GALA BURSA CONSTRUCTIILOR - 2018

Companii Afaceri

REPREZENTANŢII SECTORULUI ENERGIEI AFIRMĂ:

"Avem tot ce ne trebuie ca să devenim un hub energetic regional"

BURSA 27.06.2018

Ramona Radu
 
     *  Ministrul Energiei: "Nu ne lipseşte nimic, dar nu ne-am organizat cum se cade ca să facem un hub de gaze în România"
     *  Deputatul Iulian Iancu: "Continuăm să fim 100% dependenţi de gazele ruseşti, iar Rusia face tot posibilul ca asta să nu se schimbe"
     
     Ţara noastră deţine toate elementele necesare ca să devină un hub energetic la nivel regional, au afirmat, ieri, în cadrul unei conferinţe de profil, reprezentanţi ai sectorului energiei.
     Cu toate acestea, părerile sunt împărţite atunci când vine vorba de stadiul în care se află ţara noastră, în ceea ce priveşte îndeplinirea criteriilor respective.
     Astfel, în timp ce ministrul Energiei, Anton Anton, susţine că nu ne lipseşte nimic şi că trebuie doar să ne organizăm, astfel încât România să devină hub energetic, preşedintele Comisiei pentru Industrii şi Servicii din Camera Deputaţilor, Iulian Iancu, subliniază faptul că România poate îndeplini condiţiile pentru a deveni hub energetic, infinit mai bine decât alte state din regiune cu pretenţii similare.
     *  Anton Anton: "Fiecare ţară din regiune vrea să fie un mic hub de energie. Ce-ar fi să facem un hub mare, regional?"
     Ministrul Energiei a afirmat, ieri, că ţara noastră îndeplineşte toate condiţiile pentru a deveni un hub energetic de gaze naturale, întrucât dispune de resurse, are o poziţie geografică strategică, reţele de transport şi capacităţi de stocare.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "Am avut discuţii cu cei din sector şi consider că stocarea ar trebui să fie multiciclu, şi nu monociclu, precum în prezent, iar toţi actorii din piaţă m-au asigurat că ei au trecut deja la stocarea multiciclu. Avem platforme de tranzacţionare, iar Autoritatea Naţională de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE) lucrează la un cadru de reglementare corespunzător şi putem spune că acestea sunt într-un proces de maturizare".
     Anton Anton susţine că, în primul rând, ţării noastre îi lipseşte o structură organizatorică care să conducă la realizarea unui hub de energie, şi nu componentele, care trebuie, însă, protejate şi dezvoltate.
     Domnul Anton a apropus şi ideea cooptării statelor vecine, alături de care ţara noastră să formeze acest hub, adăugând: "Am constatat că fiecare dintre ţările din zona noastră vrea să fie un mic hub de energie, şi cred că ţara noastră are putere, poziţie, situaţie şi ceva ce altora le lipseşte - resurse. Ce-ar fi să facem un hub mare, regional? Poate că nu ar fi chiar o idee rea şi atunci vom avea şi o poziţie mai bună şi o putere mai mare. Propun să încercăm să ne organizăm, să ne întâlnim cu vecinii noştri, să vedem dacă putem să realizăm acest lucru, nu din prima, dar să avem discuţii pe tema asta şi să ne coordonăm".
     Întrebat ce anume îi lipseşte ţării noastre pentru a fi un hub energetic, ministrul de resort a răspuns: "Nimeni nu a spus că ne lipseşte ceva, dar nu ne-am organizat cum se cade ca să facem un hub de gaze în România. Dacă ne apucăm mâine, probabil că vom reuşi peste doi ani".
     *  Iulian Iancu: "Deciziile importante privind sectorul energetic din România au fost blocate, amânate sau chiar anulate"
     Ţara noastră este, în continuare, dependentă în proporţie de 100% de gazele ruseşti, iar Rusia face tot posibilul ca situaţia aceasta să nu se schimbe, este de părere Iulian Iancu, adăugând că potenţialul energetic al ţării noastre şi şansele ca aceasta să joace, într-adevăr, un rol esenţial în regiune, din acest punct de vedere nu este observat doar de către noi.
     Domnia sa a declarat: "Deciziile importante privind sectorul energetic din România au fost blocate, amânate sau chiar anulate".
     Deputatul a oferit şi câteva exemple, făcând referire la condiţiile pe care trebuie să le îndeplinim pentru a atinge acest deziderat: "Prima condiţie este să avem surse de alimentare cu gaze naturale, dacă vrem să fim un hub de gaze naturale, dar mai este un punct aici, trebuie să avem şi diversificarea surselor de alimentare cu gaze naturale. Suntem, în continuare, dependenţi 100% de importul de gaze ruseşti, iar Rusia face tot ce îi stă în putinţă ca să menţină această dependenţă. Diversificarea ar putea fi o chestiune volatilă care, la un moment dat, să fie atinsă".
     Domnia sa a subliniat că ţara noas­tră este, în continuare, "o pată albă" în traseele tranzitului de hidrocarburi către Europa, explicând: "Observăm că se discută, în continuare, de Nord­stream 2 (care încearcă să crească capacitatea de import de gaze din Rusia, de la 55 de miliarde de metri cubi, la 110 miliarde de metri cubi, ceea ce înseamnă 80% din importul de gaze naturale din Rusia). De asemenea, cu toate discuţiile purtate de UE cu Turcia, se realizează Turkish Stream, care prinde, practic, România ca într-un cleşte, fiind ocolită prin nord şi prin sud, dar la pachet cu celelalte state. Şansa diversificării surselor, aşadar, este tot mai greu de atins, pe măsură ce trece timpul".
     O altă condiţie în privinţa căreia ţara noastră mai are de lucrat, amintită de domnul Iancu, face referire la capacităţile de stocare, subliniind că din anul 2005, nu a mai fost realizată nicio investiţie la acest capitol, precizând: "În 2001, aveam o capacitate de stocare de 1,5 miliarde de metri cubi, în 2004 am lăsat 3,1 miliarde metri cubi şi programul de finalizare a capacităţii de stocare a gazelor naturale la nivelul a 9 miliarde de metri cubi, iar din 2005 şi până astăzi nu s-a mai dezvoltat capacitatea de înmagazinare a ţării noas­tre. În anul 2007, la o discuţie pe subiect la care erau prezenţi mai mulţi decidenţi guvernamentali şi politici, atrăgeam atenţia asupra faptului că este întrerupt programul de înmagazinare, care este esenţial pentru regiune, nu doar pentru ţara noastră, dar care aduce avantaje uriaşe României, având şi susţinere directă şi finanţare de la UE, întrucât face parte din directiva europeană cu această destinaţie. Ungaria a început în 2007 un astfel de program, a terminat şi are 7,6 miliarde de metri cubi înmagazinare subterană, iar noi, anul acesta, la final de februarie - început de martie, când am avut trei zile de frig, a trebuit să importăm gaze din Ungaria la un preţ de 120 de lei, dublu faţă de cât începusem noi sezonul. Observăm, aşadar, că la noi este stopat programul de înmagazinare, dar el este dezvoltat la o ţară vecină, care nu are, însă, nici tradiţia, nici ca­pacităţile şi nici infrastructura noastră".
     Iulian Iancu a adus în discuţie şi realizarea unităţilor 3 şi 4 de la Cernavodă, în privinţa cărora situaţia este, de asemenea, tărăgănată de foarte mulţi ani, menţionând că a fost luată o decizie la un moment dat, se făcuse o societate mixtă, care a fost adusă în faza finală, iar în etapa de decizie, de declanşare a proiectului, în ultima secundă, "cineva s-a răzgândit", iar negocierile şi discuţiile de până la acel moment au fost anulate.
     După 11 ani, proiectele sunt încă în discuţii, dar în schimb, se fac două capacităţi nucleare în Ungaria, iar acum se discută foarte serios şi de Bulgaria în timp ce ţara noastră este, în continuare, în stand by, a mai atras atenţia acesta.
     Deputatul a amintit şi de hidrocentrala Tarniţa-Lăpusteşti, în privinţa căreia se tot discută despre studii de fezabilitate, dificultăţi, despre condiţii de mediu, de risc sau de costuri foarte mari, în timp ce bulgarii şi austriecii fac trei proiecte de acest gen, adăugând: "Vom observa că atunci când ajungem la servicii tehnologice, nu o să le mai putem oferi noi pentru că nu am putut finanţa aceste investiţii şi ni le oferă vecinii noştri, dar în condiţii similare celor din martie, adică la preţuri cu 30, 40 sau 50% mai mari decât am fi putut face noi acest program".
     Deputatul a mai spus că avem în faţă necesitatea conştientizării vulnerabilităţilor, fiind necesară o campanie extrem de susţinută de către noi toţi pentru a le depăşi, acestea fiind o parte dintre provocările pe care le avem în faţă pentru a împlini ceea ce, în mod natural, îndeplinim ca şi condiţii, res­pectiv capacitatea ţării noastre de a fi hub de gaze în regiune, deşi este singura din regiune care poate îndeplini toate criteriile, infinit mai bine decât alte state din regiune care au aceeaşi aspiraţie.
     Ideea de a deveni un vector de coordonare invitând şi alte state din regiune, ca parte a acestui hub, nu este departe de realitate, întrucât UE îşi propune o piaţă unică de energie electrică şi gaze naturale şi interconectarea infrastructurilor de transport N-S-E-V, în totalitate, pentru a permite consumatorilor accesul la energie, de oriunde ar fi, a mai afirmat acesta.
     Această abordare ne-ar ajuta să depăşim adversitatea cu vecinii noştri care vor fiecare să fie un hub, chiar dacă nu îndeplinesc condiţiile, a conchis domnia sa. 

