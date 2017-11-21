   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 11.01.2018

BURSA 11.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * 2018 pentru elevi: fără telefoane, dar şi fără uniforme
     Elevii nu vor mai avea voie cu telefoane la ore. Totodată, va fi interzisă sancţionarea şcolarilor fără uniformă şi folosirea notelor ca metodă de coerciţie. În acelaşi timp, şcolile nu vor mai avea voie să numească elevi de serviciu. Asta prevede noul Regulament-cadru de organizare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar postat pe Facebook de Liviu Pop.
     În timpul orelor de curs, al examenelor şi al concursurilor este interzisă utilizarea telefoanelor mobile. Prin excepţie de la această prevedere este permisă utilizarea acestora în timpul orelor de curs, numai cu acordul cadrului didactic, în situaţia folosirii lor în procesul educativ sau în situaţii de urgenţă. Pe durata orelor de curs, telefoanele mobile se păstrează în locuri special amenajate din sala de clasă, setate astfel încât să nu afecteze procesul educativ", se arată în documentul transmis de Ministerul Educaţiei.
     Directorii de unităţi de învăţământ spun că măsura poate fi implementată. "La noi în colegiu, elevii din gimnaziu îşi pun telefoanele în dulăpiorul din clasă, unde mai au şi alte lucruri. Am dispus aplicarea acestei măsuri pentru că elevii mai mici se lasă mai uşor distraşi de telefoanele mobile. Iar dacă vorbim de şcoli care nu au în dotare un astfel de mobilier, acestea pot achiziţiona nişte cutii de plastic (ieftine) unde să depoziteze telefoanele", a explicat directorul Colegiului Naţional "I.L Caragiale" din Bucureşti, Andreia Bodea. La rândul său, profesoara de Română Cristina Tunegaru spune că a participat la activităţi pedagogice în şcoli unde telefoanele sunt deja depozitate, iar "orele de acolo se desfăşoară fără nicio problemă".
     De altfel, prin implementarea acestei măsuri, poate fi evitat şi copiatul. "Sunt clase care îşi fac grupuri secrete pe Facebook unde postează rezultatele de la teste ca să poată vedea toţi colegii şi să poată copia", arată şi preşedintele Asociaţiei "Edu Cer" Ştefan Vlaston. Singurii care au criticat măsura sunt reprezentanţii elevilor. ,,Avem de-a face cu o limitare a dreptului la proprietate", a declarat preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Elevilor (CNE) Ioana Băltăreţu.
     Elevul nu va mai putea fi pedepsit cu note slabe
     O altă modificare a Regulamentului-cadru prevede că "rezultatul evaluării, exprimat prin calificativ, notă, punctaj etc., nu poate fi folosit ca mijloc de coerciţie, acesta reflectând strict rezultatele învăţării, conform prevederilor legale." Atât profesorii, cât şi elevii susţin că era necesară o reglementare mai clară a acestui aspect întrucât sunt mulţi dascăli care se folosesc de note pentru a-i constrânge pe elevi. "Catalogul a devenit un instrument de pedepsire a elevului, ceea ce nu este deloc în regulă. Sunt profesori care îi ameninţă pe elevi că le dau nota 2 sau 3 dacă mai vorbesc neîntrebaţi la ore. Însă nu aceasta este soluţia la o astfel de problemă. Nu poţi să-i dai o notă proastă unui elev la Română sau la orice altă materie doar pentru că s-a comportat necuviincios. Notarea la o disciplină are de-a face numai cu competenţele elevilor, nu cu atitudinea sa. Pentru asemenea cazuri, în calitate de cadru didactic, poţi cere scăderea notei la purtare sau alte sancţiuni", este de părere profesoara Tunegaru.
     * Tudose cere demisia lui Carmen Dan: Cu un ministru care mă minte nu mai pot să lucrez. Nu sunt premierul SRI, nu eu am tăiat porci acolo. Nu vreau şefia PSD
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a explicat, miercuri seară, de ce nu l-a demis pe şeful Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu, şi de ce nu mai poate lucra cu ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, ministru de la care aşteaptă demisia.
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a explicat, miercuri seară, de ce nu l-a demis pe şeful Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu, şi de ce nu mai poate lucra cu ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, ministru de la care aşteaptă demisia.
     Principalele declaraţii ale premierului Mihai Tudose:
     Cum de a fost posibil ca un poliţist să facă ceea ce a făcut? Ministrul de Interne cere demisia şefului Poliţiei Române acum. Aţi spus că aveţi timp de gândire şi de evaluare pentru a lua o decizie corectă. De ce?
     Să explic pentru că piaţa a fost inundată de informaţii, unele reale. Nu toate. Eu mă bazez pe informaţiile reale, nu pe speculaţii. Am solicitat de luni un raport a ceea ce se întâmplă. Fac o paranteză. Dacă e să judecăm real: eu dacă eram ministru de Interne îi dădeam pe toţi afară de duminică seară. Cazul acesta, al pedofilului, e grav în sine. Măsuri de genul acesta de tăiat cu barda instantaneu au mai fost. Cazul Perla, de exemplu. Atunci a fost demis şeful Poliţiei Capitalei. Apoi a mai fost cazul studentei japoneze.
     Sub imperiul momentului te revolţi. Mai ales când afli că făptuitorul e poliţist. Dacă ai trecut de acel moment devii raţional, ceri informaţii. Raportul oficial a fost gata azi dimineaţă. M-am uitat azi pe raport. Lucrurile sunt complicate. I-am cerut domnului Despescu ca în maximum o săptămână să vină cu rezultate: adică vinovaţii şi şefii ierarhici. De la colegii care nu l-au recunoscut până la şefi. Ăştia trebuiau primii daţi afară. Nu am spus că nu accept demisia domniei sale. Staţi să vedem.
     Al doilea set de măsuri pe care îl aştept e cel referitor la măsurile de sistem. Cum refacem încrederea în poliţişti. Nu toată Poliţia Română trebuie blamată. Nu pot să-l acuz acum pe şeful Poliţiei că la nu ştiu ce secţie nu ştiu ce poliţist are dosar. Nu avea de unde să ştie. Demiterea şefului de la Omoruri iar mi se pare puţin exagerată. De ce cel de la Omoruri şi nu de la Rutieră? Sunt întrebări la care am solicitat răspuns.
     Al doilea element important la decizia de azi a fost că şeful Poliţiei trebuia înlocuit. Am aflat că propunerea aceea, domnul chestor nu doreşte funcţia. Nu puteam să demit pe cineva fără a avea pe cine să pun când am de făcut o anchetă. Am să divulg un lucru. Am întrebat dacă e adevărat, dacă refuză. Mi-a spus că nu. La prânz l-am sunat pe domnul chestor, că se vehiculau informaţii.
     Am să vă dezvălui supărarea mea faţă de doamna ministru. Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. A fost un om din media care a asistat la discuţii, domnul Bogdan Chirieac. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie.
     Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta. Domnia sa s-a exprimat că începând de luni e dispusă să-şi dea demisia. Eu i-am spus că, în momentul ăsta, eu cred că i-o accept, dacă şi-o dă. (...) Eu cred că domnia sa, dacă va fi lăsată, îşi va da demisia.
     * Cresc facturile la gaze, de luna viitoare. Asociaţie: Nu se impunea o majorare a preţurilor în mijlocul unei luni de iarnă
     Chiar înainte ca iarna să îşi intre pe deplin în drepturi, preţul gazelor naturale va creşte. Scumpirea nu va fi mare, ca procent, dar românii vor simţi cu siguranţă majorarea în portofel, de luna viitoare, mai ales odată cu scăderea mai puternică a temperaturilor, când şi consumul atinge cele mai ridicate niveluri.
     Preţul gazelor naturale pentru populaţie a fost majorat, începând de miercuri, 10 ianuarie, fiind estimată o creştere medie de 5,6% a preţului final, potrivit Federaţiei Asociaţiilor Companiilor de Utilităţi din Energie (ACUE). Procentul diferă însă de la un furnizor la altul, iar impactul se va vedea încă de luna viitoare, când vor fi emise facturile ce conţin această majorare.
