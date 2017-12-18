   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
CONFERINŢA CODUL INSOLVENŢEI - Ediţia a V-a

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 10.02.2018

BURSA 10.02.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVARUL
     *  Care sunt salariile militarilor români. Cât câştigă un soldat, un subofiţer, un ofiţer sau un general
     Ministrul Apărării, Mihai Fifor, a făcut publice salariile pe care le încasează militarii în funcţie de gradul pe care îl au, precizând că, în anul 2017, au crescut veniturile militarilor şi personalului civil, în medie cu 15-20 la sută.
     În acest moment, solda lunară se compune dintr-o parte fixă alcătuită din solda de funcţie, solda de grad, gradaţii şi, după caz, solda de comandă şi o parte variabilă compusă din indemnizaţii, compensaţii, sporuri, prime, premii şi din alte drepturi salariale.
     Concret, în cazul unui soldat, în luna decembrie 2016 venitul a fost de 1.215 lei, în luna aprilie 2017: 1.628 lei, în luna iunie 2017: 1.812 lei iar în luna ianuarie 2018: 1.857 lei. Acest lucru înseamnă o creştere de 54 la sută a venitului net faţă de decembrie 2016.
     Un subofiţer a câştigat în luna decembrie 2016: 1.663 lei, în luna aprilie 2017: 1.785 lei, în luna iunie 2017: 2.063 lei iar în luna ianuarie 2018: 2.440 lei, o creştere de 46,7 la sută, raportat la decembrie 2016.
     Un locotenent - colonel avea un venit în luna decembrie 2016 de 2659 lei, în luna aprilie 2017: 2.818 lei, în luna iunie 2017: 3.122 lei iar în luna ianuarie 2018: 3.868 lei, o creştere de 45,4 la sută, raportat la decembrie 2016.
     Cât despre un general, veniturile pot ajunge şi la 9.385 de lei net, în luna ianuarie 2018.
     "O subliniere aş vrea să o fac prin faptul că la veniturile lunare se adaugă şi norma de hrană, venit neimpozabil, acordat în funcţie de zilele lunii respective, de aproximativ 1000 lei lunar. O noutate pentru 2018, în buget au fost cuprinse şi sumele aferente plăţii voucherelor de vacanţă, în valoare de 1450 de lei / persoană, pentru personalul încadrat în M.Ap.N", a precizat ministrul Fifor.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Cum au resimţit acţiunile băncilor româneşti cutremurul de pe bursă americană
     Acţiunile bănci româneşti au scăzut încă de la începutul lunii, cu până la 8%
     Cutremurul de pe Bursă din America s-a resimţit, că de obicei, în toată lumea, inclusiv la BVB, al cărei indice BET a scăzut cu 2,8% în primele două zile din această săptămâna.
     Acţiunile Băncii Transilvania (TLV) au avut astăzi o scădere de 2,37%, însă acestea s-au devalorizat permanent de la începutul lunii februarie, în total cu 5,6%.
     Acţiunile BRD au avut o scădere mai redusă astăzi, de 1,84%, după o devalorizare de 1,5% pe parcursul zilei de ieri.
     Spre deosebire de TLV, titlul BRD a început o tendinda de scădere mai devreme, încă din 23 ianuarie, moment din care a pierdut în total 8% din valoare până astăzi.
     Acţiunea BRD a pierdut astfel întreg câştigul din primele două luni din acest an: valoarea unei acţiuni era de 13 lei în prima zi din 2018, peste nivelul de astăzi, de doar 12,78 lei.
     În cazul TLV, valoarea acţiunii de astăzi, de 2,26 lei, se află încă peste nivelul înregistrat la începutul anului, de 2,17 lei.
     Faţă de anul precedent însă, valoarea unei acţiuni TLV este mult mai mică: în 7 februarie 2017, o acţiune TLV valora 2,48 lei, faţă de 2,26 lei la cât a ajuns astăzi.
