Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

International

Record american: Nasdaq a depăşit pragul de 8000 de puncte

BURSA 29.08.2018

Andrei Iacomi
 
Ilustraţie de MAKE
     *  Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "Companiile din Statele Unite au raportat rezultate financiare chiar peste estimările analiştilor, care oricum erau deja pentru profituri în creştere de două cifre"
     *  Liviu Moldovan, analist financiar: "În acest moment, există o încredere «oarbă» a investitorilor în pieţele de acţiuni, în general, şi în cea din Statele Unite, în special"
     
     Pentru prima dată în istoria pieţelor americane, Nas­daq a depăşit pragul psihologic de 8000 de puncte.
     În sesiunea bursieră din 27 august, şi indicele Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) a marcat un maxim al tuturor timpurilor, încheind şedinţa bursieră la aproape 2.897 de puncte.
     Reforma fiscală implementată de preşedintele american Donald Trump la finalul anului trecut, prin care impozitul pentru profitul obţinut de companiile din Statele Unite ale Americii (SUA) a fost redus de la 35% la 21%, reprezintă unul dintre cei mai importanţi factori care au dus la ascensiunea din ultima perioadă a burselor americane de acţiuni către maxime ale tuturor timpurilor, reiese din declaraţiile analiştilor financiari consultaţi de Ziarul BURSA, privind evoluţia recentă a indicilor de pe Wall Street.
     Alte elemente menţionate de analişti se referă la recenta înţelegere comercială dintre SUA şi Mexic, precum şi politica monetară practicată de Federal Reserve.
     Claudiu Cazacu, analist şef în cadrul XTB România, ne-a precizact că, în opinia sa, există un complex de împrejurări favorabile pentru ascensiunea din ultimele luni atât a indicelui Nasdaq Composite, cât şi a pieţei din Statele Unite în ansamblu.
     "În primul rând, piaţa a beneficiat de raportările financiare foarte bune pentru trimestrul al doilea al anului, ale companiilor din domeniul tehnologic, dar nu numai, chiar peste estimările analiştilor care oricum erau deja pentru profituri în creştere de două cifre. Practic, cu mici excepţii, companiile au raportat o creştere notabilă a profiturilor, îndeosebi în urma reformei fiscale (n.r. implementată de Donald Trump).
     În al doilea rând, bursa americană a fost ajutată de anunţul de ieri (n.r. alaltăieri) conform căruia s-a ajuns la o înţelegere comercială între SUA şi Mexic, ceea ce a fost văzut ca un semn de forţă în negociere a SUA în raport cu alţi parteneri.
     Totodată, astfel s-au creat speranţe în rândul investitorilor că până la urmă există o cale de înţelegere în privinţa relaţiilor comerciale ale SUA şi cu alte state".
     Analistul XTB România a continuat: "În al treilea rând, bursa a fost influenţată şi de comentariile relativ echilibrate ale lui Jerome Powell, şeful board-ului Federal Reserve (Fed), potrivit cărora ratele dobânzii de politică monetară vor creşte treptat, risipind astfel teama unor investitori că ar putea urma creşteri mai rapide, având în vedere o potenţială supraîncălzire a economiei.
     Practic, Fed-ul nu este atât de preocupat de supraîncălzirea economiei, ceea ce înseamnă că dobânzile nu vor urca foarte repede, cu un impact favorabil asupra pieţei de acţiuni".
     La rândul său, analistul financiar Liviu Moldovan a punctat: "Pe termen foarte scurt, adică în sesiunea bursieră de ieri (n.r. alaltăieri), indicele Nasdaq Composite, dar şi ceilalţi indici din Statele Unite, au primit un impuls pozitiv din partea faptului că SUA şi Mexicul s-au înţeles în vederea semnării unui nou acord comercial, lucru care, probabil, va fi discutat şi cu Canada.
     Aceasta a fost o veste favorabilă, pentru că piaţa nu a văzut cu ochi buni, în perioada recentă, atacurile preşedintelui Donald Trump asupra comerţului liber, cu sancţiunile impuse Europei, Chinei etc..
     Dar, cu toate că în urma acestor evenimente au apărut sesiuni bursiere cu scăderi destul de consistente, piaţa a trecut cu uşurinţă peste şi, probabil, ar fi fost şi mai sus astăzi dacă nu ar fi existat această presiune".
