REVISTA PRESEI 11.01.2018

* 2018 pentru elevi: fără telefoane, dar şi fără uniforme

Elevii nu vor mai avea voie cu telefoane la ore. Totodată, va fi interzisă sancţionarea şcolarilor fără uniformă şi folosirea notelor ca metodă de coerciţie. În acelaşi timp, şcolile nu vor mai avea voie să numească elevi de serviciu. Asta prevede noul Regulament-cadru de organizare a unităţilor de învăţământ preuniversitar postat pe Facebook de Liviu Pop.

În timpul orelor de curs, al examenelor şi al concursurilor este interzisă utilizarea telefoanelor mobile. Prin excepţie de la această prevedere este permisă utilizarea acestora în timpul orelor de curs, numai cu acordul cadrului didactic, în situaţia folosirii lor în procesul educativ sau în situaţii de urgenţă. Pe durata orelor de curs, telefoanele mobile se păstrează în locuri special amenajate din sala de clasă, setate astfel încât să nu afecteze procesul educativ", se arată în documentul transmis de Ministerul Educaţiei.

Directorii de unităţi de învăţământ spun că măsura poate fi implementată. "La noi în colegiu, elevii din gimnaziu îşi pun telefoanele în dulăpiorul din clasă, unde mai au şi alte lucruri. Am dispus aplicarea acestei măsuri pentru că elevii mai mici se lasă mai uşor distraşi de telefoanele mobile. Iar dacă vorbim de şcoli care nu au în dotare un astfel de mobilier, acestea pot achiziţiona nişte cutii de plastic (ieftine) unde să depoziteze telefoanele", a explicat directorul Colegiului Naţional "I.L Caragiale" din Bucureşti, Andreia Bodea. La rândul său, profesoara de Română Cristina Tunegaru spune că a participat la activităţi pedagogice în şcoli unde telefoanele sunt deja depozitate, iar "orele de acolo se desfăşoară fără nicio problemă".

De altfel, prin implementarea acestei măsuri, poate fi evitat şi copiatul. "Sunt clase care îşi fac grupuri secrete pe Facebook unde postează rezultatele de la teste ca să poată vedea toţi colegii şi să poată copia", arată şi preşedintele Asociaţiei "Edu Cer" Ştefan Vlaston. Singurii care au criticat măsura sunt reprezentanţii elevilor. ,,Avem de-a face cu o limitare a dreptului la proprietate", a declarat preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al Elevilor (CNE) Ioana Băltăreţu.

Elevul nu va mai putea fi pedepsit cu note slabe

O altă modificare a Regulamentului-cadru prevede că "rezultatul evaluării, exprimat prin calificativ, notă, punctaj etc., nu poate fi folosit ca mijloc de coerciţie, acesta reflectând strict rezultatele învăţării, conform prevederilor legale." Atât profesorii, cât şi elevii susţin că era necesară o reglementare mai clară a acestui aspect întrucât sunt mulţi dascăli care se folosesc de note pentru a-i constrânge pe elevi. "Catalogul a devenit un instrument de pedepsire a elevului, ceea ce nu este deloc în regulă. Sunt profesori care îi ameninţă pe elevi că le dau nota 2 sau 3 dacă mai vorbesc neîntrebaţi la ore. Însă nu aceasta este soluţia la o astfel de problemă. Nu poţi să-i dai o notă proastă unui elev la Română sau la orice altă materie doar pentru că s-a comportat necuviincios. Notarea la o disciplină are de-a face numai cu competenţele elevilor, nu cu atitudinea sa. Pentru asemenea cazuri, în calitate de cadru didactic, poţi cere scăderea notei la purtare sau alte sancţiuni", este de părere profesoara Tunegaru.

* Tudose cere demisia lui Carmen Dan: Cu un ministru care mă minte nu mai pot să lucrez. Nu sunt premierul SRI, nu eu am tăiat porci acolo. Nu vreau şefia PSD

Premierul Mihai Tudose a explicat, miercuri seară, de ce nu l-a demis pe şeful Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu, şi de ce nu mai poate lucra cu ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, ministru de la care aşteaptă demisia.

