Revista Presei

REVISTA PRESEI 13.01.2018

BURSA 13.01.2018

     *  ADEVARUL
     *  Surse. Trei nume mari din PSD se luptă pentru şefia MAI, deşi Carmen Dan refuză să plece. Cum poate scăpa Tudose de ministrul de Interne 30
     Ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, refuză să demisioneze, dar trei lideri importanţi din PSD se luptă deja pentru şefia MAI: Claudiu Manda, Adrian Ţuţuianu şi Gabriel Vlase. Premierul Mihai Tudose are două variante: fie o revocă pe Carmen Dan, fie aşteaptă decizia Comitetului Executiv al PSD, programat la sfârşitul lunii. De partea cealaltă, Liviu Dragnea este în turneu prin ţară pentru a-şi asigura sprijinul baronilor mici şi mijlocii.
     Surse politice au declarat pentru "Adevărul" că premierul era convins că ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan, nu va demisiona, astfel încât "o mai lasă câteva zile să fiarbă în suc propriu". "Dacă nu-şi va da demisia până la CEX, o va revoca din funcţie", spun sursele citate. Comitetul Executiv (CEX) al PSD a fost convocat pe 29 ianuarie, la Iaşi, cu scopul de a discuta restructurarea Guvernului propusă de Tudose. În cadrul CEX-ului, premierul va cere reducerea numărului de ministere de la 24 la 19 şi va propune un înlocuitor pentru Carmen Dan la Ministerul de Interne. Potrivit unor surse politice, cele mai mari şanse pentru şefia MAI le au Adrian Ţuţuianu şi Gabriel Vlase. Ţuţuianu a fost mazilit de Dragnea din funcţia de ministru al Apărării, iar numele lui Gabriel Vlase a fost dat ca sigur atât în Guvernul Grindeanu, cât şi în Guvernul Tudose, dar de fiecare dată s-a opus Liviu Dragnea. De asemenea, un alt candidat cu şanse este senatorul PSD Claudiu Manda, preşedintele Comisiei de control SRI şi partenerul Liei Olguţa Vasilescu, ministrul Muncii, care, uşor-uşor, ia distanţă de Liviu Dragnea.
     Războiul dintre Mihai Tudose şi Liviu Dragnea, purtat până acum în şoaptă, a ieşit la suprafaţă. Premierul i-a cerut demisia ministrului de Interne Carmen Dan, fidelă lui Liviu Dragnea, pe motiv că l-a minţit în legătură cu schimbarea şefului Poliţiei Române. Mai exact, Carmen Dan l-a propus pe chestorul Cătălin Ioniţă ca şef al Poliţiei Române, în locul lui Bogdan Despescu, spunându-i premierului că acesta îşi doreşte postul. "Am întrebat-o dacă omul acela doreşte funcţia. A zis că îşi doreşte. L-am sunat pe om. Răspunsul lui a fost exact aşa: «Domnule prim-ministru, permiteţi să raportez, în cursul dimineţii m-am prezentat la doamna ministru cu un raport că nu-mi doresc această funcţie». Nu mai am ce să lucrez cu un asemenea ministru de Interne care mă minte în halul acesta", a spus Mihai Tudose la Antena 3. Premierul a avut şi martori la discuţia cu Carmen Dan: fostul jurnalist Bogdan Chirieac, invitat permanent în studioul Antenei 3.
     *  BANCHERUL
     *  Raiffeisen Bank, amendată de ANPC pentru că a refuzat să-i dea pensia unui client printr-un mandatar
     Raiffeisen Bank a fost amendata de Autoritatea Nationala pentru Protectia Consumatorului (ANPC) cu 1.000 de lei, jumatate din maximul prevazut de lege, pentru ca a refuzat sa elibereze pensia unui client plecat in strainatate, dar care avea un reprezentant (mandatar) sa-i ridice banii din banca, in fiecare luna.
     Banca a refuzat sa-i dea banii respectivului mandatar, desi acesta avea o procura in acest sens, emisa de consulatul Romaniei din tara unde avea rezidenta clientul Raiffeisen, act pe baza caruia banca a acceptat anterior, timp de peste un an, sa vireze pensia reprezentantului clientului.