     Dacă ne uităm la grafice, vedem că ambele acţiuni au avut o tendinţa de creştere pe parcursul primei jumătăţi a anului trecut, însă din august, odată cu intensificarea crizei politice şi înrăutăţirii unor indicatori financiari (creşterea cursului şi inflaţiei) au intrat pe o tendinţa de scădere continuă, până la finalul anului.
     În prima luna din acest an ambele acţiuni au avut o creştere susţinută, însă spre finalul lunii au început un nou ciclu de scădere, accentuat acum de scăderea Bursei americane.
     Acţiunile Patria Bank (PBK) au scăzut, la rândul lor, cu 1,52% pe parcursul zilei de astăzi. Valoarea unui titlu PBK (0,16 lei) este aproape neschimbată faţă de cea înregistrată la începutul anului.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Demisie la vârful Departamentului de Justiţie
     Rachel Brand, numărul trei din Departamentul de Justiţie al SUA, a demisionat la doar nouă luni după preluarea mandatului, relatează AFP, citând un comunicat al instituţiei.
     "Ştiu că ea va lipsi întregului minister, dar o felicităm cu toţii pentru această nouă oportunitate în sectorul privat", a comentat ministrul de resort Jeff Sessions, citat în comunicat
     Ea va pleca "în săptămânile următoare", a indicat ministerul.
     Plecarea lui Rachel Brand, specialistă în dreptul securităţii naţionale, intervine într-un moment în care sunt în creştere atacurile preşedintelui Donald Trump şi ale parlamentarilor republicani la adresa procurorului special Robert Mueller, însărcinat cu ancheta privind ingerinţa rusă în campania prezidenţială din 2016 şi o eventuală conspiraţie americano-rusă pentru favorizarea liderului american, scrie AFP, citată de Agerpres.
     Jurista se găsea în poziţia de a trebui eventual să supervizeze această anchetă în cazul în care "numărul doi" din Departamentul de Justiţie, Rod Rosenstein, ar fi demis de preşedintele Trump.
     Parlamentarii democraţi se tem într-adevăr că Trump ar putea lua această decizie după ce liderul de la Casa Albă a declasificat o notă redactată de un parlamentar republican foarte critică la adresa FBI şi a Departamentului de Justiţie pe subiectul afacerii ruse.
     Numită în 2003 de preşedintele republican George W.Bush în Departamentul de Justiţie, Rachel Brand a plecat de acolo patru ani mai târziu pentru un loc de muncă în sectorul privat. Absolventă de Harvard, ea a lucrat anterior la Curtea Supremă pentru judecătorul Anthony Kennedy.
     În 2012, în urma deciziei preşedintelui democrat Barack Obama, Rachel Brand a intrat în Comitetul de supraveghere a libertăţilor civile şi vieţii private, însărcinat cu examinarea legalităţii programelor de monitorizare al Agenţiei Naţionale de Securitate (NSA).
     Ea a revenit la Departamentul de Justiţie în luna mai, aleasă de această dată de Donald Trump, pentru a ocupa poziţia cu numărul trei, lucrând direct cu Rod Rosenstein şi ministrul Jeff Sessions
     * CURENTUL
     * Încă trei localităţi din Republica Moldova au votat Unirea cu România prin decizii ale Consiliului Local
     Nu mai puţin de 17 primării de peste Prut sunt până în prezent semnatare a Declaraţiei de Unire, în care reprezentaţii aleşi ai comunităţilor îşi exprimă fără rezerve intenţia de reîntregire a neamului prin Unirea cu România. În afară de acestea, mai sunt şi alte localităţi unde atât primarul, cât şi mulţi dintre cetăţeni semnează pentru Unire, acesta fiind şi cazul Sadovei, satului de baştină a preşedintelui Igor Dodon.
     În următoarele săptămâni, alte zeci de localităţi vor semna astfel de declaraţii, totul culminând cu manifestaţia de Unire din 25 martie de la Chişinău, unde se vor aduna cel puţin 100.000 de oameni în Piaţa Marii Adunări Naţionale.
