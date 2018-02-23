   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
Apanova

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 05.04.2018

BURSA 05.04.2018

V.D.
 
măreşte imaginea
     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Puşcăria "Altfel" sau cum să faci Justiţia inutilă
     Argumentul "Decât pe banii noştri în puşcărie, mai bine acasă pe banii lor", folosit de parlamentarii care vor pedepse la domiciliul pentru corupţii condamnaţi, este desfiinţat de specialişti, care spun că înţelesul pedepsei ca mijloc de reeducare va fi rescris.
     Măsurile propuse de parlamentarii Puterii prin care condamnaţii pentru corupţie sau infracţiuni de serviciu sunt ţinuţi cât mai departe de închisori, mai exact, la ei acasă, în arest la domiciliu, a stârnit reacţii puternice din partea societăţii civile şi nu numai. În faţa criticilor, aleşii au preferat să nu tulbure apele şi mai rău. Deşi, ieri, Comisia juridică a Camerei Deputaţilor urma să se pronunţe asupra controversatului proiect, raportul final a fost amânat, dezbaterile urmând să fie reluate, cel mai probabil, după Paşti. Reamintim că majoritatea PSD-ALDE-UDMR din Comisia juridică de la Camera Deputaţilor a aprobat, marţi, mai multe amendamente ale PSD la o serie de proiecte de lege privind măsurile de executare a pedepselor privative de libertate, prin care condamnaţii pentru corupţie sau infracţiuni de serviciu să-şi ispăşească pedeapsa la domiciliu.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Mugur Isarescu admite ca declaratiile politice au influentat decizia-surpriza a BNR de a nu majora dobanda
     Mugur Isarescu, guvernatorul BNR, a admis ca membrii conducerii bancii centrale au avut in vedere si discutiile politice cand au luat decizia surpriza de a nu majora dobanda de politica monetara, contrar asteptarilor analistilor. El a subliniat insa ca banca centrala nu adopta masuri sub presiune iar acestea au la baza datele economice.
     In ce masura a fost influentata decizia de astazi de declaratiile politice din ultima perioada? a fost intrebat Mugur Isarescu de Bancherul.ro.
     Mugur Isarescu: "Noi luam deciziile in baza mandatului si cu privire maxima pe date, cifre, fapte. Bineinteles ca ne influenteaza si climatul, dar nu ne determina. Nu traim in afara acestei tari si suntem atenti la discutii. De ce? Pentru ca un anumit climat distorsioneaza deciziile noastre. Deci ne uitam, suntem atenti la foarte multe aspecte, dar nu luam decizii sub presiune. Vedeti ca suntem aici intr-o cladire mare, are ziduri groase."
     BNR a fost criticata de reprezentantii PSD, inclusiv de seful partidului de guvernamant, Liviu Dragnea, pentru deciziile de majorare a dobanzii de referinta din primele luni ale anului, intrucat acestea ar putea afecta cresterea economica. Dragnea a cerut explicatii in scris de la guvernatorul Isarescu, pe care le-a primit saptamana trecuta, iar senatorii PSD au boicotat, in aceeasi zi, o audiere a guvernatorului PSD in Parlament, unde a fost invitat de senatorul PNL, Florin Citu.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  SUA-Rusia: tentative de apropiere a lumilor paralele
     În martie 2017 Rusia dădea o lovitură de imagine. Agenţia Tass publica mai multe fotografii făcute la Casa Albă cu preşedintele Donald Trump, ministrul rus de Externe Serghei Lavrov şi ambasadorul Serghei Kislyak.
     Moscova încerca de ani buni să obţină o vizită a ministrului de Externe în Biroul Oval. În plus, acolo s-a aflat şi ambasadorul Kislyak, atunci în centrul scandalului care a dus la demisia consilierului pentru securitate al lui Trump, generalul Michael Flynn. Casa Albă nu a oferit imagini de la întâlnire, unde presa nu a avut acces, dar a menţionat că a permis accesul fotografilor personali ai celor doi demnitari. Se pare însă că oficialii SUA nu ştiau că fotograful personal al lui Lavrov lucrează şi pentru Tass, motiv pentru care presa americană a denunţat mişcarea perversă şi încălcarea principiilor diplomatice de către Rusia.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Surse PSD: trezorierul partidului o ajută cu bani pe AnaMaria Pătru
     După ce a devenit vedetă TV, multă lume s-a întrebat de unde are Ana Maria Pătru bani să plătească presa, aşa cum s-a lăudat (AUDIO AICI) şi să-şi plătească cei patru avocaţi celebri (şi deci scumpi) având în vedere că toate bunurile sale sunt sechestrate, conturile blocate iar după percheziţiile domiciliare amănunţite bani dosiţi prin casă nu i-au mai rămas. Cum Pătru nu ştie vreo meserie, lucrând doar prin funcţii politice, nici serviciu nu şi-a găsit de la eliberarea din arest. În plus, are amant cu 13 ani mai tânăr iar copilul ei de 19 ani, învăţat cu un standard de viaţă ridicat din şpăgile luate de mami, are şi el nevoie de bani. Tot întrebând prin stânga şi prin dreapta din ce trăieşte Pătru, surse din PSD care au dorit să-şi păstreze anonimatul ne-au declarat că Mircea Drăghici, trezorierul partidului, ar fi cel care-i oferă bani fostei şefe AEP. Sursele ne-au declarat că Drăghici chiar s-a enervat că "asta tot îmi cere, tot îmi cere, de unde să-i dau atât?"
     Drăghici a devenit trezorierul PSD în luna noiembrie 2010, funcţie din care organizează şi controlează activitatea financiară a partidului şi răspunde direct faţă de preşedintele partidului. Trei ani mai târziu, Ana Maria Pătru şi soţul său multiplu încornorat, după cum a declarat chiar ea nonşalantă în faţa judecătorilor, i-au fost naşi de cununie deputatului Drăghici(vezi foto).
     Desigur că Drăghici dacă-i dă bani acum nu o face pentru că l-a cununat în urmă cu cinci ani, ci pentru ca Pătru să-şi ţină gura şi să-şi retragă denunţul depus la DNA Ploieşti împotriva lui Dragnea, aşa cum a făcut şi în cazul preşedintelui Consiliului Concurenţei.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     *  Bulgarii ne-au luat merele de aur din "Grădina Carpaţilor"
     Avem o treime din ţară acoperită de munţi, dar la capitolul turism montan ne comportăm ca şi cum am fi în deşert. Deşi suntem în aprilie şi au venit căldurile, în Europa Occidentală şi chiar şi la vecinii noştri bulgari este plin sezon de schi. La noi nu a fost sezon de schi cu adevărat nici în iarnă darămite acum. De astăzi Jurnalul începe să publice o serie de articole despre cum am rămas noi de căruţă în Grădina Carpaţilor şi ce ar fi de făcut.
     De-a lungul istoriei am tot oftat cu amărăciune gândindu-ne cât de mută bogăţie avem în jurul nostru şi cât de puţin se vede asta în buzunarele noastre. Am făcut cântece despre asta şi am transmis din generaţie în generaţie neputinţa noastră prin vorbe rămase în folclor: "Munţii noştri aur poartă, noi cerşim din poartă-n poartă". Iar munţii noştri chiar aur poartă şi nu numai în subsol ci şi la suprafaţă, şi nu e numai galben, ci şi alb. Alb ca zăpada. Zăpada e un bun care e transformat la nivel mondial într-o industrie cu multe multe zerouri: peste 1000000000000. Ţările care au ştiut să îşi transforme munţii în raiuri pentru schiori au adus la ei în patrie o mare parte din această bogăţie. Austria de exemplu îşi bazează prosperitatea în mare parte pe turismul de iarnă.
     *  NATIONAL
     * SRI are "cheita" lui Ghita!
     Uite ca aproape nu mai exista beligerant de prim rang in razboiul care se poarta tot mai murdar pentru preluarea controlului Justitiei si sistemului deopotriva care sa nu ameninte, voalat sau fatis, cu propriile dezvaluiri. Astfel ca, indiferent de ce parte a baricadei se afla, cu totii par niste sprinteri aflati in block start si incercand sa fure startul dezvaluirilor. Situatie in care se afla nenumarati lideri politici si din sistem, de la Traian Basescu si Elena Udrea pana la fostul adjunct al SRI Florian Coldea. Care ar trebui sa aiba un efect devastator asupra rivalilor de moarte. Iata insa ca la varful sistemului se vehiculeaza si o alta varianta de lucru mai mult decat interesanta, conform careia, pana la urma, s-ar putea sa nu mai asistam la nicio dezvaluire cu adevarat de senzatie, ci doar la "latraturile" de pana acum.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Cine împarte bani parte-şi face! Ce salarii au deputaţii
     Camera Deputaţilor a publicat salariile de bază în cuantum brut lunar - aferente funcţiilor din Serviciile Camerei, din cadrul birourilor parlamentare, precum şi lista indemnizaţiilor aferente funcţiilor de demnitate publică alese, la data de 31 martie 2018.
     Conform Legii 153/2017 cu modificările şi completările ulterioare şi HG nr. 846/2017, preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor are o indemnizaţie brută lunară de 21.850 lei; vicepreşedinţii Camerei - 20.330 lei; secretarii şi chestorii - 19.950 lei, iar liderii grupurilor parlamentare - 19.000 lei. Preşedinţii comisiilor permanente au o indemnizaţie brută lunară de 18.430 lei, iar deputaţii - 17.100 lei, scrie agerpres.ro.
     Potrivit site-ului Camerei Deputaţilor, pentru funcţiile din Serviciile Camerei se aplică la salariu de bază un spor de condiţii vătămătoare de 15%.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     
     Liviu Tudor, cel mai mare proprietar român de pe piaţa clădirilor de birouri, atrage atenţia: Este nevoie de mai mulţi jucători români pe piaţa de birouri. Era bine dacă intra şi Dedeman. Pe nicio altă piaţă europeană de birouri nu vedem atât de mulţi jucători străini ca în România
     Absenţa mai multor investitori şi dezvoltatori români de pe piaţa locală de birouri expune piaţa unor riscuri mai mari în eventualitatea unei crize, motiv pentru care intrarea unor investitori precum Dedeman este bine-venită, este de părere Liviu Tudor, cel mai mare proprietar român de birouri.
     "Sunt extrem de puţini români pe piaţa mare de office din Bucureşti. Era bine dacă intra Dedeman pe piaţă. Pe nicio altă mare piaţă europeană de birouri nu vedem atât de mulţi jucători străini. Fondurile de investiţii pot fi uneori foarte speculative şi pot face rău economiei locale, în timp ce localnicii sunt mai rezervaţi atunci când vine vorba de mutări ample şi aceştia îşi protejează mai mult piaţa", explică Liviu Tudor, preşedintele şi fondatorul companiei Genesis Property. El deţine proiectele de birouri West Gate din zona Preciziei, cu 75.000 mp de birouri şi Novo Park din Pipera, tot cu 75.000 mp de birouri, ambele fiind închiriate integral. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 05.04.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 4.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 3.04.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 2.04.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 30.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 29.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 28.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 27.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 26.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 23.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 22.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 17.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
*REVISTA PRESEI 16.03.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 07:42
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:35
REVISTA PRESEI 05.04.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Puşcăria "Altfel" sau cum să faci Justiţia inutilă
     Argumentul "Decât pe banii noştri în puşcărie, mai bine acasă pe banii lor", folosit de parlamentarii care vor pedepse la domiciliul pentru corupţii condamnaţi, este desfiinţat de specialişti, care spun că înţelesul pedepsei ca mijloc de reeducare va fi rescris.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
05.04.2018
BVB
Acţiunile bancare conduc topul lichidităţii
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a avut, în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii o evoluţie preponderent negativă din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, preţul...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Tensiunile comerciale ţin pieţele pe scădere
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, după ce SUA şi China au anunţat sancţiuni vamale reciproce, alimentând temerile legate de un război comercial.  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BVB
Aproape un sfert din rulaj realizat pe piaţa "deal"
     Valoarea tranzacţionată în ziua bursieră de ieri a urcat, după două şedinţe în care rulajul s-a situat între patru şi cinci milioane de lei, la 40,27 milioane de lei (8,64 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene, pe curs descendent
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs negativ ieri, investitorii temându-se de un eventual război comercial internaţional.
     Titlurile "Sodexo" SA au pierdut 4,8%,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BVB
Bursa consemnează cea mai redusă valoare tranzacţionată din 2018
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, o valoare a transferurilor de doar 4,39 milioane de lei (0,94 milioane de euro),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.04.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Temerile legate de un război comercial revin pe burse
     Bursele din SUA au început săptămâna în scădere, investitorii având din nou temeri legate de un război comercial, după ce China a decis să impună, începând de ieri, tarife vamale unui număr de 128...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 04 aprilie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9097
2.3825
2.9567
3.9589
0.1839
0.6255
0.2145
4.6598
5.3301
1.4930
3.5725
0.2308
0.4836
1.1080
0.0655
0.4520
0.9445
3.7909
0.3188
1.1347
0.6016
0.0582
0.3564
0.2072
2.7632
0.0394
0.1443
1.0321
0.6269
0.1214
163.7721
5.5055 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook