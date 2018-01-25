   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 03.03.2018

BURSA 03.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Cum n-au învăţat românii nimic după 4 martie 1977, cumplitul cutremur care a ucis 1.500 de oameni. "Un seism similar ar provoca pagube de trei ori mai mari"
     Cât de pregătiţi sunt românii şi autorităţile pentru a face faţă unui nou seism de aceeaşi mărime? Consolidarea clădirilor cu risc seismic ridicat se face superficial: în ritmul actual lucrările vor fi gata în 80-85 de ani. Experţii cred că dacă seimul din 1977 s-ar repeta acum, pagubele ar depăşi 6 miliarde de euro.
     Duminică, 4 martie 2018, se împlinesc 41 de ani de la cel mai devastator cutremur din istoria modernă a României: seismul de 7,2 grade pe scara Richter din 1977. Urmările au fost devastatoare: peste 1.500 de morţi, 11.300 de răniţi şi aproape 35.000 de locuinţe s-au prăbuşit.
     Cele mai multe pagube materiale s-au înregistrat în Bucureşti, unde au fost puse la pământ peste 30 de clădiri şi blocuri. Şi judeţele Galaţi şi Brăila au fost grav afectate de cutremur, dar şi alte localităţi din sudul şi estul ţării şi chiar unele ţări vecine, precum Bulgaria şi Iugoslavia.
     Însă dincolo de drame şi cifre rămâne întrebarea crucială dacă românii - şi în mod special autorităţile - au învăţat ceva folositor din lecţia dură "predată" de cutremurul devastator din 4 martie 1977. Cum stau, de fapt, lucrurile vom încerca să desluşim în articolul de faţă.
     Atunci când vine vorba despre protejarea populaţiei în situaţii de castrofă, prima instituţie abilitată de lege să prevină, să educe şi să salveze este Inspectoratul General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (IGSU), prin structurile sale teritoriale. Însă, dacă pe partea de prevenire şi stingere a incendiilor aminta instituţie excelează, în ceea ce priveşte seismele lucrurile stau cu totul altfel.
     De altfel, pe tot site-ul IGSU nu am găsit niciun material propriu, în versiune simplificată prin intermediul unor desene (aşa cum au toate statele care se respectă) legată de cum ar trebui să se comporte populaţia în timpul unui sinistru şi nici despre ceea ce ar trebui să facă oamenii pentru a reduce riscurile.
     Singura informare în acest sens este o compilaţie după o carte scrisă de profesorul Emil Sever Georgescu ("Managementul Riscului Seismic - 2005). "În SUA, Japonia, ca şi în alte ţări, toate cursurile, manualele şi tehnicile de supravieţuire la cutremur încep cu recomandarea deja clasică: "duck, cover and hold" (sau "drop, cover and hold on"), adică: în caz de cutremur respectaţi trei faze: vă ghemuiţi, vă acoperiţi / protejaţi şi vă susţineţi (sau vă aruncaţi la pământ, vă acoperiţi / protejaţi şi vă ţineţi de ceva), fiind vorba de ghemuirea sau aşezarea cu faţa în jos, la podea, pe genunchi şi coate sau palme, acoperirea capului cu braţele şi palmele, protecţia sub o banca de clasă, masă solidă sau birou, cadrul uşii etc., după caz apucând cu mâinile piciorul mesei, biroului sau băncii", explică profesorul Georgescu elementele esenţiale pentru supravieţuire în caz de cutremur.
     Dincolo de această teorie eficientă, însă, instrucţiunile clare pentru populaţie pentru caz de cutremur nu există nicăieri în spaţiile publice. O simplă vizită în instituţiile publice care lucrează cu publicul din Galaţi, făcută în ziua de 1 martie 2018, ne-a relevat că nicăieri nu există afişate instrucţiuni specifice pentru momentul producerii unui seism. Există doar planul de evacuare în caz de incendii (şi acela discutabil), cu instrucţiunile aferente.
     Surprinzător, cel mai bun tabel de instrucţiuni în caz de cutremur nu l-am găsit la IGSU, ci pe site-ul ISU Dâmboviţa, care reuşeşte, în doar 10-12 fraze, să sintetizeze totul, pe înţelesul tuturor.
