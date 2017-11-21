   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 12.01.2018

BURSA 12.01.2018

Andreea Cuzub
 
măreşte imaginea
     * ADEVARUL
     *  Carmen Dan: Demisia mea poate fi hotărâtă doar în forurile partidului. Am acordul semnat al chestorului Ioniţă prin care accepta şefia Poliţiei
     Ministrul Afacerilor Interne Carmen Dan a declarat joi seară că nu îşi dă demisia şi a făcut lămuriri în cazul posibilei numiri a chestorului Cătălin Ioniţă la şefia Poliţiei Române.
     "Guvernul este unul politic, iar miniştrii sunt nominalizaţi şi validaţi în forurile statutare ale partidelor din Coaliţie şi tot acolo se aprobă retragerea lor din Guvern", a spus Carmen Dan referitor la demisie.
     UPDATE Despre numirea chestorului Cătălin Ioniţă la şefia Poliţiei Române
     Ministrul Carmen Dan a declarat că are dovada acceptului chestorului Cătălin Ioniţă asupra numirii lui şefia Poliţia Române în cazul demiterii lui Bogdan Despescu. Potrivit ei, chestorul Ioniţă a renunţat în urma unei campanii mediatice lansate împotriva sa miercuri, a doua zi de la acceptarea postului.
     "A urmat apoi atacuri virulente în spatiul public la adresa lui şi a familiei. Chestorul Ioniţă m-a sunat apoi miercuri şi mi-a comunicat toate acestea şi îndoielile lui. A urmat apoi ieşirea premierului Tudose, care a anunţat că nu-l va schimba din funcţie pe chestorul Despescu şi nu m-a întrebat nicio clipă despre chestorul Ioniţă. Nu ştiu eu ce s-a întâmplat cu chestorul Ioniţă în aceste două zile. Sunt chestiuni pe plan personal şi el trebuie să explice aceste lucruri. De aceea, pot sa înţeleg această dublă poziţionare sub presiune a chestorului Ioniţă, dar de aici şi până să fiu eu acuzată de minciună e o cale lungă", a declarat Carmen Dan.
     Premierul Tudose i-a cerut, miercuri seară, în direct la Antena 3, demisia lui Carmen Dan, pe motiv că l-a minţit în legătură cu schimbarea şefului Poliţiei Române. "Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: «Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie». Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta", a spus Mihai Tudose la Antena 3.
     * Surse. Trei nume mari din PSD se luptă pentru şefia MAI, deşi Carmen Dan refuză să plece. Cum poate scăpa Tudose de ministrul de Interne
     Ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, refuză să demisioneze, dar trei lideri importanţi din PSD se luptă deja pentru şefia MAI: Claudiu Manda, Adrian Ţuţuianu şi Gabriel Vlase. Premierul Mihai Tudose are două variante: fie o revocă pe Carmen Dan, fie aşteaptă decizia Comitetului Executiv al PSD, programat la sfârşitul lunii. De partea cealaltă, Liviu Dragnea este în turneu prin ţară pentru a-şi asigura sprijinul baronilor mici şi mijlocii.
     Surse politice au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că premierul era convins că ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, nu va demisiona, astfel încât "o mai lasă câteva zile să fiarbă în suc propriu". "Dacă nu-şi va da demisia până la CEX, o va revoca din funcţie", spun sursele citate. Comitetul Executiv (CEX) al PSD a fost convocat pe 29 ianuarie, la Iaşi, cu scopul de a discuta restructurarea Guvernului propusă de Tudose. În cadrul CEX-ului, premierul va cere reducerea numărului de ministere de la 24 la 19 şi va propune un înlocuitor pentru Carmen Dan la Ministerul de Interne. Potrivit unor surse politice, cele mai mari şanse pentru şefia MAI le au Adrian Ţuţuianu şi Gabriel Vlase. Ţuţuianu a fost mazilit de Dragnea din funcţia de ministru al Apărării, iar numele lui Gabriel Vlase a fost dat ca sigur atât în Guvernul Grindeanu, cât şi în Guvernul Tudose, dar de fiecare dată s-a opus Liviu Dragnea. De asemenea, un alt candidat cu şanse este senatorul PSD Claudiu Manda, preşedintele Comisiei de control SRI şi partenerul Liei Olguţa Vasilescu, ministrul Muncii, care, uşor-uşor, ia distanţă de Liviu Dragnea.
