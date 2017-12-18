   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018

BURSA 12.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară". Transferul contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat era considerat de social-democraţi, în septembrie 2016, o măsură care "afectează siguranţa naţională". Preşedintele PSD Liviu Dragnea o numea "o bazaconie", Codrin Ştefănescu vorbea de "anihilare" şi "trădare de ţară", iar Liviu Pop spunea că "afectează siguranţa naţională". Dar acest lucru se întâmpla numai când la guvernare era Guvernul Cioloş, iar ideea de modificare a Codului Fiscal prin transferul contribuţiilor aparţinea lui Gabriel Biriş, secretar de stat la Finanţe, care şi-a dat demisia tocmai în urma scandalului provocat de această iniţiativă.
     * Sebastian Ghiţă, în direct la Antena 3 după dezvăluirile fostului procuror DNA Mihaiela Iorga: "Nici Ceauşescu nu făcea aşa ceva"
     Omul de afaceri Sebastian Ghiţă a reluat duminică, la Antena 3, afirmaţiile conform cărora avea o relaţie apropiată cu şefa DNA Laura Codruţa Kovesi, susţinând că aceasta a fost la el acasă, la Ploieşti, "a venit la vie" şi a fost văzută de lăutari, de chelneri şi a precizat că se va gândi cum poate dovedi relaţia pe care a avut-o cu Laura Codruţa Kovesi. ŞTIRI PE ACEEAŞI TEMĂ UPDATE Laura Codruţa Kovesi, explicaţii despre clasarea dosarului Micr... "Sunt lucruri pe care le-am spus public, nebănuind că o astfel de crimă, pentru că ce aţi prezentat este o crimă, nu am crezut că nişte criminali, nişte nemernici, Onea, Portocală, sunt nişte neoameni. Nu ştiam că şi Kovesi ştia, se bucura, aştepta cu nerăbdare", a spus Sebastian Ghiţă, în direct prin telefon la Antena 3.
     * BANCHERUL
     * Românii care nu-şi mai pot plăti rată la banca pot să-şi ceară falimentul personal, la sediile ANPC: procedura şi paşii de urmat
     Legea nr. 151 din 2015 privind insolvenţa persoanelor fizice, în vigoare de la începutul acestui an, se poate aplica, susţine instituţia responsabilă de implementarea acesteia, Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC).
     Astfel că românii care nu-şi mai pot achita datoriile la bănci sau IFN-uri pot să-şi declare falimentul personal la comisiile de insolvenţă din cadrul comisariatelor judeţene ale ANPC.
     Falimentul personal ar putea avea două avantaje pentru datornici, cel puţin teoretic, conform prevederilor legale:
     1. anularea procedurilor de executare silită, care presupun poprirea veniturilor şi chiar vânzarea locuinţelor sau altor bunuri personale, precum autoturismele;
     2. ştergerea unei părţi a datoriilor (eliberarea de datorii reziduale), după ce s-a acoperit o pondere de cel puţin 40% din valoarea acestora.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * La uşa lui Dăncilă bat ambasadorii
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă îl primeşte, luni, la ora 10.00, la Palatul Victoria, pe ambasadorul SUA la Bucureşti, Hans Klemm, potrivit programului oficial postat pe site-ul Guvernului.
     Purtătorul de cuvânt al Guvernului, Nelu Barbu, a precizat, la solicitarea Agerpres, că întâlnirea dintre Dăncilă şi ambasadorul Klemm este prima dintr-o serie de astfel de întrevederi pe care premierul român le va avea în perioada următoare cu reprezentanţi ai ambasadelor străine în România.
     "Întâlnirea cu ambasadorul SUA este prima dintr-o serie de întrevederi pe care doamna prim-ministru le va avea cu reprezentanţii misiunilor diplomatice la Bucureşti", a declarat Barbu.
