Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 07.02.2018

BURSA 07.02.2018

D.I
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Amenzi mărite pentru participanţii la proteste
     Senatorii au validat un proiect de lege care măreşte amenzile pentru tulburarea ordinii publice. Societatea civilă atrage însă atenţia că majorarea amenzilor ar putea duce la descurajarea protestelor.
     Potrivit unei propuneri legislative ce tocmai a trecut de votul senatorilor, tulburarea ordinii publice, refuzul persoanelor de a se legitima, lăsarea animalelor periculoase în libertate sau cerşetoria vor fi sancţionate cu amenzi mai mari decât în prezent. Ultimul cuvânt îl va avea însă Camera Deputaţilor, în calitate de for decizional.
      Proiectul, iniţiat de mai mulţi parlamentari PNL, vizează modificarea art. 3 din Legea nr. 61/1991 pentru sancţionarea faptelor de încălcare a unor norme de convieţuire socială, a ordinii şi liniştii publice.
     Concret, cei care se fac vinovaţi de provocarea ori participarea efectivă la scandal sau cei care tulbură liniştea locatarilor între orele 22.00-08.00 şi 13.00-14.00 prin producerea de zgomote, larmă sau prin folosirea oricărui instrument muzical la intensitate mare în localuri vor fi sancţionaţi cu amenzi cuprinse între 700 şi 1.800 de lei (faţă de 500 - 1.500 de lei în prezent). Aceleaşi sancţiuni sunt prevăzute pentru cei care organizează jocuri de noroc ilegale sau comercializează ilegal arme cu aer comprimat sau cu gaze comprimate, arbalete, arcuril pentru tir, pescuit sau vânătoare.
     Proiectul mai prevede amenzi de 300 - 800 de lei (faţă de 100 - 500 de lei în prezent) pentru: cerşetorie, alarmarea publicului şi a organelor specializate pentru a interveni în caz de pericol fără motiv întemeiat, refuzul unei persoane de a da relaţii pentru stabilirea identităţii sale sau lăsarea în libertate ori fără supraveghere a animalelor care pot prezenta pericol.
     Sociologul Maria Nicoleta Andreescu, director executiv al Asociaţiei pentru Apărarea Drepturilor Omului în România, Comitetul Helsinki (APADOR-CH) atrage atenţia că înăsprirea amenzilor pentru tulburarea ordinii publice va descuraja protestele de stradă şi va duce, practic, la o restrângere a drepturilor persoanelor.
     "La Ministerul de Interne se află în dezbatere, încă de anul trecut, un proiect oarecum similar. În consultările publice pe acest proiect, noi am transmis, iar Ministerul de Interne a acceptat să fie exceptate de la sancţiuni, în mod explicit, eventuale fapte petrecute în cadrul protestelor. Ce se întâmplă acum în Parlament este dublarea unei iniţiative legislative, o degringoladă legislativă. E adevărat că toţi parlamentarii au drept la iniţiativă legislativă, dar ar trebui să vadă ce mai lucrează şi alte instituţii pe acelaşi domeniu. Creşterea cuantumului unor amenzi îngrădeşte anumite drepturi. Sporirea sancţiunilor, în general, nu rezolvă problemele. Simplu fapt că pun 10 ani de închisoare pentru un anumit tip de infracţiuni, care până acum era de patru ani, nu înseamnă că de mâine nu se vor mai comite", a explicat, pentru "Adevărul",Maria Nicoleta Andreescu.
     Şoferii care obişnuiau să înjure în trafic sau să facă semne obscene ar putea plăti scump aceste gesturi. Astfel, proiectul prevede şi creşterea amenzilor pentru săvârşirea de gesturi obscene în public, proferarea de injurii, ameninţări cu acte de violenţă, deteriorarea sau mutarea, fără drept, a semnelor sau indicatoarelor de orientare turistică şi rutieră ori a celor care semnalează existenţa unui pericol pentru viaţa persoanelor, de la sume cuprinse între 400 şi 1.200 de lei.
