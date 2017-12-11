REVISTA PRESEI 05.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Dragnea: Turnătorii din dosarul meu sunt Şova, Ponta şi Niţulescu. N-am bani să-mi iau copia scrisă a dosarului. Nu mutăm SPP de la Preşedinţie

Preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea a lansat, la RTV, un nou atac la adresa directorului SPP, Lucian Pahonţu. "Iohannis va hotărî dacă vrea să-l protejeze în continuare. Nu mutăm SPP de la Preşedinţie", a spus liderul PSD. Dragnea a dezvăluit că Dan Şova şi Victor Ponta sunt printre turnătorii din dosarul TelDrum, dosar pe care l-a cerut în format electronic, întrucât nu are bani să-l fotocopieze, căci procurorii i-au pus sechestru pe avere.

Liviu Dragnea, despre şeful SPP, generalul Lucian Pahonţu: N-am avut protecţia SPP de când sunt preşdintele Camerei Deputaţilor, pentru că nu am încredere în generalul Pahonţu. De foarte mulţi ani îşi depăşeşte atribuţiile. De foarte mulţi ani foloseşte angajaţii ca să culeagă informaţii. Mergea pe la Parchete, pe la instanţe să colecteze informaţii. De foarte mulţi ani foloseşte instituţia. Unde scrie în fişa postului la SPP că trebuie să se bage în chestiuni politice? Nu pot să cred că preşedintele României este interesat de ce face un ministru, unde merge. Dar cine colectează infromaţii le foloseşte într-un anumit fel. Culegea informaţii ca să poată să influenţeze. Pe legea actuală, măsurile le poate lua preşedintele României, care va hotărî dacă vrea să-l protejeze în continuare pe generalul Pahonţu. Nu avem de gând să mutăm SPP-ul de la Preşedinţie. Sunt ofiţeri SPP care sunt obligaţi să depună seara un raport. Oricum sunt suficiente instituţii care ne urmăresc de dimineaţă până noaptea. În deplasările externe, am cerut punctual, la SPP, să-mi aloce un ofiţer pentru două zile.

Despre Viorca Dăncilă: Este un membru de partid de foarte mulţi ani, ceea ce contează. E foarte respectată în organizaţia de femei. Este inginer, deci are o minte foarte organizată. Este o doamnă care pare fragilă, dar nu este absolut deloc. Este foarte riguroasă şi foarte fermă, cunoaşte instituţiile europene, a depus peste 1.200 de amendamente la legislaţia europeană. Programul de guvernare al PSD deranjează anumite mafii.

Liviu Dragnea, despre anul 2018: E greu de ghicit ce va fi. Vă spun ce mi-aş dori. Mi-aş dori să fie un an de normalitate în România, un an de linişte, un an de stabilitate. E o stare ne nervozitate permanentă. Nu a fost aşa ceva niciodată.

Despre legile Justiţiei: CCR s-a pronunţat pe două legi. Articolele pe care Curtea le-a declarat neconstituţionale vor fi modificate. Celelalte articole au fost declarate constituţionale. Despre ultimul dosar penal: Ştiu turnătorii din dosar: Şova, Ponta, Niţulescu şi alţii. Am cerut ca dosarul să-mi fie pus la dispoziţie în formă electronică. S-a refuzat. Au zis că numai în formă scrisă, care durează şi foarte mult şi costă şi foarte mult. Ca să le iau în copie scrisă, format scris pe hârtie, mă costă peste un miliard de lei. Cei care gestionează dosarul sunt cei care mi-au pus sechestru. Singurul venit pe care îl am este indemnizaţia de parlamentar, nici aia întreagă. S-ar putea ca dacă mă împrumut ca să îmi pună sechestru şi pe împrumutul ăla. Eu nu pot avea acces la dosar pentru că nu am cu ce să-l plătesc. Nu cumva dreptul meu la apărare este afectat? Chiar o să vorbesc cu doamna avocat să facem publică plângerea pe care am făcut-o", a mai declarat Dragnea.

