REVISTA PRESEI 10.04.2018

BURSA 10.04.2018

D.I.
 
     * ADEVĂRUL
     * "Roboţii ucigaşi" pun pe jar lumea ştiinţifică
     O celebră universitate sud-coreeană este suspectată că a vrut să pună la punct "roboţi ucigaşi" în urma unui parteneriat cu un fabricant de arme. Ca urmare, 57 de experţi şi cercetători în domeniul inteligenţei artificiale au ameninţat să boicoteze orice tip de colaborare cu instituţia în cauză.
     Experţii internaţionali s-au declarat îngrijoraţi de proiectele ce vizează dezvoltarea unei inteligenţe artificiale pentru arme ce s-ar traduce prin crearea unor roboţi ucigaşi sau unor arme autonome, relatează presa rusă.
     Ca urmare, aceştia au adresat o scrisoare deschisă Institutului coreean avansat pentru ştiinţă şi tehnologie (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology - KAIST), ameninţând să înceteze colaborarea cu prestigioasa universitate sud-coreeană, ca urmare a unui parteneriat al acesteia cu fabricantul de arme Hanwha Systems.
     "În calitate de cercetători şi ingineri care lucrează în domeniul inteligenţei artificiale şi al roboticii, suntem foarte preocupaţi de deschiderea unui «centru de cercetare pentru convergenţa apărării naţionale şi inteligenţei artificiale» la KAIST , în colaborare cu Hanwha Systems. S-a relatat că obiectivele acestui centru sunt «dezvoltarea tehnologiilor inteligenţei artificiale (AI) care să se aplice armelor militare»", se arată în respectivul document.
     "Dacă vor fi dezvoltate, armele autonome vor reprezenta a treia revoluţie în materie de război. Ele vor permite ca războiul să fie mai rapid şi la o scară mai mare ca niciodată. Au potenţialul de a fi arme ale terorii. Despoţii şi teroriştii le-ar putea utiliza împotriva populaţiei nevinovate, suprimând orice constrângere etică. Dacă se va deschide, această cutie a Pandorei va fi dificil de închis", au adăugat experţii.
     Totodată, ei au afirmat că grupul Hanwha este implicat în producţia unor arme ce sunt interzise în virtutea Convenţiei Naţiunilor Unite.
     De cealaltă parte, preşedintele KAIST, Sung-Chul Shin, s-a declarat, într-un comunicat, dezamăgit de apariţia acestei mişcări de boicot. "KAIST nu are intenţia de a se angaja în dezvoltarea armelor autonome letale şi a roboţilor ucigaşi", a declarat acesta.
     * BANCHERUL
     * După 7 ani de procese, avocatul Piperea pierde irevocabil la Înalta Curte procesul colectiv cu Raiffeisen Bank privind clauzele abuzive, inclusiv în problema creditelor în franci elveţieni
     Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie a României (ICCJ) a respins în 21 martie 2018 cererea de revizuire a sentinţei irevocabile pronunţate anul trecut în favoarea Raiffeisen Bank într-un proces colectiv cu câţiva zeci de clienţi reprezentaţi de avocatul Gheorghe Piperea, care exact în urmă cu şapte ani, în martie 2011, au dat în judecată banca, acuzând-o de clauze abuzive în contractele de credit, precum dobânda fixă în primul an iar ulterior variabilă sau comisioane de acordare şi adminstrare a creditelor.
     Instanţa supremă a anulat astfel deciziile anterioare ale instanţelor inferioare (Tribunalul Bucureşti şi Curtea de Apel Bucureşti), care au dat câştig de cauza clienţilor băncii.
     ICCJ a stabilit că atât dobânda variabilă, care putea fi modificată în funcţie de evoluţia pieţei financiare sau de politică de creditare a băncii, cât şi comisioanele de acordare (procesare) şi administrare a creditelor, nu au fost clauze abuzive.
     De asemenea, în cazul creditelor în valută, precum cele în franci elveţieni, trebuie aplicat principiul nominalismului monetar, potrivit căruia riscul valutar este suportat de împrumutaţi, principiu existent în jurisprudenţa Înaltei Curţi încă din 1924.
     Judecătorii ICCJ consideră că procesele iniţiate de clienţii Raiffeisen reprezintă "doar încercări de a-şi retracta parţial cuvântul dat la încheierea contractului, invocând cauze ulterioare semnării contractului şi distorsionand cu rea-credinţă ceea ce înţeleseseră şi acceptaseră că fiind clar şi inteligibil exprimat şi, mai ales, că fiind echilibrat".