     "Sunt zile istorice pe care le trăim. E încurajator pentru mişcarea unionistă acest gest al primarilor de pe întreg teritoriul Republicii Moldova de a-şi arăta dorinţa de Unire. Facem un apel către Preşedinţie, Guvern şi Parlament să răspundă cu dragoste fraţilor noştri care vor să se unească cu Ţara, întocmai ca acum 100 de ani", a declarat George Simion, preşedintele Acţiunii 2012.
     Alianţa pentru Centenar salută deciziile primăriilor şi îi asigură pe semnatari că sunt aşteptaţi acasă şi că organizaţiile componente vor depune toate măsurile necesare ca vocea lor să se facă auzită în rândul clasei politice de la Bucureşti.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Trimitem România la export pe parcele
     Odată cu liberalizarea pieţei funciare de la 1 ianuarie 2014, România s-a transformat în raiul speculatorilor de terenuri agricole. Numai anul trecut au fost scoase la vânzare circa 150.000 de hectare. Cât pământ au cumpărat străinii, nu se ştie exact, pentru că Ministerul Agriculturii nu are o statistică, dar asociaţiile fermierilor spun că aproximativ 50% a ajuns la străini.
     Legislaţia în materie a statelor membre UE demonstrează că fiecare dintre acestea a impus o serie de restricţii la vânzarea terenurilor către străini, mai ales că siguranţa alimentară a unei ţări este o componentă importantă a securităţii naţionale. Există chiar ţări unde anumitor entităţi (fonduri de investiţii, bănci etc.) nu li se permite să cumpere terenuri pentru că sunt considerate structuri speculative care nu fac decât să creeze presiuni mari pe preţuri.
     Minciuna promovată de guvernanţi în ultimii ani, sub paravanul că aşa ne obligă UE, a fost demontată recent chiar de către Comisia Europeană. Răspunzând unei întrebări adresate de către europarlamentarul Partidului Puterii Umaniste, Maria Grapini, referitoare la posibilitatea ca oportunitatea vânzării terenurilor către persoane străine să fie decisă la nivel naţional, Comisia a spus foarte clar că această problemă ţine de competenţa statelor membre şi le este permis să impună restricţii pentru a proteja interesele publice legitime.
     "Reglementarea pieţelor agricole şi funciare, inclusiv măsurile referitoare la vânzarea de terenuri către străini, ţine de competenţa statelor membre. Tratatele permit statelor membre să impună restricţii privind investiţiile străine în terenuri agricole în cazul în care astfel de restricţii sunt necesare pentru a proteja interesele publice legitime, de exemplu pentru a preveni speculaţiile excesive sau concentrarea excesivă a terenurilor ori pentru a asigura conservarea comunităţilor agricole. Aceste restricţii trebuie, de asemenea, să fie nediscriminatorii şi să se bazeze pe criterii clare, specifice şi nediscriminatorii, cunoscute dinainte. În plus, acestea trebuie să fie aplicate în mod proporţional şi nediscriminatoriu" -răspunsul dat de Comisia Europeană la întrebarea adresată de europarlamentarul PPU, Maria Grapini.
     Amploarea fenomenului este foarte greu de cuantificat, în condiţiile în care foarte multe terenuri vândute erau neintabulate. Aceste tranzacţii au ocolit notariatele, vânzarea făcându-se doar în baza titlului de proprietate sau a certificatului de punere în posesie.
     Principalul vinovat pentru această situaţie este Ministerul Agriculturii, care în 2014 a pus pe masa Guvernului un proiect de lege prost făcut, ale cărui efecte nefaste se fac simţite şi astăzi pentru că niciun alt ministru al Agriculturii nu şi-a făcut timp să modifice legea. Doar promisiuni. "Ne-am înstrăinat terenuri, fără noimă, când puteam să impunem restricţii pertinente! Vânzarea terenurilor ţine exclusiv de statele membre, nu de UE, scrie negru pe alb! Daniel Constantin a minţit! În 2014, a scos o lege care a favorizat înstrăinarea terenurilor. Eram în Guvern atunci şi am cerut să nu se aprobe legea. Recunoscută internaţional drept ţara cu terenuri extraordinare pentru agricultură, România a ajuns îngenuncheată de către unii ca Daniel Constantin şi alţii! Mă întreb, cu ce preţ?... Aş vrea să ştiu când va răspunde Daniel Constantin pentru ce-a făcut? E un rău imens şi, din păcate, ireparabil, dar pentru care trebuie să plătească!", a declarat Maria Grapini.
