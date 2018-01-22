   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Companii Afaceri

REGULAMENTUL PENTRU PROTECŢIA DATELOR CU CARACTER PERSONAL, ÎN VIGOARE DIN MAI

Multe companii, nevoite să-şi angajeze un responsabil cu Protecţia Datelor

BURSA 01.03.2018

A.S.
 
măreşte imaginea
     * Nerespectarea prevederilor GDPR presupune sancţiuni între 10 milioane şi 20 milioane euro, respectiv între 2% şi 4% din cifra de afaceri
     * Prin aplicarea GDPR, sunt garantate unele drepturi noi, printre care portabilitatea datelor şi dreptul de a fi uitat, precum şi o serie de măsuri pentru protecţia minorilor
       Multe organizaţii vor fi obligate, din 25 mai 2018, să-şi angajeze un responsabil cu Protecţia Datelor, odată cu intrarea în vigoare a Regulamentului European privind Protecţia datelor cu caracter Personal (GDPR).
     GDPR se aplică oricărei organizaţii care operează în cadrul UE, precum şi oricărei organizaţii din afara UE care oferă bunuri sau servicii clienţilor sau întreprinderilor din UE. Specialiştii susţin că aproape fiecare corporaţie majoră din lume va trebui să fie pregătită la intrarea în vigoare a GDPR. Scopul GDRP este de a simplifica mediul de reglementare pentru afaceri, astfel încât cetăţenii şi întreprinderile să poată beneficia pe deplin de economia digitală. Există două tipuri diferite de operatori de prelucrare a datelor: procesatori şi operatori.
     Printre entităţile cu obligaţia de a avea un DPO se numără: autorităţile sau instituţiile publice, respectiv instanţele de judecată (trebuie să-şi creeze propriile mecanisme de supraveghere pentru prelucrările efectuate în exerciţiul funcţiei lor jurisdicţionale); organizaţia/întreprinderea/persoana juridică/entitatea care, în calitatea de operator sau persoană împuternicită de operator, realizează ca activitate principală operaţiuni de prelucrare care, prin natura, domeniul de aplicare şi/sau scopurile lor, necesită o monitorizare periodică şi sistematică a persoanelor vizate pe scară largă; organizaţia/întreprinderea/persoana juridică/entitatea care, în calitate de operator sau persoană împuternicită de operator, prelucrează, în derularea activităţii principale, pe scară largă categorii speciale de date sau date cu caracter personal privind condamnări penale şi infracţiuni.
     Data Protection Officer (DPO) sau Responsabilul cu Protecţia Datelor este o persoană care deţine cunoştinţe de specialitate în materie de legislaţie şi practici privind protecţia datelor, care are rolul de a asigura asistenţa operatorului sau persoanei împuternicite de operator pentru monitorizarea conformităţii, la nivel intern, cu dispoziţiile Regulamentului (UE) 2016/679. La desemnarea DPO trebuie avute în vedere următoarele condiţii: calităţile profesionale ale persoanei desemnate, cunoştinţele de specialitate în dreptul şi practicile din domeniul protecţiei datelor şi capacitatea de a îndeplini sarcinile prevăzute de Regulamentul (UE) 2016/679.
     Responsabilul cu Protecţia Datelor pare a fi mai degrabă un fel de avocatul clientului decât o simplă persoană de contact folosită în prezent de cei care sunt deja autorizaţi ca operatori de date. Această persoană trebuie să aibă cunoştinţe de specialitate pe zona de protecţie de date şi poate fi un membru al echipei sau poate să-şi desfăşoare activitatea în baza unui contract de prestări servicii (art.37-6), însă trebuie implicat în mod corespunzător şi în timp util în toate aspectele legate de protecţia datelor şi nu poate fi demis sau sancţionat de către operator pentru îndeplinirea sarcinilor sale.
     Conform textului Regulamentului UE, în cazul prelucrărilor de date care pot presupune un risc ridicat pentru viaţa privată a persoanelor, operatorul trebuie să efectueze un studiu de impact asupra vieţii private: "Rezultatul unui astfel de studiu îi va permite să identifice riscuri specifice şi să adopte măsuri care să împiedice apariţia/producerea acestor situaţii. Prelucrarea categoriilor de «date sensibile» poate presupune, de cele mai multe ori, apariţia unor riscuri specifice referitoare la viaţa privată a persoanelor". În funcţie de riscurile identificate, operatorul de date îşi va stabili şi măsuri tehnice şi organizatorice (proceduri interne) pentru a preveni producerea acestora.