     * CURNETUL
     * Distrugătorul de destine, Liviu Pop, a organizat ilegal examenul de bacalaureat de anul acesta
     Conform articolului 1, aliniat (2) din Anexa 2 la IMECTS nr. 4799/31.08.2010 în baza căruia se desfăşoară şi examenul de bacalaureat naţional - 2018, "dreptul de a susţine bacalaureatul îl au elevii care au promovat învăţământul liceal" iar conform articolului 77 aliniat (2) din Legea Educaţiei, "elevii care au promovat clasa a XIIa/a XIIIa vor susţine examenul naţional de bacalaureat. Anul acesta, Liviu Pop care în mod regretabil a ocupat funcţia de ministru al Educaţiei, a decis printr-un ordin de ministru că deşi nu sunt încă absolvenţi de liceu, anul acesta elevii de clasa a XIIa şi a XIIIa să înceapă examenul de bacalaureat în februarie.
     Situaţia a fost semnalată la RFI şi de de preşedintele Federaţiei Spiru Haret, Marius Nistor: "Examenul de bacalaureat din februarie este în afara legii".
     Proba orală la limba română va avea loc luni şi marţi, ea fiind urmată de evaluarea competenţelor lingvistice de comunicare orală în limba maternă, evaluarea competenţelor digitale şi evaluarea competenţelor lingvistice într-o limbă de circulaţie internaţională. Restul probelor se vor ţine începând cu 25 iunie.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Procurorul Mihaiela Iorga Moraru: "Kovesi a dezinformat opinia publică în ceea ce priveşte dosarul Microsoft"
     Procurorul DNA, Mihaiela Iorga Moraru, a venit în studioul Antena 3 şi a vorbit despre cum a devenit dintr-un erou un penal şi despre neregulile din timpul mandatului procurorului şef al DNA, Laura Codruţa Kovesi.
     "Probabil că a fost o evoluţie în timp. Sunt procuror DNA din ianuarie 2006. Am devenit procuror dintr-un interviu. Pot să vă spun că între mandatul lui Moraru şi Koveşi e o mare diferenţă. O comparaţie nici nu se poate face. Mandatul lui Moraru s-a caracterizat prin asumare, prin echilibru, iar la Kovesi a însemnat lipsă de asumare şi pentru prima dată cred că am simţit ce înseamnă să existe o presiune pe dosare. În 2013 am avut o ieşire publilcă în care am insistat pe o procedură transparentă de numire a procurorului şef. Nu pentru că îmi doream o funcţie, şi mai ales funcţia de procuror şef. A fost doar pentru susţinerea unui principiu. Era un principiu pe care-l susţineau mai mulţi procurori din DNA", a declarat Mihaiela Iorga.
     * NATIONAL
     * Pahontu, prins noaptea la Marriott!
     De-abia la selectul dineu oficial dat recent de ziua Serviciului de Informatii Externe si unde au participat toti greii politicii si sistemului deopotriva a inceput sa se dumireasca si generalul Pahontu cate de mic a inceput sa fie... Pentru ca, desi a incercat sa socializeze cu un zambet fortat intiparit pe fata, seful Serviciului de Paza si Protectie a fost "izolat" de toti cei prezenti, care i-au evitat compania politicos, dar cat se poate de ferm. Astfel ca frustrarea generalului Pahontu a fost probabil atat de mare incat acesta, simtind pe zi ce trece nu doar ca nu poate opri "tavalugul" dezvaluirilor, dar si ca a devenit deja o persoana "nefrecventabila" pentru cei carora pana acum le "spala rufele murdare din familie", crezand astfel ca se poate baza oricand pe sprijinul lor neconditionat, a recurs la o solutie pur si simplu disperata.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * La Tribunalul Bucureşti este programat azi un nou termen în Dosarul Colectiv
     La Tribunalul Bucureşti este programat luni un nou termen în procesul Colectiv, după ce pe 15 ianuarie a fost admis ca dosarul în care sunt judecaţi doi pompieri să fie reunit cu dosarul Colectiv, în care sunt inculpaţi patronii clubului şi fostul primar Cristian Popescu-Piedone.
     Iniţial, procurorii de la DNA şi Parchetul General au trimis în instanţe trei dosare în legătură cu tragedia de la Colectiv: Tribunalul Bucureşti - fostul primar Cristian Popescu-Piedone, Judecătoria Sectorului 4 - patronii clubului, Tribunalul Militar Bucureşti - pompierii Antonina Radu şi George Petrică Matei.
