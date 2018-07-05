   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       

Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 12.09.2018

BURSA 12.09.2018

F.B.
 
      Adevărul
     *  Culise. Dragnea vrea să-l tragă pe linie moartă pe Maior. Care e planul
     Radu Eremia, jurnalist al ziarului Adevărul, scrie că Parlamentul, dominat de majoritatea PSD-ALDE, va propune Ministerului de Externe să demareze procedura de rechemare a ambasadorului României în SUA, George Maior, au declarat surse politice. Motivul? Dragnea şi Tăriceanu suspectează că Maior şi Ponta uneltesc pentru a desface majoritatea parlamentară. Decizia finală îi va aparţine preşedintelui Iohannis.
     Publicaţia mai arată arată că astăzi, Comisia de politică externă a Senatului îl va audia pe ambasadorul României în SUA, George Maior. Iar aceasta, oficial, "pentru a da o serie de explicaţii cu privire la activitatea sa de ambasador, cu declaraţiile publice pe care le-a făcut în ultima vreme, care au stârnit, nu vă ascund, o serie de întrebări şi, probabil, mai mult de atât, anumite îngrijorări şi nemulţumiri. Ele pot să afecteze în mod serios relaţia în Parteneriatul Strategic", a anunţat preşedintele Senatului Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, dar şi membru în Comisia de politică externă. Potrivit unor surse politice, deciza audierii lui Maior a fost strict o înţelegere între Dragnea şi Tăriceanu. Acest lucru este indicat de faptul că alţi membri ai Comisiei de politică externă nu ştiu care sunt motivele audierii. "Eu nu am fost informat de motivele chemării. Totuşi, nu văd audierea unui oficial fie din administraţie sau diplomaţie ca pe o sancţiune. E rolul Parlamentului să-i cheme" a declarat senatorul PSD Mihnea Costoiu. Senatorul PNL Alina Gorghiu, vicepreşedinte al Comisiei de politică externă, a completat: "Nu este niciun motiv special scris în cererea pentru Maior".
     După ce Rudolph Giuliani, unul dintre avocaţii lui Trump, i-a trimis o scrisoare preşedintelui Iohannis în care a criticat activitatea DNA, George Maior a catalogat textul drept "lobby" făcut pentru persoane din România cu "probleme penale". Ulterior, însuşi Giuliani a recunoscut că a primit bani pentru scrisoarea critică la adresa procurorilor.
     Bancherul
     *  BCR pierde clienţi fideli de zeci de ani, după ce le-a blocat conturile fără să-i anunţe
     Publicaţia Bancherul arată cum mai mulţi clienţi ai BCR spun că vor schimba banca, invocând problemele recente privind actualizarea datelor personale, când banca le-a blocat conturile fără să-i anunţe în prealabil, dar şi din cauza birocraţiei excesive, a modului greoi de comunicare şi a comisioanelor mari în comparaţie cu alte bănci.
     "Mi-a fost blocat cardul şi nu am mai putut face plăţi. Am aflat asta la benzinărie, după ce am făcut plinul. Nu mi se pare corect ca BCR să procedeze astfel, motiv pentru care voi trece la altă bancă. Oricum, din câte am văzut, sunt bănci cu comisioane mult mai mici decât la BCR", ni s-a plâns recent un client al BCR de peste 20 de ani, la Reclamaţiibanci.ro.
     "Băncile abuzează în continuare. Deşi sunt un prestator de servicii, în loc să servească, au acel comportament teribil de non-business, forcing, tipic unui serviciu IMPUS şi nu cu adevărat concurenţial", comentează un cititor pe site-ul Bancherul.ro.
     Conform ziarului Bancherul, Răspunsul BCR a fost următorul: "Toţi clienţii noştri au fost informaţi atât letric, cât şi prin SMS, cu privire la procesul de actualizare a datelor. Aceasta este o iniţiativă legală ce se aplică la nivel naţional în domeniul bancar şi trebuie să respectăm reglementările în vigoare. Mulţumim pentru înţelegere!"
     Însă clientul a răspuns că nu a fost deloc informat şi nici nu a primit vreun telefon de avertisment înainte de blocarea conturilor, după cum a păţit şi clientul BCR menţionat mai sus: "Nu am primit niciun SMS şi nicio scrisoare. Verificaţi dacă au fost trimise".