Despre şefa Reprezentanţei Comisiei Europene în România, Angela Cristea "Am rămas după depunerea jurământului cred că 10-12 minute. I-am arătat preşedintelui minciunile transmise de şefa Delegaţiei Comisiei Europene la Bucureşti, doamna Angela Cristea, transmise la toţi comisarii europeni (...), spunându-i că mie mi se pare antiromânesc şi un gest împotriva intereselor româneşti care nu poate să rămână netaxat şi nespus", a declarat liderul PSD. El a susţinut că cel care trebuie să informeze Comisia Europeană, Parlamentul European despre situaţia din România este preşedintele ţării, ci nu "alţi cetăţeni cu diverse poziţii care spun lucruri nereale".

Despre relaţia cu Iohannis: După depunerea jurământului, am mai rămas jumătate de oră la Cotroceni arătându-i preşedintelui minciunile transmise la Bruxelles de Angela Cristea, şefa reprezentanţei UE în România. Nu mi se pare corect ca preşedintele României să meargă la Bruxelles şi nu preşedintele să fie cel care informează despre situaţia din România, ci merg alţi cetăţeni care spun lucruri nereale. Preşedintele nu m-a contrazis. De fiecare dată când o să fie cazul o să-l sun, de fiecare dată când o să mă sune o să-i răspund. Am apreciat foarte mult că a rămas în limitele constituţionale.

* BANCHERUL

* Pacăleala creditelor online cu 0% dobândă

Unele Instituţii Financiare Nebancare (IFN) care acordă credite online promit că acordă credite cu 0% dobânda, însă oferta este valabilă doar dacă banii se rambursează la termen, în caz contrar fiind aplicate retroactiv dobânzi foarte ridicate, plus penalizări de întârziere.

"Am luat un credit de 1000 lei de la Ferratum, am întârziat 7 zile şi m-au tot sunat să îl plătesc cu ameninţări şi dobânzi sau penalizări mari. Azi am reuşit să depun suma de 1000 lei, dar mi-au spus să plătesc şi penalizare de 670 lei, peste jumate din credit. Îi pot reclamă undeva? Sau să plătesc acea dobânda ilegală, având în vedere că primul credit, scrie şi pe site, e fără dobânzi. Decât să ajung prin Biroul de credite, o să-i plătesc, decât să am dureri se cap :( hoţie la drum mare! În 45 zile mi-au dat 1000 lei şi pentru 6 zile intârziere vor 670 lei, aproape 70% din credit...", am primit o plângere pe site-ul Reclamatiibanci.ro, dedicat educaţiei financiare prin informaţii utile acordate celor care au probleme cu băncile sau IFN-urile.

Motiv pentru care am analizat oferta Ferratum şi altor IFN-uri care acordă credite online, pentru a vedea cum s-a păcălit respectivul client, şi am cerut explicaţii reprezentanţilor acestei firme.

Ferratum România face parte din grupul Ferratum Bank p.l.c. Înregistrat în Malta, cunoscută că un paradis fiscal, fiind o multinaţională care acordă credite online în toată lumea, din Australia, Brazilia, Mexic şi Canada până în Aglia, Franţa, Germania, Polonia sau Rusia, utilizează în România o practică incorectă de acordare a creditelor.

Celor care întră pe site-ul Ferratum.ro li se promite "gratuit primul credit" (vezi foto), dar după ce aceştia aplică pentru obţinerea unui astfel de împrumut gratis, află că, de fapt, oferta este condiţionată de rambursarea la termen a banilor, altfel sunt nevoiţi să achite retroactiv dobânzi foarte ridicate, cum a păţit persoană care ne-a trimis reclamaţia de mai sus.

Concret, dacă vrei 1.400 de lei pe 45 de zile, suma şi termenul maxim disponibile, "primul credit este GRATUIT (cost: 0 lei), dacă este rambursat până la scadenţă!", Dacă nu este rambursat integral până la scadenţă, costul total al creditului este de: 812 RON, DAE este 3986 % iar suma totală de rambursat este de 2212 RON", se arată în a două pagină a site-ului.

Deci e că şi cum ai spune: îţi dau un credit gratuit, dar dacă ai întârziat (oricare ar fi cauzele, inclusiv obiective, precum îmbolnăvire, accident, şomaj) te jupoi! Ceea ce nu e deloc corect.

