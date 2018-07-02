   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Macroeconomie

Rectificarea bugetară a ocolit Cotroceniul

BURSA 06.09.2018

Emilia Olescu
 
     Guvernul a aprobat proiectul rectificării bugetare fără avizul CSAT, fapt care a încins şi mai mult spiritele deja aprinse în jurul subiectului.
     Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis condamnă ferm adoptarea acestei iniţiative legislative fără avizul Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Ţării şi solicită public Avocatului Poporului să sesizeze Curtea Constituţională pentru a verifica în ce măsură ordonanţa de urgenţă prin care a fost aprobată rectificarea îndeplineşte exigenţele constitu­ţionale de aprobare.
     "Este inadmisibilă această abordare a Executivului, în condiţiile în care avizul CSAT este obligatoriu atunci când sunt afectate bugetele instituţiilor din domeniul securităţii naţionale", sub­liniază Administraţia Prezidenţială.
     Preşedintele Iohannis susţine că, prin ignorarea necesităţii avizului CSAT, Guvernul "se situează de unul singur în afara cadrului legal în vigoare": "Este o nouă acţiune care arată agenda paralelă pe care Guvernul Dăncilă o are cu agenda reală a româ­nilor şi o încercare de a abate atenţia opiniei publice de la problemele grave la care Guvernul nu este capabil să găsească soluţii. Pesta porcină africană este cel mai elocvent exemplu de criză generată de lipsa măsurilor pe care Executivul avea datoria să le adopte, astfel încât să fie stopată răspândirea virusului şi să fie evitate pagubele imense pe care în prezent vedem că le suportă crescătorii de porcine şi populaţia".
     Klaus Iohannis avertizează din nou că "lipsa de viziune şi de responsabilitate, cât şi modul dezastruos în care a fost gestionată activitatea guvernamentală fac previzibilă intrarea Româ­niei în dificultăţi majore".
     Considerând că rectificarea bugetară este necesară, Iohannis şi-a manifes­tat întreaga disponibilitate pentru a discuta cu Guvernul în vederea identificării unor soluţii potrivite pentru rezolvarea acestei probleme.
     La rândul său, Eugen Teodorovici, ministrul Finanţelor Publice, a anunţat că va merge, astăzi, la întâlnirea de la Cotroceni cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis. Teodorovici va fi însoţit de ministrul Justiţiei Tudorel Toader, care, conform ministrului de resort, a exprimat un punct de vedere privind legalitatea rectificării bugetare în absenţa avizului CSAT, bazându-se pe trei decizii ale CCR din anul 2011, ce stipulea­ză că un aviz este obligatoriu de solicitat, dar nu trebuie să îl aştepţi.
     Preşedintele Iohannis i-a transmis, ieri, o scrisoare Vioricăi Dăncilă, invitând-o, astăzi, pentru consultări, la Palatul Cotroceni, în vederea "clarificării unor aspecte ce ţin de rectificarea bugetului de stat al instituţiilor cu atribuţii în domeniul securităţii naţionale pentru anul 2018, care constituie probleme urgente şi de importanţă deosebită", la această întâlnire fiind invitaţi şi miniştrii de resort. Prim-ministrul se va afla, însă, într-o vizită de lucru în Spania.
     Teodorovici a evidenţiat că, la rectificarea bugetară, un principiu avut în vedere este cel al neafectării investiţiilor în curs. Ministrul Finanţelor a precizat că veniturile bugetului general consolidat se majorează cu suma de 8,8 miliarde lei, iar cheltuielile au fost crescute cu 9,9 miliarde lei.
     Potrivit oficialului MFP, bugetele structurilor din CSAT au rectificare negativă, dar nu există niciun impediment pentru ca ceea ce au angajat să fie dus la bun sfârşit: "Orice cheltuială pe care o au în vedere până la final de an va fi asigurată, dar nivelul execuţiei la 7 luni arată că sunt sume neutilizate, iar un management corect şi modern spune foarte clar că nu ai de ce să ţii banii într-o zonă în care nu se cheltuieşte".
