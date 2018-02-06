   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

REVISTA PRESEI 12.03.2018

BURSA 12.03.2018

     * ADEVĂRUL
     * Opoziţia din PSD s-a mutat la polul sud. Cine sunt liderii anti-Dragnea
     Congresul PSD a lăsat în urmă şi câţiva nemulţumiţi selectaţi parcă pe criterii geografice. Astfel, singurul pol al opoziţiei pentru Liviu Dragnea va fi sudul României. Gabriela Firea, Robert Negoiţă, Ecaterina Andronescu, Codrin Ştefănescu, Adrian Ţuţuianu şi Marian Oprişan sunt singurii lideri aflaţi la cuţite cu liderul PSD.
     Congresul extraordinar PSD, organizat sâmbătă la Sala Palatului, s-a terminat, după şapte ore, fără prea multe rezultate surprinzătoare.Viorica Dăncilă, susţinută de Liviu Dragnea, a devenit noul preşedinte executiv, lăsându-i în urmă pe Ecaterina Andronescu şi Nicolae Bănicioiu, contracandidaţii săi pentru aceeaşi funcţie. Marian Neacşu a fost votat pentru pozitiţia de secretar general, iar vicepreşedinţii celor opt regiuni au fost aleşi conform planurilor, excepţie făcând Adrian Ţuţuianu, senatorul PSD de Dâmboviţa, care l-a învins în numărul de voturi pe Şerban Valeca, favoritul lui Dragnea.
     Cu toate acestea, Congresul PSD a lăsat în urmă şi câţiva nemulţumiţi selectaţi parcă pe criterii geografice. Astfel, singurul pol al opoziţiei pentru Liviu Dragnea va fi sudul României.
     Deşi a câştigat funcţia de vicepreşedinte şi s-a arătat mulţumită de rezultate, Gabriela Firea a intervenit, sâmbătă seara, într-o emisiune tv, anunţând telefonic că dacă partidul şi Executivul nu o vor sprijini, nu va ezita să îşi dea demisia. Principalul său aliat este primarul Sectorului 3 şi finul acesteia, Robert Negoiţă, ales la Congres ca al doilea vicepreşedinte pentru regiunea Bucureşti-Ilfov.
     În aceeaşi poziţie ostilă, dar mai pe tăcute, se găsesc şi vicepreşedinţi Marian Oprişan şi Adrian Ţuţuianu, ambii fiind printre cei care l-au susţinut pe Mihai Tudose în momentul în care Dragnea a dorit a doua schimbare a Guvernului PSD. Înainte de Congresul extraordinar de sâmbătă, fostul premier şi-a arătat la rândul său aprecierea faţă de Oprişan, şi a anunţat că nu va candida pentru nicio funcţie de conducere în PSD, dar că îl va susţine pentru poziţia de vicepreşedinte pentru regiunea de Sud-Est pe şeful CJ Vrancea.
     Surpriza a venit, însă, de la preşedintele PSD Dâmboviţa, Adrian Ţuţuianu, un alt critic public al lui Liviu Dragnea. Acesta a reuşit să îl învingă pe Şerban Valeca, favoritul liderului PSD, câştigând poziţia de vicepreşedinte în regiunea de Sud-Muntenia, alături de o altă protejată de-a lui Liviu Dragnea, Carmen Dan.
     Unul dintre nemulţumiţii vocali a fost, însă, Nicolae Bănicioiu care s-a retras din cursa pentru funcţia de preşedinte executiv şi a părăsit Congresul înainte ca acesta să se termine, acuzând că nu a fost lăsat să îşi ţină discursul, aşa cum era normal, înaintea începerii votului. "Să rămână organizatorii cu toate funcţiile", a spus acesta la ieşirea din sală. Acestuia i s-a alăturat cu critici şi Ecaterina Andronescu: "Am hotărât să plecăm, pentru că modul în care au fost gândite procedurile şi faptul că sunt pe poziţia 20 şi voturile deja s-au dat, ar fi absolut inutil. Am decis să ne retragem, viaţa merge înainte", le-a declarat Andronescu jurnaliştilor.
     La nucleul de opoziţie din partid se mai adaugă şi Liviu Pleşoianu şi Codrin Ştefănescu, acesta din urmă fiind în ultimele zile extrem de critic la adresa conducerii PSD. Înainte de Congres, Codrin Ştefănescu anunţa în mod public susţinerea unui discurs "foarte puternic", însă nimeni nu i-a dat cuvântul la începutul evenimentului cât lumea era în sală, ci abia la final când nu doar delegaţii plecaseră, ci şi el însuşi. În acelaşi mod au fost invitaţi să ia cuvântul şi Ecaterina Andronescu şi Nicolae Bănicioiu.
     La finalul congresului, Liviu Pleşoianu a postat şi el pe Facebook un mesaj cu tentă critică la adresa lui Liviu Dragnea. "Cred că am fost prea rezervat până acum, dintr-o modestie care uneori poate deveni păguboasă. Începând de azi însă se va vedea altă faţă a mea. Aviz celor care au impresia că, ignorându-mă, mă pot scoate în afara jocului...", a scris deputatul PSD pe Facebook.
     Liviu Pleşoianu şi-ar fi dorit funcţia de vicepreşedinte PSD, însă regulile stabilite de Dragnea, conform cărora alegerile se impuneau pe regiuni geografice, l-a lăsat fără această opţiune.
     Contracandidatul lui Pleşoianu a fost Robert Negoiţă, mult mai susţinut în partid.
     * BANCHERUL
     * BNR analizează "calitatea şi soliditatea financiară" a OTP Bank, înainte de a-i da autorizarea pentru a prelua Banca Românească
     "Calitatea şi soliditatea financiară" a OTP Bank sunt elementele pe care Banca Naţională a României (BNR) le analizează înainte de a-i acorda avizul pentru a prelua Banca Românească, la şapte luni după ce banca maghiară şi cea grecească au anunţat încheierea tranzacţiei.
     Şeful grupului OTP Bank a declarat recent într-o conferinţă la Budapesta că are "presimţiri sumbre" cu privire la primirea acordului BNR, dat fiind că acesta întârzie.
     "Documentaţia privind evaluarea calităţii achizitorului potenţial - OTP Bank România S.A., precum şi a solidităţii financiare a acestuia în raport cu achiziţionarea pachetului majoritar de acţiuni al Băncii Româneşti S.A. Membră a Grupului Naţional Bank of Greece este în curs de analiză, în termenul legal stipulat de cadrul juridic în materie", a precizat BNR, la solicitarea Bancherul.ro.
     BNR a refuzat să ne precizeze care este termenul legal pentru aprobarea/respingerea tranzacţiei, invocând secretul profesional bancar, stipulat în Statutul Băncii Naţionale.
     "Potrivit dispoziţiilor art.52 din Legea nr.312/2004 privind Statutul Băncii Naţionale a României, informaţiile obţinute în cursul exercitării atribuţiilor băncii centrale în domeniul autorizării, reglementării şi supravegherii prudenţiale a instituţiilor de credit sunt considerate secret profesional şi implică respectarea obligaţiei corelative de păstrare a confidenţialităţii, putând fi dezvăluite numai în condiţiile expres prevăzute de lege", spune BNR.
     Articolul 52 privind secretul profesional din Statutul Băncii Naţionale prevede următoarele: "Membrii consiliului de administraţie şi salariaţii Băncii Naţionale a României sunt obligaţi să păstreze secretul profesional asupra oricărei informaţii nedestinate publicării, de care au luat cunoştinţă în cursul exercitării funcţiilor lor, şi nu vor folosi aceste informaţii pentru obţinerea de avantaje personale, orice abatere fiind sancţionată conform legii."
     Legea bancară nr. 58 din 1998 nu prevede niciun termen pentru acordarea autorizaţiei BNR în cazul fuziunii a două bănci. Conform art.20 din respectiva lege, "fuziunea a două sau mai multe bănci sau divizarea unei bănci se decide de fiecare bancă, conform statutului propriu. Înaintea începerii activităţii, banca sau băncile rezultate că urmare a fuziunii sau a divizării sunt obligate să obţînă autorizaţia Băncii Naţionale a României."
     Să vedem însă care ar putea fi problemele OTP Bank în privinţa calităţii şi solidităţii financiare.