     * BANCHERUL
     * ING Bank a avut cea mai mare creştere dintre băncile româneşti în 2017, urcând pe locul 6 în topul băncilor după active
     ING Bank a reuşit în 2017 cea mai mare creştere organică dintre băncile româneşti, ajungând pe locul 6 în topul băncilor după active, înaintea CEC Bank, cu o cota de piaţă de 7,9%, în creştere de la 7,2% în 2016, datorită avansului puternic al creditelor acordate în special persoanelor fizice.
     ING şi-a majorat activele cu 5,4 miliarde lei (19%), de la 28,3 miliarde lei în 2016 la 33,7 miliarde lei în 2017.
     Creditarea a crescut cu 21% (3,6 miliarde lei), de la 17,6 la 21,2 miliarde lei. Cota de piaţă în creditare a ajuns la 8,9%, de la 7,7%.
     Comparativ, activele Băncii Transilvania au crescut cu 15%, echivalentul a 7,8 miliarde lei, în timp ce creditarea a avansat cu 11%, echivalentul a 3 miliarde lei, mai puţîn decât ING.
     BRD şi-a majorat activele cu 6%, echivalentul a 3 miliarde lei, în timp ce stocul creditelor a avansat cu doar 6% (1,8 miliarde lei).
     Activele BCR au urcat cu 5% (3,4 miliarde lei), în timp ce creditele au crescut cu numai 4% (1,2 miliarde lei).
     Digitalizarea a jucat un rol destul de important în creşterea volumelor de credite ale ING, după ce banca a lansat recent opţiunea de aprobarea a împrumuturilor prin aplicaţia de online banking Home Bank.
     Creditele online au ajuns în scurt timp să reprezinte o pondere importantă din volumul total de credite noi acordate de ING (vezi aici detalii)
     ING a reuşit să atragă 280.000 de noi clienţi în 2017, numărul total al clienţilor ajungând la 1.141.000.
     Comparativ, BRD şi-a majorat numărul clienţilor cu 40.000 anul trecut, la un total de 2,33 milioane.
     Principalul instrument utilizat de ING pentru sporirea numărului de clienţi a fost oferta de pachet de cont curent pentru salarii cu 0 comisioane, considerată de banca drept cea mai bună de pe piaţă în privinţa costurilor.
     Numărul conturilor de salarii a crescut cu 23%, la un total de 713.000, reprezentând 62% din numărul total de clienţi.
     Şi aplicaţia de internet/mobile banking Home Bank a reprezentat o atracţie pentru clienţii ING.
     ING este şi una dintre cele mai profitabile bănci româneşti, cu un câştig net de 493 milioane lei în 2017, în creştere cu 4% faţă de anul precedent, când banca a obţinut venituri de 123 milioane lei din vânzarea acţiunilor Visa, ceea ce înseamnă o creştere reală a profitului brut de 32%.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Cum au fost scăpaţi protejaţii unui consilier prezidenţial
     Şefa DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, a afirmat ritos şi repetitiv, la ultima sa conferinţă de presă, că procurorii din subordinea sa nu au falsificat niciodată probe, după ce în mass-media au apărut dovezi că la DNA Ploieşti au fost falsificate denunţuri şi alte înscrisuri.
     Cu şapte ani în urmă, la Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bihor a fost înregistrat dosarul nr. 986/P/2011, având ca obiect cercetarea modului în care, în perioada 2007-2010, Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale Administraţiei Publice şi Fondurilor Europene a fost prejudiciat în mod fraudulos cu suma de 1.832.020 lei, referitor la lucrarea "Refacere Pod peste Râul Crişul Negru la Finiş şi Refacere Pasarelă Pietonală peste Valea Finiş", cu finanţare din fonduri guvernamentale. În urma licitaţiei organizate de Primăria comunei Finiş pe data de 29 octombrie 2007, executarea lucrării a fost acordată SC Consab Impex SRL Oradea, o firmă de apartament în care erau asociaţi soţii Daniel Sabău-Merce şi Loredana Merce, care au obţinut prima lucrare de acest gen. Loredana Merce este fiica chestorului Terente Merce, un personaj mai mult decât controversat, care a deţinut mai mulţi ani funcţia de şef al SIPI Bihor, iar după 2005 a fost promovat de amicul său Vasile Blaga locţiitor al şefului DGIPI Virgil Ardelean şi apoi consilier de stat la Palatul Cotroceni. Chestorul Merce l-a slujit pe fostul preşedinte ­Traian Băsescu până la încheierea celui de-al doilea mandat prezidenţial, activând la Departamentul pentru Securitate Naţională, unde s-a ocupat îndeosebi de tot felul de treburi murdare.