     Prevederile Regulamentului consolidează drepturile garantate persoanelor vizate (persoanele ale căror date sunt prelucrate). Astfel, dreptul la informare este extins, în sensul că persoanele vizate pot obţine de la operatorul de date informaţii mai clare şi cuprinzătoare cu privire la scopul şi temeiul legal în care se prelucrează datele personale, perioada de stocare a acestora şi drepturile de care beneficiază, arată textul GDPR.
     Prin aplicarea GDPR, sunt garantate unele drepturi noi, printre care se numără şi dreptul de a fi uitat (poate fi cerută ştergerea datelor dacă acestea sunt prelucrate ilegal, fără consimţământ sau dacă datele nu mai sunt necesare scopului în care au fost prelucrate iniţial).
     Minorii beneficiază de mai multă atenţie, întrucât regulamentul stabileşte o serie de garanţii specifice pentru a proteja cât mai eficient viaţa privată a acestora, în special, în mediul online.
     Două noi principii esenţiale pentru operatorii de date sunt "privacy by design" şi "privacy by default". În cazul primului principiu, dezvoltatorii de aplicaţii trebuie să se asigure, încă din stadiul dezvoltării, că aplicaţia lor va respecta regulile şi principiile stabilite de Regulament. În cel de-al doilea caz, furnizorii de aplicaţii care prelucrează date personale trebuie să se asigure că setările iniţiale le vor permite utilizatorilor să îşi menţină controlul asupra vieţii lor private/asupra a ceea ce postează sau împărtăşesc cu alţi utilizatori.
     Regulamentul mai prevede şi un drept nou, care face referire la portabilitatea datelor, respectiv la posibilitatea persoanelor vizate de a cere transferarea datelor la un alt operator de date, existând mai multă libertate de alegere.
     GDPR stabileşte obligaţia operatorului de a demonstra obţinerea consimţământului persoanei pentru prelucrările de date personale. În cazul în care datele sunt prelucrate în mai multe scopuri, este important ca operatorul de date să poată demonstra că a obţinut acordul persoanei pentru a-i prelucra datele în toate acele scopuri. Persoana vizată are dreptul să îşi retragă în orice moment consimţământul, în situaţia în care acesta constituie temei de prelucrare a datelor.
     GDPR stabileşte obligaţia operatorului de date de a asigura un anumit nivel de transparenţă faţă de persoanele vizate. Acestea trebuie să ştie cine este operatorul de date, scopul în care le vor fi prelucrate datele, ce date sunt utilizate, ce drepturi le sunt garantate, cum îşi pot exercita aceste drepturi şi cine sunt/vor fi terţii cărora operatorul le va dezvălui datele, dacă este cazul.
     Regulamentul va fi aplicabil şi companiilor aflate în afara Uniunii Europene, în măsura în care prelucrarea de date efectuată presupune monitorizare a comportamentului persoanelor aflate pe teritoriul UE.
     Pentru operatorii de date care îşi desfăşoară activităţile în mai multe state membre UE, autoritatea de supraveghere competentă este cea din statul membru în care operatorul respectiv îşi are stabilit sediul principal. Pentru transferul datelor în afara Uniunii, Regulamentul introduce instrumente noi, pe lângă cele consacrate deja.
     Nerespectarea prevederilor GDPR poate avea drept rezultat o amendă de la 10 milioane de euro la 20 de milioane de euro, respectiv între 2% şi 4% din cifra de afaceri anuală globală a companiei vizate. Amenzile vor depinde de severitatea încălcării regulamentului şi dacă se consideră că firma a luat în serios măsurile necesare pentru asigurarea securităţii datelor.
     "Amenda maximă de 20 de milioane de euro sau 4% din cifra de afaceri anuală globală a companiei se va acorda la încălcarea drepturilor persoanelor vizate, transferul neautorizat internaţional de date cu caracter personal şi neadoptarea procedurilor sau ignorarea cererii accesului unei persoane la datele personale", spun specialiştii, menţionând: "Amenzile de 10 milioane de euro sau 2% din cifra de afaceri anuală globală vor fi aplicate companiilor care folosesc datele cu caracter personal în alte moduri. Acestea includ nesemnalizarea cazurilor de încălcare a securităţii datelor şi neasigurarea confidenţialităţii şi a protecţiei datelor în prima etapă a proiectului". Fiecare stat membru poate prevedea norme prin care să se stabilească dacă şi în ce măsură pot fi impuse amenzi autorităţilor publice. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] Multe companii, nevoite să-şi angajeze un responsabil cu Protecţia Datelor

