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 09:39
INS:
"Ponderea întreprinderilor inovatoare a scăzut în perioada 2014-2016 cu 2,6%"
     Inovaţia în întreprinderile din ţara noastră a înregistrat o depreciere în perioada 2014 - 2016, comparativ cu 2012 - 2014, iar ponderea firmelor inovatoare s-a redus 2,6%, informează Institutul Naţional de Statistică, printr-un comunicat de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
23.02.2018
BVB
Deal cu 1,5% din SIF Oltenia
     O treime din rulajul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri a venit din transferul "deal" efectuat cu 1,5% din acţiunile SIF5 Oltenia, în valoare de 17,68 milioane lei. Schimbul a fost realizat...  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Scade apetitul la risc pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în condiţiile în care aşteptările tot mai mari legate de majorarea dobânzilor în SUA au afectat apetitul pentru risc, la nivel global.  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BVB
Volumul coboară la doar 14 milioane de lei
     * Piaţa a înregistrat a treia scădere consecutivă
     * Titlurile OMV Petrom au scăzut cu 1,14%
       Piaţa a înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, cea de a treia zi de scădere consecutivă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor listaţi la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB)...  click să citeşti tot articolul
22.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele "Atos" aduc scăderi pe pieţele din Europa
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, în special în sectorul tehnologic, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie din 2018
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Investitorii stau într­-o stare de expectativă, ceea ce poate explica rulajul redus"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri preponderent în scădere, singurul indice ce a cunoscut o creştere fiind BET-FI, al celor cinci...  click să citeşti tot articolul
21.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşteri în Europa, în baza rezultatelor companiilor
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, în a doua parte a zilei, datorită rezultator financiare peste aşteptări anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 22 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9612
2.3795
2.9864
4.0377
0.1838
0.6249
0.2143
4.6539
5.2607
1.4903
3.5285
0.2269
0.4799
1.1137
0.0667
0.4656
0.9950
3.7867
0.3237
1.1583
0.5952
0.0583
0.3500
0.2017
2.7767
0.0395
0.1399
1.0309
0.6249
0.1200
161.1363
5.4832 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook