REVISTA PRESEI 06.02.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Cine pierde şi cine câştigă din revoluţia fiscală: de la scăderi salariale nete de 3.400 de lei la plus de 800 de lei

Marea revoluţie fiscală a PSD începe să se simtă din această lună în buzunarele românilor: pentru unii în minus, fie că sunt bugetari sau din mediul privat, iar pentru alţii, precum deputaţii, în plus.

Luna februarie vine cu decontul "ţopăielii fiscale" a guvernării, urmând ca oamenii să primească salariile pentru luna ianuarie. Cei mai mari pierzători sunt programatorii şi persoanele cu handicap, ale căror salarii scad cu 7%. Ei fiind scutiţi de impozit, Guvernul nu a găsit o soluţie pentru a compensa majorarea contribuţiilor sociale. Pierzători mai sunt şi circa 3% din bugetari, cea mai abruptă scădere salarială netă fiind de 3.411 lei. În schimb, câştigătorii sunt guvernanţii, deputaţii înşişi beneficiind de o majorare a lefurilor de 800 lei net.

Începând cu luna ianuarie, au fost aplicate atât atât transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, măsură care afectează toţi salariaţii din România, cât şi legea salarizării unitare, care îi afectează pe bugetari. În urma acestor mişcări, pentru aproape 22.000 de bugetari salariile vor scădea, estimează Sebastian Oprescu, preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Funcţionarilor Publici. Preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea a declarat că vor scădea salariile pentru 3% din bugetari, dar "sunt foarte mici scăderi", în timp ce pentru ceilalţi 97% cresc salariile.

Totodată, şi salariile a peste 2 milioane de angajaţi din mediul privat ar putea scădea, estimează preşedintele Blocului Naţional Sindical, Dumitru Costin. El susţine că pentru aceşti angajaţi nu au fost încă înregistrate acte adiţionale privind majorarea salariilor brute astfel încât să fie inclusă mutarea contribuţiilor sociale. Cu toate acestea, în cazul lor angajatorii ar putea apela la prime sau alte măsuri pentru a compensa şi a păstra netul angajaţilor.

Însă există mai multe categorii de angajaţi care sunt în mod cert afectate de revoluţia fiscală, în forma actuală: specialiştii IT, persoanele cu dizabilităţi, profesorii şi învăţătorii cu normă parţială, personalul auxiliar din şcoli şi grădiniţe, grefierii şi personalul auxiliar din instanţele de judecată, experţii criminalişti, poliţiştii, inspectorii de concurenţă, asistenţii sociali.

Angajaţii care lucrează în IT şi persoanele cu dizabilităţi sunt cele mai sigure "victime" ale revoluţiei fiscale. Ei vor înregistra, începând cu această lună, o scădere de 7 procente a salariului net, în urma mutării contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat. Asta pentru că atât IT-iştii, cât şi persoanele cu handicap sunt scutiţi de impozitul pe venit. Prin revoluţia fiscală, Guvernul a mutat contribuţiile sociale la angajat, în valoare de 35% din salariul brut, la angajat. Ca să compenseze impactul valoric mai mare al acestora, fiind acum raportate la un salariu brut mai mare, a scăzut impozitul de la 16% la 10%. Însă nu a avut cum să compenseze această majorare şi pentru cele două categorii particulare de care vorbim, IT-iştii şi persoanele cu dizabilităţi. Prin urmare, potrivit calculelor specialiştilor, ei vor înregistra o scădere salarială de 7%.

Fostul Guvern, condus de Mihai Tudose, a promis că va rezolva problema IT-iştilor prin acordarea unui ajutor de stat către firme şi a demarat proceduri în acest sens. Însă noul ministru al Finanţelor din Cabinetul Dăncilă, Eugen Teodorovici, a transmis că renunţă la schema de minimis a fostului Guvern şi, în schimb, pregăteşte o ordonanţă de urgenţă cu un "mecanism de compensare". El a precizat că ministerul va avansa în perioada imediată cu ordonanţa de urgenţă, ea fiind în lucru la Finanţe. Este însă luna februarie, iar angajaţii încep să fie afectaţi, în timp ce Ministerul doar promite măsuri.