     Aruncarea asupra unei persoane sau construcţii cu obiecte de orice fel, cu substanţe inflamante, iritant-lacrimogene, cu efect paralizant, corosive sau care murdăresc, dacă nu au rezultat vătămări ale integrităţii corporale ori pagube materiale, se produc în instituţii de învăţământ, sănătate ori destinate ocrotirii speciale a unor categorii de persoane defavorizate, ar putea fi sancţionate cu amenzi cuprinse între 2.500 de lei şi 4.000 de lei.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Cum au resimţit acţiunile băncilor româneşti cutremurul de pe Bursa americană
     Căderea indicelui Dow Jones al Bursei din SUA cu 7% în ultimele două zile, cauzată, potrivit New York Times, de politică fiscală prociclica a guvernului american, prin măsurile recente de scădere a taxelor, deşi economia americană se află în ascensiune, a afectat şi acţiunile firmelor româneşti, inclusiv pe cele ale băncilor.
     Analiştii economici atribuie căderea bursei americane raportului de vineri privind piaţă muncii, potrivit căruia salariile au început să crească, întrucât economia şi-a atins potenţialul maxim al numărului de locuri de muncă, se arată într-un articol al New York Times.
     Creşterea salariilor sunt un motiv de bucurie pentru angajaţi şi un motiv de laudă pentru politicieni, însă pentru investitori este un semnal al creşterii inflaţiei şi implicit a dobânzilor.
     Preşedintele american Donald Trump a implementat în decembrie 2017 un plan de reducere a taxelor în valoare de 1,5 trilioane dolari în vederea accelerării creşterii economice, deşi economiştii au avertizat că economia nu are nevoie de ajutor.
     Economia americană creşte încet după standardele istorice, însă nivelul redus al şomajului arată că, de fapt, creşterea economică este la potenţialul maxim.
     În aceste condiţii, planul guvernului de stimulare a economiei ar putea avea că efecte o supraîncălzire a economiei, umflarea salariilor şi a inflaţiei, ceea ce ar putea determina banca centrală (Federal Reserve) să majoreze dobânda mai rapid, pentru a atenua creşterea economică, astfel încât să ţînă sub control inflaţia.
     De altfel, noul şef al Fed, Jerome Powell, şi-a preluat oficial funcţia chiar în deschiderea şedinţei bursiere de luni.
     Şi creşterea deficitului bugetar alarmează investitorii, întrucât guvernul american vrea să împrumute în acest an 1 trilion de dolari, dublu faţă de anul trecut, că o consecinţă a reducerii taxelor fără să scadă şi cheltuielile.
     Cutremurul de pe Bursă din America s-a resimţit, că de obicei, în toată lumea, inclusiv la BVB, al cărei indice BET a scăzut cu 2,8% în primele două zile din această săptămâna.
     Acţiunile Băncii Transilvania (TLV) au avut astăzi o scădere de 2,37%, însă acestea s-au devalorizat permanent de la începutul lunii februarie, în total cu 5,6%.
     Acţiunile BRD au avut o scădere mai redusă astăzi, de 1,84%, după o devalorizare de 1,5% pe parcursul zilei de ieri.
     Spre deosebire de TLV, titlul BRD a început o tendinda de scădere mai devreme, încă din 23 ianuarie, moment din care a pierdut în total 8% din valoare până astăzi.
     Acţiunea BRD a pierdut astfel întreg câştigul din primele două luni din acest an: valoarea unei acţiuni era de 13 lei în prima zi din 2018, peste nivelul de astăzi, de doar 12,78 lei.
     În cazul TLV, valoarea acţiunii de astăzi, de 2,26 lei, se află încă peste nivelul înregistrat la începutul anului, de 2,17 lei.
     Faţă de anul precedent însă, valoarea unei acţiuni TLV este mult mai mică: în 7 februarie 2017, o acţiune TLV valora 2,48 lei, faţă de 2,26 lei la cât a ajuns astăzi.
     Dacă ne uităm la grafice, vedem că ambele acţiuni au avut o tendinţa de creştere pe parcursul primei jumătăţi a anului trecut, însă din august, odată cu intensificarea crizei politice şi inrautatirii unor indicatori financiari (creşterea cursului şi inflaţiei) au intrat pe o tendinţa de scădere continuă, până la finalul anului.
     În prima luna din acest an ambele acţiuni au avut o creştere susţinută, însă spre finalul lunii au început un nou ciclu de scădere, accentuat acum de scăderea Bursei americane.
     Acţiunile Patria Bank (PBK) au scăzut, la rândul lor, cu 1,52% pe parcursul zilei de astăzi. Valoarea unui titlu PBK (0,16 lei) este aproape neschimbată faţă de cea înregistrată la începutul anului.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Ce ascunde SRI?
