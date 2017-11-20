REVISTA PRESEI 08.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Cum l-a ajutat Emil Boc pe medicul Mihai Lucan să câştige 1 milion de euro din închirierea clinicii private

Clinica privată a medicului Mihai Lucan, construită pe un teren al Primăriei din centrul Clujului, este o afacere medicală cu un profit de circa 1 milion de euro pe an. Cu ajutorul primarului Emil Boc, Lukmed a devenit şi o bună afacere imobiliară: clinica va câştiga 1 milion de euro în următorii 10 ani dintr-un contract de închiriere încheiat recent.

Primarul Clujului, Emil Boc, urmează să fie audiat la DIICOT în legătură cu relaţia pe care a avut-o cu medicul urolog Mihai Lucan, anchetat pentru că ar fi produs pagube de circa 1 milion de euro Institutului de Urologie şi Transplant Renal din Cluj.



Oameni apropiaţi afacerii medicului Lucan spun că investiţia a fost sprijinită masiv de Primăria Cluj-Napoca. "Mihai Lucan a fost ajutat în Cluj de Emil Boc. Nu putea să facă business-ul numit Lukmed fără domnul Boc. Există o succesiune de hotărâri de consiliu local din care se poate observa cum se facilitează din ce în ce mai mult acest business", susţine deputatul Emanuel Ungureanu (USR), cel care l-a denunţat la DIICOT pe medicul Lucan.



Ungureanu se referă la contractul de asociere în participaţiune semnat de Primăria Cluj-Napoca şi Mihai Lucan în 2004, în urma căruia medicul a primit în folosinţă un teren de 1.000 de metri pătraţi în centrul oraşului pentru a construi o clinică privată de urologie. Lucan a plătit atunci primăriei 70.000 de euro pentru o suprafaţă care astăzi ar valora circa 1 milion de euro.



REPLICA LUI BOC



În replică, Emil Boc a precizat: "Contractul de concesiune pentru realizarea clinicii LukMed, care stabilea preţul şi suprafaţa de teren, a fost aprobat de către Consiliul Local Cluj-Napoca înainte ca eu să fiu primar". Datele arată că acest contract a fost aprobat pe 31 mai 2004, când primar la Cluj era Gheorghe Funar.



Actualul edil a mai precizat pentru Mediafax: "În timpul mandatului meu, Consiliul Local a detaliat, prin Hotărâri de Consiliu, precizările din contractul de concesiune stabilite înainte ca eu sa fiu primar". Boc mai spune că n-a fost tratat preferenţial de medicul clujean şi că a plătit intervenţiile necesare tratării litiazei renale la Clinica Lukmed. Emil Boc susţine că nu mai are chitanţele aferente.



Pe de altă parte, în mandatele de primar ale lui Emil Boc au fost emise cinci hotărâri de consiliu local în legătură cu Lukmed, dintre care două extrem de favorabile afacerii lui Mihai Lucan. De asemenea, Boc a semnat 4 acte adiţionale care au modificat contractul iniţial de asociere şi o autorizaţie de construire care i-a dat dreptul lui Lucan să adauge două etaje la clinică.

* Ce spun poliţiştii despre soluţia Gabrielei Firea ca bicicliştii să meargă pe linia de tramvai: Se expun riscului de a fi loviţi de tramvaie sau autobuze

Idei "extravagante" ale primarului general Gabriela Firea pentru rezolvarea traficului de coşmar din Capitală: autobuzele, ambulanţele, dar şi bicicliştii, vor circula pe linia de tramvai.

În încercarea de a onora promisiunile făcute bucureştenilor în campania electorală, primarul general al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea avansează noi soluţii pentru rezolvarea traficului de coşmar, care a propulsat Bucureştiul direct pe prima poziţie în topul celor mai aglomerate oraşe ale Europei, înaintea unor metropole precum Moscova, Londra sau Paris. Astfel, săptămâna trecută, primăriţa a anunţat că doreşte să transforme linia de tramvai în banda unică pentru tramvaie, autobuze, ambulanţe şi biciclete. "Bicicliştii vor intra pe aceste benzi unice. Vor ajunge mai rapid la destinaţie decât pe cale rutieră", arăta Firea.



Capcane pentru şoferi



Problema este că cele mai multe linii de tramvai sunt adevărate capcane pentru maşini. Mai ales dacă plouă. Şina devine un adevărat patinoar metalic, care anulează orice control asupra maşinii.



"Nu poţi lua în calcul accesul bicicliştilor pe liniile unice de tramvai. Ar fi o «sinucidere». Niciun om sănătos la cap nu s-ar risca să meargă cu bicicleta pe acele benzi unice, conştientizând pericolul. Cea mai mică dezechilibrare a biciclistului, cauzată în special de calitatea liniilor de tramvai, poate fi tragică. Să nu uităm că se investeşte doar în gardurile de protecţie, nu şi în refacerea liniilor. Riscul pentru biciclişti este foarte mare şi să fie loviţi de tramvai", a explicat, pentru "Adevărul", George Manciu, fost director executiv al Direcţiei de Transporturi din cadrul Primăriei Capitalei.



Nici poliţiştii de la Rutieră nu sunt de acord cu culoarele unice pentru tramvaie, autobuze, ambulanţe şi biciclete. "Nu au cum să circule autobuzele sau troleibuzele pe linia de tramvai. În primul rând, nu cred că nu le permite ecartamentul. Pe de altă parte, autobuzul opreşte în staţie, tramvaiul trebuie să oprească şi el în spatele lui, în condiţiile în care nu are staţie acolo. În plus, ar trebui refăcut tot terasamentul liniilor de tramvai, adică vorbim de costuri considerabile. În afară de câteva linii, care au fost modernizate recent, precum 32 în Rahova sau 36, în Pantelimon, şi care s-ar preta la asta, restul trebuie reabilitate total", arată un expert din cadrul Poliţiei Rutiere.



Cât despre biciclete pe linia de tramvai, nici nu poate fi vorba. "În cazul bicicliştilor pe linia de tramvai... nu cred că cineva din Primăria Capitalei ar putea aviza aşa ceva. Riscurile pentru biciclişti sunt enorme. Foarte uşor poţi să aluneci pe şina de tramvai şi să cazi, chiar şi când e uscat afară, dar păi atunci când e umed. Bicicliştii sunt victime sigure. Pe de altă parte, se expun riscului de a fi loviţi de tramvaie sau autobuze. Benzile pentru biciclişti se fac peste tot în lume exclusiv pentru biciclişti, tocmai pentru a-i proteja", completează sursa citată.

* BANCHERUL

* Vom putea retrage bani de pe card (cash-back) si la POS-urile magazinelor, nu doar la bancomate, din iulie 2018

Din luna iulie a acestui an vom putea retrage bani de pe carduri nu doar la bancomate ci si la POS-urile tuturor magazinelor, care sunt obligate sa accepte platile cu cardul, in caz contrar putand fi amendate, conform unei noi legi ale carei norme de aplicare au fost publicate in urma cu doua zile, cu o intarziere de un an.

Legea a fost promovata de duopolul de pe piata platilor cu carduri format din Visa si Mastercard, care incaseaza de la magazine, prin intermediul bancilor, un comision intre 0,8% si 2% pentru fiecare plata cu cardul.

Cele doua organizatii de plati au justificat necesitatea adoptarii noii legi, care obliga toate magazinele sa-si instaleze POS-uri, prin contributia acesteia la reducerea evaziunii fiscale si a dezvoltarii bancarizarii in zonele rurale.

In Monitorul Oficial nr.11 din 5 ianuarie 2018 au fost publicate Normele metodologice pentru aplicarea Ordonantei de urgenta a Guvernului nr. 193/2002 privind introducerea sistemelor moderne de plata, cunoscuta drept legea "cash-back", intrucat obliga toti comerciantii sa-si instaleze POS-uri pentru platile cu cardul si sa elibereze numerar, ca la bancomate, daca utilizatorii de carduri solicita si acest lucru, dupa ce achita cumparaturile cu cardul.

Legea nr. 209 din 2016 pentru modificarea si completarea Ordonantei de urgenta a Guvernului nr. 193/2002 privind introducerea sistemelor moderne de plata, in vigoare din 1 ianuarie 2017, obliga toate firmele din domeniul comertului (mai exact cele care au cifre de afaceri de peste 10.000 de euro anual, adica 800 de euro lunar sau 30 de euro zilnic) sa-si instaleze POS-uri pentru platile cu cardul, in caz contrar fiind amendate.

Refuzul magazinelor de a accepta ca mijloc de plata cardurile de debit si de credit constituie contraventie si se sanctioneaza cu amenda de la 5.000 de lei la 7.500 de lei, mai prevede legea.

Legea obliga nu doar magazinele, ci si furnizorii de servicii de utilitate publica si institutiile publice sa accepte platile cu cardul: "Operatorii economici furnizori de servicii de utilitate publica, precum si institutiile publice care incaseaza impozite, taxe, amenzi, dobanzi, penalitati de intarziere, penalitati si alte obligatii de plata au obligatia sa accepte incasari prin intermediul cardurilor de debit si al cardurilor de credit."

In acelasi timp, bancile sunt obligate de lege sa implementeze la POS-uri un sistem de acordare de avansuri in numerar (cash-back), odata cu achizitia de bunuri sau servicii. Eliberarea de numerar la POS se evidentiaza distinct pe bonul fiscal si nu poate depasi suma de 200 de lei, prevede legea.

Legea cash-back prevedea ca Ministerul Finantelor trebuie sa emita, in termen de 30 de zile de la data intrarii in vigoare a legii, 1 ianuarie 2017, normele metodologice de aplicare a acesteia.

Normele metodologice au fost adoptate insa abia in ultima sedinta de Guvern a anului trecut si publicate in Monitorul Oficial din 5 ianuarie 2018.

Conform respectivelor norme, prevederea din lege cu privire la avansul in numerar la POS-uri (cash-back) se va aplica abia dupa 6 luni de la publicarea normelor in Monitorul Oficial, adica din 5 iulie 2018.

* COTIDIANUL

* Generalul procuror Codruţ Olaru, omul Sistemului în noua conducere a CSM

Codruţ şi Codruţa - iată un cuplu refăcut după mulţi ani. Astfel, în perioada 2006-2012, Laura Codruţa Kovesi era Procuror general al României, iar Codruţ Olaru era subalternul ei ca şef al DIICOT. În perioada 2013-2016 acelaşi Codruţ Olaru era adjunctul Procurorului general, dar şi şeful Codruţei Kovesi, care devenise şefa DNA! Deci, cînd unul, cînd altul, ei au slujit din toată fiinţa lor Sistemul care le-a făcut amîndurora, de tineri, viaţa frumoasă la vîrful Justiţiei!

Astfel, se poate spune că alegerile pentru conducerea din anul 2018 CSM s-au încheiat cu semi-victoria, importantă, totuşi, a Sistemului. Funcţia de preşedintă a CSM a fost obţinută de una dintre Doamnele Justiţiei, judecătoarea Simona Camelia Marcu.Cu alte cuvinte, slabe speranţe ca în acest an să avem linişte în Justiţie după ce vor intra în vigoare modificările legilor ce reglementează acest domeniu.

CODRUŢ OLARU A FOST PRIMIT ÎN ARMATĂ DIRECT CU GRADUL DE GENERAL DE BRIGADĂ

De ce sîntem atît de pesimişti?, iată o întrebare la care, musai, trebuie să răspundem. Dacă în privinţa apartenenţei Laurei Codruţa Kovesi la Sistem, la Binom sau la orice altă structură a Puterii nu cred că mai este nevoie de vreun argument, în privinţa procurorului militar Codruţ Olaru se cuvin cîteva precizări care arată întregii opinii publice că acesta a fost, este şi va rămîne încă mult timp tot un pilon al aceluiaşi Sistem.