Potrivit datelor date publicităţii de Institutul naţional de statistică, în România lucrează în domeniul IT mai bine de 60.000 de persoane. Mai mult, de la 1 februarie sunt scutiţi de impozit şi programatorii cu studii medii, respectiv alte 15.000 de persoane. Totodată, aproape 30.000 de persoane cu dizabilităţi sunt angajate în acest moment în România.

Circa 3% din bugetari vor înregistra de asemenea scăderi salariale, în urma revoluţiei fiscale. Sindicalistul Sebastian Oprescu a explicat pentru Digi24 că scăderile de salarii vin "de la limitarea prin grila de salarizare a creşterii salariale". "În momentul în care noi nu creştem cu 25% salariile din cauza faptului că această grilă pune un prag superior, automat acei 22,5% ce reprezintă contribuţii se iau din netul de astăzi, luându-se din netul de astăzi, aceşti colegi pierd la salariu", a lămurit el.

Potrivit unor grile salariale obţinute de economica.net, pentru unii bugetari scăderile salariale nete vor fi substanţiale. Este vorba de angajaţii din Ministerul de Externe, unde cea mai mare micşorare este de 3.411 lei. Este vorba de funcţia de director general grad II. Şi în Ministerul Agriculturii, la APIA, sunt scăderi semnificative, cu sume cuprinse în 700 şi 1.911 lei. În Ministerul Muncii scad salarii cu până la 243 de lei. În cadrul Fiscului se înregistrează de asemenea micşorări, de până la 460 de lei pentru un secretar general grad II. Şi la Finanţe scad lefuri, cu sume cuprinse în 73 şi 584 lei. Lei.

Deputaţii sunt unii dintre cei mai mari câştigători ai revoluţiei fiscale, urmând ca transferul contribuţiilor şi legea salarizării să le aducă în plus circa 800 de lei net pe lună. Potrivit noii legi a salarizării, deputaţii fără funcţii vor avea o indemnizaţie brută lunară de 17.100 lei (1.900 lei salariul minim înmulţit cu coeficientul aferent, "9"). Rezultă astfel că, în mână, deputaţii vor primi un salariu net de 9.993 lei. Spre comparaţie, în decembrie anul trecut indemnizaţia brută a unui deputat era de 13.050 de lei (1.450 lei salariu minim în 2017 x coeficientul 9). La acea sumă brută, ei primeau un salariu net de 9.153 lei. Rezultă astfel o majorare salarială lunară netă de peste 800 de lei.

Din grila de salarizare aflată pe masa Guvernului, reiese clar că salariile în Ministerul Afacerilor Interne vor scădea cu sume cuprinse între 159 şi 729 de lei. Mai mult, acelaşi document prevede că în cazul a 8.000 de poliţişti vor exista diminuări salariale în medie de 400 de lei brut din cauza eliminării din legislaţie a majorării de 40 de procente "pentru asigurarea continuităţii serviciului de la domiciliu". În grila obţinută de economica.net se arată că până în 2022 acest personal nu va mai înregistra pierderi salariale. Dumitru Coarnă, preşedintele Sindicatului Naţional al Poliţiştilor şi Personalului Contractual din Ministerul Afacerilor Interne (SNPPC) a declarat pentru "Adevărul" că sindicatele vor continua să facă presiuni asupra celor din conducerea ministerului pentru ca situaţia să fie rezolvată.

* BANCHERUL

* BNR achită băncilor dobânzi de 20 de ori mai mari decât plătesc acestea pentru depozitele populaţiei

Politică monetară a Băncii Naţionale a României (BNR) de gestionare a lichidităţii de pe piaţă bancară derulată în ultima perioada are efecte ciudate: băncile primesc pentru depozitele atrase de banca centrală dobânzi de 1% pe an, în timp ce acestea plătesc pentru depozitele populaţiei dobânzi chiar şi de 20 de ori mai mici.

Asta în condiţiile în care băncile au din nou un exces important de lichiditate, după deficitul din ultimele trei luni ale anului trecut, care a determinat creşterea dobânzilor ROBOR: în ianuarie, băncile au depozitat la BNR 15 miliarde lei.

De exemplu, BCR, cea mai mare banca din România, are o dobânda de doar 0,05% pe an pentru depozitele la termen de o luna ale populaţiei şi doar 0,60% pentru economiile la termen de un an.

La Banca Transilvania, aflată pe locul doi, care de regulă are printre cele mai ridicate dobânzi la economiile în lei, pentru depozitele la termen de o luna dobânda este 0,5%, la jumătate faţă de cea achitată de BNR băncilor, iar la depozitele pe 12 luni, dobânda urcă la 1,5%.

La BRD, a treia banca locală, dobânzile sunt între 0,15% la depozitele pe o luna şi 0,8% la cele pe 12 luni.

La CEC Bank, banca tradiţională pentru economiile românilor, în special a celor în vârstă şi de la sate, plăteşte dobânzi de 0,1% la termen de o luna, iar pentru depozitele pe un an dobânda urcă la 0,7%.

BCR nu a modificat dobânzile la depozite din luna iunie a anului trecut, în ciuda faptului că din septembrie dobânzile pieţei bancare au început să crească semnificativ: ROBID la 3 luni a crescut de la 0,6% în septembrie 1,6% în decembrie iar ROBOR la 3 luni de la 1% la 2%.

Conform statisticilor BNR, dobânda medie la depozitele noi la termene de până la un an ale populaţiei a crescut mult mai moderat decât dobânzile pieţei interbancare: de la 0,72% în septembrie la 0,78% în decembrie 2017.

Creşterea ROBOR la 3 luni din septembrie, de la 0,92% la 1,58%, a avut loc pe fondul scăderii lichidităţilor din piaţă bancară, dar şi în contextul rabufnirii inflaţiei şi a semnalelor transmise de BNR cu privire la iminentă creşterii ratei de referinţă.

Astfel, lichiditatea în sistemul bancar, măsurată prin volumul depozitelor constituite de bănci la BNR, pentru care încasează dobânda aferentă facilităţii de depozit, a scăzut la 2,1 miliarde lei în septembrie, de la 4,8 miliarde în august.

Astfel că BNR a fost nevoită în 3 octombrie să ofere băncilor împrumuturi tip repo la termen de o săptămâna de un volum record, de 9,3 miliarde lei. De ce nu a injectat BNR mai devreme lichidităţile în piaţă bancară, pentru a preveni creşterea dobânzilor

De asemenea, în şedinţa de a două zi, din 4 octombrie, BNR a dat startul noului ciclu de înăsprire a politicii monetare, prin majorarea dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit de la 0,25% la 0,5%, în timp ce dobânda la faciliatea de creditare a continuat să scadă cu un sfert de punct, la 3%, dobânda de referinţă fiind menţinută la 1,75%.

În octombrie, lichiditatea din sistemul bancar s-a menţinut la 2,1 miliarde lei, astfel că dobânda ROBOR la 3 luni a înregistrat o crestre uşoară, de la 1,78 la 1,88%.

În şedinţa de la începutul lunii noiembrie, BNR a continuat să îngusteze coridorul dintre cele două facilităţi, prin reducerea dobânzii de creditare Lombard la 2,75% şi majorarea dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit până la 0,75%, menţînând în continuare dobânda de referinţă la 1,75%.

De asemenea, BNR a anunţat schimbarea strategiei de politică monetară: trecerea la gestionarea strictă a lichidităţii, faţă de una adecvată până atunci, în paralel cu un curs de schimb valutar mai flexibil.

În noiembrie, lichiditatea din sistemul bancar a scăzut însă substanţial: depozitele băncilor la BNR au fost de doar 0,2 miliarde lei. Consecinţă: ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut de la 1,88% la 2,20%, deşi banca centrală a continuat să furnizeze băncilor lichidităţi prin repo.

Lichiditatea băncilor a revenit însă la 2,3 miliarde în decembrie, astfel că ROBOR la 3 luni a mai scăzut la 2% pe an, iar BNR a întrerupt furnizarea de lichidităţi prin repo.

În ianuarie 2018 însă vedem o revenire a excesului de lichiditate pe piaţă bancară: volumul depozitelor băncilor la BNR a urcat la 15 miliarde lei, mai mult decât în inuarie 2017, când era de 14 miliarde lei.

Cu toate acestea, ROBOR la 3 luni nu a mai scăzut, menţînându-se aproape de 2%, nivelul dobânzii de referinţă a BNR, ultima cotaţie de astăzi fiind 1,97%.

Asta pentru că băncile se aşteaptă că doanda de referinţă a BNR să mai crească, consecinţă fiind şi o majorare a ratelor pieţei interbancare ROBOR.