     Preşedintele Comisiei SRI, Claudiu Manda, a declarat, marţi, că Serviciul a transmis un răspuns clasificat privind sistemul de repartizare aleatorie a dosarelor în Justiţie, precizând că, la rândul său, Comisia a solicitat un răspuns nesecret, privind vulnerabilităţile identificate.
     "Am primit un răspuns privind sistemul de repartizare aleatorie a dosarelor în justiţie. SRI a răspuns despre posibile vulnerabilităţi, într-un document secret. Am solicitat răspuns nesecret cu vulnerabilităţi şi beneficiarii care au primit informaţii despre vulnerabilităţi", a spus Manda.
     El a reiterat faptul că în cadrul audierilor desfăşurate de Comisia SRI s-au adus în discuţie aceste pretinse vulnerabilităţi şi a făcut referire la audierea fostului secretar de stat Ovidiu Puţura.
     "În discuţiile cu domnul Puţura, a spus de vulnerabilităţi, că la vremea în care era secretar de stat (în ministerul Justiţiei, n.r.), responsabil cu securitatea a avut astfel de înştiinţări, se ştia la nivelul SRI. Am vrut să ştim dacă s-a ştiut la nivelul SRI, dacă s-au identificat vulnerabilităţi, dacă au fost informaţi beneficiarii", a afirmat Manda.
     * CURENTUL
     * Ministrul Justiţiei se cere la întâlniri cu uşile închise pentru a convinge Europa că Legile justiţiei sunt bune
     Ministrul Tudorel Toader e disperat să modifice legile Justiţiei, dezvăluie deputatul european Siegfried Mureşan:
     "Ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, se află încă de ieri la Strasbourg în contextul în care Parlamentul European dezbate mâine, în plen, situaţia justiţiei din România ca urmare a încercărilor PSD şi ALDE de a slăbi sistemul judiciar. Cu toate acestea, nu ştim nimic oficial despre programul ministrului Tudorel Toader de la Strasbourg. Un ministru are datoria să informeze cetăţenii cu privire la activităţile sale, nu să se ascundă. Această atitudine a guvernării în miez de noapte şi după uşi închise este în total acord cu practica PSD - ALDE de până acum. Europa este în alertă şi încercările PSD - ALDE de a slăbi justiţia nu vor trece neobservate.
     Tudorel Toader nu va putea convinge niciun oficial european că modificările PSD - ALDE sunt bune şi că zecile de mii de oameni care au protestat în stradă împotriva lor greşesc", crede Siegfried Mureşan.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Olguţa Vasilescu: Au scăzut salariile pentru 3 % din bugetari
     Ministrul Muncii, Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, a declarat la antena 3 că sporurile bugetarilor, în multe cazuri, depăşeau salariile de bază, astfel că s-a luat decizia plafonării acestora pe ordonator de credite. În ceea ce priveşte sporurile bugetarilor: În multe cazuri depaşeau ca şi cuantum salariile de bază. S-a luat decizia plafonării pe ordonator de credite la 30%, aşa cum era şi în legea 284. Este o practica europeană şi s-a ţinut cont de ea.Mai mult, ministrul muncii spune că exită o serie de critici spun că ceea ce am dat cu o mână, am luat cu alta. Menţionez că majorările salariale au început încă din 2017, prin mai multe acte normative care au generat în plus la buget cheltuieli salariale de la 58 miliarde le în 2016 la 71 miliarde de lei în 2017 si ajung în 2018 la 81 miliarde de lei,
     Asta înseamnă că în 2017 s-au făcut majorari salariale per total bugetar de 22%. Sigur, in unele cazuri mai mici, in altele şi de 50%. Asta înseamnă 22 la sută brut, în 2017, fără transfer, şi 25 la sută brut, în 2018, dacă vreţi 4% pe net pe 2018.
     * NATIONAL
     * Parlamentarii din Comisia ocupată cu modificarea legilor Justiţiei şi a codurilor penale s-au trezit, ieri, că le bat reprezentanţii Comisiei de la Veneţia la uşa.