Premierul Mihai Tudose a explicat, miercuri seară, de ce nu l-a demis pe şeful Poliţiei Române, Bogdan Despescu, şi de ce nu mai poate lucra cu ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, ministru de la care aşteaptă demisia.

Principalele declaraţii ale premierului Mihai Tudose:

Cum de a fost posibil ca un poliţist să facă ceea ce a făcut? Ministrul de Interne cere demisia şefului Poliţiei Române acum. Aţi spus că aveţi timp de gândire şi de evaluare pentru a lua o decizie corectă. De ce?

Să explic pentru că piaţa a fost inundată de informaţii, unele reale. Nu toate. Eu mă bazez pe informaţiile reale, nu pe speculaţii. Am solicitat de luni un raport a ceea ce se întâmplă. Fac o paranteză. Dacă e să judecăm real: eu dacă eram ministru de Interne îi dădeam pe toţi afară de duminică seară. Cazul acesta, al pedofilului, e grav în sine. Măsuri de genul acesta de tăiat cu barda instantaneu au mai fost. Cazul Perla, de exemplu. Atunci a fost demis şeful Poliţiei Capitalei. Apoi a mai fost cazul studentei japoneze.

Sub imperiul momentului te revolţi. Mai ales când afli că făptuitorul e poliţist. Dacă ai trecut de acel moment devii raţional, ceri informaţii. Raportul oficial a fost gata azi dimineaţă. M-am uitat azi pe raport. Lucrurile sunt complicate. I-am cerut domnului Despescu ca în maximum o săptămână să vină cu rezultate: adică vinovaţii şi şefii ierarhici. De la colegii care nu l-au recunoscut până la şefi. Ăştia trebuiau primii daţi afară. Nu am spus că nu accept demisia domniei sale. Staţi să vedem.

Al doilea set de măsuri pe care îl aştept e cel referitor la măsurile de sistem. Cum refacem încrederea în poliţişti. Nu toată Poliţia Română trebuie blamată. Nu pot să-l acuz acum pe şeful Poliţiei că la nu ştiu ce secţie nu ştiu ce poliţist are dosar. Nu avea de unde să ştie. Demiterea şefului de la Omoruri iar mi se pare puţin exagerată. De ce cel de la Omoruri şi nu de la Rutieră? Sunt întrebări la care am solicitat răspuns.

Al doilea element important la decizia de azi a fost că şeful Poliţiei trebuia înlocuit. Am aflat că propunerea aceea, domnul chestor nu doreşte funcţia. Nu puteam să demit pe cineva fără a avea pe cine să pun când am de făcut o anchetă. Am să divulg un lucru. Am întrebat dacă e adevărat, dacă refuză. Mi-a spus că nu. La prânz l-am sunat pe domnul chestor, că se vehiculau informaţii.

Am să vă dezvălui supărarea mea faţă de doamna ministru. Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. A fost un om din media care a asistat la discuţii, domnul Bogdan Chirieac. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie.

Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta. Domnia sa s-a exprimat că începând de luni e dispusă să-şi dea demisia. Eu i-am spus că, în momentul ăsta, eu cred că i-o accept, dacă şi-o dă. (...) Eu cred că domnia sa, dacă va fi lăsată, îşi va da demisia.

* Cresc facturile la gaze, de luna viitoare. Asociaţie: Nu se impunea o majorare a preţurilor în mijlocul unei luni de iarnă

Chiar înainte ca iarna să îşi intre pe deplin în drepturi, preţul gazelor naturale va creşte. Scumpirea nu va fi mare, ca procent, dar românii vor simţi cu siguranţă majorarea în portofel, de luna viitoare, mai ales odată cu scăderea mai puternică a temperaturilor, când şi consumul atinge cele mai ridicate niveluri.