Se pune atunci întrebarea: ce facem cu excesul de lichiditate din piaţă bancară? Unde este controlul strict al lichidităţii anunţat de BNR? De ce preferă banca centrală să plătească băncile cu o dobânda mult mai ridicată decât cea cu care băncile îşi răsplătesc deponenţii?

Să nu uităm că pe partea cealaltă, a creditării, volumul acesteia a fost în scădere în ultimele patru luni ale anului, pe fondul restricţiilor anunţate de BNR pentru împrumuturile populaţiei, şi probabil într-o măsură mai mică din cauza majorării dobânzilor.

* COTIDIANUL

* Roboţii ne fură locurile de muncă

Deschiderea magazinului Amazon Go din Seattle ne aduce cu un pas mai aproape de sfârşitul unei ere în care omul este stăpânul propriului loc de muncă, se arată într-un amplu reportaj din The Guardian.

Este vorba despre un nou model de magazin care s-a deschis la subsolul sediului Amazon în luna ianuarie. Clienţii intră, îşi scanează telefoanele, aleg ceea ce au nevoie de pe rafturi şi pot pleca acasă. La Amazon Go nu există paznici, aparate-filtru şi nici casieri. Este vorba despre ceea ce giganţii din tehnologie numesc cumpărături "just walk out", posibile datorită unei noi generaţii de maşini care îşi pot da seama ce face fiecare client şi ce ridică de pe rafturi. Într-un minut sau două de când cumpărătorul a părăsit magazinul, acesta va primi pe telefon o înştiinţare şi un bon pentru lucrurile cumpărate.

În cazul de faţă vorbim despre industria alimentară. Schimbările tehnologice se întâmplă rapid şi au ramificaţii economice, sociale şi etice. Există însă şi un dezavantaj pentru Amazon Go, deşi clienţii beneficiază de preţuri mai mici şi de lipsa statului la coadă. Însă magazinul este deschis numai pentru clienţii care pot descărca o aplicaţie pe smartphone, ceea ce îi exclude pe cei care se bazează numai pe ştampilele alimentare. O constantă supraveghere înseamnă că nu se poate fura din magazin, dar asta aduce un iz de Big Brother, cu care nu toată lumea se poate simţi confortabil.

Schimbările provoacă întotdeauna unele perturbări, dar în cazul acesta este un rezultat al unui nou val de automatizări. Maşinile fără şofer, de exemplu, sunt posibile datorită maşinăriilor inteligente care pot simţi şi pot avea "conversaţii" unele cu altele. Pot face lucruri - sau vor putea să facă lucruri - pe care înainte numai oamenii le puteau face. Asta înseamnă o creştere mai mare, dar şi riscul ca proprietarii maşinilor să se îmbogăţească din ce în ce mai mult, în timp ce oamenii înlocuiţi să fie din ce în ce mai furioşi.

Experienţa revoluţiilor industriale anterioare sugerează că rezistenţa la schimbările tehnologice este în zadar. De asemenea, având în vedere faptul că automatizarea oferă unele beneficii tangibile - de exemplu, în ceea ce priveşte mobilitatea persoanelor în vârstă şi cea în domeniul sănătăţii - aceasta este cea mai inteligentă dintre răspunsuri. O taxă pentru robot - o taxă pe care întreprinderile ar plăti dacă maşinile ar lua locul oamenilor - ar încetini ritmul automatizării, făcând maşinile mai scumpe, dar şi costurile, mai ales pentru o ţară precum Marea Britanie, care are o problemă cu investiţii reduse, productivitate scăzută şi o bază industrială redusă. Marea Britanie are 33 de unităţi de robot la 10.000 de lucrători, faţă de 93 în SUA şi 213 în Japonia, ceea ce sugerează necesitatea unei mai mari automatizări, şi nu mai mici. În plus, Marea Britanie are mai multe companii mici şi mijlocii în domeniul inteligenţei artificiale decât Germania sau Franţa. Penalizarea acestor firme cu o taxă robot nu pare a fi o idee inteligentă, scriu analiştii de la The Guardian. România nu există într-un astfel de clasament.

Marea problemă nu este dacă roboţii vin, pentru că ei vin. Şi nici dacă aceştia vor stimula creşterea, pentru că o vor face. Problema nu este una de producţie, ci de distribuţie, dacă există o soluţie în stil scandinav la provocările vârstei maşinii.