     Calitatea se referă, în primul rând, la riscurile aferente băncii, cel mai important fiind riscul de credit.
     OTP Bank este printre băncile cu cele mai multe credite neperformante. Banca a anunţat că "rată creditelor neperformante a scăzut la 13,5% la sfârşitul lui 2017 (-3,9 puncte procentuale de la an la an)."
     OTP nu a precizat gradul de acoperire cu provizioane a creditelor neperformante.
     Comparativ, Banca Transilvania, care aşteaptă şi ea aprobarea BNR pentru preluarea Bancpost, avea o rată a creditelor neperformante de numai 3,05%. Acelaşi indicator, conform definiţiei EBA, era de 6%, iar gradul de acoperire cu provizioane totale a expunerilor neperformante de 70%.
     BCR a terminat anul trecut cu o rată a creditelor neperformante de 8,1%, în scădere de la 11,8% faţă de 2016, iar gradul de acoperire a creditelor neperformante cu provizioane s-a ridicat la 92,7% în decembrie 2017.
     La nivelul sistemului bancar, media ratei creditelor neperformante, conform definiţiei EBA, a coborât la 6,40% în 2017, de la 9,46%.
     OTP Bank are o problema delicată cu creditele neperformante, din cauza împrumuturilor în franci elveţieni, atât cele proprii, cât şi ale clienţilor Băncii Româneşti, în jur de 7.000. (vezi aici detalii)
     În aceste condiţii, probabil că BNR are pretenţii mai mari de la OTP Bank în privinţa solidităţii sale financiare, care se măsoară prin rată de solvabilitate, adică ponderea capitalului din totalul activelor.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Cum explică Dăncilă episodul "imunoglobină"
     Premierul Viorica Dăncilă a declarat, duminică seara, că "şi-a asumat greşeala" din şedinţa de Guvern, când a spus de şase ori "imunoglobină" în loc de imunoglobulină, susţinând că a făcut greşeala "sub presiunea momentului, din dorinţa de a explica cât mai multe".
     Dăncilă le-a reproşat totodată celor care au criticat-o că nu au văzut că "s-a rezolvat problema" imunoglobulinei.
     "Accept întotdeauna criticile. De multe ori cred că sunt constructive. M-ar fi bucurat mult mai mult ca cei care m-au criticat să vadă ceea ce stă în spatele acestei greşeli - că s-a rezolvat problema, iar toţi cei care aveau această problemă aşteptau un răspuns din partea noastră. Noi, românii, spunem a greşi e omeneşte sau numai cine nu munceşte nu greşeşte", a spus Viorica Dăncilă la Antena 3, întrebată despre greşeala din şedinţa de guvern.
     "În fiecare zi e o zi foarte plină, sunt multe presiuni. Probabil atunci, sub presiunea momentului, din dorinţa de a explica cât mai multe am făcut această greşeală. Poate am mai făcut greşeli şi poate voi mai face. Nu neg acest aspect. Sunt foarte puţini oamenii care nu au greşit o dată când au pronunţat un cuvânt sau când au făcut referire la un anumit domeniu în care nu au lucrat. Nu am toţi termenii legat de medicină, nu sunt medic. Nu vreau să-mi justific faptul că am făcut această greşeală. Am făcut şi mi-o asum. Imediat după terminarea şedinţei de Guvern am realizat acest lucru. (...) Am fost supărată pe mine că am greşit. Mi-am asumat această greşeală. Nu trebuia să greşesc şi o să fiu mai atentă", s-a mai justificat premierul.
     Dăncilă a susţinut totodată că nu este dependentă de textul scris şi că a făcut ea anunţul, nu ministrul Sănătăţii, Sorina Pintea, pentru că primul-ministru este cel care demarează procedura de urgenţă.
     "Să nu uităm că nu sunt prima care a făcut această greşeală. Această greşeală a fost făcută şi de ministrul Sănătăţii din 2016 (Vlad Voiculescu - n.r.)", a mai spus Viorica Dăncilă.
     La acelaşi post TVT, Viorica Dăncilă a dat asigurări că ar accepta să-i fie naşă de cununie liderului PSD, Liviu Dragnea, dacă i-ar cere acest lucru.