     Premierul Dăncilă a precizat, ieri, că Guvernul şi-a "îndeplinit obligaţia" de a cere CSAT un punct de vedere şi că în continuare îşi îndeplineşte res­ponsabilitatea de a asigura continuitate în finanţare: "Oamenii au nevoie de investiţii, de medicamente, de pensii şi salarii achitate la timp. Fermierii afectaţi de virusul pestei porcine au nevoie de sprijin financiar, iar agricultorii au nevoie de banii din subvenţii la timp pentru a putea începe lucrările".
     Pentru a nu exista niciun dubiu în legătură cu motivele care au condus la suspendarea şedinţei CSAT din 4 septembrie este nevoie ca stenogramele acesteia să fie desecretizate, consideră premierul.
     *  Gelu Diaconu: "Am avertizat că banii de pensii şi salarii vor ajunge până maxim în septembrie"
     "De un an de zile, atât eu, cât şi alţii cu acces la datele reale am avertizat că banii de pensii şi salarii vor ajunge până maxim în septembrie", a scris, ieri, pe pagina sa de Facebook, Gelu Diaconu, fostul preşedinte al Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Administrare Fiscală (ANAF).
     Domnia sa a continuat: "Scadenţa (...) va veni mult mai repede, iar bomba fiscal-bugetară va exploda. Pentru mine, şocantă nu e incompetenţa şi rea­ua voinţă a PSD (îi cunosc prea bine), cât fanatismul cu care sunt susţinuţi de votanţii lor. Cu siguranţă, cauza o cons­tituie lipsa de minimă educaţie economică a acestora.
     De aceea, pentru ei, pe această pagină (n.r. de Facebook), dar şi pe blog încerc să explic pe înţelesul nespecialiştilor de ce măsurile PSD îngroapă România.
     Despre cum se fac «din pix» rectificările «pozitive» am mai vorbit. Astăzi (n.r. ieri), sunt nevoit să reiau acest subiect, ţinând cont că intoxicările PSD pe această tema inundă spaţiul public.
     Aşadar:
     1. Bugetul anual se aprobă târziu, ordonatorii principali primind creditele pe la începutul lunii martie, iar cei secundari şi terţiari - pe la începutul lui aprilie;
     2. Cu toţii, datorită procedurilor laborioase de achiziţii plus blocajelor de la MFP (controlor delegat etc.), deşi bucuroşi iniţial, nu cheltuie decât maxim 30% din sumele alocate, mai ales la investiţii şi bunuri/servicii, până la prima rectificare care începe de regulă după 25 iulie;
     3. În această perioadă, cheltuielile structurale (general constante) cu pensiile, salariile şi tot felul de «ajutoare» (gratuităţi de transport, tichete de vacanţă bugetari etc.) au luat-o razna datorită majorărilor nesustenabile făcute la presiunea lui Dragnea şi Vâlcov şi puse în aplicare de slugile lor incompetente;
     4. Se face rectificarea «pozitivă» prin artificii ieftine menite să creeze aparenţa că sunt bani.
     Adică:
     - pe parte de venituri se majorează artificial sarcina ANAF pe perioada de până la sfârşitul anului şi se vânea­ză alte surse de venituri, cum ar fi disponibilităţile societăţilor cu capital de stat;
     - pe parte de cheltuieli se alocă sumele necesare pensiilor şi salariilor în principal din tăierea sumelor imposibil de cheltuit până la acea dată şi se comunică de către comisia de prognoză că PIB-ul va creşte cu mai mult pentru a obţine o marjă suplimentară la încadrarea în ţinta de deficit;
     5. În noiembrie se face altă rectificare, care va transfera sumele alocate zilele acestea la investiţii (în principal), care, în perioada scurtă rămasă, devin şi ele imposibil de cheltuit, tot către pensii şi salarii.
