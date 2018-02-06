   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 08.03.2018

BURSA 08.03.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * PSD Bucureşti o susţine pe Viorica Dăncilă pentru funcţia de preşedinte executiv. Firea şi Negoiţă, propuşi pentru funcţiile de vicepreşedinte
     PSD Bucureşti a anunţat, miercuri seară, că a votat în cadrul Biroului Permanent al organizaţiei susţinerea Vioricăi Dăncilă pentru funcţia de preşedinte. Pentru funcţiile de vicepreşedinţi ai regiunii Bucureşti-Ilfov sunt propuşi Gabriela Firea şi Robert Negoiţă.
     Social-democraţii din regiunea Ilfov şi din Capitală au anunţat pe cine vor susţine la Congresul extraordinar al PSD din 10 martie. "Organizaţia regională PSD Bucureşti-Ilfov a votat în această seară, în cadrul Biroului Permanent comun al organizaţiei, o serie de rezoluţii în vederea Congresului Extraordinar al PSD din 10 martie 2018.
     Astfel, Regiunea Bucuresti-Ilfov a votat pentru:
     - Susţinerea continuării Programului de guvernare al PSD, pentru a duce până la capăt măsurile cu care PSD a câstigat, cu o largă majoritate, încrederea românilor şi scrutinul electoral din 2016.
      - Susţinerea doamnei prim-ministru Viorica Dăncila pentru funcţia de preşedinte executiv al PSD.
     - Sustinerea domnului Marian Neacşu, secretar general al PSD, pentru aceeaşi functie, de secretar general.
      -Sustinerea candidaturilor doamnei Gabriela Firea şi a domnului Robert Negoiţă pentru functiile de vicepreşedinti regionali Bucuresti-Ilfov ai PSD", precizează un comunicat de presă al PSD Bucureşti.
     De asemenea, organizaţia şi reafirrmă sprijinul pentru Liviu Dragnea, lider pe care îlş vrea în continuare în fruntea formaţiunii social-democrate.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Băncile profită de dărnicia BNR, care le achita dobânzi de 20 de ori mai mari decât plătesc ele deponenţilor
     Băncile au făcut depozite la Banca Naţională a României (BNR) în valoare de 20 de miliarde de lei în luna februarie, în creştere de la 15 miliarde lei în luna precedentă, pentru care încasează dobânzi chiar şi de 20 de ori mai mari decât plătesc ele pentru economiile populaţiei.
     BNR a majorat, la începutul lunii februarie, cu un sfert de punct, dobânda la facilitatea de depozit, la 1,25%, odată cu creşterea dobânzii de referinţă la 2,25%, de la 2% cât era în ianuarie.
     Dobânda plătită acum băncilor de BNR, de 1,25%, este chiar şi de peste 20 de ori mai ridicată decât cea achitată de unele bănci pentru economiile populaţiei.
     De exemplu, BCR, cea mare banca din România, plăteşte clienţilor persoane fizice o dobândă de doar 0,05% pentru depozitele la termen de o lună, de peste 24 de ori mai mică decât cea pe care o încasează pentru depozitele plasate la BNR.
     BCR nu a modificat nivelul dobânzilor la depozite din 1 iunie 2017, cu toate că între timp dobânzile au crescut semnificativ faţă de nivelul din vara anului trecut.
     Banca Transilvania, a doua mare bancă după valoarea activelor, plăteşte o dobândă mult mai mare decât BCR pentru un depozit la o lună: 0,5%, care însă rămâne de 2,5 ori mai mică decât dobânda BNR pentru facilitatea de depozit.
     Nivelul foarte ridicat al volumului de depozite plasate de bănci la BNR este un indicator pentru excesul de lichiditate din sistemul bancar.
     Excesul de lichiditate a revenit în luna ianuarie, când depozitele băncilor la BNR s-au ridicat la 15 miliarde lei, peste nivelul din ianuarie 2017, de 14 miliarde lei, după ce în ultimele patru luni ale anului precedent s-a înregistrat un deficit de lichiditate care a condus la majorarea dobânzilor ROBOR şi a determinat BNR să injecteze bani în piaţă, prin operaţiuni repo.
     Deficitul de lichiditate din septembrie 2017 a determinat BNR să înceapă ciclul de majorare a ratelor de referinţă, prin creşterea dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit de la 0,25% la 0,5%, în timp ce rata facilităţii de creditare Lombard a scăzut la 3%, iar rata de referinţă a rămas neschimbată, la 1,75%.
     În noiembrie, BNR a majorat din nou dobânda la facilitatea de depozit la 0,75%, iar rata Lombard a fost diminuată la 2,75%, dobânda de referinţă fiind menţinută la acelaşi nivel.
     În acelaşi timp, s-a trecut la o nouă strategie de politică monetară: gestionarea strictă a lichidităţii, faţă de una adecvată până atunci, în paralel cu un curs de schimb valutar mai flexibil.
     În noiembrie, lichiditatea din sistemul bancar a scăzut însă substanţial: depozitele băncilor la BNR au fost de doar 0,2 miliarde lei. Consecinţă: ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut de la 1,88% la 2,20%, deşi banca centrală a continuat să furnizeze băncilor lichidităţi prin repo.
     Lichiditatea băncilor a revenit însă la 2,3 miliarde în decembrie, astfel că ROBOR la 3 luni a mai scăzut la 2% pe an, iar BNR a întrerupt furnizarea de lichidităţi prin repo.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Inspecţia Judiciară: Poporul se plânge de procurori
     Inspecţia Judiciară arată în raportul său de activitate pe 2017 că s-a remarcat o creştere numerică a sesizărilor ce vizează procurorii din structura centrală a DNA.
     "Inspectorii direcţiei s-au confruntat cu o avalanşă de sesizări privind diverse aspecte ale activităţii şi conduitei procurorilor, pretins neconforme cu standardele prevăzute de legislaţia în vigoare. S-a evidenţiat, în legătură cu împrejurările la care ne referim, existenţa a două fenomene: creşterea numerică a sesizărilor privind procurori din Structura centrală a Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, pe de o parte, precum şi, pe de altă parte, creşterea incidenţei reflectării negative în mass media privind diverse aspecte ale activităţii şi conduitei unor procurori, subliniindu-se caracterul repetitiv şi frecvenţa ridicată a unor manifestări comportamentale ce fac parte din această categorie. Inspectorii direcţiei au verificat cu atenţie fiecare sesizare, inclusiv din această categorie, şi acolo unde, pe baza probelor, s-a apreciat că faptele sunt de natură să atragă răspunderea disciplinară nu au ezitat să cerceteze riguros aspectele semnalate şi să exercite acţiuni disciplinare corespunzătoare", arată raportul.
     Anul trecut inspectorii judiciari au înregistrat în total aproape 6.000 de sesizări noi.
     "În 2017 au fost înregistrate 6.365 sesizări privind activitatea şi conduita judecătorilor şi procurorilor, 5.921 fiind sesizări noi, iar 444 reveniri la sesizări anterioare; întrucât această ultimă categorie de sesizări le include şi pe acelea privind unele aspecte noi, au fost efectuate verificări suplimentare faţă de lucrările iniţiale. Un număr consistent de sesizări au avut, şi în 2017, încălcarea normelor de procedură, modul de instrumentare şi soluţionare a cauzelor, tergiversarea soluţionării acestora, precum şi redactarea cu întârziere a hotărârilor judecătoreşti", se arată în raportul pe anul trecut al instituţiei.
     Defalcat, cifrele arată că au fost înregistrate 1.860 de sesizări privind procurorii, un număr mai mare decât cel de anul precedent (1.814), în vreme ce numărul sesizărilor privind conduita judecătorilor a scăzut, 4.061 în 2017, faţă de 4.315 în 2016.
     Totodată, în 2017, Inspecţia Judiciară s-a sesizat din oficiu în 105 cazuri, ceea ce reprezintă o scădere cu mai mult de jumătate faţă de anul 2016.
     "În 2017, întrucât s-a constatat, ca urmare a efectuării verificărilor prealabile, că nu există indiciile săvârşirii unei abateri disciplinare, au fost clasate, prin rezoluţie, 4.947 de sesizări, dintre care 3.434 la Direcţia de inspecţie judiciară pentru judecători şi 1513 la Direcţia de inspecţie judiciară pentru procurori. 163 rezoluţii de clasare au fost atacate în contencios administrativ după cum urmează: 127 rezoluţii de clasare emise de Direcţia de inspecţie judiciară pentru judecători şi 36 rezoluţii de clasare emise de Direcţia de inspecţie judiciară pentru procurori. Instanţele competente au admis în totalitate sau doar în parte 4 dintre contestaţiile formulate", se arată în documentul cu bilanţul Inspecţiei Judiciare.
     În 2017, Inspecţia Judiciară a dispus cercetarea disciplinară faţă de opt procurori DNA, faţă de 3 de la Galaţi, unul de la Bucureşti (Judecătoria Sectorului 4), unul de la Câmpina, unul de la Cornetu, unul de la Huşi, unul de la Timişoara, doi de la Timiş şi doi de la Braşov.