Corect ar fi, cum de altfel procedează toate celelalte IFN-uri online sau băncile, că dobânda stabilită de la bun început, fie ea 0 sau 1.000%, să rămână aceeaşi, indiferent de ce se întâmplă pe parcursul rambursării împrumutului, dacă reuşeşti sau nu să plăteşti la timp.

Pentru că nu doar principiile sunt aici la mijloc, ci şi legea, care spune că dobânda nu poate fi modificată pe parcursul rambursării unui împrumut, cu excepţia cazului în care depinde de indici variabili ai pieţei (ROBOR), ceea ce oricum nu este cazul aici, unde dobânda este fixă.

Doar dacă se întârzie cu plata ratelor, creditorii au voie să aplice dobânzi penalizatoare, limitate la o anumită valoare (maxim trei puncte procentuale peste dobânda creditului).

Mai exact, OUG 52/2016 privind contractele de credit spune: "Rată dobânzii penalizatoare se calculează pe bază de procent fix ce nu poate fi mai mare de trei puncte procentuale, care se adaugă la rată dobânzii curente şi se aplică la principalul restant."

Cu alte cuvinte, Ferratum ar avea voie să aplice celor care nu achita la timp creditul cu dobânda 0 o dobânda penalizatoare de maxim 3% pe an.

În realitate, Ferratum îşi taxează clienţii care nu-şi achita la timp creditul gratuit cu o dobânda penalizatoare de 1,29% pe zi, adică 470% pe an! De peste 150 de ori mai mult decât maximul prevăzut de lege!

Mai mult, dobânda penalizatoare se aplică retroactiv, la întreagă suma împrumutată, nu doar pentru zilele de întârziere şi la soldul restant, conform legii.

Credite corecte cu dobânda 0%

Există însă şi IFN-uri care acordă în mod corect credite cu 0% dobânda.

De exemplu, Viva Credit, firma al cărei director, Ionuţ Stan, conduce şi Patronatul Creditului IFN, din care face parte şi Ferratum, acordă credite online cu 0% dobânda fără vreo condiţie de achitare la timp. În cazul întârzierilor, se aplică o dobânda penalizatoare de 1,2% pe zi, dar nu din totalul împrumutului şi retroactiv pe toată perioada de creditare, ci din totalul sumelor restante şi începând cu dată scadenţă, cum prevede legea.

Nici la Mindi.ro, care oferă credite de până la 1.100 de lei pe 30 de zile cu dobânda 0%, nu există vreo condiţie cu privire la respectivă dobânda. Singurul cost suplimentar este "0.73% pe zi de întârziere pentru plăţile efectuate cu întârziere."

Şi Creditfix.ro promite credite de până la 500 de lei pe termen de până la 55 de zile cu 0% dobânda, de asemenea fără vreo condiţionare. "După dată scadenţei se va percepe o dobânda penalizatoare zilnică în valoare de 1,2% din suma împrumutată pe fiecare zi de întârziere", ceea ce este o ilegalitate, întrucât legea prevede că dobânda penalizatoare se aplică la suma restanţă, nu la suma împrumutată.

Pe site-ul Creditfix.ro nu se oferă însă nici informaţiile standard precontractuale impuse de lege aferente unui împrumut, nici termenii şi condiţiile acordării acestuia.

* COTIDIANUL

* Dragomir: Reprezentantul USR în comisia parlamentară SRI îi serveşte ceaiul lui Dumbravă

Fostul ofiţer SRI, Daniel Dragomir, susţine că generalul SRI Dumitru Dumbravă este protejat de reprezentantul USR în Comisia parlamentară de control al SRI, Daniel Stanciu Viziteu, menţionând că este "un parlamentar care îi serveşte ceaiul generalului Dumbravă".

"Am încredere în comisia parlamentară. Ştiu că în comisie sunt oameni şi oameni, pe unii dintre ei îi ştiu, ştiu şi afilierile lor, ştiu şi relaţiile pe care le au. Inclusiv în Comisia parlamentară avem un parlamentar care îi serveşte ceaiul generalului Dumbravă şi care, în momentul audierii generalului Dumbravă, nu ştia cum să alerge pe acolo, prin sală, să îi servească ceaiul. Exista un parlamentar foarte vizibil din punct de vedere al poziţiilor sale publice. Veţi vedea cine îl apără pe generalul Dumbravă. Este vorba despre reprezentantul USR în comisia parlamentară (..)", domnul Viziteu, a declarat Daniel Dragomir la Antena 3.

