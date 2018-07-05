   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 10.09.2018

BURSA 10.09.2018

F.B.
 
      Adevărul
     *  Ponta a publicat o poză în care Dragnea apare alături de Maior şi le cere celor din CEx să îl întrebe pe liderul PSD cât de tare lupta el cu fostul şef SRI în trecut
     Fostul premier Victor Ponta a publicat ieri seară pe contul său de Facebook o fotografie în care preşedintele PSD, Liviu Dragnea, apare alături de fostul director al Serviciului Român de Informaţii (SRI), George Maior, iar în planul al doilea poate fi văzută fosta şefă a DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi, stând pe o canapea. Ponta îi roagă pe "curajoşii" din CEx să îl întrebe pe Dragnea cât de tare lupta el cu George Maior în anii trecuţi.
     "Îi rog pe curajoşii din CEx-ul PSD şi pe cei care îşi rup cămaşa de pe ei la televizor pt "Dl. Preşedinte Dragnea" să îl întrebe cât de tare lupta el cu George Maior în anii trecuţi! Trebuie să terminăm definitiv cu această minciună şi ipocrizie care îşi bate joc de bunul nostru simţ, dar şi de viitorul nostru! Eu am acesta datorie!", a scris Victor Ponta pe contul lui de Facebook. Ponta susţine că lupta liderului PSD cu George Maior, Laura Codruţa Kovesi, statul paralel şi George Soros reprezintă "minciuni ridicole" pentru cei care se mai lasă prostiţi. "Da, stimaţi români, Liviu Dragnea luptă cu Maior, cu Kovesi, cu Statul Paralel, cu Soros, bla bla! Minciuni ridicole pentru cei care încă mai vor să se lase prostiţi! Ah, da, şi Liviu Dragnea este cel mai bun exemplu de familie tradiţională, nu e aşa?", a scris Ponta pe contul său de Facebook. Ponta spune că liderul PSD luptă să îşi ascundă banii de la TelDrum şi FarmaVet, iar România Parlamentul, Guvernul sau PSD sunt "simple instrumente pentru propăşirea lui şi a familiei sale" "Adevărul este că Liviu Dragnea luptă doar că să îşi ascundă banii de la Teldrum şi Farmavet, să scape de răspundere penală şi să îşi promveze propriul interes!!! România, resursele sale naturale, Parlamentul, Guvernul sau PSD sunt simple instrumente pentru propăşirea lui şi a familiei sale!", a mai scris Ponta.
     Bancherul
     *  Băncile româneşti trebuie să aplice la plăţile în euro şi retragerile de numerar de pe carduri în străînătate aceleaşi comisioane că la tranzacţiile in lei
     "Când faci o plata externă în euro, lei sau coroane suedeze în cadrul UE, banca nu te poate taxa mai scump decât echivalentul unei tranzacţii naţionale. Chiar şi băncile din afară UE sunt obligate să aplice această regulă", arată Comisia Europeană, pe site-ul instituţiei.
     Regulă se aplică pentru următoarele tipuri de tranzacţii:
     - transferurile între conturile bancare dintre două ţări UE diferite
     -retrageri de numerar la bancomate (ATM) din ţări UE
     - plăti cu carduri de debit şi carduri de credit pe teritoriul UE
     - tranzacţii tip direct debit
     "De exemplu, dacă banca ta te taxează cu 1 euro atunci când retragi numerar de la bancomatele altor bannci din ţară, acelaşi comision trebuie să-l aplice şi pentru retragerile de numerar de la bancomatele din alte ţări UE", precizează Comisia Europeană.
     Aceste reguli care introduc principiul aceloraşi costuri atât pentru plăţile interne cât şi cele în UE, au fost stabilite în Regulamentul numărul 924 din 2009 privind comisioanele pentru plăţile internaţionale în euro, iar ulterior în regulamentul SEPA.
     Principiul comisioanelor unice atât pentru plăţile interne cât şi pentru cele internaţionale se aplică tuturor plăţilor electronice, incluzând:
     - transferurile interbancare (credit transfers)
     - debit direct
     - retragerile de bani de la ATM-uri
     - plăţile cu cardurile de debit şi credit
     - transferurile de bani
     Ţările din afară zonei euro pot să aplice acest regulament şi pentru plăţile naţionale, opţiune adoptată de România şi Suedia, precizează Comisia Europeană.
     În aprilie 2018, Comisia a propus extinderea regulii şi pentru ţările non-euro, astfel încât toţi cetăţenii europeni să poată face transferuri internaţionale în euro cu aceleaşi comisioane ca cele pentru transferurile interne.