     Si atunci de ce nu a mai vrut banca sa-i dea banii reprezentantului clientului sau, desi acesta avea o procura valabila?
     Din prudenta, s-a justificat banca, mai exact pentru a nu se confrunta cu situatia in care procura sa fi fost intre timp anulata iar mandatarul clientului sa retraga ilegal banii, fara acordul clientului, astfel incat banca sa fie nevoita sa-l despagubeasca ulterior.
     Cu alte cuvinte, banca a preferat sa recurga la un potential abuz, refuzand sa elibereze banii de pensie, probabil necesari pentru subzistenta pentru clientul sau, cu scopul de a evita o potentiala scadere temporara a profitului bancii, de ordinul a sute de milioane de lei in fiecare an.
     Raiffeisen l-a pus pe imputernicitul care trebuie sa ridice pensia clientului sa se duca la un notar de la care sa obtina un act din care sa rezulte, in urma veificarii la Registul National Notarial, ca mandatul nu a fost revocat, ceea ce inseamna costuri suplimentare si timp pierdut.
     Cinstit ar fi fost ca banca sa-i dea omului pensia si apoi sa verifice, pentru ca oricum dispune de o armata de angajati si juristi, daca nu cumva procura respectiva a fost revocata. Oricum, daca s-ar fi intamplat asta, banca isi putea recupera ulterior banii de la cel care a inselat-o, printr-o actiune in justitie.
     Banca insa a preferat sa nu riste niciun banut din profit si sa blocheze pensia omului.
     Motiv pentru care acesta a reclamat Raiffeisen la ANPC, care a ajuns la concluzia ca banca a avut un comportament incorect, astfel ca a amendat-o si i-a interzis sa mai solicite mandatarilor acte de la notar, daca acestia aveau o procura valabila.
     *  COTIDIANUL
     *  Tudose, spânzurat de un europarlamentar coleg
     Europarlamentarul Viorica Dăncilă, preşedinta Organizaţiei de Femei a PSD, critică afirmaţiile premierului Mihai Tudose despre autonomia Ţinutul Secuiesc, precizând că declaraţiile legate de spânzurare sau pedeapsa cu moartea pot avea consecinţe în plan european.
     "Suntem un stat membru al UE şi primii care trebuie să aibă grijă la respectarea valorilor la care am aderat sunt demnitarii statului român. Îl avertizez pe premier să se aplece mai atent şi mai responsabil asupra propriului discurs. Nu trebuie activate teme şi abordări care pot fi interpretate ca nerespectând valorile europene, indiferent de context", afirmă Dăncilă într-un comunicat de presă.
     Europarlamentarul a adăugat că PSD reprezintă acum imaginea guvernării României în faţa partenerilor eruropeni.
     "Astfel de abordări nefericite - analogii legate de spânzurare sau pedeapsa cu moartea, de care mă delimitez, pot fi taxate. Suntem foarte clari în a susţine că principiul constituţional al statului naţional unitar român nu este ceva negociabil. Aceasta este poziţia tuturor partidelor româneşti şi a tuturor instituţiilor şi este, după cum spuneam, una fără echivoc. Tocmai de aceea, ştiute fiind aceste lucruri, nu este nevoie de utilizarea unor formulări nefericite pentru a puncta ceva cu care suntem toţi de acord", a susţinut Viorica Dăncilă.
     Premierul Mihai Tudose a declarat, miercuri, referitor la declaraţia comună privind autonomia semnată de liderii UDMR, PPMT ŞI PCM, că nu se pune problema unei astfel de autonomii, iar toţi cei care vor flutura steagul secuiesc, vor flutura alături de steag.
     *  CURENTUL
     *  Declaraţie halucinantă a şefului CNAS: Medicul de familie trebuie să arate că este şi un bun vânzător şi un bun manager. Să arate, cui?
     Pentru cine nu ştie încă, medicii de familie au absolvit Facultatea de Medicină. Cu toate astea, de-a lungul anilor, toţi oficialii din sănătate le-au impus noi şi noi condiţionalităţi pentru a-şi practica meseria de medic: să ştie legislaţie şi proceduri contabile, să înveţe şi infomatică, să ştie legislaţia muncii, ce mai, omul multilateral dezvoltat visat de Ceauşescu este întruchipat într-o mare măsură de medicul nostru de familie. Acum se doreşte o nouă funcţionalitate a robotizatului medic de familie: cea de vânzător de servicii şi de manager. Preşedintele Casei Naţionale de Asigurări de Sănătate, Laurenţiu Mihai, a susţinut o conferinţă de presă în care a explicat faptul că medicii de familie vor primi cu 17% mai mulţi bani decât anul trecut, adică, aproximativ două miliarde de lei dar că aceştia trebuie să arate, nespecifcând cui, că sunt şi buni manageri, şi buni vânzători! Şi noi, care credeam că medicul de familie trebuie să arate oricui că e doar un bun MEDIC!
     "Pe medicina de famile avem o creştere de 17%, aproape 2 miliarde de lei. Vorbim de valoarea punctului minim garantat la 5,6 per capita, faţă de 2,8, iar pe serviciu, la 2,6, faţă de 2,2 per serviciu. Mi-aş mai dori ca medicul de familie să nu fie doar un distribuitor, ci un integrator al pacientului. Când va putea participa medicul de familie în programul de screening, în depistarea bolilor cronice sau oncologice, în acea clipă satisfacţia pacientului şi cea profesională a medicului vor creşte", a declarat Mihai.
     De asemenea, şeful CNAS a vorbit şi despre faptul că medicul de familie ar trebui să fie şi un bun manager pentru propriul cabinet medical.
     "Medicul de familie trebuie să arate că este şi un bun gestionar al activităţii economice. Contractul cu Casa nu este singura sursă de venit. Există posibilitatea e a presta servicii contra cost. De asemenea, pentru echipamente noi, se pot accesa fonduri europene. Depinde foarte mult de capacitatea managerială a fiecărui medic", a precizat Lurenţiu Mihai.
     Acesta a mai menţionat că se gândeşte la o gamă mai largă de servicii medicale pentru medicii de familie.
     *  NATIONAL
     *  A fost semnat contractul vizand achizitia de transportoare blindate Piranha 5
     Premierul Tudose a fost prezent, in cursul zilei de vineri, la sediul Ministerului Apararii, unde s-a semnat contractul dintre MApN si compania americana General Dynamics, in vederea achizitionarii transportoarelor Piranha 5.
     Acordul prevede ca se vor achizitiona 227 transportoare blindate. Sase din cele 36 astfel de transportoare ce vor intra in posesia MApN in acest an vor fi produse la Bucuresti, la Uzina Mecanica.
     "Astazi reusim sa semnam un contract, zic eu, cu o importanta majora nu doar pentru inzestrarea Armatei, ci mai ales pentru industria de aparare romaneasca", din cate a punctat ministrul Fifor.
     "Romania va deveni din nou producator, printr-o entitate de stat, in asociere cu GD, producator de tehnica militara si tehnica militara de varf, eu cred ca este un inceput bun pentru industria romaneasca, pentru industria romaneasca de aparare, din cadrul apararii", a subliniat si prim-ministrul.
     *  ROMANIA LIBERA
     *  Gabriela Firea şi Claudiu Manda cer întrunirea urgentă a CEx a PSD, pentru a tranşa criza politică
     Primarul general al Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, cere întrunirea urgentă a Comitetului Executiv Naţional (CEx) al PSD pentru "a tranşa criza politică", ce a avut drept "reacţie organică" încetinirea motoarelor administraţiei centrale şi locale.
     Senatorul Claudiu Manda, preşedintele Comisiei parlamentare de control a activităţii SRI, cere şi el convocarea CEx, printr-o postare publicată pe Facebook la miezul nopţii. "Consider că trebuie convocat cât mai repede Comitetul Executiv National al PSD. Situaţia din ultimele zile nu poate aştepta până la CExN de la Iaşi. Românii aşteaptă de la noi predictibilitate şi stabilitate, aşteaptă punerea în aplicare a programului de guvernare asumat. Guvernul trebuie să funcţioneze ca o echipă unită şi să îşi ducă la îndeplinire obiectivul votat de Parlament: o viaţă mai bună pentru români", scrie Manda.
     Edilul Capitalei susţine că trebuie "reinstaurat un climat politic la standarde europene, cu profesionalism şi rigoare", fiind necesară întrunirea CEx "pentru a tranşa criza politică". "Orice soluţie va reieşi din dezbaterea CEx va fi mai utilă pentru ţara decat instabilitatea actuală ", a mai scris edilul.
     La rândul lui, liderul PSD Vaslui, Dumitru Buzatu, a declarat vineri seara, la Antena 3, că mai mulţi colegi de partid i-au cerut să-i solicite liderului PSD, Liviu Dragnea, convocarea imediată a CEx. "Nu sunt un fan al domnului Liviu Dragnea, sunt un fan al PSD. Nu cred că are nevoie de aliaţi în momentul acesta, ci de oameni conştienţi de situaţia care s-a creat în partid. Colegii m-au rugat să-i transmit domnului Dragnea solicitarea de a convoca imediat CEx în zilele următoare, luni, marţi, pentru a lămuri situaţia din partid", a declarat Dumitru Buzatu.
     Întrebat care este situaţia care ar trebui lămurită, acesta a vorbit despre "raportul dintre Guvern şi partid, ruptura evidentă care se creează şi riscă să se adâncească, o autonomizare a premierului în raport cu majoritatea care-l susţine". "Autonomizare a premierului în raport cu majoritatea care-l susţine este o formulă cuprinzătoare - Guvernul nu mai aplică un dialog constructiv cu partidul", a mai spus liderul PSD Vaslui.
     *  ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     *  Bursa londoneză caută 6.500 mp de birouri la Bucureşti ca să mute o divizie de 500 de angajaţi. London Stock Exchange are 4.000 de angajaţi şi venituri anuale de 2 miliarde de lire sterline
     London Stock Exchange caută să închi­rie­ze în cen­trul Bucureştiului 6.500 mp de birouri pentru 500 de ana­lişti. Decizia luată de bursa londoneză vine în urma ale­gerii României după ce au mai luat în calcul Sofia şi Varşovia.
     Venirea unei divizii a London Stock Exchange la Bucureşti este confirmată de surse din piaţa imobiliară, dar şi din consultanţă, însă negocierile actuale îi determină pe consultanţi să ofere puţine informaţii privind profilul joburilor căutate. London Stock Exchange are 4.000 de angajaţi şi venituri anuale de 2 mi­liarde de lire sterline.
     *  Rezoluţie după Anul Nou pentru unul dintre cei mai puternici producători de ţigări din lume: Philip Morris vrea să se "lasă de ţigări"
     Gigantul tutunului Philip Morris, deţinătorul brandurilor Marlboro, L&M, Parliament sau Chesterfield, a ocupat pagini întregi din ziarele din Regatul Unit cu reclame care anunţă că au o nouă ambiţie pentru anul 2018: să se oprescă din vândut ţigări şi să construiască o lume nefumătoare în viitor, relatează USA Today.
     Manifestul, aşa cum este numit pe pagina web a companiei, are scopul să ajute oamenii să renunţe la fumatul clasic şi să le înlocuiască pe acestea cu ţigări electronice sau produse hibrid.
     Compania susţine că alternativele sunt mai puţin dăunătoare şi că "putem atinge un nivel mult mai bun al sănătăţii publice atunci când un număr mare de fumători vor trece de la ţigări la produse mai bune."
     Reclama Philip Morris mai spune: "Nicio altă companie de tutun nu a mai făcut acest lucru vreodată. Poate vă întrebaţi dacă suntem serioşi"
     Acelaşi semn de întrebare îl are şi Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii. Agenţia pentru sănătate a Naţiunilor Unite a refuzat parteneriatul cu Fundaţia pentru o Lume Nefumătoare (n.r.eng: The Foundation for a Smoke-free World), care a fost fondată de Philip Morris.
     "Industria tutunului a dezinformat populaţia cu privire la riscurile asociate cu consumul altor produse din tutun", declara Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii în septembrie 2017. 
 
Opinia cititorului   [ scrieţi-vă opinia. ] 
Aceeasi sectiune (Revista Presei)
vezi toate articolele din sectiune