     Decizia de creştere a preţului pentru consumatorii finali a venit din partea Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE), care a anunţat că furnizorii au solicitat acoperirea costurilor, după ce au crescut preţurile de achiziţie a gazelor. Această creştere a venit odată cu liberalizarea pieţei, de la 1 aprilie 2017, de când preţul cu care furnizorii cumpără gazul de la producătorii interni nu mai este stabilit de autorităţi, fiind rezultatul evoluţiei cererii şi ofertei din piaţă. Şi deşi furnizorii au cerut actualizarea acestor costuri cu valori între 0,8-1,1 bani/kwh, ANRE a hotărât o majorare mai mică, de numai 0,68 bani/Kwh, începând cu data de 10 ianuarie 2018. Potrivit ANRE, "impactul unitar în preţurile practicate de furnizorii clienţilor casnici reglementaţi este de 0,68 bani/Kwh, ceea ce reprezintă o creştere a valorii facturii lunare estimate la nivelul unui an de 4,8 lei pentru un consum mediu de 700 Kwh/lună/loc de consum".
     Asociaţie: Nu se impunea o creştere a preţului
     Asociaţia Energia Inteligentă, înfiinţată de expertul în petrol şi gaze Dumitru Chisăliţă, apreciază că majorarea preţului gazelor la populaţie trebuie reanalizată, cu o analiză corespunzătoare şi o abordare înteleaptă. Potrivit asociaţiei, preţul gazelor din producţia internă cu livrare în anul 2018 achiziţionate pe bursă de către unul din cei mai mari furnizori de gaze catre populaţie a generat un cost de achiziţie mai mic decât cel stabilit de ANRE.
     * BANCHERUL
     *  Dobânzile fixe la credite au devenit mai mici decât cele variabile cu ROBOR
     În luna octombrie 2017, când ROBOR a început să crească brusc, cea mai mică dobânda la creditele de consum era la CEC Bank: 8,46%, calculată după formulă ROBOR la 3 luni plus o marja fixă de 7%, costul total (DAE) ajungând la 10,74% pe an.
     Acum, la început de an 2018, când ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut la 2,05%, de la 1,58% la finalul lunii septembrie 2017, iar ROBOR la 6 luni a atins valaorea de 2,25%, de la 1,69% în ultima zi din septembrie 2017, creditul cu dobânda variabilă al CEC Bank a coborât pe locul trei în topul celor mai mici dobânzi practicate de cele mai mari şapte bănci româneşti: BCR, BT, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit, ING şi CEC Bank.
     Cel mai ieftin credit de nevoi personale a devenit cel oferit de Banca Transilvania (BT), cu DAE de 10,23%, în scădere de la 11,88% cât era în octombrie.
     * COTIDIANUL
     *  Carmen Dan, pe făraşul lui Tudose
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a acuzat-o miercuri seară pe Carmen Dan că l-a minţit în cazul propunerii de la vârful Poliţiei, precizând că ministrul de Interne îşi va da demisia "dacă va fi lăsată".
     Tudose a spus că nu mai poate lucra cu Carmen Dan.
     "Supărarea mea faţă de ministrul de Interne este următoarea. Am întrebat-o dacă e adevărat că refuză (Cătălin Ioniţă, propus de Carmen Dan interimar la conducerea Poliţiei Române - n.r.) şi mi-a spus că nu. La prânz l-am sunat pe domnul chestor să îl întreb eu. Dialogul a fost cam aşa: < Sunt premierul, doriţi această funcţie? > şi mi-a spus < Domnule premier, permiteţi să raportez: M-am prezentat cu un raport la doamna ministru în care i-am spus că refuz, de atunci stau în antecameră, mi-a zis să aştept >. Un ministru care îşi permite să mă mintă în halul acesta... nu mai am ce să mai lucrez. Domnia sa şi-a exprimat luni, începând de luni că e dispusă să-şi dea demisia. În momentul ăsta, eu cred că i-o accept, dacă şi-o dă. Eu cred că domnia sa, dacă va fi lăsată, îşi va da demisia", a declarat Mihai Tudose la Antena 3.