     Deşi lucrarea nu a fost realizată în perioada 2007-2009, cum prevedea caietul de sarcini, SC Consab Impex SRL, reprezentată de administratorul Daniel Sabău-Merce, a încasat de la Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale, prin Primăria comunei Finiş, suma de 1.832.020 lei în urma întocmirii în fals a unor situaţii de lucrări care nu au fost executate în realitate. Din suma încasată, asociatul-administrator Sabău-Merce a achiziţionat un autoturism BMW X5 şi un teren intravilan în Oradea şi a construit o vilă pentru familia sa pe terenul respectiv.
     Dosarul în discuţie a fost repartizat în anul 2011 procurorului Cristian Ardelean, care activa în perioada respectivă la Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bihor. În stilul care îl caracterizează (a se vedea modul de soluţionare a dosarelor controversaţilor afacerişti Dorinel Edu şi Dorel Ungur), procurorul Ardelean a ţinut dosarul în nelucrare timp de 3 ani, până în martie 2014, aşteptând intrarea în vigoare a noului Cod penal şi a noului Cod de procedură penală, care erau profitabile inculpatului Daniel Sabău-Merce. Noile prevederi i-au permis să încheie un acord de recunoaştere a vinovăţiei cu inculpatul Sabău-Merce, în condiţiile în care pedeapsa pentru înşelăciune calificată a scăzut de la 10-20 ani la 1-5 ani, prin mistificarea adevărului privind latura civilă a cauzei.
     În perioada 2011-2014, procurorul de caz nu a efectuat niciun act de urmărire penală, cu excepţia începerii urmăririi penale pentru mai multe fapte penale (fals intelectual, uz de fals, înşelăciune calificată, respectiv complicitate la acestea) împotriva inculpaţilor Daniel Sabău-Merce, administratorul SC Consab Impex SRL, Albert Vura, primarul comunei Finiş în perioada 2004-2008, Ioan Man, primarul comunei Finiş în perioada 2008-2012, şi Ioan Matei, diriginte de şantier.
     Pe data de 5 martie 2014, din iniţiativa procurorului Ardelean, au fost încheiate acorduri de recunoaştere a vinovăţiei cu inculpaţii Daniel Sabău-Merce, Albert Vura şi Ioan Matei. Aceste acorduri au fost încheiate însă cu eludarea legii penale, urmărindu-se în realitate protejarea şi favorizarea inculpaţilor în detrimentul părţii vătămate, Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale, deşi a suferit un prejudiciu substanţial, cifrat la 1.832.020 lei, nu a fost citat şi consultat în cauză pentru a se constitui parte civilă. Astfel, în acordul de recunoaştere a vinovăţiei încheiat pe data de 5 martie 2014 cu inculpatul Daniel Sabău-Merce, pentru infracţiunile de complicitate la fals intelectual şi la înşelăciune calificată, s-a menţionat în mod nereal: "În ceea ce priveşte soluţionarea acţiunii civile în cauză, finanţatorul lucrării, şi anume Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale, nu s-a constituit parte civilă în cauză, avându-se în vedere că lucrarea a fost executată în raport cu suma virată în contul Primăriei comunei Finiş".
