Conferinţa BURSA - Energia 2018

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 07.09.2018

07.09.2018

F.B.
 
     Adevărul:
     *  Proteste în faţa penitenciarelor, începând de astăzi
     Proteste în faţa penitenciarelor ar urma să aibă loc începând de vineri, conform Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor (FSANP), care cere rezolvarea urgentă a revendicărilor ce ţin de îmbunătăţirea condiţiilor de lucru şi de respectarea drepturilor salariaţilor, dar şi demiterea ministrului Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, acuzat de incompetenţă. Pentru 3 octombrie este anunţat, de la ora 12.00, un miting în faţa sediului Ministerului Justiţiei.
     De asemenea, angajaţii din penitenciare cer reluarea concursurilor pentru ocuparea funcţiilor de management superior şi încetarea practicii de vasalizare prin împuterniciri, unele deja ilegale prin depăşirea limitei de 1 an permisă de lege. "Chiar directorul general al ANP Marian Dobrică este ilegal imputernicit de 3 luni", afirmă sindicaliştii.
     Federaţia Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor mai arată: "în paralel, Federaţia Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor continuă acţiunile în justiţie împotriva ministrului Tudorel Toader, şi a directorului general al ANP, Marian Dobrică, pentru abuz în serviciu în legătură cu semnarea unor ordine şi decizii ilegale. Dacă în urma acestor acţiuni de protest în stradă autorităţile nu vor reacţiona, luăm în calcul blocarea activităţii penitenciarelor ca urmare a refuzului angajaţilor de a lucra în condiţiile oferite de angajator în materie de siguranţă personală şi respectare a standardelor de personal în raport cu misiunile de îndeplinit".
     Bancherul:
     *  ING Bank îşi face reclamă incorectă la credite
     ING Bank îşi face reclamă incorectă la creditul de consum "pe repede'nainte", prezentând o dobândă mai mică decât cea reală, reflectată prin Dobânda Anuală Efectivă (DAE), această din urmă fiind ascunsă, cu litere mici, invizibile, în subsolul imaginii.
     Asfel, în reclamele ING, creditul este prezentat ca având o "dobândă de la 7,98% pe an", însă costul real al creditului, DAE, care include nu doar dobânda, ci şi comisioanele, este 8,46%, cifra ascunsă undeva la subsolul clipurilor video, cu litere foarte mici, care nu se pot citi.
     ING sfidează astfel legea (OUG 50/2010), care spune că în orice formă de publicitate, dobânda unui credit, DAE, valoarea totală plătibilă şi orice alte costuri, precum asigurarea, trebuie scrise "în mod clar, concis, vizibil şi uşor de citit, în acelaşi câmp vizual şi cu caractere de aceeaşi mărime."
     Pe de altă parte, DAE din clipurile video prezentate la TV, de 8,46%, este mult mai mică decât DAE prezentată pe site-ul ING.ro, de 9,55%, pentru acelaşi exemplu de calcul: credit de 50.000 de lei pe cinci ani, cu o dobânda de 7,98%, valabilă la încasarea salariului într-un cont ING şi cu încheierea unei asigurări, conform condiţiilor băncii.
     Exemplul de calcul prezentat de ING este cel mai favorabil băncii, din care să rezulte o DAE cât mai mică. Astfel, banca prezintă DAE calculat pentru un credit pe perioada maximă, de 5 ani, de 9,55%, pe când în cazul unui credit pe perioada minimă, de 1 an, DAE creşte la 10,19%.
     
     Cotidianul:
     *  Realitatea TV, bună de plată
     Realitatea TV a fost sancţionat de CNA cu două amenzi în cuantum de 30.000 de lei şi, respectiv, 10.000 de lei, pentru abateri de la prevederile legislaţiei audiovizualului, scrie Alexandru Vişan.
     Conform unui comunicat al CNA, amenda de 30.000 de lei a fost dată pentru că la difuzarea emisiunii "Jocuri de putere", ediţiile din 31 ianuarie, 22 şi 28 februarie, 10 şi 13 martie şi 13 mai nu s-a respectat prevederi potrivit cărora moderatorii, prezentatorii şi realizatorii programelor au obligaţia să nu folosească şi să nu permită invitaţilor să folosească un limbaj injurios sau să instige la violenţă; orice persoană are dreptul la propria imagine.
     La stabilirea sancţiunii s-a avut în vedere şi nerespectarea dispoziţiilor art. 40 alin. (2) din Codul de reglementare a conţinutului audiovizual la difuzarea ediţiei din 13 martie, care prevede că "în cazul în care acuzaţiile prevăzute la alin. (1) sunt aduse de furnizorul de servicii media audiovizuale, acesta trebuie să respecte principiul audiatur et altera pars; respectarea acestui principiu presupune condiţii nediscriminatorii de exprimare până la finalul aceluiaşi program în cadrul căruia s-au făcut acuzaţiile. În situaţia în care persoana vizată refuză să prezinte un punct de vedere, trebuie precizat acest fapt", precizează CNA.
     În comunicatul citat se mai arată că "raportul de monitorizare a cuprins ştirea având ca titluri "Sinecură pentru Constantinescu'; "Constantinescu, liber la angajări', precum şi emisiunea de dezbatere "Ediţie specială' transmise în data de 15.04.2018".
     