     În tot acest timp, o «pleiadă» de specialişti, analişti, ziarişti, propagandişti îşi etalează parti-pris-urile!
     Chiar nu remarcaţi ce disperare i-a cuprins pe Dragnea şi pe slugile lui (mai ales trepanaţii plătiţi din mass-media?), odată ce preşedintele Iohannis le-a cerut să facă rost de bani fără afectarea sistemului de siguranţă naţională?"
     *  Ionuţ Dumitru: "Proiecţia referitoare la încasările din TVA - mult prea optimistă"
     Proiecţia referitoare la încasările din TVA prevăzută în rectificarea bugetară este mult prea optimistă, consideră Ionuţ Dumitru, preşedintele Consiliului Fiscal. Domnia sa este de părere că deficitul bugetar se bazează pe o estimare de PIB nominal cu semnul întrebării, fiind o imprudenţă să preconizăm un deficit atât de aproape de 3%, în condiţiile în care nu suntem siguri de PIB-ul nominal.
     Şeful Consiliului Fiscal arată, în punctul de vedere emis pe marginea rectificării bugetare: "Varianta actualizată a proiectului suplimentează veniturile totale estimate ale BGC cu 2,8 miliarde lei, din care 0,6 miliarde lei provin dintr-o nouă schemă de compensare în lanţ a arieratelor către BGC (n.r. bugetul general consolidat) cu impact simetric pe venituri şi cheltuieli (aşa-numitul swap). Pe categorii de venituri, sunt suplimentate veniturile din TVA (cu 2,1 miliarde lei, în această sumă fiind inclus integral impactul pe venituri al schemei de compensare în lanţ mai sus menţionate) şi cele din accize (cu 0,9 miliarde lei). În urma modificărilor operate, agregatele mai sus menţionate revin exact la nivelul din bugetul iniţial aprobat, în pofida lipsei unor elemente obiective de natură să justifice o asemenea evoluţie. O majorare de mai mică amploare este operată la nivelul veniturilor nefiscale (+0,26 miliarde lei). În fine, sunt diminuate veniturile din taxa pe utilizarea bunurilor, autorizarea bunurilor sau pe desfăşurarea de activităţi cu 0,5 miliarde lei, în condiţiile majorării restituirilor estimate din taxa auto (înregistrate ca venituri negative). Cheltuielile totale ale BGC sunt suplimentate în sumă echivalentă (2,8 miliarde lei), pe categorii de cheltuieli majorările fiind localizate la nivelul cheltuielilor cu bunurile şi serviciile (0,6 miliarde lei), altor transferuri (0,14 miliarde lei), fondului de rezervă al Guvernului (1 miliard lei) şi cheltuielilor de capital (1,06 miliarde lei, incluzând aici integral impactul simetric pe cheltuieli al schemei de compensare de tip swap mai sus menţionate). Deficitul bugetar rămâne nemodificat raportat la varianta iniţială a proiectului de rectificare". Din perspectiva regulilor fiscale, coordonatele actualizate ale proiectului de rectificare implică majorarea, în raport cu varianta iniţială a proiectului de rectificare, a dimensiunii depăşirii plafonului cheltuielilor totale ale BGC (exclusiv asistenţa financiară din partea UE şi a altor donatori) definit în legea 269/2017, cu 2,8 miliarde lei, până la nivelul de 10,1 miliarde lei, conform Consiliului Fiscal.