     În realitate, Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale nu a fost citat sau contactat în alt fel de procurorul Ardelean, nici în cursul urmăririi penale, nici cu prilejul încheierii acordului de recunoaştere a vinovăţiei, pentru a lămuri situaţia prejudiciului în dosar şi problema constituirii de parte civilă. Conform adresei Ministerului Dezvoltării Regionale nr. 7158/13.02.2017, în cadrul acestui minister nu au fost identificate informaţii legate de vreo solicitare a Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Bihor în sensul de a se constitui parte civilă în dosarul nr. 986/P/2011. Este evident că procurorul Ardelean nu şi-a îndeplinit, în mod voit, obligaţiile legale de a înştiinţa ministerul susmenţionat cu privire la existenţa şi întinderea prejudiciului şi de a solicita acestui minister să se constituie parte civilă în cauză.
     * CURENTUL
     * Eurodeputat socialist: Credeam că Dăncilă e mută; în PE, eu nu am auzit-o să deschidă gura vreodată; populism găunos şi corupţie pe bandă rulantă
     În urmă cu câteva zile, premierul Dăncilă a atacat-o într-o declaraţie pe fosta sa colegă de grup din Parlamentul European, Ana Gomes într-o limbă română stâlcită, aşa cum ne-au obişnuit deja liderii PSD, submediocri pe la şcolile pe care le-au absolvit în tinereţe: "E membră a unei fundaţii patronate de Soros; însuşi (sic!) Portugalia a vrut de două ori să-i retragă imunitatea, tocmai pentru defăimarea propriei ţări." Ce greşise Ana? Spusese că Dragnea ar trebui să se retragă. Ridicările de imunitate pentru Ana Gomes au fost respinse de Parlamentul European. ÎNSĂŞI Portugalia le ceruse pentru că socialista ridicase problema într-un interviu televizat dacă nu există un conflict de interese în acordarea de către ÎNSUŞI ministerul apărării a unui contract pentru un mare şantier naval unei firme pentru care lucra tocmai cabinetul de avocatură al ministrului şi pentru că ÎNSĂŞI Gomes se mirase că guvernul a vândut unei firme private un iaht de lux cu 10% din preţul pieţei. ÎNŞIŞI eurodeputaţii au respins solicitările care, ele, ÎNSELE, fuseseră făcute pentru calomnie.
     Jurnalistul Dan Alexe a întrebat-o pe Ana Gomes ce crede despre atacurile la care este ea supusă în România şi de ce a criticat aşa PSD-ul, un partid frate?
     Gomes a răspuns printre altele că Dragnea e "un pretins socialist", "care a fost condamnat pentru corupţie şi care e anchetat de OLAF", "că partidul lui pretins socialist se pune în calea justiţiei" şi că "aceşti oameni n-au nimic socialist şi nu au nimic de-a face cu stânga. Populism găunos şi corupţie pe bandă rulantă".
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * 700.000 de persoane nu ştiu cum vor fi impozitate
     Guvernul a prezentat ieri o primă variantă a Formularului 600 prin care toţi cei care au profesii independente şi drepturi de autor îşi vor declara veniturile şi vor plăti contribuţiile sociale aferente.
     Deocamdată, noul mecanism de impozitare a celor circa 700.000 de persoane care sunt incluse în categoria celor cu profesii independente şi drepturi de autor va intra în dezbatere publică şi cele mai bune propuneri vor fi incluse în proiectul final care trebuie aprobat până pe 15 aprilie, data la care expiră amânarea fostului Formular 600 contestat de toată lumea.
     Noul mecanism de impozitare luat în calcul de cei de la Ministerul Finanţelor face o distincţie între profesiile liberale şi drepturile de autor. Astfel, pentru cei cu profesii independente se preconizează ca impozitarea să se facă în felul următor:
     - Impozitul pe venit în cuantum de 10% se va aplica la venitul estimat pentru anul curent;
     - La plata CASS (asigurările sociale de sănătate) există două situaţii:
     1. Dacă venitul estimat cumulat din toate sursele de venit este mai mic de 22.800 de lei pe anul curent, nu se datorează CASS, însă cei în cauză pot opta pentru plata lui. În această situaţie, dacă îşi exercită opţiunea prin Declaraţia unică în termenul legal de depunere, persoanele respective vor fi asigurate 12 luni, dar vor plăti doar şase luni. În cazul în care acest termen va fi depăşit, facilitatea va fi pierdută, urmând ca CASS să fie plătit pentru tot anul;
     2. Dacă persoanele au un venit mai mare de 22.800 de lei anual din toate sursele de venit, datorează CASS calculat la salariul minim brut pe economie (1.950 de lei/lună);
     - În ceea ce priveşte asigurările sociale (CAS), ele se vor calcula la venitul minim brut pe economie. Pentru cei cu un venit mai mare decât salariul minim brut pe economie, ei pot opta pentru un venit ales la care să se calculeze CAS, dar acesta nu poate fi mai mic decât salariul minim brut. Pentru cei cu venituri lunare mai mici decât salariul minim brut, ei vor fi exceptaţi de la plata CAS, dar pot opta pentru plata asigurărilor sociale în baza unor contracte pe care le pot încheia cu Casa de Pensii.
