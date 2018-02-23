   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

International

Războiul comercial ciudat al lui Donald Trump

BURSA 11.04.2018

Călin Rechea
 
măreşte imaginea
Călin Rechea      Reţeaua de socializare Twi­tter şi-a depă­şit condiţia de "Poiana lui Iocan" globală, în condiţiile în care contul preşedintelui american Donald Trump este urmărit neîncetat pentru a "ghici" viitorul relaţiilor comerciale dintre Statele Unite şi China.
     Ultima declaraţie a lui Trump a venit la scurt timp după publicarea datelor oficiale privind deficitul comercial al Statelor Unite şi majorarea valorii importurilor din China pentru care se aplică tarife până la 150 de miliarde de dolari, de la 50 de miliarde anterior.
     Obiectivul anunţat este reducerea deficitului comercial bilateral cu 100 de miliarde de dolari. Datele de la Census Bureau din SUA arată că deficitul comercial rezultat de pe urma schimburilor de bunuri şi servicii dintre Statele Unite şi China a fost de circa 375 de miliarde de dolari în 2017, pe fondul unor exporturi ale Chinei de peste 500 de miliarde.
     În ceea ce priveşte deficitul comercial total al Americii, acesta a atins, în februarie 2018, un nou record al ultimilor nouă ani şi jumătate, de 57,59 miliarde de dolari, conform datelor ajustate pentru sezonalitate de la Census Bureau (vezi graficul 1).
     China nu este singurul "vinovat" pentru aceas­tă dinamică. De fapt, datele de la Census Bureau arată că ponderea deficitului faţă de China în deficitul comercial total al SUA a scăzut până la 47,1% în 2016 şi 2017, de la recordul de 49,3% înregis­trat în 2015 (vezi graficul 2).
     La creşterea până la 50 de miliarde de dolari a valorii importurilor cărora li se vor aplica tarife de către SUA, autorităţile de la Beijing a răspuns prin­tr-o ridicare similară a pragului, de la 3 miliarde de dolari, şi includerea unor produse "sensibile" din punct de vedere po­litic, cum este soia, în lista "represaliilor".
     În urma acestei decizii, Trump a acuzat China că aplică "represalii incorecte". Nu este clar la ce se aştepta preşedintele american (n.a. poate un panda trimis la proprietatea sa din Florida, unde l-a primit pe preşedintele chinez în urmă cu un an?), însă pieţele par că au obosit în faţa acestor "jocuri copilăreşti", cum a fost numit "schimbul de focuri de avertizare" de un invitat al televiziunii Bloomberg.
     Alte opinii pornesc de la cartea "The Art of the Deal", publicată de Donald Trump în 1987, considerând declaraţiile contradictorii şi acţiunile imprevizibile drept parte naturală a stilului său de negociere.
     În acest stil se încadrează şi cea mai recentă afirmaţie a lui Donald Trump pe contul său de Twitter. "Voi fi mereu prieten cu preşedintele Xi, indiferent de evoluţia disputei noastre comerciale. China va ridica barierele comerciale, deoarece aşa este corect, iar tarifele vor deveni reciproce şi se va ajunge la o înţelegere cu privire la drepturile de proprietate intelectuală.
     Va fi un viitor măreţ pentru ambele ţări!", scrie preşedintele american, care ar trebui, probabil, să publice şi un mic dicţionar pentru termenul "corect", astfel încât toată lumea să-i priceapă înţelesul în funcţie de contextul utilizării.
     Preşedintele chinez a răspuns declaraţiilor şi acţiunilor SUA în cadrul Forumului Boao pentru Asia, unde a participat şi Christine Lagarde, directorul general al FMI.
     Xi Jinping a avertizat că nu trebuie să se revină la o "mentalitate a războiului rece" şi a promis intrarea ţării sale într-o "nouă fază a deschiderii".
     Printre măsurile anunţate se află creşterea gradului de liberalizare pentru sectorul financiar şi cel al producţiei de automobile, precum şi îmbunătăţirea cadrului de protejare a proprietăţii intelectuale.
     Reacţia temperată a preşedintelui Jinping vine în condiţiile în care China nu poate să ridice la 150 de miliarde de dolari pragul pentru importurile americane supuse unor noi tarife. Motivul este simplu: valoarea importurilor americane în China a atins un record de circa 130 de miliarde de dolari în 2017 (vezi graficul 3).
     Cea mai mare economie a Asiei are, însă, şi alte opţiuni, care au prezentate recent într-un articol de la Zerohedge. Prima, despre care scrie şi Bloomberg, o reprezintă deprecierea yuanului. Alte variante sunt blocarea importurilor de petrol din SUA şi limitarea accesului pe piaţa chineză a companiilor americane din sectorul serviciilor.
     Cel mai mare impact l-ar avea, însă, ceea ce Zerohedge numeşte "cea mai puternică armă a Chinei într-un război comercial", respectiv limitarea exporturilor de metale rare, indispensabile sectorului tehnologiilor înalte. Conform datelor de la Statista, China controlează producţia şi distribuţia lor la nivel global, în condiţiile unei cote de peste 92% din producţia globală.