     Războiul dintre Mihai Tudose şi Liviu Dragnea, purtat până acum în şoaptă, a ieşit la suprafaţă. Premierul i-a cerut demisia ministrului de Interne Carmen Dan, fidelă lui Liviu Dragnea, pe motiv că l-a minţit în legătură cu schimbarea şefului Poliţiei Române. Mai exact, Carmen Dan l-a propus pe chestorul Cătălin Ioniţă ca şef al Poliţiei Române, în locul lui Bogdan Despescu, spunându-i premierului că acesta îşi doreşte postul. "Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: «Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie». Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta", a spus Mihai Tudose la Antena 3. Premierul a avut şi martori la discuţia cu Carmen Dan: fostul jurnalist Bogdan Chirieac, invitat permanent în studioul Antenei 3.
     * Fiscul, "Bau-baul" care sperie doar contribuabilii cinstiţi
     Recentele modificări aduse Codului Fiscal vor fi departe de a avea efectul scontat, acela de a determina cât mai multe persoane să-şi declare veniturile şi să-şi plătească contribuţiile. În schimb, sute de mii de contribuabili s-ar putea trezi cu conturile blocate, aşa cum s-a întâmplat şi în 2017, doar pentru că formularele ANAF au fost schimbate peste noapte şi au doar câteva săptămâni la dispoziţie pentru a le depune.
     Dincolo de faptul că Fiscul va încasa mai mulţi bani pentru buget, ca urmare a creşterii salariului minim pe economie de la 1.450 la 1.900 lei - nivel faţă de care se aplică procentele datorate pentru impozitul pe venit şi contribuţiile la sănătate şi pensii -, numărul celor care-şi vor declara şi plăti singuri taxele va fi mai mic de jumătate faţă de anul trecut.
      Concret, iniţial legiuitorii au impus transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, măsură care a creat panică în rândul ambelor categorii. Ulterior, la presiunea mediului de afaceri şi a sindicatelor, autorităţile au permis angajatorilor să reţină şi să vireze contribuţiile, doar că nu în numele firmei, ca până acum, ci în numele angajaţilor. Aşa a rămas o categorie mai mică de persoane care trebuiau să depună declaraţii de venit şi să-şi plătească singuri contribuţiile, numărul acestora fiind de aproape 1,6 milioane de persoane, aşa cum a informat ANAF la 27 decembrie, răspunzând solicitării "Adevărul".
      Lucrurile s-au schimbat însă în ultimele săptămâni. La numai 2 zile după răspunsul remis redacţiei, ANAF şi CNPP emit un ordin comun prin care impun depunerea declaraţiei doar celor care în anul fiscal 2017 au în registrat venituri echivalente cu 12 salarii minime pe economie, impunând un plafon anual al veniturilor de 22.800 lei.
      Doar 210.000 de contribuabili trebuie să depună declaraţia de venit
      În urma acestui ordin, numărul celor care sunt obligaţi să depună "Formularul 600" - ultima declaraţie inventată de ANAF - a fost restrâns la numai 210.000 de persoane, faţă de peste 515.000 cât au depus "Formularul 200" în 2017.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Raiffeisen Bank, amendată de ANPC pentru că a refuzat să-i dea pensia unui client printr-un mandatar
     Raiffeisen Bank a fost amendată de Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorului (ANPC) cu 1.000 de lei, jumătate din maximul prevăzut de lege, pentru că a refuzat să elibereze pensia unui client plecat în străînătate, dar care avea un reprezentant (mandatar) să-i ridice banii din banca, în fiecare luna.
     Banca a refuzat să-i dea banii respectivului mandatar, deşi acesta avea o procura în acest sens, emisă de consulatul României din ţară unde avea rezidenţă clientul Raiffeisen, act pe baza căruia banca a acceptat anterior, timp de peste un an, să vireze pensia reprezentantului clientului.
     Şi atunci de ce nu a mai vrut banca să-i dea banii reprezentantului clientului sau, deşi acesta avea o procura valabilă?