     Noile reguli mai prevăd informarea consumatorilor privind costul conversiei valutare înainte de efectuarea unei plăti externe într-o altă valută decât cea din ţară lor.
     Cotidianul
     *  Firea, ca arsă: Vrea să mă mazilească cu mâna altora
     Primarul general al Capitalei Gabriela Firea i-a răspuns duminică seară liderului PSD Liviu Dragnea legat de o posibilă excludere a sa din partid, acuzând că Dragnea ar vrea s-o mazilească cu mâna altora, respectiv a membrilor Comitetului Executiv.
     Întrebată într-o intervenţie la Antena 3 dacă se teme că va fi exclusă din PSD, Firea a declarat: "Am simţit o uşoară ameninţare din partea domnului Dragnea, dar sunt obişnuită cu metodele domniei sale. A făcut o afirmaţie că am făcut o echipă timp de doi ani de zile. Am fost loială atât lui ca preşedinte, cât şi echipei, dar sunt mai devotată românilor. (...) Domnul Dragnea a spus în această seară: «eu nu vreau să fie exclusă doamna Firea, dar totul se va decide în CEx». Ar vrea să mă mazilească, dar cu mâna altora. Am încredere că toţi colegii care ştiu situaţia nu vor fi de acord cu anumite jocuri de culise care ar putea să le pună la cale domnul Dragnea pentru ca eu să fiu exclusă".
     Potrivit lui Firea, Dragnea a dovedit în interviul de la Antena 3 că nu s-a schimbat nimic, vrea să conducă partidul tot singur.
     Gabriela Firea a mai apreciat că Dragnea o apără pe ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, "până în pânzele albe", ca o recunoaştere că ceea ce s-a întâmplat la 10 protestul din august din Piaţa Victoriei nu a fost chiar în totalitate conform cu standardele pe care şi Jandarmeria şi le-a impus anterior.
     "Vrea să o apere până în pânzele albe pe doamna Dan, pe care el a propus-o, iniţial ca premier, ulterior ca ministru de Interne, şi, practic, o recunoaştere a faptului că ceea ce s-a întâmplat la 10 august nu a fost chiar în totalitate conform cu standardele pe care chiar Jandarmeria şi le-a impus anterior. Ar însemna ca dumnealui să deconteze politic şi doamna Dan să plece de la minister, şi nu vrea să ducă discuţiile în această direcţie", a spus Gabriela Firea.
     Firea a susţinut că ştie din anumite întâlniri şi discuţii că ministrul de Interne s-a sfătuit şi se sfătuieşte în continuare cu Liviu Dragnea, iar liderul PSD "nu doreşte să aducă nicio atingere activităţii domanei ministru".
     Curierul Naţional
     *  Virusul pestei porcine africane a atins al 12-lea judeţ
     Prezenţa virusului pestei porcine africane (PPA) a fost confirmat într-o gospodărie, din judeţul Giurgiu, respectiv în localitatea Brăniştari, comuna Călugăreni, informează, duminică, Autoritatea Naţională Sanitară Veterinară şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor.
     "În urma confirmării diagnosticului, de către Institutul de Diagnostic si Sănătate Animală Bucureşti (I.D.S.A.) - Laboratorul Naţional de Referinţă pentru Diagnostic şi Sănătate Animală, serviciile veterinare au intervenit şi au instituit imediat măsurile aplicabile în cazul diagnosticării unui focar de PPA. Au fost prelevate probe pentru analize, iar cadavrele animalelor au fost ecarisate", se scrie într-un comunicat de presă al ANSVSA. De asemenea, gospodăria respectivă a fost plasată sub supraveghere oficială, s-a realizat dezinfecţia, au fost aplicate măsuri de restricţie pentru circulaţia persoanelor, animalelor, a produselor, subproduselor şi a mijloacelor de transport.
     Comitetul judeţean pentru situaţii de urgenţă Giurgiu şi Unitatea locală de decizie din cadrul Centrului Local de Combatere a Bolilor Giurgiu s-au reunit, duminică, pentru a adopta planul de măsuri privind controlul şi combaterea bolii. Ancheta epidemiologică este în desfăşurare.
     Instituţia mai arată că "ANSVSA solicită sprijinul şi înţelegerea cetăţenilor pentru respectarea măsurilor întreprinse de autorităţi, având în vedere gravitatea bolii şi consecinţele economice grave generate de apariţia ei. Orice suspiciune de boală trebuie anunţată imediat medicului veterinar, DSVSA judeţene sau autorităţilor locale. Toate animalele suspecte trebuie sacrificate şi neutralizate, iar proprietarii vor fi despăgubiţi de către stat, în condiţiile prevăzute de legislaţie. Facem precizarea că pesta porcină africană nu afectează oamenii, neexistând nici cel mai mic risc de îmbolnăvire pentru oameni, acest virus având, însă, impact la nivel social şi economic".