În primul rînd, procurorul Codruţ Olaru a fost primit în armată ca ofiţer activ direct cu gradul de general! Este, din datele mele, singurul caz de acest fel din lume, ştiindu-se că nici măcar pentru luptătorii din teatrele de război nu este uşor să se ajungă la acest grad. Pentru Codruţ Olaru au lucrat însă vîrtos personaje militare extrem de controversate, cum este generalul-izmană Gabriel Oprea, stîlp de bază al Sistemului, care în anul 2011, în doar cîteva luni, l-a avansat de două ori în rezervă: la gradul de locotenent colonel şi colonel. Anul următor, 2012, în urma unei ample anchete, ministrul Apărării Corneliu Dobriţoiu, i-a retras gradul de colonel, declarînd: "Ce fapte de vitejie, ce minuni a făcut el în folosul entităţii care i-a acordat gradul? Care merite excepţionale? Se pot naşte de aici un million de întrebări retorice". Codruţ Olaru se afla pe acea celebră listă a avansărilor la apelul de seară pe care mai figurau "coloneii" Robert Turcescu şi Laura Codruţa Kovesi. Peste un an, în 2013, alt ministru al Apărării, Mircea Duşa, îl face din nou colonel, iar în anul 2014, acelaşi sugarnic ministru îl pune pe lista unei noi avansări "la excepţional", iar Traian Băsescu îi semnează decretul de avansare la gradul de general de brigadă, astăzi declarînd că nu mai ştie motivul pentru care l-a avansat! Şi lucrurile nu se opresc aici! În anul 2016, fără să fi fost măcar o zi într-o unitate militară, este chemat de Klaus Iohannis din rezervă şi făcut ofiţer activ cu gradul de general de brigadă! Nu pentru vreun merit militar anume, căci el poate juca perfect rolul babei cu mitraliera din celebrul banc, ci pentru a ocupa un post vacant la Secţia Parchetelor Militare, unde exista condiţia să fie cadru militar activ! S-a trecut chiar peste lege, considerîndu-se ca studii militare ale lui Codruţ Olaru acel curs scurt din iulie 2007 la Colegiul Naţional de Apărare, în vremea cînd era Procuror şef al DIICOT!

* CURENTUL

* Vechi confluenţe româno-franceze reîmprospătate

Modelul globalizarii impetuoase in limba lui Shakespeare, dar dupa tipicul editorialelor din « New York Times », chiar daca se prezinta adversar al hegemonismului lingvistic si adept al multiculturalismului, se impune covarsitor si pe ogorul literelor. Si totusi, in arealul ramas "al tuturor", prezenta factorului european, atata cat mai este el, ramane unul de prima stralucire. Iar canonul culturii europene, instituit in Grecia antica, s-a inscris pe apogeul traiectoriei sale istorice prin cultura franceza, care a ramas pana acum (dar pentru cat timp oare?) la aceeasi nobila altitudine.

Discret, dar parca - si prin acest fapt - cu atat mai bogat in intelesuri a fost, la cea de-a doua mare sarbatoare a cartii din anul abia incheiat, momentul francez/romano-francez/european prilejuit de lansarea a doua carti ale poetei, prozatoarei si eseistei Elisabeta Isanos. Carti care, ar zice istoricii mai vechi, sunt atingatoare de cultura Frantei, dar si de legaturile si interferentele de lunga durata si nu o data hotaratoare pentru istoria romanilor.

Cele doua aparitii editoriale prezentate public la Gaudeamus 2017 sunt cartea de poeme bilingve (in romana si franceza) « Imparatia/L'Empire » si antologia - tot bilingva - de poezie franceza clasica si contemporana « Les poemes de la mer/Poemele marii ». Doua carti prin care se exprima atasamentul romanilor fata de o tara si un popor cu care avem o zestre spirituala comuna si cu care suntem mai nou si aliati, si « parteneri strategici », si parteneri economici, insa in raport cu care politicul, de ambele parti, nu a gasit, cel putin pana acum, formula prin care sa atinga inaltimea si puritatea sentimentului colectiv.

« Imparatia/L'Empire » recurge parca, spre exprimare, nu la lira bardului singuratic ci la orga virtuozului care face fata unei uriase orchestre simfonice, prin diversitatea modalitatilor poetice la care apeleaza (ritm, rima, vers alb, vers liber, proza poetica) si prin amploarea tematicii (jurnal personal, viata si moarte, amintiri din copilarie, parinti, iubire si pace, truda creatiei, marile sarbatori crestine, marine, poezie de notatie etc.)