     * CURENTUL
     * Surse: directorul general al ADP Sector 1 inculpat pentru luare de mită. "Iubi" şi încă 4 subalterni sunt suspecţi
     Metehnele vechi ale funcţionarilor români de a cere procent din contractele pe care le semnează sau avizează par că nu pot fi eliminate. Deşi Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie anchetează şi trimite în judecată tot mai mulţi corupţi e degeaba: fără frică se încasează în continuare comision după comision din orice contract se încheie.
     Este şi cazul de la ADP Sector 1 unde recent şase persoane au fost chemate la DNA să dea cu subsemnatul pentru mai multe infracţiuni de luare de mită reprezentând comision lunar din contractele încheiate de instituţie cu diverşi agenţi economici. Astfel, faţă de Alin Vieru s-a pus în mişcare deja acţiunea penală, ceilalţi fiind deocamdată doar suspecţi.
     Surse bine informate ne-au declarat că dintre suspecţi fac parte şeful de la Achiziţii, Alin Stoian şi Anca Maria Gagu, şefa serviciului juridic, zisă Iubi.
     Funcţionarii de la Sectorul 1 spun că Gagu e pupila lui Tudorache, că de la începutul anilor 2000 îi tot găseşte diverse funcţii publice şi din acest motiv nimic nu se mişcă în ADP Sector 1 fără ştirea ei. Citeşte cum a declarat Gagu că a împrumutat cu bani cele mai mari bănci: BCR, BT şi CRedit Europe Bank.
     În faţa procurorilor şi Stoian şi Gagu şi-ar fi recunoscut faptele, iar Iubi cică ar fi leşinat imediat după semnarea declaraţiei. Procurorii anchetează dacă o parte din bani ajungeau la Tudorache.
     Deocamdată nimeni nu a fost reţinut, ceea ce e un semn că oamenii sunt dispuşi să colaboreze cu autorităţile. Semn rău pentru Primarul Sectorului 1.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Politicieni, "paradiţi" de DNA pentru fapte care nu există sau care nu sunt prevăzute de legea penală
     "Fapta nu este prevăzută de legea penală" sau "fapta nu există" - acestea sunt motivele pentru care instanţele au achitat personaje politice cu greutate, trimise în judecată de procurorii Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, la momente de mare însemnătate electorală sau cu miză politică importantă. Exonerarea, de căte Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, de toate acuzaţiile aduse de procurorii lui Kovesi la adresa lui Ludovic Orban, preşedinte al PNL, nu este o situaţie singulară. Colegul de partid al lui Orban, Dan Radu Ruşanu, a fost achitat tot pentru că fapta reţinută de DNA în sarcina lui nu există. Iar acuzaţiile au fost aceleaşi, anume că şi-a folosit autoritatea sau influenţa, în scopul obţinerii de foloase necuvenite. Acelaşi gen de "fapte" s-au reţinut şi în cazul fostului primar al Craiovei, Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, rechizitoriul fiind pur şi simplu făcut praf de către judecători. Şi în ceea ce-l priveşte pe preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Ialomiţa, Vasile Silvian Ciupercă, trimis în judecată tot pentru folosirea influenţei, magistraţii au dispus achitare, pe motiv că fapta nu există sau că fapta nu este prevăzută de legea penală.
     Cu excepţia lui Ludovic Orban, toate celelalte persoane au fost reţinute sau chiar arestate preventiv, pe numele lor a fost constituită măsura controlului judiciar şi au fost supuse unei campanii mediatice agresive. Carierele politice au fost puse sub semnul întrebării. Mai mult, procurorii DNA au mai executat, ulterior, dosare privind acelaşi gen de "fapte" împotriva altor oameni politici.
     azul "Ludovic Orban" reprezintă cea mai clară imagine a modului în care sunt instrumentate anumite dosare cu greutate la Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie. În plină campanie electorală pentru alegerile locale de la Bucureşti, din vara anului 2016, DNA a decis să îl scoată pe candidatul desemnat de PNL din cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei. Cu un dosar constituit în baza unui denunţ formulat de un client de serviciu al procurorilor, în persoana afaceristului Tiberiu Urdăreanu, patronul UTI. Însă nu speţa în sine este importantă, în acest caz, ci infracţiunea reţinută de anchetatorii lui Kovesi în dosarul Orban şi nu numai. Este vorba despre articolul 13 din Legea 78/2000, respectiv de folosirea influenţei, în scopul obţinerii de foloase necuvenite. Influenţă politică, evident.
     Concret, Orban a fost "turnat" de către Urdăreanu că, la începutul lunii martie a anului 2016, i-ar fi solicitat sprijin financiar pentru campania electorală, fiind mandatat de PNL să candideze la Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti. În rechizitoriul întocmit, DNA scrie că, la 20 martie 2016, Ludovic Orban i-a pretins lui Urdăreanu suma de 50.000 de euro cash, sumă care depăşeşte pragul stabilit de Legea Finanţării Partidelor Politice, cu precizarea că trebuie să remită banii unor persoane cu funcţii de decizie din cadrul a două posturi de televiziune. Este vorba despre posturile Realitatea TV şi B1 TV. Tot procurorii susţin că Urdăreanu a acceptat să plătească cei 50.000 de euro, "în considerarea funcţiei de conducere pe care Ludovic Orban o deţine în cadrul partidului politic şi a posibilităţii de intervenţie a acestuia în domenii de interes pentru afacerile controlate de acest om de afaceri".
     Rezultatul acestei acţiuni a DNA a fost scoaterea lui Orban din cursa electorală, renunţarea acestuia la toate funcţiile politice deţinute în PNL şi neparticiparea acestuia la alegerile parlamentare din toamna anului 2017. Achitat, atât la fond, cât şi la recurs, Orban a devenit un susţinător al Laurei Codruţa Kovesi. Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie, în complet de 5 judecători, a constatat că faptele de care Ludovic Orban a fost acuzat de DNA şi executat politic nu există sau nu sunt prevăzute de legea penală.
     Să fie acest dosar o excepţie? Situaţia prin care a trecut un alt liberal, Dan Radu Ruşanu, ne arată că nu. Ruşanu a fost arestat, în 2013, la cererea DNA, chiar din funcţia de preşedinte al Autorităţii pentru Supraveghere Financiară (ASF), încarcerat patru luni de zile pe arestul preventiv şi alte trei luni în arest la domiciliu. Printre acuzaţii se numără şi "folosirea influenţei de către o persoană care îndeplineşte o funcţie de conducere în cadrul unei persoane juridice fără scop patrimonial, în scopul obţinerii de foloase necuvenite". Prima asemănare cu dosarul lui Orban, din punctul de vedere al încadrării juridice. Procurorul de caz, Marian Gherman, preciza în rechizitoriul întocmit, că "în perioada 11-17 decembrie 2013, Dan Radu Ruşanu (...) a exercitat presiuni asupra mai multor societăţi de asigurare, urmărind şi reuşind impunerea lui Radu Mustăţea, membru în Consiliul de Administraţie al Carpatica Asig SA, la conducerea Biroului Asiguratorilor de Autovehicule din România".
     În data de 28 iulie 2017, Dan Radu Ruşanu a fost achitat, definitiv, de către magistraţii Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, petru că "fapta nu există". Ruşanu a dat statul în judecată la CEDO.
     La 1 iulie 2015, aceiaşi procurori DNA au decis să îl execute, într-un mod similar, şi pe preşedintele PSD al Consiliului Judeţean Ialomiţa, Vasile Silvian Ciupercă, pe care l-au trimis în judecată, printre alte infracţiuni de corupţie reţinute în sarcina sa, şi pentru două infracţiuni de "folosire a influenţei şi a autorităţii conferite de funcţia de conducere într-un partid politic, în scopul obţinerii, pentru altul, de foloase necuvenite. Mai exact, procurorii lui Kovesi îl acuzau pe Vasile Silvian Ciupercă de faptul că, în luna ianuarie a anului 2014, şi-a folosit această influenţă, în scopul asigurării pentru o anumită persoană a postului de manager al Spitalului Judeţean Ialomiţa.
     Ca şi în cazul lui Dan Radu Ruşanu, Ciupercă a fost arestat preventiv. 66 de zile şi-a petrecut acesta în spatele gratiilor, după care a suportat măsura controlului judiciar. Pentru ca, într-un final, magistraţii Tribunalului Bucureşti să îl achite, pe motiv că "fapta nu există" sau "fapta nu este prevăzută de legea penală".
     Cauzele care îi vizează pe Ludovic Orban, Dan Radu Ruşanu şi Silvian Ciupercă sunt doar trei speţe demontate de instanţele de judecată. Dosare în care nu există probe, în care nu există fapte penale. Această realitate vine, însă, în conflict flagrant cu afirmaţiile procurorului-şef al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, făcute chiar în debutul bilanţului privind activitatea DNA, susţinut, zilele trecute, în prezenţa preşedintelui României, Klaus Iohannis. "Nu ne alegem dosarele. Avem obligaţia să investigăm toate faptele de corupţie la nivel înalt despre care suntem sesizaţi şi asta facem. Procurorii nu au normă de rechizitorii, ei trebuie să stabilească adevărul judiciar pe bază de probe. Se dispune trimiterea în judecată atunci când aceste fapte penale sunt dovedite", a declarat şefa DNA.