Daniel Dragomir s-a referit şi la solicitarea Comisiei parlamentare de a îl îndepărta pe Dumitru Dumbravă din rândul cadrelor active, dar şi la desecretizarea audierii generalului în comisie.

"Sper că a fost întrebat (n.r. Dumitru Dumbravă) concret la cine, cum, când, în ce mod a relaţionat cu judecătorii de la Curtea de Apel Bucureşti, Tribunalul Bucureşti, Înalta Curte şi alte instanţe. Dacă aceste lucruri vor fi declasificate, atât cetăţenii români cât şi cei din exterior care ne prives şi ne judecăt vor avea o imagine completă. Comisia parlamentară a votat cu un vor de 4 la 2 solicitarea de declasificare în luna decembrie. A fost transmisă SRI, purtătorul de cuvând a declarat că directorul serviciului e de acord, însă sunt mirat că a trecut o lună şi această declasificare nu a venit (..) Românii trebuie să vadă ce s-a discutat acolo. (..) A merge la un judecător şi a îi da bileţele < < îl condamni pe X la 5 ani de închisoare > > nu reprezintă un lucru de siguranţă naţională", a mai spus Dragomir.

Întrebat dacă actualul director al SRI, Eduard Hellvig, este capturat de Coldea, Dragomir a spus: "Atâta timp cât generalul Dumbravă este acolo, directorul Hellvig nu a demonstrat că reuşeşte să reformeze instituţia. Atâta timp cât ţine în rândurile sale un ofiţer superior care condamnă oameni la ordin, fără probe, pe documente clasificate, conducerea instituţiei se află într-o gravă eroare".

În ceea ce îl priveşte pe Klaus Iohannis, întrebat dacă preşedintele României e şantajabil, Dragomir a spus: "Eu cred că niciodată, în istoria noastră, un preşedinte al României, la câteva luni după ce preia un mandat, nu ar fi putut să piardă dosarul pe care l-a pierdut la Braşov legat de acea casă. Eu cred că sunt elemente din cadrul Serviciului care au vrut să transmită preşedintelui mesaje că ei controlează instanţe"

Dragomir susţine că hotărârea CSAT potrivit căreia evaziunea şi corupţia sunt pericole pentru siguranţa naţională ar trebui declasificată.

Referitor la mandatul de interceptare pe motive de siguranţă naţională, în baza căruia ar fi fost interceptaţi zeci de politicieni în 2014, Dragomir a explicat că după ce a făcut publică lista, unii dintre cei vizaţi au primit informări de la DNA că au fost supravegheaţi, menţionând că nicio instituţie implicată nu a infirmat informaţiile.

"Acum o săptămână au început să curgă scrisorile către cei care au fost interceptaţi că s-au luat acele măsuri. Am discutat chiar cu preşedintele Senatului şi mi-a confirmat că a primit o astfel de scrisorică în care e invitat să ia la cunoştinţă despre faptul că a fost interceptat. Nimeni nu a negat evidenţele, iar lucrurile pe care le-am spus până astăzi niciunul dintre ele nu a fost infrmat", a mai precizat fostul ofiţer SRI.

* CURENTUL

* Despre România? Doar că existăm

Din naivitate, viclenie sau calcul greşit, Gorbaciov pleda la un moment dat pentru dezideologizarea relaţiilor internaţionale. Urmare promptă a chemării utopice (dar nu singură) a fost dezmembrarea URSS, iar de aici, degradarea Rusiei din statutul de superputere mondială. Gorbaciov, vorba marxistului, groparul propriei Uniuni. Şi dezideologizare tot nu s-a produs, ci re-ideologizare, altă Marie cu aceeaşi pălărie. În loc de comunism, euroasianism. Dar, în mod firesc, şi de cealalată parte - în loc de anticomunism (preponderent sovietic) ...ce ? Astăzi din ce se mai hrăneşte solodaritatea euroatlantică. occidentală, a lumii libere, a democraţiei liberale şi economiei de piaţă etc. etc., dacă nici comunismul nu mai e ce-a fost odată, duşmanul de moarte al omenirii (căci şi în China se edifica cu succes un capitalism propriu sub conducerea fermă a Partidului Comunist). , şi nici Rusia nu mai e evaluată că fiind inamicul cel mai periculos pentru - cum se zice - pacea şi securitatea lumii.

Orice alianţa are nevoie - obligatoriu - de un inamic, altfel rămâne cochetărie (sau ipocrizie) politico-diplomatică sau joc teoretic. Sau are nevoie de interese comune. Or, interesele comune ale Occidentului canonic din timpul războiului rece, devenit acum comunitatea euroatlantică (căci măcar geografia leagă, în orice caz, în mod cert) ori nu mai sunt căci nu mai au obiectul muncii, ori se desubstantializeaza pe zi ce trece.

« Astăzi, fiecare ţară europeană îşi are propriile interese, determinate de propriile realităţi geografice », constată cu o candoare cam târzie, comentatorul american Xander Snyder de la «Mauldin Economics». Şi printr-un asemenea text, că de altfel prin multe alte analize ale unor politicieni şi politologi, America da semne tot mai distincte că politică globală a Washingtonului şi a aliaţilor săi este din ce în ce mai puţîn profitabilă şi trebuie revaluata. Instalarea că preşedinte a lui Donald Trump e un exemplu. Brexitul, altul. Impasul Uniunii Europene, altul. Gestionarea dezaastruoasa a crizei ucrainene, altul. Poziţia «comună» a Vestului faţă de criză ucraineană este o cacofonie dezastruoasă, chiar dacă tot mai multe opinii încep să recunoască pe faţă că prin încercarea de forţe numită Ucraina, Occidentul a greşit şi greşeşte în continuare. Iar dacă surse oficiale de la Washington declara public, cu subiect şi predicat, că pentru Ucraina, astăzi, principalul pericol nu (mai) este Rusia, ci corupţia, nu mai trebuie o dovadă mai clară că se cere o schimbare radicală şi curajoasă de abordare.

Articolul mai sus menţionat observă încă din titlul că poziţia faţă de Ucraina, iar de aici şi politică faţă de Rusia a divizat Uniunea Europeană din cauza diversităţii punctelor de vedere şi a atitudinilor oficiale ale statelor membre. Articolul insistă pe două cazuri :Ungaria şi Bulgaria, ambele, ambele, din motive distincte, interesate în relaţii bune cu Rusia, căci «nu câştigă nimic din situarea pe o poziţie de adversar cu Rusia». Se mai amintesc, în articol, şi consacratele locuri comune ale dezbaterii: Germania - interesată vital în afaceri cu Rusia, Turcia - în tatonare cu Rusia pe influenţă în spaţiul pontic, Polonia şi statele baltice - temătoare faţă de Rusia, cu care au frontiere comune.

Despre România, ceva, în această analiză care ne tot da târcoale şi care insistă pe situaţia şi poziţia unor vecini ai noştri mai mult sau mai puţîn apropiaţi, dar toţi precupati de relaţiile cu Rusia? Textul în chestiune «nominalizează» o singură dată România, când oferă preţioasă informaţie că, împreună cu Ucraina, România se află situată, geograficeste, între Rusia şi Bulgaria. Bine măcar că se recunoaşte precum că existăm pe harta. Şi., la urmă urmei, ce-ar mai fi putut să scrie despre noi şi-ai noştri?

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Ce ştie Liviu Dragnea despre proiectul noii legi a pensiilor

Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, susţine că proiectul noii legi a pensiilor va fi prezentat public în maxim două luni. El a declarat, duminică seară, într-o emisiune la un post de televiziune, că noua lege a pensiilor este "necesară şi obligatorie", ea urmând să îndrepte "nişte nedreptăţi îngrozitoare".

"Eu cred că, într-o lună, în maxim două luni, Guvernul, Coaliţia va prezenta public care este forma acestui proiect de lege, după care să înceapă procedurile de transparenţă, de dezbatere şi întâlniri ale Ministerului Muncii, ale preşedinţilor de comisii de specialitate din Parlament cu organizaţiile de pensionari, cu alte structuri din societatea civilă, pentru ca atunci când vom intra în procedura parlamentară, lucrurile să nu treneze foarte mult", a afirmat Dragnea.