Versuri memorabile? Iata, aici, doar cateva : « ...nimanui nu i se potriveste sfarsitul... poezia o vezi cand zboara desculta... se vrea topita-n pace orice arma... si nici poezia nu mai are rabdare... spune-mi : ce zi e ?/E azi mereu/niciodata alta... Nu el era vinovat/ca parea asa de frumoasa/veranda... »

In celalalt volum, Poemele marii, selectate din mari poeti francezi care au creat de-a lungul a jumatate de mileniu, sunt o intreprindere artistica provocatoare, temerara si incitanta, pentru ca in ea se afla cuprinse deopotriva poezii celebre traduse anterior de mari poeti sau talmacitori romani, dar si altele, nu mai putin emblematice, care-si gasesc pentru prima oara vesmant liric in romaneste.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Schimbări majore în Codul Rutier. Reguli noi pentru ITP şi obţinerea sau reînnnoirea permisului auto

De la 1 ianuarie 2018, maşinile mai vechi de 12 ani vor ajunge la ITP mai des, iar, în ceea ce-i priveşte pe şoferi, cardiacii şi diabeticii ar putea să-şi reînnoiască sau să obţină permisul numai dacă vor primi avizul medicului de specialitate.

Schimbări majore în Codul Rutier. Odată cu începerea noului an, se schimbă şi regulile în ceea ce priveşte verificarea tehnică a maşinilor, dar şi obţinerea sau reînnoirea permisului auto.

Astfel, maşinile mai vechi de 12 ani vor ajunge la ITP (Inspecţia Tehnică Periodică) o dată pe an, nu o dată la doi ca până acum.

Iar proprietarii trebuie să facă reparaţiile în cel mult 30 de zile şi să revină pentru o nouă verificare.

În ceea ce-i priveşte pe şoferi, cardiacii şi diabeticii ar putea să-şi reînnoiască sau să obţină permisul numai dacă vor primi avizul medicului de specialitate.

Potrivit unui ordin al Ministrului Sănătăţii, această măsură ar urmări evitarea accidentelor şi sporirea siguranţei rutiere.

În funcţie de diagnostic şi de situaţia medicală, aceşti şoferi ar putea fi nevoiţi să facă periodic examene medicale care sa garanteze că pot conduce un vehicul în siguranţă.

Proiectul de ordin de modificarea şi completarea Normelor minime privind aptitudinile fizice şi mentale necesare pentru conducerea unui autovehicul, aprobat prin Ordinul ministrului sănătăţii nr. 1.162/2010 prevede modificarea condiţiilor de sănătate pe care trebuie să le îndeplinească o persoană pentru a obţine dreptul de a conduce un vehicul şi poate suferi modificări până pe 30 ianuarie 2018.

* NATIONAL

* Atenţie, vine taxa pe paharul cu cafea

După modelul taxei pentru pungile de plastic, am putea avea în curând şi o taxă pentru paharele de unică folosinţă în care ne bem cafeaua. Ideea s-a născut în parlamentul britanic.

Un grup de politicieni vrea să impună o taxă pe paharul cu cafea, ceea ce înseamnă că în viitor britanicii vor plăti mai mult pentru licoarea fierbinte savurată pe drum sau luată la pachet. Tot mai mulţi dintre noi aleg să-şi înceapă ziua cu o cafea luată la pachet, de la cafeneaua din drumul spre muncă. Puţini conştientizează că obiceiul dăunează mediului. Numai în Marea Britanie sunt aruncate anual în jur de 2,5 miliarde de pahare de unică folosinţă. Un raport al Parlamentului arată că clienţii sunt induşi în eroare să creadă că ambalajul va fi reciclat. De fapt, interiorul din plastic se separă greu de exteriorul din hârtie şi doar patru companii din Marea Britanie au echipamentul necesar ca să facă asta. Asta înseamnă că 99 la sută din pahare sunt incinerate sau ajung la groapa de gunoi. Parlamentarii britanici vor să schimbe situaţia şi au propus o taxă de 25 de pence, adică în jur de un leu şi 30 de bani, pentru fiecare pahar de unică folosinţă. Banii strânşi ar urma să fie folosiţi pentru reciclarea paharelor care, în mod normal, ar fi ajuns la gunoi.