Preţul gazelor naturale pentru populaţie a fost majorat, începând de miercuri, 10 ianuarie, fiind estimată o creştere medie de 5,6% a preţului final, potrivit Federaţiei Asociaţiilor Companiilor de Utilităţi din Energie (ACUE). Procentul diferă însă de la un furnizor la altul, iar impactul se va vedea încă de luna viitoare, când vor fi emise facturile ce conţin această majorare.

Decizia de creştere a preţului pentru consumatorii finali a venit din partea Autorităţii Naţionale de Reglementare în domeniul Energiei (ANRE), care a anunţat că furnizorii au solicitat acoperirea costurilor, după ce au crescut preţurile de achiziţie a gazelor. Această creştere a venit odată cu liberalizarea pieţei, de la 1 aprilie 2017, de când preţul cu care furnizorii cumpără gazul de la producătorii interni nu mai este stabilit de autorităţi, fiind rezultatul evoluţiei cererii şi ofertei din piaţă. Şi deşi furnizorii au cerut actualizarea acestor costuri cu valori între 0,8-1,1 bani/kwh, ANRE a hotărât o majorare mai mică, de numai 0,68 bani/Kwh, începând cu data de 10 ianuarie 2018. Potrivit ANRE, "impactul unitar în preţurile practicate de furnizorii clienţilor casnici reglementaţi este de 0,68 bani/Kwh, ceea ce reprezintă o creştere a valorii facturii lunare estimate la nivelul unui an de 4,8 lei pentru un consum mediu de 700 Kwh/lună/loc de consum".

Asociaţie: Nu se impunea o creştere a preţului

Asociaţia Energia Inteligentă, înfiinţată de expertul în petrol şi gaze Dumitru Chisăliţă, apreciază că majorarea preţului gazelor la populaţie trebuie reanalizată, cu o analiză corespunzătoare şi o abordare înteleaptă. Potrivit asociaţiei, preţul gazelor din producţia internă cu livrare în anul 2018 achiziţionate pe bursă de către unul din cei mai mari furnizori de gaze catre populaţie a generat un cost de achiziţie mai mic decât cel stabilit de ANRE.

* Dobânzile fixe la credite au devenit mai mici decât cele variabile cu ROBOR

În luna octombrie 2017, când ROBOR a început să crească brusc, cea mai mică dobânda la creditele de consum era la CEC Bank: 8,46%, calculată după formulă ROBOR la 3 luni plus o marja fixă de 7%, costul total (DAE) ajungând la 10,74% pe an.

Acum, la început de an 2018, când ROBOR la 3 luni a crescut la 2,05%, de la 1,58% la finalul lunii septembrie 2017, iar ROBOR la 6 luni a atins valaorea de 2,25%, de la 1,69% în ultima zi din septembrie 2017, creditul cu dobânda variabilă al CEC Bank a coborât pe locul trei în topul celor mai mici dobânzi practicate de cele mai mari şapte bănci româneşti: BCR, BT, BRD, Raiffeisen, Unicredit, ING şi CEC Bank.

Cel mai ieftin credit de nevoi personale a devenit cel oferit de Banca Transilvania (BT), cu DAE de 10,23%, în scădere de la 11,88% cât era în octombrie.

* Ungaria, veriga slabă

La finele anului 2017, Comisia Europeană a luat o decizie riscantă - activarea procesului de suspendare a dreptului de vot al Poloniei în UE, din cauza noilor legi ale justiţiei adoptate de regimul controlat de Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Acţiunile guvernului Poloniei, precum şi ale Bruxelles-ului vor viza influenţarea deciziei Ungariei de a se opune sau nu pedepsirii Poloniei, o decizie care poate afecta uriaş unitatea UE.