     Din prudenţă, s-a justificat banca, mai exact pentru a nu se confruntă cu situaţia în care procura să fi fost între timp anulată iar mandatarul clientului să retragă ilegal banii, fără acordul clientului, astfel încât banca să fie nevoită să-l despăgubească ulterior.
     Cu alte cuvinte, banca a preferat să recurgă la un potenţial abuz, refuzând să elibereze banii de pensie, probabil necesari pentru subzistenţă pentru clientul sau, cu scopul de a evita o potenţială scădere temporară a profitului băncii, de ordinul a sute de milioane de lei în fiecare an.
     Raiffeisen l-a pus pe împuternicitul care trebuie să ridice pensia clientului să se ducă la un notar de la care să obţînă un act din care să rezulte, în urmă veificarii la Registul Naţional Notarial, că mandatul nu a fost revocat, ceea ce înseamnă costuri suplimentare şi timp pierdut.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Scandalul dintre Carmen Dan şi Mihai Tudose se umflă. Ministrul de Interne refuză să demisioneze, anunţând joi seară că a trimis Corpul de control la IGPR, la o zi după ce premierul a refuzat demiterea şefului Poliţiei Române şi a împins-o pe scările de la Palatul Victoria.
     "Am dispus astăzi trimiterea Corpului de control al ministrului la IGPR pentru a verifica respectarea procedurilor administrative de raportare a evenimentelor, dar şi aspecte care privesc gestionarea evenimentului de agresiune sexuală comis în data de 10 decembrie 2016 în Sectorul 5 al Capitalei şi înregistrat la Secţia 18 Poliţie. Fac precizarea că în acest caz, conform fişei de eveniment, autorul era indicat ca fiind agentul de poliţie Stan Eugen din cadrul Brigăzii de Poliţie Rutieră Bucureşti (poliţistul pedofil -nr.). Din dorinţa de a mă asigura că raportul pe care domnul Despescu (actualul şef al Poliţiei Române - nr.) îl va prezenta primului-ministru va fi unui obiectiv, am decis această verificare, considerând că o instituţie care este implicată direct în gestionarea evenimentelor nu se poate verifica singură", a spus Carmen Dan, într-o declaraţie susţinută la sediul MAI.
     Potrivit ministrului, informaţia că autorul agresiunii din 2016 era poliţist a ajuns obligatoriu la cunoştinţă actualului şef al Poliţiei Române.
     Carmen Dan a afirmat totodată că are dovada acceptului lui Cătălin Ioniţă, cel pe care îl propusese ca înlocuitor la conducerea Poliţiei Române. Aceasta a prezentat presupusă o cronologie a faptelor de la momentul anunţului său în legătură propunerile de la vârful Poliţiei Române, aratând un document în care Ioniţă i-a dat iniţial acceptul pentru ocuparea funcţiei.
     * CURENTUL
     *  Fuge şi Ponta după Ghiţă? Ziarul Blic susţine că fostul premier român şi-a luat cetăţenia sârbă
     Ziarul sârb Blic a publicat în această seară informaţia, verificată cu guvernul sârb că Victor Ponta va avea un paşaport sârbesc, ceea ce înseamnă că deja şi-a luat cetăţenia sârbă. Vezi AICI. "Ponta este actualul preşedinte al Comisiei pentru afaceri europene a Parlamentului României şi va avea un paşaport sârb confirmat de ziarul "Blic" în guvernul Serbiei.
     La mijlocul anului trecut, Ponta a fost la Belgrad şi apoi a spus că România va continua să susţină integrarea Serbiei şi că acest lucru este în interesul regiunii şi al întregii Uniuni Europene.
     Ponta era altfel prezent la sesiunea parlamentului sârb în august 2016, în timpul căreia actualul preşedinte al Serbiei, Aleksandar Vucic, în calitate de prim-ministru al guvernului, şi-a expus cuvântarea spunând că Serbia a fost întotdeauna cel mai bun vecin şi prieten al României şi că ar trebui să adere la UE cât mai curând posibil.
     Ponta a demisionat din funcţia de prim-ministru la sfârşitul anului 2015, după protestele masive care cereau demisia guvernului din cauza unei tragedii într-un club de noapte care a ucis 64 de persoane.", scriu jurnaliştii de la Blic.