     ICCJ: "Specificul relaţiei profesionist - consumator ţine doar de perioada precontractuală, în care se înaintează oferte, contraoferte şi se formează consimţământul viitoarelor părţi la contract, pentru că odată încheiat, acesta să fie o lege a părţilor la fel de eficientă şi de obligatorie pentru părţile semnatare. Doar pentru că unul dintre cocontractanţi este consumator, această nu înseamnă că el nu întră într-un raport juridic al cărui conţinut să nu fie obligatoriu cu numărul şi întinderea obligăţiilor asumate reciproc. Consumatorul este protejat de norma comunitară şi de legea naţională, dar nu într-atât încât să aleagă ce anume respectă din contract, şi ce nu. Cererea de chemare în judecată depusă la Tribunalul Bucureşti, apelul formulat şi soluţionat de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti şi recursul ce face obiectul judecăţii Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, sunt doar încercări ale reclamanţilor de a-şi retracta parţial cuvântul dat la încheierea negotium-ului, invocând cauze ulterioare semnării contractului, şi distorsionând cu rea-credinţă ceea ce înţeleseseră şi acceptaseră că fiind clar şi inteligibil exprimat şi, mai ales, că fiind echilibrat. Instanţa nu poate interveni în echilibrul contractual stabilit de părţi, aşa cum reiese din jurisprudenţa constantă a CJUE, imperium-ul judecătorului fiind doar acela de a "scoate" din contract, ceea ce este găsit că fiind abuziv, sau de a "desfiinţa" întregul contract, dacă în lipsa clauzelor afectate, înţelegerea părţilor nu mai poate continua".
     Piperea a cerut judecătorilor să transforme dobânda variabilă din contractele de credit ale Raiffeisen într-o dobânda fixă, mai mică, cea oferită promoţional de bancă în primul an de creditare, însă aceştia au respins cererea, precizând că "judecătorul nu poate pune nimic în locul clauzel calificate că fiind abuzive".
     ICCJ: "Judecătorul nu poate pune nimic în locul clauzelor calificate că fiind abuzive, pentru că, dacă ar face-o, s-ar substitui voinţelor părţilor, ceea ce nu poate fi acceptat într-un stat de drept, care consacră şi garantează proprietatea privată (art. 44 alin. (1) din Constituţia României revizuită), economia de piaţă şi liberă iniţiativă (art. 135 alin. (1) din Constituţia României revizuită) şi libertatea comerţului şi crearea cadrului favorabil pentru valorificarea tuturor factorilor de producţie (art. 135 alin. (2) lit. a) din Constituţia României revizuită)".
     Clienţii Raiffeisen au înţeles şi acceptat dobânda ca fiind corectă şi transparentă în momentul semnării contractului, au constatat judecătorii, iar banca nu a schimbat ulterior politica de stabilire a dobânzii, astfel că aceasta nu poate fi considerată abuzivă.
     ICCJ: "Clauzele atacate de către reclamanţi nu sunt interzise de nicio lege. Reclamarea situaţiei de fapt făcută de recurenţi la aproximativ 4/5 ani de la încheierea contractelor, anume că ei nu au înţeles modul în care se stabileşte întinderea obligăţiei lor de plată pe componentă dobânzii variabile, nu poate fi acceptată. Elemente esenţiale ale contractului au fost înţelese şi acceptate ca fiind corecte, complete şi transparente la semnarea împrumutului, iar în condiţiile în care banca nu a schimbat politică să de stabilire a dobânzii contractuale, nu poate fi acceptat că au devenit dintr-o dată incorecte, incomplete şi opace. Reglementarea contractuală a unei dobânzi variabile nu este, per se, un mecanism interzis de vreo normă legală sau de vreun regulament al BNR".
     Judecătorii ICCJ au constatat că "reclamanţii au acceptat 4/5 ani mecanismul de formare a dobânzii variabile, pentru a descoperi subit, în contextul apariţiei O.U.G. nr. 50/2010, că nu îl mai înţeleg."
     ICCJ: "Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie nu poate accepta interpretarea dată de reclamanţi în sensul înlocuirii dobânzii variabile cu o dobândă fixă. Prin contractele de credit supuse analizei instanţei părţile au convenit în privinţa modului de determinare a dobânzii. Este evident că reclamanţii au ales din oferta băncii, produsul pe care l-au considerat corespunzător nevoilor proprii, în perfectă cunoşţînţă de cauză, asumându-şi pe deplin efectele juridice obligatorii ale convenţiilor de creditare legal intervenite între părţi că urmare a formării acordului de voinţă şi executându-le în consecinţă. Reclamanţii au acceptat astfel 4/5 ani mecanismul de formare a dobânzii variabile, pentru a descoperi subit, în contextul apariţiei O.U.G. nr. 50/2010, că nu îl mai înţeleg. Intervenţia instanţei în conţinutul contractului, în manieră solicitată de către reclamanţi, este însă nepermisă, ea depăşind limitele cadrului procesual cu care a fost învestită şi aducând atingere principiului disponibilităţii consacrat de normele imperative mai sus evocate".
     Judecătorii Înaltei Curţi consideră că nu se poate vorbi de un dezechilibru în urmă modificării dobânzii variabile, întrucât această nu a fost schimbată de bancă după bunul sau plac, ci în funcţie de evoluţia pieţei financiare.
     ICCJ: "Cât priveşte dezechilibrul, el nu poate fi reţinut în speţă. Clauze disputate nu consacră obligaţii pur potestative din partea celui care se obligă să ramburseze creditul cu toate fructele sale şi cu toate spezele aferente serviciilor prestate de bancă. Obligaţia esenţială, definitorie pentru contractul de credit bancar este, pentru împrumutat, aceea de a rambursa tot ceea ce datorează către împrumutător. În acest "tot" întră sumele ce trebuie plătite cu titlu de dobândă şi cu titlu de comisioane. Dacă banca a modificat nivelul dobânzii variabile, ea a făcut-o pentru a adapta contractul cu executare succesivă (adică obligăţia de plată cu executare pro rată temporis), la noile realităţi economice obiective ce vin dinspre piaţa bancară, spre contractul individual. Obligaţia de plată a dobânzii variabile către bancă, este o obligăţie ce incumbă împrumutatului, şi nu băncii înseşi, iar modificările cuantumului dobânzii variabile, ţîn cel puţîn de un mix de factori externi (constând în evoluţiile obiective ale pieţei, sau de voinţa unor terţe persoane). Norma juridică este distorsionată de către reclamanţi, realitatea raportului juridic dedus judecăţii fiind cu totul altă. Se identifică o obligăţie care ar incumbă doar băncii de a calcula cuantumul dobânzii, uitându-se că: modificările aduse dobânzii variabile sunt făcute în funcţie de evoluţia indicilor bancari obiectivi şi de alţi factori economici ce ţîn de piaţă (costurile cu lichiditatea şi cu rezervă minimă obligatorie fiind doar unele dintre elementele avute în vedere) - deci, forţat de împrejurările exterioare voinţei băncii. În consecinţă, dispoziţiile legale nu numai că nu interzic mecanismul de stabilire a dobânzii contractuale din contractul în cauză, ci chiar îl permit. Prevederile art. 93 lit. g) pct. 2 din O.G. nr. 21/1992 sunt în afară oricărei dispute".
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Utilizatorii Facebook, anunţaţi dacă le-au fost furate datele
     Compania Facebook va posta un link pe contul fiecărui utilizator ai cărui date au fost afectate, unde vor fi numite toate aplicaţiile care au acces la Facebook şi care ar fi putut fi folosite pentru sustragerea informaţiilor personale. Cu ajutorul link-ului, utilizatorii celei mai mari reţele de socializare online vor putea şterge aplicaţiile respective şi vor putea preveni sustragerea altor date.
     Comisia Europeană a anunţat vineri că datele a 2,7 de milioane de utilizatori Facebook din ţările Uniunii Europene au fost accesate ilegal de compania de consultanţă britanică Cambridge Analytica.
     Firma Cambridge Analytica este investigată în Marea Britanie de Parlament şi de autorităţile de reglementare sub acuzaţia unor activităţi ilegale în campania privind referendumul pe tema apartenenţei ţării la Uniunea Europeană.
     Activistul Christopher Wylie, cel care s-a ocupat de aplicarea proiectului înainte de a deveni denunţătorul acestuia, a declarat pentru postul NBC News că în total datele a peste 87 de milioane de utilizatori ar fi putut fi accesate de Cambrige Analytica.
     Facebook a suspendat o firmă de analiză a datelor denumită CubeYou, scrie bloomberg.com, după ce CNBC a anunţat compania că această firmă aduna informaţii de la utilizatori folosind o tactică asemănătoare celei utilizate de Cambridge Analytica.
     Firma californiană CubeYou susţinea că foloseşte chestionarele "pentru cercetări academice fără profit", însă informaţiile obţinute erau apoi transmise oamenilor de marketing ale diverselor companii. Tactica este aproape similară cu aceea folosită de Cambridge Analytica, care a primit acces neautorizat la datele a 87 de milioane de utilizatori Facebook pe care le-a folosit pentru campanii de marketing politic.
     CubeYou vindea datele adunate de cercetători care lucrau la Laboratorul de Psihometrie de la Universitatea Cambridge.