* Departamentul Zero preia Romania!

Iată că, în timp "haştagienii rezistenţi" fac circ în stradă şi politicienii în Parlament, România se află la o cotitură istorică. Pentru că, în ultima perioadă, ar fi fost creată o "structură paralelă", denumită "Departamentul Zero" şi în care iniţiaţi ai sistemului îşi pun deja ultmele speranţe că ar putea reprezenta salvarea statului de drept!

Iar vestea este una năucitoare cu toate că, ce-i drept, de ceva vreme se vorbea că "generalul deşertului", Şeful Stalului Major General al Armatei Române, Ionel Ciucă, se comportă deja ca un politician, în jurul său creionându-se un proiect politic de amploare, agreat inclusiv de către unii dintre cei mai influenţi parteneri strategici externi ai României. Numai că, din informaţiile de ultimă oră intrate în posesia noastră, deşi generalul Ciucă este privit drept un "patriot" şi un pion important al noului proiect, adevăraţii artizani ai misteriosului "Departament Zero", prin care se va încerca preluarea rapidă a Puterii politice şi aplicarea de urgenţă a modelului polonez în România sunt cu totul alţii... Astfel că, deşi iniţial viitorul partid se va baza pe figurile inspirând încredere populaţiei şi pe plan extern a unor generali sau alţi înalţi ofiţeri ce vor trece în rezervă, ca şi pe lansarea o noi politicieni, "butoanele" vor fi apăsate de oameni "căliţi" în sistem. Care, în ciuda rivalităţilor istorice dintre importantele servicii secrete româneşti, au format acum această suprinzătoare alianţă naţional- creştină, cu sprijinul tacit al unor influenţi oficiali ai structurilor omoloage din anumite state membre ale NATO !

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Ziua confruntărilor la PSD. Restructurarea Guvernului, congres extraordinar, al statut

Liderii PSD se reunesc azi în prima şedinţă din acest an, iar atmosfera se anunţă tensionată. Printre subiectele care ar putea fi discutate în Comitetul Executiv Naţional se numără restructurarea Guvernului, convocarea unui congres extraordinar, modificarea Statutului partidului.

Comitetul Executiv Naţional (CExN) se va întruni începând cu ora 14,00, la sediul central al PSD din Şos. Kiseleff.

CExN trebuie să desemneze succesorul Doinei Pană în funcţia de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor. Doina Pană şi-a anunţat săptămâna trecută demisia din funcţia de ministru al Apelor şi Pădurilor, motivând că nu îi mai permite starea de sănătate să continue activitatea în Guvern. Propunerea pentru noul ministrul al Apelor şi Pădurilor va fi stabilită în cadrul Comitetului Executiv Naţional, care va fi convocat zilele următoare, spunea atunci liderul PSD, Liviu Dragnea.

Zilele trecute a fost pus pe tapet şi subiectul restructurării Guvernului. Preşedintele Executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, a spus că Guvernul ar putea fi restructurat, iar Executivul ar putea include 16 - 17 ministere, faţă de 24, câte sunt în prezent, el apreciind că este necesar şi un Congres al partidului. În replică, vicepremierul Paul Stănescu a afirmat că un congres al partidului nu ar fi tocmai o soluţie bună şi că Guvernul Tudose nu ar trebui restructurat.

Preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, declara, la finalul anului trecut, că în ianuarie va avea loc o discuţie privind eventuala necesitate a modificării structurii Guvernului. În ceea ce priveşte remanierea unor membri ai Cabinetului, Dragnea a precizat că nu are niciun element care să îi spună că trebuie remaniat un anumit ministru. El s-a declarat mulţumit de activitatea premierului Mihai Tudose.