* CURENTUL

* Monica Macovei solicită Guvernului să activeze Mecanismul de Protecţie Civilă al UE pentru o serie de pacienţi

Europarlamentarul Monica Macovei consideră că Guvernul trebuie să ceară de urgenţă activarea Mecanismului de Protecţie Civilă al UE pentru a solicita imunoglobulină din alte state membre. Este evident că Ministerul Sănătăţii a eşuat în încercarea de a găsi soluţii pentru a asigura imunoglobulină pentru pacienţii cu boli de imunitate.

Ştirile de astăzi, care arată că pacienţii nu şi-au primit medicamentele nici în ianuarie, demonstrează impotenţa guvernanţilor şi nepăsarea faţă de viaţa oamenilor.

Nu trebuie să moară oameni din cauza incompetenţei celor care ne conduc!

Reamintesc că dl. Vytenis Andriukaitis, Comisarul pentru Sănătate, a răspuns scrisorii pe care i-am trimis-o, în luna decembrie, prin care îi atrăgeam atenţia asupra situaţiei critice în care se află pacienţii cu boli de imunitate care nu mai primeau imunoglobulină.

Comisarul European preciza şi ce poate face Guvernul României în această situaţie:

1. activarea Mecanismului de Protecţie Civilă al UE

2. contactarea directă a producătorilor care fabrică imunoglobulină pentru a restabili neîntârziat aprovizionarea.

3. introducerea restricţiilor de export pentru medicamentele ale căror stocuri riscă să se epuizeze.

4. creşterea numărului şi diversificarea produselor aflate în sistemul compensat, pentru a asigura mai mulţi furnizori pe piaţa naţională.

5. reorganizarea Centrului de Transfuzie Sanguină, care poate deveni o sursă locală de imunoglobulină

6. solicitarea de asistenţă tehnică prin intermediul Serviciul de Sprijin pentru Reforme Structurale (SSRS), pe baza unei cereri adresate Comisiei Europene.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Fabrica de cablaje auto din Moldova Nouă se închide. 700 de oameni rămân şomeri

700 de persoane din Moldova Nouă vor rămâne fără loc de muncă, de la sfârşitul lunii martie. Asta, după ce fabrica de cablaje auto din oraş se va închide.

Potrivit unui comunicat de presă transmis de reprezentanţii companiei de automotive Delphi Packard, fabrica din oraşul Moldova Nouă va fi închisă din cauza "constrângerilor cauzate de forţa de muncă limitată disponibilă în regiune". "În urma întalnirii avute în data de 19 ianuarie cu reprezentanţii sindicatului, echipa de management Aptiv Electrical Distribution Systems Romania, a comunicat faptul că fabrica din Moldova Nouă nu mai poate să susţină un proiect complet din cauza constrângerilor cauzate de forţa de muncă limitată disponibilă în regiune. Pentru a desfăşura un proiect complet specific tipului nostru de industrie, bazat în principal pe forţa de muncă, e nevoie de un număr mai mare de angajaţi decât am reuşit să atragem din regiune. Am fost astfel nevoiţi să luăm decizia de a ne ajusta operaţiunile din România", a anunţat Delphi Packard. Potrivit reprezentanţilor companiei, activitatea de producţie în Moldova Nouă va fi încetată la sfârşitul lunii martie, astfel că cei 698 de angajaţi vor rămâne fără locuri de muncă. "Încetarea activităţilor de producţie în Moldova Nouă va avea loc la sfârşitul lunii martie, cu impact asupra a 698 de angajaţi. Vom face toate demersurile necesare împreună cu părţile implicate pentru a minimiza impactul negativ şi pentru a căuta soluţii care să-i ajute pe angajaţii afectaţi de această măsură. În acest proces, ne-am angajat ca punerea în aplicare a deciziei să fie în conformitate cu legile şi reglementarile locale. Echipa de Resurse Umane va colabora cu Agenţia pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă, Caraş-Severin, pentru a acorda tot suportul necesar. De asemenea, va coopera cu alţi angajatori în vederea găsirii unor oportunitati pentru angajaţi. În acelaşi timp, încurajăm angajaţii să aplice la posturile disponibile în fabricile noastre din Sânnicolau Mare, Ineu şi Centrul de Inginerie din Arad, punându-le la dispoziţie oferte de angajare", mai transmit reprezentanţii companiei. Pe de altă parte, primarul oraşului Moldova Nouă, Adrian Torma, ne-a declarat că se încearcă găsirea unui alt mare investitor. "Reprezentanţii Delphi spun că îşi reduc activitatea pentru că nu-şi pot duce proiectele în totalitate din cauza lipsei de forţă de muncă la ceea ce-şi doreau ei. Noi suntem în contact cu ei, mare parte din clădirea şi terenul unde-şi desfăşoară activitatea Delphi este proprietatea primăriei şi vom vedea cum vom parcurge paşii pentru a aduce alţi investitori în zona Moldova Nouă. Suntem dispuşi să oferim facilităţi unui eventual investitor care va veni la Moldova Nouă şi, cu siguranţă, va veni. Avem infrastructura existentă funcţională şi în plus avem şi forţa de muncă calificată în zona de automotive", a afirmat Adrian Torma.

