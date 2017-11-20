REVISTA PRESEI 10.01.2018

* ADEVARUL

* Rezoluţia privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc, pusă la zid de partide. "Un act de ostilitate la adresa statului român"

Lideri politici din partide ca PSD, ALDE, PNL şi PMP au criticat dur rezoluţia formaţiunilor maghiare din România privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc, precizând că nu pot susţine un asemenea demers.

Preşedintele Consiliului Naţional ALDE, Norica Nicolai, a declarat la RFI că rezoluţia formaţiunilor maghiare din România privind autonomia Ţinutului Secuiesc este un act de ostilitate la adresa statului român, care este unul dintre cele mai prietenoase state europene cu minorităţile naţionale. "Era previzibilă, eu cel puţin mă aşteptam la o astfel de atitudine din partea formaţiunilor maghiare româneşti, care nu au altă agendă decât cea care convine comunităţii maghiare din România. O pun în contextul alegerilor parlamentare din Ungaria.

Ştim foarte bine că statul maghiar este foarte activ în ceea ce priveşte comunitatea maghiară din România. Nu exclud această dorinţă, care este o dorinţă aproape istorică a unei părţi din elitele maghiare, poate şi ale populaţiei, dar este, după părerea mea, un act de ostilitate la adresa statului român, care este unul dintre cele mai prietenoase state europene cu minorităţile naţionale", a afirmat europarlamentarul Norica Nicolai. Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea consideră rezoluţia semnată luni de cele trei formaţiuni politice maghiare, UDMR, PPMT şi PCM, privind obţinerea autonomiei teritoriale a Ţinutului Secuiesc drept neconstituţională şi "de nenegociat".

PNL respinge solicitările UDMR, PCM şi PPMT privind autonomia ţinutului secuiesc, a anunţat luni preşedintele liberalilor, Ludovic Orban. "Le respingem categoric. Se ştie foarte clar că în Constituţie sunt anumite chestiuni care nu pot fi revizuite". Nu în ultimul rând, PMP a anunţat că nu sunt de acord cu demersul UDMR. "Sunt de-a dreptul revoltat de această atitudine politică provocatoare pe care liderii maghiari au ales să o adopte la începutul anului în care sărbătorim Centenarul Unirii. Consider această abordare total neinspirată şi dăunătoare. Semnalul dat astăzi de partidele maghiare din România este condamnabil şi de nepermis, întrucât alimentează divizarea societăţii. Este de neînţeles cum oameni care au avut şi au funcţii în statul român îşi permit cu atâta imprudenţă să promoveze subiecte şi acţiuni care în loc să unească, dezbină", a declarat deputatul Eugen Tomac.

* Cazul poliţistului pedofil: cum au dovedit anchetatorii că a agresat o fetiţă şi în 2012. Parchetul Capitalei desfiinţează afirmaţiile ministrului Carmen Dan

După ce a fost identificat în cazul agresării sexuale a celor doi copii din Drumul Taberei, agentul Eugen Stan a ajuns principalul suspect într-un alt caz care a avut loc în 2012. Este vorba de agresarea sexuală a unei fetiţe de şapte ani. În acelaşi timp, Parchetul Capitalei anunţă că se desfăşoară urmărirea penală in rem pentru agresarea, în 2009, a unui minor, contrazicând-o astfel pe Carmen Dan, care a spus că aceste fapte s-ar fi prescris.

Agresiunea din 2012 a avut loc în ziua de 22 octombrie, în jurul orei 14:00, în incinta unui bloc din sectorul 6. Agentul Eugen Stan a acostat-o pe fetiţă şi a agresat-o în lift şi pe scările dintre etajele 4 şi 5 ale imobilului. Conform anchetatorilor, Stan a pupat-o pe gură şi a luat-o în braţe pe fată şi, folosind forţa, a obligat-o să-i atingă organul sexual. La vremea respectivă, cazul a fost semnalat poliţiei, şi ancheta a fost demarată. Concret, în acest dosar, începând cu data de 24 octombrie 2012, au fost efectuate numeroase acte de urmărire penală în vederea identificării autorului. În primul rând, ca şi cazul agresării celor doi copii, au fost vizionate imaginile surprinse de zeci de camere de supraveghere instalate în zona comiterii faptei, iar imaginile care îl surprindeau pe Eugen Stan în zona şcolii Sfântul Andrei din sectorul 6, aflată în promixitatea locului săvârşirii faptei, au fost difuzate către mass-media, acestea rulând în repetate rânduri, pe toate posturile de televiziune. Şi atunci au fost distribuite fotografii ale autorului la unităţile de poliţie din Bucureşti, în vederea prezentării acestora populaţiei (la nivelul Poliţiei Capitalei, a fost întocmit şi un plan de acţiune care viza securizarea perimetrului instituţiilor de învăţământ din Bucureşti).