     Victor Ponta este judecat la Înalta Curte alături de Dan Şova pentru complicitate la evaziune fiscală şi spălare de bani, procesul fiind aproape de final, următorul termen este pe 30 ianuarie 2018.
     * Jurnalul National
     * Poliţistul Eugen Stan este considerat unul dintre cei mai periculoşi pedofili din ţara noastră
     Poliţistul Eugen Stan ar putea fi unul dintre cei mai periculoşi pedofili ai României. În fiecare zi, anchetatorii descoperă noi victime ale agentului de la Brigada Rutieră. Şi scot din sertare dosare peste care, până acum, s-a aşezat praful. Pe fir a intrat şi Inspecţia Judiciară. Îi anchetează pe procurorii care ar fi muşamalizat o agresiune sexuală din 2016, deşi ştiau că autorul este poliţistul Eugen Stan. În locuinţa agentului s-a găsit o cameră încuiată, plină cu obiecte sexuale. Iar noi imagini cu trei copile agresate ridică alte suspiciuni asupra lui.
     Sunt noile imagini care extind ancheta în cazul lui Eugen Stan. Procurorii verifică dacă tot agentul de la Brigada Rutieră este autorul unei agresiuni sexuale din 2015. Atunci, trei copile i-ar fi căzut victime.
     În miezul zilei, în faţa unui bloc de locuinţe, trei fetiţe sunt vânate de un individ. Bărbatul le urmăreşte în scara blocului şi chiar urcă după ele până la etajul la care locuiesc. Şi atunci, individul a fost surprins de camerele de luat vederi. Bărbatul le-a aşteptat pe minore să iasă din apartament cu un etaj mai sus. Iar în momentul în care fetele au intrat în lift, a fugit după ele.
     Camerele de supraveghere au surprins momentul în care agresorul le pipăie şi chiar le sărută pe copile. Nu se ştie însă şi ce s-a întâmplat în lift.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Ce arme se folosesc în bătălia pentru PSD
     Competiţia dintre Liviu Dragnea şi Mihai Tudose pentru controlul PSD a intrat în linie dreaptă. Ambele tabere folosesc resursele guvernamentale, sabotează acţiunile adversarilor, îi ameninţă şi îi linşează mediatic.
     Ambele tabere folo-sesc toate armele din dotare pentru a-şi creşte şansele la Comitetul Executiv Naţional din 29 ianuarie, unde se va discuta propunerea premierului de restructurare. Propunerea nu este agreată de Liviu Dragnea, pentru că restructurarea este o formulă prin care premierul încearcă să scape de oamenii săi. De altfel, Tudose a cerut deja demisia ministrului de Interne, Carmen Dan, pe care o acuză că l-a minţit.
     Premierul a avut grijă să îşi coaguleze propriul grup de susţinători, folosindu-se de pârghiile avute la dispoziţie. I-a oferit un aparat de lucru vicepremierului Marcel Ciolacu, care l-a părăsit pe Dragnea pentru Tudose. A afirmat că nu îl interesează şefia PSD, pentru a obţine sprijinul preşedintelui executiv al PSD, Niculae Bădălău (şef la Giurgiu), care se visează succesorul lui Dragnea. L-a cultivat pe Marian Oprişan, şeful CJ Vrancea, marginalizat în era Dragnea. Numai un exemplu: Guvernul Tudose a alocat, anul trecut, 20 de milioane de lei pentru marcarea a 100 de ani de la Bătălia de la Mărăşeşti. Deşi acţiunea s-a desfăşurat în cadrul operaţiunii dedicate Centenarului, Guvernul a ocolit Departamentul Centenar, din subordinea Ministerului Culturii, şi a trimis banii direct către CJ Vrancea. Ulterior, premierul Tudose a emis o altă hotărâre prin care CJ Vrancea era scutit de restituirea banilor rămaşi necheltuiţi. Încet, încet, tot mai mulţi baroni locali au început să se adune în jurul premierului, simţind că de acolo vin fondurile guvernamentale.