     Plângerile din partea clienţilor au fost numeroase, existând şi multe izbucniri de furie. Dureros pentru bancă şi clienţi depotrivă este faptul că această decizie surprinzătoare de blocare a conturilor a fost luată împotriva unor clienţi cu o vechime de zeci de ani în relaţia cu banca!
     În concluzie, numeroase dintre comentariile de nemulţumire ale clienţilor au fost însoţite de afirmăţia că vor recurge la "divorţ" de BCR, o situaţie deloc favorabilă băncii.
     Cotidianul
     *  Taica protocoalelor: patru minciuni gogonate ale "sfântului" Lazăr
     Valer Marian, redactor al ziarului Cotidianul, scrie despre Augustin Lazăr, procurorul general al Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie (PICCJ), că "a fost prins recent cu cel puţin patru minciuni gogonate referitor la cele două protocoale încheiate de Parchetul General cu SRI în decembrie 2016 ". Se pare că prima dintre aceste minciuni a fost spusă în ianuarie 2017, la prima şedinţă a noului CSM, când Augustin Lazăr a comunicat că nu ar fi comunicat niciun protocol cu SRI. Cotidianul însă arată clar că "la data respectivă nici nu se uscase bine cerneala de pe cele două protocoale încheiate de PICCJ cu SRI cu doar o lună înainte, protocoale semnate de procurorul general Augustin Lazăr şi de directorul Eduard Helwig". O a doua minciună ar fi venit în luna aprilie a acestui an, când a când a transmis Ministerului Justiţiei o listă cu opt protocoale de colaborare instituţională încheiate de PICCJ începând din anul 2005, în care a fost menţionat doar un singur protocol încheiat în decembrie 2016, deşi atunci au fost încheiate două protocoale, cu numere de înregistrare diferite şi cu conţinut diferit, unul clasificat şi unul neclasificat.
     A treia minciună spusă de Augustin Lazăr "a constat în afirmaţia că protocolul secret încheiat în 2016 a fost denunţat şi nu se mai aplică din martie 2017, care a fost contrazisă de el însuşi în adresa oficială transmisă Ministerului Justiţiei în aprilie 2018, în care s-a consemnat că protocolul clasificat încheiat în decembrie 2016 este în vigoare".
     Minciuna cu numărul patru ar fi aceea în care Lazăr a afirmat că "încheierea protocoalelor din decembrie 2016 a fost o obligaţie impusă prin Ordonanţa de Urgenţă a Guvernului nr.6/14.03.2016, adoptată de Guvernul Cioloş, la propunerea ministrului de justiţie Raluca Prună. Ori, dacă a fost o obligaţie impusă, cum se explică că Parchetul General a funcţionat nouă luni fără protocoale şi că acestea au fost abrogate la scurt timp după ce au fost semnate, deşi OUG nr.6/2016 nu a fost abrogată? În realitate, protocoalele în discuţie au fost încheiate de Lazăr şi Helwig cu trei zile înainte de alegerile parlamentare din 11 decembrie 2016, când era previzibilă victoria categorică a PSD, cei doi semnatari urmărind să se asigure astfel pentru eventualitatea în care un guvern constituit şi condus de PSD ar fi abrogat ordonanţa susmenţionată", mai arată Valeri Marian pentru Cotidianul.
     Dincolo de vina morală pentru aceste chestiuni, Cotidianul scrie că este gravă ascunderea faţă de Ministrul Justiţiei a încheierii celor două protocoale cu SRI din decembrie 2016, fiind motiv suficient pentru revocarea din funcţie.
     Curierul Naţional
     *  Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Bucureşti a primit o delegaţie de oameni de afaceri turci
     Curierul Naţional informează că Prof. univ. dr. ing. Sorin Dimitriu, preşedintele Camerei de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti (CCIB), a primit la sediul Camerei bucureştene o delegaţie de oameni de afaceri turci, alcătuită din 11 firme din domeniul industriei chimice şi cosmetice, condusă de dl. Ilker Duran, director al firmei ILKOM, membru al Consiliului de Conducere al Camerei de Comerţ din Bursa (BTSO).