     "Sigur că da (că aş accepta să-l cunun - n.r.). De ce aş spune nu? Da, (Irina Tănase, iubita lui Dragnea - n.r.) a venit la congres. Mi se pare un act de normalitate. Nu neg faptul că că o cunosc pe domnişoara Tănase. O cunosc pe Irina, este un om deosebit, este o fată deosebită", a declarat Dăncilă.
     Liviu Dragnea a fost însoţit, sâmbătă, la congresul extraordinar al PSD de iubita sa, Irina Alexandra Tănase. În timpul evenimentului aceasta a stat în primul rând, alături de lideri ai partidului.
     Întrebat dacă are de făcut un anunţ legat de iubita lui, Dragnea a răspuns: "Astăzi nu. La congres? Am partidul în suflet".
     * CURENTUL
     * Sanitas consideră că mărirea salariilor medicilor "dezbină echipa medicală"; doar liderii sindicali merită mii de euro pe lună
     Sanitas anunţă că luni Federaţia a convocat Consiliul Naţional cu propunerea unei greve generale. Ca să preîntâmpine situaţia, ministrul Sănătăţii Sorina Pintea i-a chemat astăzi, la ora 13, pe sindicalişti pentru a discuta despre cerinţele acestora.
     Sindicatul Sanitas este strâns legat cu partidul de guvernământ PSD: primvicepreşedintele Sanitas, Marius Sepi, a fost uns secretar de stat, soţia lui Marius Petcu care a furat din sindicat cu ambele mâini şi a şi executat condamnarea, a candidat pe listele PSD. Dar acum problema e delicată pentru că liderii Sanitas sunt strânşi cu uşa de membrii lor de sindicat supăraţi că medicilor le cresc prea mult salariile, că doar oricând un brancardier sau infirmier se poate compara cu medicul dar invers se întâmplă vreodată?
     Prim-vicepreşedinte Sanitas, Iulian Pope, a declarat miercuri la Ministerul Sănătăţii că Legea salarizării a "reuşit să dezbine" echipa medicală şi a spus că în ţară au avut loc proteste spontane ale personalului medical.
     "De la 1 martie nu primesc ceea ce li s-ar cuveni, în opinia noastră. Avem farmacist, biolog, psiholog, infirmier şi toate celelalte. Această lege a salarizării a reuşit să dezbine echipa medicală. Aţi văzut că astăzi au fost proteste spontane. Federaţia Sanitas a convocat în regim de urgenţă pentru luni Consiliul Naţional. Am făcut publică astăzi o scrisoare deschisă către toate formaţiunile politice parlamentare care vor să rezolve probleme din sistemul sanitar şi salarizarea şi vom vedea cum vor decurge lucrurile. Astăzi vorbim despre anexa 10 acolo unde medicii vor avea un spor cuprins între 1,30 şi 7,8 la salariile de bază. (...) Unele categorii profesionale vor pierde, medicii într-adevăr vor câştiga, dar câştigurile nu sunt nici pe departe aşa cum sunt prezentate în mass-media. Se încearcă o compensare pentru regulamentul de sporuri pentru farmacişti, biologi, biochimişti, psihologi", a mai susţinut plin de obidă Pope.
     Liderii Sanitas încasează lunar salarii de mii de Euro din cotizaţiile încasate ilegal de la membrii de sindicat, pentru că Nu se pot reţine bani pentru sindicat fără acordul scris al persoanelor memebre sau nemembre de sindicat, după cum a răspuns Ministerul Muncii prin Ministerul pentru Dialog Social unui manager de spital care a pus această întrebare.
     Conform celor mai recente declaraţii de avere, preşedintele Sanitas, Leonard Bărăscu încasează lunar 6.039 EURO (la cursul de 4.5) iar Iulian Pope încasează 2.735 Euro lunar.
     * JURNALUL NAŢIONAL
     * La Congresul PSD, Viorica Dăncilă, a anunţat cât vor fi pensiile românilor
     Viorica Dăncilă, a propus, în discursulde la Congresul PSD, unde candidează pentru funcţia de preşedinte executiv, 100 de măsuri ce vor fi aplicate în acest an. Printre acestea se numără intrarea în vigoare a legilor justiţiei, dar şi creşterea pensiilor şi modificarea curiculei şi a programei şcolare.