     O "armă" suficient de importantă o reprezintă şi vânzarea titlurilor de stat americane. Din acest punct de vedere, China este cel mai mare creditor al guvernului american, iar "scoaterea" obligaţiunilor pe piaţă va conduce la creşterea semnificativă dobânzilor.
     Măsura a fost amintită tot în cadrul Forumului Boao, unde Fan Gang, director al Institutului Naţional de Studii Economice şi membru al Comitetului de Politică Monetară al Băncii Populare a Chinei (PBOC), a declarat că rezervele financiare ale ţării ar trebui investite mai ales în active reale şi mai puţin în obligaţiuni guvernamentale americane, după cum scrie Reuters.
     Dar dacă vânzarea obligaţiunilor americane nu este o acţiune ostilă, ci reprezintă o cale subtilă de reducere a deficitului bilateral?
     Analistul american Martin Armstrong a abordat recent problema războiului comercial dintre SUA şi China şi a amintit de istoria încă destul de apropiată a disputei dintre SUA şi Japonia.
     Armstrong subliniază că achiziţionarea titlurilor de stat americane este reflectată în contul de capital, în timp ce plata dobânzii aferente apare în contul curent. "Un partener extern care cumpără obligaţiuni americane, în speranţa atenuării deficitului bilateral, nu face decât să înrăutăţească situaţia", scrie Martin Armstrong.
     Mai mult, analistul american acuză autorităţile americane de "miopie", deoarece "dacă privim comerţul mondial din perspectiva companiilor-mamă, atunci America domină lumea şi are un excedent comercial".
     Poate că autorităţile chineze au învăţat lecţia tensiunilor dintre SUA şi Japonia din anii "80, însă au nevoie de un ajutor masiv de la Washington pentru redresarea situaţiei.
     După cum a arătat profesorul Ralph Huenemann, de la University of Victoria din Canada, în revista Asia & the Pacific Policy Studies, "atâta vreme cât există un deficit masiv al bugetelor guvernamentale, intrările nete ale importurilor vor continua" şi "niciun preşedinte, fie el Donald Trump sau altul, nu poate schimba această realitate fără reducerea deficitului bugetar".
     Iar deficitul bugetar al Statelor Unite se deteriorează substanţial. În prima jumătate a anului fiscal 2018 (n.a. octombrie 2017 - martie 2018), deficitul bugetului federal a fost de 598 miliarde de dolari, conform datelor de la Congressional Budget Office (CBO), cu 78 de miliarde peste deficitul din aceeaşi perioadă a anului fiscal precedent. Lărgirea deficitului a avut loc pe fondul unei creşteri a cheltuielilor de 2,5 ori mai rapidă decât creşterea veniturilor, în condiţiile în care ultimele prognoze de la CBO arată că deficitul bugetar poate ajunge la 1 trilion de dolari până în 2020.
     David Stockman, fost director al Office of Management and Budget în cadrul administraţiei Reagan, a analizat recent cadrul monetar din ultimele decenii, considerat responsabil pentru războiul comercial dintre cele mai mari puteri economice.
     În opinia lui Stockman, politica banilor ieftini promovată de Federal Reserve în ultimele trei decenii şi financiarizarea economiei a permis Chinei să-şi crească exponenţial rezervele internaţionale, în paralel cu injectarea agresivă a banilor în economie de către banca centrală. În aceste condiţii, bilanţul PBOC a crescut de la echivalentul a circa 40 de miliarde de dolari până la 4 trilioane de dolari în ultimii 20 de ani.
     După ce aminteşte că în trei ani recenţi (2011 - 2013) consumul de ciment al Chinei a depăşit tot consumul de ciment al Americii din secolul trecut, Stockman spune despre China că "este cea mai mare schemă Ponzi din istorie", iar "preşedintele Trump a atacat frontal acest castel din cărţi de joc".
     După cum se observă, există dezechilibre majore de ambele părţi şi nu se ştie dacă "atacul frontal" al lui Donald Trump nu se va întoarce chiar împotriva economiei americane.
     Deocamdată administraţia Trump a făcut destui paşi către un "război" comercial "ciudat". Tot "ciudată" a fost şi prima fază a războiului adevărat de la mijlocul secolului trecut, care a fost pierdut de iniţiatorii săi.
     Oare mai este posibilă pacea, nu doar în ceea ce priveşte relaţiile comerciale, când ne aflăm sub "blestemul" banilor din nimic? 

     "Voi fi mereu prieten cu preşedintele Xi, indiferent de evoluţia disputei noastre comerciale. China va ridica barierele comerciale deoarece aşa este corect, iar tarifele vor deveni reciproce şi se va ajunge la o înţelegere cu privire la drepturile de proprietate intelectuală. Va fi un viitor măreţ pentru ambele ţări!"
     Donald Trump, Twitter, 8 aprilie 2018

 
 
