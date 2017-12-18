   Ofertă publicitate   Abonament la ziarul BURSA   Evenimentele BURSA   Suplimentele BURSA   Newsletter   Cariere   Contact       
REVISTA PRESEI 13.02.2018

BURSA 13.02.2018

A.C
 
     * ADEVARUL
     * Sebastian Ghiţă, declaraţii la România TV: Procurorul Onea s-a autoincriminat
     Fostul deputat PSD Sebastian Ghiţă, aflat în prezent în Serbia, a declarat, luni seară, într-o intervenţie la România TV că şeful DNA Ploieşti, procurorul Lucian Onea, s-a autoincriminat în conferinţa de presă susţinută luni.
     Iată principalele declaraţii ale făcute de Sebastian Ghiţă în intervenţia de la România Tv, potrivit dcnews.ro: "Am urmărit coferinţa de presă a domnului Onea. A admis că vocea de pe înregistrări este vocea dânsului. Într-un acces de furie ne-a spus tuturor că ceea ce a semnat şi a trimis judecătorilor, nu aparţine unui cetăţean din Moldova. Eu mă întreb cum a putut să se autoincrimineze în halul acela. Nu numai că acele tabele sunt false, dar principala legătură dintre aceste documente şi persoana mea sau Victor Ponta, este făcută pe baza acelei scrisori falsificate. Nimic altceva din acel dosar nu ne spune că ar fi ceva legat de campania lui Ponta. Acest om a vrut să mintă judecătorii. Astăzi ne-a spus cu gura lui. Eu mă întreb dacă ei cred că vor scăpa cu un comunicat de presă" - "Acel denunţ e făcut de un cetăţean despre care am aflat şi care ar putea fi din nou pus să dea o probă pentru a fi expertizat. Acolo se spun o mulţime de poveşti. Acel cetăţean Serghei Petruş nu este o identitate protejată. Acea persoană nu există. Nu e vreun martor sub acoperire, este un fals de identitate. Aceasta este greşeala domnului Onea, nu s-a referit deloc la acele tabele şi la conţinutul acelui document. Parchetul General va trebui să le probeze. Nu mai este loc de întors. Nu există scăpare din problema aceasta. Fumigena cu 'am fost şantajaţi' nu îi absolvă de vreo vină. "
     * România - stat membru PSD
     Imediat după discursul amplu pe care nu l-a rostit şi după întîlnirile de taină pe care Primul Ministru Dăncilă nu le-a avut la Buxelles, UE a înţeles, smerită: România e guvernată cu o competenţă care exclude timpul pierdut. Viorica Dăncilă nu are zile şi deplasări de irosit.
     Parlamentarii şi comisarii europeni au aşteptat cu laptopul în poală. Toţi, gata să capteze ceva din izvorul de ştiinţă şi conştiinţă pe care reputata euro-jucătoare îl revarsă la cea mai firavă atingere cu problemele dreptului şi politicii. Dar Dragnea a mutat măiastru. Aşa cum şi-a obişnuit şi adversarii şi aliaţii, Liviu Dragnea i-a logodit, dintr-o mişcare, pe Machiavelli si Sun Tzu: nu arunci în luptă ce ai mai bun, pentru că rişti o victorie fără glorie!
     * BANCHERUL
     * Băncile continuă să-şi abuzeze clienţii în cazul popririi conturilor
     Numărul reclamaţiilor la adresa băncilor pe tema reţinerilor din salarii în cadrul procedurilor de executare silită prin poprirea conturilor a unor sume de bani mai mari decât limitele legale de 33% sau maxim 50% din venituri se menţine ridicat.
     De asemenea, mulţi clienţi ai băncilor se plâng că li se reţîn din banii de care nimeni nu se poate atinge, precum alocaţiile şi indemnizaţiile pentru copii sau pensiile de boală sau de handicap.
     Unicredit Bank este una dintre băncile reclamate de clienţi în astfel de cazuri:
     "Am nişte credite restante la mai multe bănci şi mi s-a pus poprire pe salariu, din care mi se ia foarte mult. Exemplu: luna trecută din 2300 lei am rămas cu 600, luna acesta din 1400 am rămas cu 320 (pot confirmă cu fluturaşi de salariu şi hârtia de la banca Unicredit). Va rog să.mi spuneţi dacă pot face ceva în această privinţă. Să mai rămân şi eu măcar cu 50% din salariu", este unul dintre mesajele primite la Reclamatiibanci.ro, site dedicat educaţiei financiare prin oferirea de informaţii utile şi sfaturi celor care au probleme cu băncile, IFN-urile sau alţi furnizori de servicii.