     "Înfiinţarea tribunalelor de achiziţii publice. Vreau să adoptăm modelul german. Vom reduce termenul de rezolvare a contestaţiilor şi termenul de atribuire.Vom adopta legea finanţelor publice locale, legea turismului, vom modifica legea redevenţelor, legea minelor, legea lobby-ului, legea violenţei domestice. Vom introduce dispozitivele electronice de monitorizare pentru ca femeile să nu mai moară cu ordinele de protecţie în braţte. Da, domnule preşedinte, anul acesta vrem să intre în vigoare noile legi ale justiţiei. Va intra în vigoare codul administrativ. Înfiinţarea unui departament de achiziţii centralizate, implementarea noului sistem de achiziţii publice.
     Vom introduce formularul unic, factura electornică, înfiinţarea filtrului 2 în vamă, extinderea vămilor de la Giurgiu şi Constanţa. Introducerea indicatorilor de performanţă în administraţia locală, evaluarea anulă, bonusuri. În cazul nerespectării indicatorilor, contractele vor înceta. O nouă lege a adopţilor, modificarea codului muncii. Asigurarea salarilului minim diferenţia pe categorii de studii, corelarea zilelor libere cu cel la nivel european.
     Va fi adoptat programul de împrumuturi de 40.000 de lei fără dobândă pentru tineri. Vom avea programul pentru programul cu persoanele cu dizabilităţi, crearea unui fond de 100 de milioane de lei, vom stimula fiscal activitatea ONG-urilor de profil, vom da amenzi celor care nu respectă legislaţia pentru aceste persoane.
     Construcţia a 50.000 de locuinţe pentru seniori. Acordarea unui voucher de 2250 de euro pentru reabilitarea caselor. Vom atrage 450 de milioane de euro. Vom renova 500 de biserici, finalizarea a 893 locuinţe, peste 2000 de km de drumuri comunale. Pensia minimă 640 de lei, punctul de pensie de 1.100 de lei şi legea pensiilor. Pensia minimă va fi de 775 lei, iar punctul de pensie 1775 lei, în 2020, adică dublu faţă de momentul preluării guvernării.
     Legea educaţiei şi modificarea curiculei şi a programei şcolare. Introducerea de măsuri care să reducă violenţa din şcoli, infrastructură şcolară.În domeniul sănătăţii demarea execuţiei spitalului republican, a 5 spitale regionale, a spitatlului metropolitan Bucureşti.
     Vom adoptat legislaţia parteneriatului public privat. Vom înfiinţa o structură ce va implementa proiectele de parteneriat public privat şi de ajutor de stat. Fondul Naţional de Dezvlotarea, Fondul Suveran de Investiţii sunt pe listă, alături de Banca de Dezvoltare. Finalizarea a 92 de cămine culturale şi a 6 bazine de înot, emisiunea de obligaţiuni "Centenar". Vrem ca lista cu investiţii să se definitiveze la 1 decembrie pentru banii ce vor fi alocaţi pentru cultură în următorii 7 ani.", a declarat Viorica Dăncilă.
     * NAŢIONAL
     * Opoziţia intră pe on-line
     Întruniţi şi ei, la doar o zi după Congresul PSD, în Consiliul Naţional al PNL, liberalii au luat o decizie istorică: aceea de a face în sfârşit opoziţie! Nu în lumea reală însă, ci în cea virtuală.