     În alte ţări membre ale UE reglementările privind vânzarea terenurilor agricole către străini sunt foarte restrictive. Unele dau statului dreptul de preemţiune, altele cer acordul vecinilor şi arendaşilor. În plus, foarte multe cer potenţialului cumpărător să facă dovada că a locuit câţiva ani în ţara unde vrea să cumpere pământul.
     Potrivit unei statistici privind preţurile terenurilor agricole în 2017, prezentată recent de reprezentanţii companiei Agricover în cadrul unui eveniment pe teme agricole, acestea au continuat anul trecut trendul ascendent, iar tendinţa se va păstra şi în acest an. Anul trecut, preţurile pe judeţe au variat după cum urmează:
     - Ilfov, Ialomiţa: 5.000-10.000 euro/ha
     - Arad, Timiş, Caraş-Severin: 6.000-8.500 euro/ha
     - Satu Mare, Bihor, Tulcea, Constanţa: 4.000-7.000 euro/ha
     - Călăraşi: 4.000-8.000 euro/ha
     - Brăila: 5.000-7.000 euro/ha
     - Braşov, Harghita, Covasna, Buzău, Prahova, Dâmboviţa: 4.000-7000 euro/ha
     - Botoşani, Iaşi: 3.500-7.000 euro/ha
     * ZIARUL NATIONAL
     * Şeful FRF, explicaţii la secţia de Poliţie. Ce a precizat Burleanu
     Şeful Federaţiei Române de Fotbal a ajuns, vineri după-amiază, într-o circă de Poliţie din Bucureşti, mai exact în incinta Secţiei 9, pentru a oferit lămuriri într-o chestiune ce ţine de litigii de muncă.
     Mai exact, este vorba despre persoane în cazul cărora instanţa a dispus reintegrarea în cadrul Federaţiei. Şeful FRF a fost însoţit de un avocat şi a stat în sediul Poliţiei peste două ore.
     După ce a stat de vorbă cu oamenii legii, Răzvan Burleanu a oferit detalii şi în faţa presei, susţînând că este vorba despre o plângere depusă la adresa Federaţiei. "Sunt doi foşti angajaţi care au fost reintegraţi în această perioadă de timp, care au depus o plângere la adresa Federaţiei Române de Fotbal, (...) ei spunând că nu au fost reintegraţi şi nu li s-au plătit drepturile salariale stabilite de instanţa, lucru care este fals, e dovedit şi cu acte (...) o să le punem la dispoziţie toate înscrisurile, toate documentele", a declarat, printre altele, şeful FRF.
     La sosire, în jurul orei 15, Burleanu spunea că a primit un telefon prin care era invitat la respectiva secţie. "Datoriile sunt achitate, oamenii au fost reintegraţi, vorbim de foşti angajaţi care au fost daţi afară, nu ştiu câţi dintre ei (...) au fost reintegraţi, li s-au plătit toate (...) drepturile salariale pe care instanţa a considerat (...) că li se cuvin (...) şi acum avem aceste sesizări, aceste plângeri", declara oficialul Federaţiei de Fotbal până să ajungă în incintă.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Tudorel Toader, în direct la Antena 3: O întâlnire cu Iohannis nu e necesară, dar este sigur utilă
     La emisiunea "Exces de Putere", transmisă de postul Antena 3, ministrul Justiţiei, Tudorel Toader, a afirmat că, în următoarea perioadă, nu va avea o întrunire cu preşedintele Klaus Iohannis, dar nu exclude posibilitatea.
     Întrebat de realizatorul emisiunii dacă plănuieşte să discute cu preşedintele României în zilele următoare pentru a analiza activitatea DNA şi DIICOT, ministrul Justiţiei a răspuns evaziv.