     Preşedintele Camerei bucureştene a exprimat interesul privind dezvoltarea relaţiilor economice şi comerciale cu Republica Turcia, o dovadă în acest sens fiind cele şase acorduri de cooperare încheiate de CCIB cu organizaţii similare din această ţară, dar şi buna colaborare cu Asociaţia Oamenilor de Afaceri Turci din România. În acest context, Preşedintele Dimitriu, a subliniat deschiderea pentru semnarea unor astfel de documente cu BTSO, precum şi pentru organizarea unei misiuni economice în Turcia, acesta fiind un bun prilej pentru a cunoaşte noi posibili parteneri.
     Totodată, potrivit lui Ilker Duran, există interes pentru colaborarea cu parteneri români, în acest domeniu şi nu numai. În acest context, oaspetele turc a adresat conducerii CCIB invitaţia de a vizita, cu o misiune economică, oraşul Bursa. Relaţiile economice dintre cele două state sunt la un nivel bun. După volumul schimburilor comerciale, Turcia ocupă locul 6 (după Germania, Italia, Franţa, Ungaria si Polonia) fiind principalul partener al României din afara UE. Tendinţa de majorare a schimburilor comerciale româno-turce s-a menţinut şi în prima jumătate a anului 2018, în care volumul total s-a majorat, comparativ cu perioada similară din 2017, cu 27,6%, din care exportul cu 19,3% ajungând la 1.375 milioane USD, iar importul cu 33,8% (2.084,5 milioane USD).
     Jurnalul Naţional
     *  Nu mai promiteţi proiecte noi. Vă faceţi de râs! Terminaţi-le măcar pe cele vechi!
     Radu Tudor, redactor al publicaţiei Jurnalul Naţional, scrie despre guvernul PSD-ALDE că este "corigent la capitolul investiţii, mai ales în zona de infrastructură", şi că încearcă să compenseze acest "handicap grav" în ochii opiniei publice.
     Astfel, redactorul arată că recent au fost anunţate proiectele de PPP (parteneriat public-privat). Adică mari investiţii făcute de firme private, care mai apoi din taxe îşi recuperează investiţia. Totul bun şi frumos, pe model occidental. Problema este "că multe dintre proiectele anunţate sunt de ani de zile menţionate, promise, nerealizate. Deşi avem absolut tot ce ne trebuie ca ţară să le realizăm". Ne lipsesc însă persoane competente.
     Pe lângă halucinaţii de genul "o nouă staţiune turistică în Munţii Făgăraş", lista PPP include şi următoarea promisiune - construirea aeroportului Bucureşti Sud: "Supraaglomerarea Aeroportului Henri Coandă - Otopeni impune construirea unui nou aeroport, în zona de sud a Bucureştiului, atât pentru pasageri, cât şi pentru mărfuri. Aeroportul din zona de sud a Bucureştiului va putea deveni un punct de tranzit în deplasările pasagerilor către regiunile Asia - Pacific, cât şi Europa - America. Dimensiunea Aeroportului Bucureşti Sud va trebui proiectată pentru un trafic de aproximativ 30 de milioane de pasageri, pe o suprafaţă desfăşurată de maximum 600 ha şi să fie dotat cu cel puţin două terminale. În măsura în care se vor identifica asemenea suprafeţe la autorităţile locale, acestea pot participa la constituirea societăţii de proiect. Accesul la acest aeroport se va face şi pe noua autostradă Bucureşti-Alexandria-Craiova şi pe centura Bucureştiului, care este prevăzută să treacă în apropiere, cât şi pe noua magistrală de metrou Bragadiru-Piaţa Unirii". Ar fi de râs, dar în realitate e de plâns, scrie Jurnalul Naţional.
     Ziarul Naţional
     *  Crin Antonescu: "Harjoana" Ponta-Dragnea, "o penibila rafuiala de mahala"
     Ziarul Naţional scrie că după o lungă perioadă în care nu a mai fost zărit sau auzit pe scenă politică autohtonă, de pe care s-a retras, fostul lider PNL - care a condus, alături de Victor Ponta, Uniunea Social Liberală - a catalogat în termeni categorici săgeţile pe care şi le aruncă actualul şi fostul lider PSD.
     Întrebat dacă ştie ce înseamnă "statul paralel" invocat de Dragnea de ceva vreme, fostul lider PNL a admis că e o tema serioasă de discuţie, spre deosebire de contrele dintre actualul şef PSD şi fostul premier. "Asta este o discuţie serioasă -fără poze - cu alte argumente (...) e o discuţie interesantă, importantă, e una din problemele mari ale societăţii româneşti şi ale politicii româneşti în ultimii ani (...) este o tema serioasă (...) iar hârjoană dintre dl Ponta şi dl Dragnea este doar o penibilă răfuială de mahala, care nu poate să lumineze, să ne facem să înţelegem sau să rezolvăm problema statului paralel sau cum l-om numi", a declarat Crin Antonescu la Digi24.
     Totodată, fostul lider liberal a susţinut, cu referire la manifestarea din 10 august şi pe fondul solicitării PSD-ului vizând investigarea ipotezei privind eventuale finanţări externe ale protestului, următorul aspect: "cert este că în toată această istorie, această zi prezintă nişte ciudăţenii, dar nu pot eu să dezvolt acum". 
 
1.  # SUS/JOS PROTOCOLUL
    (mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 12.09.2018, ora 10:04)  
 Cum/necum ŢARA s-a ,, evaporat " și jandarmeria n-a tras cu H²0 ...


 
English Section
05.09.2018
MRS. FIREA'S VERBAL BOMBS
The mayor of Bucharest continues the war with the internal affairs minister
     * "There have been attempts for the prefect to be made a scapegoat"
     * "The support from the government wasn't much to talk about, so if it were withdrawn, there wouldn't be much of a difference"
     Bucharest's General Mayor was heard on Tuesday as a witness by the prosecutors of the General Prosecutor's Office in the case concerning the events which happened on August 10th in Victoriei Square. Before going into the Prosecutors' Department building, Gabriela Firea said she stood by her statements made immediately after the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD and said: "I always speak based on facts, not just in this particular case, but in other areas as well, including politics. I will be answering to the questions of the prosecutor who contacted me and told me I was supposed to be heard in the case which is now being investigated concerning the intervention of the gendarmes on August 10th".  click here to read the entire article
31.08.2018
Europe is seeing the specter of the "stones of hunger"
     The particularly hot weather and the conditions of extreme draught in Europe have brought to light terrible warnings from the past.
     Associated Press recently wrote that in the riverbed of the Elba in the Czech Republic have resurfaced the giant stones known as "the hunger stones", which have indicated over time, the coming of hard times.
     "When you see me, weep", is written on one of these stones, which seems to be considered the best hydrological benchmark in Europe. The inscription is in German and dates back to 1616.
     A detailed analysis of the stone inscriptions was published by the Czech researchers in the "Climate of the Past" magazine in 2013 (author's note: "Droughts in the Czech Lands, 1090-2012 AD", April 2013).  click here to read the entire article
29.08.2018
American record: the Nasdaq has exceeded the 8,000 points level
     * Claudiu Cazacu, XTB România: "United States companies have posted results that even exceeded the analysts' expectations, which were already for 2-figure profit increases"
     * Liviu Moldovan, financial analyst: "Currently, investors have a «blind» faith in the stock markets, in general, and in that of the US, in particular"
     For the first time in the history of the American markets, Nasdaq has surpassed the psychological level of 8,000 points.
     In the August 27 session, the Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) index also reached an all time high, ending the trading session at almost 2,897 points.  click here to read the entire article
27.08.2018
Darius Vâlcov digs up the IPO of Digi Communications
     The capital market was marked, last week, by a number of controversial statements tied to the listing of Digi Communications, starting from the statements made recently by Darius Vâlcov, state advisor on the team of the prime-minister, who wrote on his Facebook page that he has asked the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) if it was true that the book value of the Digi shares was 1 leu and 8 bani, and pointed out that at the time of the IPO, the shares of Digi were listed at 40 lei and are currently priced at 28 lei (30% down) and keep going down.  click here to read the entire article
23.08.2018
Highways keep collapsing - this time in Germany
     Angela Merkel inaugurated the highway in December 2005, less than a month after she became chancellor of Germany.
     The highway was built on the territory of the former East Germany, connects Lubeck and the Polish border, after the junction with A11, and goes through the electoral precinct of chancellor Merkel.  click here to read the entire article
20.08.2018
THE NATIONAL MINERAL RESOURCES AGENCY, IN A NOTIFICATION TO THE PRIME-MINISTER:
The failure to update the natural gas royalties has caused a loss of 8 billion lei to the state budget
     The Romanian government has lost over 8 billion lei, between 2006-2018, following the failure to update the royalties paid by the oil and gas companies, says Gigi Dragomir, the president of the National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM), in a report sent to the prime-minister.  click here to read the entire article
15.08.2018
"In 1997, the Lombard interest rate rose from 50% to 674%, in one night"
      * (Interview with Radu Graţian Gheţea, President - CEO of CEC Bank)
     In banking there are many risks and that is why banks need to be flexible and have as diverse an exposure as possible, which take the market circumstances at the time into account, says Radu Graţian Gheţea, President and CEO of CEC Bank. He told us, in an interview: "We have to adapt to what is happening in the market and we need to do things in such a way that the economic activity and that of the bank both function properly. If we're going with the idea that we want to eliminate every risk, then we'll just stop doing anything. For instance, we have been and we are a bank which heavily funds agriculture, which also means animal husbandry. A few years ago, our exposure to the aviculture sector was rather significant, and when the avian flu came we had to cover some non-performing loans on that segment. Now that the avian flu is done, we are facing the swine flu. What should we do, stop lending?"
     Reporter: Lately, there have been opinions from some experts who are saying that there is a wave of non-performing loans of the ones taken out by the First Home Program. What is your comment on these statements?  click here to read the entire article
08.08.2018
"Banks of the future need to speak the same language as the new generations"
     * (Interview with Laszlo Diosi, OTP Bank CEO)
     Reporter: How would you describe the banking market, at the present time?
     Laszlo Diosi: Even though there are plenty of challenges, there are also many opportunities for the Romanian banking system. The lessons of the financial-economic crisis have resulted in a better regulated framework, stable, transparent and predictable. The guiding line of the policies developed by the authorities that are qualified, but in particular by those with a regulatory and oversight role has been characterized by a balance between profitability and systemic safety.
     But there is no shortage of challenges. We are talking here about challenges which concern the digitalization of the banking system and the national and international legislation. The entire system needs to align with complex and sometimes confused regulations.
     Recorded by Emilia Olescu  click here to read the entire article
31.07.2018
"I would wholeheartedly vote for a Romexit"
     * (Interview with Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers)
     The management of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) needs to find out from brokers whether Romania truly needs a derivatives market, says Dan Paul, the president of the Association of Brokers, who was kind enough to grant BURSA an interview.  click here to read the entire article
27.07.2018
THE DĂNCILĂ GOVERNMENT AFTER SIX MONTHS
Budget deficit has increased 2.4 times
     Now we know why prime-minister Dăncilă was in a hurry to announce the activity report for the first six months at the helm of the Romanian government: the nice tale of the hike of pensions and salaries wasn't supposed to be overshadowed by the evolution of budget expenses, whose increase has led the deficit of the consolidated general budget to 1.61% of the GDP, from 0.88% after the first five months of the year.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
BECAUSE AN AGREEMENT ON THE PRICE COULDN'T BE REACHED,
The Alro Public Offer has failed
     The public offer started by Vimetco and Conef for a stake of at most 53.77% of the shares of Alro Slatina (Alro) has been unsuccessful, as the issuer announced that due to the unfavorable market conditions, the shareholders, company and underwriters couldn't agree on a price for the volume of 383.79 million shares put up for sale.  click here to read the entire article
23.07.2018
ECONOMIC ANALYST AURELIAN DOCHIA PREDICTS:
"A hike in taxes, unavoidable in the near future"
     * According to Eurostat, Romania has the biggest governmental deficit in the EU
     The hike of some taxes, in the near future, is unavoidable, according to economic analyst Aurelian Dochia.
     His statement comes as, in the first quarter, the government's deficit has seen an increase over the last quarter of 2017, according to data by the European Statistics Office (Eurostat).  click here to read the entire article
13.07.2018
Russia World Cup
The last assault in Moscow: France - Croatia
     The final tournament of the World Football Cup will end with a gala representation, the duel between Croatia and France. France, the with the most expensive players in the tournament, has met the expectations, Croatia is the biggest surprise the of the competition.  click here to read the entire article
09.07.2018
FOOTBALL AND MONEY
Professionally sold image
     Cristiano Ronaldo (33 years old) had several hits over the last few days, even though in the final tournament of the World Championship he failed to exceed expectations, as Portugal was eliminated in the round of eight.  click here to read the entire article
05.07.2018
The global water crisis is avoiding Romania
     The world is intensely preparing for a water crisis, the most important resource for human life. The signs, on a continental and global level, that there is a water problem are increasingly clear.  click here to read the entire article
.