     În schimb, oamenii lui Dragnea riscă represalii. Premierul Mihai Tudose a trimis Corpul de control la Compania de autostrăzi (CNAIR). CNAIR e condusă de Ştefan Ioniţă, iar Adrian Mlădinoiu face parte din conducere. Ambii sunt apropiaţi ai lui Liviu Dragnea. Mlădinoiu a fost ofiţer SPP, ocupându-se de paza lui Dragnea pe vremea când acesta era vicepremier. Mlădinoiu a demisionat din funcţia pe care o deţinea la SPP, în 2015, în acelaşi -moment în care Liviu -Dragnea demisiona din Guvern. El a devenit aghiotantul lui Dragnea, pe care îl păzea, îi căra servieta şi căruia îi furniza informaţii de orice fel.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Haosul din fiscalitate continuă. Cum arată formularul 600 care a provocat scandalul începutului de an la ANAF: Are patru pagini numai de instrucţiuni. Peste 210.000 de români trebuie să îl completeze
     Aproximativ 210.000 de ro­mâni sunt obligaţi să de­pună la Agenţia Naţio­nală de Administrare Fis­cală (ANAF) formularul 600, un document prin care aceştia tre­buie să arate ce venituri au obţinut în 2017 sau cred că vor obţine anul acesta pe lân­gă salarii, astfel încât Fiscul să le cal­cu­leze ce contribuţii sociale au de plătit.
     "Termenul de 31 ianuarie pentru de­pu­­nerea formularului 600 este o grabă spe­­cifică a unui buget gol, prin care statul vrea să încaseze banii cât mai repede. Încă nu avem toate detaliile necesare pentru aceas­tă declaraţie, este un haos", a spus Valentina Saygo, managing partner la firma de consultanţă fiscală Ask for Accounting.
     Formularul trebuie depus doar de con­tribuabilii care obţin venituri extrasalariale din surse precum: activităţi inde­pendente, chi­rii, investiţii, activităţi agricole etc. în cuan­tum cel puţin egal cu 12 salarii minime pe economie (respectiv 22.800 de lei, adică valoarea salariului minim brut pe economie de 1.900 lei x 12 luni).
     Astfel, fiecare persoană care a obţinut în 2017 sau care crede că va obţine venituri ex­trasalariale de peste 22.800 de lei în 2018 tre­buie să plătească 35% din aceas­tă sumă drept con­tri­­buţii la pensie (CAS - 25%) şi la sănătate (CASS - 10%), adică apro­xi­ma­tiv 8.000 de lei. 
 
[ tipăreşte articolul ] REVISTA PRESEI 12.01.2018

 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
REVISTA PRESEI 11.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 10.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 09.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 08.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 6.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 5.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 4.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 3.01.2018 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 21.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 20.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 19.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 18.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 16.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 15.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
REVISTA PRESEI 14.12.2017 click să citeşti tot articolul
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Macroeconomie, 11:20
Câştigul salarial mediu brut pe economie a fost în luna noiembrie 2017 de 3430 lei
     În luna noiembrie 2017, câştigul salarial mediu nominal brut a fost de 3430 lei, cu 3,1% mai mare decât în luna octombrie 2017, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Bănci-Asigurări, 11:11
ROBOR la trei luni a stagnat la 1,98%
     Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni a stagnat astăzi la 1,98%, potrivit datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 10:55
Bursele europene au deschis în depreciere
     Cinci indici bursieri europeni au deschis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi în scădere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Piaţa de Capital, 10:49
Indicii BVB au deschis în creştere
     Indicii de pe Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au deschis în apreciere şedinţa de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Macroeconomie, 10:41
Rata anuală a inflaţiei a urcat în decembrie la 3,3%, cel mai mare nivel din august 2013
     Rata anuală a inflaţiei, care măsoară evoluţia preţurilor de consum în ultimul an, a urcat în luna decembrie la 3,32%, cel mai înalt nivel din august 2013, când a fost 3,67%, în condiţiile în care ouăle s-au scumpit cu 43,2% în ultimul an, potrivit unui comunicat de presă al Institutului Naţional de Statistică (INS).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Ediţii precedente
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn RSS
Jurnal Bursier
12.01.2018
BVB
Marcel Murgoci, "Estinvest": Acţiunile bancare - capul de afiş al şedinţei de tranzacţionare"