     Pentru cei cu drepturi de autor, se ia în calcul plata CASS şi CAS cu stopaj la sursă. De asemenea, acestea vor fi calculate la nivelul salariului minim brut pe economie. Pentru depunerea Declaraţiei unice persoanele nu vor fi obligate să se înghesuie la ghişeele Fiscului. Ministerul Finanţelor va face un site special prin intermediul căruia se vor depune acestea. ANAF va trimite prin poştă persoanelor vizate de aceste reglementări câte o parolă cu ajutorul căreia se va înregistra depunerea Declaraţiei unice.
     Prim-ministrul Viorica Dăncilă a schiţat şi ea ieri, în cadrul şedinţei săptă-mânale a Executivului, câteva dintre modificările avute în vedere.
     "Contribuabilii depun o singură declaraţie în loc de şapte. Plăţile pentru impozit, CAS şi CASS se fac pentru venitul anului curent, nu al celui precedent. A fost eliminată obligativitatea de a efectua plăţi anticipate, ceea ce anulează penalităţile", a spus Dăncilă. Cei care îşi vor achita în avans obligaţiile fiscale vor beneficia de o reducere de 10%.
     Însă contribuabilul poate să aleagă să efectueze plăţi oricând în cursul anului, în funcţie de necesităţile proprii şi va primi o bonificaţie pentru plata înainte de termenul-limită. Premierul nu a spus care este valoarea acesteia.
     Calitatea de asigurat la pensii şi la sănătate se obţine de la data depunerii declaraţiei, şi nu de la data plăţii, iar până la finalizarea Declaraţiei unice şi depunerea acesteia la termenul indicat de Ministerul Finanţelor toţi cei cu profesii liberale vor avea calitatea de asiguraţi. În plus, persoanele cu venituri mici sau fără venituri sunt asigurate dacă plătesc CASS în cuantum de şase salarii minime, faţă de 12 salarii minime ca în prezent.
     Va exista un singur termen de plată al contribuţiilor datorate - 31 martie anul viitor.
     Premierul Dăncilă vine cu simplificări: o singură declaraţie în loc de şapte.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Nu exclude o candidatura. Anunţul făcut de Firea
     Gabriela Firea, actualul lider al Organizaţiei PSD, de exemplu, nu pare să excludă varianta de a intră în cursa pentru unul dintre fotoliile de vicepreşedinţi, în cazul în care social-democratele o vor propune pentru această funcţie. A spus-o vineri, la un eveniment desfăşurat în Capitală. "Dacă colegele mele de la Organizaţia de Femei (...) mă vor recomandă, le voi mulţumi (...) şi voi candida pentru un post de vicepreşedinte al PSD", a anunţat Firea.
     Motivul pentru care da de înţeles social-democrată că ar lua în calcul un astfel de pas ar avea legătură tot cu Capitală, oraşul peste care Firea e primar. "Mi-aş dori nu atât pentru funcţia în sine, (...) ci pentru faptul că ar fi normal că Bucureştiul să aibă şi un reprezentant politici în Biroul Permanent Naţional", a susţinut Gabriela Firea.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Protest masiv în Bratislava, în semn de solidaritate cu jurnalistul ucis
     Peste zece mii de oameni au ieşit, vineri, pe străzile din Bratislava în semn de protest faţă de uciderea jurnalistului slovac de investigaţie Jan Kuciak, cerând autorităţilor să ia măsuri dure împotriva celor care au comis asasinatul, informează agenţia de presă Reuters.
     Potrivit datelor furnizate de autorităţi, la marşul în memoria lui Kuciak au participat între 10.000 şi 15.000 de persoane, transmite Mediafax, citând sursa menţionată.
     Duminică, Jan Kuciak, în vârstă de 27 de ani, şi prietena lui au fost descoperiţi morţi în locuinţă după ce poliţia a fost alertată de o rudă a victimelor. Jurnalistul a fost împuşcat în piept, iar femeia a fost împuşcată în cap. Poliţia slovacă a precizat că asasinatul "probabil are legătură cu investigaţiile sale".
     Un jurnalist britanic care a lucrat cu Jan Kuciak a declarat că slovacul era pe punctul de a publica o investigaţie care arăta legături între mafia italiană şi politicieni corupţi aflaţi la nivel înalt în Slovacia. Mai exact, ar fi vorba despre plăţi frauduloase cu fonduri europene, în cadrul unui sistem pus la punct de către cetăţeni slovaci şi italieni care au legături cu gruparea de crimă organizată "Ndrangheta".
     Premierul slovac Robert Fico a declarat că, în cazul în care se dovedeşte că asasinatul a avut legătura cu anchetele jurnalistului, ar fi "un atac fără precedent la adresa libertăţii presei şi democraţiei din Slovacia".
     Jan Kuciak lucra pentru aktuality.sk, deţinut de compania germană Axel Springer şi de Ringier din Elveţia. El era specializat în cazuri de corupţie, inclusiv cele referitoare la posibilele legături dintre lumea afacerilor şi partidul SMER-SD al premierului Robert Fico.
     În această ţară cu 5,4 milioane de locuitori, crima ridică din nou problema corupţiei care a provocat deja în iunie manifestaţii ale tinerilor care cereau demiterea miniştilor guvernului de stânga condus de Robert Fico, comentează agenţia franceză de presă.
     Transparency International a clasat recent Slovacia pe locul şapte în rândul celor mai corupte ţări din Uniunea Europeană.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Primul "unicorn" al industriei de IT din România: Portalul Techcrunch scrie că UiPath, firma de roboţi software înfiinţată în 2015 la Bucureşti, a luat o finanţare de $120 mil. care o evaluează peste 1 mld. Dolari
     UiPath, o companie fondată în Bucureşti în 2015 de românii Daniel Dines şi Marius Tîrcă şi care s-a specializat în ultimii ani în cea mai în vogă tehnologie la nivel global - dezvoltarea de roboţi software care automatizează procesele de lucru din companii, a devenit primul "unicorn" al industriei locale de IT după ce a luat o finanţare de 120 mil. dolari la o evaluare de peste 1 miliard de dolari, scrie portalul Techcrunch, citând surse apropiate tranzacţiei.
     "UiPath a luat o finanţare serie B de 120 de milioane de dolari, rundă care îi catapultează evaluarea peste 1 miliard de dolari", conform portalului.
     "Catapultare este cuvântul cheie aici: compania a luat ultima finanţare în aprilie 2017, în valoare de aproximativ 30 mil. dolari, care a evaluat compania fondată în Bucureşti România care are acum sediul central la New York, la doar 109 milioane de dolari. Cu alte cuvinte valoarea companiei a crescut de 10 ori", notează portalul.
     "Nu am văzut niciodată o companie a cărei valoare să crească atât de repede", a declarat o sursă apropiată tranzacţiei.
     Finanţarea va fi utilizată pentru investiţii în produsele sale şi în creştere, banii venind atât de la investitori existenţi în companie cât şi nişte noi susţinători de top. Două surse au precizat pentru Techcrunch că printre fondurile care participă la această finanţare se numără Kleiner Perkins Caulfield Byers.
     rintre fondurile care au investit anterior în companie se numără Accel, Credo Ventures, Earlybird şi Seedcamp.
     Reprezentanţii UiPath nu au confirmat informaţia iar reprezentanţii KPCB nu au comentat de asemenea. Anunţul oficial ar urma să fie lansat săptămâna viitoare.