     "Acestea sunt acuzaţii serioase şi am suspendat CubeYou în timp ce îi investigăm. Dacă refuză sau nu vor trece de auditul nostru, aplicaţiile lor vor fi interzise pe Facebook", a declarat Ime Archibong, vicepreşedintele Facebook pentru parteneriate de produse, într-un comunicat.
     * CURENTUL
     * Preşedintele Academiei Române: introducerea materiei "Educaţie juridică" la liceu e greşită. Politicienii români nu sunt oameni de stat, vor doar locuri călduţe
     Ioan-Aurel Pop, scriitor, istoric şi rector al Universităţii Babeş-Bolyai din Cluj-Napoca, este noul preşedinte al Academiei Române. La începutul anului 2017, acesta a acordat un interviu în exclusivitate ziarului Evenimentul zilei care l-a republicat.
     "Educaţia este, pentru majoritatea decidenţilor politici, o anexă supărătoare şi o apăsare la buget. Decidenţii politici la noi nu sunt oameni de stat! Ei se gândesc la sine şi la momentul actual, la clipa de faţă, la realegerea lor şi la plasarea în locuri călduţe, nu la generaţiile care vor veni, nu la binele general, nu la prosperitatea acestei ţări. Ca urmare, cei mai buni absolvenţi nici nu se gândesc să fie profesori, iar dacă au alte oferte (şi au!) fug de şcoală ca de sărăcie", a declarat Ioan Aurel Pop în interviul pentru evz.ro.
     Preşedintele Academiei are cuvinte dure şi cu privire la faptul că, spune el, România a urmat de multe ori orbeşte directivele europene şi s-a tot umilit.
     "Din păcate, între defectele noastre mai este unul, numit slugărnicie. Am fost mereu, de-a lungul timpului, supuşi altora şi ne-am obişnuit, poate, cu acest statut de ascultare şi când trebuie şi când nu trebuie. Noi am urmat de multe ori orbeşte directivele europene privind globalizarea, discriminarea pozitivă, drepturile minorităţilor etc. şi ne-am tot umilit, cu speranţa că va remarca cineva, dar asta nu ne va răsplăti cumva, făcându-ne europeni deplini. Azi, ce vedem pe scena europeană? Vedem cum se afirmă plenar vechile orgolii naţionale, vechile idei de suveranitate naţională, egoismele etnice, cum renaşte ura faţă de străini, cum înfloresc prejudecăţile etno-lingvistice etc. Iar noi, defazaţi ca mai întotdeauna, vrem să "modernizăm" şcoala românească renunţând la anumite ore de română, de istorie, de latină etc. Ca să obţinem ce? Nu putem obţine astfel decât incultură, prostie, spirite gregare, uşor de manipulat. Cel mai bine se poate învăţa ce înseamnă Europa de la orele de istorie, tot de la istorie se poate învăţa ce înseamnă să fii român în Europa, alături de francezi, de germani ori de polonezi. Românii nu se pot integra bine în Europa nu fiindcă nu ar fi destul de europeni, ci pentru că nu ştiu să mai fie români, pentru că nu mai vin cu modelul lor de civilizaţie, pentru că imită şi ascultă, mereu supuşi, de alţii. Europa este formată din identităţi naţionale, iar popoarele importante din Europa (cele care sunt luate în seamă şi respectate) au identităţi puternice, bine afirmate şi cunoscute de toţi.", a mai precizat Acad. Ioan Aurel Pop.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * Cine este piromanul care a incendiat 8 masini in Bucureşti si a vrut sa dea foc unui bloc!
     Piromanul din Bucureşti a fost prins de Poliţie, chiar în spatele unei secţii, şi a fost reţinut după ce a fost identificat ca suspect principal.
     Potrivit anchetatorilor, suspectul are 45 de ani şi a fost prins încă de vineri.
     Bărbatul are doi copii şi a divorţat de curând. Mai mult, tot de curând a fost şi concediat de la locul de muncă şi i-a fost reţinut permisul de conducere.
     În ultima perioadă, el a stat în mai multe hoteluri din Bucureşti după ce a vândut apartamentul în care locuia, iar banii i-a împărţit cu fratele lui.
     Conform psihologilor, toate aceste probleme adunate ar fi stârnit în mintea piromanului dorinţa de răzbunare.
     Astfel, în noaptea de 31 martie spre 1 aprilie, el a dat foc la 8 maşini şi a vrut să incendieze un bloc.
     Bărbatul de 45 de ani va fi prezentat, astăzi, instanţei de judecată cu propunere de arestare preventivă pentru 30 de zile, fiind acuzat de nouă infacţiuni de distrugere prin incendiere.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * PSD şi PNL cad împreună
     România înregistrează un nou paradox: Puterea şi Opoziţia sucombă concomitent.