     Surprinzător, evenimentul nu s-a bucurat de meritată mediatizare, despre el aflându-se din întâmplare. Deputatul USR Stelian Ion a anunţat prezenţa oaspeţilor şi asta după ce el însuşi a aflat informaţia din întâmplare: "Am aflat indirect în motivarea pe care a spus-o colegă noastră la începutul şedinţei Comisiei juridice că se contramandeaza această şedinţa pentru că preşedintele Eugen Nicolicea stă de vorba cu reprezentanţii Comisiei de la Veneţia". Odată confirmată prezenţa mesagerilor de la Veneţia, cert este că discuţiile au vizat modificările aduse legilor Justiţiei şi codurilor penale. Şi ţînând cont de context, este greu de crezut că vizită a făcut plăcere celor din PSD şi ALDE. Cum reprezentanţii Comisiei de la Veneţia au descins direct pe pragul actualei majorităţi, Opoziţia s-a băgat singură in seama. "Dacă mai rămân şi dacă vom află acest lucru, cu siguranţă trebuie să luăm şi noi legătură", a decretat acelaşi Stelian Ion, nerealizand însă că acei "dacă" folosiţi de el demonstrează că reprezentanţii Comisiei de unde îşi ia lumina legislativă Bruxelles-ul cam ignoră Opoziţia de pe malul Dâmboviţei. Nu de altă, dar dacă lucrurile ar fi stat altfel vizitatorii i-ar fi contactat ei pe opozanţii PSD-ului.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Statul suportă contribuţiile sociale pentru cei din IT, dacă angajatorii cresc cu 20% salariul brut
     Bugetul de stat va suporta o parte din contribuţia de asigurări sociale de sănătate datorată de către patru categorii de persoane fizice, însă numai dacă angajatorul acestora majorează venitul salarial brut cu cel puţin 20% faţă de nivelul din luna decembrie 2017.
     Bugetul de stat va suporta o parte din contribuţia de asigurări sociale de sănătate datorată de către patru categorii de persoane fizice, printre care se numără cei care realizează activităţi de creare de programe pentru calculator sau activităţi de cercetare-dezvoltare şi inovare, însă numai dacă angajatorul acestora majorează venitul salarial brut cu cel puţin 20% faţă de nivelul din luna decembrie 2017, potrivit unui proiect de Ordonanţă de Urgenţă publicat marţi seară de Ministerul Finanţelor Publice.
     Celelalte două categorii de persoane fizice care ar putea beneficia de prevederile actului normativ sunt persoanele fizice cu handicap grav sau accentuat şi persoanele fizice care desfăşoară activităţi pe bază de contract individual de muncă, încheiat pe o perioadă de 12 luni, cu persoane juridice române care desfăşoară activităţi sezoniere.
     Măsura se va aplica inclusiv persoanelor din cele patru categorii pentru care se modifică raportul de muncă, respectiv detaşare, suspendare sau încetare, precum şi pentru angajaţii ai căror angajatori se află în stare de insolvenţă.
     "Măsura este condiţionată de efectuarea de către angajator a transferului sarcinii fiscale a contribuţiilor sociale de la angajator la angajat, ca urmare a dispoziţiilor Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 79/2017, respectiv efectuează majorarea venitului salarial brut cu cel puţin 20% faţă de nivelul din luna decembrie 2017 pentru angajaţii beneficiari ai acestei măsuri.
     Pentru aceste persoane, al căror venit salarial brut este majorat cu cel puţin 20% faţă de nivelul din luna decembrie 2017, angajatorii determină nivelul contribuţiei de asigurări sociale şi al contribuţiei de asigurări sociale de sănătate, datorate potrivit prevederilor Codului fiscal, prin aplicarea cotelor de 25% şi, respectiv 10% la venitul brut majorat", se precizează în nota de fundamentare care însoţeşte proiectul de act normativ.
     Potrivit proiectului, contribuţia de asigurări sociale (CAS) datorată se reţine integral în timp ce contribuţia de asigurări sociale de sănătate (CASS) se reţine parţial, în raport cu CASS datorată, astfel încât venitul salarial net obţinut pentru luna decembrie 2017 să fie menţinut şi pentru anul 2018.
     Venitul salarial brut din luna decembrie 2017, în funcţie de care se determină venitul brut pentru care se aplică suportarea de la bugetul de stat a unei părţi din CASS datorată, este format din salariul de încadrare şi elementele de natura veniturilor salariale care se acordă în fiecare lună, conform contractului individual de muncă, valabil în luna decembrie 2017, care constituie bază de calcul al contribuţiilor sociale obligatorii.
     CASS reţinută din venitul brut al lunii curente de către angajator se determină ca diferenţă între venitul brut şi contribuţia de pensii (CAS) şi venitul salarial net la 31 decembrie 2017.
     Suma reprezentând diferenţa pozitivă dintre CASS datorată şi calculată potrivit prevederilor Codului fiscal şi CASS reţinută potrivit proiectului de act normativ se stabileşte de către angajator şi se evidenţiază distinct ca sumă dedusă în Declaraţia privind obligaţiile de plată a contribuţiilor sociale, impozitului pe venit şi evidenţa nominală a persoanelor asigurate (Declaraţia formular 112).
     În cazul majorărilor salariale cu mai mult de 20% faţă de nivelul salariului brut din decembrie 2017, diferenţa dintre CASS datorată şi CASS reţinută scade degresiv până la zero, cu cât majorarea este mai mare. În cazul în care CASS reţinută este egală cu CASS datorată, proiectul de act normativ nu produce efecte pentru că, într-o astfel de situaţie, angajatorul asigură prin efort propriu un venit net cel puţin egal cu cel din decembrie 2017, caz în care nu se mai justifică susţinerea de la bugetul de stat a angajaţilor respectivi precizează iniţiatorii documentului.
     Pe de altă parte, în cazul majorărilor salariale cu mai puţin de 20% faţă de nivelul din decembrie 2017, diferenţa dintre CASS datorată şi CASS reţinută ar creşte progresiv, iar diferenţa de CASS alocată de la bugetul de stat nu mai este suficientă pentru asigurarea venitului net din decembrie 2017. "Într-o astfel de ipoteză, în care angajatorul nu efectuează transferul contribuţiilor sociale la angajaţi, concomitent cu asigurarea unei creşteri a salariului brut in 2018 cu cel puţin 20% care să asigure menţinerea salariului net la nivelul anului 2017, sumele alocate de la bugetul de stat ar trebui să acopere şi partea de contribuţii pe care angajatorul nu a transfert-o, fapt ce conduce la un efort financiar din partea statului mai mare, fără ca acesta să fie însoţit de un comportament corect din partea angajatorilor", subliniază documentul.
     Acesta prezintă şi un exemplu de calcul pornind de la un venit brut de 10.000 de lei realizat în decembrie 2017 care, în urma majorării cu 20%, devine 12.000 lei în 2018. În acest caz, contribuţiile sociale datorate se cifrează la 4.200 de lei (3.000 lei contribuţia de pensii - 25% şi 1.200 de lei contribuţia de sănătate de 10%). Contribuţia de sănătate reţinută va fi de 650 de lei sumă obţinută prin scăderea, din venitul brut aferent anului 2018 (12.000 lei) a contribuţiei de pensii (3.000 lei) şi a venitului net la nivelul lunii decembrie a anului trecut (8.350 lei). Pentru a se ajunge la nivelul de contribuţie de sănătate datorată, de 1.200 lei, statul va suporta practic suma de 550 lei.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Frica a pus stăpânire pe pieţele financiare şi investitori. Bursele din întreaga lume tremură: vindeţi acum, staţi pe cash şi aşteptaţi
     După euforia de la începutul anu¬lui 2018, toate pieţele bur¬sie¬re au început să scadă la în¬ce¬putul acestei săptămâni, ceea ce a adus pierderi imense in¬vesti¬to¬ri¬lor, dar şi teama că raliul de creş-tere al ac¬ţiu¬¬nilor început acum câţiva ani s-a terminat.
     Investitorii consideră că odată ce băn¬ci¬le centrale vor începe să crească do¬bân¬zile şi vor retrage astfel lichiditatea din piaţă, preţul acţiunilor va scădea şi de aceea s-au grăbit să scape de ele, orietân¬du-se şi spre metalele preţioase care au avut marţi creşteri pe linie.
     Wall Street a scăzut de vineri şi până ieri cu circa 5% după ce luni a avut o zi cumplită, cu cea mai mare depreciere din istorie în timpul şedinţei de tranzacţionare. Indicele bursier FTSE 100 s-a depreciat cu 4%, în timp ce indi¬cele BET de la Bucureşti are minus 3% şi a închis uşor peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte.