     Liderii locali ai PNL vor fi evaluaţi în funcţie de intensitatea activităţii pe Facebook şi de numărul de like-uri primite. Criteriu în deplină armonie cu faptul că mentorul la zi al liberalilor, Klaus Iohannis, a fost desemnat "preşedinte Facebook" (după surprinzatoarea sa victorie din 2014 împotriva lui Victor Ponta), dar care se potriveşte că oiştea-n gard în cazul organizaţiilor PNL rurale. Sau, poate, liberalii îşi imaginează că electoratul din zona rurală (mai ales cel de vârste venerabile) stă cu mobilul la brâu şi, cînd termină de săpat o brazdă pe câmp sau în grădină, intră repede pe Facebook să vadă ce mai spun unii şi alţii (mai ales politicienii!) şi că să dea like-uri. În plus, adevărat este că tinerii pot fi prinşi de o campanie electorală doar pe reţelele de socializare, dar la fel de adevărat este şi că exact ei nu se înghesuie, prin definiţie, la urne, ci se mulţumesc să dea like-uri şi să înjure cu puncte-puncte pe Facebook. Asta fiind lumea reală, un număr mare de prieteni virtuali nu va duce implicit la creşterea scorului obţinut de PNL în alegeri. În schimb, raportarea activităţii liderilor locali ai PNL la numărul de postări zilnice şi de like-uri primite le va permite liderilor centrali să se debaraseze de colegii indezirabili - aia care îşi permit să critice conducerea partidului. Şi ce să vezi, exact asta urmăreşte, conform unor voci liberale, Ludovic Orban: debarcarea liderilor locali ostili lui.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * 3 sept. 2015, Sala Palatului. Ioan Holender renunţă la poziţia de director al Festivalului George Enescu: În 20 de ani niciun guvern nu a fost în stare să facă o sală de concerte demnă de cultura acestei ţări. După trei ani, din acelaşi loc, Dragnea constată că "până acum s-a vorbit prea mult şi s-a făcut puţin. Trebuie schimbat ceva". Ironic, PSD şi el sunt tot la putere
     Sâmbătă, 10 martie 2018, Sala Palatului din Bucureşti
     În faţa a 5.000 de oameni, Liviu Dragnea, preşedintele PSD, şi-a reconfirmat forţa şi poziţia în partid, atât a lui personal, cât şi prin noua conducere aleasă. Numărul doi în partid a devenit Vorica Dăncilă, cea pe care a pus-o premier.
     În faţa PSD, Liviu Dragnea a avut un discurs de 27 de pagini în care a constatat care este situaţia actuală din politică şi economie şi a venit cu câteva idei: readucerea celor 3 milioane de români de afară în ţară, cel puţin jumătate dintre ei, creşterea natalităţii, creşterea infrastructurii, educaţiei şi sănătăţii plus schimbări în justiţie.
     La pagina 27 din discurs a întrebat sala: Mă vreţi în continuare preşedintele vostru? Cine este pentru?
     Dacă citeşti discursul, aplaudat şi ovaţionat la scenă deschisă (ceea ce nu este deloc rău), poţi să tragi concluzia că Liviu Dragnea tocmai a venit, revenit în România după 25 de ani de muncă în afară, după decenii de exil în care a încercat să-şi facă un rost mai bun în altă parte.
     Deşi este la putere în România de mai bine de 20 de ani, şi în opoziţie eşti tot la putere, când se discută despre business şi alocarea banilor de la buget, Liviu Dragnea constată că "până acum s-a vorbit prea mult şi s-a făcut prea puţin, trebuie schimbat ceva. Nu putem merge în acelaşi ritm. România are nevoie de o regândire a ritmului de dezvoltare a infrastructurii."
     Parcă nici nu ar fi fost în România.
     1. Infrastructura.
     De când este în politică, şi mai ales din 2007 încoace, 90% din banii pentru infrastructură s-au dus către vestul ţării. În toată acestă perioadă, unde a fost Liviu Dragnea?
     Moldova şi sudul ţării, cele mai sărace zone din România, inclusiv fieful lui electoral - Teleormanul - nu şi-au dezvoltat deloc infrastructura pentru că banii au fost alocaţi spre vestul ţării. Cu Dragnea la putere. Deşi Moldova şi Oltenia îi aduc cele mai multe voturi, banii pentru infrastructură se duc în vest.
     2. Capitalul românesc.
     Liviu Dragnea constată că "e nevoie să protejăm, să încurajăm şi să respectăm cu adevărat capitalul privat românesc. An de an, lună de lună, zi de zi, capitalul românesc pierde o luptă inegală în faţa capitalului străin."
     De când PSD a revenit la putere în 2012, cu Liviu Dragnea vicepremier şi mai apoi liderul de facto al Guvernului României, investiţiile statului au scăzut an de an, ajungând la un minim de 15 ani. Dincolo de fisc, controale, DNA, capitalul românesc poate creşte numai dacă investiţiile statului cresc. Sub ochii lui Dragnea, investiţiile statului au scăzut, iar el constată că acest capital românesc pierde în faţa capitalului străin.