     Premierul a contestat şi dorinţa ministrului de Interne ca şeful de la Serviciul Omoruri să plece din funcţie.
     *  Ungaria, veriga slabă
     La finele anului 2017, Comisia Europeană a luat o decizie riscantă - activarea procesului de suspendare a dreptului de vot al Poloniei în UE, din cauza noilor legi ale justiţiei adoptate de regimul controlat de Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Acţiunile guvernului Poloniei, precum şi ale Bruxelles-ului vor viza influenţarea deciziei Ungariei de a se opune sau nu pedepsirii Poloniei, o decizie care poate afecta uriaş unitatea UE.
     Prima vizită oficială a noului premier polonez, Mateusz Morawiecki, a fost grăitoare - a ales ca destinaţie Budapesta, nu o capitală vestică. Vizita a fost interpretată diferit în Polonia şi în Vest. Presa europeană consideră că vetoul Ungariei împotriva activării Articolului 7 este garantat. Presa poloneză consideră ca Moraviecki s-a întâlnit cu Viktor Orban nu pentru a-i mulţumi pentru sprijin, ci pentru a obţine un sprijin deloc sigur.
     * CURENTUL
     *  Surse: umilită de premier, Carmen Dan ar vrea să demisioneze de la MAI dar nu o lasă Dragnea
     Ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, a avut o întâlnire cu premierul Mihai Tudose, în biroul premierului, după finalizarea şedinţei de Guvern, în debutul căreia, premierul Mihai Tudose a refuzat să-l demită pe şeful Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu aşa cum ceruse Carmencita, ba mai mult l-a şi lăudat. Premierul Mihai Tudose a anunţat, miercuri, că i-a cerut şefului IGPR, Bogdan Despescu, ca într-o săptămână să îi prezinte măsurile luate pentru remedierea situaţiei de la nivelul Poliţiei Române, precizând că agentul acuzat de agresiune asupra a doi copii a fost prins în două zile.
     După această întâlnire din biroul premierului, Carmen Dan a fost văzută intrând în Parlament, la Camera Deputaţilor. Cum Liviu Dragnea nu se află în Capitală, Carmen Dan nu se întâlneşte cu liderul PSD la Parlament.
     Surse din guvern susţin că ministrul de Interne ar dori să demisioneze însă nu este lăsată de Liviu Dragnea, cel care insistă ca ea să rămână în Guvern.
     *  JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Premierul Mihai Tudose, la Sinteza Zilei: Eu nu mai am ce să discut cu ministrul de Interne, m-a minţit. Dacă-şi dă demisia, o accept!
     Principalele declaraţii ale premierului Mihai Tudose:
     "Piaţa a fost inundată de informaţii, o parte dintre ele au fost reale. Eu mă bazez pe informaţiile reale, din rapoarte oficiale, nu pe speculaţii. Am cerut un raport oficial. Dacă e să judecăm ca nişte oameni normali, eu cred că dacă eram ministru de Interne îi dădeam afară pe toţi, duminică seara. Cazuri de acest gen au mai fost: cazul Perla, cazul studentei japoneze ucise. Sub imperiul momentului, te revolţi, când afli că e poliţist, furia ajunge la paroxism. Dacă ai trecut de momentul acela, devii raţional, te bazezi pe o anchetă oficială. I-am cerut doamnei ministru un raport oficial. Raportul a venit astăzi. M-am uitat pe el. Lucrurile sunt complicate. I-am solicitat domnului Despescu să vină cu două rapoarte: vinovaţii - începând d ela colegii de tură care au stat două zile cu poza respectivului şi nu şi-au recunoscut colegii, până la şefii ierarhici. Ăştia trebuiau primii daţi afară. Dăm afară şeful Poliţiei? Eu nu am spus că nu îl dau, dar să vedem cu ce vine. Al dollea set de măsuri care să rezolve problemele de sistem. Nu toată poliţia trebuie blamată. Nu poţi să-l acuzi pe şeful Poliţiei că la secţia cutare, un necunoscut, că nu era mare sculă, dosarul lui a fost ţinut ascuns.Demiterea şefului de la Omoruri mi se pare exagerată, înţeleg că e un poliţist extraordinar. De ce nu a plecat acasă consilierului doamnei ministru, care înţeleg că a fost coleg cu pedofilul.
