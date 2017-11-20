REVISTA PRESEI 09.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Ce capcane i-au întins poliţiştii colegului lor pedofil de la Rutieră. De ce nu a putut fi descoperit mai devreme

Molestarea celor doi copii de către agentul de la Poliţia Rutieră Eugen Stan arată limitele sistemului de selecţie din Ministerul de Interne. Specialiştii spun că testările psihologice la care sunt supuşi poliţişti sunt total depăşite. Astfel, testele actuale nu sunt capabile să identifice tulburările de comportament sexual.

Scandalul este abia la început. Agentul Eugen Stan (47 de ani), de la Brigada de Poliţie Rutieră a Capitalei (BPR), mai este suspect în alte cazuri şocante. După ce a fost prins, anchetatorii au verificat probe rezultate în urma unor analize şi ar fi constatat că Eugen Stan este autorul unui viol asupra unei minore, produs în urmă cu şase ani. În plus, bărbatul ar fi şi autorul unor perversiuni sexuale împotriva unei minore în anul 2009. Concret, poliţiştii de la Serviciul Omoruri, din cadrul Poliţiei Capitalei, ar fi identificat ADN-ul poliţistului în urmele de spermă colectate de pe hainele victimelor, potrivit Digi24.ro. În aceste condiţii, se ridică mari semne de întrebare în legătură cu testarea psihologică la care sunt supuşi poliţiştii şi care ar trebui să descopere dacă un individ poate fi capabil să comită asemenea fapte, pentru a fi înlăturat din sistem. Specialiştii spun că nu este însă atât de simplu să detectezi un comportament deviant şi că este nevoie de teste speficice pentru fiecare tip de deviaţie în parte. Din păcate, testele folosite în România sunt total depăşite şi nu mai sunt relevante. "Sunt teste psihologice, de abilităţi cognitive, de personalitate, care se dau şi la intrarea în sistem, dar şi periodic. Din păcate, sunt depăşite. Instrumentele folosite la noi sunt extrem de vechi, unele chiar din perioada interbelică. Nu mai au relevanţă. Ele costă şi trebuie aduse mereu la zi. Ca să surprinzi astfel de devieri comportamentale este nevoie de teste specifice. E nevoie de scale validate pe diferite parafilii (n.r. tipuri de tulburări de comportament sexual). Pentru Ministerul de Interne trebuie să incluzi o scală pentru alcool şi droguri, alta pentru violenţă şi alta pentru deviaţii comportamentale. Testele generale nu includ verificarea deviaţiilor sexuale. De aceea suspectul nu a fost depistat în urma testărilor psihologice periodice", a explicat, pentru "Adevărul", psihologul Mihai Copăceanu.

* Baronii PSD încep să se coalizeze împotriva lui Dragnea. Cine grăbeşte sfârşitul liderului PSD. Surse: Tudose şi Codrin Ştefănescu cer demisia lui Fifor

Preşedintele executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău, l-a acuzat pe Liviu Dragnea că a umplut ministerele cu oameni din Teleorman, potrivit unor surse politice. Şi Marian Oprişan a scos colţii la liderul PSD. Surse social-democrate au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că premierul Mihai Tudose şi, surprinzător, Codrin Ştefănescu au cerut demisia ministrului Apărării, Mihai Fifor. Este pentru prima dată când Dragnea are opoziţie în conducerea partidului.

Surse politice au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că premierul Mihai Tudose a cerut o restructurare masivă a Guvernului, fără să spună ce minişltri sunt vizaţi. Sursele citate susţin că Tudose ar vrea un Guvern cu cel mult 17 ministere, în condiţiile în care Executivul numără în momentul de faţă 24 de portofolii. Unul dintre liderii cu greutate din teritoriu care l-au susţinut pe Tudose a fost Marian Oprişan, preşedintele CJ Vrancea. "Pentru a respecta programul de guvernare, este nevoie de o restructurare totală în zona administraţiei centrale şi, implicit, a Guvernului. Aparatul central este foarte încărcat", a spus Oprişan înainte de a intra la CEX. Liderul PSD Vrancea este într-o relaţie rece cu Liviu Dragnea şi a trecut, strategic, în tabăra lui Mihai Tudose. De altfel, înainte de a ajunge la şedinţa PSD, Marian Oprişan a făcut un scurt popas la Guvern, acolo unde a discutat cu premierul Tudose şi cu un alt lider PSD aflat la cuţite cu Liviu Drganea: fostul ministru al Apărării, Adrian Ţuţuianu. Varianta unei restructurări masive propuse de Mihai Tudose va fi decisă la următorul CEX al PSD, care va avea loc pe 29 ianuarie, la Iaşi. "Am vorbit de câteva luni că în ianuarie va trebui făcută o analiză a modului cum funcţioenază fluxul deciziei în ministere. Poate fi o restructurare, poate fi o remaniere a Guvernului. Trebuie să discutăm şi cu partenerii de la ALDE", a spus Liviu Dragnea. Întrebat dacă decizia finală a restructurării Guvernului va fi luată la Palatul Victoria sau la partid, liderul PSD a răspuns: "Decizia finală ar trebui luată în coaliţie, pentru că ar trebui să ajungă la un vot în Parlament. PSD şi ALDE trebuie să aprobe un proiect de restructurare". Practic, Dragnea a transmis că tot el va lua decizia finală în privinţa miniştrilor care îşi vor pierde funcţia.

* BANCHERUL

* Majorarea dobanzii BNR nu va scumpi creditele, spune guvernatorul Mugur Isarescu. Atunci ce relevanta mai are dobanda de referinta a Bancii Nationale?

Mugur Isarescu, guvernatorul Bancii Nationale a Romaniei (BNR), spune ca decizia bancii centrale prin care a fost majorata dobanda de politica monetara la 2% nu va determina cresterea dobanzilor la credite, in conditiile in care rate de referinta pentru acestea (ROBOR la 3 si 6 luni) sunt deja de ceva timp la nivelul de 2% sau chiar mai mult.

"Aceasta majorare a ratei dobanzii nu inseamna in sine ca se va majora rata ROBOR, cea pe baza careia se calculeaza dobanda la creditele in lei acordate populatiei. S-ar putea ca efectul in piata sa fie usor deosebit. Oricum, noi nu vedem miscari ample ale dobanzilor. Sub nicio forma. In consecinta, datoria mea este sa transmit acest lucru si sa subliniez inca o data ca modificari (mici) ale ROBOR de exemplu de la 2,01% la 2,03% sau de la 2,03% la 2%, - care probabil ca vor aparea in perioda urmatoare, posibil chiar ca ROBOR-ul sa coboare sub 2%, nimic nu poate sa certifice acest lucru, depinde de conditiile din piata - sunt nesemnificative, impactul este minor si in consecinta aceasta mediatizare excesiva trebuie sa fie atenuata", a spus guvernatorul, in cadrul briefingului de astazi de la BNR.

"Daca in urma majorarii dobanzii de politica monetara, dobanzile la credite nu vor creste, asa cum ati spus, pentru ca oricum ele au ajuns deja peste dobanda BNR, care mai este relevanta dobanzii de referinta a BNR?", l-a intrebat Bancherul.ro pe Mugur Isarescu.

Guvernatorul a raspuns ca dobanda de referinta a BNR are si alte functii, nu doar cea de influentare a dobanzilor (pe termen scurt) la credite. El a dat trei exemple: functia de semnal cu privire la strategia Bancii Nationale, atragerea de capital strain pentru finantarea deficitelor bugetare si de cont curent si sustinerea aprecierii cursului de schimb, prin diferentialul de dobanda la lei mai mare decat dobanzile de referinta din alte tari din zona.

Mugur Isarescu: "Este, cum sa nu fie (relevanta) cresterea dobanzii?! Pentru ca dobanda de politica monetara are si alte functii, nu numai sa (influenteze doanzile la credite). Are in primul rand functie de semnal. Si nu e vorba de un semnal asa, sa ne aflam in treaba. Arata ca Banca Nationala reactioneaza, ceea ce este un lucru foarte important, pentru ca lucram cu anticipatii. Ca sa fac o mica parafraza la ceea ce s-a spus, arata ca nici nu am stat acasa, nici nu am dormit aici la Banca Nationala. E foarte important. O astfel de decizie, pot sa va mai spun, si pot confirma asta reprezentantii agentiilor de presa straine, este citita in fel si chip si de presa internationala. Romania nu traieste izolat, ci intr-un context international, iar strategia noastra este citita si de investitorii straini si de bancherii straini, cei care ne acorda credite pentru a finanta deficitele pe care le avem. Si nu se intrevede o perioada apropiata cand aceste deficite se vor reduce si chiar se vor stinge. De exemplu, in privinta deficitului de cont curent, tarile cu care ne comparam, Ungaria si Polonia, aproape ca si le-au rezolvat. La noi nu mai e 15% (din PIB) ca in 2008, dar avem totusi un deficit de cont curent de 3% si mai ales acesta tinde sa se majoreze. Si in sfarsit, ca sa dau numai trei exemple pentru dumneavoastra, ca sa scrieti acolo in Bancherul, asa cum ne-ati obisnuit in ultima vreme, cu profesionalism, arata ca diferentialul de dobanda care s-a creat in favoarea noastra este unul care va dura. Eu cred ca miscarea de apreciere a cursului din primele zile ale acestui an, ca si tendintele pozitive pe care le-am vazut in a doua jumatate a lunii decembrie, au de-a face cu acest diferential de dobanda, care este acum in favoarea leului, deci ne ajuta. Are si un cost: stabilitatea relativa a leului versus un nivel ceva mai ridicat al dobanzilor, dar altminteri dobanzi care sunt, inca, semnificativ sub rata inflatiei."

* COTIDIANUL

* Cui i-e frică de FBI şi de Michael Wolff?

De aproape o săptămână politica americană este paralizată de o apariţie editorială ce va deveni o mare afacere.

Pe lângă ancheta FBI privind implicarea Rusiei în alegerile prezidenţiale, ce a blocat administraţia Trump până în acest moment, vine acum volumul "Fire and Fury" al jurnalistului Michael Wolff, o carte despre haosul ce ar domina Casa Albă după alegerea lui Donald Trump. Este un volum bazat pe mărturii ale unor apropiaţi ai preşedintelui, printre care fostul său consilier pentru strategie Steve Bannon.

Adevăr sau calomnie?

Michael Wolff, autorul cărţii controversate despre Donald Trump, susţine că dezvăluirile sale probabil vor duce la prăbuşirea actualului preşedinte al Statelor Unite, informează BBC News. "Cred că unul dintre efectele interesante de până acum ale cărţii este cel foarte clar al împăratului gol", a spus Wolff într-un interviu. Şi cum altfel poate fi, atât timp cât cartea sugerează că Trump habar nu avea cine este fostul preşedinte al Camerei Reprezentanţilor, deşi a jucat golf cu el de nenumărate ori şi făcea parte din Partidul Republican care l-a susţinut pe preşedinte.

Cum altfel poate fi Trump, atât timp cât însuşi "creierul" campaniei sale, Bannon, i-a spus autorului cărţii că întâlnirile dintre consilierii lui Trump cu un avocat rus, la New York, în campanie, au fost "un act de trădare". Cum altfel, decât "împărat gol", poate fi Trump, când aflăm din carte că a fost "tulburat" şi că "părea o fantomă" când a aflat că a câştigat alegerile, lucru la care nimeni nu se aştepta, nici măcar el? şi mai aflăm că preşedintelui îi plăcea să aibă aventuri cu soţiile prietenilor sau că se teme să stea la Casa Albă.

Trump: "Sunt un geniu stabil"

Pornind de la aceste supoziţii, imediat s-a pus problema sănătăţii mintale a preşedintelui, un lucru care îi preocupă, potrivit lui Wolff, şi pe angajaţii Casei Albe. Sâmbătă, Trump a ieşit la contraatac pe Twitter şi a făcut-o într-un mod care mai degrabă va da substanţă acestor îngrijorări. "De fapt, de-a lungul vieţii mele, cele mai importante atuuri ale mele au fost stabilitatea mintală şi faptul că sunt foarte inteligent." "De la un om de afaceri de foarte (sic!) mare succes la un star TV de top... la preşedinte al Statelor Unite (de la prima încercare). Cred că asta m-ar califica drept nu inteligent, ci geniu... şi un geniu foarte stabil!", a scris Trump pe Twitter. Acesta a vorbit cu reporterii, tot sâmbătă, la reşedinţa de la Camp David, încercând să-l critice pe Michael Wolff. A făcut-o înconjurat de zece cogresmani republicani, poate chiar cei despre care Bannon spunea că încearcă să anuleze alegerea lui Trump, şi alături de secretarul de Stat Rex Tillerson, cel care în vară l-a numit "nenorocit" pe şeful său. Credibilitatea preşedintelui este în cădere - la început de an, RealClearPolitics arată că 55,9% din americani nu au încredere în Trump.

* CURENTUL

* Sutele de mii de deţinuţi politici anticomunişti - daţi uitării?

La 8 Noiembrie 1945, de ziua Sf. Arhangheli Mihail şi Gavriil, a avut loc în Piaţa Palatului Regal cea mai amplă manifestaţie anticomunistă din toate ţările Est-Europene ocupate de sovietici după terminarea războiului.

Era ziua Regelui Mihai şi mii de tineri bucureşteni s-au adunat pentru a-şi exprima patriotismul şi dezaprobarea pentru înrobirea ţării de către trupele sovietice de ocupaţie şi guvernul comunist Petru Groza. Agenţii ministrului de interne Teohari Georgescu, prin diverse procedee de provocare, au încercat fără succes să-i împrăştie pe manifestanţi care soseau din toate colţurile Bucureştiului, ajungând către ora 13 la aproximativ o sută de mii.

Speriaţi de amploarea manifestaţiei, agenţii comunişti au coborât din Ministerul de Interne care era vis-a-vis de Palatul Regal şi au început să aresteze la întâmplare.

Împreună cu majoritatea elevilor din cursul superior al Liceului Cantemir-Vodă mă aflam în Piaţă, dar a trebuit să ne refugiem spre Bulevardul Brătianu când nemernicii lui Teohari au deschis focul asupra mulţimii. Comuniştii au arestat mulţi manifestanţi surprinşi de violenţa criminală a agenţilor.

A doua zi, la Liceu, lipsea din clasa noastră Octavian Rădulescu care fusese arestat. A revenit la şcoală după o săptămână, învineţit din cap până în picioare de bătăile primite la Ministerul de Interne. A fost primul deţinut politic din România.

Au rămas însă închişi zeci de manifestanţi consideraţi "cei mai periculoşi" pentru regimul comunist.

Manifestaţii, ce e drept de mai mică amploare, precum şi alte acţiuni anticomuniste reprimate prin violenţă au avut loc în perioada care a urmat, în special înaintea şi în timpul alegerilor parlamentare din Noiembrie 1946. Comuniştii au comis chiar asasinate cum a fost cel al avocatului Gheorghe Mihail din Bucureşti, pe care îl auzisem vorbind ţăranilor la Brădet-Argeş, cu câteva zile înainte de alegeri.

După cum bine se ştie, rezultatul alegerilor din Noiembrie 1946 a fost falsificat în mod grosolan în scopul dobândirii de către comunişti a majorităţii parlamentare şi a-l menţine la putere pe Petru Groza.

La 30 Decembrie 1947 când s-a impus Regelui Mihai abdicarea, el a fost şantajat prin ameninţarea împuşcării sutelor de deţinuţi politici arestaţi în anii 1945, 1946 şi 1947.

Începând cu prima jumătate a anului 1948, represiunea politică a căpătat proporţii monstruoase. Au fost arestaţi zeci de mii de oameni unii fiind membri ai PNŢ, PNL, PSDR-Titel Petrescu sau legionari, dar cei mai mulţi - cetăţeni fără apartenenţă de partid, dar cu convingeri şi activitate anticomunistă.

* NATIONAL

* Ghita s-a intors prin Cipru!

In ultimele zile ale anului trecut, "miliardarul sistemului", care face pe "fugarul" prin Belgrad a reusit sa dea o lovitura de proportii, intorcandu-se practic la butoanele imperiului IT care a subjugat cam toate structurile statului roman, fie el paralel sau nu. Astfel ca la diverse ministere de forta, in frunte cu Internele, unde, culmea, Carmen Dan tocmai ce ceruse masuri exceptionale pentru "securizarea licitatiilor" s-au facut deja jocurile pentru ca "sa vina banii" la Sebastian Ghita. Insa de aceasta data, dupa ce omul care aproape ca-l ingenunchease pe mentorul sau Florian Coldea si-a "rebrenduit" sute de firme din imperiul controlat direct sau prin interpusi a fost scoasa la inaintare o societate detinuta de trei firme offshore din Nicosia, Cipru.

Si care in trecut a mai fost implicata in afaceri suspecte cu "statul paralel", cum ar fi achizitionarea de catre Autoritatea Electorala Permanenta a softului care ar fi trebuit sa constate daca se comit nereguli la Referendumul pentru demiterea presedintelui Traian Basescu sau a furnizarii sistemului de vot din Camera Deputatilor.

Acum insa, in timp ce structurile de informatii dorm in bocanci iar Directia Nationala Anticoruptie a pus sechestru doar pe niste firme prin care Ghita nu mai opereaza de mult, temandu-se insa parca sa mearga pana la "next level" al imperiului controlat de acesta, toata documentatia pentru licitatiile care se vor organiza in curand sunt astfel facute incat sa aiba un singur castigator.

Ceea ce nu face decat sa dovedeasca faptul ca Sebastian Ghita nu doar ca s-a dovedit o "nuca" prea tare pentru statul roman, dar si ca acesta a inregistrat o noua victorie de etapa, el revenind la butoanele afacerilor cu sistemul prin intermediul firmelor offshore din Cipru!

* Rebeliune la IGPR!

Nu cu multa vreme in urma anuntam ca Bogdan Despescu este deja pe faras, in ciuda sustinerii inca suprinzator de puternice avuta de acesta in anumite medii fiind o chestie doar de timp "ejectarea" acestuia din fruntea Politiei Romane. Asta desi la sfarsit de an inspectorul general al IGPR, cunoscut si ca "Mutulica" a facut eforturi considerabile de a socializa cu colegii si subalternii pe la diversele chermeze specifice. Numai ca iata ca se strange din nou surubul la Despescu, acesta avand de infruntat o adevarata "rebeliune" in chiar sanul Politiei Romane, dupa ce comisarul sef Constantin Dancu, nemultumit ca nu a primit steaua de chestor promisa, refuza sa mai plece de la conducerea IPJ Constanta, lasandu-i astfel loc liber chiar actualului sef al IGPR-ului.

Si cu toate ca este "incoltit" cu note informative din toate partile, anchete in derulare ale Corpului de control al ministrului de Interne si mai are si nenumarate "tinichele imobiliare" de lux legate de pozitia sa, Constantin Dancu se dovedeste o "nuca" prea tare de spart pentru un Bogdan Despescu lasat fara replica de "arogantele" tot mai umilitoare pe care i le face cel imputernicit la conducerea IPJ Constanta. Iar cum la doar cateva zeci de ore dupa ce Dancu l-a infruntat din nou cu tupeu pe superiorul sau direct, pe capul lui Despescu a picat si "pleasca" pedofilului politist, chiar ca se anunta zile grele pentru seful IGPR.

Mai ales ca, vrea- nu vrea, Carmen Dan nu prea mai poate face mult pe pacifista si trebuie sa ia masuri drastice, pentru ca sa nu devina apoi ea insasi "tinta in miscare" in scandalul pedofilului de la Rutiera...

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Poliţia Rutieră, la control după cazul pedofilului poliţist

Şeful Poliţiei Române a dispus, luni, verificări cu privire la agentul de la Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei reţinut pentru două infracţiuni de agresiune sexuală, dar şi un control referitor la managementul Brigăzii Rutiere.

"Şeful Poliţiei Române a dispus verificări cu privire la această persoană, dar şi a managementului structurii respective din care face parte", a anunţat Georgian Drăgan.

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului General al Poliţiei Române (IGPR), Georgian Drăgan, a declarat, luni seara, că agentul de poliţie din cadrul Brigăzii Rutiere a Capitalei, reţinut după ce ar fi agresat doi copii în liftul unui bloc din cartierul bucureştean Drumul Taberei, a fost testat psihologic ultima oară în 2014, când a obţinut calificativele de "bun" şi "foarte bun". Următoarea testare psihologică urma să fie efectuată abia în 2019.