Prima vizită oficială a noului premier polonez, Mateusz Morawiecki, a fost grăitoare - a ales ca destinaţie Budapesta, nu o capitală vestică. Vizita a fost interpretată diferit în Polonia şi în Vest. Presa europeană consideră că vetoul Ungariei împotriva activării Articolului 7 este garantat. Presa poloneză consideră ca Moraviecki s-a întâlnit cu Viktor Orban nu pentru a-i mulţumi pentru sprijin, ci pentru a obţine un sprijin deloc sigur.

* Dumitru Coarna, goarna politica a Politiei

Daca a cazut un politist la datorie, Dumitru Coarna stie. Asa e si normal, sa stie si sa-i apere pe politisti. De asta e lider de sindicat si are afaceri imobiliare profitabile in zona Ghencea. Scuze, asta e din alt text. E unul mai vechi, al colegului Catalin Tache.

Stie si daca politicul e de vina ca Politia. Ca Politia ce? Ca Politia! Atat! Domnul Goarna stie si ca... Am gresit, scuze, e domnul Coarna. Domnu' Mitica, deci, ca sa fie mai limpede, stie ca Politie fara politic nu exista. Si nici invers. Goarna lui suna adunarea imediat daca se iveste vreun pericol la orizont. Doar cand a vrut la PNL i-a tacut. Cica i-ar fi inchis aia usa in nas si a trebuit sa se multumeasca doar cu leafa de la sindicat. 2.000 de euro? Buni si aia, ca doar mai vin proteste in care el o sa faca balet intre Politie si Carmen Dan, ministresa de la Interne. Vede el cum si pe cine sustine.

* Ce spune şeful BRD despre piaţa bancară românească în 2018: Piaţa va deveni mai competitivă, serviciile trebuie oferite la o viteză foarte mare, iar principala provocare va fi găsirea modelului rentabil care să includă populaţia rurală

Consolidarea tot mai accentuată din sectorul bancar pune şi mai multă presiune pe jucătorii rămăşi în piaţă, determinându-i să fie mai competitivi şi să aibă o viteză de reacţie mai mare în oferirea produselor şi serviciilor către clienţi, consideră François Bloch, director general al BRD, a treia bancă din piaţa locală după dimensiunea activelor.

"Ca urmare a procesului de consolidare în curs, piaţa va deveni tot mai competitivă. Produsele şi serviciile, fiind mai mult sau mai puţin similare, trebuie oferite la o viteză foarte mare şi conform cu un model de distribuţie bine rafinat, pe baza unei segmentări precise şi a preferinţelor clienţilor", a explicat şeful BRD.

Dincolo de provocările din sfera competitivităţii aduse de restrângerea numărului de jucători, principala provocare pentru sistemul bancar va fi găsirea unui model rentabil care să includă populaţia din zonele rurale, este de părere şeful BRD. Pe de altă parte, el spune că piaţa creditelor are în continuare un potenţial bun de creştere.

* Începe bătălia pentru contracte de 100 mil. euro: 15 mari companii ar putea contracta peste 100.000 mp de birouri în 2018

Unele dintre cele mai mari companii din România iau în calcul mutarea într-un nou sediu, iar cererea ar putea ajunge la peste 100.000 mp de birouri, contracte care, semnate pe cinci ani, vor genera venituri de peste 100 mil. euro dezvoltatorilor.

Deschiderea noului pol de birouri din zona Orhideea, anun­­ţul cu privire la viitoarele pro­iec­te of­fice din Expo­zi­ţi­ei dar şi cele din zona Uni­rii şi Timpuri Noi, alături de apro­­pie­rea ter­menului de ex­pi­rare a con­tractelor curente pot de­clan­­şa o adevărată re­vo­luţie în pia­ţa de office din Capitală. Cine se mută?

Miza o reprezintă birouri pen­tru cel puţin 10.000-15.000 de cor­-po­ratişti şi venituri totale din chirii de peste 15-16 mil. euro anual, venituri care în contracte semnate pe cinci ani pot genera venituri de până la 100 mil. euro pentru dez­vol­tatorii proiectelor.