     Pe 15 mai 2016, Judecătoria Sectorului 4 a dispus reunirea la Tribunalul Bucureşti a dosarului în care sunt acuzaţi patronii clubului cu cel în care este inculpat Cristian Popescu-Piedone, motivul invocat fiind faptul că în primul dosar a nu exista nicio instituţie parte responsabilă civilmente, iar bunurile inculpaţilor nu acopereau despăgubirile cerute de victimele incendiului.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Răzbunarea pieţei: multinaţionalele se plângeau când guvernul creştea salariul minim (ăsta nu-i capitalism, ci socialism), dar viaţa le-a adus în postura să majoreze diin proprie iniţiativă salariul minim din compania lor (cu 50% peste minimul din economie) pentru a face faţă tensiunii de pe piaţa muncii
     Lidl, gigantul german care în şase ani de zile a călcat cu tancurile piaţa de retail din România, ajungând la 220 de magazine cu 5.500 de salariaţi, se pregăteşte să majoreze salariul minim în companie la 3.000 de lei brut, care înseamnă 1.800 de lei net. Acest salariu este pe noua formulă de calcul, respectiv toate contribuţiile sunt trecute în sarcina angajatului.
     De la 1 ianuarie salariul minim brut pe economie, stabilit de guvern, este de 1.900 de lei, adică 1.160 de lei net.
     Lidl plăteşte cu 55% mai mult decât minimul pe economie, ceea ce este remarcabil în industria de retail, unde cei mai mulţi angajaţi sunt plătiţi cu salariul minim pe economie, sau uşor peste.
     Ani de zile, asociaţiile patronale ale investitorilor străini dar şi români protestau faţă de majorarea salariului minim în economie an de an, atât de rapidă, care nu are în spate şi o creştere a productivităţii. 
 
1.  Revista presei
    (mesaj trimis de vlad în data de 12.02.2018, ora 08:44)  
 Din ce in ce mai buna rubrica. Incepe sa semene cu cea dinainte. Tot Asa !!!!


 
Actualitate - vezi toate ştirile mai jos.
Internaţional, 08:58
Coreea de Sud doreşte diminuarea tensiunilor militare înainte de un potenţial summit cu Nordul
     Coreea de Sud a informat, astăzi, că va încerca să organizeze mai multe reuniuni pentru familiile despărţite de războiul coreean şi că îşi propune diminuarea tensiunilor militare cu statul nord-coreean, ca primi paşi pentru a se ajunge la un summit între cele două ţări, potrivit Reuters.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Miscellanea, 08:42
Circa 250 de persoane au protestat ieri la Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu
     Circa 250 de persoane au protestat, ieri seara, în Bucureşti, Cluj-Napoca şi Sibiu, împotriva Guvernului şi a modificărilor legilor Justiţiei.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Companii-Afaceri, 08:16
Alro a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017
     Alro (simbol bursier ALR), este un producător de aluminiu din Europa Continentală, care a înregistrat un profit net preliminar de 318 de milioane de lei, în 2017, în creştere faţă de anul 2016 când acesta a fost de 67 de milioane de lei, potrivit unui raport financiar al companiei, remis Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB).  click să citeşti tot articolul
Politică, 07:57
Raportul Comisiei 2009 va fi prezentat astăzi în Parlament
     Parlamentul se reuneşte astăzi, în şedinţa comună, pentru a ascultă concluziile comisiei speciale de anchetă privind alegerile prezidenţiale din 2009.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Revista Presei, 07:16
REVISTA PRESEI 12.02.2018
     * ADEVARUL
     * Ce spunea PSD în 2016 despre transferul contribuţiilor. Dragnea: Este o bazaconie! Codrin: Vorbim clar de trădare de ţară. Dobre: E aproape fascist
     Liderii şi membrii PSD şi ALDE erau, în anul 2016, înainte de alegeri, vehemenţi împotriva transferului contribuţiilor de la angajator la angajat, pe care o calificau drept o măsură "aproape fascistă" sau "o trădare de ţară"  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Rezultatele unor companii repun bursele europene pe curs negativ
     Bursele europene au scăzut ieri, investitorii fiind atenţi la rezultatele financiare ale companiilor.  click să citeşti tot articolul
08.02.2018
Adrian Simionescu, Vienna Investment Trust:/ BVB
"Creşterea bursei, pe fondul aprecierilor din pieţele externe"
     Majoritatea cotaţiilor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) au urcat în şedinţa de ieri, în contextul unui rulaj de 32,45 milioane de lei (6,68 milioane de euro), cu mult sub cel înregistrat în şedinţa...  click să citeşti tot articolul
Curs Valutar