     Jurnalul Naţional
     *  Se caută 30.000 de profesori. Copiii vor învăţa cu femeile de serviciu
     La început de an şcolar porneşte şi vânătoarea de cadre didactice, calificate sau necalificate. Orice, numai să vină cineva să ţină orele la clasă. Sindicatele anunţă că sunt circa 30.000 de posturi vacante şi nu se ştie câte dintre ele vor fi ocupate, în prima lună de şcoală. În fiecare an se întâmplă la fel, iar media calculată de sindicalişti era, până acum, de circa 11.000 de suplinitori, pe care sistemul trebuia să-i găsească, pentru a acoperi posturile vacante. Dintre aceştia, aproximativ 6.000 erau posturi acoperite cu pensionari şi restul cu necalificaţi, aceştia fiind profesori de la alte materii sau absolvenţi de facultate, dar fără calificare pentru materiile predate, însă în unele cazuri se apelează chiar la absolvenţi de studii liceale. Anul acesta, situaţia pare a fi şi mai gravă.
     Profesorii pentru sistemul preuniversitar sunt din ce în ce mai greu de găsit, din cauza problemelor în alocarea fondurilor pentru Educaţie. Chiar dacă sunt găsiţi, mulţi dintre cei care ar putea beneficia de sistemul de plată cu ora renunţă din start, mai ales după ce nu li s-au plătit, anul trecut, nici măcar toate orele prestate. "Sunt cam aceleaşi probleme pe care le avem la fiecare început de an şcolar. Dacă ne referim la cadrele didactice, avem în acest moment circa 30.000 de posturi vacante. Foarte multe dintre ele pot fi distribuite către cei care acceptă plata cu ora. Din nefericire, multe dintre ele sunt distribuite către necalificaţi. Asta dacă vom reuşi să găsim şi necalificaţi. Numai la nivelul Bucureştiului se pune problema intrării în sistem a 500 de necalificaţi. Nici în regim de plată cu ora, aceste posturi nu mai pot fi ocupate, pentru că nu mai există atractivitate în sistem. S-a diminuat plata la 70% din suma plătită pentru titularii de catedre. Noi, sindicatele, am reuşit să evităm o modificare ce se dorea la un moment dat, prin care profesorii ar fi urmat să fie plătiţi cu 13 lei pe oră, dar încă sunt mari probleme şi de multe ori nu mai vor nici măcar necalificaţii să intre în sistem, din cauza veniturilor foarte reduse. Anul trecut, la rectificarea bugetară, au fost situaţii în care unora dintre profesori nu li s-au plătit decât jumătate din orele predate", a explicat, pentru Jurnalul, Marius Nistor, preşedintele Federaţiei sindicale "Spiru Haret".
     Ziarul Naţional
     * Dosarul care zguduie Justiţia din temelii!
     Mii de oameni au ajuns după gratii, s-au rupt destine, s-au destrămat familii. Toate astea din cauza protocoalelor pe sub mâna făcute de instituţiile statului, instituţii care ar fi trebuit să fie etalonul sistemului. Însă nimic din ce aţi ştiut şi aţi văzut până acum nu va mai fi la fel. Va fi jale! Pentru că un dosar în care "vedetele" sunt ofiţeri SRI e la un pas să răstoarne mii de sentinţe anticorupţie, să zguduie pur şi simplu Justiţia.
     Ofiţerii SRI care conduceau "câmpul tactic" din Justiţie au minţit şi au deformat adevărul. Un exemplu în acest sens este dosarul lui Paltin Sturdza, speţă în care au ajuns după gratii şi Viorel Hrebenciuc şi fiul sau, Andrei. Tribunalul Militar Cluj a decis în dată de 31 iulie 2018 că 12 ofiţeri SRI de la SRI Braşov să fie urmăriţi penal pentru constituirea unui grup infracţional organizat, fals intelectual şi abuz în serviciu.
     Ei sunt acuzaţi, pe româneşte, de transcrierea eronată cu intenţie a interceptărilor din dosarul retrocedărilor ilegale de pădure instrumentat de DNA Braşov.