     Situaţia este unică. În orice colţ de lume, politicienii aflaţi la putere îşi ştirbesc imaginea şi scad în sondaje iar adversarii lor profită şi se căţără pe val. Regula nu se aplică şi în România, ţară în care şi guvernanţii din PSD şi opozanţii din PNL se scufundă. Iar că paradoxul să fie complet, creşte ALDE - partid care guvernează, pe faţă şi asumat, alături de PSD.
     Absurditatea este confirmată de sondajele de opinie, conform cărora deşi PSD a scăzut cu vreo zece procente, PNL a reuşit să salte cu doar 2 - 3. Reuşită minoră şi care se încadrează în marja de eroare a oricărui sondaj, motiv pentru care s-ar putea că nici măcar să nu se reflecte în scorul de la viitoarele alegeri. De ce nu reuşeşte PNL-ul să profite de gafele guvernării pesediste este clar: partidul nu mai are lideri, puţinii "greuceni" liberali rămaşi după marea curăţenie ordonată de "servicii" şi Iohannis se bat între ei ca chiorii, fuziunea cu PDL s-a dovedit a fi doar o enormă greşeală pentru ambele partide, blaturilor iniţiate de ani de zile cu pesediştii supravieţuiesc bine-merci, programele şi strategiile politico-economice lipsesc cu desăvârşire. Liberalii ştiu dar nu fac nimic. Cei care ar avea bani de băgat în partid refuză să o facă iar prospaturile dornice să se afirme au buzunarele (ba de multe ori şi creierele) goale. Că urmare, deşi pare la prima vedere o adevărată culme a absurdului, ascensiunea ALDE (rivală directă a PNL) este de fapt una pefect justificată.
     Prăbuşirea PSD-ului este şi ea inexplicabilă din perspectiva teoriei politice. Un partid setat cum e PSD doar pe pomeni sociale are doar perspective roze şi vaste într-o Românie literalmente ruptă-n fund. Cu toate astea, PSD a luat-o rău la vale şi asta din cauza unui lider cu mentalitate provincial-feudală şi obsedat de control care a umplut Guvernul, administraţia centrală şi conducerea partidului cu nulităţi. Culese din cotloanele Teleormanului, nulităţile ştiu să-şi asculte şi linguşească stăpânul dar nu să gestioneze o ţară sau un partid iar de aici vine şi explicaţia pentru declinul PSD.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Creşterile salariale tensionează la maximum modelul de creştere est-european bazat pe forţă de muncă ieftină. A venit timpul ca fostele economii centralizate să investească nu în fabrici, ci în educaţie şi cercetare
     indicatele de la Skoda cer majorări salariale de 14%, în timp ce managementul constructorului auto ceh propune creşteri de 10%. Cu atât au crescut salariile şi anul trecut. Angajaţii au respins propunerea şi ameninţă că vor face grevă în luna mai.
     Salariile cresc în toate fostele state comuniste din Europa de Est, tensionând până la limite modelele economice de aici, bazate de costuri mici ale forţei de muncă.
     Companiile care nu au angajamente faţă de aceste state şi produc în regiune doar pentru că este mai ieftin decât în alte părţi şi mai aproape de Germania au început deja să plece.
     Grevele sunt rare în Cehia, a cărei creştere economică este susţinută de sectorul auto. Cu un avans puternic al PIB-ului în ultimii ani şi cu rata şomajului la cel mai scăzut nivel din ultimele două decenii, salariile cresc accelerat în multe sectoare ale economiei cehe, punând presiuni pe angajatori, scrie Reuters. Lipsa forţei de muncă cu pregătirea cerută de angajatori încurajează salariaţii să ceară mai mult.
     Cele mai recente date ale ministerului muncii arată că în 2017 salariul mediu lunar din Cehia a crescut cu 7%. În pofida creşterii, 65% din salariaţi câştigă sub media de 30.000 de coroane (1.184 euro).
     Salariul mediu de anul trecut este de 26.000 de coroane (1.026 euro). Printre cei mai bine plătiţi se numără controlorii de trafic aerian şi oficialii de stat, care câştigă în medie 200,000 de coroane (7.893 euro) pe lună. Salariile din sectorul public au crescut mai mult decât cele din sectorul privat.
     La fel este cazul şi în Ungaria, unde salariile s-au majorat cu peste 10% anul trecut, iar pentru anul acesta experţii anticipează majorări de până în 10%, potrivit MTI. În sectorul public, remuneraţiile au urcat cu 13%. A crescut şi numărul angajaţilor de la stat. Congresul Uniunilor Sindicale din Marea Britanie estimează că anul acesta salariile din Ungaria vor înregistra cele mai mari creşteri din Organizaţia pentru Cooperare şi Dezvoltare Economică (OCDE).
