Revista Presei

REVISTA 1.02.2018

BURSA 01.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * De ce a desfiinţat CCR a doua lege a Justiţiei. Cele mai importante articole care au picat la Curte
     Cele mai importante prevederi din Legea privind statutul magistraţilor au fost declarate neconstituţionale de CCR. "Adevărul" vă prezintă, pe puncte, articolele esenţiale care au picat la Curte. Statutul magistraţilor este a doua lege a Justiţiei dezbătută de CCR. Prima - privind organizarea judicară - a fost declarată în mare parte constituţională, iar a treia - statutul CSM- urmează să fie dezbătută pe 13 februarie.
     Judecătorii şi procurorii trebuie să depună o declaraţie pe proprie răspundere că nu sunt ofiţeri acoperiţi ai serviciilor secrete. Comisia Iordache a stipulat în lege că declaraţiile pe proprie răspundere sunt verificate de Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Ţării (CSAT), dar şi, din oficiu, de către comisiile parlamentare care controlează activitatea SIE şi SRI. CCR a decis că nu e treaba parlamentarilor să se amestece în controlul magistraţilor, deci numai CSAT a mai rămas cu putere de control.
     Comisia Iordache a strecurat în lege că "procedurile judicare" sunt informaţii de interes public, deci pot fi puse la dispoziţia Parlamentului. CCR n-a fost de acord. În categoria procedurilor judiciare intră şi informaţii secrete, ca parte a anchetei penale.
     CCR a declarat neconstituţional şi articolul din lege care defineşte procedura de numire a preşedintelui şi a vicepreşedinţilor Curţii Supreme. Legea spune că şeful statului este cel care numeşte şefii Înaltei Curţi la propunerea Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii (CSM), dar, la următorul articol, legea spune că şeful statului nu poate refuza numirile propuse de CSM. CCR a taxat confuzia din textul legislativ. Preşedintele CCR, Valer Dorneanu, a cerut "o mai bună definire a împărţirii atribuţiilor între CSM şi preşedintele României". Aşadar, şeful statului ori are puterea să numească şefii Curţii Supreme, ori este doar de decor şi trebuie să accepte automat judecătorii propuşi de CSM? La această întrebare va trebui să răspundă Parlamentul, care va fi nevoit să pună textul legii în acord cu decizia CCR. Aceeaşi confuzie se regăseşte şi la procedura de revocarea a şefilor Înaltei Curţi.
     CCR n-a fost de acord ca magistraţii să ocupe funcţii politice. PSD a trecut în lege că CSM poate dispune detaşarea procurorilor şi judecătorilor la diferite instituţii, chiar şi ca ministru al Justiţiei. Ce a urmărit PSD? Să le ofere posibilitatea unor judecători sau procurori să fie numiţi miniştri ai Justiţiei fără să demisioneze din magistratură, ci doar să fie detaşaţi, deci să se întoarcă pe un loc sigur când îşi vor termina mandatul politic. CCR a declarat articolul neconstituţional. Practic, dacă un magistrat vrea să facă politică, trebuie să renunţe la cariera juridică, aşa cum a făcut Mona Pivniceru în vara anului 2012. În timpul guvernării USL, Pivniceru a renunţat la funcţia de judecător la Înalta Curte pentru a ajunge ministrul Justiţiei. Ulterior, în primăvara anului 2013, a fost numită judecător la CCR.
     Legea prinvind statutul magistraţilor mai prevedea faptul că judecătorii şi procurorii pot să se autosuspende din funcţie pentru doi ani, perioadă în care nu li se mai aplică regimul de incompatibilităţi. CCR a spus nu.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Noul cont de baza al BCR este mai ieftin cu 19% fata de unul standard
     Noul cont de baza al BCR este mai ieftin cu 19% fata de unul standard
     BCR si-a prezentat pe site-ul propriu oferta privind conturile de baza, la patru zile de la intrarea in vigoare a Legii nr. 258/2017 privind comparabilitatea comisioanelor aferente conturilor de plati, schimbarea conturilor de plati si accesul la conturile de plati cu servicii de baza.
     Un cont cu servicii de baza poate fi deschis doar de cei care nu mai au in prezent un cont bancar, acestia urmand a beneficia, conform legii, de o serie de gratuitati, precum retrageri de bani de la bancomate si ghisee, pentru care actualii clienti ai bancilor achita diverse comisioane.
     BCR ofera doua pachete cu servicii de baza: unul pentru "persoane vulnerabile din punct de vedere financiar", exact cum este denumirea din lege, adica pentru cei cu venituri mici, mai precis cu salarii nete sub 1.500 de lei lunar, precum si un pachet cu servicii de baza pentru cei cu salarii mai mari.
     Pachetul standard, pentru persoane cu venituri mai mari de 1.500 de lei lunar, are un comision lunar de administrare in valoare de 7 lei, mai mare decat comisionul pentru pachetul de cont standard al BCR (Clasi Cont), in valoare de 5,5 lei lunar, destinat oricaror clienti.
     Pachetul cu contul de baza contine doar un cont lei si un card de debit atasat contului, spre deosebire de pachetul Clasi Cont, care are si internet/mobile banking.
     BCR are insa o oferta pentru potentialii clienti ai pachetului cu cont de baza: "3 luni gratuit - Internet Banking şi Mobile Banking; beneficiezi în mod gratuit de administrarea serviciilor cu parola şi eToken".
     Dupa trei luni, spune BCR, "serviciul va fi comisionat conform tarifului in vigoare".
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Mize uriaşe în noua sesiune parlamentară
     Noua sesiune a Parlamentului care începe joi se anunţă încă de pe acum cel puţin la fel de încinsă ca şi precedenta, cu acelaşi potenţial de scandal politic.
     Coaliţia PSD-ALDE are, printre alte obiective, modificarea Codurilor Penale şi modificarea legislaţiei siguranţei naţionale, care vizează serviciile de informaţii.
     Liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea, a anunţat că vrea ca în noua sesiune paralmentară să se iniţieze modificări la legile siguranţei naţionale, care includ Serviciul Român de Informaţii (SRI) şi Serviciul de Informaţii Externe (SIE).
     "Eu cred că şi sper ca în această sesiune poate începem să discutăm serios despre legile siguranţei naţionale, despre legea SRI, despre legea SIE. Ele sunt foarte vechi, si chiar din interiorul acestor structuri se solicită să fie modificate, pentru că totuşi sunt 17 ani şi zona de intelligence a avansat foarte mult în lume şi inclusiv în România", a spus Dragnea.
     "SRI si SIE sunt două structuri extrem de respectate de către partenerii nostri şi foarte profesioniste, au ofiţeri foarte apreciaţi şi sunt foarte buni şi cred că au nevoie de o legislaţie mult mai modernă. Cred că aici trebuie să ne gândim serios să începem o discuţie aplicată, nu uşoara, ci aplicată asupra legilor care stabilesc funcţionarea acestor două organisme", a adăugat liderul PSD.
     Liderul ALDE Călin Popescu Tăriceanu a anunţat la rândul său că formaţiunea sa va definitiva în două săptămâni proiectele de lege privind funcţionarea comisiilor parlamentare de anchetă şi înfiinţarea Autorităţii Publice de Interceptări.
     * CURENTUL
     * Revoltă printre cadrele didactice de la UNATC după ce rectorul a semnat scrisoarea de susţinere a agramatului la Educaţie
     Rectorul Universităţii de Artă Teatrală şi Cinematografică e un erudit care s-a afundat în mocirla scrisorii de suţinere a ministrului cu exprimare de CAP-ist. Nicolae Mandea a absolvit Automatică la Timişoara în 1980 şi apoi în 1989 IATC, regie.
     Astăzi, asistenţi şi lectori ai Universităţii Naţionale de Artă Teatrală şi Cinematografică "I.L. Caragiale" au semnat o scrisoare deschisă în care se disociază şi îşi exprimă public dezaprobarea faţă de gestul rectorului UNATC Nicolae Mandea de a-l susţine pe Valentin Popa pentru postul de ministru al Educaţiei.
     "Am citit cu surprindere în presă că domnul Nicolae Mandea, rector al UNATC "Ion Luca Caragiale" din Bucureşti, se numără printre rectorii care au semnat o scrisoare de susţinere a domnului Valentin Popa, propunerea actuală a coaliţiei de guvernare pentru postul de Ministru al Educaţiei Naţionale. Surprinderea noastră e cauzată în primul rând de faptul că acesta s-a alăturat unui astfel de demers, în mod evident un act de partizanat politic, ceea ce nu reţinem să se fi întâmplat în trecut, în cazul altor propuneri pentru ministerul de resort", se arată în textul scrisorii.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Afacerile "interesante" derulate de unii dintre miniştrii Cabinetului Dăncilă
     Trei dintre miniştrii noului Guvern al României, condus de Viorica Dăncilă, sunt implicaţi în afaceri mai mult decât interesante. Ministrul Educaţiei, Valentin Popa, are soţia angajată pe postul de casieră la o companie de turism de la care Universitatea "Ştefan cel Mare" din Suceava, condusă de Valentin Popa, în calitate de rector, a cumpărat în zeci de rânduri bilete de avion. Tichetele achiziţionate prin cumpărarea directă au vizat rute atât interne, cât şi externe. Un alt ministru, Radu Oprea, de la IMM-uri, controlează o reţea de firme din care face parte şi o companie trimisă în judecată pentru evaziune fiscală. La această firmă este angajată chiar soţia actualului ministru. Nu în ultimul rând, proaspătul învestit ministru al Transporturilor, Lucian Şova, deţine două companii de transporturi, din care una îl are ca asociat pe naşul lui Valeriu Zgonea, actorul Stelian Nistor, implicat în afaceri cu fostul ofiţer GRU Boris Golovin.
     Noul ministru al Educaţiei, din Guvernul condus de Viorica Dăncilă, Valentin Popa, a părăsit fucţia de rector al Universităţii "Ştefan cel Mare" din Suceava, pentru a prelua portofoliul în proaspătul învestit Executiv.
     * NATIONAL
     * Basescu, salvat de ciroza de SPP!
     Iata ca, desi aflat in plin razboi cu capii structurilor statului paralel carora chiar el le-a dat "sistemul ticalosit" pe maini, Traian Basescu a sarit ca ars pentru Lucian Pahontu, pe care a incercat sa-l ascunda atata vreme sub fustele prezidentiale. Iar seful statului nu a avut nicio greata sa si explice de ce-l cocoloseste atata pe "Lucica", recunoscand ca de la SPP nu a rabufnit niciodata vreun secret mai tulbure despre viata sa personala. Uite insa ca tocmai ce se spulbera acest mit, desi grija parinteasca a lui Basescu pare sa se datoreze mai degraba "legendei" ca "arhiva secreta" personala a acestuia din cei 10 ani in care s-a aflat in fruntea statului mai mult sau mai putin paralel s-ar afla tocmai in custodia lui Lucian Pahontu. Cel care s-ar cam codi acum sa o inapoieze, astfel ca, din acest punct de vedere cel putin, fostul presedinte chiar ca nu prea are de ce sa-l enerveze pe omul care, iata, conduce SPP-ul de 13 ani!
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * 20.000 de euro pe lună pentru Borza din insolvenţa CET Govora. Plus contracte pentru finul său
     Miza a constituit-o un venit lunar de 20.000 de euro fără TVA, plus un comison gras, de 3% din sumele distribuite, din creanţele încasate, din veniturile suplimentare şi din reducerile comerciale obţinute.
     Aşa cum relevă documentele, mandatul de administrator judiciar al CET Govora asumat de Borza şi firma lui de insolvenţă nu este lipsit de controverse.
     Deţinută integral de Consiliul Judeţean Vâlcea, societatea CET Govora şi-a declarat incapacitatea de plată la începutul anului 2016. Prin decizia judecătorilor, societatea a intrat în insolvenţă la data de 9 mai 2016 cu o situaţie economică dezastruoasă: datorii pe termen scurt de 178 milioane lei şi pierderi de 259 milioane de lei. Pus să gestioneze revenirea CET Govora pe linia de plutire, Borza a primit iniţial din partea judecătorilor o retribuţie lunară de 5.000 de lei.
     La foarte scurt timp, însuşi Borza avea să ceară mult mai mulţi bani. La data de 22 iulie 2016 actualul deputat deja cerea întrunirea Adunării Creditorilor, primul punct pe ordinea de zi fiind confirmarea Euro Insol ca administrator judiciar, iar al doilea... stabilirea remuneraţiei Euro Insol. Documentele publicate în Buletinul Procedurilor de Insolvenţă au fost asumate de Remus Borza.
     În şedinţa din 22 iulie 2016, creditorii nu au putut lua o decizie privind confirmarea lui Borza ca administrator judiciar al CET Govora. Pe lângă mulţi alţi creditori, Finanţele s-au opus, nedorind ca Borza să gestioneze insolvenţa. Conform procesului-verbal al şedinţei, atunci, la data de 22 iulie 2016, Remus Borza cerea un onorariu lunar de 30.000 de euro lunar plus TVA şi încă 3% drept comision de succes. Aceşti bani erau ceruţi de la societate, ce avea datorii totale de peste 350 milioane de lei.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Avertismentul angajatorilor: Cu un salariu mediu de peste 1.000 de euro brut pe lună, dar cu instabilitate legislativă, România riscă să devină o ţară cu forţă de muncă nejustificat de scumpă. "Dacă nu ai business şi nu atragi investiţii, nu ai de unde să plăteşti asemenea salarii."
     Guvernul condus de Viorica Dăncilă pariază pe un salariu mediu de peste 1.000 de euro brut (715 euro net) în 2020, în contextul în care angajaţii români ar urma să primească creşteri salariale de 8 - 10% pe an în următorii trei ani. În prezent, salariul mediu pe economie este de circa 720 de euro brut (517 euro net), iar specialiştii spun că majorările de salarii din anii următori sunt benefice câtă vreme şi economia beneficiază de investiţii şi de un climat stabil, spun specialiştii.
     "Salariul mediu pe economie este o reflecţie a mersului economiei şi a creşterii economice. Dacă şi economia, şi salariile, cresc în acelaşi ritm, atunci este minunat. Doar că, în condiţiile noilor reglementări fiscale care îngreunează tot ce înseamnă mediul de business, de la antreprenori la corporaţii, atragerea de noi investiţii este dificilă. Riscăm să ajungem ţară cu o forţă de muncă nejustificat de scumpă şi să intrăm în colaps, pentru că dacă nu ai business, de unde să plăteşti asemenea salarii", a explicat Oana Botolan Datki, SEE managing partner în cadrul companiei cu activităţi de HR Consulteam.
     În ultimul an, salariul mediu pe economie a crescut cu 15%, susţinut de creşterile salariale din sectorul bugetar (unde lucrează un sfert din totalul salariaţilor din economie), de majorarea salariului minim pe economie, dar şi de creşterea salariilor din sectorul privat pe fondul deficitului de personal. Şi în anii anteriori, în perioada 2014 - 2016, salariile angajaţilor români au crescut cu câte 7 - 10% pe an, în timp ce în anii de criză creşte­rile medii nu erau mai mari de 3 - 4% pe an. 
 
Actualitate
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:39
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6551 lei, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 0,01 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a scăzut la 4,0156 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6551 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,31 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6582lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 14:13
Bursele asiatice au închis în depreciere
     Patru indici ai burselor asiatice au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 14:09
Curtea de Conturi Europeană a demarat un audit pentru examinarea finanţării pentru dezvoltarea producţiei de energie eoliană şi solară
     Curtea de Conturi Europeană a demarat un audit, prin care va urmări să determine eficacitatea sprijinului pus la dispoziţie de către Uniunea Europeană (UE) şi statele membre pentru producţia de energie electrică din energie eoliană, energie solară şi fotovoltaică, a anunţat instituţia de control, într-un comunicat de presă.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 13:55
IONEL DANCĂ, PNL:
"PSD şi ALDE taie salariile românilor şi afectează grav economia"
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al Partidului Naţional Liberal, Ionel Dancă, critică modificările aduse reforma fiscală decisă de coaliţia PSD-ALDE, se arată într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 13:40
Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat utilizarea mărcilor Stanleybet de către Westgate Romania
     Consiliul Concurenţei a autorizat astăzi tranzacţia prin care Westgate Romania a preluat dreptul de utilizare a mărcilor Stanleybet şi a domeniilor www.stanleysport.ro şi www.stanleybet.ro, ce aparţin Stanley International Betting Limited.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
01.02.2018
BVB
Peste 60% din volum, realizat cu acţiuni Banca Transilvania
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii, un rulaj de aproape 54 de milioane de lei (11,59 milioane de euro), peste...  click să citeşti tot articolul
01.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Curs pozitiv în Europa, în baza profiturilor raportate de companii
     Acţiunile societăţilor listate pe pieţele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în baza rezultatelor financiare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Sectorul tehnologic european urcă datorită rezultatelor AMS
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au fluctuat ieri. Sectorul tehnologic s-a înscris pe un curs pozitiv după ce AMS AG din Elveţia a raportat un avans semnificativ al veniturilor sale.  click să citeşti tot articolul
30.01.2018
BVB
Societăţile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     * Salt de 7% al preţului de închidere SIF Moldova, în condiţiile în care cotaţia medie a urcat cu numai 1,7%
       Rulajul înregistrat în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii a fost de doar 16,15 milioane de lei, cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de circa 48,4 milioane de lei, cele...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BVB
Aprecieri pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * "Deal" de 3,4 milioane de lei cu acţiunile Sphera Franchise Group
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în ultima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, printr-o apreciere a majorităţii cotaţiilor, toţi indicii bursei toţi...  click să citeşti tot articolul
29.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
"Louis Vuitton" pune pe curs pozitiv bursele europene
     Bursele europene au încheiat săptămâna trecută în urcare, datorită rezultatelor financiare anunţate de unele companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