     Curierul Naţional:
     *  Pare iminentă o baie de sânge în provincia siriană Idlib
     Regimul de la Damasc şi armata rusă sunt pe punctul de a lansa un atac decisiv împotriva acestui punct întărit al rebelilor anti-Assad.
     Turcia, Iranul şi Rusia, spun surse informate din capitala siriană, se concertează asupra viitorului ultimului bastion important al rebelilor anti-Assad. Nu este exclusă o nouă baie de sânge soldată cu mari pierderi de vieţi omeneşti, plus considerabile pagube materiale.
     Asaltul asupra provinciei Idleb pare a fi iminent. Cu riscul unei noi băi de sânge de genul celei din regiunea Ghouta. De câteva zile, transmit corespondenţi ai agenţiilor de presă, Damascul aduce întăriri în jurul provinciei Idleb, situată în nord-vestul Siriei, cu o populaţie de circa 3 milioane de persoane. Aici se află de fapt ultimul punct întărit al forţelor rebele anti-Assad dar, spun martori locali, şi grupuri de islamişti. Artileria guvernamentală, sprijinită de aviaţia rusă, a bombardat deja, în ultimele câteva zile, poziţiile rebelilor din localitatea Hayat Tahrir al-Cham. Lupta se anunţă crâncenă, având în vedere că rebelii dispun, şi ei, de circa 30.000 de combatanţi foarte bine echipaţi.
     Jurnalul Naţional:
     *  Statele Unite sancţionează entităţile care fac comerţ cu Siria
     Departamentul Trezoreriei Statelor Unite a anunţat joi sancţiuni împotriva a patru persoane şi cinci entităţi despre care susţine că au facilitat livrări de petrol din Siria şi finanţarea guvernului de la Damasc, transmite Reuters. Toate proprietăţile acestora din SUA sunt blocate, iar cetăţenilor americani le este interzis să facă afaceri cu firmele şi persoanele respective.
     
     Unul din cei sancţionaţi, Muhammad al-Qatirji, şi compania sa de transport au contribuit la comerţul cu carburanţi între guvernul sirian şi Statul Islamic. Potrivit Trezoreriei americane, al-Qatirji are relaţii apropiate cu preşedintele Siriei, Bashar al-Assad şi a colaborat direct cu jihadiştii. Reţeaua sa de achiziţii acţionează în Siria, Liban şi Emiratele Arabe Unite, iar firma sa a livrat în Siria şi arme din Irak.
     Pe lista de sancţiuni figurează şi Abar Petroleum Service SAL, parte a unei reţele internaţionale care a intermediat anul trecut livrări de produse petroliere către Siria în valoare de peste 30 de milioane de dolari. Din reţeaua respectivă mai fac parte Adnan Al-Ali, Sonex Investments din Emiratele Arabe Unite, Nasco Polymers & Chemicals din Liban şi Fadi Nasser, preşedintele consiliului de administraţie al Nasco, care a primit milioane de dolari pentru a organiza livrarea a mii de tone de carburanţi către Siria.
     Ziarul Naţional:
     *  Dragnea o dă şi pleacă!
     Cătălin Tache scrie: "Şoc la vârful Partidului Social Democrat chiar printre apropiaţii lui Liviu Dragnea, care au aflat cu stupoare că există şi varianta de lucru prin care, într-adevăr, acesta ar urma să se retragă de la conducere, scrie Cătălin Tache". Dar numai după ce legea amnistiei va fi trecută, cu orice risc! Şi nu pentru că i-a cerut-o Gabriela Firea, opoziţia din interiorul celui mai mare partid al ţării fiind încă jalnică, cel puţîn atâta vreme cât nu există "punctul de sprijin" în jurul căruia să se coaguleze taberele nemulţumite de nucleul dur din jurul lui Dragnea. Şi chiar dacă tot mai mulţi lideri strâmbă din nas la nouă strategie de conducere "pe persoană fizică" a partidului, niciunul dintre liderii marcanţi din teritoriu nu va risca să facă vreo mişcare bruscă, "prea ca la ţară", în partid. Pentru că, totuşi, oricât de nemulţumite ar fi de unele personaje de preşedintele pesedist sunt însă pe deplin conştienţi că războiul cu statul paralel este încă departe de a fi câştigat.
     Autorul mai crede că, pur şi simplu, dacă Liviu Dragnea nu va mai fi "paratrasnetul" de la vârful partidului, praful şi pulberea s-ar putea alege de PSD până la viitoarele alegeri! Iar "reconquista" binomului din Justiţie le-ar da din nou fiori şi are reveni la obiceiul de a-şi pune ceasurile să sune la ora şase dimineaţă, că să stea cu ochii holbaţi pe geamuri că să nu-i ia mascaţii în chiloţi din case. Aşa că atâta timp cât Liviu Dragnea, cu bune şi cu rele îşi asumă rolul ingrat de vârf de lance al partidului, totul pare sub control. Iar dacă acelaşi Dragnea va fi scos "pe scut" din următoarea confruntare din Justiţie, atunci când se încearcă "înghesuirea" acestuia pe unul dintre ultimele culoare tactice păstrate la Curtea Supremă, niciun lider pesedist nu şi-ar mai face iluzii că vor putea păstra guvernarea până la următoarele alegeri parlamentare. Sau că, din acel moment, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu nu va pleca altfel urechea la cântecul de sirenă al lui Klaus Iohannis, postul de premier rămânând vacant şi Ludovic Orban neavând chiar nicio şansă să aspire la el. 
 

English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.