     În ceea ce priveşte cheltuielile bugetare, Consiliul considera, în contextul opiniei cu privire la propunerea iniţială de rectificare a BGC, că dimensiunea cheltuielilor cu bunurile şi serviciile era probabil subdimensionată cu circa 0,9 miliarde lei, iar cea a cheltuielilor de asistenţă socială cu circa 1,3 miliarde lei (în condiţiile menţinerii deciziei de achitare a pensiilor înainte de 15 ale lunii). Propunerea de rectificare actualizată majorează cheltuielile cu bunurile şi serviciile cu 0,6 miliarde lei, însă nu adresează chestiunea dimensiunii probabil insuficiente a alocării aferente cheltuielilor cu asistenţa socială. Ca urmare, Consiliul fiscal evaluează în creştere riscurile la adresa ţintei de deficit asumate în proiectul de rectificare bugetară, conturându-se, în condiţiile păstrării cadrului fiscal bugetar actual, perspectiva unei depăşiri a acesteia cu circa 6 miliarde lei.
     *  Teodorovici: "Orice întârziere a rectificării bugetare poate să creeze efecte negative la nivelul economiei"
     Eugen Teodorovici a menţionat, marţi, că orice întârziere a rectificării bugetare poate să creeze efecte negative la nivelul economiei. Potrivit minis­trului Finanţelor, la nivel local sunt foarte multe proiecte de investiţii, care sunt în curs de derulare şi care, printr-o astfel de amânare, pot să întâmpine dificultăţi.
     El a precizat şi că în proiectul de rectificare bugetară sunt prevăzute fonduri pentru susţinerea celor ale căror animale au fost afectate de pesta porcină.
     Conform ministrului de resort, pot apărea întârzieri şi în asigurarea finanţării campaniei agricole de toamnă şi a investiţiilor în zootehnie, pentru sectorul avicol şi nu numai.
     Neaprobarea rectificării va produce neajunsuri şi în domeniul sănătăţii, conform lui Eugen Teodorovici.
     MFP a publicat, luni, pe propriul site, noul proiect de rectificare bugetară, care prevede venituri la bugetul general consolidat în creştere, până la 8,82 miliarde lei.
     Nota de fundamentare a proiectului legislativ arată: "Bugetele componente ale bugetului general consolidat care au înregistrat majorări ale veniturilor sunt: bugetul de stat +948,4 milioane lei, bugetul asigurărilor sociale de stat +897,1 milioane lei, bugetul asigurărilor pentru şomaj +245,9 milioane lei, bugetul Fondului naţional unic de asigurări sociale de sănătate +1.200,4 milioane lei, bugetele locale +5.082,9 milioane lei, iar diminuări ale veniturilor s-au înregistrat, în principal la bugetul instituţiilor/activităţilor finanţate integral şi/sau parţial din venituri proprii - 330,9 milioane lei".
     Cheltuielile bugetului general consolidat se majorează, pe sold, cu suma de 9.925,9 milioane lei, iar deficitul bugetului general consolidat în termeni cash se menţine la nivelul de 2,97% din PIB.
     Din bugetul de stat, au fost suplimentate creditele bugetare după cum urmează: Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (+2.296,5 milioane lei), Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale şi Administraţiei Publice (+955,9 milioane lei), Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (+580,7 milioane lei), Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (+366,3 milioane lei), Ministerul Sănătăţii (+333,6 milioane lei), Ministerul Comunicaţiilor şi Societăţii Informaţionale (+206,9 milioane lei), Ministerul Educaţiei Naţionale (+178,1 milioane lei), Ministerul Transporturilor (+170,5 milioane lei), Secretariatul General al Guvernului (+147,8 milioane lei), Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (+119,8 milioane lei), Ministerul Fondurilor Europene (+119,2 milioane lei per sold), Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor (+149,5 milioane lei), Ministerul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale (+73,4 milioane lei).
     În acelaşi timp, au fost diminuate creditele bugetare ale ordonatorilor principali de credite, printre care: Ministerul Muncii şi Justiţiei Sociale (-2.545,4 milioane lei), Serviciul Român de Informaţii (-113,0 milioane lei), Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (-43,4 milioane lei), Ministerul Energiei (-45,7 milioane lei), Ministerul Economiei (-15,0 milioane lei). 
 
.