Curs valabil din data de 09 februarie 2018
1 Dolar australian...
1 Leva bulgărească...
1 Dolar canadian....
1 Franc elveţian...
1 Coroană cehă...
1 Coroană daneză...
1 Liră egipteană...
1 Euro...
1 Liră sterlină...
100 Forinţi maghiari...
100 Yeni japonezi...
1 Leu moldovenesc...
1 Coroană norvegiană...
1 Zlot polonez...
1 Rublă rusească...
1 Coroană suedeză...
1 Liră turcească...
1 Dolar S.U.A...
1 Rand sud-african...
1 Real brazilian...
1 Renminbi chinezesc...
1 Rupie indiană...
100 Woni sud-coreeni...
1 Peso mexican...
1 Dolar neo-zeelandez...
1 Dinar sărbesc...
1 Hryvna ucraineană...
1 Dirham emirate arabe...
1 Kuna croată...
1 Bahtul thailandez...
1 Gram aur...
1 DST...		 AUD
BGN
CAD
CHF
CZK
DKK
EGP
EUR
GBP
HUF
JPY
MDL
NOK
PLN
RUB
SEK
TRY
USD
ZAR
BRL
CNY
INR
KRW
MXN
NZD
RSD
UAH
AED
HRK
THB
XAU
XDR		 2.9599
2.3806
3.0136
4.0511
0.1838
0.6255
0.2148
4.6561
5.2844
1.4923
3.4800
0.2291
0.4728
1.1107
0.0655
0.4670
0.9938
3.7984
0.3141
1.1558
0.6030
0.0590
0.3498
0.2023
2.7461
0.0393
0.1405
1.0341
0.6251
0.1195
160.6002
5.4950 		..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
..Lei
English Section
07.02.2018
Volatility is back on the global markets with a vengeance
     The Black Monday of 1987 came two months after the beginning of the term of Alan Greenspan as head of the Federal Reserve. Back then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 508 points, 22.61% below that of the previous trading day.  click here to read the entire article
06.02.2018
An investor has filed a complaint against "Certinvest" with the ASF
     * Mihai Dragoş says that the value of the Certinvest Dinamic fund units is updated slowly on the site
     * The investor raises questions about the ties between the fund's managers and the unlisted bond issuers in the fund's portfolio
       Investor Mihai Dragoş has filed a complaint with the Financial Oversight Authority concerning the open fund Certinvest Dinamic, managed by Certinvest.  click here to read the entire article
05.02.2018
Who "owns" the stupid things said by the employees of the NBR?
     The National Bank of Romania (NBR) thinks that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is a pariah.  click here to read the entire article
30.01.2018
Sex and the country with Viorica Dăncilă
     The female prime-minister seems like a victory against sexism. The emancipation of our women seems to find its expression in the appointment of Viorica Vasilica Dăncilă as head of the Executive.  click here to read the entire article
25.01.2018
THE SALE OF BANCPOST HAS REOPENED THE ISSUE OF LOANS PAID ON TIME, SOLD IN HOLLAND
Customer: "Bancpost has sold my loan to an LLC from Holland, and my money ended up in Cyprus"
     * NBR: "It is still up to the courts to establish and verify the legality of the assignment"
     * Debtor: "I went to the address in Holland and there was no main office of any Eurobank entity there"
     * Cuculis: "Companies that have acquired loans are collecting interest illegally"
     * Civil Code: "The assignee may only enforce their rights on a third party after notifying the debtor that they have been assigned"
     * The bank has not notified the customers before selling their loans
     * Bancpost had not answered our enquiry on the matter, by the time the newspaper had gone to the printers
       The sale of Bancpost to Banca Transilvania, without the loans paid to day that were assigned in the past to a Dutch entity, has once again brought up the issue of loans sold abroad, even though they were performing. Customers who have found themselves in this situation have pointed out a number of irregularities in the assignment process.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
The year of the great budgetary leap... into the void
     The issue of the funding of the budget deficit will become acute in 2018, as the government authorities show us that they haven't learned anything from last year's experience.  click here to read the entire article
22.01.2018
RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL
Journalist Cristi Popa wins the lawsuit against Profit.ro and is awarded compensatory salaries of over 40,000 Euros
     * Profit.ro Publishing owes the Romanian state approximately 360,000 Euros, and "N.ro Agenţia de Ştiri" SRL, approximately 460.000 Euros
       Journalist Cristi Popa has won in the Court of Appeal the lawsuit against Profit.ro Publishing SA, by which he had disputed the decision by which he had been laid off in 2016, as the court decided that he would be reinstated to the job he held before his layoff, as well as the payment of compensatory salaries.  click here to read the entire article
19.01.2018
GIGI DRAGOMIR, REINSTATED AT THE ANRM
Is the formula for gas royalties the true reason for the resignation of Tudose?