Liderul PSD a dat asigurări că noua lege a pensiilor nu va determina scăderea veniturilor pensionarilor, însă a subliniat că, pentru a putea aplica actul normativ, este nevoie de un "efort bugetar destul de mare".

"Nu vrem să scădem pensiile, dimpotrivă, şi atunci este nevoie pentru a îndrepta aceste lucruri de o sumă, nu mică, şi se lucrează în aceste zile, în această perioadă, la variante prin care să se găsească sustenabilitatea şi, ca să vorbesc mai pe româneşte, care este cel mai bun calendar şi cea mai bună dată de la care să înceapă să intre în vigoare legea şi eşalonarea pe an în aşa fel încât să poată fi posibil să fie susţinut acest efort financiar, care este destul de mare, dar care este necesar", a adăugat Liviu Dragnea.

Preşedintele social-democrat a mai spus că întârzierea publicării proiectului de lege a fost generată de simulările care se fac privind punerea în practică.

"Decizia luată este să se facă atâtea simulări cât este nevoie pentru ca proiectul o dată prezentat, pe de o parte să fie uşor să fie înţeles, iar pe de altă parte să aibă toată lumea garanţia că va putea fi susţinută, nu numai de acest guvern, ci şi de către guvernele viitoare, pentru că nu te poţi juca cu sistemul de pensii", a precizat Dragnea.

* NATIONAL

* Casă Regală a declanşat operaţiunea "Propaganda"

Este incredibil ce vioi a devenit dintr-odată cuplul moştenitor al Coroanei României. De câteva zile, aceştia se întâlnesc la foc automat cu cine se poate, numai să se vadă ce activitate prodigioasă au ei în sprijinul poporului român.

De fapt, e cam invers. Ei încearcă să spele cât de cât imaginea Casei Regale după scandalul declanşat împotriva principelui Nicolae şi creşterea notorietăţii pozitive a Familiei Regale. Bineînţeles, asta se petrece sub presiunea momentului, respectiv după anunţul care spunea că Nicoale se va mută la Bucureşti. În condiţiile în care Nicolae este clar preferat pentru a purta Coroana României, iar românii îl simpatizeza aşa cum Margareta nu a fost nicicând simpatizată. Mai ales după ce s-a gândit ea să-l facă Alteţă Regală şi pe moldoveanul ei de soţ. Bref, principesa moştenitoare a fost pe la radioul naţional, a primit nişte bancheri la Elisabeta, a luat masă cu Emil Constantinescu şi soţia acestuia, şi, cea mai tare dintre toate, principesa a achiesat să participle la cel mai nou proiect al soţiei ambasadorului UK la Bucureşti, doamna Ivanna Brummell. Ştiţi ce pune la cale doamna ambasador? O carte. Şi nu orice carte, una de bucate internaţionale. Evident, principesa Margareta va contribui cu un capitol de ... bucătărie românească.

Pe care credem că a învăţat-o rapid, la foc automat, din cărţile lui Radu Anton Român. Sau din emisiunile fade ale lui Dinescu. Bon, toată agitaţia asta are un singur scop: recăpătarea locului Casei Regale în inima românilor. Un fel de PR intensiv, din care mătuşa trebuie să iasă mai activă şi mai inetresata de viaţă romanului decât nepotul pe care toţi îl vor pe tron. Disperare, interese, o agitaţie inutilă. Minunată imagine a Casei Regale a pierit odată cu Mihai I.

Familia Regală rămâne la Palatul Elisabeta şi după dată de 5 februarie, când ar fi urmat să elibereze imobilul, în schimbul unei chirii lunare. Situaţia va continuă aşa până când se va ajunge la o concluzie în urmă discuţiilor dintre Casă Regală şi RA-APPS. Potrivit legii, după moartea Regelui Mihai I, moştenitorii săi aveau la dispoziţie 60 de zile pentru a elibera Palatul Elisabeta, imobil care fusese oferit Regelui că locuinţa de protocol în timpul vieţii. Pe 20 ianuarie, Andrew Popper, Şef al Casei Regale, susţinea că legea privind Casă Regală trebuie adoptată de Parlament, menţionând că Familia Regală are discuţii cu Guvernul privind găsirea unei soluţii intermediare privind Palatul Elisabeta. Popper a precizat că au fost discuţii şi cu partidele politice.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Interlopul prins de 48 de ori fără permis are rude foşti consilieri ai lui Victor Ponta

Celebrul interlop din Gorj, Coco Păun, prins de poliţie de 48 de ori fără permis în ultimii 10 ani, a scăpat mereu de dosare pentru că are pile la nivel înalt. Mai exact, rude care erau consilieri ai fostului premier Victor Ponta.