     Volatilitatea a crescut peste noapte la cote care nu s-au mai întâlnit în ultimii ani, perioadă în care s-au înregistrat creşteri susţinute şi liniştite.
     Analiştii şi brokerii de pe piaţa de capital din România consideră că turbulenţele de pe bursele internaţionale, care s-au simţit şi la Bucureşti, sunt corecţii, episoade de scurtă du¬rată care nu vor avea consecinţele semnifi¬ca¬tive asupra economiei reale pe care a avut-o criza din 2008.
     Aceste corecţii au fost generate de aştep¬tările în creştere cu privire la rata inflaţiei şi ra¬tele dobânzilor în econo¬mi¬ile occi¬den¬tale, fiind un eveniment de tipul "când se va întâmpla" şi "nu dacă se va întâmpla".
     "După aproape doi ani în care vo¬la¬tilitatea pe bursele de acţiuni ame¬ri¬cane a fost la valori mici, vedem acum o resurgenţă a acestui indicator. În mod normal ar trebui să fie un episod de scurtă durată (de la câteva săptă¬mâni la câte¬va luni) care să nu aibă influenţă co¬vâr¬şitoare asupra econo¬miei reale pe care a avut-o criza din 2008", consideră Ovidiu Dumi¬trescu, director general adjunct al Tradeville.
     Analiştii au fost însă surprinşi de viteza ajustării, dar consideră că bursa de la Bucureşti a reacţionat "excelent" în contextul unei scăderi la jumătatea zilei de 2-3% pentru ca închiderea de marţi a indicelui BET să fie de minus 2,4%.
     "Piaţa locală cred că a reacţionat excelent dat fiind contextul internaţional. O scădere de doar 2-3% la mijlocul zilei arată că la noi nu există încă o panică. Ar fi putut fi mai rău", consideră Simion Tihon, broker la Prime Transaction, companie de brokeraj care a anticipat foamea de bani a Guvernului.
     El atrage totuşi atenţia că în aceaste perioade apar şi mari oportunităţi. De altfel aceste oportunităţi au putut fi traduse în rulajul de tranzacţionare de ieri, de circa 82 mil. lei, dublu faţă de media acestui an. Practic cine a cumpărat acţiuni dimineaţă şi le-a vândut seară a avut câştiguri chiar şi de 1% (cum este cazul Transgaz, Banca Transilvania), adică peste randamentul unui depozit în lei pe un an. 
 
Internaţional, 18:06
Continuă discriminarea minorităţilor naţionale prin geo-blocare
     Regulamentul UE care abordează geo-blocarea şi alte forme de discriminare bazate pe cetăţenia, naţionalitatea, domiciliul sau sediul clienţilor, din păcate, nu rezolvă accesul nediscriminatoriu pe piaţa unică la serviciile audio-vizuale, cetăţenii europeni aparţinând minorităţilor naţionale sau lingvistice rămânând cei mai afectaţi, susţine deputatul european Iuliu Winkler.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 17:42
CARMEN DAN:
"Informaţiile despre scăderea salariilor poliţiştilor nu sunt reale"
     Ministrul Afacerilor Interne Carmen Dan a susţinut, astăzi, într-o conferinţă de presă, că informaţiile privind scăderea salariilor poliţiştilor nu sunt reale, arătând că cel mai mic venit în Poliţia Română este de cel puţin 3.000 de lei şi că 28.000 de angajaţi beneficiază de majorare cu 10% a sporurilor de risc şi solicitare neuropsihică pentru poliţiştii de la acţiuni speciale, criminalişti şi cei care fac cercetare la faţa locului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 17:26
CTP:
"Investiţie de 12 milioane de euro în circa 40.000 metri patraţi, construiţi pentru grupul danez DSV"
     CTP a investit circa 12 milioane de euro în construirea noilor spaţii de depozitare, care au fost ocupate de compania daneză în primele zile ale lunii februarie.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 17:23
Wall Street a deschis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, SUA, au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 17:13
Flori de ie ajunge la The Bride Show în Dubai
     Flori de ie, unul dintre cele mai cunoscute branduri de promovare a tradiţiilor româneşti, lansat pe piaţa din România în anul 2014, va expune pentru prima dată în Dubai în cadrul târgului The Bride Show, în perioada 7-10 februarie la Dubai World Trade Centre.  click să citeşti tot articolul