"Aceste teste utilizate în cadrul Poliţiei Române nu pot însă identifica tulburările psihice", a completat Georgian Drăgan.

Agentul de la Rutieră nu şi-a dat demisia până la această oră, iar poliţiştii verifică dacă poliţistul ar mai fi comis şi alte fapte de acest gen.

O persoană care l-a acuzat pe bărbat şi-a retras plângerea, astfel încât acesta nu a putut fi cercetat penal în cauza respectivă.

"Nu a fost începută acţiunea penală împotriva lui în niciun dosar penal astfel că el nu a putut fi pus la dispoziţie. Poliţiştii fac verificări care vizează toate lucrările ce l-ar putea viza, anumite lucrări mai vechi, pentru că unele nu au putut avansa din lipsa de probe. Colegii noştri efectuează cercetări pentru a-l putea trage la răspundere cât şi pentru celelate fapte pentru care e verificat. O persoană şi-a retras plângerea împotriva lui astfel că acţiunea penală nu a putut fi pusă în mişcare", a declarat Drăgan.

Purtătorul de cuvânt al IGPR a precizat că bărbatul nu seamănă cu omul din imagini de aceea a fost nevoie de mai multe verificări.

* ZIUARUL FINANCIAR

* Când avem nevoie ca de aer de investiţii străine, Germania, Franţa şi Spania îşi reduc angajamentele în România şi nu mai vin cu proiecte noi. Schimbare istorică de trend. Ce-i de făcut?

Cea mai proastă ştire a anului 2017 este că, în pofida creşterii economice extraordinare, Austria, Germania, Italia, Franţa şi Spania şi-au redus sau au majorat insignifiant, cu câteva zeci de milioane de euro, soldul investiţiilor străine în România.

Cele cinci ţări sunt în top 10 al celor mai mari investitori şi constituie, în afară de Olanda, Cipru şi Luxemburg, axele tradiţionale ale investiţiilor străine în România.

Astfel, Germania a coborât de la 4,655 mld. euro sold al capitalului social investit la 4,651 mld. euro, Franţa de la 2,401 mld. euro la 2,353 mld. euro iar Spania de la 1,748 mld. euro la 1,701 mld. euro, arată datele de la Registrul Comerţului.

Statele Unite şi Marea Britanie nici nu sunt în top 10 astfel încât să manifeste vreo oarecare contrabalansare a apetitului slab al ţărilor din zona euro, însă trebuie remarcat că Olanda şi Luxemburg, ţări prin care vin investitorii din axa anglo-saxonă, raportează o creştere de 267 mil. euro, respectiv de 198 mil. euro al soldului investiţiilor străine la nivel de capital social în 2017.

Faptul că Germania, Franţa şi Spania şi-au redus în loc să majoreze soldul investiţiilor străine în 2017 arată că România nu mai constituie un pariu de viitor pentru Occident în ceea ce priveşte investiţiile greenfield.

Este adevărat că în 2017 au fost raportate tranzacţii semnificative, dar majoritatea acestora au fost de fapt schimburi de active, de întreprinderi cu capital străin deja existente. Marile puteri occidentale nu fac decât să conserve vechile angajamente, dar refuză altele noi de anvergură.

Vestea este foarte proastă pentru România, în condiţiile în care există judeţe cu un stoc al investiţiilor străine directe (ISD) de sub 50 mil. euro, precum Mehedinţi (16 mil. euro stoc ISD la 31 decembrie 2016), Vaslui (35 mil. euro stoc ISD la 31 decembrie 2016) sau Gorj (7 mil. euro stoc ISD).

Spre comparaţie, Timiş are un stoc de 3,5 mld. euro, deci de aproape 1.000 de ori mai mare decât Gorjul, iar Braşovul sau Constanţa au un stoc de peste 2 mld. euro ISD atrase fiecare.

Ce să faci cu 7 milioane de euro ISD într-un judeţ de 340.000 de persoane precum Gorj? Cum poţi transforma o economie când a secat fluxul de investiţii străine iar cel local abia dacă s-a înfiripat, fiind agresat şi subminat zilnic de noi şocuri fiscale, o infrastructură la pământ şi creşterea constantă a costurilor cu forţa de muncă? [ tipăreşte articolul ]