     * NATIONAL
     * Dumitru Coarna, goarna politica a Politiei
     Daca a cazut un politist la datorie, Dumitru Coarna stie. Asa e si normal, sa stie si sa-i apere pe politisti. De asta e lider de sindicat si are afaceri imobiliare profitabile in zona Ghencea. Scuze, asta e din alt text. E unul mai vechi, al colegului Catalin Tache.
     Stie si daca politicul e de vina ca Politia. Ca Politia ce? Ca Politia! Atat! Domnul Goarna stie si ca... Am gresit, scuze, e domnul Coarna. Domnu' Mitica, deci, ca sa fie mai limpede, stie ca Politie fara politic nu exista. Si nici invers. Goarna lui suna adunarea imediat daca se iveste vreun pericol la orizont. Doar cand a vrut la PNL i-a tacut. Cica i-ar fi inchis aia usa in nas si a trebuit sa se multumeasca doar cu leafa de la sindicat. 2.000 de euro? Buni si aia, ca doar mai vin proteste in care el o sa faca balet intre Politie si Carmen Dan, ministresa de la Interne. Vede el cum si pe cine sustine.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Tudose:"Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un ministru care mă minte în halul acesta"
     Tudose a confirmat informaţia cu privire la discuţia în care Carmen Dan a afirmat că este dispusă să-şi dea demisia, iar premierul a răspuns că este dispus să o accepte. Potrivit lui Tudose, Carmen Dan îşi va da demisia doar dacă "va fi lăsată", fără să precizeze de către cine.
     "Dacă eram ministru de Interne, îi dădeam pe toţi afară din Minister. Măsuri de genul acesta de tăiat cu barda instantaneu au mai fost. A fost cazul Perla, când a fost demis şeful Poliţiei Capitalei. A fost cazul studentei japoneze. Sub imperiul momentului, te revolţi. Când afli că făptuitorul e poliţist, revolta ajunge la paroxism. Am aflat că propunerea de înlocuire a şefului poliţiei nu doreşte funcţia, că o refuză. Nu puteam să las Poliţia fără şef în acest moment. Am să vă dezvălui supărarea mea faţă de doamna ministru. Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. A fost un om din media care a asistat la discuţii, domnul Bogdan Chirieac. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie. Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta. A spus că e dispusă să demisioneze, eu i-am spus că o accept. Dacă va fi lăsată, îşi va da demisia", a declarat premierul Mihai Tudose.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Ce spune şeful BRD despre piaţa bancară românească în 2018: Piaţa va deveni mai competitivă, serviciile trebuie oferite la o viteză foarte mare, iar principala provocare va fi găsirea modelului rentabil care să includă populaţia rurală
     Consolidarea tot mai accentuată din sectorul bancar pune şi mai multă presiune pe jucătorii rămăşi în piaţă, determinându-i să fie mai competitivi şi să aibă o viteză de reacţie mai mare în oferirea produselor şi serviciilor către clienţi, consideră François Bloch, director general al BRD, a treia bancă din piaţa locală după dimensiunea activelor.
     "Ca urmare a procesului de consolidare în curs, piaţa va deveni tot mai competitivă. Produsele şi serviciile, fiind mai mult sau mai puţin similare, trebuie oferite la o viteză foarte mare şi conform cu un model de distribuţie bine rafinat, pe baza unei segmentări precise şi a preferinţelor clienţilor", a explicat şeful BRD.
     Dincolo de provocările din sfera competitivităţii aduse de restrângerea numărului de jucători, principala provocare pentru sistemul bancar va fi găsirea unui model rentabil care să includă populaţia din zonele rurale, este de părere şeful BRD. Pe de altă parte, el spune că piaţa creditelor are în continuare un potenţial bun de creştere.