     * The dismissal of Gigi Dragomir as chairman of the ANRM, was one of the last decisions made by Mihai Tudose
     * The reinstatement of Gigi Dragomir as head of the ANRM, among the first decisions made by Mihai Fifor
     * Daniel Zamfir, PNL: "I hope that the reinstatement of Dragomir to his own job represent the admission of the mistake made by Tudose, concerning the obstructing of the updating of the reference price for natural gas"
       Former prime-minister Mihai Tudose and the current interim prime-minister Mihai Fifor, seem to have something in common, aside from the position they fill - they seem to be seriously concerned with the natural gas royalties.  click here to read the entire article
18.01.2018
AFTER THE ROW CONCERNING THE AMENDMENT OF THE REFERENCE FOR THE NATURAL GAS ROYALTY
Producers deny accusations of their failure to pay the royalties even though they did not concern them
     * Liberal senator Daniel Zamfir accused former prime-minister Mihai Tudose of sacking ANRM president Gigi Dragomir, for issuing an order which updated the methodology for the calculation of the royalty for natural gas, to match the market price
       The Romanian Association for Oil Exploration and Production (ROPEPCA) yesterday denied, in a press release, the "grave and unjustified" accusations made against the Romanian producers of natural gas, "accusations which concern the alleged insufficient payment of natural gas royalties", which it says are "being discussed in public increasingly often".  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The NBR is trying to tether the economy and inflationary expectations to moving sands
     The first hike of the policy rate in the last ten years, by 0.25 percentage points, is too small and has come too late to have a significant effect on inflationary expectations.  click here to read the entire article
17.01.2018
The strongest "statesmen in the PSD" are...women!
     Unless something happens to cause us to hurry, by this Friday, or by Monday-Tuesday at the latest, we will be able to say: "Now we've seen everything!" For a historic first time, Romania will have a woman as a prime-minister!  click here to read the entire article
10.01.2018
Mariana Gheorghe, driven away from OMV Petrom (in corporate speak, "available for another challenge")
     * Sources: Dan Pazara is leaving together with Mariana Gheorghe
     * Christina Verchere has been appointed for the remaining part of Mariana Gheorghe's term, namely until April 16th, 2019
       The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom yesterday appointed Christina Verchere as president of the Directorate and CEO of OMV Petrom, replacing Mariana Gheorghe.  click here to read the entire article
20.12.2017
National illusions and hallucinations
     The red spot on the white paper becomes greenish, but maintains it's shape, when you move your eyes to the empty part.  click here to read the entire article
19.12.2017
Hundreds of magistrates have protested on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal
     Approximately 700 magistrates from several courts and prosecutor offices in the country have gathered yesterday on the steps of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.  click here to read the entire article
18.12.2017
Complaints and discussions in Brussels about the assault on the freedom of the press
     * The Secretary General of the European Federation of Journalists has pledged to support with all his strength, the efforts of FAIR-MediaSind to halt the politicians' attacks on the independence of Romanian journalists
       The political assault on the freedom of the press in Romania, through the amendment of the laws of justice by the coalition in power, was one of the main issues today in the meeting of the Social Dialog Commission of the European Commission, which was attended, on behalf of Romania, Leonard Pădureţ, president of the FAIR - MediaSind Culture and Mass Media Federation, together with executive president Cristi Godinac.  click here to read the entire article