     * COTIDIANUL
     * Cine este "dumnezeul" de la Bruxelles
     În 2012, premierul Victor Ponta era chemat la Bruxelles şi primea de la preşedintele Comisiei Europene un "decalog" despre cum trebuie condusă România, adică despre cum guvernul trebuie să-l urmeze obedient pe preşedintele Traian Băsescu. Tot atunci, comisarul pentru Justiţie al UE, Viviane Reding, ataca guvernul de la Bucureşti spre satisfacţia Monicăi Macovei, în timp ce secretarul general al Comisei Barroso, Catherine Day, era o curea de transmisie între Macovei şi şefia CE, dar şi presa din România, unde se "scurgeau" informaţii despre "pedepsele" puse la cale la Bruxelles împotriva guvernului care nu respecta "valorile europene".
     Acum vedem cum preşedintele României se deplasează la Bruxelles pentru a asista la un perdaf dat de succesorul lui Jose Manuel Barroso, Jean-Claude Juncker, Parlamentului României, pentru modificarea legilor justiţiei.
     * CURENTUL
     * Înainte de a merge la Antena 3, Vlad Cosma a încercat să şantajeze procurorii DNA cu înregistrările
     Direcţia Naţională Anticorupţie a reacţionat la difuzarea înregistrărilor de posturile condamnatului Voiculescu şi al fugarului Ghiţă:
     Cu referire la emisiunea difuzată de postul de televiziune Antena 3, în cursul serii de 11 februarie 2018, în care au fost prezentate o serie de înregistrări audio, ce redau presupuse discuţii purtate de procurorul şef al Serviciului Teritorial Ploieşti - Onea Lucian cu inculpatul Cosma Vlad, Biroul de Informare şi Relaţii Publice este abilitat să transmită următoarele:
     1.Vlad Cosma, inculpat pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de trafic de influenţă într-un dosar aflat pe rolul Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie cu termen pe 19 februarie 2018, trimis în judecată de Serviciul Teritorial Ploieşti al Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie, a prezentat denaturat situaţia dintr-un dosar penal aflat în curs de urmărire penală, folosindu-se de colaje ale unor înregistrări pe care le-a realizat personal.
     * JURNALUL NATIONAL
     * Surpriză la Doha. Monica Niculescu a învins-o pe Maria Şarapova
     Jucătoarea română de tenis Monica Niculescu a reuşit o victorie superbă în faţa rusoaicei Maria Şarapova, cu 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, luni, în prima rundă a turneului WTA de la Doha (Qatar), dotat cu premii totale de 3,1 milioane dolari.
     Niculescu (30 ani, 92 WTA) a obţinut o victorie muncită şi totodată de prestigiu, după două ore şi 39 de minute, în faţa fostului lider mondial (30 ani, 41 WTA).
     Rusoaica a dominat primul set, în care a condus cu 2-0, a fost egalată (2-2), iar apoi s-a desprins la 4-2. Şarapova a făcut 5-2 la a noua sa minge de break din ghem, a ratat trei mingi de set la 5-2, iar Niculescu s-a apropiat la 5-4, dar şi-a adjudecat setul cu 6-4.
     În actul secund, Şarapova a început cu break, dar Niculescu a întors scorul (2-1), a urmat o nouă răsturnare de scor (2-3), dar Monica a recuperat, a făcut 4-3, 5-4 şi a încheiat cu un break la zero (6-4).
     * NATIONAL
     * Ars cu salariile, Dragnea sufla si-n pensii
     Dirijata tot de bagheta Olgutei Vasilescu, revolutia pensiilor are mari sanse sa o ia pe urmele revolutiei salariilor, zapacind si acest sistem. Constient se pare de pericol, Liviu Dragnea s-a ferit sa comenteze la cald ultima gaselnita a colegei Vasilescu - respectiv ideea scoaterii din randul pensionarilor a persoanelor care nu au cotizat minimum zece ani la stat. Desi repeta obsedant ca nimic nu se misca in Romania fara stirea lui si in afara programului patronat de el, Dragnea a refuzat sa se pronunte pe tema: "Eu imi voi exprima punctul de vedere cand o sa vad un proiect, care trebuie analizat bine, supus in discutie de coalitia de guvernare, de catre prim ministru si ministrul de resort, dupa care vom avea pozitii publice si sustinere pe un proiect care este finalizat. Nu vreau sa-mi dau cu parerea despre idei sau ipoteze". Deloc caracteristica lui Dragnea, retinerea este una de rau augur pentru pensionari. Nu de alta, dar Dragnea nu ar fi ezitat o clipa sa si-o asume daca masura ar fi una de natura a-i bucura pe varstnici. Lucrurile nu vor sta insa deloc asa, cea mai buna dovada in acest sens fiind atitudinea precauta adoptata de liderul PSD.
     * ROMANIA LIBERA
     * Renato Usatîi, primarul pro-rus din Bălţi, şi-a anunţat demisia. Legătura cu Klaus Iohannis
     Primarul din Bălţi, Renato Usatîi, a anunţat luni seară că demisionează din funcţie, iar în luna mai vor avea loc alegeri locale. Anunţul fost făcut la postul de televiziune TV8.
     "În această săptămână voi anunţa că demisionez. Astfel, în Bălţi vor putea fi alegeri pe 20 mai, atunci când au loc mai multe alegeri locale. Eu demisionez pentru ca toţi să se poată pregăti sincer de alegeri", a declarat Renato Usatîi, care de peste un an gestionează activitatea municipalităţii prin skype, de la Moscova.
     * ZIARUL FINANCIAR
     * Un dezastru urban în capitala României: Gările Otopeni, Tunari şi Pipera stau închise, în timp ce corporatiştii pierd ore întregi în trafic. Milioane de euro se pierd anual pe drum sau din venituri potenţiale, inclusiv pentru stat
     Zona de nord a Bucureştiului, unde sunt concentrate mai multe clădiri de birouri şi peste 100.000 de corporatişti, are patru gări - Otopeni, Tunari, Băneasa şi Pipera -, care ar putea deservi angajaţii din împrejurimi. Dintre acestea însă, Tunari, Pipera şi Otopeni nu sunt staţii de cale ferată pentru călători, potrivit Companiei Naţionale de Căi Ferate (CFR). Nici gara Băneasa nu este însă folosită pentru traficul de călători decât ocazional, în special în timpul verii, când acolo opresc două trenuri cu destinaţia Mangalia.
     "Compania Naţională de Căi Ferate CFR SA are în ad­­ministrare staţiile CF Bucureşti Băneasa, Bucureşti Obor, halta de mişcare Otopeni, precum şi staţia Bucureşti Nord grupa B (Basarab). Tunari şi Pipera nu sunt staţii de cale ferată sau puncte de oprire pentru trenurile de călători. Cu ex­cep­ţia haltei Otopeni, celelalte staţii nominalizate sunt des­­chise traficului de călători", spun reprezentanţii CFR.
     "Celelalte" înseamnă Basarab - staţie care încă nu se află în centrul unui pol semnificativ de birouri, deşi zona urmează să se dezvolte, şi Băneasa, unde circulaţia trenurilor este ocazională. 
 
Internaţional, 07:39
LA MIJLOCUL ŞEDINŢEI,
Bursele asiatice erau în creştere
     Trei din principalii indici bursieri asiatici erau în apreciere la mijlocul şedinţei de tranzacţionare de astăzi.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Internaţional, 07:05
Wall Street a închis în creştere
     Principalii indici bursieri de pe Wall Street, New York, au închis şedinţa de tranzacţionare de ieri în apreciere.  click să citeşti tot articolul
Jurnal Bursier
13.02.2018
BVB
Rulaj de doar 23 de milioane de lei
     * Dragoş Mesaroş, Goldring: "Creşterea pieţei americane şi aşteptările pozitive privind rezultatele financiare ale companiilor pentru 2017 reprezintă factorii ce au impulsionat creşterea bursei"
       Piaţa principală a Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a început săptămâna în teritoriu pozitiv, din punctul de vedere al cotaţiilor, toţi indicii Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) încheind şedinţa în...  click să citeşti tot articolul
13.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Semne de optimism pe pieţele europene
     Bursele europene au crescut ieri, după ce, în intervalul 5-9 februarie, au înregistrat cel mai puternic declin din ultimii doi ani, analiştii considerând că avansul s-a datorat tonului încurajator...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BURSELE DIN LUME
Bursele americane, într-una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară
     Bursele din Statele Unite ale Americii au încheiat, vineri, una din cele mai rele săptămâni de după criza financiară izbucnită cu zece ani în urmă, în pofida faptului că acţiunile de pe Wall Street...  click să citeşti tot articolul
12.02.2018
BVB
Piaţa, dominată de oferta Purcari
     Şedinţa de tranzacţionare de la finalul săptămânii trecute a fost marcată de înregistrarea ofertei publice de vânzare pentru 49% din acţiunile companiei Purcari Wineries (WINE), care s-a...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
CEL MAI BUN PLASAMENT ÎN PERIOADA 31 IANUARIE - 7 FEBRUARIE
George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Erste Bank profită de programul de stimulare monetară cantitativă al BCE"
     Marcând un avans de 2,59%, în raport cu moneda euro, în intervalul 31 ianuarie - 7 februarie, titlurile Erste Group Bank (EBS) urcă pe primul loc al randamentelor Bursei de Valori Bucureşti (BVB),...  click să citeşti tot articolul
09.02.2018
BVB
Acţiunile BRD, vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare
     * George Brande, Interfinbrok: "Există aşteptări privind randamente ridicate ale dividendelor, în cazul majorităţii companiilor importante ale bursei"
       Acţiunile BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (BRD) au fost vedeta şedinţei de tranzacţionare de ieri, transferurile cu titlurile societăţii bancare însumând 25,68 milioane de lei, reprezentând circa 60%...  click să citeşti tot articolul