     Un alt indiciu în legătură cu valoarea tranzacţiei şi a faptului că un comunicat oficial este foarte aproape de a fi lansat: compania a depus documente oficiale pentru a primi undă verde pentru o finanţare de peste 100 mil. dolari în Delaware, conform portalului Techcrunch. Conform Lagniappe Labs, creator al portalului Prime Unicorn Index, valoarea ar putea fi de 1,15 miliarde de dolari.
     Piaţa roboţilor software (Robot Process Automation - RPA) este estimată să atingă valoarea de 8,75 mld. de dolari pe an în 2024, conform Grand View Research.
     La finele anului 2017 veniturile UiPath aveau o rată de creştere annuală de 500% iar acum compania creşte chiar şi mai repede, scrie Techcrunch.
     Printre clienţii UiPath se numără marile companii specializate în servicii de BPO şi giganţi precum BBC, JPMorgan Generali, Swiss Re şi Zurich.
     Start-up-ul românesc UiPath, care s-a specializat în ultimii ani în cea mai în vogă tehnologie la nivel global - dezvoltarea de roboţi software care automatizează procesele de lucru din companii - a luat o finanţare record pentru o companie hi-tech lansată de antreprenori români, de la unele dintre cele mai cunoscute fonduri de investiţii la nivel global. Compania, care are sediul în SUA, centrul de dezvoltare în România şi birouri în şase ţări, a luat o finanţare record de 30 de milioane de dolari, de la Accel Partners, fond de investiţii de prim rang, care este cunoscut pentru tranzacţiile în giganţi precum Facebook, Dropbox şi Spotify, căruia i s-au alăturat Earlybird Venture Capital, Credo Ventures şi Seedcamp. Anterior acestei tranzacţii, compania mai obţinuse finanţări de 1,5 mil. dolari.
     Compania nu a oferit detalii despre pachetul de acţiuni vândut şi nici despre evaluarea stabilită odată cu tranzacţia. La finele anului trecut reprezentanţii UiPath declarau pentru ZF că au ca obiectiv să atingă o evaluare de un miliard de dolari în 4-5 ani, şi să devină astfel primul "unicorn" al industriei locale hi-tech.
     "Finanţarea reprezintă o performanţă unică în mediul start-up românesc", au spus reprezentanţii companiei. "UiPath se va folosi de acest fond de sprijin pentru a angaja cei mai buni ingineri software şi oameni de business, propunându-şi să dubleze efortul de dezvoltare a caracteristicilor cognitive de tip uman în tehnologia produsului său < < enterprise > >."
     [ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 03.03.2018 
 
Internaţional, 12:23
Procurorul special Robert Mueller investighează afacerile lui Jared Kushner
     Investigatorii americani cercetează dacă afacerile ginerelui preşedintelui Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, cu persoane din străinătate au influenţat în vreun fel politicile Casei Albe pentru a-i susţine sau a acţiona împotriva celor cu care a colaborat, conform unor martori şi persoane apropiate anchetei, scrie NBC News, citat de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 12:04
Colete cu ţigări confiscate la frontiera cu Ucraina
     Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Sectorului Poienile de Sub Munte au descoperit şi confiscat, pe timpul unei misiuni specifice, peste 1.300 pachete cu ţigări, marfă ce urma să ajungă pe piaţa neagră de desfacere din ţara noastră, se arată într-un comunicat al Poliţiei de Frontieră, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 11:31
Universitatea Harvard a pierdut 1 miliard de dolari în urma unor investiţii agricole
     Universitatea Harvard a pierdut 1 miliard de dolari cu investiţii în resurse naturale, cum ar fi în producţia de roşii, zahăr şi eucalipt, managerii fondurilor crezând că pot administra riscuri pe care alte instituţii de învăţământ superior le-au evitat, relatează BusinessWeek, citată de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 10:41
Peste 23.000 de locuri de muncă sunt vacante la nivel naţional
     Potrivit datelor furnizate de agenţii economici privind locurile de muncă vacante, în evidenţele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (ANOFM) , ieri erau înregistrate 23.113 locuri de muncă la nivel naţional, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, dat publicităţii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:10
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis ultima şedinţa de tranzacţionare a săptămânii în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
English Section
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