     * Cotaţia Fondul Proprietatea urcă cu 2,24%, la preţul de 0,912 lei/unitate
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) şi-a continuat creşterea din acest an, toate coşurile de acţiuni încheind şedinţa de tranzacţionare în teritoriul pozitiv.  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene scad din cauza rezultatelor dezamăgitoare ale companiilor
     Acţiunile de pe pieţele din Europa au scăzut ieri, din cauza unor rezultate financiare dezamăgitoare anunţate de companii.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Creşterea randamentelor bondurilor aduce declin pe pieţele europene
     Acţiunile tranzacţionate la bursele din Europa au urmat un curs descendent ieri, în contextul avansului randamentelor bondurilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
11.01.2018
BVB
Rulajul creşte, apropiindu-se de 54 de milioane de lei
     * Indicele BET se menţine peste pragul de 8.000 de puncte
       Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la mijlocul săptămânii a ieşit în evidenţă prin creşterea lichidităţii la 53,8 milioane de lei, reprezentând ziua cu cel mai mare volum înregistrat în 2018.  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BVB
Creştere pe linie pentru toţi indicii bursei
     * Titlurile "BRD - Groupe Societe Generale" conduc topul lichidităţii
       Piaţa şi-a continuat aprecierea demarată la începutul anului curent, cotaţiile majorităţii acţiunilor listate la Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind cea de-a doua şedinţă de tranzacţionare a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
10.01.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Pieţele europene, stimulate de date economice pozitive
     Bursele din Europa au crescut ieri, pe fondul publicării datelor privind scăderea şomajului din regiune şi al avansului cotaţiilor petroliere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
vezi toate articolele
Cotaţii Internaţionale

bursa.ro in other languages
English  English Deutsch  Deutsch Français  Français Italiano  Italiano
Service provided by Google Translate
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 11 ianuarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 3.0565
2.3711
3.0929
3.9655
0.1816
0.6227
0.2187
4.6374
5.2367
1.4999
3.4768
0.2263
0.4815
1.1100
0.0681
0.4737
1.0206
3.8821
0.3116
1.2025
0.5968
0.0610
0.3630
0.2011
2.7999
0.0390
0.1364
1.0569
0.6226
0.1212
164.6666
5.5258 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
click aici pentru cursurile pieţei valutare - istoric
English Section
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
14.12.2017
EXCLUSIVE:
"We don't intend to resort to violence, but we have the right to peaceful resistance"
     * "We need real and rational policy from the international community and not political tricks"
     * (Interview with his Excellency, Mr. Fuad Kokaly, the Ambassador of Palestine in Bucharest)
       The UN stated it was "extremely concerned over the risks of a violent escalation of the situation" after the decision of Donald Trump to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in a reunion of the Security Council in which the United States have appeared more isolated than ever, according to AFP.  click here to read the entire article
12.12.2017
AFTER BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TAX ADMINISTRATION AND THE ANPC, BANKS GET INVESTIGATED BY THE COMPETITION COUNCIL
Vasilescu, NBR: "We hope that banks will come out clean from the audit of the Competition Council"
     * Chiriţoiu: "We suspect an exchange of sensitive information on the banking market"
     * Dan Suciu, NBR: "The audits of the Competition Council can't be a reason for panic whatsoever"
     * Unannounced audit at Finmedia
     * The investigated institutions are at risk of being fined 10% of their turnover
     * Vasilescu: "The NBR has nothing to do with these investigations"
       The financial banking system seems to be the focus of most of the investigation entities. After being audited by the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) and by the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC), some of the banks which operate in Romania have also been investigated by the Competition Council (CC).  click here to read the entire article
11.12.2017
THE COURT RULED THAT SOME CONTRACTS CONCLUDED BY CELL PHONE COMPANIES INCLUDE ABUSIVE CLAUSES
Paul Anghel, ANPC: "It is abnormal for some telephony operators to interpret < < unlimited > > as < < limited > >"
     * The Bucharest Court of Appeal Bucharest yesterday ruled that RCS&RDS has abusive clauses in its contracts
     * The ANPC has also won the initial lawsuit against Telekom România
     * Vodafone has lost the case in the court of last instance against the ANPC