     În Slovacia, banca centrală anticipează majorări ale salariului mediu nominal de 5,4% anul acesta şi de 5,6% anul următor. În 2020, avansul va fi de 5,4%. În acelaşi timp, va creşte rata de angajare şi se va reduce şomajul.
     În Slovenia, salariile ar trebui să crească şi anul acesta în condiţiile în care guvernul a anunţat planuri pentru majorarea remuneraţiei minime înaintea alegerilor generale.
     În Polonia, cea mai mare economie est-europeană, salariul mediu lunar a urcat cu aproape 7% în februarie, în ritm anualizat, la 4.599 zloţi (1.090 euro), potrivit agenţiei IAR, care a preluat datele din statistica oficială.
     "Pe vremuri, oamenii erau ieftini şi nu ne permiteam să cumpărăm utilaje", spune Martin Baumruk, unul dintre fiii fondatorului companiei cehe Baumruk, un producător ceh de com­ponente pentru echipamente industriale. Martin Baumruk conduce acum afacerea. Uzina de la Pilsen este înţesată cu maşinării şi roboţi japonezi moderni care fabrică piese din metal pentru companii renumite precum Deere&Co.
     "Acum, omul cu pregătirea potrivită este mai valoros pentru noi decât echipamentul scump", a explicat executivul pentru Bloomberg. Baumruk lucrează cu ingineri cu pregătire deosebită care câştigă mai mult decât salariul mediu.
     Când şi-au început afacerea, într-un garaj după căderea comunismului în Cehoslovacia, fraţii Baumruk se bazau pe lucrători dispuşi să câştige o fracţiune din cât câştigau nemţii de peste graniţă. Transformările de la Baumruk sunt tipice pentru economia cehă.
     Şi Skoda a înflorit sub ghidajul de 30 de ani al Volksawagen. Producătorul auto are de gând să mai construiască o fabrică în Europa pentru a face faţă cererii. Are deja operaţiuni de producţie în economii mai ieftine ca Ucraina, Rusia, China, India, Kazahstan şi Algeria. Nu i-ar fi uşor să construiască o a treia fabrică în Cehia. Salariile la fabricile de sale de acolo au crescut cu 10% anul trecut. Şomajul aflat aproape de zero şi mobilitatea redusă a forţei de muncă face dificilă acoperirea poziţiilor deja disponibile. "Numărul celor care caută loc de muncă scade deja, în timp ce numărul locurilor de muncă disponibile creşte", explică Bohdan Wojnar, şeful de HR al Skoda. Deocamdată, compania importă muncitori din Ucraina.
     Bazându-se pe una dintre cele mai bine educate populaţii, guvernul ceh a implementat programe de dezvoltare în urma cărora producătorul auto german BMW a investit peste 200 de milioane de euro într-un centru de cercetare pentru dezvoltarea de tehnologie digitală şi maşini autonome.
     "Trebuie să ne concentrăm pe produse care vor aduce valoare adăugată mai mare", spune Radomir Jac, economist şef la Assicurazioni Generali. "Construirea mai multor fabrici şi linii de asamblare nu ne va ajuta economia. Cel mult va crea mai multe tensiuni pe piaţa muncii deja tensionată."
     Europa de Est a devenit o verigă vitală în lanţurile de aprovizionare care ţin în mişcare industria germană. Acum, creşterile salariale au început să împingă locurile de muncă din fabrici în economii mai ieftine. Spre exemplu, compania niponă Yazaki şi-a mutat producţia de cablaje din Pilsen, Cehia, în Serbia, unde salariile sunt cu aproape 60% mai mici.
     În Polonia, companii mari precum Amazon,†JPMorgan†şi IBM şi-au stabilit birouri sau centre de distribuţie, ducând investiţiile străine la nivelul record de 10 miliarde de dolari în 2016. Daimler a ales în acel an Polonia pentru construirea unei fabrici de motoare de 50 de milioane de euro. Astfel de investiţii sunt rare la Daimler. Forţa de muncă poloneză oferă un grad ridicat de pregătire în raport cu salariile faţă de alte state din Europa de Est, spune Joanna Tyrowicz, profesor de economie la Universitatea din Varşovia. În Polonia, fluxul continuu de muncitori din Ucraina şi din ţări vecine mai sărace acoperă o parte din deficitul de forţă de muncă şi limitează creşterile salariale.