     În continuare, domnul Moldovan a punctat că, pe termen mediu şi lung, asistăm la un ciclu de creştere bursieră foarte îndelungat, fără o corecţie majoră a pieţei americane.
     "Din punctul meu de vedere, acest lucru se datorează politicilor duse de Federal Reserve, de relaxare cantitativă şi stimulare a economiei.
     Administraţia Obama a sprijinit economia, iar cel puţin până în acest moment, măsurile impuse de administraţia Trump, de reducere a impozitului pe care-l plăteau companiile de la 35% la circa 20%, sunt favorabile creşterii economice.
     Astfel, în ultimul raport, se prezintă un PIB pentru Statele Unite de 4,1%, ceea ce pentru o economie dezvoltată este o cifră mare. Ca urmare, companiile au performat bine, având vânzări şi rate de profit în creştere.
     Consider că aceştia sunt factorii care au contribuit la faptul că indicii de pe Wall Street înregistrază recorduri istorice, cu Nasdaq Composite depăşind pragul psihologic de 8.000 de puncte", a precizat analistul financiar.
     *  Claudiu Cazacu: "Din punct de vedere tehnic, trendul ascendent al indicelui Nasdaq Composite nu dă semnale de inversare"
     Legat de sustenabilitatea creşterii indicelui Nasdaq Composite, Claudiu Cazacu de la XTB România ne-a declarat: "În prezent, din punct de vedere tehnic, trendul ascendent al indicelui este încă valabil, fară a livra semnale de întoarcere.
     Totuşi, în opinia mea, există mai multe riscuri care s-ar putea materializa.
     În primul rând, în plan politic, există riscul unei situaţii turbulente sau chiar a procedurii de impeachment, de demitere a preşedintelui american (deşi se vorbeşte despre aceasta ca o posibilitate, este doar un scenariu ipotetic în prezent, fiind nevoie de majoritate în Congres pentru a trece, iar republicanii deţin acum majoritatea).
     Al doilea aspect ţine de negocierea în relaţiile comerciale cu China care, chiar dacă aparent a trecut în planul al doilea al atenţiei investitorilor, rămâne o problemă destul de serioasă.
     Şi al treilea risc cred că ţine de Europa şi mai specific de Italia, care trebuie să voteze bugetul Uniunii Europene, ceea ce ar putea să atragă îngrijorarea investitorilor din pieţele de datorie suverană".
     Potrivit analistului de la XTB România, mai există şi alte riscuri, dar ceva mai îndepărtate în timp, legate de situaţia din Turcia şi de Brexit.
     *  Liviu Moldovan: "Probabil, piaţa americană va înregistra o corecţie puternică în momentul în care vor apărea primele semne de recesiune economică, ceea ce ar putea să se manifeste peste câţiva ani de zile"
     Pe de altă parte, Liviu Moldovan, ne-a precizat: "În ceea ce priveşte sustenabilitatea creşterilor bursei americane de acţiuni, trebuie să ţinem cont că piaţa din Statele Unite a ignorat, în mare parte, factorii negativi externi, chiar într-un mod surprinzător. De pildă, situaţia tensionată din relaţia cu Coreea de Nord sau cea cu China nu au produs decât corecţii ale pieţei pe termen scurt.
     Chiar şi temerile principale, prezente acum câţiva ani, potrivit cărora Federal Reserve va ridica rapid dobânda de politică monetară, încetinind astfel dezvoltarea economică, s-au dovedit a fi nejustificate.
     Practic, în acest moment, există o încredere «oarbă» a investitorilor în pieţele de acţiuni în general şi în cea din Statele Unite, în special, bursa americană fiind de fapt cea care dă tonul burselor din lume.
     Cu siguranţă că piaţa va înregistra o corecţie la un moment dat, sau chiar să se reintre într-o piaţă «bear» (n.r. definită, în general, ca o scădere de peste 20% faţă de un maxim al cotaţiei), dar acest scenariu probabil se va concretiza în momentul în care vor apărea primele semne de recesiune economică, ceea ce ar putea să se manifeste peste câţiva ani de zile".
     Ieri, în jurul orei 18:30, indicele Nasadq Composite afişa o valoare de circa 8.019 puncte, în timp ce S&P 500 se tranzacţiona la 2.896 de puncte, niveluri foarte apropiate de cele din şedinţa anterioară.
     Indicele Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA 30) se situa la 26.064 de puncte, sub maximul de 26.616,71 de puncte înregistrat la finalul lunii ianuarie a acestui an. 