       The Courts have decided that some contracts concluded by the telephony companies contain abusive clauses. The Court rulings were rendered last year, as well as in 2016, but the argumentations have been formulated relatively recently.  click here to read the entire article
08.12.2017
The Eurozone is just a mirage for Romania
     The hope of an accession as quick as possible by Romania to the Eurozone was dealt a heavy blow precisely on the National Day.  click here to read the entire article
06.12.2017
AFTER THE DRAFT HAD BEEN PUBLISHED IN OCTOBER
The Ministry of the Economy withdraws its royalties proposal and announces a thorough study
     * Gheorghe Şimon: "The royalties law will be voted in the Parliament in February next year"
     * Ministry of the Economy: "We will establish royalties which are fair both for the state as well as for the business sector"
     * Daniel Cătălin Zamfir, PNL: "I found out that there are companies that have never, take note, never paid even one leu in royalties to the Romanian state, even though they have been exploiting resources for over 20 years"
     * Last year, the Court of Auditors announced that Romania lost 1.4 billion dollars, because the ANRM established the oil royalties in a flawed manner
       The entire legislative package concerning the regulation of the system for the regulation of the mineral, oil and hydromineral resources will be revised and will be voted in the Parliament in February next year, Economics minister, Gheorghe Şimon, announced yesterday, after the debates of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate.  click here to read the entire article
28.11.2017
AFTER THE TRANSACTION BETWEEN BANCA TRANSILVANIA AND BANCPOST
Ciorcilă and Treichl tied for the top spot
     * Customers with borrowers in CHF from Bancpost are waiting for a conversion program with a discount
       After moving to second spot last year in the domestic banking system, through the acquisition of Volksbank, Banca Transilvania (BT) ends up on equal footing with BCR, taking over Bancpost, from Greek group Eurobank.  click here to read the entire article
27.11.2017
The "BURSA" newspaper, awarded at the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala
     * MAKE, BURSA: "I want the new CEO of the BSE to participate in the drafting of a new strategy for the development of capital market"
       On Thursday night, "BURSA" received the Award for the promoting of high standards of corporate governance on the capital market, as part of the 2017 Capital Market Awards Gala, organized by the Association of Brokers.  click here to read the entire article
24.11.2017
A new attempt to select a CEO for the BSE
     * Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, scheduled for meetings with the board
     * Both candidates seem to be closet o the group in the shareholder structure of the BSE
     * George Butunoiu is in charge of recruitment
     * The waiting list may include a few foreigners, including former BRD executive Jacek Panczyk
       According to some market sources, banker Ciprian Păltineanu and Adrian Tănase, Chief Investment Officer at NN Pensii România, will hold interviews in the beginning of next week with the Board of the BSE, after Ludwik Sobolewski's term expired in the summer.  click here to read the entire article
23.11.2017
PATRICIA SUÁREZ RAMÍREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL CONSUMERS OF SPAIN:
"The decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union - a great benefit for the Spanish borrowers"
     * The head of the ASUFIN: "The ruling of the Supreme Court of Spain in which the Andriciuc case has been invoked will be part of the Spanish case law and the lower courts will be required to apply the principle that underlies this decision"
       The ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJUE) in the Andriciuc versus Banca Românească case represents a great advantage for Spanish debtors, said Patricia Suarez Ramírez, the president of the Association of Financial Consumers in Spain (ASUFIN), as part of a response recently sent to BURSA.  click here to read the entire article
22.11.2017
Assets of Liviu Dragnea and the other defendants in the Tel Drum case seized
     * Dragnea: "Those who are against me are hiding behind institutions"
       The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea, leader of the PSD, thinks that his enemies are hiding behind some institutions, "they crucify people", and the real stake is "the blocking of the Laws concerning the Justice system".  click here to read the entire article
21.11.2017
The ECB proposes dropping the guarantee of bank deposits
     The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have sent to the ECB, in the beginning of this year, a request concerning the sending of some proposals to revise the framework for managing crises.  click here to read the entire article
.

X

Urmăreşte-ne pe Facebook