"Trebuie să vedem anul viitor dacă forma Guvenului este cea mai bună, dacă este nevoie sau nu să se procedeze la o restructurare a Guvernului. Dacă da sau nu", a spus Dragnea la România TV, adăugând că a stabilit cu premierul şi cu liderul ALDE, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, ca în ianuarie să discute şi cu membrii Guvernului, dacă un astfel de demers este necesar sau nu.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* România anului 2018: Din generaţiile viitoare 40% sunt analfabeţi funcţional şi social din cauza lipsei de educaţie primară, ceea ce va însemna o catastrofă pentru piaţa muncii, pentru business şi economie în viitor. Vom ajunge o ţară în care vom importa tot, plătit pe datorie. În schimb, ne înarmăm ca pentru război

Ce poate fi mai plictisitor în primele zile din anul 2018 decât să discuţi despre educaţie şi impactul asupra pieţei muncii, businessului şi economiei României nu acum, ci peste 10-20-30 de ani.

Atunci cei mai mulţi dintre noi şi cei aflaţi la putere acum, care au decizia pe mână şi pot influenţa lucrurile, vom fi deja la pensie aşteptând banii sau în azile, cu Alzeiheimerul pe cap, când nu mai realizăm ce se întâmplă în jurul nostru, deci nu ne mai interesează.

Daniela Vişoianu, preşedintele Coaliţiei pentru Educaţie, a spus la ZF Live că 40% din generaţiile viitoare, din cei care vin din urmă şi trebuie să susţină România din punct de vedere economic, social, cultural şi politic, sunt analfabeţi social şi funcţional, adică vor fi un balast în viitor şi nu un activ, ca acum, pentru piaţa muncii, pentru business, pentru economie, pentru România.

Ce înseamnă analfabet social şi funcţional? Nu pot înţelege, nu pot exprima, nu pot explica ceea ce citesc, nu pot face mai mult decât operaţiuni simple, mecanice, fizice.

De inovare, de cercetare, de operaţiuni complexe, nici nu poate fi vorba.

Ce va însemna acest lucru pentru piaţa muncii şi pentru economie: o catastrofă.

Companiile din România, indiferent dacă sunt româneşti sau străine, nu vor putea derula operaţiuni mai complexe la o scară mai mare, cu o valoare adăugată mai mare şi, în consecinţă, nu vor putea plăti salarii mai mari, ceea ce în final va însemna o reducere a potenţialului de creştere economică şi apropierea de ţările Europei de Vest.

* Cum arată harta de business a României: Bucureşti şi zece judeţe ţin în spate economia ţării. La polul opus, Mehedinţi, Teleorman şi Caraş-Severin sunt zone invizibile ca business

Economia locală este de­pen­dentă de Bucureşti şi de cele mai dez­voltate ze­ce judeţe, pe când zo­nele mai puţin dezvoltate precum Mehedinţi, Caraş-Severin sau Teleorman sunt "deşert" pentru business.

Se poate remarca însă că în ultimii ani depen­den­ţa de Bucureşti a busi­nes­sului local scade, iar ju­de­ţele în care s-au făcut in­vestiţii devin din ce în ce mai vizibile pe harta eco­nomică a României.

Unsprezece judeţe au înregistrat cel puţin o dublare a cifrei de afa­ceri în pe­rioada 2008-2016.

După Bucureşti, cele mai pu­ternice companii sunt cele din Ilfov şi Timiş.

♦ În 16 judeţe cifra de afaceri a companiilor nu trece de 10 mld. lei, cât vinde Kaufland, cel mai mare retailer, într-un an, arată o analiză a ZF pe baza datelor de la Registrul Comerţului.

♦ Capitala este în continuare cel mai puternic pol de business din România, cu o cifră de afaceri a companiilor de 488 mld. lei în 2016, respectiv 37% din tot businessul românesc.

♦ Cifra de afaceri a companiilor din Capitală a scăzut cu 29% faţă de 2008. Numărul lor a rămas constant la 143.000 de societăţi.

♦ Datele se referă la firmele care au sediul social în Capitală. Multe dintre aceste companii, în special cele din comerţ, au însă operaţiuni la nivel naţional, astfel că valoarea rulajului se referă la operaţiunile derulate de aceste firme în mai multe judeţe ale ţării.