     *  Începe bătălia pentru contracte de 100 mil. euro: 15 mari companii ar putea contracta peste 100.000 mp de birouri în 2018
     Unele dintre cele mai mari companii din România iau în calcul mutarea într-un nou sediu, iar cererea ar putea ajunge la peste 100.000 mp de birouri, contracte care, semnate pe cinci ani, vor genera venituri de peste 100 mil. euro dezvoltatorilor.
     Deschiderea noului pol de birouri din zona Orhideea, anun­­ţul cu privire la viitoarele pro­iec­te of­fice din Expo­zi­ţi­ei dar şi cele din zona Uni­rii şi Timpuri Noi, alături de apro­­pie­rea ter­menului de ex­pi­rare a con­tractelor curente pot de­clan­­şa o adevărată re­vo­luţie în pia­ţa de office din Capitală. Cine se mută?
     Miza o reprezintă birouri pen­tru cel puţin 10.000-15.000 de cor­-po­ratişti şi venituri totale din chirii de peste 15-16 mil. euro anual, venituri care în contracte semnate pe cinci ani pot genera venituri de până la 100 mil. euro pentru dez­vol­tatorii proiectelor. 
 
Actualitate
Politică, 10:38
PRIMĂRIA CAPITALEI:
"Taximetriştii independenţi vor să fie arondaţi la dispeceratul companiei municipale de transport"
     Administratorul Public al Municipiului Bucureşti, Sorin Chiriţă, alături de consilieri ai Primarului General şi directorii Direcţiilor Transporturi şi Juridic din cadrul Primăriei Capitalei, s-au întâlnit la sediul Municipalităţii cu reprezentanţii taximetristilor independenţi din Bucureşti, pentru a discuta despre soluţii de îmbunătăţire a serviciului public de transport local în regim de taxi, potrivit unui comunicat de presă remis Redacţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:29
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 09:41
În luna noiembrie 2017 producţia industrială a crescut, faţă de luna precedentă, cu 0,7%
     În luna noiembrie 2017, producţia industrială (serie brută) a scăzut faţă de luna precedentă cu 0,7%, ca efect al scăderii industriei extractive (-1,7%) şi al industriei prelucrătoare (-1,2%), potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institututlui Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 09:13
UE vrea ca cetăţenii săi să îşi păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după Brexit
     Uniunea Europeană vrea ca cetăţenii săi să păstreze drepturile de rezidenţă în Marea Britanie după ieşirea acestei ţări din UE, în perioada de tranziţie, au spus astăzi ambasatorii celor 27 de state membre la Bruxelles, poziţie care i-ar putea deranja pe susţinătorii Brexit, transmite Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 08:40
Consiliul de securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene
     Consiliul de Securitate al ONU salută convorbirile intercoreene de ieri, sperând că acestea vor deschide calea unei denuclearizări a peninsulei, a declarat astăzi preşedintele în exerciţiu al acestui for, ambasadorul Kazahstanului, Kairat Umarov, potrivit AFP.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BVB
Jumătate din lichiditate realizată pe piaţa "deal"
     Piaţa principală a "Bursei de Valori Bucureşti" (BVB) a fost marcată, în prima şedinţă de tranzacţionare a săptămânii, de o tranzacţie realizată pe piaţa "deal" cu acţiunile...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene urcă în aşteptarea formării unui nou guvern în Germania
     Bursele din Europa au urmat un curs pozitiv ieri, în condiţiile în care Germania pare să fie tot mai aproape de momentul în care va forma un nou guvern.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Curs valabil din data de 10 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0422
2.3742
3.1128
3.9618
0.1815
0.6235
0.2186
4.6434
5.2409
1.4970
3.4762
0.2279
0.4795
1.1101
0.0678
0.4726
1.0191
3.8700
0.3098
1.1914
0.5947
0.0609
0.3624
0.2007
2.7956
0.0391
0.1365
1.0536
0.6235
0.1206
164.4557
5.5191 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