     Pentru a găsi o soluţie creşterilor salariale, Europa de Est se poate uita la economii precum Taiwan şi Coreea de Sud ,care au trecut prin procesul de maturizare şi care în doar câteva decenii şi-au transformat modelul de creştere dintr-unul bazat pe producţie low-level într-unul axat pe inovaţie tehnologică de vârf.
     Jeffry Frieden, profesor la Universitatea Harvard, spune că statele est-europene trebuie să fabrice produse care se ridică la nivelurile salariilor, chiar dacă acestea se schimbă.
     "Dacă ai succes, salariile cresc şi trebuie să treci la fabricarea produselor care includ mai mult capital uman, adică mai multă forţă de muncă cu pregătire superioară", a spus el. "Povestea de succes a celor mai multe dintre statele lumii care au progresat pe scara ierarhiei, devenind din ţări sărace ţări cu venit mediu şi din ţări cu venit mediu ţări bogate, este povestea dezvoltării calităţii forţei de muncă, iar acest lucru înseamnă educaţie."
     Pregătirea forţei de muncă astfel încât să ajute la dezvoltarea economiei presupune cercetare şi inovare, iar Europa de Est nu nu se mişcă în această direcţie suficient de rapid.
     "Să schimbi modelul economic este mai uşor de spus decât de făcut", spune David Marek, economist şef la Deloitte în Praga. "Economiile Europei de Est nu vor putea ieşi din capcana de a fi linia de asamblare a Vestului până când nu vor începe să investească cât trebuie în cercetare şi dezvoltare." 
 
English Section
02.04.2018
FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER THE LOSS OF 2.6 BILLION LEI OF 2014
BCR proposed the distribution of dividends
     The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has proposed to shareholders the distribution of dividends of 228.12 million lei, out of the profit of 570 million lei, for last year, this being the first year with such an item on the agenda of the General Shareholder Meeting, after the huge loss of 2014, of 2.6 billion lei, caused by the high provisions and the sale of non-performing loans.  click here to read the entire article
30.03.2018
Does the National Bank of Romania still have a monetary policy strategy?
     The website of the National Bank of Romania still includes the statement that its monetary policy strategy is the direct targeting of inflation.  click here to read the entire article
28.03.2018
No investor have expressed interest in the privatization of the Sanevit Arad syringe factory
     No investor has expressed interest in the privatization of the "Sanevit 2003" disposable syringes factory of Arad, as part of the last procedure initiated by the Ministry of the Economy, which took over the company in 2012 to save ut from bankruptcy, but since then, several attempts at privatization have failed, and since 2013 the plant hasn't manufactured anything, according to News.ro.  click here to read the entire article
27.03.2018
ALEXANDRU BOTEZ, ELECTRICA SHAREHOLDER:
"Daniel Chiţoiu and ALDE are behaving as if Electrica were their own fief"
     * The Ministry of Energy has requested the election of a new Board of Directors, even though the current management was elected in October, for a four-year term
     * The company's directors are entitled to compensation in the event of their unjustified dismissal
     * Challenges in court concerning the prior elections would remain groundless
       The proposal of the Ministry of Energy that the shareholders of Electrica (EL) decide, in the General Shareholder Meeting of April 27th, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, through the cumulative vote method, for a term of four years, even though the current directors were elected in October 2017, also for four years, has caused discontent among some shareholders.  click here to read the entire article
22.03.2018
Financial crisis yellow code warning in the United States
     "The markets are turning into the markets' greatest enemy", wrote an analyst of Goldman Sachs in a note addressed to its customers, according to an article by Bloomberg, and the jump in the VIX volatility index last month "is a symptom of the financial fragility".  click here to read the entire article
19.03.2018
AS SHAREHOLDER,
Dan Paul sues "Cemacon"
     * The president of the Association of Brokers has taken the matter to the County Court of Cluj, to address the capital reduction of 2014 and the subsequent decisions of the company
     * Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Cemacon, told us on Thursday, that "no notification has been received from the company concerning such a topic"
     * The case was recorded on Friday, with the County Court of Cluj
     * BCR sold to BOF for 2 Euros the non-performing loans of 16.5 million Euros of "Cemacon" and "Ambient"
       * UPDATE 15.45 "Cemacon" confirms the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul
     "Cemacon" today sent the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a report whereby it confirms the existence of the lawsuit brought by Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers. However, the officials of the company wrote that they have no details about the case.