     Notă:
     Notă:
     Informaţiile prezentate de analişti sunt doar opinii şi nu trebuie privite drept recomandări de tranzacţionare.

 
 
Parteneriat între Toyota şi Uber click să citeşti tot articolul
Nestle şi Starbucks - acord de licenţiere de 7,17 miliarde dolari click să citeşti tot articolul
Federal Reserve nu mai are "stele" călăuzitoare pentru politica monetară click să citeşti tot articolul
SUA şi Mexicul au ajuns la un acord privind revizuirea NAFTA click să citeşti tot articolul
Lira turcească a pierdut şi ieri teren, în faţa dolarului click să citeşti tot articolul
Theresa May: "Un Brexit fără acord nu ar fi sfârşitul lumii" click să citeşti tot articolul
Polonia vrea să taxeze cu 19% mutarea activelor şi producţiei peste hotare click să citeşti tot articolul
Canada, acord de liber schimb cu Noua Zeelandă, Australia şi Marea Britanie click să citeşti tot articolul
Proiect faraonic de reconstruire a Zidului Berlinului click să citeşti tot articolul
Robert Ophele: candidatul pentru supervizarea băncilor din zona euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Vizita lui Pompeo în Coreea de Nord, anulată click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele asiatice au închis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Bursele europene au deschis în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere click să citeşti tot articolul
Plângere nouă a Ucrainei împotriva Rusiei la CEDO click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
29.08.2018
BVB
Aproximativ 24% din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile SNP
     * BET-FI singurul indice pe minus
     
     Lichiditatea înregistrată ieri la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a crescut la 24,07 milioane de lei (5,17 milioane de euro), peste rulajul consemnat în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Transelectrica, cel mai lichid emitent, la finele săptămânii trecute
     * Niciun transfer pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de vineri, printr-un rulaj de numai 4,47 milioane de euro, cu mult sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.08.2018
Politica monetară a SUA stimulează bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au crescut uşor vineri, după ce preşedintele Federal Reserve (Fed) din SUA, Jerome Powell, a pledat pentru majorarea viitoare a dobânzilor.
     Titlurile companiei auto...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BVB/ ÎN SESIUNEA DE IERI
Digi Communications, pe primul loc în topul lichidităţii
     * Prime Transaction: "Indicii au înregistrat evoluţii preponderent ascendente"
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
24.08.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Avans de peste 7% pentru acţiunile "Ryanair"
     Bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri, după publicarea unor date economice pozitive privind Germania şi Franţa.  click să citeşti tot articolul
23.08.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 25 de milioane de lei
     * BET-FI singurul indice în creştere
     
     Rulajul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de doar 25,8 milioane de lei (5,57 milioane de euro), cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Cotaţii Internaţionale

English Section
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
02.07.2018
20 award winners at the Gala of the BURSA Construcţiilor magazine
     The Bursa Construcţiilor magazine, published by the BURSA press group, has taken the first step in the third decade of existence and has awarded, in this year's Gala, no fewer than 20 awards of excellence, to some of the most important associations in the sector, as well as to companies that have stood out through their activity.  click here to read the entire article
27.06.2018
A VOTE FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE SUMMER
A hopeless vote of no-confidence
     In the plenum joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, which will be held today starting at 14:00, will be debated and put up for vote the vote of no-confidence against the government submitted by 152 members of the opposition.
     The document which incriminates the failures of the Dăncilă government has been read in the Parliament on Monday, June 25th.  click here to read the entire article
25.06.2018
The transition towards autocracy
     Even without the court ruling rendered in first instance by the High Court of Cassation and Justice in the lawsuit of the fictitious hiring at the Child Protection Department of Teleorman the focus on getting all the institutional levers under the - informal, but all the more important - authority of Liviu Dragnea. But, after his conviction on June 21, this trend will speed up. But only through this kind of concentration of power can the president of the Chamber of Deputies hope to change not only the balance of power - which is already favorable to him, even though nothing is final in politics -, but the legislation based on which he has been sentenced, so that he gets exonerated of any legal responsibility. Or, when the powers of the state are concentrated in the hands of one man, democracy, even though it may be only a façade, moves aside to be replaced by autocracy. And in Romania, the temptation of autocracy, hidden under the veil of illiberalism, is more powerful than it has ever been, after the fall of communism. Could this be just an accident owed to the meteoric apparition of Liviu Dragnea?  click here to read the entire article
.