     Dovedite sau nu, faptele despre care vorbeşte Kovesi, cel puţin în cazurile despre care am făcut vorbire mai sus, fie nu există, fie nu sunt prevăzute de legea penală.
     Reamintim faptul că, în raportul de bilanţ al activităţii DNA pentru anul 2017, Laura Codruţa Kovesi vorbea despre achitarea a 92 de persoane pe alte temeiuri decât dezincriminarea. Aceste "alte temeiuri" se referă şi la faptul că nu există fapta, dar Kovesi nu a intrat în amănunte. A ţinut, însă, să sublinieze că 29 de achitări au fost pronunţate "ca efect al deciziei Curţii Constituţionale privind abuzul în serviciu". "Desigur, suntem foarte preocupaţi în continuare de îmbunătăţirea standardelor de calitate ale investigaţiilor noastre. De aceea, referitor la soluţiile de achitare rămase definitive, am dispus prin ordin intern analizarea tuturor soluţiilor, pentru a se stabili dacă motivele achitării sunt sau nu imputabile procurorilor", a conchis Kovesi.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Cea mai mare pensie specială, în magistratură
     În afara României, doar Luxemburgul se mai clasifică în rândul ţărilor deosebit de generoase cu unii pensionari, cu o pensie de 7.000de euro. În restul ţărilor europene, venitul persoanelor ieşite la pensie nu depăşeşte suma de 2.500 euro. România nu excelează în materie de salarii, ba dimpotrivă. În schimb, este raiul pensiilor speciale - acordate unui număr surprinzător de mare de categorii: magistraţi, poliţişti, personal aeronautic, diplomaţi, parlamentari, personal auxiliar din instanţe şi parchete, consilieri şi auditori de la Curtea de Conturi. Iar dat fiind numărul mare al grupelor de "speciali" şi cuantumul mizerabil al majorităţii pensiilor obişnuite, se poate presupune că acestea din urmă sunt doar un moft - motiv pentru care nici nu se osteneşte nimeni să le aducă la nivelul impus de un trăi decent. Drept este şi că "specialii" stau acum cu frică-n sân, speriaţi de nouă lege a pensiilor. Care s-ar putea într-adevăr să impună recalcularea (diminuarea) pensiilor lor, dar cu amendamentul că acest pericol nu-i paşte şi pe magistraţi din moment ce CCR a decretat deja că pensiile judecătorilor şi procurorilor nu pot fi recalculate. Ceea ce înseamnă că şi România poate respira uşurată: rămâne cu locul întâi la categoria celor mai mari pensii speciale plătite în Europa.
     * ROMÂNIA LIBERĂ
     * Încă un dosar instrumentat de DNA a ajuns în faza prescripţiei
     Tribunalul Dâmboviţa a decis miercuri încetarea procesului penal pornit împotriva fostului primar al municipiului Buzău, Constantin Boşcodeală, inculpat pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de abuz în serviciu cu consecinţe deosebit de grave. Motivul: a intervenit prescripţia răspunderii penale, potrivit soluţiei publicate miercuri seara pe site-ului instituţiei.
     Sentinţa nu este definitivă, ea poate fi atacată cu apel în termen de 10 zile, potrivit Agerpres.
     Potrivit sursei citate, instanţa "admite în parte acţiunea civilă formulată de către Staţiunea de Cercetare - Dezvoltare pentru Legumicultură Buzău, şi, în consecinţă obligă, în solidar, pe inculpaţii Boşcodeală Constantin Octavian, Stana Viorica şi Nicolae Trandafir, la plata către aceasta a sumei de 5.352.864 lei, cu dobânda legală la data plăţii, reprezentând contravaloarea lipsei de folosinţă a terenului în suprafaţă de 33 ha, situat pe raza municipiului Buzău, care a făcut obiectul procesului-verbal nr.15625/19.11.2001 emis de O.C.A.O.T.A. Buzău (--) totodată admite în parte acţiunea civilă formulată de către Agenţia Domeniilor Statului, şi, în consecinţă, obligă, în solidar, pe inculpaţii Boşcodeală Constantin Octavian, Stana Viorica şi Nicolae Trandafir, la plata către aceasta a sumei de 531.062 lei, la care va fi adăugată dobânda legală pe timp de un an, calculată la nivelul anului 2001, reprezentând diferenţa dintre contravaloarea terenului în suprafaţă de 33 ha care a făcut obiectul procesului-verbal nr.15625/19.11.2001 emis de O.C.A.O.T.A. Buzău şi contravaloarea, la nivelul anului 2001, a terenului situat pe raza municipiului Buzău, în tarlalele 24 şi 25, identificat în procesul - verbal nr.16303/29.11.2001 emis de O.C.A.O.T.A. Buzău, în baza Ordinului Prefectului nr.146/24.07.2001".
     Fostul primar al municipiului Buzău Constantin Boşcodeală a fost trimis în judecată de DNA la începutul lunii iunie 2014 pentru abuz în serviciu cu consecinţe deosebit de grave, alături de Viorica Stana, fost director al Oficiului de Cadastru şi Publicitate Imobiliară Buzău, şi Nicolae Trandafir, fost director al Staţiunii de Cercetare şi Dezvoltare pentru Legumicultură Buzău.
     Potrivit anchetatorilor, cei trei "au făcut posibilă trecerea unei suprafeţe de 33 ha teren arabil, din domeniul public al statului, în domeniul privat al municipiului Buzău, deşi terenul respectiv se afla în administrarea Staţiunii de Cercetare pentru Legumicultură Buzău, fiind destinat exclusiv activităţii de cercetare şi producerii de seminţe şi material săditor din categorii biologice superioare şi, potrivit legii, nu putea face obiectul unei asemenea operaţiuni. Faptele inculpaţilor au avut ca rezultat prejudicierea statului român cu suma de 12.720.000 lei, reprezentând contravaloarea terenului de 33 ha preluat nelegal, aflat în domeniul public al statului, precum şi prejudicierea Staţiunii de Cercetare şi Dezvoltare pentru Legumicultură Buzău, prin lipsa de folosinţă a suprafeţei respective, cuantificată de reprezentanţii săi legali la valoarea de 11.528.760 lei".
     Fostul primar al Buzăului a mai fost condamnat în luna martie 2016 de magistraţii Curţii de Apel Braşov, în dosarul "Gloria", la trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare sub supraveghere şi un termen de încercare de cinci ani, precum şi la pedeapsa complementară a interzicerii ocupării funcţiei de primar pe o perioadă de cinci ani.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * România are în continuare una dintre cele mai mici mese salariale din UE. Toţi angajatorii au plătit în 2017 salarii de 67 de miliarde de euro, reprezentând 37% din PIB. Masa salarială a crescut cu 10 miliarde de euro anul trecut, dar ca pondere în PIB este abia la nivelul din 2010
     România are în continuare una dintre cele mai mici mase salariale din rândul statelor Uniunii Europene, în ciuda faptului că angajaţii români au avut parte de majorări salariale semnificative în ultimii ani.
     În 2017, potrivit datelor publicate de Eurostat, masa salarială din România (formată din totalitatea salariilor din economie şi a taxelor şi contribuţiilor aferente acestora) a ajuns la 35,8% din PIB, în creştere uşoară faţă de nivelul de 34% din PIB din 2016, dar la un nivel mai redus decât în 2008, când a fost de 36,5% din PIB.
     La nivelul statelor UE, masa salarială reprezintă 47% din PIB în 2017. Cum poate recupera România acest decalaj?
     "O parte dintre măsurile care să conducă la creşterea masei salariale au început să fie luate, iar câtă vreme guvernul a lansat un plan de creştere a salariului minim cu un calendar bine stabilit, acest lucru nu dă nicio şansă opoziţiei de a alege altă cale. Salariile mici reprezintă un atu competitiv pentru ţările din Est, însă atâta vreme cât ele rămân mici, economia nu se poate ridica, iar un alt efect este plecarea oamenilor din ţară", a explicat Adrian Porfir, manager pe Europa de Sud-Est în cadrul Joris Ide, companie care controleză producătorul de materiale de construcţii Megaprofil din Buziaş (judeţul Timiş). El a adăugat că majorările de salarii pentru medici reprezintă un pas hotărât în acest sens. 
 
Bănci-Asigurări, 13:16
Euro a fost cotat la 4,6592 lei, sub referinţa de ieri
     * Dolarul a câştigat 1,72 bani în faţa monedei naţionale
     * Francul a coborât la 3,9807 lei
       Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, astăzi, un curs de referinţă de 4,6592 lei pentru moneda europeană, în scădere cu 0,05 bani, comparativ cu şedinţa de ieri, când euro a fost cotat la 4,6597 lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 14:52
DANIEL OLTEANU, PNL:
"Singurele proiecte în execuţie ale Ministerului Transporturilor în Moldova au primit fonduri insuficiente în 2018"
     Deputatul liberal Daniel Olteanu acuză din nou, în Parlament, politica de sfidare a Guvernului la adresa Moldovei, regiune depopulată şi vitregită de alocări pentru mari proiecte de infrastructură, politică pe care o numeşte ″un adevărat atentat la siguranţa naţională″, se arată într-un comunicat al PNL, remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 14:46
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Liciditate de 8,26 milioane euro pe BVB
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în prima parte a şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi, o lichiditate de 38,50 milioane lei (8,26 milioane euro).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 14:18
Turbomecanica a raportat un profit net preliminar de 14,6 milioane lei
     Turbomecanica, simbol bursier (TBM), a raportat un profit net preliminar de 14,6 milioane lei, în creştere cu 35% faţă de profitul obţinut în 2016.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 14:11
Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Bucureşti va organiza o misiune economică în Iordania
     În perioada 16-20 aprilie, în marja vizitei oficiale a Principelui Radu la Amman, la invitaţia suveranului iordanian, Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti (CCIB) organizează o misiune economică în Regatul Haşemit al Iordaniei, se arată într-un comunicat al instituţiei, remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
08.03.2018
BVB
Volumul rămâne sub valoarea medie a acestui an
     * Creştere de 2,88% pentru acţiunile Electrica
       Rulajul pieţei principale a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti a scăzut, în şedinţa de ieri, la 35,7 milioane de lei (7,66 milioane de euro), sub cel din şedinţa anterioară, de 52 de milioane de lei,...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Demisia unui consilier de la Casa Albă generează precauţie pe pieţele acţiunilor
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs mixt ieri, după ce Casa Albă a anunţat demisia consilierului-şef pe economie, Gary Cohn, care pleda pentru un comerţ liber.  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BVB
Depreciere de 1,12% pentru BET-FI
     * Volum de doar 28 milioane de lei
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a încheiat săptămâna de tranzacţionare în zona negativă, majoritatea cotaţiilor emitenţilor suferind pierderi. Toţi indicii bursei au scăzut, în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele acţiunilor din Europa se tem de un război comercial cu SUA
     Bursele din Europa au încheiat ultima zi a săptămânii trecute în scădere, după ce preşedintele american Donald Trump a declarat că "războaiele comerciale sunt bune".  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BVB
Volumul scade la doar 24 milioane de lei
     * Creşteri de 7,77% şi 6,5% pentru acţiunile SSIF BRK Financial Group şi Aerostar
       Volumul înregistrat în şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri a fost de doar 23,9 milioane de lei (5,13 milioane de euro), cu mult sub valoarea medie înregistrată în acest an, de 62,9 milioane de lei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
02.03.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele financiare ale companiilor dezamăgesc bursele europene
     Bursele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare anunţate de companii şi a preţului în declin al petrolului.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 08 martie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9354
2.3822
2.9110
3.9807
0.1833
0.6253
0.2139
4.6592
5.2198
1.4943
3.5473
0.2251
0.4796
1.1084
0.0661
0.4560
0.9866
3.7635
0.3162
1.1600
0.5938
0.0578
0.3513
0.2010
2.7339
0.0395
0.1425
1.0247
0.6265
0.1200
160.3701
5.4690 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.
     When asked by deputy Virgil Popescu on his view on the amendments that had been made, in the Romanian parliament to the Emergency Ordinance 64/2016, which stipulate that 70% of natural gas produced in Romania would have to be traded on one exchange, namely OPCOM, as the European Commission has already opened an infringement procedure for blocking the natural gas exports, Canete said: "We have an energy legislative package and one of the aspects concerns the liberalization of the market. It is a complex process, with various transition periods. In this process, the European Commission is encouraging dialogue, instead of going to the Court of Justice, where proceedings are lengthy and we are going to waste time.
     It is clear that Romania is at a crucial point as far as its energy sector is concerned, especially when it comes to the natural gas market. As far OUG 64, we had some expectations concerning the fact that this ordinance would be approved in Romania and we would proceed with the infringement. The fact that the ordinance is now stuck in the parliament shows that things aren't going in the right direction".
     The European Commission said that the European institution has proposed some solutions for overcoming this deadlock, encouraging all the involved actors to have a balanced attitude: "The European Commission has launched a dialogue, we are looking to find solutions, but if those provisions remain, we will have to act accordingly. My message is clear: these amendments cannot be approved. There are alternatives, but certain principles need to be fulfilled, for more competition, more transparency, intensification of competition, so that consumers get better choice and the best prices".
     The Romanian Supreme Country Defense Council (CSAT) has sent a letter, at the end of last year, to the Industries Commission, recommending the review of Emergency Government Ordinance no. 64/2016 for the amendment and completion of the Law of Electricity and natural gas no. 123/2012 of the Working Group for Strategic Infrastructure and Energy Security.
     Last year, the Industries Commission has brought several amendments to EGO 64/2016 amending the law of natural gas, according to which 70% of the Romanian natural gas would have to be traded on the OPCOM exchange, which displeased the Romanian Commodities Exchange (BRM), which also has a license for the trading of natural gas.
     PSD deputy Iulian Iancu has repeatedly accused that behind the accusations in of the BRM were in fact OMV and Gazprom, which would want to move to Vienna the trading of natural gas, so that Gazprom could bring to Romania a bigger volume of Russian natural gas.
     Iulian Iancu also said that if the natural gas in the Black Sea are going to be exported, instead of sold on the Romanian exchange, this will hurt Romania's natural security.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
21.02.2018
LIBERAL SENATOR STRIKES AGAIN
Zamfir caps interest rates on loans
     * Senators have voted for the annual effective rate to be at most 2.5% higher than the policy rate when it comes to mortgage
     * The law will go to the Chamber of Deputies - the decision making forum
     * Senator Zamfir: "Today, we have become European as far as the manner in which loans are granted as well"
       PNL senator Daniel Cătălin Zamfir does not disappoint. His draft law concerning the capping of interest rates was the first that appeared on the agenda yesterday, in the common meeting of the specialized commissions and despite the controversies between him and a few other party colleagues, including the president of the Economic Commission Florin Cîţu, the liberal got more than he had made his objective initially - not just the capping of compensatory and penalty interest rates, but also the capping of the annual effective interest rate charged by banks and Non-Financial Banking Institutions (IFNs).  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
UPON REQUEST FROM ONE SHAREHOLDER,
The DIICOT brings prosecution in rem, in the Romcab case
     * The investigation concerns the deliberate reporting of inaccurate financial statements or untrue information
     * Sebastian Vlădescu: "An investigation is the only solution which would show where the money went, I know I've done my job"
       The DIICOT prosecutors have begun prosecution in rem of the actions, in the "Romcab" (MCAB) case, according to a response sent by the prosecutors to Valentin Stănescu, a shareholder in the company.  click here to read the entire article
20.02.2018
The Cosma family, by William Shakespeare
     Decorated by Traian Băsescu with the Star of Romania, Gunther Krichbaum, the president of the European Affairs Commission of the Bundestag, asks the president of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, through a letter, not to suspend the application of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (MCV) concerning the Romanian judicial system and writes that "in the event of new attacks on the independence of the judicial system, should take into consideration initiating the procedure for the activation of article 7 of the EU treaty" (the suspension of Romania's voting rights in the EU council).  click here to read the entire article
16.02.2018
VALERY KUZMIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSAIAN FEDERATION IN BUCHAREST:
"We are happy that the offshore perimeters in the Black Sea will start being exploited"
     * Lucian Bode, co-initiator of the BRUA, is asking for clarifications from Teodor Meleşcanu concerning the export of natural gas from Hungary
       We are happy that the perimeters on the continental coast of Romania (ed. note: offshore in the Black Sea) will start being exploited, because there lies inactive a very important resource of the energy industry, his excellency Valery Kuzmin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation told us in Bucharest, during Diplomat's Day.  click here to read the entire article
15.02.2018
IN THE MEETING WITH THE ANRM
Sources: "The US embassy took interest in the reference price for natural gas"
     * Also discussed were the intentions of the Mazarin company to acquire some perimeters
       The management of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) met on Tuesday with Shelley Saxen, deputy economic advisor of the US embassy in Bucharest. On the agenda was last Friday's order issued by the ARNM which establishes the reference price for natural gas mined in Romania, in order to set the royalties will be calculated based on the trading prices on the hub of CEGH Vienna, according to sources close to the talks.  click here to read the entire article
14.02.2018
The ANRM has once again decided to raise the reference price for natural gas
     * Gigi Dragomir, the president of the ANRM: "We see no reasons why the price of natural gas paid by the end consumers should increase"
     * ROPEPCA: "The proposal to adapt the royalty for natural gas made in Romania to a virtual foreign number shows a lack of sovereignty"
       The reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania, in order to establish the royalties, will be calculated based on the trading prices of the CEGH Viena hub, the National Agency for Mineral Resources announced on Friday, which issued the Order concerning the approval of the Methodology to set the reference price for natural gas extracted from Romania.  click here to read the entire article
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