Un nou caz şocant iese la iveală în România. Celebrul interlop din judeţul Gorj, Coco Păun, a fost prins de poliţişti circulând de 48 de ori fără permis de conducere în ultimii 10 ani, însă de fiecare dată a reuşit să scape.

Potrivit informaţiilor publicate de Antena 3, Coco Păun contesta de fiecare dată dosarul întocmit de poliţişti şi prin relaţii la cel mai înalt nivel reuşea să tergiverseze dosarele în instanţă până se ajungea la clasare.

Preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor, Dumitru Coarnă, susţine că interlopul Coco Păun avea relaţii la cel mai înalt nivel. "Acest Coco Păun avea rude care erau consilierii lui Victor Ponta, pe vremea când acesta era ministru. Are o mulţime de relaţii la cel mai înalt nivel", a declarat Dumitru Coarnă, la Antena 3.

Interlopul Coco Păun a devenit cunoscut opiniei publice, după ce l-ar fi bătut pe fratele Biancăi Drăguşanu. De asemenea, în judeţul Gorj, Coco Păun a fost implicat în mai multe scandaluri şi a avut mari probleme cu poliţia, după ce ar fi organizat bătăi de stradă.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Tranzacţie între antreprenori locali în agricultură. Ioan Biianu devine singurul acţionar al grupului timişorean de agrobusiness Glissando

Ioan Biianu, unul dintre fondatorii grupului timişorean de agrobusiness Glissando şi administrator al acestuia, devine singurul acţionar după ce preia acţiunile partenerului său Radu Ienovan.

"Urmare a acestei tranzacţii, grupul de companii Glissando, pe care l-am fondat alături de partenerul meu Radu Ienovan, va intra într-o nouă etapă de dez¬vol¬tare şi consolidare a afacerii, orien¬tată spre ex¬ploa¬tarea sinergiilor din ca¬drul grupului, creş¬te-rea şi diver¬sifi¬carea ac¬tivi¬tăţii de producţie, extin¬de¬rea paletei de produse şi întărirea re-ţelei de distribuţie", a anunţat Ioan Biianu.

Grupul de companii Glissando desfă¬şoară activi¬tăţi în domeniul agro¬businessului de 26 de ani, are peste 240 de angajaţi şi în jur de 2.000 de parteneri şi a încheiat anul 2017 cu o cifră de afaceri de aproximativ 35 mil. euro, potrivit oficialilor companiei.

Negocierea dintre parteneri a durat un an, iar cumpărătorul au fost consiliat de banca Raiffeisen Bank şi de com¬pania de consultanţă şi audit PwC ală¬turi de firma de avocatură David & Baias, coordonată de către direc¬torul PwC, Alexandru Medelean. Radu Ienovan a fost asistat în această tranzacţie de echipe din cadrul firmei de consultanţă şi audit BDO România coordonată de Dan Stirbu şi de către banca de investiţii BAC România, cu o echipă coordo¬nată de Adrian Radu. Părţile implicate nu au făcut publică valoarea tranzacţiei.

Grupul Glissando desfăşoară activi¬tăţi în mai multe dome¬nii, pre¬cum import şi distri-buţie de inputuri agricole (pesti¬ci¬de, seminţe, îngră¬şă¬min¬te), reambalare pes¬ti¬cide, în-grăşăminte, seminţe, dar şi comerţ cu amănun¬tul, prin deţinerea unei reţe¬le de 40 de fito¬farmacii. Comerţul cu amănun¬tul de flori, comerţul şi sto¬carea de cereale şi construcţii sunt alte sectoare de activitate pentru businessul timişorean.

Potrivit celor mai recente date, afacerile întregului grup Glissando sunt ope¬rate pe mai multe entităţi juridice. Cea mai importantă firmă a grupului, înfiinţată în 1991, este Glissando, spe¬cializată în import şi comerţ de inputuri pentru agricultură.