     -------
     Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, has sued "Cemacon" (CEON), acting as shareholder, seeking the annulment of the shareholders' decision of March 24th, 2014, concerning the reduction of the share capital and of the subsequent acts, according to a notification seen by "BURSA".  click here to read the entire article
15.03.2018
THE NATIONAL BANK OF ROMANIA ISN'T COMMENTING, EVEN THOUGH BOTH COMMERCIAL BANKS ARE LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
Press: "The NBR has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank"
     The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has blocked the acquisition of Banca Românească by OTP Bank România, according to information which appeared yesterday in the Romanian press, as well as on some foreign websites. Thus, the NBR hasn't issued an opinion on the transaction, even though the time by which it should have done so expired since back in autumn last year.  click here to read the entire article
14.03.2018
RAINER SEELE, OMV:
"We are dedicated to collaboration with Gazprom and we won't endanger our partnership"
     * OMV has a budget of 10 billion Euros for takeovers, until 2025 and it is targeting the markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific
     * Manfred Leitner: "It is unknown how the BRUA pipeline will be implemented, but I don't think that all the gas volumes of the Black Sea that get exported will only go to the West"
       OMV wants to reduce its dependence on the European market, between 2020-2025, and will focus on acquisitions in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, according to CEO Rainer Seele.  click here to read the entire article
07.03.2018
ACCORDING TO AN EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOCUMENT, SEEN BY BLOOMBERG
The EU wants to set 25% tariffs on various US imports
     The European Union (EU) intends to apply tariffs for imports of 2.8 billion Euros (3.5 billion dollars) in the US, from T-shirts and bourbon, to motorbikes, if American president Donald Trump continues its plan to impose 25% tariffs for foreign steel acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.  click here to read the entire article
06.03.2018
USA: "We will not exempt any country from the application of steel and aluminum tariffs"
     * The EU, which is preparing retaliatory tariffs of its own against the US, is carrying out talks with the countries that will be affected by the taxes proposed by the Americans: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Turkey
     * German economy minister: "President Trump wants to play a game that no one can win"
       One of the top advisors to US president Donald Trump has recently announced that the US will not make any exception from the application of tariffs set on imported steel and aluminum, even if the EU is preparing reprisals, according to ft.com.  click here to read the entire article
05.03.2018
LAST WEEK, ROMANIA HAD THE BIGGEST IMPORTS OF NATURAL GAS IN THE LAST FIVE YEARS
ANRE, auditing Transgaz, E.ON, ENGIE and OMV
     * In Europe, the cold weather has led to a significant rise in the price of natural gas
       Last week, Romania imported about one third of the daily natural gas consumption to get it through the cold winter period, these being the biggest daily imports of natural gas in the last five years, according to some sources from the energy sector, quoted by Agerpres.  click here to read the entire article
02.03.2018
A POSSIBLE CONTRACT FOR THE SPARE PARTS NEEDED BY PATRIOT MISSILES
All time high for "Aerostar" stock, after the "Raytheon" quote request
     * Aurel Cazacu: "The American partners are trying to cooperate, even if they do not have the obligation to offset, and Aerostar is the best plant in Romania"
     * A rise of over 40% for the Aerostar shares over the last year
       Shares of "Aerostar" Bacău (ARS) yesterday rose 6.5%, to 5.24 lei/share, taking the company's valuation to an all time high - 797.93 million lei, after American company Raytheon announced that it has requested a quote from ARS, to get more information about the parts that might be manufactured in Bacău for the Patriot radar, which is part of the Patriot missile system.  click here to read the entire article
28.02.2018
REPORT FROM BRUSSELS / EUROPEAN ENERGY COMMISSION:
"The amendments of the Industries Commission to Emergency Government Ordinance 64 cannot be approved"
     * "We prefer dialogue, but we may resort to the European courts as well, if things don't work out"
       The European Commission is encouraging dialogue with the Romanian authorities concerning Emergency Government Ordinance 64 of 2016 concerning the natural gas sector, but if the issues on this matter cannot be resolved, we may resort to the European Court of Justice, European energy commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, said in a meeting in Brussels with the representatives of the Romanian energy sector.  click here to read the entire article
26.02.2018
The merit of Antena 3
     The success of Antena 3 is admirable! Dan Voiculescu has once again proved his usefulness, his television has created the somewhat plausible media context for justice minister Tudorel Toader to dare make his proposal for the revocation of Laura Codruţa Kovesi as chief-prosecutor of the DNA, despite the extraordinary support that she gets in the country and abroad.  click here to read the entire article
23.02.2018
Toader proposes the revocation of Kovesi
     The dismissal of chief DNA (National Anti-corruption Department) prosecutor Laura Codruţa Kovesi was announced last night by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader, at the headquarters of the Ministry, after presenting the justification of the decision, presented in the form of twenty bullet points, while also taking the opportunity to mention he had been head of class, which surprised everybody, because no one was interested in his school achievements.  click here to read the entire article