     3. Muncă.
     Dragnea constată că "forţa activă a unei societăţi este reprezentată de cei care muncesc în prezent, dar şi de cei care au muncit în trecut sau de cei care vor munci în viitor. PSD este şi va fi principalul partid care face justiţie socială pentru cei care muncesc, pentru cei care pun în mişcare şi contribuie activ la dezvoltarea României. "
     Dacă ne uităm la datele statistice pe 2017 centralizate de ZF pe baza informaţiilor de la Institutul Naţional de Statistică, doar unu din patru locuitori din România lucrează. În Cehia, unu din doi locuitori lucrează.
     Problema este că în Giurgiu, Botoşani, Vaslui, Călăraşi, Dâmboviţa, Teleorman, Ialomiţa, Olt şi Bacău doar unu din opt locuitori munceşte. În Teleorman rata de angajare este de 16%, în timp ce în vestul ţării este de peste 30%.
     Dacă ne uităm la alte date statistice, judeţele Gorj, Vaslui şi Teleorman sunt pe ultimul loc la atragerea investitorilor străini.
     Dacă nu sunt investiţii străine, nu sunt nici locuri de muncă şi nici joburi mai bine plătite.
     4. Salarii
     Liviu Dragnea spune că investitorii străini au venit în România pentru că au găsit o forţă de muncă bine pregătită pe care au plătit-o cu salarii mici. El vrea să schimbe acest lucru.
     În Teleorman, judeţul pe care îl conduce cu o mână forte de peste 20 de ani, salariul mediu net în 2017 a fost de 1.780 lei sub media naţională, de 2.384 lei şi aproape la jumătate faţă de Bucureşti unde salariul mediu este de 3.116 lei.
     Pentru că nu a avut investiţii străine, Teleormanul nu plăteşte salarii mai mari. Iar acest lucru se întâmplă de peste 20 de ani, timp în care Liviu Dragnea a fost la putere.
     5 Educaţie
     Liviu Dragnea constată, după 20 de ani că "educaţia este de departe domeniul cel mai rentabil. Educaţia depăşeşte ca impact asupra dezvoltării, orice altă activitate economică sau socială. România are nevoie disperată să recupereze aproape cele trei decenii în care reforma educaţiei a eşuat...România şi-a ratat proiectul de educaţie în primul râd pentru că l-a fragmentat politic. "
     Dacă îmi amintesc bine, judeţul Teleorman, este printer ultimile din România în privinţa educaţiei, promovabilitate şi printe primele la abandon şcolar. Iar Liviu Dragnea este în politică având pe mână resursele bugetului de stat, de peste 20 de ani, iar acum constată că românia şi-a ratat proiectul de educaţie.
     După ce deja a pierdut inteligenţa şcolară şi universitară, Liviu Dragnea vrea să acum să oprească "printr-un program ambiţios de renaştere a învăţământului românesc şi de cuplare a lui la metodele şi standardele occidentale."
     Ironia sorţii este că acum trei ani din acelaşi loc - pe 3 septembrie 2015 - în care Liviu Dragnea şi-a susţinut discursul privind ce trebuie să facă România, Ioan Holender cunoscutul român care a condus ani de zile Opera din Viena, a constatat că în peste două decenii niciun guvern al României nu a fost în stare să facă o sală de concerte demnă de cultura acestei ţări şi a anunţat retragerea din funcţia de director artistic al festivalului George Enescu. De atunci au trecut trei ani, s-au făcut cel puţin 10 malluri, dar nici o sală de concerte. Iar PSD, cu Liviu Dragnea în frunte, era şi atunci la putere, ca şi acum.
     P.S. Nu ştiu ce va face Liviu Dragnea şi PSD cu programul de guvernare, dar am aflat care sunt ideile celui care ar vrea să fie prim-ministru dacă PNL şi preşedintele Iohannis vor fi la putere. Ludvoc Orban (aflat în politică şi la putere de 28 de ani, mai vechi decât Dragnea), adresându-se liberalilor: Gata cu blaturile. Fiecare şef de organizaţie PNL să dea cu parul în şeful de la PSD. 
 