* NATIONAL

* Relaţiile contractuale, hiba serviciilor de comunicaţii electronice

"Relaţia contractuală cu furnizorul de servicii de comunicaţii electronice face subiectul celor mai multe reclamaţii care au ajuns la Autoritate, fie că este vorba despre nerespectarea contractului, facturarea incorectă sau modalitatea de încheiere a contractelor la distanţă. ANCOM verifică dacă furnizorii includ informaţiile prevăzute de lege în contractele încheiate cu utilizatorii, precum şi dacă sunt respectate condiţiile de încheiere a contractelor la distanţă, a declarat Sorin Grindeanu, preşedintele ANCOM.

78% din totalul reclamaţiilor trimise ANCOM în 2017 a vizat serviciile de comunicaţii electronice. Utilizatorii au fost nemulţumiţi mai ales de aspecte care ţîn de relaţia contractuală cu furnizorii de servicii de comunicaţii electronice, semnalând probleme privind facturarea acestor servicii (20% din totalul reclamaţiilor primite), încetarea contractelor (11%) şi derularea contractelor la distanţă (7%). Procesul de portare a numerelor de telefon a fost întâlnit în peste 17% dintre reclamaţiile din 2017. Pentru că în 2017 s-au modificat condiţiile de utilizare a serviciilor de roaming în Spaţiul Economic European (Roam like at home), 8% dintre sesizări au avut drept subiect probleme generate de aplicarea noilor prevederi europene.Potrivit ANCOM, reclamaţiile s-au referit la serviciile furnizate de Vodafone România în proporţie de 21%, Telekom România Mobile Communications - 19%, Telekom România Communications - 15%, RCS&RDS - 14% şi Orange România - 12%.

22% din totalul reclamaţiilor înregistrate la ANCOM anul trecut au avut că subiect furnizarea serviciilor poştale. Principalele probleme au fost legate de termenul de livrare a trimiterilor poştale (43%) şi deteriorarea trimiterilor poştale (24%). Pe fondul accentuării preferinţelor utilizatorilor pentru comerţul online, a crescut semnificativ şi rolul livrărilor de colete. Cei mai reclamaţi furnizori de servicii poştale au fost Urgent Cargus (45% din totalul reclamaţiilor referitoare la serviciile poştale), Fan Courier şi Compania Naţională Poştă Română (câte 12% fiecare).

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* UE dă un ultimatul Marii Britanii în privinţa post-brexitului

Marea Britanie trebuie să ofere clarificări privind tipul de relaţiei pe care o vrea cu Uniunea Europeană post-Brexit, afirmă Michel Barnier, negociatorul-şef al Bruxellesului, somând Londra să "facă o alegere" şi avertizând că barierele comerciale sunt "inevitabile".

Guvernul Theresa May a transmis luni că exclude posibilitatea rămânerii într-o uniune vamală cu Bruxellesul post-Brexit.

În acest context, Michel Barnier, negociatorul-şef al Uniunii Europene, a cerut Marii Britanii, după întrevederea cu premierul Theresa May şi cu ministrul pentru Brexit, David Davis, să clarifice modul în care vede viitoarea relaţie bilaterală după 29 martie 2019.

"Singurul lucru pe care îl pot spune: fără o uniune vamală şi în afara pieţei unice, barierele comerciale pentru bunuri şi servicii sunt inevitabile", a declarat Michel Barnier.

"A venit vremea" ca Marea Britanie "să facă o alegere. Avem nevoie de claritate şi în legătură cu propunerile Marii Britanii privind viitorul parteneriat", a subliniat Barnier.