     Viceprim-ministrul Viorel Ştefan a afirmat, ieri, că este necesară încheierea de parteneriate strategice în domeniul energiei, menţionând: "Ţara noastră dispune de resurse bogate în ceea ce priveşte energia regenerabilă, hidroenergie, potenţial pentru energie eoliană şi solară. Aceste resurse sunt distribuite pe întreg teritoriul ţării şi vor putea fi exploatate pe scară mai largă. Este necesară însă dezvoltarea parteneriatelor strategice în sistemul energetic pe dimensiunile investiţională, transfer de know-how şi securitate a infrastructurii critice. Ca prioritate, menţionez încheierea de parteneriate strategice cu Statele Unite ale Americii şi China".
     
     __________________
     
     Preşedintele Camerei de Comerţ şi Industrie a României (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, a afirmat, ieri, că ţara noastră are oportunitatea de a deveni un hub energetic regional, având în vedere resursele naturale şi cele potenţiale de care dispune: "România nu are nicio problemă în a deveni un hub regional energetic. Dispunem de resurse naturale, în plus, avem resursele potenţiale care, potrivit unui studiu, vor aduce, până în 2040, 26 de miliarde de dolari venituri la bugetul de stat, vor asigura o creştere a PIB-ului cu 40 de miliarde de dolari şi vor genera 30 de mii de locuri de muncă. În mod clar, ţara noastră are această şansă şi vrem, nu vrem, va deveni un hub energetic regional".

 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] "Avem tot ce ne trebuie ca să devenim un hub energetic regional"

 