     Deturnarea adevărului
     Astfel, coloneii Claudiu Cristian Croitoru, Lucian Enache, Marius Constantin Băcioiu, Iulian Drăgan, Marius Teacă, maiorii Dragoş Buly, Arthur Nicolcioiu, Zoltan Attila Daragus, Valentin Cosman şi căpitanii Mariana Chituc, Adrian Grosu şi Radu Dogaru vor fi chemaţi, în perioada următoare, la Parchetul Militar Cluj pentru a explica de ce au redactat eronat transcrierile interceptărilor telefonice în dosarul în care prinţul Paltin Sturdza era anchetat pentru comiterea unor infracţiuni de corupţie de către DNA Braşov. Dosarul s-a deschis după ce mai multe persoane au solicitat verificarea interceptărilor din dosarul retrocedărilor ilegale de pădure. Paltin Gheorghe Sturdza a fost reţinut de procurorii DNA Braşov iar, după aproximativ patru ore de audieri în care erau implicaţi şi parlamentarii PSD Viorel Hrebenciuc, fiul acestuia Andrei şi Ioan Adam, a fost reţinut. Ulterior, toţi cei anchetaţi au fost arestaţi. Au ajuns în spatele gratiilor doar pentru că, aşa cum se dovedeşte acum, transcrierile interceptărilor din dosar au fost măsluite de ofiţerii SRI care au pus vorbe de la ei doar pentruca aceste persoane să fie arestate.
     "Surdul nu aude, dar le potriveşte"
     Conform deciziei judecătorilor de la Tribunalul Militar Cluj, în dosar, mii de astfel de stenograme sunt redate greşit, cu scopul voit de a denatura adevărul. Toate aceste stenograme au fost excluse ca probe. Paltin Sturdza a arătat şi a demont acuzaţiile DNA: "Cuvântul redat fals, şpagă, în loc de faza, induce că aş fi dat şpagă şi eram dispus să dau şi o a două. În realitate, în acest context, faza întâi se referea la sentinţa de retrocedare, iar faza a două, la punerea în posesie". Acest lucru s-a repetat de numărate ori, mai arată Sturza. Astfel încât transcripturile de la dosar încurcă un interlocutor cu altul, respectiv pe Ioan Adam cu Paltin Sturdza".Ofiţerii cercetaţi acum au manipulat fonetic, într-un sens total diferit faţă de cel real, au schimbat ordinea cuvintelor în aşa fel încât dintr-o afirmaţie banală frază se transformă în ceva incriminator, parcă desprins din proverbul românesc < < surdul nu aude, dar le potriveşte > > sau din jocul de copii < < Telefonul fără fir > >", se arată în întâmpinarea inculpatului. În baza acestor interceptări Sturdza a stat însă 5 luni în arest preventiv şi 2 luni în arest la domiciliu. Întrebare legitimă: oare în câte dosare s-a întâmplat la fel? 
 
Piaţa de Capital
Wall Street a închis în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în depreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI:
Bursele asiatice erau în scădere
     Principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în depreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Calendarul BURSA 2018
Ediţii precedente
Jurnal Bursier
10.09.2018
BVB
Peste o treime din rulaj, asigurat de titlurile Romgaz
     Lichiditatea înregistrată în ultima zi de tranzacţioare a săptămânii la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a fost de 40,63 milioane de lei, în apropierea valorii medii consemnate în acest an, de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
07.09.2018
BVB
Banca Transilvania a asigurat 21% din rulaj
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de joi, un rulaj de numai 24,91 milioane de lei (5,37 milioane de...  click să citeşti tot articolul
06.09.2018
BVB
Scăderi pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursieri
     
     * Rulaj de numai 8,43 milioane de euro
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-un rulaj de numai 39.09 milioane de lei, sub...  click să citeşti tot articolul
05.09.2018
BVB
Lichiditatea se menţine sub media anului
     * BET-FI, singurul indice pe minus
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de ieri, un rulaj în creştere de 21,99 milioane de lei, aproape dublu faţă...  click să citeşti tot articolul
04.09.2018
BVB
Rulaj de numai 12,3 milioane de lei
     * BET-BK şi BET-FI, singurii indici în scădere
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a ieşit în evidenţă, în şedinţa de luni, printr-un rulaj de doar 12,36 milioane de lei, cu...  click să citeşti tot articolul
03.09.2018
BVB
O treime din rulaj provine din acţiunile Banca Transilvania
     * Scăderi pe linie pentru indicii bursei
     
     Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a înregistrat, în şedinţa de vineri, o lichiditate 7,73 milioane de euro, sub valoarea medie a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs valabil din data de 07 septembrie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sârbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.8531
2.3729
3.0355
4.1316
0.1807
0.6224
0.2229
4.6410
5.1679
1.4277
3.6007
0.2387
0.4738
1.0773
0.0579
0.4388
0.6212
3.9875
0.2636
0.9822
0.5828
0.0556
0.3553
0.2084
2.6224
0.0392
0.1411
1.0856
0.6249
0.1216
153.8595
5.5830 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.