Londra analizează două posibile forme de relaţii vamale cu UE post-Brexit

Marea Britanie analizează două posibile forme de relaţii vamale cu Uniunea Europeană post-Brexit, a declarat luni un purtător de cuvânt al Guvernului Theresa May citat de agenţia Reuters.

Guvernul Theresa May este favorabil unui parteneriat vamal ori unui acord vamal facil.

Purtătorul de cuvânt a subliniat că sunt analizate cele două variante, fără a fi stabilit vreun termen-limită pentru alegerea uneia.

Bruxellesul a avertizat Guvernul de la Londra că nu va putea menţine accesul la piaţa comunitară dacă nu va contribui la bugetul UE şi nu va accepta libera circulaţie a persoanelor, mărfurilor, serviciilor şi capitalului.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* Un semnal puternic pentru companii. Comisia Naţională de Prognoză ridică miza: economia va creşte în 2018 cu 6,1% pe baza investiţiilor

Prognoza de creştere economică pentru 2018 a fost majorată de la 5,5% în prognoza din toamna lui 2017 la 6,1% în prognoza de iarnă 2018. Ipoteza unei creşteri atât de puternice ce vine după un avans al PIB de 7% în 2017 este un semnal ce poate fi interpretat ca o invitaţie adresată companiilor pentru a se extinde şi a investi întrucât, deşi mulţi eco¬no¬mişti cred că ţinta este greu de atins, o creştere de 4-5%, oricum foarte bună şi ea, este inclusă în aproape toate scenariile.

"Va fi greu să fie atinsă o creştere economică de 6% întrucât factorii care au condus la avansul PIB de 7% din 2017, bazat pe consum, şi-au epuizat combustibilul. O creştere de 6% ar fi posibilă dacă motorul consumului este înlocuit cu cel al investiţiilor. Dar investiţiile nu vin peste noapte. Ele nu s-au făcut în ultimii ani. Dacă încep de anul acesta, rezultatul se va vedea în viitor, nu în 2018. Însă o creştere solidă va fi", comentează economistul Laurian Lungu.

INS a confirmat ieri avansul cu două cifre al con¬sumului în 2017, creşterea de aproape 11%, an/an, reprezentând cheia succesului eco¬nomic, ne¬¬anticipat de ni¬meni, nici mă¬car de Comisia Naţională de Prognoză care, iniţial, miza pe un avans de 5,2% al PIB. Chiar şi această ţintă a fost însă considerată, la acea vre¬me, de nerealizat de ma¬jo¬ri¬ta¬tea economiştilor. Iată că sce¬na¬riul se repetă, iar pesi¬¬mis¬mul prevalează şi de această dată.

Prognoza de creştere economică pentru 2018 a fost majorată de la 5,5% în prognoza din toamna lui 2017 la 6,1% în prognoza de iarnă 2018. Ipoteza unei creşteri atât de puternice ce vine după un avans al PIB de 7% în 2017 este un semnal ce poate fi interpretat ca o invitaţie adresată companiilor pentru a se extinde şi a investi întrucât, deşi mulţi eco¬no¬mişti cred că ţinta este greu de atins, o creştere de 4-5%, oricum foarte bună şi ea, este inclusă în aproape toate scenariile.

"Va fi greu să fie atinsă o creştere economică de 6% întrucât factorii care au condus la avansul PIB de 7% din 2017, bazat pe consum, şi-au epuizat combustibilul. O creştere de 6% ar fi posibilă dacă motorul consumului este înlocuit cu cel al investiţiilor. Dar investiţiile nu vin peste noapte. Ele nu s-au făcut în ultimii ani. Dacă încep de anul acesta, rezultatul se va vedea în viitor, nu în 2018. Însă o creştere solidă va fi", comentează economistul Laurian Lungu.

INS a confirmat ieri avansul cu două cifre al con¬sumului în 2017, creşterea de aproape 11%, an/an, reprezentând cheia succesului eco¬nomic, ne¬¬anticipat de ni¬meni, nici mă¬car de Comisia Naţională de Prognoză care, iniţial, miza pe un avans de 5,2% al PIB. Chiar şi această ţintă a fost însă considerată, la acea vre¬me, de nerealizat de ma¬jo¬ri¬ta¬tea economiştilor. Iată că sce¬na¬riul se repetă, iar pesi¬¬mis¬mul prevalează şi de această dată.