Foarte important, cum în 2012 agresorul a ejaculat, s-a luat decizia ca o serie de probe biologice ridicate de pe hainuţele fetei să fie trimise la expertiză genetică. Aşa a şi fost stabilit profilul agresorului. Din păcate, la acea vreme, nimeni nu l-a putut identifica după imaginle publicate. Mai mult, în perioada 2012- 2017 au fost efectuate expertize genetice 15 persoane ale căror semnalmente sau profil personal corespundeau cu cele ale autorului faptei. Rând pe rând, expertizele au arătat că printre cei 15 nu se află şi autorul. Apoi, au fost verificate în bazele de date circa 300 de persoane care corespundeau profilului autorului şi au fost verificate 70 de informaţii primite de la public sau lucrători de poliţie. În plus, au fost analizate aproximativ 150 de dosare penale cu obiect similar înregistrate la parchetele din Municipiul Bucureşti (soluţionate sau în curs de cercetare).

* BANCHERUL

* BNR ezita sa adopte masuri pentru a limita supraindatorarea populatiei cu credite la banci si IFN-uri

Banca Nationala a Romaniei (BNR) a ajuns la concluzia ca "o proportie semnificativa (o treime) din populatia cu credite prezinta un risc ridicat de intrare in stare de neperformanta", intrucat rata la banca si IFN (gradul de indatoare) este mai mare de 55% din venituri si va mai creste din cauza majorarii dobanzilor, astfel ca si-a anuntat intentia de a impune bancilor o limita maxima de indatorare pentru fiecare client, pentru "mentinerea gradului de indatorare a populatiei la un nivel considerat sustenabil."

Insa o decizie de restrictionare a creditarii populatiei intarzie sa fie luata, intrucat parerile membrilor conducerii BNR in aceasta privinta par sa fie impartite, dupa cum sugereaza guvernatorul BNR, Mugur Isarescu.

El spune ca in cadrul BNR exista o confruntare de idei intre monetaristii pursange, majoritari, care ar dori sa controleze creditarea doar prin intermediul dobanzii, si vizionarii, de partea carora este guvernatorul, care considera ca "lumea se schimba si odata cu ea trebuie sa ne schimbam si noi", adica sa adopte si masuri de tip macroprudential, precum cea privind limitarea gradului de indatorare a populatiei.

"Ati adoptat masuri de restrictionare a creditarii populatiei?", l-a intrebat Bancherul.ro pe guvernatorul Mugur Isarescu, in cadrul briefingului de ieri dupa sedinta BNR in care s-a decis majorarea dobanzii de referinta la 2%.

Mugur Isarescu: "Acestea (restrictiile) fac parte din pachetul de masuri macroprudentiale pe care eventual le va hotari Comitetul Macroprudential, le va recomanda BNR, care va reactiona. Ceea ce pot sa va spun acum este ca le-am discutat in sedinta precedenta, dar nu am luat inca o decizie. Le-am discutat si in Comitetul de politica monetara, cu toate ca nu s-a dorit acest lucru. Monetaristii de la BNR vor sa ramana monetaristi mai puri, nu sa intervenim cu astfel de masuri. Dar asta e lumea spre care ne indreptam. Si tangential le-am discutat si in Consiliul de Administratie. Ele intra intr-un mix mai mare. Candva probabil se va spune (in comunicatul privind decizia de politica monetara) ca la mixul de politici monetare si fiscale se adauga si masurile macroprudentiale. E posibil, uitandu-ma la directia in care merge lumea. Ca sa fiu corect, multi dintre colegii mei nu sunt de acord cu ce v-am spus eu acum, dar v-am spus ca sa va dau o perspectiva si sa va arat ca lumea se schimba, incercam sa ne schimbam si noi cu ea si incercam sa facem lucrurile sa mearga mai bine. Daca se vor lua asemenea masuri, probabil ca prin primavara."

In Raportul asupra stabilitatii financiare publicat de BNR in decembrie 2017 se arata ca "in septembrie 2017, circa 25 la sută dintre debitori aveau un grad de îndatorare mai mare de 55 la sută, ceea ce arată că o proporţie semnificativă a populaţiei prezintă un risc ridicat de intrare în stare de nepeformanţă."

BNR a calculat ca un grad de îndatorare de peste 55% conduce la o probabilitate de nerambursare de aproximativ 5 ori mai mare în cazul creditului ipotecar şi de 2 ori mai mare pentru cele de consum negarantat."

Iar rata creditelor neperformante asociată portofoliului de credite cu grad de indatorare de peste 55% este aproximativ dublă faţă de media aferentă întregului portofoliu de expuneri către populaţie.

* COTIDIANUL

* Macron, în luptă cu morile de vânt digitale

Preşedintele Emmanuel Macron, atacat în mediul online, victimă a "ştirilor false" în timpul campaniei electorale din 2017, a avertizat că democraţiile liberale sunt în pericol şi a propus un plan pentru blocarea site-urilor care propagă informaţii false, "pentru a proteja democraţia."

Planul sugerat de preşedintele Franţei a stârnit imediat o polemică. Ar fi o jumătate de măsură "iliberală" pentru protejarea "democraţiei liberale". Mai exact, Macron propune o lege care interzice ştirile false online doar în perioada campaniilor electorale din Franţa.

Proiectul lui Emmanuel Macron este îndreptat împotriva propagandei puterilor străine, nu a libertăţii de expresie, a sugerat un deputat al partidului La Republique en Marche, citat de Le Temps.

"Nu vom împiedica un partid politic să dea dovadă de demagogie sau ca un candidat să spună minciuni despre rivalii săi. Văd mai degrabă în intenţia preţedintelui un mesaj către operatorii de telecomunicaţii sau către Google şi Facebook. Ei şi sursele ştirilor false sunt în colimator."

Explicaţia nu îi mulţumeşte însă pe jurnaliştii francezi. De ce doar o interdicţie în campaniile electorale? se întreabă susţinătorii proiectului. De ce să nu se aplice astrologilor care greşesc predicţiile sau metaforelor inventate de agenţiile de publicitate? se întreabă criticii. De ce să nu se aplice lobbyiştilor? "O ştire falsă este o informaţie deliberat falsă pe care o publicăm pe reţelele sociale pentru a obţine un avantaj politic sau financiar. De fapt, este ca şi cu lobby-ul, doar că are greşeli gramaticale", scrie Christine Berrou pentru RTL. Concluzia criticilor lui Macron este că o asemenea interdicţie simplistă şi naivă riscă să eludeze o dezbatere necesară despre noile forme de comunicare, cele pe care ne bazăm deciziile politice, adică deciziile privind viitorul nostru.

* Congresul PSD

În decembrie anul trecut Adrian Năstase a iniţiat un interviu la TVR1 pentru a le da pesediştilor un mesaj. Sub pretextul desemnării unui prezidenţiabil, să se gândească la convocarea unui Congres, zicea el. Pesediştii au înţeles la ce este bun Congresul lor, acum, şi faptul că pretextul este oportun. Deja au făcut publică intenţia de a dezbate când să organizeze Congresul. Presa - cum îi stă bine - a început să semnaleze că Congresul va putea pune şi problema confirmării (sau nu!) pe funcţie a preşedintelui Liviu Dragnea.

Şi aşa, s-a ajuns acolo unde Năstase ştia că se va ajunge: vestea că Dragnea ar putea fi schimbat la Congres are darul de a destabiliza o parte a protestatarilor. În orice caz, şi dacă nu va demobiliza mulţi haştagişti, vestea înlocuirii lui Dragnea va avea darul de a nu mobiliza noi participanţi la proteste. Dacă Congresul va fi plasat undeva după 1 Aprilie, PSD va putea trece în linişte modificările la Codul penal şi la Codul de procedură penală. Fără Congres, era mai de grabă de aşteptat un vârf violent (sau paşnic) al protestelor în zilele când s-ar fi votat modificările cu privire la abuzul în serviciu.

Chiar şi aşa, aşteptările ca acest vârf să apară a îngrozit-o şi pe Alina Mungiu Pippidi, care a ieşit şi ea pe TVR1 ca să spună că protestele sunt manipulate politic. Din păcate, politica acestei manipulări nu e doar de sursă internă. Adevărata sursă se află în nevoia UE de a avea un pretext puternic spre a lăsa România în zona secundară a Uniunii refondate. Ceea ce, dacă s-ar face fără un pretext convingător, ar putea conduce la renaşterea naţionalismului românesc.

Oricum, cu sau fără pretext, după ce România se va trezi în zona secundară, acest naţionalism va cunoaşte o escaladare mai lentă, ori mai rapidă, mai ales că şi fondurile europene au să scadă pentru noi după ieşirea oficială a Angliei din UE.

Ne aflăm deja în paradigma altei logici a UE, deşi pricepem greu asta, iar protestatarii habar n-au la ce pun ei umărul. Mult mai grav însă este că şi preşedintele nostru pune umărul la nevoile diversioniste ale durilor din UE.

În tot acest balamuc, ­Dragnea e singurul care pierde puncte: pesediştii îl suspectează tot mai tare că face jocuri nepatriotice, dar nu cu ­statul paralel, ci cu "sindicatul" marilor corporaţii. În cele din urmă, s-ar putea ca acel Congres să scoată la iveală contestatarii din propriul partid.

* CURENTUL

* Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bucureşti o spulberă pe ţaţa de la Interne. Coafura rezistă

După ce ne-a zgâriat urechile cu "am decât" şi "numele şi pronumele", ţaţa lui Dragnea ce conduce ministerul de Interne crede că a găsit momentul oportun să-l schimbe pe şeful de la Omoruri care a îndrăznit să critice în luna decembrie modificările propuse de PSD pentru codurile penale şi pe care deja îl ameninţase încă din 19 decembrie, vezi AICI. Carmen Dan a declarat "Niciun politist nu si-a asumat responsabilitatea pentru ca din 2009 si pana astazi nu s-a lucrat in primul dosar in care politistul era acuzat... Astept din partea sefului Serviciului Omoruri sa faca un pas in spate, asa cum astept de la seful de la Control din cadrul Brigazii Rutiere".

Astăzi însă Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bucureşti a transmis că opiniile exprimate în spaţiul public denaturează adevărul şi ignoră aspecte importante: "Precizăm faptul că în cauză se desfăşoară urmărirea penală şi cu privire la o infracţiune de agresiune sexuală comisă în anul 2009 faţă de o victimă minoră (urmărirea penală fiind începută in rem), faptă pentru care este necesară completarea probatoriului." au precizat procurorii.

* JURNALUL NATIONAL

* Parlamentarii cu degetul pe trăgaciul puştii

Vânătoarea pare a fi o îndeletnicire îndrăgită de politicieni, de la celebrele partide de vânătoare ale fostului dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, trecând prin cele la care participa fostul premier Adrian Năstase, la cele organizate în zilele noastre. Nu mai puţin de 18 parlamentari din actuala legislatură sunt membri ai Asociaţiei Generale a Vânătorilor şi Pescarilor Sporitivi din România, iar unii dintre ei au chiar funcţii de conducere.

Deşi proporţia politicienilor activi care îşi declară făţiş pasiunea pentru vânătoare este mai scăzută decât în alţi ani, aceasta există încă. Nu mai puţin de 10 deputaţi şi 8 senatori din actualul Parlament şi-au mărturisit în declaraţia de interese apartenenţa la Asociaţia Generală a Vânătorilor şi Pescarilor Sportivi din România. Din rândul deputaţilor, cele mai sonore nume sunt de PSD-işti. Preşedintele partidului, Liviu Dragnea, dar şi Florin Iordache sau Cătălin Rădulescu fac parte din galeria politicienilor vânători. Potrivit declaraţiei de interese, Liviu Dragnea are calitatea de membru simplu al AJVPS Teleorman, în vreme ce fostul ministru al Justiţiei Florin Iordache este vicepreşedinte al AGVPS. Poate mai puţin suprinzătoare este prezenţa în această categorie a celui denumit "deputatul-mitralieră" Cătălin Rădulescu.

Acesta are calitatea de vicepreşedinte al Asociaţiei de Vânătoare şi Pescuit "Anaconda Hunter's" şi preşedinte al Asociaţiei de Vânătoare şi Pescuit "Wild Forest". Alţi deputaţi social-democraţi care fac parte din asociaţii de vânători sunt Gabriel Vlase, Costel Dunavă, Ioan Roman şi Ioan Terea. Gabriel Vlase este membru al AJVPS Bacău, în timp ce colegul său Costel Dunavă este membru în două asociaţii (Asociaţia de Vânătoare - Rara Apri, din judeţul Bacău şi AJVPS Bacău). Totodată, Ioan Sorin Roman este chiar preşedinte al asociaţiei Pro Hunting. Lista PSD-iştilor este închisă de Ioan Terea, cel care este membru al Asociaţiei de Vânătoare "Jderul". Din partea ALDE, singurul deputat vânător este Ion Cupă. Deputatul lui Tăriceanu este membru fondator al Asociaţiei de Vânătoare şi Pescuit "Acvila Cernei".

* Cel mai ghinionist parlamentar, judecat pentru porcării

DNA a trimis în judecată 18 persoane şi două firme pentru fraude cu fonduri europene de 1,5 milioane de euro, destinate construirii unor ferme de porci în judeţul Iaşi. Printre ei se află şi Sergiu Constantin Vizitiu, fost deputat de Vaslui, fără doar şi poate cel mai ghinionist parlamentar din istoria României. Vizitiu a ajuns în 2012 deputat pe lista PDL din postura de milionar, fiind la acea dată parlamentarul cu cele mai multe proprietăţi. La final de mandat, omul de afaceri era sărac lipit, executat de bănci, cu datorii de zeci de milioane şi, ca bonus, o trimitere în judecată.

Fostul deputat Sergiu Constantin Vizitiu a fost trimis în judecată de DNA după ce, în 2011, ca reprezentant al firmei Urbis Design SRL, a solicitat şi a primit un contract de finanţare nerambursabilă din fonduri europene pentru realizarea unei ferme de porci în localitatea ieşeană Andrieşeşti.

3.345.105, 58 lei, în cinci tranşe, a primit ilegal fostul deputat Sergiu Constantin Vizitiu de la Uniunea Europeană

Finanţarea a fost însă obţinută pe baza unor documente false, susţine DNA, astfel încât plăţile făcute de Agenţia pentru Finanţarea Investiţiilor Rurale în contul firmei lui Vizitiu, începând cu 2013, când acesta era deja deputat, au fost ilegale.

Ferma de porci construită fraudulos de fostul deputat cu bani europeni merge destul de bine, dar lucrurile vor sta probabil altfel la terminarea procesului, când firma ar putea fi obligată să restituie fondurile obţinute ilegal. Urbis Design SRL Iaşi are ca domeniu de activitate creşterea porcinelor şi a raportat pentru anul 2016 afaceri de 4,7 milioane lei şi un profit net de 41.000 lei, cu opt angajaţi. Era printre ultimele afaceri din care fostul deputat Vizitiu mai câştiga ceva bani.

* NATIONAL

* S-a terminat cu puterea romanilor la OMV

O veste-bomba vine dinspre OMV Petrom: Consiliul de Supraveghere al companiei a inlocuit-o, ieri, pe Mariana Gheorghe din functia de CEO. Pe romaneste, aceasta a fost matrasita incheind, practic, privatizarea Petrom.

Numirea Marianei Gheorghe la conducerea Petrom in 2005 a fost una dintre primele decizii legate de viata companiei dupa privatizare, la aproximativ un an de la achizitia celei mai mari companii din Romania de catre grupul austriac OMV.

Mariana Gheorge, un sprijin pentru ANAF

Mariana Gheorghe a fost recrutata de OMV de la Banca Europeana de Reconstructie si Dezvoltare si avea deja 14 ani de banking in Londra. Sub conducerea ei, Petrom a trecut de la strategia unei companii de stat la aceea a unei corporatii. Iar doamna Gheorghe a fost de atunci amintita ca fiind cea mai puternica femeie din business-ul romanesc. Dar nu numai atat. CEO-ul OMV Petrom a fost si unul dintre cei mai buni colaboratori ai ANAF. Cum? Foarte simplu: an de an, ANAF calculeaza cum si ce s-a strans la buget, pana la incheierea socotelilor. Daca suma era prea mica, ANAF apela la puternicul OMV, rugand-o pe doamna Gheorghe sa plateasca cate ceva in avans. Ceea ce se si intampla si ANAF-ul era, din nou, salvat. Inlocuirea Marianei Gheorghe din fruntea importantei companii nu numai ca va da o lovitura grea Fiscului, ci anunta si incheierea unei ere: disparitia romanilor de la butoanele OMV!

Urmeaza Dan Pazara si Mona Nicolici?

Gheorghe va fi inlocuita, cel mai tarziu din 20 ianuarie, cu Christina Verchere, o scotianca de 46 de ani, cu o experienta de 19 ani in industria petroliera, ea defasurand activitati in acest interval doar la British Petroleum (BP), unul dintre giganti mondiali in acest domeniu. Verchere a fost in ultimii patru ani presedinte regional la British Petroleum, iar in perioada aprilie 2012-iunie 2014 presedinte si CEO BP Canada Energy Group. E limpede ca scotianca nu va raspunde la fel ca Mariana Gheorghe la solicitarile ANAF. In plus, este mai mult ca probabil ca si alti romani din OMV sa fie matrasiti, chiar si personaje cu nume sonore precum Dan Pazara sau Mona Nicolici.

* ROMANIA LIBERA

* Profit record din aglomeraţia de pe Aeroportul Otopeni. Aerogara nu a mai fost extinsă de şase ani

Traficul de pe aeroporturile Capitalei - Băneasa şi Otopeni - a crescut anul trecut ca Făt Frumos din poveste, ajungând la aproape 13 milioane de pasageri.

Compania Naţională Aeroporturi Bucureşti a înregistrat în 2017 venituri totale de 1,08 miliarde de lei, cu 8,3% mai mult faţă de 2016, şi un profit brut de 389,7 milioane de lei, cu 45% mai mult faţă de anul precedent.

Pe cele două aeroporturi ale Capitalei - Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă Bucureşti şi Aeroportul Internaţional Bucureşti Băneasa-Aurel Vlaicu - s-a consemnat un număr record de pasageri: 12,84 milioane, cu 16, 8% mai mult decât în 2016, cu mult peste media europeană. Explozia traficului aerian de pasageri a fost determinată de o creştere a mişcărilor de aeronave, pe aeroporturile Bucureştiului înregistrându-se, anul trecut, 130.000 de aterizări şi decolări, cu 7,7 % mai mult faţă de anul precedent.

"Rezultatele pe care le-am obşinut în anul 2017, atât din punct de vedere al creşterii traficului aerian, cât şi din punct de vedere al îmbunătăţirii parametrilor financiari ai CNAB, sunt efectele directe ale noii abordări manageriale, orientate către atragerea de noi companii aeriene, extinderea numărului de rute operate de la Bucureşti, creşterea frecvenţelor de operare pe rutele existente şi, nu în ultimul rând, către optimizarea calităţii şi siguranţei infrastructurii aeroportuare", a declarat Bogdan Mîndrescu, directorul general al CNAB.

* ZIARUL FINANCIAR

* De ce trebuie să se ferească angajatorii: Sunt situaţii în care angajaţii noi vin pe salarii cu 20-30% mai mari faţă de ceilalţi. Riscul este ca cei din urmă să devină toxici

Angajatorii se feresc să acorde creşteri punctuale de salarii pentru a acoperi anumite nevoi de business imediate, ca să evite crearea unor dezechilibre în salarizarea angajaţilor care pot deveni periculoase pentru companie.



"Chiar dacă salariile sunt confidenţiale, angajaţii discută adesea despre pachetele pe care le au, putând genera frustrări. De exemplu, pot apărea situaţii (din ce în ce mai frecvent întâlnite) în care angajaţi nou-veniţi, care nici nu cunosc specificul business-ului, să pri­meas­că salarii cu 20-30% mai mari faţă de un angajat care lucrează de mulţi ani în companie", a explicat Cristina Posto­lache, managing partner în cadrul companiei de activităţi în domeniul resurselor umane Big4HR. Ea spune că angajaţii vechi din companie cu experienţă şi competenţe apropiate de cele ale noului angajat - care este mai bine plătit - pot deveni frustraţi.

* Austriecii de la OMV dau frâiele strategicului Petrom unei scoţience din BP. Mariana Gheorghe pleacă înainte de terminarea mandatului. Care era graba? În peste un deceniu, profitul adus a fost de 23 de miliarde de lei

♦ Mariana Gheorghe (61 de ani) îşi încheie mandatul la conducerea OMV Petrom, singurul producător local de petrol şi gaze. Mişcarea marchează una dintre ele mai puternice schimbări din mediul de business local şi pune punct unui mandat început în vara anului 2006 care a produs transformări semnificative în structura acestei companii strategice. În mod normal, mandatul Marianei Gheorghe ar fi trebuit să se termine în primăvara anului 2019 ♦ În locul ei, a fost adusă o străină, Christina Verchere, un executiv de la gigantul BP, care va superviza inclusiv proiectul pe care Petrom îl are în desfăşurare cu ExxonMobil în Marea Neagră. Christina Verchere a fost numită ieri până în aprilie 2019, adică pentru cât a mai rămas din mandatul Marianei Gheorghe, nefiind foarte clar ce se întâmplă după această dată ♦ Reprezentanţii statului, care mai are 20% din Petrom, nu au putut fi contactaţi pentru a comenta mutarea oarecum surprinzătoare de la vârful celei mai mari companii din energia locală.

"Mă voi gândi dacă mai vreau sau nu un mandat la con­ducerea Petrom. Probabil voi lăsa ocazia şi altcuiva să mă urmeze", spunea Mariana Gheorghe la finalul anului trecut în cadrul ultimului său interviu acordat ZF în funcţia de CEO.

Anunţul privind schimbarea Marianei Gheorghe a fost făcut la scurt timp după întrevederea de ieri dintre Rainer Seele, CEO-ul OMV, grupul austriac care controlează Petrom, şi preşedintele Klaus Iohannis.

Aceasta a fost prima întâlnire pe care preşedintele României a avut-o anul acesta cu un reprezentant al mediului de business, iar potrivit informaţiilor disponibile Mariana Gheorghe nu ar fi participat la această întrevedere, delegaţia fiind compusă exclusiv din membri ai OMV.

"În şedinţa de astăzi (ieri, 9 ianuarie - n.red.), Consiliul de Supraveghere al OMV Petrom S.A. a numit-o pe Christina Verchere în funcţia de Preşedinte al Directoratului şi Director General Executiv (CEO) al OMV Petrom SA. În conformitate cu Actul Constitutiv al OMV Petrom SA, numirea a fost făcută pentru perioada rămasă din mandatul Marianei Gheorghe, până în data de 16 aprilie 2019. Christina Verchere a acceptat numirea şi va prelua poziţia, în funcţie de disponibilitate, cel mai târziu începând cu 21 mai 2018. Înainte de şedinţa Consiliului de Supraveghere de astăzi, Mariana Gheorghe a renunţat la man­datul de Preşedinte al Directoratului şi CEO al OMV Petrom SA. Renunţarea va deveni efectivă la momentul în care succesoarea va prelua funcţia, cel mai târziu pe 20 mai 2018", au comunicat reprezentanţii Petrom Bursei de Valori.