     "Voi pleca în Japonia, la o conferinţă a Băncii Mondiale, care va finanţa cartierul pt justiţie de lângă Bilblioteca Naţională.
     Vă voi anunţa daca voi programa o întâlnie cu preşedintele Iohannis. Nu stiu dacă întrunirea este necesară, dar este sigur utilă", a afirmat Tudorel Toader la emisiunea "Exces de Putere".
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Preţul apartamentelor noi merge pe un trend ascendent. Cea mai mare creştere în ianuarie a fost în Iaşi, plus 3% faţă de decembrie
     Apartamentele noi din Bucureşti s-au scumpit în ianuarie cu 1,5% faţă de decembrie, până la 1.325 de euro pe metru pătrat util.
     Creşteri de preţ pe segmentul locuinţelor noi s-au înregistrat şi în alte oraşe din ţară, în timp ce apartamentele vechi au avut un trend descendent. "Tendinţa de creştere resimţită în ianuarie 2018 a fost susţinută în mod exclusiv de segmentul locuinţelor nou-construite, întrucât preţurile aparta­mentelor vechi din marile centre regio­na­le fie au stagnat, fie au consemnat scă­deri. Acest fapt este cu atât mai inte­re­sant cu cât, de multe ori până acum, apartamentele vechi au fost cele care au dat tonul în materie de scumpiri", spun reprezentanţii Imobiliare.ro, cei care au realizat această analiză. 
 
Opinia cititorului 
Politică, 17:38
CĂLIN POPESCU-TĂRICEANU:
"Putem să luăm în considerare înfiinţarea unei comisii de anchetă privind SPP"
     Preşedintele Senatului, Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, a declarat astăzi, într-o conferinţă de presă din cadrul şcolii de iarnă a Tineretului Alianţei Liberalilor şi Democraţilor (TLDE), că nu a contestat utilitatea SPP, dar informaţiile apărute în ultima perioadă ar putea fi luate în considerare pentru a înfiinţa o comisie de anchetă, informează news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 16:54
Al optsprezecelea deces provocat de gripă, confirmat la Galaţi
     Al optsprezecelea deces provocat de gripă a fost confirmat la Galaţi, la o femeie în vârstă de 60 de ani, a anunţat astăzi, Centrul Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile (CNSCBT), citat de news.ro.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 16:33
PER cere respectarea "statutului de sinistrat" in România
     Partidul Ecologist Român (PER) aduce din nou in atenţia opiniei publice şi a instituţiilor abilitate, clarificarea statutului de sinistrat în ţara noastră, în sensul în care, în prezent nu se respectă legislaţia in vigoare, se arată într-un comunicat remis astăzi Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 15:51
Un elicopter militar turc a fost doborât în cadrul unei operaţiuni din Siria
     Un elicopter militar turc a fost doborât în cadrul operaţiunii "Ramura de Măslin" care are loc în nordul Siriei, a anunţat preşedintele Recep Tayyip Erdogan, citat de agenţia de presă Anadolu.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 15:19
Uber va plăti Waymo 245 de milioane de dolari într-un litigiu
     Compania Uber Technologies va plăti Waymo, divizia de vehicule autonome a Alphabet, 245 de milioane de dolari, sub formă de acţiuni proprii, petru închiderea unui litigiu legat de secrete comerciale, informează Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele europene revin pe creştere
     * Sectorul petrolier, impulsionat de rezultatele financiare ale companiilor
       Pieţele europene au revenit pe creştere ieri, după scăderile masive din zilele precedente, cele mai mari câştiguri fiind înregistrate în sectorul petrolului, datorită rezultatelor anunţate de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.02.2018
FRISON ÎN PIAŢA FINANCIARĂ MONDIALĂ / BVB
Scăderi de peste două procente pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Analişti: "Căderea pieţei locale de capital este dată de deprecierea pieţelor internaţionale"
       Scăderea generalizată a pieţei locale de capital a continuat şi în şedinţa de ieri, toţi indici Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind ziua de tranzacţionare cu deprecieri de peste două...  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