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Companii Afaceri)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
Un fond suveran de investiţii doar din veniturile statului, pe seama exploatării hidrocarburilor din Marea Neagră click să citeşti tot articolul
Oltchim vinde cu 2,6 milioane de euro divizia Materiale de Construcţii Ramplast click să citeşti tot articolul
Lia Olguţa Vasilescu: "Nu se desfiinţează pilonul II de pensii private" click să citeşti tot articolul
Casino Vesuvius se transformă în centru de evenimente în urma unei investiţii de 200.000 de euro click să citeşti tot articolul
OPINII
Certificarea firmelor din construcţii - rezolvare prin amânare click să citeşti tot articolul
CONSILIUL CONCURENŢEI:
Scutirea de supraimpozitare a operaţiunilor petroliere offshore - posibil ajutor de stat click să citeşti tot articolul
ÎN 2017 FAŢĂ DE ANUL ANTERIOR,
Profitul net al Grupului Wienerberger a crescut cu 50%, la 123 milioane euro click să citeşti tot articolul
Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat preluarea unor active ale Diavist Product de către Recunoştinţa Prodcom Impex click să citeşti tot articolul
CE Oltenia: "Numele nostru nu poate fi asociat cu insolvenţa" click să citeşti tot articolul
Sistemul naţional de transport al gazelor - la un pas de starea de risc click să citeşti tot articolul
OMV va câştiga o concesiune petrolieră în Abu Dhabi click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / NICOLETA MUNTEANU, EURO INSOL:
"Companii strategice, precum Tarom, Poşta Română şi CE Oltenia, aproape de insolvenţă" click să citeşti tot articolul
Firea s-a întâlnit cu o delegaţie a grupului China Power cu scopul de a discuta despre viitoare proiecte de anvergură click să citeşti tot articolul
Allianz-Ţiriac a înregistrat în 2017 un profit operaţional consolidat de 130 de milioane de lei click să citeşti tot articolul
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - EDIŢIA A V-A / CRISTIAN PÂRVAN, PIAROM:
"Trebuie să facem curat în mediul de afaceri" click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
01.03.2018
BVB
Salt de 6,09% pentru acţiunile Erste Group Bank
     * Rulaj de aproape 60 de milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de 59,38 milioane de lei (12,74 milioane de euro), sub cel...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Acţiunile "Bayer" scad, după ce compania a raportat reducerea cu 67% a profitului său
     Bursele din Europa s-au înscris pe un curs negativ ieri, investitorii anticipând că banca centrală americană (Fed) va accelera majorarea dobânzilor, anul acesta.  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta publică de răscumpărare a Fondului Proprietatea
     * "Deal" de 7,62 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost dominată, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri, de finalizarea ofertei publice de cumpărare de acţiuni din cadrul celui de-al nouălea...  click să citeşti tot articolul
27.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Revine apetitul la risc pe bursele din Europa
     Bursele din Europa au urcat ieri, revenind apetitul la risc al investitorilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BVB
Scădere de 15% pentru Sphera Franchise Group
     * Titlurile SFG - cele mai lichide din piaţă - au avut o pondere de 20% din rulajul zilei
       Acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), operatorul restaurantelor KFC şi Pizza Hut, au avut, vineri, o scădere masivă, de 15%, încheind şedinţa la 32,3 lei/unitate, după ce, joi, compania raportase...  click să citeşti tot articolul
26.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Investitorii europeni, atenţi la rezultatele companiilor
     Bursele europene au încheiat pe curs mixt ultima zi a săptămânii trecute, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 28 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9765
2.3839
2.9873
4.0471
0.1834
0.6261
0.2165
4.6625
5.2947
1.4833
3.5619
0.2268
0.4842
1.1158
0.0678
0.4622
1.0026
3.8133
0.3257
1.1727
0.6027
0.0585
0.3528
0.2030
2.7515
0.0395
0.1410
1.0382
0.6260
0.1214
161.8538
5.5165 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook